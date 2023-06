00:00

Well, how do you play chess at a moment like this or how do you use some of the lessons at a time of such incredible uncertainty when everyone's trying to figure out what the parameters are to even trade with them? Yeah. So, you know, chess is attributed to thinking some number of moves ahead and seeing the future. And I kind of I think it's great for a lot of things. It's great for concentration. It's great for planning. But I feel like this market. You know, we have this heavy fog outside thanks to our Canadian friends. And we have, I think, a big a big fog. And we have a big fog in the market because, you know, the bond market was pretty sure that the Fed was done like a hike ago and now and this one was a mistake. But all of a sudden now there's maybe going to be another one or two to come or what? Or 50 in July. And so so the market is constantly wrong and individuals are wrong. Tran's team, transitory was was said with confidence and then wrong. And I think we just have to accept that there is a thick fog right now and fixed point prediction. This will happen. That will happen. There won't be a recession. There'll be a hard landing. Those, you know, thinking about chess to figure out four moves ahead isn't really the right game. I think it's much more apt to think about poker where you have an opponent and you raise. You bet they raise. You re raise. They go all in. And now you've to think, what do I know? What's the range of hands that they could have? Could they be bluffing? Might they have anything other than pocket aces for any of you who know what I'm talking about? Or might you have any two cards? And so I think right now we're in almost any two cards kind of scenario. There's a lot of chances of different outcomes. And instead of saying, I think there'll be a recession or I won't. Or there won't, which I kind of how how let the TV screen when I hear that, I feel like you have to think about ranges of outcomes. And even if I listen to stand this morning, those comments were amazing. You go with 40 percent chance of recession or Goldman just shifted to 25. The point is that you could have a 40 percent chance of something happening and still want to make the investment that it happens because it's priced at 5 percent. And the way I look at credit right now is that there's almost no chance of a real pickup in defaults priced into credit spreads. And so through that range of outcomes informs our investment view, which is that the market, whether you look at the VIX or credit spreads, is not ready for that uncertainty.