WE WILL BE HEARING FROM THE RBA GOVERNOR HIMSELF, PHILIP LOWE SPEC -- EXPECTED TO SPEAK HERE IN 40 MINUTES TIME AT THE MORGAN STANLEY AUSTRALIA SUMMIT FOLLOWING THE RATE HIKE ON TUESDAY. THE CENTRAL BANK IS SEEKING TO KEEP THE ECONOMY ON PEOPLE -- EVEN KEEL. LET'S BRING IN MORGAN STANLEY'S HEAD OF AUSTRALIA MACRO RESEARCH , CHRIS NICOL. STICKINESS HAS REPLACED TRANSITORY FOR SURE, AT A TIME WHERE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A SKIP, WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN BETTER FOR THE RBA TO WAIT FOR THE PASS-THROUGH? CHRIS: WHEN THE RBA WENT ON PAUSE, WE FELT THAT A TERMINAL RATE WITH A THREE HANDLE IN FRONT OF IT WAS NOT GOING TO BE ENOUGH. INFLATION COULD BE STICKIER WITH THE MOMENTUM IN AGES AND RENT. WE WERE NOT SURPRISED TO SEE THE RBA HAVE TO COME BACK. PAUSE IS NOT STOP. IT IS MOVING BACK TO BACK, IT WAS THE RIGHT THING IN HINDSIGHT. BECAUSE OF THAT STOP START NATURE. THE WORST THING THAT COULD HAPPEN IS TO GO STOP START STOP START. THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE US GETTING TO THE TERMINAL RATE, AND SEE THE LAD AFFECTS OF THE SLOWDOWN. HEIDI: THAT'S INTERESTING, IT IS DEATH BY A THOUSAND CUTS IN TERMS OF SENTIMENT AND CONFIDENCE. YOU JUST HAVE TO GET TO THE PEAK RATE AND IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW LONG IT TAKES? DOES THAT ACCELERATE THE RISK OF OVERDOING IT? CHRIS: THE BIGGER POLICIES -- POLICY MISTAKE IS IF YOU LACK AND LET INFLATION STAY TRULY STICKY. WE THINK THAT A FOUR HANDLE IS OUR TERMINAL FORECAST. WE THINK THAT WILL START TO DO THE JOB. YOU WILL START TO SEE THE SLOWDOWN EVIDENT, WE ARE LOOKING AT CONSUMPTION, HOUSING ACTIVITY RATHER THAN PRICES. ALL OF THOSE ARE STARTING TO DEVOLVE, THE KEY DEBATE FOR MARKETS IS HOW LONG DO YOU STAY THERE? THAT IS WHERE WE WANT TO GET TO NEXT. HEIDI: YOU ARE SEEING WEAKNESS IN THE CONSUMER. WE WILL SEE MORE PRESSURE WHEN IT COMES TO PROPERTY, PARTICULARLY RENTAL, THAT WILL HAVE A MASSIVE PLAY OUT WHEN IT COMES TO HOUSEHOLD WEALTH. HOW DOES THAT PLAY INTO THE OPPORTUNITIES? CHRIS: I THINK IT IS WHAT TO AVOID, WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS SIX OR SEVEN SMALL-CAP RETAILERS HAVE DOWNGRADED. HAVE SEEN HOUSING APPROVALS NEAR 30% THIS YEAR, WE KNOW THE ACTIVITY WILL SLOW. WILL PUT PRESSURE ON THE JOBS MARKET. FOR US IT IS AVOIDING BANKS, CONSUMER STOCKS, AND WRITING THE SLOWDOWN. IT IS ALL ABOUT AVOIDING THE BLOWUPS AT THIS POINT, BECAUSE WE ARE NOT THERE YET. HEIDI: WHAT ARE YOU EMBRACING, IS IT THE RETURN TO BETTER RELATIONS WITH CHINA? CHRIS: ONE THING WE DO LIKE, DEFENSE IN OUR PORTFOLIO RECOMMENDATION, THE HEALTH CARE SECTOR FOR THOSE REASONS. THE CURRENCY HAS BEEN REASONABLY ATTRACTIVE. WE ARE INTERESTED IN THE ENERGY TRANSITION. WE ARE AT A LOW POINT FROM AN OIL PRICE PERSPECTIVE. THERE IS GOOD OPPORTUNITIES IN THE ENERGY. HEIDI: WE TALKED ABOUT RECENT ON RATES FOR CONSUMER. DO YOU SEE THE EARNINGS RECESSION AS BEING DONE? CHRIS: FISCAL YEAR 2024 EARNINGS ARE DOWN, IT WILL BE CLOSER TO 10% DOWNSIDE. WHEN WE GET THROUGH THAT JOURNEY, THE NEXT THREE OR FOUR MONTHS WILL GIVE US GUIDANCE TO GET US THERE. ONCE THE FY 24 LEVEL GET DOWN, WE WILL BE IN THE EARNINGS TROUGH. HEIDI: HOW DEFENSES -- HOW DEFENSIVE DO YOU HAVE TO BE IN TERMS OF YOUR PORTFOLIO? CHRIS: WE WANT TO KEEP SOME DRY POWDER ON OUR SIDE. A REVIEW IS THAT MARKET LEADERSHIP FROM THE U.S. WILL BE -- THE NEED TO BE CAUTIOUS AS THE FINAL PHASE OF EARNINGS ADJUSTMENT COMES THROUGH. STILL CAUTIOUS AND DEFENSIVE. AGAIN FOR THE OTHER SIDE OF THE CYCLE. HEIDI: THERE IS ALWAYS A VIEW THAT AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN LUCKY, WE MAY GET SKIP THE NEXT RECESSION, ASSETS ARE A HAVEN. IS IT BORING, IS THAT WHY AUSTRALIA FEELS SO UNLOVED? CHRIS: I THINK IT IS AN ATTRACTIVE MARKET BECAUSE OF THE STRUCTURE OF IT SECTORS, THE MARKET IS TRADABLE. IN A REGIONAL SETTING, IF YOU THING ABOUT IMMIGRATION POLICY, AND OUR ABILITY TO FRAME A CYCLE, YOU CAN GO INTO AN IMPROVING CYCLE. HEIDI: GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. MORGAN STANLEY'S HEAD OF AUSTRALIA MACRO RESEARCH, CHRIS NICOL AT THE MORGAN STANLEY AUSTRALIA SUMMIT. WE WILL BE HEARING FROM THE SUMMITS WAY'S IS, INCLUDING THE CHIEF OF CHINA EQUITY