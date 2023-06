00:00

Kravis drop Chavez, Armstrong. We're going to take you live to Bloomberg and best to talk to heavy hitters and get their take on the markets, the economy and more. And is it too good to be true? The VIX hits a 13 handle overnight, the lowest since February 20 20. Stocks, though, pushed higher energy discretionary small caps, all living the way and paused to hold to high. You got Bank of Canada rate decision breaking right now after a conditional pause since January. From New York, I'm Alix Steel with my co-host in London, Guy Johnson. He's back. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets Guy. Bank of Canada. You got something exciting out of Canada. Alex they raised by 25 basis points. Very few economists had anticipated that this would be the case. That is the case. This is what we have. Rates go from 450 to 475. The estimate, as I say, was that we're going to stick a full seventy five. That's a 25 basis point hike. The RBA has done it. Canadians have done it. Who's next? Are we going to see a pause from the Fed? We're going to see a hike from the Fed. We're going to see a July hike. I don't know. Look, I wonder if that's something we can read across. Yep. And then you look at at the current currency market, the dollar dropping like a stone of the Canadian dollar kind of popping higher as it set the stage, though, just because you pause or holder or a ship doesn't mean you're done with your tightening cycle. We do want to take you now to the Bloomberg Invest panel in New York City. Henry Kravis, KKR co-founder and co executive chairman, is hawking our Jason Kelly about the state of the economy. And I would imagine that leads to a decidedly not robust dealmaking market. Is that fair to say? Pretty quiet. If you think about it, Jason, today, you've got a look back at 20 21, say July 20 21. You had high yield IPO ISE and private credit or credit, not private credit at about eight and a half percent of GDP today. Last that April was about one point three percent of GDP. So what's happened is you have a much tighter capital market that just makes it tougher to do deals. Having said that, the private credit market is very strong right now and people like KKR and others that have a large private credit business were able to fill the gap. And do you think, secondly, we bought several companies that we just did all equity and will finance later when rates come come down and we've got plenty of equity, capital will buy them with just which at equity. And so what you're going to see, I think, is a sustained period of time where the capital markets will stay tighter. It is not to date a credit issue could become a credit issue, but it's not there yet. It's more of a liquidity issue right now is to why you're not seeing as many private equity deals done. I want to get in based on what you just said, get into a little bit of the guts of KKR, because what you just described is a very different firm from what you and Jerry Kohlberg and your cousin George Roberts started in 1976. Ninety five percent of the money that you raised last year was not private equity. It was all in those areas that you described and more. How would you describe this firm right now? Well, I think you have to go back a little bit and understand the most important conversation that jury George and I had in 1976. And that was what kind of culture did we want to have? And it was very important to us to have a culture where everybody was included in everything we did. That meant that everyone was paid for and got part of the carried interest, part of the fee income, because all we did when we started was private equity. Whether you worked on a deal or you didn't, whether you were a partner at the firm or you were not a partner at the firm. Fast forward forty seven years. We have 26 offices around the world, maybe 40, 45 different products that we have at KKR today, ranging all the way from every kind of credit product, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, growth, equity, et cetera. And today it is exactly the same culture. Everyone at the firm gets to participate in everything we do. So that means that if I came in to see you and you're the CEO of a company that used to be all we could talk about is you're the company for sale today. Let's get to know you. We are very big believers that people do business with people they like and trust. And so build a relationship. And that's really how we go about it. And then eventually you find out because everyone at KKR has a tool kit. They find. That while this company needs to redo their balance sheet, this one wants to make an acquisition, but they don't have the banks covering them anymore because we're in a tighter credit situation, etc., we're able to be able to provide capital up and down the capital structure. So, yes, that is correct, that last year about 95 percent of the money we raised, which was somewhere in the 75, 80 billion dollar range, was non private equity. And the reason for that was we had finished raising large private equity pools of capital already. So that money was used for now, for climate, for ESG, for real estate, for credit, all kinds of credit and for infrastructure. So today we're a very diversified firm, able to be a solutions provider to many companies anywhere in the world. And that's really was by design what George and I and Joe Bay and Scott Nuttall really worked on over the years. One of the interesting things that you've gotten into and Joe Bay, the CO CEO, talked about this a couple of weeks ago or in the last week or two was getting into the high net worth area, a new fund related to that. I mean, this has long been the holy grail, a holy grail for for folks, the alternative investment business. Talk about that opportunity, if you will. Jason, that's a huge opportunity. First of all, in the high net worth area is about one hundred and seventy eight trillion dollars of of of capital, networth, income, et cetera. Today, one percent of that is in the alternative space invested. So think about that, if you just got to 3 to 5 percent. What does that mean? That's trillions of dollars that will be able to go in to the the alternative space. When I talk about alternative. What I'm saying is that's private equity. That's infrastructure. That's real estate. It's maybe private credit, et cetera. And so we have come up with democratized products across the board here. And we're working with different registered advisors and getting on different platforms to sell these different products. This is fairly new for us, but initial reaction so far has been very strong. Because if I if we'd had this conversation 10 years ago and you said to me, do you think that KKR will ever be dealing with the high net worth PE population? I'd say EP in a small way. But today we're now able to deal with the high net worth population globally in a very major way. And that's going to change the complexion. These are pools of capital that will be fairly well tied up for five years at least, if not longer. And we're going to, I hope, take advantage of the opportunities there today. So what are the things that's going on at the firm? You're now a year or so year in change, I believe, into pretty major transition, which is your job has changed. You had you and George handed off the CEO roles to Scott Haidi Lun and Joe Bay. So what's your job like now? Well, first of all, I'm glad after 45 years to finally get promoted. I'm really happy about that. So George Roberts and I, we both founded the firm with Jerry Kohlberg. And for 45 years, George and I were co CEOs and we're now co executive chairman. We meet officially once a week with Joe and Scott. We help them think through strategy. They're running the business. This is given to them. To them. And by the way, this took a lot of thought on George is on my part. This didn't we didn't wake up one night and say, OK, let's just pick some people out of the air. We actually started with about seven people that we thought possibly could do the job. Narrowed it down to three people. That was over a seven year period. And what we did then was to make Joe Bay and Scott NULL, co chief operating officers and I believe about 20 17. George Knight stayed as co CEOs and we kept giving more and more responsibility to them. Let's see how they do. And they did a phenomenal job, particularly during Covid there. The firm grew dramatically during that period of time and they performed magnificently. They showed real leadership. Now, picking two people, I've heard over and over again, nine or two people never work. Yes, we've got lots of examples where two people don't work at KKR. You know, George and I grew up together. We're four months apart in age. We met when we were two, were first cousins and best friends. And that's the best partnership you get have. So what we saw in Joe and Scott was the fact that they came into the firm together probably 25, 26 years ago, now grew through the firm together and their families are best friends. But there was one piece that we focused on very much. Obviously, they've got capability of leadership. Did they believe in and live by our culture? And that was critical because if we lose the culture at KKR, this culture of inclusion, everybody participating, we lose our DNA and they live by it. And so that was a very important part. George and I have always believed that if you because we're often ask how did you make it work so well? And by the way, you two must fight a lot. Oh, yeah. We had I think we had a terrible fight. We both were seven and he wanted to ride my new bicycle. He had just come up to Tulsa from Houston for Christmas. I'd gotten his new bike and I got chased in the house because I wanted to ride the bike first. I wasn't a very good host and I ran in the corner of a wall, crack my head open, and I had 26 stitches. That's the last fight. We've had no reason to fight. Go bust your head open. So. So we. Who says Wall Street isn't a contact sport? That's right. So in in Joe and Scott, we saw many of the same characteristics and same friendship and camaraderie with their families and and the two of them that George and I have. And so it became pretty natural for them to then succeed. But, you know, we built this over a long period of time because we always said we wanted a firm that survived long after George and Henry were gone. And it contained the same DNA that we've been able to build for many years and in the past. One of the things I always like to ask you about is New York City, because you've been a steward of this place since you came to Columbia Business School back in the day. You've been very involved from a civic, philanthropic and obviously business perspective. What do you see in New York City right now? You've moved to Hudson Yards. The firm is now located there. What is New York City feel like at this moment? Wildfires notwithstanding? No, no. I worry about New York. And I think it's going to take a long time because we have something today that we didn't have before. And that's the aftermath of Covid just getting people back to work. Now, I'm happy to say that. Take care. We got people back about two years ago. And what we said was we're a a an apprentice model. People learn from each other. So we expect you to come back in. And they did. Now, it didn't hurt in New York, for example, the fact that we had a brand new office. We had great food. And people want to be together and you learn from each other. One of our biggest challenges in New York and the challenge for Mayor Adams is going to be to get people back into the office. And that's going to be tough. It still isn't happening yet. It's better than it was. So that's one worry. The second worry that I have is just crime. You know, I wish that the mayor and and others in that government could. Figure out a way to be much more focused on penalties for people that commit crimes and go into stores and take up to a thousand dollars and not much happens to you, if anything, that's wrong. And so we've got to, I think, start getting tougher on crime and it's like a broken Windows theory. You know, when window gets broken down and broken, appreciate whole neighborhoods gone. Well, that's what's happened here in part. So I think this whole turnaround of New York, it can happen. I love New York. I've lived here since nineteen sixty seven and coming from Oklahoma. But I think it's just going to take a long time to get back to where we should be. All right. Well, as we start to wind down a little bit, I have to ask you about a very important topic, golf. You're a very good golfer. I know that from a number of people, including my boss and your friend. Don't believe everything you hear. You're a deal maker. We saw a hell of a deal yesterday putting the PGA and live together, at least on a commercial basis as a deal maker and a golfer. What do you make of it? Look, I don't know all the details, and there's my bet is there's a lot more than what the headlines say that the fine print is is really important. But I think getting together is the best thing for golf. This fight that was going on and the lawsuits that were raging in one side, the golfers from live, you know, taking shots at the PGA and vice versa. That's not constructive for the game. You know, golf for a while was very flat. Years ago, Tiger Woods got into the game and all of a sudden, you know, the number of participants in golf increased by 2, 3 million participants. And then it started back down. So the worst thing. Yes. It sort of makes interesting reading, but it is not constructive. So I would say this is constructive. As I say, I don't know all the fine print the details, but I'm very happy that they've gotten this behind them. You've got some very capable people on the PGA side that are on the board. They're headed by Ed Hurley. He and Jimmy Dunn's on that board. They know a lot about golf and they're dealmakers. They know how to get things done. So when I saw the headlines come across, I couldn't be happier than this is, I hope now behind us. And we're going to be able to go forward with a game of golf, because the game of golf is not just what you see on the TV or just two sets of pros. It's all of us that go out on weekends and get a chance to knock the ball around. And as you reflect on on where you are, I mean, we talked a little bit about succession. We talked a little bit about what you're doing. What energizes you at this point? From a business perspective or even personally, I mean, this is this is a pretty remarkable chapter that you've entered into. But I happen to love where I am right now. First of all, I'm asked from time to time, so what drives me? Well, for years, which driven me in today, it's exactly the same, if not even more so is curiosity. I don't think that anyone can be a great investor unless you're curious, but you got to be curious about a lot of things. It's not just the stock or the stock market. If if I took people to the window in our office and we go from 74 to 80 and said, look out, what do you see out there? I hope that they would say I see possibility as opposed to I see the tugboat in the Hudson River. You've gotta see opportunity and see where connect the dots. And so what drives me so much today really is curiosity. I'm spending a lot of time at which I've done since 1998, but I did it out of my back pocket in the venture startup world. We didn't do it at KKR, so I was able to do that. Today I built that up significantly and haven't a lot of fun meeting with young companies, entrepreneurs, et cetera. That's fun. Secondly, I'm very involved in an organization called Sponsors for Educational Opportunity FCO, and that's critical for me. It's helping the underserved community. I get a good education from ninth grade through college. So it's an eight year program. So I spend a lot of time on that and I'm still very involved KKR. In fact, time is busy today or busier than I've been, except I don't have to worry about all of the detail. Day to day. Sounds like a pretty good job. It's a great job. All right. Thank you for spending time with ISE. Please help me. Thank Henry Gravis. I get. You've been listening to Henry Kravis, KKR co founder and co executive chairman, at a Bloomberg investor conference Jason Kelly. You can also look at all the panels from Bloomberg. Invest on your terminals on live go. We're going to have much more over the next couple hours. It's truly a powerhouse lineup of guests. Guy I could actually listen to him talk all day, just like the decades of experience that he's had. And then how he winds up seeing the market right now, particularly the transition has been somewhat successful and KKR is quite interesting. Yeah, it's all about culture. Gotta get the culture right. You want to do business with people that you know and respect. That was one of the takeaways, I think, for him from what he just said. I think we all know that. But the fact that he continues to apply it and Anna Edwards, let your cousin ride your new bike first. That's how relationships are formed. I don't have any cousins. I'm an only child. So I got nothing. I got totally nothing. But I heard that they can be nice and fun. Cousins did they can be occasionally as long as as long as you let them ride the bike first. Otherwise, you might do that in your silence. But but but he's talking about relationships, I think is really important. And the fact that he he talks about how important culture and relationships are, I think speaks to the longevity and why they've had such longevity and success. They talked about the next generation coming through and having that same cultural fit with the firm, I think is so important now. I think that's where so many companies struggle. That's where so much everyday struggles. That's it is about fits and culture and relationships and making those those will fit together. And if they don't fit, don't do it. If they do, there's an opportunity. Yeah. And that's been seen by many to great readers. Brought it up for for example, did the deals and the deal flow is definitely slowing down, for example. Now it's gonna be sort of a nice setup for the next couple days. And we have Bloomberg and. Right. The deal landscape is really tough. So what do you do when you make money off the deals? You hunker down, you wait, you get creative, you get curious. You see what's going to happen next. I've just been talking to a lot of airline CEOs essentially to hear them talk about the fact the business travel hasn't come back as much, which maybe, maybe is also a factor in all of this as well. People are travelling as much. They're not meeting as many people as they once were. Maybe they're doing some of those meetings over Zoom. But essentially, we got to talk to Investec a little bit later on as well in the show. Investec doing a deal today. You've got this whole kind of large companies hoovering up smaller companies because there's a deal drought right now. So there's consolidation happening in this space. Yeah, I was talking to some of the other day that said that their travel is down 70 percent pre pandemic and everyone is fine with it anyway. So let's get more news of what's going on right now. I was 21, 21. Yes, 21 minutes past seven on the way while I was on the nose round the nose. Want to get to the start? We cover the top tech stories from the Bay Area and beyond in Silicon Valley starts its morning. Joining us now is Bloomberg Technology co-host Ed Ludlow, its west coast. But it also kind of his east coast because we're going to have this everywhere. It's everywhere around the Coinbase CEO on Bloomberg and best panel at noon. What are some of the questions that we're all going to be thinking about? I mean, I mean, does Coinbase sue? What do they do? Well, I make a really quick point, if I may, Alex, that remember during a pandemic, February 20, 21, Coinbase was a San Francisco headquartered business, but it decentralized itself and sent all of its employees out in the world with the freedom to work remotely. So I would just start at the startup segment by saying, yeah, everyone in the Bay Area is watching for that reason. Loads of employees are still here, but they are watching because it is US listed and for Coinbase the US is the majority of its business. Right. And if you go to the Bloomberg terminal this morning and read just brilliant reporting and tech columns, they frame this as life or death. And there's one particularly excellent piece, which is what we will ask Brian Armstrong about, which is two years ago when Coinbase filed with the S.E.C., they pointed out in the regulatory filings, I'm going to read it. I don't want to get it wrong that there is a high degree of uncertainty quite regarding the legality of its operations. And it warned that regulators may disagree quite with the company's view that it is not covered by S.E.C. rules. And that is what the S.E.C. is saying here, both to Coinbase and finance. You are peddling registered securities, and that's the common link. That that's the link between the two. Is it by accident that we have Coinbase and finance in the spotlight at the same time, it's come one after the other, and you have to assume that there must be some sort of connection. Am I ever everybody there? Is there a connection? Twenty four hours ago, we had Gary Gensler on the show. You know, his comment seemed really simple to me, which is that this is a to the FTSE mind, a classic breach of securities law. It just happens to be in the crypto context. The timing I don't have an answer for. And I think that, you know, in the conversations we have out here with venture capitalists that bank startups in this industry or invest in tokens specifically, they see this dragging on for months. Right. Until we reach some kind of conclusion. I think we've got the tweet that that Brian Armstrong put out yesterday, 24 hours ago. He's welcoming the opportunity to basically go to core, represent the crypto industry and say this is how our business works. And debate the legality or merit. So this is fascinating, the timing. And, you know, Bloomberg's Sonali Basak. I hope she asks why now? Well, I'm sure she will. What I also found in first of all, if you ever want to get super in the weeds with this, you have to read Matt Levine's column. He does great deep dives into Wall Street every day. And in his column that he broke down yesterday, ad, he made it really clear. And I loved how he's able to do this, that climate and finance did the same thing, but did it differently. And this is where I think the rubber is going to hit the road when it comes to buying, NANCE, it's like more opaque, right? Like where they headquarter, where do they go? Where is their money capped? You're not necessarily saying it's anything sketchy, but. They wound up dealing with Coinbase is like we're pretty sure we know that some point we're going to get sued and this is illegal, but we're going to put all these rules in place, get this big lawyer team to be able to counteract that when the lawsuit comes. I'm wondering if we're gonna learn at any point which ones. Right. I mean, the legal experts which we interviewed for it for the Bloomberg reporting this morning, basically make this simple case that Quinn bases us less state and the majority of its businesses in the US. The latest news is the S.E.C. last night filing a temporary restraining order against finance, particularly for finance U.S. to freeze assets and then finance his case. They used finance of commingling, right, taking us originated funds and moving them to other finance businesses. And in finance, his business outside the US is much bigger. And that doesn't really answer your question, Alex, but that's the complication. The OCC said it wasn't on finance. What are the regulators learned from FTSE? So they're applying here. That's a really hard question. They learned not to judge a book by its cover. You know, Sandbank Men Freed, painted himself as the good guy of the crypto industry. And you know that that process is ongoing. And we're learning, you know, the actions that he is an executive in the business, Turk. The US regulates, at least disagree with that. But cesium binaries did very much the same thing. You know, cesium by an ounce have faced regulatory headwind for a really long time and I've been able to operate in multiple jurisdictions. This is the US. This is the big one. Yeah. RTX feels like such a long time ago. How does it look like? Looks like it may be coming around again. We'll see. I'd love a Caroline Hyde little later. Bloomberg Technology. Brian Armstrong, this is Bloomberg. For about an hour into the U.S. trading session, stocks really going nowhere, you are seeing a sell off in the bond market and kind of like a Bank of Canada for that that high 25 basis points at the top of the hour. Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle tracking those moves, Abigail. Overall, Alex, a whole lot of nothing. Take a look at this S & P 500 mini chart over the last three days. Today we have the S & P 500 doing nothing, but we have up and down, up and down overall up ever so slightly up about one tenth of one percent. So investors taking in all kinds of information. And right now, just sort of whipsaw turning, not going anywhere. As for some of the other asset classes on the day. Take a look at the VIX. It's up slightly, but a 14 handle that speaks to the complacency that we just saw in that chart as investors wait for new information to make a directional move. The two year yield backing up in a big way. So this is really where the move is on today. Bonds selling off with that two year yield closer to 460. Once again, crude getting a bid up one point five percent and Bitcoin down one point two percent. Lots of volatility there. This, of course, is the FCC is cracking down. If we take a look at some of the crypto related stocks, we will see. I'm going be curious to see what we see because there's been so much volatility. Coinbase right now up one point six percent after falling 20 percent on the week in sympathy with finance. The lawsuit by the S.E.C. against that company and then their own lawsuit that was filed against them yesterday relative to saying that the exchange is illegal and that the S.E.C. has domain over tokens. You can see in sympathy down also not in a big way, but down over the last from the peak, down an incredible amount. Coinbase down about 86 percent. There's a big short interest there. So investors have been worried. If we connect this to bitcoin, there's an interesting divergence that is building because on the year Coinbase kind of in a range. But again, over the not so long term, it is down sharply. Take a look at Bitcoin, though. It's having a big rebound this year. Started trending a little bit down to the downside, but holding support right now on the year up. An amazing sixty one percent, although then again, guy, this is Bitcoin. So one percent, it's impressive, but it could be bigger or smaller. We definitely see bigger. We've definitely seen smaller. But as you say, it is a pretty wimpy market, unlike everything else at the moment. Though, I have to say, the two year getting moved by the Canadians, I know everybody always says the Americans are always very dismissive, Alex, of the Canadians, but they're giving New York City lots of smoke. I understand at the moment. And the rate rise, 25 basis points. Look at this. Yes. Eleven basis points on the two yet. That is a chunky move. That's a definite that's a that's a decent sized move and must portend the market's view of what's going to happen with the Fed. So to be clear, this means that South Park was right and that you do have to blame Canada. That's that's the big takeaway from this one. Well, I think blaming Canada may be the right choice today. Is it? Smokey, I give you guys. Yes, it is. It's pretty bad. We're also just not set up for this. So no apartment is going to have like air filtration systems like you'd have in California if you live in the wildfire zone. It's really bad. So I know that bunch people were asking outside all schools. Public schools are not allowed to go outside today. They have to stay indoors. It's really bad. So so Erik Schatzker saying he wants to stand and look out over New York City and it would ask people what they would see today. I guess they probably wouldn't see very much. Not much opportunity out there, just a lot of Canadian smoke and a 25 basis point rise. Anyway, we'll come back. We'll talk more about the Canadians a little bit later on. Are we should we be blaming the Canadians? Stan Druckenmiller of the DAX Family Office. Chairman and CEO speaking at Bloomberg Investor Conference about the future of A.I. a little earlier. All of a ISE not going to make it through whether we have a recession or not because they haven't separated the wheat from the chaff shelf yet. But I do believe, unlike crypto, I think A.I. is real. It's probably it could be as transformative as the Internet. It's a huge thing. I think I've argued publicly that if Staples can go up in price in a recession. Why can't a company like in video if they go up? If they go up, if their orders and earnings go up 70 percent in a hard landing, which is what I think would probably be happening. It's not clear that it mean that in video it goes down despite the lofty valuation level. History has proved if you do if you have very good earnings in a recession and they're sustainable. If they're not, the market somehow figured it out. Those stocks will do just fine. So. We have some lungs, we have some shorts, and the ISE have sort of dominated the long portfolio for five or six months. When you look at that kind of boom here, are there lessons to be learned from the dot.com bubble? Yeah, there are lessons there are definitely lessons to be learned. Don't get emotional, don't get crazy. But I will. I will say this about the A.I.. In video bottomed in October in the low one. It's true, it's 380 or 390, it's in nosebleed territory. If this is a secular move, if this is if this thing is real, you just don't have a 10 month move. That's not how it works. Even the dot com bubble lasted two, two and a half years. For many. For many of the guts of the Internet, it lasted for years. The Ciscos Sun micros. So could in video go down materially in the short term from any point? Yes, but I would be. I would be surprised if I'm right on a I and the impact on it. I mean, it's already making the top coder seventy eight times seventy eight times more productive than they were five months ago. If it's as big as I think it is in video is something we're gonna want to own for at least two or three years. Not for 10 months and maybe longer. Maybe longer. Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman and CEO of the NIKKEI Family Office. Turns out the S is silent. Not according to me, but turns out of this anyway. He was speaking at the Bloomberg Investor Conference. You can follow that conference. This is great panels lined up. Make sure you go and check it out live. Go on the Bloomberg terminal. Let's carry on the conversation and talk a bit more about what's happening with the ISE story. Maggie Patel, senior portfolio manager at All Spring Global Investments. Joins us now. Maggie, Stan Druckenmiller likes in video. Even at this level. What do you think? We've had a great run. We've had an incredible run. A lot of people who are a bit nervous about how high some of these chip stocks have got originates this morning. You still like chip stocks. At what point do you say enough is enough? Why don't think we're at that point yet? It's true, they've had huge moves this year, but a lot of them, if you remember, in the last half of last year, were way down. So they're just really recovering. If you look at the moguls say the last 12 months, they don't look so very highly priced. And even if they eye turns out to be taking longer to actually produce profits for companies, there's still so many other areas of tech that have very, very strong growth even during this period that we've had over the last couple of years. So we think the growth is still sustainable. Whether a I come sooner or later how big it actually is. So we still think tech is a good place to be. Maggie, what we have heard about, though, is that maybe the rest of the market will come up to tech rather than tech having to roll over, which kind of fits into your point. Are we going to see that? And if so, what comes up fastest? Well, I think I think that will happen because I think seeing how well they say the top 10 did with the first quarter earnings, the market gave a sigh of relief, then it took the whole tech sector long with it. And I think you're seeing not so much in a style, you know, gross value and so forth, but rather in industries that have some long term characteristics. I think lately you've seen industrials, particularly those companies that will benefit from much higher CapEx and incorporating technology, even materials. And we've even seen in the last week or so, it looks like the banks are scrambling out of the grave and maybe they're even recovering in value, too. So we think sectors that have some long term characteristics going for them are actually going to take up the lead here and move forward. Alex, that's going to confound the market because so many people are taking money out of this market right now. This photo definitely when it comes to stocks like in video. But everywhere else, you look at the Bank of America data. People continue to take money out of the market. The flow is out, not in. Well, yeah. And also the feelings are negative, even though you can look at equities relatively holding up. Maggie, I wonder if you overlay the bond market on this one, because we're seeing a pretty chunky move in the front end up by about 10 basis points as after the Bank of Canada went 25. Are we underestimating the ability for the Fed to keep hiking at some point, even if they hold in June? And where is that price the least in the equity market? Well, I think that the Fed is just about done with they're tightening, whether it's June or July. I think that'll be about it because inflation really looks as if it is decelerating, even though the economy is pretty strong. So we think that the Fed is pretty much out of the picture. And looking at the economy away from Fed actions, it's actually doing remarkably well. And if there's a recession, I think we have to keep pushing it further out. Maggie, there's a lot of money to my point about cash is a lot of money sitting in in money market funds right now. Should it be in money market funds? Well, I think it's better to hold your breath, take the plunge and look to invest in the equity market when you have money market at 4 percent. That's very comforting to stay there considering how low rates have been over the last decade. But really the economy looks very good. The economy is hypercompetitive in the US and there's no real imbalances that say we're likely to tip into a big recession soon. So I think it's a time to look at the equity market and take a more nuanced approach about where we want to be. But yes, definitely I would not have a lot of cash in this market. Marty, thanks a lot. We appreciate your time today. Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager of Offspring and Global Investments and guiding our point. That's kind of the foam on trade, right? Like you might not might not like the rally, but you don't want to be seen in cash. You feel like you need to keep putting into work. And the higher we go, it sort of sucks in more money. But it's but it's only in the chip sector. So you've got this kind of weird situation where people are taking money out of the market. The flow is definitely out, but people are looking at stocks like video going, I can't, I can't not. I've got to get in on that action. I just wonder where that leaves the market. If suddenly tech rolls over, it's going to be in a difficult place. Yeah. Well, that's why you need the other sectors to catch up and see that rotation. Right. Instead of tech coming down to, say, the S & P or energy or discretionary, you need those sectors and small caps to come up to the NASDAQ and you wonder that we're starting to see a little bit of that starting to happen and maybe too early to call. Well, yeah. Maybe just a little bit, but 25 basis points from the from the Bank of Canada. Yep. I'll be back in the game as well. Maybe the Fed pushes on another too. Maybe just a little bit, but 25 basis points from the from the Bank of Canada. Yep. I'll be back in the game as well. Maybe the Fed pushes on another too. Maybe it's more than to what happens if the Fed feels like it actually needs to make sure that it is Volcker, not burns. Well, also with the Bank of Canada, we learned that January they pause and they hike again in June. They get it doesn't have to be just one account can be big. They get really big. Basically, they've left the gap and now they realize they've made a mistake. Yeah. So to that point, if you keep getting higher interest rates, how what does that do to the housing market? You got mortgage applications earlier in the day dropping for a fourth straight week. We're gonna get the view on the ground. Robert Rifkin, Compass CEO. Coming up next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets, I'm Simone Foxman. You're looking live at the principal room coming up, PJM CEO David Hunt joins Bloomberg TV at three thirty PM New York time. This is Bloomberg. One area of the market that's perplexing people is what actually is happening with housing. Are we accelerating? We've got U.S. mortgage applications falling for the fourth straight week. Earlier today, we're seeing 30 year fixed rates close to seven month highs. Plus, you have a chunky move in the front end of the bond market, up by 10 basis points. Joining us now for more on the housing market is Robert Rifkin, CEO of the real estate brokerage firm Compass, which is huge, particularly here in New York City. For me personally, I'm on that stuff all the time. So, Robert, if we do wind up getting sort of a pause and then more hikes from the Fed and we sort of push higher here like we just saw from Bank of Canada, what's going to be the knock on effect from the housing market? Is it resilient? Is it not? I think it's resilient. Up into 7 1/2 percent mortgage rates. Your buyers have accepted six homes and mortgage rates as the new normal. There's more buyers and sellers. Prices have actually increased every month this year and are near all time highs. The issue we have in the country for real estate is there's just not enough inventory. And that's because 30 percent of homeowners are locked into mortgage rates of 3 percent or below. And 70 percent of homeowners are locked into mortgage rates of Forbes and are below. If you have a 3 percent mortgage rate, you consider that a financial asset and don't want to lose it. No kidding. OK, Alix Steel is the perfect example here. OK. What Alix Steel ever move house given the rate that she got? How do you fix a market where nobody wants to give up this incredible right. They got a couple of years back, Robert. Yes. Move home. Yeah. How do we get round this? Is everybody just renting their houses out? What's the story here? Yeah, I call them golden handcuffs. The good news is you can only hold back. Life events for so long. People get married. They have a kid. They have a new job. They return to an office. They don't wish this on anybody. But there deaths and divorces. So that's keeping a natural level of inventory, although low, but enough to keep the industry moving. Right. And Guy, what you're talking about is my two point seven, five percent, 30 year effects that I got over the last couple of years. And this is that they. Right. We talked about this before, that I'm either going to have to get fired or get divorce. For me to give up that work. Well, I guess. But but what Robert saying is the strategy is that baby people rent their houses out. They don't sell the house. Basically, you go and get another house. You rent the one you're in right now, which you've got a great deal on it and you suck up the new right. But you don't lose that initial right. So how people getting around this robot is, is this just a different market now? Is it structurally different because people are refusing to sell? You're correct. This is a different structural market. We're seeing more than ever before. People that have to move. They're moving to a new city and holding their apartment, renting out and taking the financial arbitrage between market rents and their low mortgage rates. There will be a time when a flood of inventory comes back to the market. I believe that will be when mortgage rates are closer to 5, 5 and 8 percent. Because if you have a 4 percent mortgage, you don't want to roll that into 7, but you'll roll it into five. And so I think that will be the the natural moment in a lot of inventory comes back to the market. So to that point, then, that's obviously why new home sales have been really strong. Right? Existing home sales are kind of flattening out or rolling over a bit. It's a supply, not a demand issue. Do you feel like if you look at the housing market, we are re accelerating or just not decelerating? I think gets a sideways market until we see mortgage rates go sustainably below or around 6 percent flat. I think we'll continue to be sideways. The silver lining, I think, are two pieces of silver lining. One are prices have gone up. So developers are starting to develop again for the first time in over a year. The homebuilder sentiment index will turn positive and that's a monthly index of homebuilders on their desire to build more inventory. The second is we're seeing an extension of the spring market. Compass were the number one brokerage firm in the country. We have nearly 30000 agents in all the major markets in the country. And so we can see from those conversations that buyers, they can only hold back these life events for so long that they're they're extending their purchasing beyond the traditional spring market. Do you see this market going back down? Robert, here in the UK, we just had data today that says for the first time in many years, we've just had a year on year contraction in the housing market. Are we going to see significant pockets within the United States where that also becomes true and maybe lost a little longer? Well, when you talk about the market, there's units and then there's price on units everywhere. It's it's declined on a year over year basis on price rises, on on price. The places that went up the most are getting hit the hardest. So take Boise, Idaho. You know, Austin, I think places like San Francisco are challenged in that respect. However, that's where there's a lot of opportunity. If I were trying to make a financial investment, the place that I would go right now would be the downtown condo market in San Francisco. And that's because return to office is going to come back to every major city in the country, I believe. But San Francisco is the furthest behind in that trend. You can see what just happened in Seattle a month ago. Amazon brought back thousands of people in the downtown condo market and Seattle took off. The same thing will happen in San Francisco. Great to see you, Robert. Thanks for stopping by seeing us. Really appreciate it. Ron Rifkin accomplished C E. I want to take you back to the Bloomberg Markets conference is taking place in New York. Senator Brown Duckett, president and CEO, TSA is speaking. We believe DAX Sonali Basak. Lastly, I think we cannot have this conversation without talking about education. How do we make sure that we are informing and taking the opportunity to educate our employees about the benefit, about what does it mean to have a secure retirement and to make sure that they understand that making sure that they are secure puts a less burden on their loved ones that they care about. So there is a really important role that we play in business. And then finally, policy, I think in the business community, we have to continue to encourage Congress to encourage the federal federal government to operate in a bipartisan way, to continue to provide solutions that can make it easier for the average American and easier for business to make sure that people can be put on a path to a secure retirement. You know, we started this conversation off talking about that stat that 40 percent of Americans run out of money. And if you look at the stats, the real the real survey here that is coming out, either most people, an audience, believe that they're either be aftershocks and inflation or that new problems are coming. What makes that 40 percent, 50 percent or 60 percent or even more? I mean, are you worried about the direction of travel here? Yeah, I mean, I'm definitely worried. But I also have optimism because we're in for the fight. You know, we we we are committed to making sure that we can do our part to improve the outcome. But when you look at these stats, you have to be concerned, because if we continue to have a high inflationary period, if everything continues to cost more, if wages are not keeping up with the cost of the rise of inflation, then the average person has to make decisions for the short term that can have longer term implications. And so I think it's important for us to continue to make sure that we're looking at the after potential effects of inflation. I think we absolutely have to make sure we're not just thinking about the here and now, but what are people doing and what are those behaviors that people are acting today and what can that mean in the long term? Because we will have a crisis in our country if we are not making better decisions today to make sure that people can have all the solutions and the tools that they need to retire. I want to talk a little more about some of the hot button issues in the market as well, because I know that you have a pretty nuanced takes to them. We've been talking so much. Everyone's gonna be talking about artificial intelligence. Let's be honest, man. You know, when you think about how you're running your business on it today as a private company, what are the ways you're using it and what are the ways you're most concerned? I mean, A.I. has been here. It's here. And it's only going to continue to grow in terms of what it means to business. The way I think about it is, I think the way that many of us think about it. Clearly, the benefits of A.I. is improved productivity. There's opportunities to make it easier to delight the client experience. There's ways to be the companion to the employees that you have so that some of the baseline work can be not what they have to focus on, so they can work on, you know, hire complex issues and making sure that you have a reskilling program in place as you think about the jobs of tomorrow. But I also think given that we are a long term investor and given that we are working with participants all ages, all the way through the transfer of wealth, we have to be concerned about risk. And so I think as we continue to invest in technology, as we all continue to get smarter about A.I., I think it has run a parallel path to really running. What are all the risk scenarios? I think the investments that we make in technology, whether it's cyber or other risk tools, cannot just be the protection of yesterday's risks. It's not even enough to make sure that you're investing for the today's risk. We are making investments that thinking about tomorrow. What are the implications attached? What are the implications in terms of account takeover? What are the implications in terms of imposters coming in and they sound like your daughter, they know your behavior and then they're taking your money. So I think there are real risks that we have to make sure that we're focused on while we also are taking advantage of what the advantages of this technology can mean in terms of the company that you know, that I run. How often is some of that actually happening right now? I mean, it's here. I mean, cyber risk is a real risk. When you think about fraud, when you think about people wanting to take advantage of the elderly, the elderly community is one of the sectors that are most primed for abuse. And so making sure that we're communicating with our participants, making sure we're communicating with their loved ones. This is a risk that's happening today, today. And the risk will only become more amplified as we think about the sophistication of technology. And so that is why I think it's important that we were having a conversation about a I or any technology, especially in the investment community. At the same time, we have to have the conversation about risk to make sure that we are doing both taking advantage of what can be good for business. But it's not good if it's not. Acting ultimately is underground, Tucker, president and CEO of teh IAEA speaking to the fantastic Sonali Basak at the Bloomberg Invest Summit that's taking place. You can watch the panels carry on doing so. They are fantastic. As you can see, they're available on your Bloomberg life. Go is where you're going to find them. Quick market check to show you what's going on. The Canadian rate rise is certainly having an impact on the rates market on both sides of the Atlantic. And we focus on stocks as well. For just a minute, stocks 600 down a little bit today. But this is huge retail bed that's in the market today. And when I say retail, I mean stocks like Zara, India, techs, the owner of it absolutely flying today are up by 6 percent. The numbers are really good. Zahra is having a really good time of things. People are buying and they're buying big in big stores. And that's really helping the story. The other thing I want to mention as well is what's happening with the Turkish lira. Turkish lira down hard today. The dollar up by 7 percent. Turkish banks are backing off, supporting the Turkish lira. Get a new finance minister, remember? I just got back from Turkey. There is no connection with my return. And what we're seeing here, anyway, coming up, the European close, ruthless Investec Bank CEO is going to be joining us. They've just done the deal in the UK. If the deal is about the fact they were seeing an everyday drought, we're going to figure out exactly what that means and we'll continue to see consolidation in this space. That conversation in the next hour.