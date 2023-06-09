Balance of Power Full Show (06/08/2023)

00:00

FROM THE WORLD OF POLITICS, TO THE WORLD OF BUSINESS, THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER. A REVOLT BY SOME REPUBLICAN HARDLINERS LET SPEAKER MCCARTHY TO CALL OFF VOTES FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND SEND LAWMAKERS HOME. WHAT DOES THIS SAY ABOUT MCCARTHY'S LEADERSHIP? > > A PAIR OF DEMOCRATS IN THE SENATE WANT THE DOJ TO LOOK INTO WHETHER BINANCE LIED TO LAWMAKERS. WE WILL HAVE ONE OF THOSE LAWMAKERS WITH US TO DISCUSS SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN OF MARYLAND. > > COULD RULE VOTERS BE THE KEY TO 2024. WE SHINE A LIGHT ON WEST VIRGINIA, A STATE THAT HAS GONE FROM DEEP BLUE TO DEEP RED. TALKING OF DEEP COLORS, WE ARE IN NEW YORK WHERE EVERYTHING WAS ORANGE YESTERDAY BECAUSE OF THE SMOKE COMING FROM THE CANADIAN WILDFIRES. IT SEEMS LIKE IT'S BETTER TODAY BUT THOSE CLOUDS ARE MOVING SOUTH TOWARDS D.C. > > YOUR TIMING IS CORRECT, HERE'S A LIVE SHOT FROM THE BLOOMBERG BUILDING. THE CURRENT AIR QUALITY IN NEW YORK, 162, 162, UNHEALTHY, BUT YESTERDAY THAT WAS ABOVE 300. > > THE WORST AIR IN THE WORLD. > > IT ISN'T JUST NEW YORK OR D.C., THIS IS HAPPENING WITHIN PHILADELPHIA, BALTIMORE. YOU HAVE A LIVE LOOK AT THE NATION'S CAPITAL, WASHINGTON, D.C., 183. YOU HAVE MAYORS SAYING IT'S DEJA VU, 2020 WITH MASKS. > > INSIDE OF THE CAPITOL BUILDING, LAWMAKERS ARE TALKING ABOUT HOW RESOURCES NEED TO BE GIVEN TO FIGHT THE FIRES WERE ALL OF THIS IS ORIGINATING FROM, BUT ALSO THE EFFECT OF CLIMATE CHANGE AND HOW THAT COULD PLAY INTO WHAT WE ARE SEEING. > > WHAT'S NOT HAPPENING AS LEGISLATION AT THE U.S. CAPITOL. JOINING US AROUND THE TABLE FOR WHAT SHOULD BE GOING ON, BLOOMBERG SENIOR EDITOR AND LEGAL EDITORSHIP -- SARAH FORD. WE STILL HAVE THE HOUSE, THE U.S. CAPITOL AND HOSTAGE, SPEAKER MCCARTHY UNABLE TO BRING LEGISLATION TO THE FLOOR BECAUSE OF THE RIGHT FLANK. AND ALSO, SURROUNDING A LOT OF DISCUSSIONS IS WHETHER OR NOT THE FORMER PRESIDENT WILL FACE AN INDICTMENT AND PRESIDENT BIDEN HAD TO ADDRESS IT. HE WAS ASKED BY A REPORTER AND DISMISSED SUGGESTIONS THAT A POTENTIAL TRUMP INDICTMENT WOULD BE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED, TAKE A LISTEN. > > MR. PRESIDENT, WHAT DO YOU SAY TO AMERICANS TO CONVINCE THEM THEY SHOULD JUST THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND YOUR PREDECESSOR DONALD TRUMP? PRESIDENT BIDEN: YOU NOTICED I HAVE NEVER ONCE, NOT ONE SINGLE TIME SUGGESTED THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WHAT THEY SHOULD DO OR NOT DO IN REGARDS TO BRINGING A CHARGER NOT BRINGING A CHARGE. I'M HONEST. > > THE PRESIDENT HAVING TO ADDRESS THIS. THIS WILL RAMP UP IF WE SEE THE INDICTMENT BUT THE FORMER PRESIDENT'S LEGAL TEAM WAS NOTIFIED BY A PROSECUTOR THAT TRUMP IS A TARGET OF THIS FEDERAL INVESTIGATION. WHAT'S THE TIMELINE? > > THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IS THAT THE FOCUS IS NOW MOVING FROM WASHINGTON, D.C., WHERE A GRAND JURY HAS BEEN HEARING TESTIMONY, TO FLORIDA, AND THERE HAS BEEN A GRAND JURY MEETING FOR SEVERAL WEEKS IN THE MIAMI DADE COURTHOUSE IN FLORIDA. IT'S COMING OUT THAT THE REASON FOR THIS IS THAT THE PROSECUTORS HAVE DECIDED TO MOVE THE CASES FORWARD SO THEY DON'T HAVE A VENUE FIGHT. THE LEGAL THEORY IS YOU NEED TO BRING THE CHARGES AND THE LOCATION WHERE THE ACT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. WE HAVE REPORTERS STAKED OUT AT MIAMI, THE GRAND JURY MET, EVERYBODY WENT HOME, SO WE ARE JUST WAITING FOR THE NEXT NEWS. WHAT WE KNOW IS THAT JACK SMITH HAS WRAPPED UP HIS INVESTIGATION OF THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS PROBE OF THE DOCUMENTS THAT WERE FOUND AT MAR-A-LAGO ,, AND WE ARE EXPECTING CHARGES TO COME IMMINENTLY ABOUT MISHANDLING CLASSIFIED INFORMATION, POSSIBLE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, AND SOME PEOPLE EVEN TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL OF BRINGING CHARGES UNDER THE ESPIONAGE ACT, WHICH WOULD BE ONE OF THE MOST SERIOUS. > > THE LEGAL IMPLICATIONS ARE MASSIVE BUT IT'S A QUESTION OF POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS. IT'S A FORMER PRESIDENT WHO WOULD LIKE TO BE PRESIDENT AGAIN IN IS RUNNING IN 2024. THERE'S POLITICS THAT SURROUND ALL OF THIS AT ME GOT REACTION TO THAT ON THAT SUBJECT FROM SENATORS JOHN CORNYN AND TO DURBIN EARLIER TODAY. TAKE A LISTEN. > > RIGHT NOW HE'S DOING PRETTY WELL IN THE POLLING, AT LEAST IN THE NATIONAL BOWLING. BUT, IT'S EARLY, AND THERE'S A LOT OF WOOD CANDIDATES IN THE PRIMARY. BUT IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. > > I CAN'T TELL YOU HOW MANY TIMES I PREDICTED HE WOULD NOT WHEN THE FIRST TIME AND IT TURNED OUT TO BE WRONG. I DON'T ASSUME ANYTHING WHEN IT COMES TO THE OUTCOME OF THE ELECTION. KAILEY: THIS PRESIDENT HAS BEEN THIS PRESIDENT HAS BEEN INDICTED AND THE RESULT IS THAT HE RAISED MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN GALVANIZED HIS BASE. SO WOULD ONE MORE INDICTMENT MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN TERMS OF HOW HE'S RANKING AT THIS POINT IN THE RACE? > > A COUPLE OF THINGS HAVE CHANGED SINCE APRIL WHEN HE WAS INDICTED IN MANHATTAN RELATED TO THE PAYMENTS HE MADE TO A PORNSTAR DURING THE 2016 CAMPAIGN. -- STAR DURING THE 2016 CAMPAIGN. THERE ARE MANY MORE SERIOUS CANDIDATES IN THE RACE FOR THE GOP NOMINATION. SENATOR TIM SCOTT, HIS OWN FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, MIKE PENCE. THERE'S CHRIS CHRISTIE, THE FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR. NIKKI HALEY. THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE RACE WHO WANT TO FIND A WEAK SPOT AND A FEDERAL INDICTMENT COULD DO THAT. IN ADDITION, AS WAS SAID, THIS IS AN INDICTMENT FOR POSSIBLY OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, ESPIONAGE. THIS ISN'T JUST PAYING OFF AN ALLEGED FORMER MISTRESS. THIS -- THESE ARE ACTUAL CRIMES THAT INDEPENDENT VOTERS, SUBURBAN VOTERS, PEOPLE WHO ARE DISSATISFIED WITH BIDEN AND DON'T REALLY WANT TO MIND VOTING FOR TRUMP BECAUSE HE'S THE ALTERNATIVE, MIGHT THEN HAVE A PAUSE AND SAY, ARE THESE CRIMES REALLY SERIOUS AND HE MAY BE UNFIT FOR OFFICE. > > HOW DIFFICULT IS THE LEGAL TROUBLE STARTING TO LOOK? A JUDGES GRANTING HIM A NEW TRIAL IN ASSAULT AND DEFAMATION SUIT. THERE'S ALSO GEORGIA, WHAT DOES THIS OUTLOOK LOOK LIKE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR? > > TRUMPS LEGAL CHALLENGES ARE STARTING TO PILE UP, AND AS WINDY SAID, THIS ONE IS SERIOUS. WE RECENTLY REPORTED HE'S LOOKING TO HIRE NEW LAWYERS TO HIS LEGAL TEAM IN D.C., INCLUDING A GOOD TRIAL LAWYER AND THERE STILL A SECOND PART OF THE JUDD SMITH INVESTIGATION THAT HAS TO DO WITH A JANUARY 6 EVENTS AND EFFORTS OVERTURN THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION, AND THEN FANI WILLIS, THE DA IN GEORGIA IS ALSO INVESTIGATING AND SHE HAS ALREADY SIGNALED THAT SHE WILL ANNOUNCE HER CHARGING DECISIONS IN AUGUST. THIS WILL BE A VERY HOT SUMMER FOR THE FORMER PRESIDENT. KAILEY: HE ONLY HAS BEEN INDICTED ON CRIMINAL CHARGES IN THAT MANHATTAN CASE. WE ARE WAITING TO SEE WHAT THE OUTCOMES OF THESE OTHER INVESTIGATIONS ARE. AT THE SAME TIME, OTHER CONVERSATIONS ARE TAKING PLACE IN D.C. AT THE SAME TIME PRESIDENT BIDEN'S FIELDING QUESTIONS ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP AND WHETHER ANY DOJ INVESTIGATION WAS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED. HE WAS ASKED ABOUT FUNDING FOR UKRAINE AND ASKED IF HE REALISTICALLY THINKS HE CAN GO TO CONGRESS AND GET WHAT HE ASKS FOR CONSIDERING THE RHETORIC WE HAVE SEED OUT OF THE LIKES OF SPEAKER MCCARTHY AND TEARS OF THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED. > > IT SHOULD BE A PREREQUISITE OF ANY MAN OR WOMAN THAT YOU WOULD AGREE TO NEVER PUT YOURSELF ABOVE THE CONSTITUTION. KAILEY: THAT WAS MIKE PENCE, THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WHO HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR 2024 THIS WEEK, SPEAKING A PRESIDENT TRUMP. ON THE SUBJECT OF PRESIDENT BIDEN, HE DID SAY HE BELIEVES HE WILL HAVE THE FUNDING NECESSARY TO SUPPORT UKRAINE AS LONG AS IT TAKES, EVEN THOUGH YOU HEAR SOME VOICES ON CAPITOL HILL ASKING WHETHER OR NOT WE SHOULD CONTINUE TO SUPPORT UKRAINE. IS THAT THE PRESIDENT MAKING PROMISES HE CAN'T KEEP? WENDY: I DON'T THINK SO. KEVIN MCCARTHY IS HAVING A ROUGH WEEK AND WITH HIS RIGHT FLANK HOLDING UP HOUSE BUSINESS, BUT I THINK THERE'S A VERY SMALL MINORITY IN CONGRESS WHO DOESN'T WANT TO CONTINUE TO FUND AID TO UKRAINE SOMEHOW. HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY SAID HE DOESN'T WANT TO GO BEYOND THE LIMITS THAT THEY SAID IN THE RECENT DEBT LIMIT RECENT DEBT LIMIT FIGHT, BUT THE SENATE IS VERY MUCH -- SENATE REPUBLICANS, LIKE LINDSEY GRAHAM ARE INTO MORE FUNDING FOR UKRAINE. SO I DON'T ACTUALLY THINK FUNDING FOR UKRAINE IS IN DANGER RIGHT NOW. AND MARY: WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, MIKE PENCE, HE GAVE THE CNN TOWN HALL AND WAS IN THE HOT SEAT, HOW DIFFICULT IS IT GOING TO BE FOR HIM TO STRADDLE THIS LINE OF TALKING ABOUT THE WORK HE DID AS VICE PRESIDENT ALONGSIDE THE FORMER PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, RUNNING AWAY FROM HIM AND SAYING NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW AND THE CONSTITUTION? > > EXACTLY, IT'S A REALLY INTERESTING PICKLE FOR A LOT OF THEM, PARTICULARLY FOR MIKE PENCE. IN THE TOWN HALL HE KEPT SAYING PRESIDENT TRUMP AND I DID THIS AND DID THAT. SOME VOTERS MIGHT THINK, WHY DON'T I VOTE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP IF YOU DID THESE THINGS AND YOU WERE THE VICE PRESIDENT. THAT'S THE PICKLE HE IS IN. IS IN. HE ALSO WAS MUCH STRONGER THEN HE HAS BEEN ABOUT JANUARY 6 AND THE DANGER THAT THAT MOP PUT HIS FAMILY IN, THAT HE BRINGS TRUMP FORWARD AD FOR TRUMP ASKING HIM TO CHOOSE BETWEEN, AS HE PUT IT, HIM IN THE CONSTITUTION AND PENN SAID HE WENT FOR THE CONSTITUTION AND THAT SHREW, SO THAT'S IT. BUT HE AND NIKKI HALEY AND CHRIS CHRISTIE LED TRUMPS 2016 TRANSITION TEAM AND ALL HAVE WORKED FOR DONALD TRUMP AND NOW THEY ARE RUNNING AGAINST HIM. IT WILL BE HARD FOR THEM TO FIND THE LANE WHERE THEY CAN SAY, YEAH, I WORK FOR HIM AND I REALIZED THAT HE SHOULDN'T BE PRESIDENT, OR, THEY WILL TRY TO EMBRACE IT. LAST NIGHT IN THE TOWN HALL, MIKE PENCE WAS KIND OF DOING BOTH, WHICH WAS A LITTLE ODD. KAILEY: THANK YOU BOTH SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. WE APPRECIATE IT. WE ARE GOING TO GET THAT TAKE FROM A SENATOR, ONE WHO IS TELLING THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT THAT BINANCE APPEARS TO HAVE LIED TO LAWMAKERS. SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN WILL JOIN US NEXT. THAT'S ON BALANCE OF POWER ON BLOOMBERG. > > IT IS A CRIME TO LIE TO CONGRESS AND WE HAVE GOTTEN INFORMATION FROM BINANCE, THEY HAVE GIVEN ANSWERS TO ME AND TO OTHERS IN CONGRESS THAT SEEMED TO BE ENTIRELY INCONSISTENT WITH NOW WHAT THE SEC IS CHARGING AT BINANCE. I WANT THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO TAKE A LOOK. IF THEY LIED TO CONGRESS, THEY NEED TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. KAILEY: THAT WAS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN EARLIER THIS MORNING ON THE HILL. SHE ALONGSIDE THEM THEM -- ALONGSIDE SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN WHAT THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO INVESTIGATE WHETHER CRYPTO EXCHANGE BINANCE LIE TO LAWMAKERS ABOUT ITS BUSINESS PRACTICES. SENATOR VAN HOLLEN IS JOINING US NOW TO DISCUSS, SENATOR, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING HERE. WE ALL WERE PAYING ATTENTION ON MONDAY WHEN THE SEC FILED THAT LAWSUIT, BUT THE CFTC FILED ONE SEVERAL MONTHS AGO SAYING THAT IT BROKE U.S. DERIVATIVE RULES, RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER BINANCE U.S. ACTUALLY OPERATED INDEPENDENTLY FROM THE GLOBAL ENTITY. WHY DID THE SEC CASE RAISE CONCERNS WHEN THE CFTC ONE DID NOT? > > BOTH CASES RAISE CONCERNS. WITH SENATOR WARREN AND I WERE DOING WAS SUPPLYING THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WITH THE ANSWERS THAT WE RECEIVED FROM BINANCE, WHICH ARE CLEARLY, IN OUR VIEW, AT BEST, MISLEADING, AND WORSE, DELIBERATELY MISLEADING IN TERMS OF LYING TO CONGRESS. WE MADE THAT ASSESSMENT BASED ON THE SEC FINDINGS AND THE ALLEGATIONS RAISED IN THAT COMPLAINT. SO, SENATOR WARREN AND I, BACK IN MARCH, WROTE TO BINANCE AND BINANCE U.S. BECAUSE WE HAD MANY OF THE CONCERNS THAT HAVE SURFACED IN THE SEC COMPLAINT THAT WAS JUST FILED. NOW THAT WE GOT THE ANSWERS TO THAT, WE THINK THAT THEY ARE IMPORTANT TO BRING TO THE ATTENTION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO MAKE THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT DECISION. REGARDING WHETHER OR NOT THEIR RESPONSES TO CONGRESS WERE DELIBERATELY MISLED. ANNE-MARIE -- > > WHAT ABOUT IN CONGRESS, DO YOU PLAN ON HAVING LEGISLATIVE EFFORTS? > > THERE ARE A LOT OF DISCUSSIONS IN CONGRESS AROUND CRYPTO AND A LOT OF HEARINGS WITH RESPECT TO OVERSIGHT. THERE ARE DIFFERENT PIECES OF LEGISLATION ON THAT MATTER, SOME THAT WANT TO HAVE THE SEC BE THE PRIMARY REGULATOR, AND OTHERS WANT THE CFTC TO BE THE PRIMARY REGULATOR, SO AT THIS POINT IN TIME, I SUSPECT IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT TO GET UNITY ON ANY PARTICULAR PIECE OF LEGISLATION, BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN THAT WE DON'T AND CAN'T SUPPORT THE EFFORTS OF THE FCC AND CLEARLY WE THINK THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SHOULD TAKE A LOOK AT THE RESPONSES WE RECEIVED. > > ON THE LEGISLATION POINT IN THE HOUSE THEY ARE TRYING TO MOVE FORWARD ON A STABLECOIN VILLA IN A MARKET STRUCTURE BILL THAT WOULD DO THAT DELINEATION OF JURISDICTION BETWEEN THE CFTC THAT YOU ARE JUST DESCRIBING, HAVE YOU LOOKED AT THAT LEGISLATION, IS THAT SOMETHING SENATE BANKING CAN GET BEHIND AND YOU CAN WORK TOGETHER ON? > > I'VE LOOKED AT IT, I NEED TO TAKE A DEEP DIVE AND LOOK AT THE LEGISLATION. I THINK THIS SENATE IS ASKING A MORE FUNDAMENTAL QUESTION AT THIS POINT IN TIME AND THAT QUESTION IS WHETHER OR NOT REGULATING CRYPTO MIGHT UNINTENTIONALLY CREATE THE IMPRESSION THAT THERE IS SAFETY IN CRYPTO WHEN IT COULD WELL BE INHERENTLY RISKY. THE QUESTION IS, IN PROVIDING CONSUMER PROTECTIONS AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, WHETHER YOU SIGNAL TO CONSUMERS THAT, OK , THIS IS IN INHERENTLY SAFE INVESTMENT, LET'S GO FOR IT WHEN IT MAY NOT BE. AGAIN, I THINK MANY OF US ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS THAT WE CAN APPROPRIATELY REGULATE THIS AREA WITHOUT SIGNALING AND THAT SOMEHOW THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS ENCOURAGING INVESTMENTS IN CRYPTO. > > I WANT TO SWITCH GEARS AND TALK ABOUT CONCERNS FOR UKRAINE. SPEAKER MCCARTHY MAY NOT BE WILLING TO HAVE A SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING MEASURE ON UKRAINE, WHICH MANY IN YOUR CHAMBER IS THE REASON WHY THEY VOTED FOR THE DEBT CEILING BILL. PRESIDENT BIDEN EARLIER IN A JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE WITH RICHIE SUNAK, PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM, TALKED ABOUT THE SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE. PRESIDENT BIDEN: I BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE THE FUNDING NECESSARY TO SUPPORT UKRAINE AS LONG AS IT TAKES, AND I BELIEVE THAT THAT SUPPORT WILL BE REAL, EVEN THOUGH YOU HEAR SOME VOICES TODAY ON CAPITOL HILL ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT WE SHOULD CONTINUE TO SUPPORT UKRAINE. > > WHAT ARE THE CONCERNS ABOUT THESE HANDSHAKE DEALS THAT SEEM TO HAVE GONE ON IN CONGRESS TO MAKE SURE THE DEBT CEILING BILL COULD BE LIFTED, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT GOES TO MORE AID TO KYIV? > > I AGREE WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN AT THE END OF THE DAY I BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE BIPARTISAN SUPPORT IN BOTH CHAMBERS TO HELP UKRAINE FIGHT BACK AGAINST RUSSIAN AGGRESSION. WE OF COURSE ARE WITNESSING THE BEGINNING OF UKRAINE'S COUNTEROFFENSIVE, AND IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST PUTIN'S WAR. IN THE SENATE WE HAVE STRONG BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FOR THAT. IN THE HOUSE, YES, I WAS CONCERNED BY SPEAKER MCCARTHY'S COMMENTS, HE SAID HE WOULDN'T COMMIT TO BRINGING UP A SUPPLEMENTAL DEFENSE BILL FOCUSED ON UKRAINE, BUT I BELIEVE AT THE END OF THE DAY WE WILL BE SUCCESSFUL ON THAT FRONT. I WAS ALARMED BY OTHER REMARKS SPEAKER MCCARTHY MADE THAT SUGGESTED THAT THEY WERE GOING TO VIOLATE THE AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THE SPENDING RULES THAT HAD BEEN SPENT FOR DEFENSE AND NONDEFENSE. QUAKE SENATOR, I'M SURE YOU ARE WELL AWARE OF THE STRUGGLES SPEAKER MCCARTHY HAS HAD TO KEEP HIS CAUCUS IN EARLY -- ORDER. HE SENT EVERYONE HOME EARLY, IS THIS A LAME-DUCK CONGRESS? WHAT WILL MAKE ITS WAY THROUGH AND A FEW INDIVIDUALS HAVE THE POWER TO BE THIS DISRUPTIVE? LIKE THAT'S A VERY GOOD QUESTION. THERE ARE LOTS OF BIG PIECES OF LEGISLATION WE HOPE TO ADVANCE THROUGH THE SENATE AND HOUSE, INCLUDING THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION BILL, INCLUDING THE FARM BILL AND MANY OTHER PIECES OF LEGISLATION. THAT INCLUDES THE NEED TO PASS APPROPRIATIONS BILLS TO KEEP THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT UP AND OPERATING THIS FISCAL YEAR AND NEXT. WHAT WAS ESPECIALLY ALARMING THIS WEEK WERE NOT SO MUCH THE COMMENTS FROM THE RIGHT WING REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE, BUT BY SOME OF SPEAKER MCCARTHY'S LIEUTENANTS WHO NEGOTIATED AGREEMENTS WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN AND COMMENTS BY MCCARTHY HIMSELF SAYING MAYBE THEY WOULD NOT APPROPRIATE EVEN UP TO THE AMOUNTS THAT WERE AGREED UPON WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN AND ALSO SUGGESTING THEY WOULD NOT HONOR THE SIDE AGREEMENTS, WHICH WERE AN ESSENTIAL COMPONENT OF GETTING TO YES IN TERMS OF THE DEBT DEAL. IT IS TROUBLING THAT WITHIN A MATTER OF DAYS OF THIS AGREEMENT MCCARTHY, UNDER PRESSURE FROM THE MA GA REPUBLICANS, MAY BE RENEGING ON THE AGREEMENT THAT HE MADE WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. I HOPE THAT'S NOT THE CASE. > > SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. SENATOR FROM MARYLAND. COMING UP, IF THE WORLD VOTE COULD BE CRUCIAL FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2024, THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER. > > I THINK WE SHOULD HAVE INFLATION FOR CHILDCARE. THOSE ARE ISSUES THAT EVERYBODY TALKS ABOUT AND THAT'S WHAT WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT. THAT'S WHAT WE SHOULD BE DEALING WITH. WE GOT A BILL ON THE FLOOR THIS AFTERNOON THAT WILL DEAL WITH VETERANS ISSUES. THAT'S A BIG ISSUE. AN ALL VOLUNTEER MILITANT -- VOLUNTEER MILITARY. THOSE ARE THE THINGS WE SHOULD BE WORKING ON AND STEALING ON. QUICK SENATOR JON TESTER TALKING ABOUT WERE DEMOCRATS NEED TO DO TO BRING RURAL VOTERS BACK INTO THEIR TENT. CHRISTIAN HALL HAS BEEN REPORTING ON THIS TOPIC FOR MONTHS NOW AND JOINS US. CHRISTIAN, A FANTASTIC PIECE. YOU TALK ABOUT THIS FEELING OF ABANDONMENT, ESPECIALLY ON ECONOMIC ISSUES WHEN IT COMES TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE USING -- LOSING THESE VOTERS. GIVE US WHAT YOU LEARNED AS YOU TRAVELED AROUND THE COUNTRY REPORTING ON THE STORY. > > I WAS IN WEST VIRGINIA FOR ABOUT A WEEK TALKING TO VOTERS, TALKING TO LAWMAKERS, TRYING TO UNDERSTAND HOW WEST VIRGINIA, A STATE THAT AT ONE POINT WAS AS BLUE AS CALIFORNIA, HAS SHIFTED DEEP, DARK RED FASTER THAN ANY PLACE IN THE COUNTRY. THERE WERE TWO THINGS I HEARD A LOT FROM VOTERS AND LAWMAKERS, THAT THE ECONOMY AND SOCIAL ISSUES WERE REALLY BIG MOTIVATORS AS TO WHY THESE VOTERS HAVE SOMEWHAT TRANSITIONED AWAY FROM THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. KAILEY: WE ARE WATCHING THAT THAT TRANSITION FROM DEEP BLUE TO DEEP RED AS WE GO THROUGH EACH ELECTION CYCLE, WHEN YOU GET TO 2020, THAT STATE IS JUST BASICALLY ALREADY. HOW IMPORTANT WILL THEY BE IN 2024? WHY ARE RULE VOTERS SO IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT? > > THEY ARE VERY IMPORTANT. THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS REALLY FOCUSED ON URBAN AREAS, WELL EDUCATED VOTERS ON THE COAST, BUT RULE VOTERS ARE A REALLY BIG PART OF THE DEMOCRATIC VOTING BASE. I SPOKE TO POLITICAL STRATEGIST JAMES CARVILLE AND HE SAID DEMOCRATS DON'T HAVE TO WIN RURAL COMMUNITIES, THEY JUST HAVE TO DO BETTER. THEY HAVE TO SLIM THE MARGINS DOWN. BUT THE RULE VOTE IS VERY -- RULE VOTE IS CRUCIAL TO 2024. I KNOW PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS DONE A LOT TO FOCUS ON URBAN AREAS THAT DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO MOVE FROM IOWA TO SOUTH CAROLINA. BUT IT IS A VERY IMPORTANT VOTE. > > THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME AND FANTASTIC REPORTING. I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO READ IT ONLINE AND ON THE TERMINAL. CHRISTIAN HALL JOINING US FROM WASHINGTON, D.C. COMING UP, HIGHLIGHTS FOR MY INTERVIEW WITH ADMIRAL MIKE ROGERS ABOUT THE CHANGING GEOPOLITICAL LANDSCAPE. WE DISCUSSED RUSSIA AND CHINA COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER. ♪ > > THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER ON BLOOMBERG TV. EARLIER TODAY RIGHT HERE IN NEW YORK I SPOKE WITH AN -- ADMIRAL MIKE ROGERS, OR MERGE DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY AND A FOUR-TIME GENERAL ADMIRAL ABOUT THE EVOLUTION OF THE G OF LOCAL LANDSCAPE AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR GLOBAL INVESTORS. > > IF YOU LOOK AT THE WORLD AROUND YOU, YOU ARE SEEING THE ROLE OF GOVERNMENT IS SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING. MOST GOVERNMENTS AROUND THE WORLD FEEL THEY NEED TO TAKE A MORE AGGRESSIVE REGULATORY POSITION. THEY NEED TO BE MORE INVOLVED IN INSERTING THEMSELVES BROADLY AND NOT JUST NATIONAL SECURITY BUT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. THE DEFINITION OF NATIONAL SECURITY IS REALLY EXPANDING, AND THERE'S A HUGE ECONOMIC DIMENSION TO THIS THAT WAS ALWAYS A FACTOR, BUT I WOULD ARGUE IT HAS BECOME EVEN GREATER. THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE IN TERMS OF THE RATE OF CHANGE AND THE COMPLEXITY OF THAT CHANGE. IF YOU WANT TO SEE AN EXAMPLE, JUST LOOK AT THE RUSSIANS INVADED UKRAINE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FEBRUARY OF 2014 WHEN THEY INVADE WHAT IS CRIMEA. ALMOST ZERO BUSINESS COMMUNITY REACTION. THE DYNAMIC AT THE TIME, THAT'S A NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE, NOT A BUSINESS ISSUE. FAST FORWARD EIGHT YEARS FEBRUARY OF 2022 AND THE RUSSIANS INVADE THE BROADER PART OF UKRAINE AND LOOK AT HOW THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY REACTED. TOTALLY DIFFERENT DYNAMIC. I JUST THING INCREASINGLY -- > > ON THEIR OWN ACCORD, THEY WEREN'T PUSHED. > > RIGHT, THEY WEREN'T A PART OF GOVERNMENT STRATEGY, IT WAS, WE WILL USE SANCTIONS. IT HIGHLIGHTS THERE'S A NEED FOR THE BUSINESS WORLD TO HAVE AN EVER GREATER UNDERSTANDING OF THE BROADER DYNAMICS OF THE WORLD AROUND THEM OVER AND ABOVE THE ECONOMIC FACTORS THAT OFTEN SHAPE THE INVESTMENT CRITERIA. > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENS WITH RUSSIA WHAT COMES TO MIND IS WHAT LESSONS HAVE BEEN LEARNED MORE THAN A YEAR INTO THIS WAR? > > 16 MONTHS AND PEOPLE WOULD NOT INCLUDE THEM. > > PEOPLE SAID IT WOULD BE DAYS OR HOURS BEFORE PUTIN-CONTROLLED KYIV, BUT WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED WITH THE RUSSIA CONFLICT THAT POTENTIALLY THE U.S. MAY TRY TO USE SIMILAR LEVERAGE WHEN IT COMES TO CHINA. YOU TALK ABOUT HOW THESE COUNTRIES AND MULTINATIONALS IMMEDIATELY WITHDREW FROM RUSSIA , WITH THE SAME BE TRUE OF CHINA BECAUSE THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA IS MUCH MORE DEPENDENT. > > WHAT I THINK YOU LEARNED FROM THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE SCENARIO IS NUMBER ONE, THE POWER OF A MULTINATIONAL APPROACH, THE ABILITY TO BRING TOGETHER MULTIPLE NATIONS, IF YOU WILL, TO AGREE ON A FRAMEWORK OF ACTION, VERY POWERFUL, SENDS A POWERFUL MESSAGE. BOTH TO YOU CREATING IT -- UKRAINIANS BUT ALSO RUSSIANS AND A SENSE OF WE WON'T JUST WAIT THIS OUT. SECONDLY, YOU ALSO GET A FEEL FOR THE DYNAMIC OF HOW WARFARE IS CHANGING. > > AT THE MOMENT WHEN IT COMES TO RUSSIA, WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OR ON THE CUSP OF WHAT I WOULD SAY A COUNTEROFFENSIVE. IT IS THE PATH FOR THIS TO END, GIVEN MOST OF THE SANCTIONS THE U.S. WANTS TO LEVY ON PUTIN HAVE ALREADY BEEN USED. THERE'S NOT MUCH MORE THEY CAN DO UNLESS IT'S AN OUTRIGHT BAN OF SOME COMMODITIES. > > PROBABLY CAN'T -- CONFLICTS HISTORICALLY INTEND TO END FOR ONE OR THREE OR A COMBINATION OF THE THREE. 1, 1 SIDE ACHIEVES A LEVEL OF MILITARY SUPREMACY ON THE BATTLEFIELD THAT LEADS THE OTHER TO FEEL, WE NEED TO STOP. THE SECOND SCENARIO IS A POLITICAL DYNAMIC. THERE'S POLITICAL PRESSURE EITHER ON ONE OF THE COMBATANTS THAT LEADS THEM TO BELIEVE, I NEED TO STOP THIS, POLITICALLY I CAN'T SUSTAIN IT. AND IF YOU LOOK HISTORICALLY, SOME EXTERNAL PARTY, IT MIGHT BE THE UNITED NATIONS, HISTORICALLY IT MIGHT'VE BEEN A NATION SUPPORTING ONE OF THE PRIMARY COMBATANTS. A THIRD PARTY STEPS IN AND APPLIES IN OF PRESSURE AND LEVERAGE TO SAY, WE HAVE TO STOP THIS. IF YOU LOOK AT THIS CONFLICT, WE ARE 16 MONTHS INTO IT AND THEN OF THESE THREE SCENARIOS LOOK LIKE THEY APPLY. NEITHER SIDE HAS ACHIEVED ENOUGH OF THE MILITARY IMPACT TO LEAD TO A MILITARY PRESSURE. NEITHER SIDE HAS SIGNIFICANT POLITICAL PRESSURE TO END THIS FROM THEIR OWN POPULATIONS, AND THOROUGHLY, NONE OF THE OUTSIDE, RUSSIA, EU, U.S., NATO FOR UKRAINE, NEITHER THOSE PARTIES ARE PRESSURING THE PRIMARY COMBATANTS TO END THIS. GIVEN THAT, MIKE, AND I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR ABOUT A YEAR NOW, I DON'T SEE THIS ENDING ANYTIME SOON UNLESS YOU CHANGE ONE OF THOSE DYNAMICS. YOU PUT ENOUGH MILITARY CAPACITY IN THE HANDS OF THE PARTIES THAT THEY CAN ACHIEVE A DECISIVE BATTLEFIELD EFFECT. YOU SOMEHOW CREATE ENOUGH POLITICAL PRESSURE AND LEAD THEM TO BELIEVE THEY HAVE TO CHANGE THE CONFLICT OR YOUR THE EXTERNAL PARTY THAT STEPS IN AND SAYS WE CAN'T KEEP WRITING A BLANK CHECK, YOU HAVE TO COME WITH A WAY TO END THIS. IF WE ARE NOT CAREFUL, IT EITHER BECOMES THE CONFLICT THAT DOESN'T END OR IT BECOMES A FROZEN CONFLICT. ANNE-MARIE -- > > I KNOW YOU ARE LEADING A GREAT PANEL AT BLOOMBERG INVEST, THIS IS WHAT THE COMMUNITY NEEDS TO BE THE MOST GREAT ABOUT. WE LEARNED A LOT FROM RUSSIA, POTENTIALLY WHAT COULD BE LEVIED ON CHINA. THAT'S THE MOST PARAMOUNT AND BIGGEST POLITICAL ISSUE THE COMMUNITY IS LOOKING AT. AND TODAY WE HAVE A WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORT WERE CHINA WILL BE SETTING UP A SPY AGENCY EACH DROP ON THE UNITED STATES IN CUBA. KAILEY: A BASE GRANTED BOTH CUBA AND THE UNITED STATES HAS PUSHED BACK THIS REPORT. JOHN KIRBY SAID IT IS NOT ACCURATE IN CUBA'S VICE MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS WAS SPEAKING TO PRESS SAYING THE WALL STREET JOURNAL PUBLISHED A TOTALLY FALSE AND UNFOUNDED INFORMATION THEN WENT ON TO SAY SLANDERS OF THIS TYPE HAVE FREQUENTLY BEEN FABRICATED BY UNITED STATES OFFICIALS, WE HAVE TO CONSIDER ALL OF THIS COMES AT A TIME WHEN THE U.S. IS ON HIGH ALERT FOR MILITARY PROVOCATION FROM CHINA, GIVEN WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON IN THAT THEATER. BUZZING U.S. MILITARY AIRPLANES AND NAVAL VESSELS AS WELL. ANNMARIE: AS AN ADMIRAL, SPENDING NEARLY 40 YEARS IN THE NAVY, WHAT MIKE ROGERS SAID TO ME IS YOU'RE THAT CLOSE BETWEEN A CHINESE VESSEL IN U.S. WARSHIP, THAT IS NOT BY ACCIDENT. HE SAID THAT IS A PROVOCATION AND IT'S DIFFICULT TO STEER THE SHIPS. IT'S VERY CONCERNING AND YOU HAVE TO WONDER DOES ANY OF THIS POTENTIALLY BECOME POLITICALLY TOXIC IF YOU HAVE STORIES LIKE THIS ABOUT EAVESDROPPING, POTENTIALLY SETTING THIS UP IN CUBA, COULD THAT POTENTIALLY DERAIL SECRETARY BLINKEN'S UPCOMING TRIP TO GO TO BEIJING? > > JUST LIKE THE SPY BALLOON DERAIL THAT THE FIRST TIME. WE WILL TURN THE CONVERSATION FROM GEOPOLITICS BACK TO WHAT IS HAPPENING DOMESTICALLY. WE WILL DISCUSS WITH OUR POLITICAL PANEL WHY THE HOUSE SPEAKER CALLED OFF VOTES FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK AND SENT LAWMAKERS HOME. THIS IS BALANCE ON BLOOMBERG TV. ♪ > > HE IS SURE THEY WOULD HELP THEM REBUILD. 200 SQUARE MILES WAS THERE. UKRAINE HAS ASKED UNITED NATIONS FOR ASSISTANCE IN THE RUSSIAN OCCUPIED AREAS. I'M A STORYTELLER, I AM SO EXCITED JUST TO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP THEM WIN. QUITE SHE SHOWED IT TO A CURIOUS INVESTORS IN BERLIN AT THE CONFERENCE. GLOBAL NEWS POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M JOHN HYLAND AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ QUICKSET HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE OPERATES LIKE A GIANT FAMILY AND I DESCRIBED THIS IS IF YOU HAD 435 MEMBERS OF YOUR FAMILY OVER FOR THANKSGIVING, ON OCCASION THERE WOULD BE DISAGREEMENT ABOUT HOW TO OPERATE AT A REGULAR PACE. BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY, WHAT WE PROVEN IS THAT ONE COMES TO SHOVE ON MAJOR PIECES OF LEGISLATION, WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO GET IT DONE. > > THAT WAS REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE BRIAN STYLE OF WISCONSIN SPEAKING TO ME EARLIER TODAY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. THIS AFTER REVOLT BY REPUBLICAN LIVE -- LAWMAKERS ALTERED BUSINESS IN THE CHAMBER FOR TWO DAYS. LET'S BRING IN OUR FORMER RNC HUMAN OCCASIONS DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER AND CHIEF IMPACT OFFICER AT 1063 WEST BROAD. JUST TO START WITH YOU, HE DESCRIBES THIS AS JUST A FAMILY DISAGREEMENT, ESSENTIALLY, BUT IS IT SOMETHING MORE FUNDAMENTAL AND MORE DANGEROUS FOR SPEAKER MCCARTHY? - > > POTENTIALLY SO. I USED TO WORK FOR ERIC CANTOR WHEN HE WAS A MAJORITY LEADER IN ALMOST EVERY STORY MADE SOME REFERENCE THAT HE WAS GUNNING FOR OR AIMING TO TAKE OVER FROM JOHN BOEHNER, WHICH WASN'T REALLY TRUE. WHERE THERE WAS TRUTH WAS MORE STAFF DRIVEN. WHAT WE SEE HERE ARE MEMBERS FIGHTING WITH EACH OTHER, MEMBER SPEAKING OUT PUBLICLY AGAINST EACH OTHER. THAT CREATES REAL DIVISIONS WITHIN THE CONFERENCE, IT MEANS OTHER MEMBERS WILL PICK SIDES, WHETHER THEY REALLY SHOULD OR NOT. SEE THESE FIGHTS THAT NOW PLAY OUT ON THE HOUSE FLOOR. YOU WON'T NECESSARILY ACCOMPLISH ANYTHING, BUT WHEN YOU HAVE A FIVE SEAT MAJORITY, YOU CAN BRING THINGS TO A HALT. > > IT FEELS LIKE THE SPEAKERS BEING TAKEN HOSTAGE. IF WE WERE TO SEE THIS MOTION TO VACATE POTENTIALLY, THERE WAS THIS GROWING STORY OF SOME DEMOCRATS CROSSING PARTY LINE TO HELP SPEAKER MCCARTHY MAINTAIN THAT SPEAKERSHIP. COULD YOU REALLY SEE THAT HAPPENING? > > THERE ARE A LOT OF THINGS THAT I COULDN'T SEE HAPPENING IN THIS INTERESTING CONGRESS THAT WE ARE IN, PARTICULARLY WHAT WE SAW LAST WEEK WHEN IT WAS A MAJORITY OF DEMOCRATS THAT HELPED GET THE DEBT CEILING NEGOTIATION ACROSS THE LINE, WHICH IS WHAT REPUBLICANS ARE UPSET ABOUT, WHICH IS WHAT THEY ARE THROWING TEMPER TANTRUMS ABOUT. JUST THE MAJORITY, I DO THINK THAT THERE ARE SOME DEMOCRATS WHO ACTUALLY FINALLY APPRECIATE THAT MCCARTHY TOOK UP A DEAL WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN, FOR AS MUCH AS I COULD TALK ABOUT HOW PROGRESSIVES -- PROGRESSIVES WERE UPSET WITH SOME CONCESSIONS, AND PERSONALLY I THINK THAT'S A WARRANTED DISCUSSION, OVERALL, MCCARTHY WAS ABLE TO WORK WITH THE DEMOCRATS ON A DEAL, AND WE WANT TO CONTINUE TO SEE SOME BIPARTISANSHIP SUPPORT. IT WILL BE INTERESTING, BUT I DO THINK DEMOCRATS, OVERALL, OUR POSITION IS TO LET REPUBLICANS CONTINUE THIS INFIGHTING AND CANNIBALIZE EACH OTHER. > > HERE'S ONE THING TO LOOK FOR BY THE WAY. WE HEAR SO MUCH ABOUT THEIR FREEDOM CAUCUS, WE ARE ALSO STARTING TO HEAR MORE EVERY 18 MONTHS OUT MODERATES ARE STARTING THE FLEXOR MUSCLES OR LOOKING THE FLEXOR MUSCLES. THE REALITY IS THEY CAN'T EVEN FIGHT THE GYM TO BUILD THE MUSCLES TO FLEX THEM BUT THEY ARE IMPORTANT STAKEHOLDERS. WHERE WE SEE THE FREEDOM CAUCUS ACT UP, HOUSE MODERATES WILL SERVE AS A REACTION AND THAT'S WERE TENSIONS COULD INCREASE. > > I ALSO WONDER AT WHAT POINT REPUBLICANS HAS A PROBLEM MEANS THAT DEMOCRATS OF PROBLEMS BECAUSE YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT HOW YOU HOPE TO SEE BIPARTISANSHIP, YOU STILL HAVE TO GET A FARM BILL AND THROUGH THE APPROPRIATIONS PROCESS AND AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN. DOESN'T INFIGHTING AMONG THE REPUBLICAN HAVE WIDER IMPLICATIONS FOR THE OTHER SIDE OF THE AISLE IN THIS WHITE HOUSE? > > ABSOLUTELY. WE DID NOT WANT TO DEFAULT ON OUR DEBT, NOW WE DON'T WANT A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BECAUSE, AGAIN, THERE ARE VERY REAL IMPLICATIONS FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. SO, THE INFIGHTING OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY MEANS THAT WE ARE STALLED FOR A LOT OF OPPORTUNITY TO DO SOME WORK. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS BEEN ABLE TO DO A LOT OF THINGS THROUGH BIPARTISANSHIP, BUT THE REPUBLICANS WON'T EVEN LET US GET BILLS TO THE FLOOR TO VOTE ON. THERE'S NO WAY THE PRESIDENT CAN EVEN CONTINUE FORWARD WITH HIS AGENDA, SO IT WILL -- IT WILL BE FRUSTRATING FOR DEMOCRATS. IT WILL BE FRUSTRATING AS WE TRY TO TELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO TRUST CONGRESS. IT ALSO GIVES AN OPPORTUNITY TO CONTINUE TO BUILD OUR CASE FOR WHAT THINGS SHOULD LOOK LIKE IN 2024. ANNMARIE: WE HAD A MAJOR DECISION FROM THE SUPREME COURT. IT'S AN EXPERT -- UNEXPECTED BOOST TO THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT. ALABAMA REJECTING A REPUBLICAN JURONG REPUBLICAN MAP UPHOLDING A DISTRICT WITH A SECOND MAJORITY BLACK DISTRICT. WHAT IMPACT COULD THIS HAVE FROM THE SUPREME COURT FOR 2024? > > I THINK THIS WAS A SURPRISE BECAUSE, OVERALL, THE SUPREME COURT IS MADE UP OF ANTI-VOTING RIGHTS CONSERVATIVES. SO, WHILE SOME PEOPLE ARE SEEING THIS AS A WIN, I APPRECIATE WE WILL HAVE BETTER REPRESENTATION FOR BLACK VOTERS IN ALABAMA. THIS ACTUALLY IS JUST MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO OF WHERE THE SUPREME COURT LEFT THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT OVER THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS. I THINK WHAT WE WILL SEE IS, DEMOCRATS ORGANIZING AROUND THIS, ENSURING THAT THESE VOTERS WILL BE ABLE TO EXERCISE THEIR RIGHTS TO VOTE, HAVE ITS REPRESENTATION BUT ALSO CONTINUE TO TELL PEOPLE WHO JEFF -- CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS IS IN WHO THESE ANTI-VOTING RIGHTS SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ARE IN ENSURING THAT PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THAT ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES AND THAT WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE GET MORE PEOPLE ON THE BENCH YOU CAN ACTUALLY EXPAND VOTING RIGHTS. BECAUSE AGAIN, THIS IS MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO AND UNFORTUNATELY THE STATUS QUO STILL ISN'T THAT GREAT FOR BLACK VOTERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. KAILEY: ARE BLACK VOTERS STILL RELIABLY DEMOCRATIC AT THIS POINT? ARE THOSE TECHNICALLY UP FOR GRABS IN 2024? --- > > BY AND LARGE THEY ARE STILL, NOT JUST REGISTERED DEMOCRATS BUT ACTIVE AND ENGAGED DEMOCRATS. PUBLICANS HAVE HAD SOME SUCCESS. WE HAVE SEEN MORE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES THAT ARE AFRICAN-AMERICAN, HISPANIC OR ASIAN BUT REPUBLICANS ARE MORE WORK TO DO. ONE OF THE PROBLEMS FOR REPUBLICANS IS THEY DON'T DO MINORITY OUTREACH OFTEN OR ENOUGH AND THEY DON'T DO IT WELL. WE MAKE SOME STEPS FORWARD AND A LOT OF STEPS BACK. ANNMARIE: BOTH OF YOU, THANK YOU. YOU WILL BE BACK FOR OUR POLITICAL PANEL TO DISCUSS THE LATEST ON THE SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES IN CANADA THAT CONTINUE TO BLANKET THE NORTHEAST, INCLUDING RIGHT HERE IN NEW YORK. THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER ON BLOOMBERG TV. ♪ > > WE ALL ARE FOR ENVIRONMENT, RIGHT? WE CAN'T JUST PUT THE BLAME ON SOMETHING EVERY TIME IT COMES OUT. > > NO REASON TO BELIEVE THAT IN THE FUTURE IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER CONGRESS WILL CONTINUE TO ALLOW THE FOSSIL FUEL INDUSTRY TO DO IT WANTS SO THAT WE HAVE THE GUTS TO TAKE ON BIG MONEY. > > WHEN YOU HAVE WARMING TEMPERATURES, WHEN YOU HAVE LESS SNOWPACK, WHEN YOU HAVE LESS RAINFALL, THESE ARE CONTRIBUTE IN FACTORS. > > IT POINTS OUT THAT CLIMATE ISSUES RESPECT NO BOUNDARIES. THAT CLIMATE ISSUES RESPECT NO BOUNDARIES. THAT MEANS WE HAVE TO WORK NOT ONLY HEARING CONGRESS WE ARE WITH OTHER NATIONS. > > EMBERS OF CONGRESS SHARING HOW CLIMATE CHANGE MIGHT PLAY A ROLE IN THE ACTIVE FIRES IN CANADA. LET'S BRING BACK THE FORMER RNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AND THE FOUNDER AND CHIEF IMPACT OFFICER AT 1063 WEST BROAD. WE ARE ALL EXPERIENCING WHAT'S GOING ON, WHETHER WE PHYSICALLY SEE IT OR BREATHING IT IN LIKE I WAS YESTERDAY ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, YOU CAN FEEL THE DEEP AIR WITH AIR QUALITY RATING ABOVE 300, WHICH IS BASICALLY RED-HOT, DO NOT GO OUTSIDE. LOOKING AT LIVE PICTURES FROM THE TOP OF OUR OFFICE INTO NEW YORK, WHAT'S HAPPENING IN CAPITOL HILL IS, NOW IT'S A LATEST CRY, ESPECIALLY FROM GROUP -- PROGRESSIVE LAWMAKERS AND ACTIVISTS PUSHING PRESIDENT BIDEN TO DECLARE A CLIMATE EMERGENCY. THIS USE WHAT'S HAPPENING ACROSS THE EAST COAST AS APE FIT AND A WAY TO POTENTIALLY DO THAT? > > I ACTUALLY THINK HE SHOULD. THERE ARE CLIMATE ACTIVISTS WHO HAVE BEEN A LITTLE BIT CHALLENGED AND FRUSTRATED WITH SOME CONCESSIONS WHERE THEY FEEL THAT DEMOCRATS HAD TO MAKE, UNFORTUNATELY, IN THE DEBT NEGOTIATIONS. RESIDENT BITING, LET'S BE CLEAR, HAS BEEN STRONG ON CLIMATE AS COMPARED TO HIS PREDECESSOR, DONALD TRUMP. AS WE HAVE SEEN IN A LOT OF PRESIDENTS LATELY, HE HAS BEEN A LEADER ON CLIMATE CHANGE. HE DASHES ADMINISTRATION HAS EVEN TAKEN THIS ON AS A RACIAL JUSTICE ISSUE ADDRESSING ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM AS WELL. ACTIVISTS DO WANT TO SEE HIM DECLARE A CLIMATE EMERGENCY BECAUSE IT LITERALLY IS AND DEMOCRATS ARE SCREAMING, WE NEED A PILL TO TAKE ACTION WHILE PEOPLE ACROSS THE AISLE ARE GIVING THE EQUIVALENT OF THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS THAT THIS ISN'T ABOUT CLIMATE, THIS IS AN ABOUT THE EVIDENCE WE HAVE SEEN, THE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE WE HAVE SEEN, SO I DO BELIEVE PRESIDENT BIDEN COULD POTENTIALLY COME OUT A PITCH STRONGER ABOUT THE URGENT CRISIS WE ARE IN THAT WE ARE SEEING IN VERY REAL TIME. KAILEY: THAT'S ON THE DEMOCRATIC AND PROGRESSIVE SIDE, BUT DOES THIS MOVE THE LEAD -- THE NEEDLE FOR REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS WHO ARE RESISTANT TO THESE IDEAS THAT YOUR CONSTITUENTS ARE BRINGING IN -- BREATHING IN THE SMOKE AS WE SPEAK? DOUG: ON ONE ISSUE, YES, THAT'S THE ISSUE OF FORGERY, WE DO, CANADA DOES IN CLEARING OUT OUR FOREST, WE ARE LEAVING FALLEN TREES AND VEGETATIONS TO ACT AS FUEL. THAT'S SOMETHING CONGRESS CAN DO, TO BE REALISTIC OR CYNICAL, THE REALITY IS, ONCE THE AIR IS CLEARED UP IN WASHINGTON AND NEW YORK, WE WILL STOP TALKING ABOUT IT AND WE WILL BE IN A POSITION TO SAY, REMEMBER WHEN THAT THING HAPPEN, THAT WAS WEIRD, AND THAT'S WHEN WASHINGTON DISMISSES THIS THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A CRISIS. > > WASHINGTON MIGHT FORGET ABOUT IT, BUT THE YOUNG PEOPLE WHO TURNED OUT IN THE MIDTERMS AND WHO ARE RILED UP AROUND ABORTION RIGHTS AND GUN CONTROL, THEY ARE RALLIED UP AROUND CLIMATE CHANGE BECAUSE THEY DON'T BELIEVE THAT THE EARTH WILL BE AROUND IN THE WAY THAT IT WAS IN THE WAY THEY ARE LIVING NOW, IN THE FUTURE. THIS IS AN ISSUE THAT MAY NOT GET LAWMAKERS TO ACTUALLY MOVE WITH URGENCY, BUT IT WILL BE SOMETHING THAT THEY WILL SEE IMPACTING THEM IN THE BALLOT BOX -- BALLOT BOX. ANNMARIE: I UNDERSTAND BY AND WANTED TO RUN ASSISTANT ADDITIONAL PERSON. ISN'T IT A BIT OF HYPOCRISY COMING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE? > > I DON'T TICKETS NECESSARILY HYPOCRISY, IT IS HIM UNDERSTANDING THAT HE HAS TO GOVERN FOR ALL AMERICAN PEOPLE. YES, HE IS GOING ACROSS, NOT JUST THE COUNTRY, BUT EVEN IN HIS INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS HE'S TALKING ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF US HAVING INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS TO ADDRESS THE CLIMATE CRISIS AND HERE AT HOME, OBVIOUSLY HE HAS TO WORK ACROSS THE AISLE AND DO WHAT'S IN THE BEST INTEREST FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS HAVING MEETING WITH ACTIVISTS, HAVING CONVERSATIONS WITH CLIMATE ACTIVISTS AND MAKING SURE HE IS CONTINUING TO TRY TO BE A CHAMPION, BUT THE REALITY IS, PRESIDENTS WILL DO EVERYTHING THAT MAKES EVERYONE HAPPY. KAILEY: WE WILL LEAVE IT ON THAT NOTE, OUR POLITICAL PANEL. THANK YOU SO MUCH. FOR MORE OF THIS CONTENT CHECK OUT THE WASHINGTON ADDITIONAL -- ADDITION OF THE NEWSLETTER.