00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Less robust when it comes to demand from China for iron ore, though. Yeah, I mean, certainly the issue with the property sector are something which have been bubbling away in the background for some time. And know the easing of restrictions late last year and that possibility us of the stimulus measures did provide some hope that we could see a turnaround. But clearly that hasn't happened. And even with ISE ISE, the. Yeah. The reports just this week that they'll ease again some restrictions on on purchases of homes as well as the lending required down down payments on on properties. Yeah. It still feels like the consumer in China is still very reluctant to put money back into the property sector, particularly forward investments purpose. So that's going to weigh on and say on new construction activity in particular. I think at the moment we still feel like there's a little bit of positivity around the property sector completions and that could result in. Yeah, it's still relatively okay. Demand for downstream material, some coking. Yeah, the copper around millions which tend to result in stronger demand due to the completion of ISE sales and feeling out of consumable items in the new property. Construction remains weak and we can't see that really turning around in the near term. So it does supply for us a fairly negative backdrop. So iron ore and steel apartments. To your point on copper, we actually saw the mine improving a little bit, but we've also seen some false starts for copper. So what's the outlook for the price here? Yeah, look, it depends where you look. Certainly that brought broader manufacturing outlook does cast a bit of a sell across the market. But, you know, when you look at government efforts to to increase investment in infrastructure, particularly in clean energy technologies, I mean, they're obviously trying to boost the sales of electric vehicles in that market. They're continuing to invest strongly in greedy destruct shop. And certainly the solar or wind capacity build out are going gangbusters. So, yeah, I do think there's a bit of offset against that, that sort of weaker manufacturing backdrop. And I think that would take hold a lot more in the second half as things sort of stabilize. Are there any commodities that we're overlooking at this point, especially when we're a little bit we're seeing a bit of a mixed picture when it comes to dollar demand as well in the strength and the weakness of the dollar for the rest of 2023 daylight. It's a really good point. I mean, the whole picture has been weighed down by the unexpected strength in the US dollar. And I do think you'll be a point in time in the not too distant future where the Fed will stop and pause on interest rate hikes. And that should provide some relief for the US dollar, which, as you know in all aspects has probably been a pretty strong headwind for the commodity markets. Yeah, that weak dollar that we expect to see in the second half of this year should provide some additional sort of tolerance for markets like gold and certainly combined with the stronger demand, particularly from central banks. I think that's one which we expect to see strongest shortly.