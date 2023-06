00:00

IT OVER TO BLOOMBERG SONALI BASAK AND CORN-BASED CEO BRIAN ARMSTRONG. SONALI: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US . YOU HAVE HAD A VERY INTENSE 24 HOURS. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE CHARGES THE SEC HAS BROUGHT FORTH AGAINST COINBASE, HOW LONG DO YOU THINK IT WILL TAKE TO FIGHT THEM WHEN YOU HAVE YOUR CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER SAYING YOU WILL GO ALL THE WAY TO THE SUPREME COURT? BRIAN: IF NECESSARY. WE DO NOT KNOW HOW LONG THIS COURT CASE WILL TAKE BUT I THINK IT IS AN IMPORTANT OPPORTUNITY FOR US AS A LEADER IN THE U.S. TO GET CLARITY FOR THIS INDUSTRY AND FOR AMERICA SO WE MAKE SURE THIS TECHNOLOGY IS BUILT HERE AND DOES NOT GET PUSHED OFFSHORE WHERE CUSTOMERS CAN GET HARMED. IF YOU GO BACK IN TIME TO 2021, WE HAD A NUMBER OF DISCUSSIONS WITH THE SEC ABOUT BECOMING A PUBLIC COMPANY AND THEY ALLOWED US TO BECOME A PUBLIC COMPANY WITH FULL KNOWLEDGE OF HOW WE LIST ASSETS AND HOW WE OPERATE OUR PROGRAM AND IT WAS NOT UNTIL A YEAR LATER OR SO THEY STARTED TO HAVE MORE QUESTIONS. WE THOUGHTFULLY ENGAGED WITH THEM. WE MET WITH THEM 30 TIMES OVER THE LAST YEAR EXPLAINING OUR BUSINESS. WE SAID WE WANT TO REGISTER. WE ACQUIRED A DEALER LICENSE WHICH IS STILL DORMANT. WE FORMALLY PETITION THEM FOR MORE CLARITY AROUND THE RULES. WE FRANKLY WERE MET WITH SILENCE. UNFORTUNATELY THEY DECIDED TO PURSUE THIS POLICY OF REGULATION BY ENFORCEMENT. THE COMPLAINT IS OFFICIALLY HERE. THIS IS A DIFFICULT MOMENT FOR NOT ONLY THE INDUSTRY BUT ALSO AMERICA. SONALI: IS THERE A POINT AT WHICH YOU CALL IT QUITS ON THE UNITED STATES GIVEN HOW HARD RIG LEADERS ARE COMING DOWN ON THE INDUSTRY? BRIAN: WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I STARTED THIS COMPANY IN THE U.S. BECAUSE NOT ONLY IS IT A BIG MARKET, THERE IS THE RULE OF LAW HERE. WE HAVE TO FOLLOW THE RULE OF LAW AND SO DOES THE SEC. IF WE ARE NOT GETTING A CLEAR RULEBOOK FROM THE SEC WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO AVAIL OURSELVES OF THE COURT AND WE WILL GET CASE LAW CREATED, REGARDLESS OF WHAT THE CASE IS. IT IS A STEP TOWARDS MORE CLARITY. THE OTHER OPPORTUNITY IS FOR CONGRESS TO ACT. WE SAW BILL LAST WEEK FROM MCHENRY AND THOMPSON CLARIFYING THIS IS THE ROLE OF THE CFTC AND THE SEC AND LET'S HAVE CONSUMER PROTECTIONS. THERE IS A BROAD RECOGNITION WITHIN CONGRESS THAT THE U.S. WILL GET LEFT BEHIND. THE U.K., HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, THE UAE, THESE ARE SAYING WE WANT TO BE CRYPTO AND WEB THREE HUBS. COME HERE AND BUILD YOUR BUSINESS. THE U.S. IS AT RISK OF BEING LEFT BEHIND. SONALI: IS THERE A CHANCE YOU START TO USE CUSTOMERS AND BANKING PARTNERS? YOU HAVE JP MORGAN AND CROSS RIVER AND THESE MORE TRADITIONAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. THEY START TO FREEZE UP WHEN THE GOVERNMENT DOES NOT HAVE CLEAR ROLES? BRIAN: WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY RISK OF THAT HAPPENING. OUR PARTNERS HAVE BEEN HAPPY WORKING WITH US. THEY ARE WAITING TO SEE WHAT THE OUTCOME OF SOME OF THESE CASES ARE. HOW DOES THE U.S. TO GET TO A PATH OF MORE CLARITY, WHETHER THAT IS WITH THE CFTC STEPPING IN, CONGRESS, THE COURT CASE, MAYBE THE ELECTIONS IN 2024 CHANGE THIS AS WELL. OUR PARTNERS HAVE BEEN GREAT TO WORK WITH. WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE. SONALI: DO SOME OF THESE POTENTIAL PRESSURES ON THE INDUSTRY GO AWAY WITH THE POTENTIAL CHANGE IN ADMINISTRATION? BRIAN: IT IS POSSIBLE. I THINK THE SEC CHAIR IS A BIT OF AN OUTLIER IN THE U.S. GOVERNMENT. CONGRESS SEEMS INTERESTED IN CRAFTING LEGISLATION. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PUT OUT AN EXECUTIVE ORDER SAYING WE RECOGNIZE THE POTENTIAL OF THIS TECHNOLOGY AND WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THE RISKS ARE MITIGATED. THEY ASKED THE BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE THIS. WE ARE SEEING SOME OF THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR NEXT YEAR STARTS TO TALK ABOUT THEIR STANCES ON CRYPTO AND HOW IT SHOULD BE REGULATED. THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE THIS BECOMES A RELEVANT ISSUE IN THE 2024 ELECTIONS. SONALI: THIS COULD BE AN OVERHANG FOR A WHILE WHEN YOU LOOK AT HOW LONG THIS COULD PLAY OUT, NOT JUST FOR YOU BUT THE INDUSTRY. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR CRYPTO PRICES OVERALL? YOU THINK IT IS SPOOKING SOME INVESTORS AWAY? BRIAN: YESTERDAY THIS NEWS CAME OUT AND IT SURPRISED ME THAT CRYPTO WAS UP. WHAT I INTERPRET FROM THIS IS THE SEC'S RHETORIC ON THIS HAS BEEN CLEAR AND THEY HAVE BEEN MAKING LOTS OF STATEMENTS. IF THERE IS OVERHANG IT HAS PROBABLY BEEN THERE FOR A WHILE AND I DO NOT THINK ANYBODY WAS SURPRISED BY THIS NEWS. THE NOTICE CAME AND THE RHETORIC WAS THERE BEFORE THAT. OUR INVESTORS ARE LONG-TERM BELIEVERS IN THIS TECHNOLOGY AND LOOKING AT IT AS AN OPPORTUNITY. IF OTHERS ARE FEARFUL IT IS PROBABLY AN INTERESTING BUYING OPPORTUNITY. THEY ARE EXCITED ABOUT THIS AS ONE OF THE MAJOR TECHNOLOGY