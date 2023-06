00:00

LAWSON JOINS US NOW. OVER THE HISTORY OF YOUR COMPANY YOU HAVE WORKED WITH GOOGLE CLOUT CLOSELY. EXPLAIN WHAT ANY OF THAT ACTUALLY MEANS IF YOU'RE A TWILIO CUSTOMER. WHAT YOU GET ACCESS TO WITH THIS GENERATIVE AI TOOL? JEFF: THIS GOOGLE PARTNERSHIP IS A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP BRING GENERATIVE AI INTO THE CONTACT CENTER. BY COMPLYING TWILIO'S FLEX CONTACT CENTER WITH GOOGLES AI WE CAN AUTOMATE A WIDE VARIETY OF INTERACTIONS IN OVER 30 LANGUAGES TO PROVIDE REAL-TIME INTELLIGENT AUTOMATED INTERACTIONS TO CUSTOMERS. TOYOTA CONNECTED AS ONE OF OUR CUSTOMERS. THERE ARE MILLIONS OF TOYOTA AND LEXUS VEHICLES ON THE ROAD WHERE IF YOU HIT THE BUTTON AND SAY WANT TO ASK FOR DIRECTIONS THAT IS A COMPLETELY AUTOMATED EXPERIENCE POWERED BY TWILIO FLEX INTEGRATED TO PROVIDE THAT AUTOMATION. THIS IS JUST PART OF TWILIO'S NEWLY ANNOUNCED CUSTOMER AI INITIATIVE WE ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY. CUSTOMER AI IS THE INTERSECTION OF ALL OF THESE NEW CAPABILITIES OF GENERATIVE AND PREDICTIVE AI. COMBINING THAT WITH THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY. EVERY COMPANY HAS THIS JOURNEY AS A CUSTOMER PROGRESSES THROUGH SALES, MARKETING, SERVICE THAT COMPANIES ARE TRYING TO CONNECT TOGETHER TO CREATE A COHESIVE AND RELATIVE EXPERIENCE FOR THOSE CUSTOMERS. WHAT TWILIO CAN DO IS BRING GENERATIVE AND PREDICTIVE AI TO THE TABLE TO HELP CONNECT EACH OF THOSE EXPERIENCES BASED ON THE SEGMENT PROFILES WE HAVE INSIDE OF TWILIO ABOUT EACH ONE OF THOSE CUSTOMERS. WE ARE EXCITED TO GET THIS OUT IN THE MARKET. CAROLINE: HOW ARE YOU ENSURING PEOPLE FEEL COMFORTABLE WHEN THEY ARE BEING SERVICED WITH SO MUCH MORE EFFECT. PEOPLE WORRIED ABOUT THEIR DATA, WONDERING HOW COMPANIES ARE OWNING IT? HOW ARE YOU ENSURING THIS WILL NOT BRING PRODUCTIVITY BUT ALSO A LOT OF PUSHBACK AT THE SAME TIME? JEFF: PEOPLE SHOULD BE SECURED -- SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT PRIVACY AND DATA SECURITY. THAT IS WHY WE HAVE ONLY PARTNERED WITH DATA AND AI COMPANIES, LANGUAGE MODEL COMPANIES THAT WILL PRESERVE THE PRIVACY AND INTEGRITY OF OUR CUSTOMERS DATA AND THEIR CUSTOMERS PRIVACY. SECOND IS USING THAT DATA ONLY IN THE CONTEXT OF THAT ONE CUSTOMER TO MAKE THAT EXPERIENCE BETTER. WE ARE ACCUSTOMED TO THIS AS A NET POSITIVE AS CUSTOMERS OF COMPANIES WHO DO IT WELL. THINK ABOUT AMAZON OR GOOGLE. YOUR AND MY AMAZON HOMEPAGE ARE VERY DIFFERENT BECAUSE AMAZON USES ALL OF THE DATA IT HAS ABOUT US TO MAKE THAT PRODUCT BETTER. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS EVERY COMPANY OUT THERE, BECAUSE OF PRIVACY, NEEDS TO TAKE THEIR OWN FIRST PARTY DATA, THAT STREAM OF DATA ABOUT WHAT DO PEOPLE CLICK ON, WHAT TODAY BY, WHAT ARE THEY NOT BY, AND TURN THEM INTO INNS -- INTO INSIGHTS ABOUT THE CUSTOMER. THAT IS WHAT TWILIO IS PROVIDING. CAROLINE: WHAT IS INTERESTING IS AMID A MACRO ENVIRONMENT THAT IS CLOUDY A LOT OF COMPANIES ARE TALKING ABOUT AI EFFECTIVENESS AND IT FEELS LIKE QUITE A BUSY SPACE. IT HAS TO BE ABOUT THE UNDERLYING TECHNOLOGY. ED: THAT IS THE QUESTION I HAVE. I GET THE GOOGLE CLOUT RELATIONSHIP. WHEN YOU BUILD THE PRODUCT INTO YOUR EXISTING PLATFORM WHERE DOES THE TECHNOLOGY COME FROM. IT IS THE FOUNDATION MODEL FROM GOOGLE ITSELF AND WHAT THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING ON, WAS THERE A TO GO TO OPENAI AND BUILD SOMETHING ON TOP OF GPT? JEFF: GOOGLE IS THE FIRST OF SEVERAL PARTNERS WE ARE WORKING WITH AND WE WILL BE ANNOUNCING MORE OVER TIME. THEY'RE GOING TO BE THE RIGHT MODELS FOR THE RIGHT USE CASES. WE WILL ONLY WORK WITH VENDORS AND MODELS WHERE WE CAN CONTROL THE FLOW OF DATA AND WHERE WE CAN ENSURE DATA REMAINS BELONGING TO OUR CUSTOMERS, WHICH IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING. I THINK EVERY LARGE LANGUAGE MODEL VENDOR, EVERY AI MODEL VENDOR REALIZES BUSINESSES WILL WANT TO CONTROL THIS. THEY NEED SAFETY AND SECURITY AROUND THE MODELS AND THEY NEED A HUMAN IN THE LOOP TO MAKE SURE THAT AS THE AI IS DOING GREATER AND GREATER WORKLOADS WE HAVE TO HAVE GREAT CHECKS AND BALANCES ON THE WORK THEY ARE DOING. THAT IS WHAT TWILIO AND MANY OTHER SOFTWARE SERVICE COMPANIES ARE DOING TO CREATE VIABLE PRODUCTS OUT OF THE CAPABILITIES. CAROLINE: IN AMONGST ALL OF THESE INNOVATIONS IS A MACRO ENVIRONMENT THAT IS TOUGHER. IT HAS BEEN TOUGH TO YOUR COMPANY. ULTIMATELY YOUR INVESTORS DO. I KNOW THERE IS SOMEONE THINKING ABOUT ACTIVIST INVESTORS AS SOME OF THE CONTROL YOU HAVE HAD IN VOTING RIGHTS SEEPS AWAY A LITTLE BIT. HOW ARE YOU TACKLING THAT? JEFF: WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A COMPANY THAT IS LOOKING AT THE INTEREST OF OUR SHAREHOLDERS AND OPERATING THE COMPANY IN THE INTEREST OF OUR SHAREHOLDERS BY TALKING TO THE SHAREHOLDERS. DURING THE ERA OF LOW COST OF CAPITAL WE RAN THE COMPANY TO GROW THE TOP LINE AND BUILD OUR MARKET SHARE AND I'M PROUD OF THE COMPANY WE HAVE BUILT IN TERMS OF A $4 BILLION REVENUE COMPANY DURING THAT TIME. NOW WE ARE IN A DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT. NOW WE ARE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE WE TAKE THE MARKET LEADERSHIP POSITION WE ARE IN AND TURN IT INTO A PROFIT GENERATING MACHINE. THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN DOING. I AM PROUD OF THE FACT THAT OVER THE LAST TWO QUARTERS WE HAVE TAKEN A COMPANY THAT IS NEVER GENERATED CONSISTENT PROFIT TO NOW GENERATING MORE THAN 10% OPERATING MARGIN IN Q1. I THINK WE ARE LISTENING TO THOSE INVESTORS AND TAKING SUBSTANTIVE ACTIONS TO RESPOND TO THE CHANGING NEEDS OF INVESTORS BASED ON THE CHANGING NEEDS OF THE INTEREST RATES. ED: THE STORY YOU'RE ARE TALKING TO LEGION PARTNERS, WHAT IS THE UPDATE ON THAT? THE FIRST FOUR SLIDES OUTLINED OF A STRUCTURE, EFFECTIVENESS, AND TRACK RECORD OF THE MANAGEMENT. THAT IS AN UNUSUAL THING TO DO. WHY DID YOU DO THAT? 