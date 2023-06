00:00

James, these exports are disappointing, which adds to the global manufacturing slowdown narrative. But the imports were a beat. How do you square the circle? The first thing I think you have to remember is in May of last year, which is what the comparison is you have in the year and your compassion was a good year for Chinese exports because the country just reopened for the Shanghai lockdown. So there was a massive spike from April to May last year. So it's comparing that this year. We're looking at actually worse than that, that that 4.5 with the number of the export slowdown that you're seeing. It's the third month it's fallen. And I think what you're really seeing there is across the board weakness for Chinese goods. It's double digit declines in exports to the US and Canada, to the EU, to Asian countries, to Japan, to South Korea, to Taiwan. Really the biggest bright spot was Hong Kong, which is, you know, you can argue that's really foreign trade or not. And so it really does show this sort of global weakness. The story, as you mentioned, and it also indicates that there isn't going to be much help for the Chinese economy, which is struggling from global demand. So whatever is going to be whatever is going to help the Chinese economy this year probably has to come from more internal drivers than external drivers. And you're seeing that weak domestic economy in the import numbers. Yes. The slide in imports wasn't as bad as if for exports. But this is you know, we've seen months now falling import numbers, you know, industrial goods, demand is falling, iron ore, coal, LNG, these are the demand for these things is falling. But also, you're seeing big slides in imports from South Korea and Taiwan, which is indicative of the fact of the global slowdown in the electronics trade. You know, China imports mostly semiconductors and semi finished manufacturing, part of six screens from Taiwan and South Korea, and that those that the imports from both of those countries fell by more than 20 percent, which is really not a good indicator for future exports for China, because most of those things are going to be assembled into computers, phones and other things. And then hopefully we export it. So if that's falling 20 percent plus now, you know, in a couple of months time, you're gonna be seeing even weaker exports. So all in all, this is a really bad sign for the Chinese domestic economy and also an indicator that global demand is and is really not strong at all.