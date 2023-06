00:00

Wednesday, the 7th of June. Stocks are boring. Nothing happening. Look at that. A lot of ground screen turkey is up with the lira is down. That's why that is happening. It's a mechanical process. The bull market looks pretty fascinating, as does what is happening below the surface in stocks. It detects having a really strong day today. We'll talk about the retail story in a moment. The countdown to the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European clothes with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. Stock 600. Boring. Nothing to see there, so let's move on and talk about what is happening with single stocks in the techs up by over 6 percent. People are going to Zora stores. They're spending money. They're spending money in big czar stores as well, which works even better. The numbers today were sensationally strong. The market rewards it. Who says the consumer is out? Certainly not in detects at the moment. Very strong story. Retail by far and away. The best performing sector in Europe today. Take a look at 888. There's been a lot of heat around what is happening in the gambling sector. Both sides of the Atlantic. This stock is up by 25 percent. There is a sense that maybe it's underperforming. There are those that certainly believe that. So what you've got is a whole load of older investors in this space that have decided that they are going to take a stake in this business. They're going to figure out what to do with it. One of them may end up with a board seat on a tax rate. This is William Hill. The stock has responded already positively, up by 25 percent. So are supporting the boardwalk is not boring today, Alex. The Canadians are making their presence felt. Yeah. No, definitely not boring when it comes to the bond market. A huge sell off in the front end led by the Bank of Canada actually raising by 25 basis points after a six month pause. I just wanna skip to the end here. You can see the two year yield up by 11 basis points as we just kept one month or six as I mean, you can't still hike the S & P a touch softer, but really not a lot to see here. What is interesting, though, is what's still leading in the market. Consumer discretionary and energy, small caps also doing really well. Are we seeing those sectors kind of catch up to the growth of the trade and the overall tech industry? The VIX at one point thirteen handled the lowest level we've seen since 2020. Talk about like nothing to see here. That volatility might make you think that maybe you do want to get back into the market. The S & P down by one tenth of one percent. Lots to talk about when it comes to the Playbook Investor Conference. Wow. What a great lineup of guests that we have had at this event. It's under way in New York today. Don Fitzpatrick, Soros fund management CEO at C I Owe is speaking with play that new economy editorial director Erik Schatzker Worth citing this asset class as cheap when something's cheap. I want to know why it's cheap. And again, there is some really clear technical reasons why this asset class is cheap. And by the way, I think you're going to see more bank failures likely in the small banks. So it's not going to be the big headlines and the size of the failures we had so far. But I think there was more problems under the surface. So you will see you'll see continued sales. And the other thing that that is, is, you know, undeniable is in aggregate, banks have to reduce balance sheets and shorten duration of portfolios here. There is no regulation coming that's going to be pretty punitive. Talk a bit more about that. Yeah. So I think, you know, the Federal Reserve has had said they're doing a comprehensive review of bank regulation. I think what that's going to look like is enhanced stress test a NYSE exemptions, I think are going to disappear. That's where people didn't have to mark things to market. I think when it comes to liquidity management, there is going to be a lot more scrutiny on that. One of the interesting things is coming out of the financial crisis, there was a lot of focus on asset quality. So things like stress tests and not as much on liability management. But now we know like, you know, deposit assumptions were just wrong. And by the way, we won't mention the name, but a bank yesterday said they lost one of their biggest, biggest depositors because another bank was paying Fed funds plus 70 basis points for deposits. Like that's not a healthy backdrop. And by the way, part of the reason they can do that is because you have a quasi government guarantee right now on bank deposits. So in addition to agency mortgage bonds, what what other kinds of trades and or investments seem attractive to you with that as the backdrop? So we're fine. So we're finally with that as the backdrop, you were seeing a credit contraction. I think, you know, in the recent loan data, you know, doesn't actually surprise a little bit better to the upside. But this contraction is invariably coming at you. Banks will just be able to loan less in the levered loan space. 70 percent of levered loans have been bought recently by sea yellows. Cielo issuance right now is at 2020 levels. And also typically see yellows have a reset where they can extend duration. But this is another like unintended consequences of higher rates. Now, with higher rates, those resets don't make economic sense. So you have 40 percent of existing silos ending their reinvestment periods by the end of this year. So you just gonna have less loan, less credit available. And there's a lot of people who think private credit has grown exponentially. They'll just fill in the gap. I I I think that's that's not going to prove to be quite accurate. They can do more than they could have done 10 years ago, but it's too big a gap to fill in. So in private credit. We're finally seeing things begin to reprice, and I think you are going to see a default cycle. That's that is about to kind of emerge. And I think the magnitude and probably more interesting, the duration of that default cycle is going to surprise people. How do we see that play out then? There's clearly a bond market. There's a leveraged loan market, but there isn't much of a secondary market for things like the unit tranche loans that have been, you know, that that lately have been dominating the growth of the private credit market. Yeah. So, again, I think private credit firms are all opportunistically trying to raise capital. I think when you look at alternative asset management capital raises, they're generally challenged. Maybe private credit is a little less challenged than other areas, but they're all challenged. I think in the private credit world, one of the things you're going to see is the most vulnerable loans are going to be the ones that private equity took out to sponsor loans. And I think you're going to see those private equity companies be really aggressive around liquidity and maturity issues. So I think you're going to see a lot of kind of extend and pretend. And that also reduces the amount of real dry powder out there for you. Is this just a matter of waiting for the things that you find interesting to get cheap enough, or are you? Are there opportunities to short along the way? Yes, right now our balance sheet is really clean. And one of the things I've been stressing to the team is it is a little bit about being patient. And I think sometimes that's something that investors do poorly, both institutional and retail is just be patient and let the opportunities that come to you. I again, I think where we're headed, we in some ways the great financial crisis and Covid were were not that painful. Right. Because they were really deep corrections and really quick recoveries. I think this is setup for something that's going to take a really long time to play through. I think there's a lot of private equity and borrowers and people who are big buildings who are betting rates come down quickly. And that I just don't I don't see that happening. Do you not see it happening with enough conviction that you're willing to take the other side of the right trade? We have we have that bet on and rates for sure. And I think one of the like one of the things that's that's different about this time is you had central banks and fiscal authorities throw everything their entire financial crisis playbook, plus six trillion dollars at the pandemic recession. In hindsight, it was too much and it caused just overly abundant credit and asset inflation. And the work out on the other side is just going to take a really long time. And what we see is, is you still have a lot of underlying distortions. So so like within sectors, you have like boom bust cycles. So at the surface, things look good, but below the surface, like all hell is break breaking, breaking out. But think about that. That's going to make the Fed's job really, really difficult. And and you could have a really big default cycle without GDP rolling over. Much of this done, as you just alluded, as the consequence of policymaking both at the fiscal and monetary level. How much confidence do you have in market regulation right now? You'll see what's going on in crypto, for example, over the past couple of days, and folks who think you're going to hear a little more about that in a few minutes. But also in antitrust. Know you mentioned banking. Yes. So I will start. Start with with crypto, which always gets me into trouble. But but I think, you know, especially the headlines of the last couple of days, it's clear these crypto native platforms would have benefited from having an adult in the room there. The company might have something to say about that. To state the obvious. But there were there were just long held and simple norms about how you treat customer assets for it, for example. And what I think. I think crypto is here to stay. I think what's what's happened is is clearly a setback. But right now, I actually think it's a huge opportunity for the incumbent financial firms to actually take the lead. The ones that are already regulated and run, for example, regulated chart and know and know how to segregate client assets. And and. Yes. So I think that is what's going to happen. I'm kind of happy. Ironic, though, given the disruption that crypto promised. Yeah. There is some irony to it. And I'm. Yeah, it is. It is ironic. But I think that's I think that is going to be the evolution in terms of hedge funds and private equity. You know, when I look at the Financial Stability Oversight Committee, which sits on top of all of the US, kind of regulate regulatory board apparatus, which our U.S. regulatory setup is, is really too fractured to be wholly effective, in my opinion. But when you look at what they're focused on, it's clear that they know post the financial crisis because of regulation. They shifted an exponential amount of risk into the non regulated non banking sector. And they're trying to figure out ways to get out that because that is where your next next systemic risk is going to occur and their ability to spot it and course. Correct. Right now, I think it's pretty limited. So you think see things coming out like the amendment to form foreign P.F.. They have to alert the S.E.C. to so-called trigger events. Yeah, in very short duration. I actually think two hours, I think. Exactly. And I think in a lot of ways that design is better than in 2011 for v.f. just asked for this huge data dump that candidly, I'm not sure the S.E.C. knew what to do with it. So this alert system, I think is really interesting and and like elegant in its simplicity. But I worry it will allow them to see idiosyncratic risks and probably help, help, help those. But when it comes to systemic events, I think they might see it. But they're going to see it too late. So. A systemic event of of of what nature that does the highly levered multi strategy hedge fund. You know, all of a sudden has serious problems. Yeah. So if you look at the top four public market hedge funds right now, their balance sheets, their gross assets are well in excess of a trillion dollars. And again, you have your regulated dealer community where their balance sheets have done nothing but go down. Another another stat that's really interesting. Your publicly traded all its assets under management have doubled since 2020. So another we're in and I would argue those big multi strategy platforms, they don't do things that are all that different from one another. So when you have an unwind of a trade, finding that marginal buyer, I think is just going to be that much more difficult. It's one of the things that Soros fund management we think about every day in that we think we want to position ourselves to take advantage, advantage of those dislocations. But by the way, you saw it on the back of Silicon Valley bank failure when you had two year Treasury rates come from like, you know, above 5 percent to below 360. That's like a crazy, enormous move for a two year government bond. There are any number of different kinds of dislocations. We've talked about, some of them technical, structural, cyclical. There's technological, too. Do you think A.I. is going to create market disruptions, dislocations, potentially? I think, you know, when when we see what's going on in, if I I first of all, when you look at what what just came out of the recent earnings report, it is clear that we're at the beginning of a mega cycle in spending. And I and the real beneficiaries, obviously, are the applications. So your SAS companies and, you know, infrastructure. So it's it's cloud and and you're, you know, the high performing chip companies, those stocks right now are extrapolating pretty enormous compounding growth. We wouldn't necessarily chase that, but. But to your point, what's really striking about where we are right now is a allows us to talk to computers like ourselves and the ability to to tap into massive compute power. And probably even more importantly, enterprise data and just global data generally is going to be seismic. And it's and the capabilities are just going to be exponential. Don, last question for you. There's a long tradition of prominent investors who speak out about economic policy. And much of the commentary we get from them, I think is genuinely altruistic, right out of concern for the good of the country or perhaps even to go to the world. And George Soros is near or at the top of that list. Also, Stan Druckenmiller, who was here earlier, who once held the role that you hold now. Ray D'Alessio, Ken Griffin, on occasion, we get it from Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman, Paul Tudor Jones from you know, well, they're all men. I'd love to add a woman to that list. Let me. Don Fitzpatrick. Hopefully one day. Yeah, I know George is active and I think it's important that I'm deferential to him. I do serve on government advisory committees. So I I I try to working behind the scene. I try to work behind the scenes. But yeah, one day, ladies and gentlemen, please join me in thanking Don Fitzpatrick. You've been listening. Don Fitzpatrick, the CEO and CIO of Soros Fund Management with Erik Schatzker, was a great way to end the interview. Maybe one day we will definitely look forward to that. You can follow all the panels on live go on the Bloomberg terminal. We will definitely have more panels for you throughout the day as well. I just wanna go back to what you said about the mega cycle in the beginning of a mega cycle in spending on a I I was at a conference last night and someone brought up the fact that this is like basically shining an old penny like ISE been around for a long time, is being used in many things that we use today. But we're reshaping it, we're reformulating it. And now it looks real pretty. Yeah, there is a there. I'm not sure that completely holds, though. Yes, I I it's been around for a while. The Internet was around for a while and then it had a really big impact. It takes a while for these things to gain momentum, to gain traction, to to gain the kind of velocity that maybe that we are ultimately going to see from it. And maybe we're getting nearer to that point. So therefore, it's easier to understand where the value is. I think it's it's a really it's a big challenge. I don't know how you value these stocks. Yeah, I don't know what this stuff is going to look like in one year's time. Five years time. Ten years time. I've just been hearing that at the moment they're kind of extrapolating to the moon. Maybe. Maybe that's where they're going. I don't know. So I think it's a I think it's a really difficult challenge to try and value this stuff at the moment. You see the big move and now where what he wants a bit of it. Well, also, I found it interesting, too, is the idea that these really large companies that are able to funnel a ton of money into that. But if we look at like biotech and using as example, you need the small guys who are really nimble, who can innovate really quickly. Well, the small guys in this space be able to do that. Or is this just going to be the world of some seriously large players? Certainly large players. You can go to the seriously large players for this stuff. I think this is the next step here, which is that companies can find a provider that allow a partner that they can work with that allows them to harness their data and better understand the environment they're in. Again, I come back to the aviation industry. I was just at a conference. People were talking about this there. The CEOs don't really understand it yet, but there was a bunch of companies there that are basically saying, we can do this. We can partner with you. We can take your data and give you a better understanding of how you improve your productivity, how you enjoy a better story when it comes to fuel management. Just the aircraft. You take a picture of the airplane on Tuesday, then you take another picture on Wednesday. Has the plane been dinged up in any shape from this low to ways in which this is going to work? I think that's the next. But so to where the value lies, I guess, is the challenge. Yeah. But I was really interested to hear Don Patrick talking about the fact that we are beginning a mega cycle and spending. And I mean, we'll have more from Bloomberg and best. This is no. It's time for the Bloomberg business flash. Look at some of the biggest business stories in the news right now on Simone Foxman. The global economy is set for a weak recovery. According to the OH ECD organization's latest economic outlook forecasts a two point seven percent expansion of world output this year and two point nine percent in 2024, both below the average in seven years before the pandemic. The OED says the war in Ukraine, the shocks of Covid persistent inflation and the restrictive policies of major central banks are all weighing in, weighing on the recovery. The caution follows a similar outlook from the World Bank and the Mall. The chief investment officer from Michael Dell's family office wants to diversify her portfolio. The firm is poised to absorb an influx of cash and stock worth more than 20 billion dollars after Broadcom closes on its sixty one billion dollar purchase of GM, where the cloud computing company counts Dell as its largest shareholder. Mall says she'll use the proceeds to add more real estate to the portfolio and also expects to invest invest some in credit. The Turkish lira plunged the most in more than a year to a new record, as traders said state lenders had halted dollar sales to defend it. Currency dropped about 7 percent, weakening for a 12th straight day and has lost more than 12 percent since the second round of elections last month. And that's the Bloomberg business flash Alex guy. All right. Thanks so much. So much. OK. So you said that wasn't your fault. I hear you. Maybe it's the new economy minister. Maybe we're not going to be supporting the lira and going to let a little more market action come in. But nonetheless, how was it in Turkey? What was your big takeaway? So clearly, clearly, inflation is having a really big impact. That has been something they've had to live with for really quite some time. The still election posters kind of all the way around Istanbul at the moment. So we're still in that kind of period in which we're sort of digesting that election result. The people are digesting that election result. Are we going to get something different to what we got before we were told to believe just before the election and they were saying, remember, he is a pragmatist. Haidi Lun. And maybe that's what we're seeing in the form of ship check. And maybe that's what we're seeing today in the market to checks basically come in and gone. We need to devalue the currency and that is maybe what we're about to see. This is going to be a controlled, maybe uncontrolled process where they try and rightsize this economy. It's going to be a really hard job. I also like how much pain will be tolerated, basically. And then when will it not be? I'm relieved to see sort of that dynamic play out. Yeah, I think the Turkish people have had a really tough time. And clearly, the the situation with the earthquake is something that needs to be taken into consideration when we're working our way through this process. But the low markets beginning to tighten up. You're already starting to see that. You're already starting to see loans getting more expensive. And and there is an expectation maybe certainly amongst the people I was talking to, the rates are going to have to go higher. There is going to be a maybe more orthodox approach about how long that lasts. I don't know. That's that's the critical question. The shim check is going to be there for three months or three years. So here's the big question. Are you ever out right now maybe owing a lot to Paris Air Show? The Paris Air Show is in two weeks time. It would take a little pause. This was this was this was the airlines who are really annoyed with the big aerospace manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, because they can't deliver the planes so they can't get the engine. So the next bit. The Paris Air Show is all about where's my engine? To quote Alex Alix Steel, dude, where's my aeroplane? What what is what is happening here? And that's that's what that's what the next plane it's gonna be about fixing the supply chain. The supply chain story is still massive in this industry. You can't get the airplanes, which means you can't get the cargo, the the cheap fares because there's just there's not enough capacity in the market. Yeah. We'll wait and see what happen. Alex, I think we need to talk about what is happening with some of these stocks. 52 week highs today on a detects. Zahra having a very good. These are all the 52 week highs Melrose is up our full of out of the industrials are up Locust Lotus Bakeries. I wanted to make some joke about things rising and look at the latest bakery is up by two point three, Wamp said. Nice numbers, apparently. Anyway, the closer DAX is to Bloomberg. So, Leon, how messy. It's not going to Saudi Arabia. He's going to be out. I thought I'd start with something interesting because the stock market is boring today. Certainly at a headline level, the Saudis aren't getting it all their own way. Gulf yes. Football, not necessarily. So that's the picture. The market is at a headline level. Boring. Nothing happening. Turkish lira, there's a kind of mechanical process. The currency goes down, the stock market goes up. There are some big companies that have international revenue streams. There's a kind of mechanical process that happens there. Everything else. Look at this. The CAC is at actually flat. It's it's zero point zero. Zero zero. There is nothing happening here that puts. He's not far behind. We are I can't say if it's positive or negative. But but basically flat. Nothing happening. DAX is down by two tenths of 1 percent. So, yeah, the market is providing any excitement today is Spain. And that is because India tax, which is a huge heavyweight on that market, is having a cracking day. People have been out shopping at Zara Alix Steel I'm sure has not been because she has a budget. And as a result of which. Yeah. Is that that's the only thing that that's the only interesting kind of major stock story. So you get. We are on the stock 600 down by one tenth of one percent. We're trading a 464. Sixty one is kind of where we are. We got briefly excited a little bit earlier on. The most exciting thing this happened really is the Canadian rate decision, 25 basis points being added by Safe Macklin and CO. It was it was this month, rather, next month. So that's the story that let's take a look at sectors. Retail is by far and away outperforming. Energy is not far behind these Alix Steel two favorite subjects. We've got retail up by 2.5 percent. Energy is up by 1 percent. Let's call it that. Basic resources not too far behind. In fact, this is the perfect look at that retail energy, basic resources of real estate. It doesn't get any better than that. Bottom end of the market, health care, insurance, utilities, travel and leisure is where the weakness is that retail is the standout story. Let me show you why. Let me show you the tax, give you an idea of what is going on there. This is that is a huge heavyweight stock. And the fact that Zaw is doing so well. The fact that the guidance looks so good, people are out shopping. The consumer has not been counted out yet in the techs is up by nearly 6 percent 888. You've got a cohort of very senior people within the betting industry getting together to take a stake, potentially both seats following that's being taken well by the market. Danske Bank and guidance, really good story when it comes to returning money to shareholders as well. So, yes, at a headline level, you may be interested in message more than the market and a single stock level. Alex, there's plenty to talk about in the techs. Absolutely fascinating. Yeah. No, not in the techs. I'm actually not shopping in Zara because my budget. I'm not shopping in Zara because their sales aren't good, because they're very good at inventory management. And I definitely like speaks to I'm just basically in a nice funnel to understand what's happening in retail. OK. Let's take you back now to the Bloomberg investor conference that the current panel is under way there to meet the future of finance. Marty Chavez, Sixth Street vice chairman at Two Sigma Co, founder and co-chairman David SIEGEL. You're speaking out Bloomberg Quicktake, which models are relatively new and people are now trying to think of what are the most effective ways of using them. And, you know, we have such limited time. I don't want to talk about took a deep dive or talk about things that people may know. But, you know, for example, large language models are pretty good at taking text and summarizing the summaries may not be all that reliable, but they can summarize things. And so that can be a boost to to to humans if you need a summary. And to be clear, a large language models, you all know they hallucinate, they give inaccurate information. So they can't really be used for a problem where you definitely have to get the right answer. So, you know, if you want to, you know, diagnose a health condition that you have, sure. You can type it into churchy Putin. You're going to get an answer. But, you know, of course, you know, not to believe that you might use that as a starting point. So for applications where you don't need exactly the right answer or it's okay that it could be completely wrong and there are many applications like that, it'll it'll be very useful. But, you know, you know, just like with every other tool that's been invented. Time will tell. Well, Marty, come in on that, because we were talking about whether there's going to be five large language models or whether there's going to be 5 billion. And I'm curious to hear your answer to that and also what the implications of that is. So it you would think, especially in finance, that we could make a tighter market than 5 at 5 billion. But really, as far as I can tell, nobody knows the answer. There going to be a small number of hyperscale ers, Amazon, Google or so on that concentrate these services because among other things, to train one of these frontier large language models requires clusters that they are doing 25 x flops. That's 25 times tend to the 18 instruction, not her set. And and they have to do that for months. And so that would argue for there being a very small number. On the other hand, there's been this notable release into open software of an election that mattered was working on. And now there's thousands of versions of them. I can't keep track. And the question is whether for specific applications, will those be good enough? And then there will be a million or a billion flowers blooming. But back to your question on returns. I would say it's good for net returns. OK. All right. So I don't know about gross returns, but it's definitely going to increase productivity. And there's a lot of agony about what it's going to do to investing jobs. There's one thing that I've experienced I know David has experienced this, too, which is over time, there's just more and more people working in our industry. But the skill sets have changed in a dramatic way. And what those people are doing is very different. So yelling buy and sell into a phone isn't really happening because the computers are doing that much faster. But there's still a lot of people. We have traders who code and so would give the same advice I gave in a somewhat infamous town hall at Goldman Sachs and in 2011 where I said there's really three stable strategies with respect to the computers. And I'd say this is true for a ISE. Well, you can be a person who tells them what to do. That's worked well for me. You can be a person who collaborates with computers and the people who tell the computers what to do. That's a great strategy for everybody. You can stand in the way of progress and hope that you keep your job forever doing exactly what you're doing. And that is really dumb. And you will be road kill. We all know people like that. You got it. You got to get with it. So one of the things that I'm super excited about, just to say one last thing is on David's point of summarizing docs, I'm actually pretty optimistic that generative ISE going to get more aligned and more constrained and more grounded in reality. So you'll be able to do cool things like here's my 10000 page limited partner agreement and you summarize it for me. And and actually, can you give that to me in the form of a sonnet or a haiku? Do, by the way. But, you know, I say I've, of course, done many experiments with various large language models. And I recently asked a church deputy, I believe obviously is now on a legal question that I had. And, you know, it was a question doesn't really matter. And it gave me a very well reasoned answer. And I was I was quite impressed. And it was like, you know, a couple of pages long. And it cited various laws and it reached various conclusions. And it was super impressive until I tried to validate it. And it turned out that everything it said only had a grain of truth. And so the whole thing was entirely wrong. And but it was incredibly impressive. So, you know, you've all heard about hallucinations, but you try it yourself. And what you're going to see is that for certain classes of problems where the training data is of high quality and it doesn't have to do kind of, you know, deep in deep influencing, you know, it's actually pretty good. But when it has to mimic, let's just call it conjectures, connecting things together that have less statistical umph, it falls apart pretty quickly. And one of the reasons I actually philanthropically fund basic research in A.I. is that to really make progress in the field, in my opinion, it's not just about, for example, taking. Well, Ms. You know, the current state of the art models that are being used and making them bigger and bigger. We need to have a deeper understanding of why they're working, how they're working, where the limitations are, and that will guide the research that will be needed. And and so I still consider this whole thing, too. I mean, there are definitely commercial applications. This is going to be big impact. There's a lot of money to be made off of of what we've got today. But it's the early, early days. And, you know, this is not in any way a solved problem. Auntie, auntie. So we should all invest in our own day. Well, I'm being a bad moderator because we do have a poll. We have about two minutes left. So the poll is that some AI leaders are warning about a risk of extinction, sort of what we were talking about. Your options are that they are writes, I'm prepping my bunker. Hypothetical risks distract us from practical concerns or I'm not worrying about A.I. at all. Just 6 percent aren't worried at 5 percent GS 8 percent. OK. So people are voting in real time. That's pretty cool. What are your thoughts when you think about the risks? What is your anxiety? A level right now, would you say my anxiety level is medium? OK. I. I'm anxious generally. I. I've been working like David in various kinds of electronic trading for a big part of my career. And I can think of ways in which this can go terribly wrong. But we've had those problems before, right? So if you're connecting up an A.I. to an exchange and there's no breaks like checking that you're a good credit counterparty before this trade goes in. I worry about things like that. So I'm a big advocate for those control points where a ISE interact with the outside world. Having an awful lot of safety checks. But this is all we've done this with railroads. We've done this. We've done it with electronics trading. We've been here. That is super important. And we absolutely have to get that right. The existential risks. I don't lie awake thinking about them. How about you, David? I fully agree. I worry about an awful lot of stuff. And there are an incredible number of things that can go haywire in our world. There are incredible number of technologies crisper, for example, that could cause things to go haywire. But what you tend to find is that the good news is society doesn't want everything to go haywire. And so there's a countervailing force where, you know, people somehow figure out how to avoid extinction. And so I'm not particularly worried about A.I. any more than, you know, 50 other things. That's a good place to end it, Marty. David, this was awesome. Thank you both so much. Pleasure. Thank you. Chavez, Russia, six rates and David SIEGEL, co-founder and chair of Two Sigma at the Bloomberg Invest Conference, speaking with Katie Greifeld. As I say, you can carry on watching all of these events. You could do so on your Bloomberg terminal live. Go. Is the function you want to be using. European stocks are down for the day at Haidi Lun level. Not very exciting, as I said earlier. Well, actually, as I said earlier, messy is not going to Milan. He's going overseas to Miami. Typical into my brain seems to have made that mistake. But anyway, it's been a long week already. These are the final numbers, a little dip coming through towards the end of the day. But Alex, not a massive one. It is at the headline level for stocks. Quite quiet day. Not so much for the bull market. No, although I got to say Nasdaq 100 is definitely rolling over here. We're down by about eight tenths of one percent. So there is some pressure there. But you do have energy still outperforming. You got some data, dog workday. Those are the worst performing stocks on the Nasdaq 100. All right. Coming up, a merger in the midst of an eminent slump. Investec Bank taking a majority stake in M and a firm capital mine. But Bloomberg has learned their shock announcement is already raising serious concerns with U.S. and European antitrust enforcers. The tie up is reportedly being viewed by officials as a brazen play loaded with red flags, not the least of which is creating a giant monopoly. The U.S. Justice Department will review the proposed deal. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Originals, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Simone Foxman and this is Bloomberg Guy. Thank you very much indeed. So much. So let's talk about the everyday droughts that we are currently seeing. Deal flow has tanked. Is one of the worst slumps we've seen in a very, very long time. KKR co-founder Henry Kravis, speaking at the Bloomberg Investor Conference earlier today, was talking about the challenges being faced by deal makers right now. So what you're going to see, I think, is a sustained period of time where the capital markets will stay tighter. It is not to date a credit issue could become a credit issue, but it's not there yet. It's more of a liquidity issue right now as to why you're not seeing as many private equity deals done. As deal flow dries up, what you are seeing is consolidation within the banking sector. New this is an obvious example here in London. There are plenty of others video banks doing deals as well. Investec is increasing its stake in capital mind. Ruthless is the CEO of Investec Banks joins us now for an exclusive interview to talk about this. We've seen a whole range of deals recently. Deal flows dried out. You're getting a whole range of big banks snapping up little banks because there's an opportunity to consolidate. You're going to tell me that this deal has nothing to do with that. So certainly Investec has a very well diversified business. We're involved in client lending as well as market facing. Businesses are planned. Lending franchises have been very strong throughout the past couple of years. But of course, it has been a very challenging backdrop for emanate franchises. Of course, the APC IPO space has been very challenging. I've ourselves we've been working together with capital mind for a number of years now and they seem to be the right time to come together. We're taking a majority stake in the business and this is a very exciting transaction for us. This is just a natural evolution. You took a minority stake. You like what you saw. You carried on doing it. So very pleased to say we've been working together. The minority stake was taken back in 2021. We've seen excellent complementarity between the two businesses, cultural fit, working together very well and following our client needs. What clients are looking for, we are very involved in the mid-market space and we're finding that mid-market clients want to be more internationally connected and you need to be globally integrated in order to serve them. And we have a business also in India. We also have in South Africa. And this particular transaction gives us a general footprint immediately across Western Europe, focus in France, Germany and the Netherlands. And, you know, on the ground presence really, you know, in one transaction. So we're very excited to take it forward together with a partner that we know very, very well and I've worked closely together with. Ruth, hi, it's Alex in New York. I thank you so much for joining us. It's great to talk with you. It feels like I say Alex. Alex called you Ruth. I did. Coming in. So we're gonna go. Okay. She's a very nice person. Which would be awesome. Alex which which if I could change my name. Ruth less would be amazing. So a lot of investment banks are also going mid-market, too. They're looking to scoop up market share of those mid-sized deals. What are you noticing in terms of that competition? So the competition is very strong. But we are very well-placed to do business in the space. Investec Points, for example, has been in the UK for 30 years now, building deep Klein franchises and relationships over this time, as has capital mind in the entrepreneurial areas in which they are involved. And there is a certain skill and focus to dealing with these particular companies. It involves a lot of patience, a lot of time focus. We're very much focused on partnerships, so it's bringing the right solution to your client, not necessarily trying to land a transaction. You can't get very focused on very large transactions which are great and big bring big fees. But we also like to focus on transactions that have a strong probability of actually happening and we are well-placed to compete in the space. There has been a spate of deals. Are you that in more? Are you done? Is this enough for the time being? Do you see further opportunities? So we're always alive to hear many opportunities, fortunately, at this point in time. U.K. banks, the U.K. banks as well as ourselves are very well capitalized, strong liquidity and also strong profitability. We recently announced our results just out in May and have done very well through the season. So very well-placed to take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves as we go forward now with cross-border emanate in Europe. What's most exciting either industry or region? Where do you see the real opportunity? So as I mentioned earlier, this global integration is really the opportunity. Clients are looking elsewhere, not necessarily in their own local markets. They want access to the UK. This is a key driver for the transaction, for capital mind. And then our clients who are based in South Africa and India are also looking for global integration and access to different markets in different parts of the world. So I think that is really the opportunity is that connection internationally and global integration. Been to a conference in Istanbul. Everybody was talking about India. Every conversation I had involved India in some shape or form. India is the new China. Is that your view as well? We have a very exciting business in India. It's small at this point in time. We've been there bigger. We've been there for 10 years, actually building very slowly and taking steps in with a very strong local presence. In fact, we have a joint venture with the State Bank of India, the largest bank in India. We provide equity capital market services for them. So the relationship has gone exceptionally well. We've been growing off a small base. But certainly at this transaction, together with the rest of our business and the business that we have in South Africa, connecting very well and exciting things to come as we go forward with it. What does the near shoring reassuring? I'm sure in conversation look like in your world? Because substituting China, say, for India is going to come with their own kind of risks. What kind of opportunities or lack there happens as we reassure? So there are many opportunities as you talk about, particularly also presented by the working from home trained post, the pandemic or during the pandemic and post the pandemic at Investec. We use all our locales for provision of our services, be it from South Africa, be it from the north of England or from India. And just looking to where people are most suited to be providing the service from, but they all major opportunities. You do need to make sure that your culture remains very strong in these areas and that the people are very well connected to your franchise. All right, Ruth, it was really great to see you. Thank you very much for joining us today. Ruth Lease, Investec Bank UK CEO, thank you so very much. So it sounds a little wobbly. NASDAQ one hundred in particular, down eight tenths of one percent. Abigail's tracking the moves for us, Abigail. Yeah, and we have this big outperformance. Once again, Alex, for the small caps at Russell 2000, up one point seven percent. The S & P 500 down slightly. So yesterday we had the biggest outperformance by the Russell 2000 going back to 20 January 20 21. We once again have that outperformance. Interestingly, the Russell 2000 VIX is actually higher. I guess speaking to the upside volatility close to a 20 to handle and then the 10 year yield up twelve basis points similar to the two year yield. And perhaps guys point earlier it was right in terms of the Bank of Canada hiking and that influencing rates here in the US. As for that outperformance and the underperformance between the S & P 500 and the Russell 2000 in blue, we're looking at the S & P 500 on the year and you can see higher all year in white. We have the Russell 2000. It's just over the last couple of days that we've had the Russell 2000 make this massive leap higher, basically up six to seven percent, really closing in that spread guy. In fact, alone, Rosenberg Oppenheimer made that point to us. An options insight today, the other day, Monday, I should say. Great call on his part. And I think a lot of institutional investors are watching this one. Absolutely. We have a rally, Abigail, without the small caps, if the small caps do start to get going. What does that signal? Well, that's a great question, guy. 