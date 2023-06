00:00

Is that the setup from here on out through the July FOMC, that bad news is going to be seen as good news? Well, Scarlet, there is no doubt that this is very confusing time for investors where bed is considered to be as perhaps good and vice versa. But the reality is, is that, you know, when we look at the most recent rally, you know, it can be explained by the fact that investors are being very wishful in their desire for the Fed to pivot. They're expecting that Fed is going to pivot. That coupled with, you know, the improved liquidity, with the fact that earnings are coming in. More on the positive side. You know, there is that hope that perhaps we can avoid the economic recession and perhaps that we can get to that soft landing. So the question is, is this more of a wishful thinking or reality? Because we have an extremely data driven fed and may not be done yet. They might not be here. And I think there is still the jury's kind of out, Catarina, as to economic conditions, whether we're headed towards a recession, even if it's not a recession, maybe just some economic softness that I would think would change the complexion of what you buy in this market. We were just speaking with one of our colleagues here about the appeal for some folks of consumer staples and other types of defensive sectors. Correct, remain when we look overall at the positioning of the market. We cannot ignore the risks that are still out there. You know, we still have recession and we still have ample just the inflation that might be proven to be stickier than expected. Higher interest rate environment might be a reality for some time, you know, which affects the profit margins. So in our view, there is still tremendous amount of pressure on earnings and this pressure might not be priced into the earnings as we see them. So in our view, as unpopular as it might be, is that we're still in the bear market and there is still risks out there. So to your point, that positioning and the focus on consumer staples and yields and safety is still our go to recommendation for investors. All right. Well, you mentioned the word bear market. I mean, we should point out that here on this day, it got arena as we speak. The S & P 500 now officially 20 percent above that October low here if it closes at that level. Catarina, I guess on a technical basis, that is a bull market. I guess the question I ask for you is, do you believe in it? Well, and that's what we're trying to determine. Time will tell you how sustainable this rally is. And of course, as data is coming in, you know, as we're looking at it, the Fed has a really big decision to make it, because once the pivot, you know, the overall market expectation is going to be full. Already, you know, on the side and when they're going to start cutting rates. Right. You know, in for them, you know. They want to make sure that all of the they tightening that was done is enough to actually get us to to to the point where they need to be. They would like to see inflation at about 2 percent in labor, would like to see, you know, economic data. And, you know, at the levels where, you know, they they they can say job well done. You don't know if we're quite there yet. So we're not quite excited about the market yet, even though we know that investors certainly are getting there. Yeah, some people are definitely getting there. I feel like there's been a bit of a shift in sentiment so far this month in addition to the Russell 2000 outperforming the Nasdaq one hundred three times in the last five days. I look at the best performing sectors in June and you've got energy, materials and industrials all up by at least 6 percent. Do you, based on your conversations with her clients and the conversations you have with other advisors, do you get a sense that this shift in sentiment is something more than just a quick rotation, that this might be sustainable? Well, it's currently there are definitely opportunities in this market. And the volatility presents, you know, an interesting buying markets within the sectors like healthcare and industrials, consumer staples. And investors are going to, you know, looking for quality buys and for the longer term positioning, because if you look out a few years, you know, if you look at 2024 and 25, you know, we're getting significantly more optimistic versus this very short term view of a few months out, six months out. You know, that's really difficult to predict because of how confusing the data is and how much of it, you know, is out there, you know. So we certainly are advocating the shift to quality and defensive place and individual names with strong pricing power. How else are people choosing to wait out the uncertainty? You mentioned the shift to defensive names, but obviously they're putting money in higher yielding savings accounts as well. But where do you see them actively moving money to? In the meantime, let's call it the higher yields are the game changer. You know, we have been in the zero rate environment for such a long time where there was essentially no place to hide. And the benefit of being exactly where we are right now is the attractive yields in anything from, you know, hiring, earning savings accounts to C.D. to, you know, fixed income in that flight to safety. We're not just talking stocks in great, you know, good, attractive names and buying, you know, in the pockets of volatility. We're also looking at improving at qualities of the fixed income portfolios and diversifying those portfolios and locking in some of those rates in anticipation that at some point that is going to start cutting rates. And we would like to make sure that we enjoy the higher interest rate environment that we're in for a little bit longer. When do you start to see, I guess, a little bit more confidence, if not participation in what's going on? And not just even with equities, really, Catarina, but really an across asset basis, at least in the risk space or risky space. And you start to see a little bit more confidence there will remain there. When we look at the broad market sectors, it's hard to ignore that the leading five, six tech names are kind of driving this big performance is this, you know, at least in this most recent market rally. So what we see right now is investors are starting to look at the longer term perspective and get slowly, get into cyclicals and get into small and mid. And, you know, some of this more opportunistic buys, but the best way to do it is gradually through the dollar cost averaging through this very systematic, disciplined buying strategy, because all these sectors are going to do well in time. We just need to expend our time horizon for those folks, for those clients to come to you. And they say, well, I'm just still a little reticent. I'd rather go into sovereign debt. I'd rather go into money markets or something that offers a modicum of safety along with a modicum of yield. What do you say to them? Will remain. We tell them to enjoy the income because we can strengthen health.