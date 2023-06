00:00

A MAJOR STORY FROM CHINA TODAY BY WAY OF THE STATE DEPARTMENT. ANTONY BLINKEN PACKING HIS BAGS. ANNEMARIE: THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN AND IT WAS DERAILED BY THE SPY BALLOON ACROSS THE U.S.. ASKING THE CHINESE TO SIT DOWN WITH THEIR COUNTERPARTS. JOE: WILL IT BE A PRECURSOR TO A MEETING BETWEEN THE TWO PRESIDENTS? ANNEMARIE: AND WE WILL SEE WHEN CAN SITTING DOWN WITH G JINPING. IT'S JUST A PHONE CALL. AND THAT HAS YET TO BE COVERED. JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS ECONOMICS REPORTER INTO CORN -- LET'S TAKE CHRIS CHRISTIE THIS EVENING AN ACOLYTE AT ONE POINT BEEN A PHONE OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT AND AT THE SAME TIME ALL OF THIS IS HAPPENING THE ADMINISTRATION IS TRYING TO DAMPEN THE RHETORIC HOW DIFFICULT IS THAT WHEN YOU'RE GEARING UP FOR A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND THE INDIVIDUAL THE COUNTRY THAT EVERY LEADER, POLITICIAN WANTS TO ATTACK IS GOING TO BE BEIJING. > > IT'S GOING TO BE TRICKY AND THE DEEP RENTS -- DIFFERENCE IS WHO WANTS TO YELL ABOUT IT MORE JAMIE DIMON WAS ON THE HILL TODAY AND SAID THERE SHOULDN'T BE SO MUCH YELLING AND THREATENING HE WAS GLAD TO SEE THE ADMINISTRATION ENGAGING WITH BEIJING ON THIS. BEIJING HAS BEEN LESS THAN POLITE. THEY'VE BEEN ARGUING ABOUT WHETHER THESE FLIGHTS THAT WERE DANGEROUS YOU KNOW PLANES CROSSING CLOSELY IN FRONT OF EACH OTHER AND WHOSE FAULT WAS THAT. GOING INTO THE ELECTION I THINK IT WILL BE WHO CAN BE THE MOST HAWKISH ON CHINA BUT I ALSO THINK VOTERS WANT TO SEE A STEADY HAND, RESPONSIBLE HAND AND NOT WAR. EVEN IF THEY ARE BEING HAWKISH I THINK THEY WILL TRY, I THINK THEY WILL TRY TO SOUND REASONABLE AND RESPONSIBLE. JOE: WE REMEMBER BARACK OBAMA TALKING ABOUT FLEXIBILITY AFTER THE ELECTION. WHAT WILL DRIVE THE CONVERSATION AT LEAST AWAY JOE BIDEN FRAMES THE CONVERSATION HIMSELF? > > I THINK IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW CHINA RESPONDS. THEY HAVE BEEN MAKING SOME OVERTURES. OFFICIALS GOING OUT AND SPEAKING BUT THE NEWS HASN'T BEEN RECIPROCATED. WE HEARD THE REMARKS FROM DEFENSE MINISTER. CHRIS WE HAVE THE TWO SHIPS OUTSIDE THE CHINA SEAS. I THINK MAYBE THE U.S. IS TRYING TO COUNT THINGS ON HERE TO GET US BACK A LOT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. ANNEMARIE: AND NOT EVEN HOW TO RESPOND BUT AFTER BLINKEN IS THERE GOING TO BE ANYMORE OVERTURES? WILL SECRETARY YELLING GO? WE DID GET THE REACTION FROM REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON SPEAKING ON THE HILL EARLY THIS MORNING TAKE A LISTEN. > > NO SANE PERSON ONCE A HOT WAR WITH CHINA. OR EVEN A COLD WAR CAN BE A HUGE PROBLEM. ANYONE WHO WANTS TO PUT OUR HEAD IN THE SAND AND ASSUME XI JINPING WILL CHANGE HIS BEHAVIOR IS DANGEROUSLY NAÏVE. I DON'T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANTONY BLINKEN CONTINUING TO TALK ABOUT AMERICAN VALUES AND HOW WE WILL WORK TO DEFEND THEM. ANNEMARIE: HOW DIFFICULT IS IT FOR AMERICAN BUSINESSES TO NAVIGATE THIS RELATIONSHIP? ON THE ECONOMIC, MASSIVE TRADE BETWEEN THE TWO. JUST TODAY WE SAW SEQUOIA IS ACTUALLY MOVING THEIR CHINESE MOVING AND A LOT THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE REGULATORY ACT. > > IT'S GETTING MORE DIFFICULT TO DO BUSINESS THERE. SEQUOIA ITSELF, THEY DIDN'T ALLUDE THEY SAID THEY'RE GOING SEPARATE WAYS BECAUSE OF INTERNAL OVERLAP AND MARKET ISSUES AND DECENTRALIZED OFFICES BUT WE KNOW IT'S ONE COMPANY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CROSSHAIRS OF INVESTING IN SENSITIVE AREAS THAT THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS TRAINED TO RESTRICT. THEY DIDN'T EXPLICITLY SAY THAT. ANNEMARIE: YOU CAN READ THE TEA LEAVES. > > PART OF WHAT'S GOING ON, THEY'RE NOT THE ONLY ONES. IT'S HARDER TO DO BUSINESS IN CHINA. JOE: A GREATER QUESTION POLITICALLY SPEAKING HERE GEOPOLITICALLY SPEAKING FOR THIS ADMINISTRATION, WHAT DOES IT WANT FROM CHINA? KNOW WHAT IT DOES NOT WANT. IT DOES NOT WANT A WAR. COMPETITION, NOT CONFLICT. WHAT COULD HE WALK AWAY WITH TO MAKE THIS WORTH EVERYONE'S WHILE? > > I THINK YOU CAN WALK AWAY WITH, YOU KNOW, A TAMPING DOWN OF SOME OF THE AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR. HE CAN SEE SOME REAL LINKAGE MEANT ON BUSINESS AND OTHER DIPLOMATIC FRONTS. HE COULD WISH FOR, HE'S NOT GOING TO GET, MOVEMENT ON HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES LIKE THAT. I THINK IF HE COULD JUST DEMONSTRATE A CALMING OF THESE TENSIONS, A LACK OF SABER RATTLING, A LACK OF PLANES AND SHIPS IN EACH OTHER'S WAY THAT WOULD SHOW THE STEADY HAND. ANNEMARIE: OF COURSE FOR THE BUSINESS, THE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF THIS RELATIONSHIP IS THE ECONOMY. THESE ARE TWO LARGEST ECONOMIES IN ON THAT FRONT WE DO HAVE KEY AND BER INDICATORS. EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT WERE GOING TO SEE A RECESSION. PARTIALLY BECAUSE IS DIFFICULT HOW DO YOU HAVE A RECESSION WITH 3.7% UNEMPLOYMENT BUT POTENTIALLY THERE IS ONE NEXT YEAR. WHAT ARE YOU SEEING IN THE DATA? > > THIS RECESSION STORY KEEPS GETTING PUSHED BACK. IT'S OUT THERE SOMEWHERE BUT WHERE IS IT? THE U.S. ECONOMY IS VERY STRONG AT THE MOMENT AND CHINA IS GOING TO EXPECT TO GET THIS POST-COVID REBOUND. THE U.S. ECONOMY COULD CAUSE PAIN AND MAYBE THAT'S ONE WE CAN SEE A RECESSION AND MAYBE THAT PAYS INTO IT. JOE: BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS IS THE CURRENT BASELINE IS FOR THE U.S. TO START IN THE THIRD QUARTER. TIMING HERE IS BRUTAL. IF YOU'RE LAUNCHING A POLITICAL CAMPAIGN. ANNEMARIE: IF YOUR JOE BIDEN. > > IF YOUR DONALD TRUMP OR RON DESANTIS IS NOT SO BAD. FOR JOE BIDEN IT'S NOT GOOD NEWS AND IT'S ALMOST LIKE HE PROBABLY IS WISHING FOR IF THERE IS GOING TO BE A RECESSION FOR IT TO BE IN 2023 IN THE HOPES YES GET IT OUT OF THE WAY IN HOPES THAT VOTERS WILL FORGET ABOUT IT. THEY WILL BE OVER IT BY SUMMER OF 24 WHEN THEY START DIGGING IN. IF WE ARE IN ENDURING RECESSION AND SLOGGING THROUGH A SLOW ECONOMY INTO 2024 THAT IS NOT GOOD. ANNEMARIE: POWELL IS CALLING IT A NON-RECESSION RECESSION. I DON'T REALLY KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. IT MEANS WE ARE TECHNICALLY IN ONE BUT WERE JUST NOT FEELING THE IMPACTS? SAY AS GREATER ONES IN THE PAST? > > IT'S BASICALLY SOME PARTS OF THE ECONOMY ARE IN PAIN. A LOT OF SECTORS FEELING THE HEAT. OTHER SECTORS IN THE SERVICE AREAS ARE DOING QUITE WELL. OVERALL, THINGS ARE OK, PRETTY GOOD. BUT SOME SECTORS ARE FEELING IT. JOE: AND THE JOB MARKET HANGS IN THERE. CAN THE ECONOMY CONTRACTS SOMEHOW? > > TRY PUTTING A NONRECESSION RECESSION ON IT. JOE: VERY MANY THANKS FOR YOUR THOUGHTS. TAKING THE NEXT STEP COINBASE. MORE ON THAT CONVERSATION NEXT. ON BLOOMBERG. > > THERE ARE GAPS IN THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK. ANYTHING TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC. > > WE NEED TO FILL THE GAP AND THE SEC. > > WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE THE CONTROL OF SECURITIES AND WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE CFTC TO HAVE CONTROL OF COMMODITIES. > > I THINK WE ARE ALL STRUGGLING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE. > > THE SSC CLOUDED THE ISSUE. WHAT WE DO NOT WANT TO SEE IS THE ADMINISTRATIVE ELEMENT LIKE THE SEC TRYING TO EMPIRE BUILD WE GOT THE LEGISLATION TO THE FLOOR. JOE: MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE SPEAKING WITH KAILEY LEINZ EARLIER TODAY. OUTSIDE A HEARING FOCUSED ON CRYPTO REGULATION. THIS AFTER THE SEC FILED TWO MAJOR LAWSUITS AND TODAY IT WAS COINBASE. WHAT DID YOU LEARN? KAILEY: THE TAG COMMITTEE IS INVOLVED ON HOW CFTC SHOULD HAVE THE REGULATORY. THAT WAS REALLY NOT THE REGULATOR AND SAID IT WAS THE SEC WHICH HAS BROUGHT THE LAWSUIT AGAINST COINBASE. A PUBLIC COMPANY THAT FELL 12% ON THE DAY AS A RESULT OF THIS LAWSUIT GRANTED THAT WAS WELL OFF SESSION LOWS. AT ONE POINT IT WAS DOWN AS MUCH AS 21%. IT'S ALLEGING THIS COMPANY WAS OPERATING IN ILLEGAL EXCHANGE BY ALLOWING USERS TO TRADE TOKENS THAT WERE NOT REGISTERED AS A SECURITIES. THE PUSHBACK YOU CONTINUALLY GET FROM THOSE INDUSTRIES IS IT IS INCREDIBLY UNCLEAR WHAT IS A SECURITY AND WHAT ISN'T AND THERE ISN'T A PROCESS TO COME IN AND REGISTER AS AN EXCHANGE. BRIAN ARMSTRONG PUT OUT A LENGTHY TWEET IN RESPONSE TO THIS EARLIER TODAY SAYING INSTEAD OF PUSHING A CLEAR RULEBOOK THE SEC HAS TAKEN A REGULATION BY ENFORCEMENT APPROACH THAT IS HARMING AMERICA. SO IF WE NEED TO AVAIL OURSELVES TO THE COURTS TO GET CLARITY, SO BE IT. THEY ARE NOT THE ONLY COMPANY THAT COULD BE HEADING TO COURT ON THIS. WE GOT NEWS THAT THE SEC ALREADY FILED SUIT AGAINST BINANCE. THERE ARE 13 COUNTS TOTAL. NOT BEING HONEST WITH THE INVESTORS AND REGULATORS, MISHANDLING, COMMINGLING CUSTOMER FUNDS AND BREAKING SECURITIES ROLES. IT'S A LOT TO TALK ABOUT HERE AND WE GOT TO DO SO. DAVID WESTIN EARLIER TD WHEN HE SPOKE WITH THE CHAIRMAN TODAY ABOUT THIS. > > I THINK THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY IF IT'S GOING TO HAVE ANY SUCCESS GOING FORWARD HAS TO COME INTO COMPLIANCE WITH BASIC PUBLIC POLICY ABOUT DISCLOSURE, ABOUT AVOIDING CONFLICTS ABOUT SEGREGATING, PROPERLY SEGREGATING CUSTOMER FUNDS AND GUARDING AGAINST FRAUD AND MANIPULATION. KAILEY: I SPEAK WITH PLAYERS ALL THE TIME HIS A COMING INTO A COMPLIANCE IS EASIER SAID THAN DONE BECAUSE THE RULES ARE DIFFICULT. ANNEMARIE: THESE CANNOT BE THE ONLY TWO COMPANIES. THERE ARE OTHER CRYPTO COMPANIES AND THERE ARE INDIVIDUAL AMERICANS WHO TRADE. KAILEY: AND THIS COMES TO DOWN TO THE CONSUMER PROTECTION ARGUMENT. MEMBERS WERE PUSHING FOR LEGISLATION SAYING THIS IS ULTIMATELY ABOUT CONSUMER PROTECTION OTHERWISE THE ACTIVITY GOES OFFSHORE AND YOU LOSE THE ABILITY TO PROVIDE THE INSULATION FOR U.S. CUSTOMERS AND PEOPLE WHO ARE TRADING WITH THESE ASSETS HERE IN THE U.S.. THAT IS WHAT THE AT COMMITTEE HEARING -- AT COMMITTEE HEARING WAS ABOUT. AND THEN THE CFTC OVER DIGITAL COMMODITIES AND KIND OF THE DEFINITIONS AND CLASSIFICATIONS OF THOSE THAT PROVED REALLY HARD FOR CONGRESS TO GET SOMETHING THROUGH ON IT DOES FEEL LIKE THERE IS MOMENTUM IN THAT DIRECTION. JOE: THIS CHAIRMAN HAS RECEIVED A LOT OF CRITICISM FOR THE CRYPTO WORLD AND REPUBLICAN MEMBERS OF CONGRESS FOR HIS APPROACH TO THIS THEY SAY HE IS PLAYING WHACK-A-MOLE WITH THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY TODAY HE COMPARED THE COINBASE LAWSUIT HE SAID IT WOULD BE LIKE THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE RUNNING IT'S ON HEDGE FUND AND BETTING AGAINST ITS CUSTOMERS IS HE TRYING TO PUT THESE COMPANIES OUT OF BUSINESS? HE IS SUGGESTING THERE MODEL IS CORRECT. IDEA THAT OFFSETS WILL HAVE INTO OPERATIONS. SAME THIS IS THE ENTIRE BUILDING HE'S TRYING TO DOING SOMETHING LEGISLATIVE THINK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR WORK ON THE HILL TODAY. COMING UP UKRAINE AND RUSSIA ACCUSING EACH OTHER GOING UP A DAM AND UNLEASHING A HUGE CATASTROPHIC CATASTROPHE IN THE REGION. > > WE HAVE TO DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO ENSURE UKRAINE IS VICTORIOUS AND EFFORTS TO PUSH RUSHER OUT. > > I'M INTERESTED IN MAKING SURE UKRAINIANS HAVE THE TOOLS THEY NEED TO DEFEND THEIR NATION IS FOR IS REDOING THE DEBT CEILING DEAL IS GOING TO BE PRETTY PROBLEMATIC. JOE: CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS BETTING HEAD OVER FUNDING FOR UKRAINE. HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY IS NOT OPPOSING A PUSH BY REPUBLICAN HAWKS CERTAINLY THOSE IN THE SENATE TO EXPEDITE MORE FUNDING FOR UKRAINE TO BLOCK ANY BILL THAT UNDERCUTS THE NO CAPS ON U.S. SPENDING THAT BRING US BACK TO THE SPENDING DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN IN MICHIGAN IS HERE TO TALK ABOUT THIS AND SOME OTHER ISSUES IT'S GREAT TO SEE YOU. I WONDER YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS. A COUPLE OF FOLKS IN THE HOUSE GETTING COVERAGE OR IS THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE ACTUALLY PREPARED TO STOP THE SUPPLEMENTAL REQUEST? > > THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. WE ARE COMMITTED TO SUPPORT THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE TO BE BACKED IS TERRIBLE UNPROVOKED AGGRESSION I THINK THE CONSEQUENCE OF FAILING TO BE THERE ON THEIR BEHALF WOULD BE FELT NOT JUST FOR THE NEXT FEW YEARS BUT FOR GENERATIONS TO COME SO THAT'S A COMMITMENT WE NEED TO MAKE. I THINK WHAT FORM DOES THAT TAKE I WOULD SUPPORT A SUPPLEMENTAL THAT PROVIDES THE HELP THEY NEED WE DON'T WANT TO RESET THE BASELINE FOR THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT IN THE MOMENT WHEN WERE DEALING WITH THE UKRAINIAN ISSUES. USE THAT AS AN EXCUSE TO RAISE THE BASELINE FOR FUTURE YEARS WHEN MAYBE THIS ISSUE IS NO LONGER PRESENT. I DON'T THINK THE SPEAKER HAS A RIGHT IN THE SENSE THAT WE NEED TO BE THERE FOR THE PEOPLE. ANNEMARIE: HE'S WARNING HE WON'T ALLOW A HOUSE VOTE ON ANY SENATE LEGISLATION THAT HE CONSIDERS HIS BUMPING UP INTO THE DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS THAT WERE ORGANIZED BY THE NEGOTIATING TEAM. AT THE SAME TIME, ON THE REASON WHY THAT BILL WAS ABLE TO GET THROUGH THE SENATE PARTIALLY IS BECAUSE DEFENSE HAWKS WERE THEIR CONCERNS. THAT THEY WOULD BE ABLE TO HAVE THE SUPPLEMENTAL. DOES THIS MEAN THAT THERE'S NOT GOING TO BE THE VOTES IN THE HOUSE . THERE IS A PACKAGE TO SUPPORT UKRAINE FROM THIS TERRIBLE ACTION. THE SPEAKER IS GOING TO HAVE SOME EXPLAINING TO DO I DO GET THE POINT. WE NEED TO HOLD TO THIS AGREEMENT BUT THE AGREEMENT DOESN'T MEAN THAT WHEN A CIRCUMSTANCE ARISES IT'S THIS SITUATION WITH UKRAINE THAT WE CAN LOOK THE OTHER WAY AND SAY WE'LL HAVE THE RESOURCES TO HELP PEOPLE. JOE: WE UNDERSTAND THE 11 MEMBERS OF THE FREEDOM CAUCUS WILL PROPOSE THE DEBT CEILING BILL FOR A TIME TODAY ON THE HOUSE FOR HOW COME -- HOW CONCERNED ARE YOU ABOUT THEM EXERCISING THE POWER TO MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO DO POWER WERE EVEN HAVE A SPEAKER NAME KEVIN MCCARTHY? > > I'M REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT IT AND OF COURSE THIS WAS PREDICTABLE BACK IN JANUARY 3 FOURTH FIFTH AND SIX WE ALL WATCHED AS KEVIN MCCARTHY WENT THROUGH THE PROCESS OF MAKING ARRANGEMENTS WITH PEOPLE THAT CAN'T BE TRUSTED AND NOW WE ARE SEEING THE RESULT OF THAT. TALKING ABOUT THE MOST OUTRAGEOUS MEMBERS OF CONGRESS HAVING MORE POWER OVER THE AGENDA ON THE FLOOR OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND THE ELECTED SPEAKER I DIDN'T VOTE FOR SPEAKER MCCARTHY BUT REPUBLICAN MAJORITY NEEDS TO FIND A WAY TO GOVERN WITHOUT HANDING THE KEYS TO THE MOST OUTRAGEOUS MEMBERS OF THE CONFERENCE. ANNEMARIE: SO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR HIM? > > FOR? ANNEMARIE: IF HE WAS TO WRITE -- WHOSE MEMBERS OF THIS LANGUAGE YOU VOTE TO KEEP THEM AS SPEAKER? > > I DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE IN HYPOTHETICAL SPREAD ALL I CAN SAY IS WE CAN'T CONTINUE TO BE IN A POSITION WHERE THE SPEAKER ALLOWS TO BE HELD HOSTAGE BY HIS OWN MEMBERS. WHAT I WOULD PREFER IS THAT HE JUST SIMPLY SAY NO. AND THEN WE WILL SEE WHETHER THEY BRING A MOTION TO THE CHAIR. AT THAT POINT IN TIME WE HAVE TO EVALUATE ALL OPTIONS. JOE: I WANT TO ASK YOU ABOUT THIS LAWSUIT FILED BY MARK SUING --MERCK SUING THE GOVERNMENT. THAT WOULD GIVE THE GOVERNMENT THE AUTHORITY TO NEGOTIATE DRUG PRICES. YOU ARE JUST BACK TO YOUR JOB IN CONGRESS AFTER WINNING A BATTLE AGAINST CANCER AND YOU AUTHORED LEGISLATION TO PUT CAPS ON THE PRICE OF INSULIN IS THIS A LAWSUIT THAT COULD CHANGE THE PATH? > > THEIR CLAIM THAT NEGOTIATING BETWEEN A BUYER AND A SELLER IS SOMEHOW UNCONSTITUTIONAL BECAUSE THE PURCHASER HAPPENS TO BE THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT THINK ABOUT IT. JOE: CALLED A TENT AMOUNT TO EXTORTION. > > THINK ABOUT HOW THAT CONCEPT MIGHT PLAY OUT IN EVERY OTHER ASPECT OF COMMERCE THAT THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT ENGAGES IN. WOULD WE DECIDE THAT DEFENSE CONTRACTORS CAN'T BE NEGOTIATED WITH, THAT THEY CAN COMPETE OVERPRICE, THAT WE WOULD HAVE TO TAKE WHATEVER PRICE THEY PUT ON WHATEVER PRODUCT THEY SELL US? THIS IS THE WAY A MARKETPLACE IS ACTUALLY INTENDED TO WORK. THE BUYER AND THE SELLER NEGOTIATE TO A POINT WHERE THERE IS A FREE PRICE AGREED UPON. I UNDERSTAND THEY DON'T LIKE IT. BUT THIS IS A COMPANY THAT MADE $14 BILLION IN PROFITS LAST YEAR. I'M NOT SURE THEY'RE THE MOST SYMPATHETIC PLAINTIFF IN THIS CASE. WE GOT THE LAW ON OUR SIDE. THE NOTION THAT THE CONSTITUTION WOULD PREVENT THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT FROM DECIDING THAT WERE GOING TO DO IN THIS CASE THE SAME THING THAT WE DO ANY OTHER ASPECTS OF COMMERCE THAT WE ENGAGE IN IN A REGULAR BASIS INCLUDING THE PURCHASE OF PHARMACEUTICALS AND OTHER ASPECTS OF THE FEDERAL BUDGET. TO ME, I THINK IT'S AN ARGUMENT THAT DOESN'T GO ANYWHERE. JOE: WE LOVE TO TALK TO YOU AS THIS UNFOLDS HERE WE DO WANT TO WELCOME YOU BACK TO CONGRESS. REPRESENTATIVE DAN KILBY OF MICHIGAN, WE THANK YOU. COMING UP WE TALK WITH JAME HERMON ON NATIONAL DEFENSE BUT FIRST WE HAVE TO DIG IN ABOUT UKRAINE. ANNEMARIE: AND THE REAL CONCERN WHETHER THE BIGGEST NUCLEAR POWER PLANT IN EUROPE AND THEN YES, BLINKEN IS GOING TO CHINA. FINALLY I GUESS I NEED THE ADMINISTRATION'S EYES. JOE: LOOK FORWARD TO TALKING ABOUT IT WITH JANE HARMAN COMING UP. THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER. ANNEMARIE: THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER ON BLOOMBERG TV. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN PLANNING TO VISIT CHINA IN A FEW WEEKS. NOW IS CHART OF COMMISSION FORMER NINE TERM CONGRESSWOMAN FROM CALIFORNIA WHO SERVED AS RANKING MEMBER OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME THIS EVENING. I WANT TO START WITH THAT THAT WAS PART OF MY REPORTING THIS MORNING. SECRETARY OF STATE WILL BE GOING IN THE COMING WEEKS LIKELY IN JUNE MEETING HIS COUNTERPART LIKELY AND POSSIBLY AS WELL XI JINPING THIS TRIP WAS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN BEFORE THE ALLEGED SPY BALLOON WAS FLYING OVER THE CONTINENTAL U.S. WHAT'S THE PURPOSE? IS HE TRYING TO SET THE GUARDRAILS OF THIS RELATIONSHIP? > > I THINK THAT'S PART OF THE PURPOSE BUT LET ME SAY I APPLAUD THE INITIATIVE BY THE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO DO THREE THINGS AT ONCE WITH CHINA ONE IS TO CONFRONT CHINA WHEN IT IS DOING IMPROPER THINGS IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA AND OTHERWISE A SECOND THING IS COMPETE WITH CHINA AND A THIRD THING IS COOPERATE WITH CHINA AND SOFT POWER INCLUDES DIPLOMACY AND I'M GLAD THEY'VE BUT THIS TRUCK BACK TOGETHER AND ALSO THE ME COMMAND OUR AMBASSADOR TO CHINA NICK BURNS WHO HAS BEEN THERE FOR OVER A YEAR AND TRYING TO MAKE THIS DIPLOMATIC RELATIONSHIP WORK. THIS IS A GOOD THING. JOE: IS THE ENDGAME AS SIT DOWN BETWEEN THE TWO PRESIDENTS? DOES JOE BIDEN WANT TO HAVE THE ONE-ON-ONE CONVERSATION OR DO WE NEED TO SEE MORE FROM CHINA BEGINNING WITH THESE CLOSE ENCOUNTERS THAT ARE BECOMING VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR MILITARY? > > LET'S UNDERSTAND CHINA IS, AS THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE PACING CHALLENGE. CHINA DOES NOT WANT TO BE JUST LIKE THE UNITED STATES. I THINK WE MADE A BIG MISTAKE AFTER THE COLD WAR. THINKING CHINA WANTED TO BE US. CHINA THINKS IT HAS AN EQUAL OR CERTAINLY LONGER-LASTING CIVILIZATION AND WANTS TO BUILD SOMETHING DIFFERENT. WE HAVE TO BE ABLE TO FIND THE MEANS TO HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA AND WITH INDIA WHO ALSO HAS DIFFERENCES WITH OTHER COUNTRIES. IT'S A MULTICOLORED WORLD. THERE SHOULD BE OR COULD BE AS SIT DOWN AT SOME POINT BUT LET'S UNDERSTAND BASHING CHINA IS CHEAP RETAIL FOR BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES. THEY BOTH DO IT. THAT'S GOING TO CONTINUE AND ON THE OTHERS I GUESS BASHING THE U.S. IS KIND OF CHEAP RETAIL TOO. ANNEMARIE: I'M NOT SO SURE ABOUT THAT BUT CHINA FOR SURE THAT IS THE FOCAL POINT FOR ANYONE ESPECIALLY IF YOU'RE RUNNING TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES IN 2020 OR NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL HE SPOKESMAN SPOKE ABOUT THIS EARLIER TODAY ABOUT THIS RELATIONSHIP TAKE A LISTEN. > > I THINK ANYBODY DOES TAKING A LOOK AT THIS BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW CAN SEE THAT THE TENSIONS ARE HIGH. THEY ALL WANT TO SEE THE TENSIONS COME DOWN AND THE PRESIDENT BELIEVES THE BEST WAY TO DO THAT IS THROUGH DIPLOMACY. IT BOGGLES MY MIND THAT ANYBODY ANYWHERE WITH THINK THAT WE ARE NOT ENGAGING IN DIPLOMACY AND THAT DIPLOMACY AND THE USE OF IT AND THE ATTEMPT AT DIALOGUE IS SOMEHOW WEAKNESS. IT JUST ABSOLUTELY BOGGLES MY MIND. ANNEMARIE: IF DIPLOMACY IS SO IMPORTANT WHY DID THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DIDN'T LIFT THOSE SANCTIONS ON THE DEFENSE MINISTER SO HE COULD SIT DOWN WITH HIS COUNTERPART JUST A FEW DAYS AGO IN SINGAPORE? > > WHILE I DON'T KNOW THE PRECISE ANSWER TO THAT I WOULD SAY THEY ARE TRYING TO THREAD A NEEDLE HERE CHINA IS PROVOCATIVE CHINA IS TO SOME EXTENT HELPING RUSSIA AND ITS ILLEGAL WAR IN UKRAINE CHINA IS GOADING OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD TO NOT BE FRIENDLY TO THE U.S. AND ON THE OTHER HAND IF WE DON'T GET ALONG WITH CHINA AT ALL AND IF WE AT SOME POINT PROVOKE A WAR OVER TAIWAN AND SO FORTH WE ARE MAKING A BIG MISTAKE SO THIS IS DIFFICULT AND THIS DEFENSE COMMISSION THAT I SHARE WE ARE TRYING TO TAKE A HOLD OF GOVERNMENT APPROACH AND UNDERSTAND MILITARY MIGHT IS A BIG PART OF OUR EQUATION TO SHOW LEADERSHIP IN THE WORLD. OUR ENGAGEMENT HAS TO INCLUDE SOFT POWER. HAS TO INCLUDE AID, THE PRIVATE SECTOR. AND HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS. HAVE TO SPEAK TO HUMAN RIGHTS IN ADDITION TO JUST BUILDING OUR DEFENSE WHICH WE HAVE TO DO AS WELL. JOE: I WANT TO GET YOUR READ ON WHAT'S HAPPENING IN UKRAINE AND IS TERRIBLE AS WE SEE THIS MASSIVE DAM DESTROYED WITH EXPLOSIVES. BOTH SIDES ARE BLAMING EACH OTHER BUT WE CAN SEE THE FALLOUT HERE. THE HARVEST IN UKRAINE HERE'S DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN JIM COSTA WE SPOKE WITH FROM CALIFORNIA TALKING ABOUT THIS WITH BLOOMBERG EARLIER TODAY. WE WILL GET YOUR REACTION. > > WEAPONIZING FOOD WHICH IS WHAT RUSSIA IS DOING BY EXPLOSIVES THEY PLACED ON THIS DAM IS ONCE AGAIN PROVE POSITIVE THAT PRESIDENT PUTIN IS WILLING TO GO TO ANY LENGTHS TO, YOU KNOW, WHEN HIS MILITARY THIS FAILING TO TRY TO SAVE THIS ADVENTURE TO ANNEX UKRAINE. JOE: WE DO HAVE A SENSE OF HOW FAR HE IS GOING WITH REGARD TO THE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT, THE IDEA OF THIS POSSIBLY MELTING DOWN DO YOU THINK THAT PLANT COULD DICTATE THE WAY THIS WAR ENDS? > > I DON'T KNOW HOW THE WAR WILL END BUT 300,000 PEOPLE ARE NOW DEPRIVED OF WATER BECAUSE OF THIS ACT OF ECO-TERRORISM, WHOEVER DID IT. LIKELY RUSSIA. AND I WORRY A LOT. I WORRY THAT -- I HADN'T THOUGHT ABOUT THE DAM BREAKING BUT IF THE CORE MELTS DOWN AND HOPEFULLY IT WON'T, IT WILL CONTAMINATE THE WATER SUPPLY FOR THE WHOLE AREA. THIS IS OBVIOUSLY PROBABLY THE MOST DANGEROUS SPOT IN UKRAINE RIGHT NOW AND THE RUSSIANS WERE RECKLESS IN SHELLING AND BOMBING THE PLACE. DAVE -- THEY ARE LOSING THEIR OWN FOLKS. IT'S UNDERSTAND THAT WHAT WE HAVE GOING FOR US IS THIS INCREDIBLE FIGHT BY UKRAINE. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT THAT UKRAINIAN PEOPLE COULD BE THIS BRAVE. WE SUPPLIED THEM WITH WEAPONS BUT IT IS THEIR TENACITY AND THEIR CLEVERNESS THAT IS KEEPING THIS GOING AND I HEARD I WAS IT HENRY KISSINGER'S HUNDREDTH BIRTHDAY LAST NIGHT IN NEW YORK. WHAT A CELEBRATION. BY THE WAY THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR WAS THERE. WHAT A CELEBRATION. THE CHATTER WAS ABOUT HOW UKRAINE IS BACK AND HOW STRONG THEY ARE. WE'LL SEE. I'M NOT READY TO SAY THE WAR IS ENDING ANYTIME SOON. I HOPE IT DOES THAT IT HAS TO END ON TERMS THAT ARE SATISFACTORY TO THE UKRAINIANS. ANNEMARIE: VERY QUICKLY WHAT WAS THAT INTERACTION LIKE FROM SECONDARY KISSINGER AND THE NEW CHINESE AMBASSADOR? > > I WAS CHATTING WITH HIM TOO. I THINK IT'S A TERM OFFENSIVE HERE IT WAS A LARGE CROWD ALL THE RIGHT PEOPLE AND I HOPE THAT THIS IS PART OF SOME OUTREACH BY THE CHINESE AS WELL AS OUTREACH BY US. LET'S WALK THIS RELATIONSHIP BACK TO MILDER WHICH DOESN'T EXCUSE THE CHINESE FROM PAHRUMP IT COULD HAVE ACTIONS. -- PROVOCATIVE ACTIONS. THE FIRST NATIONWIDE PROTEST AND WILL TEST WHETHER THE PRESIDENT HAS SUCCEEDED IN GETTING THE COUNTRY TO MOVE ON FROM THE POLITICALLY DAMAGING FIGHT. AFTER MONTHS OF PROTESTING HE ANGERED MANY. PRINCE HARRY WAS IN A LONDON COURTROOM TO TESTIFY AGAINST A TOUGH LIKE PUBLISHER HE ACCUSES OF PHONE HACKING. HE CLAIMS THE PUBLISHER USED UNLAWFUL TECHNIQUES TO GET SCOOPS WHICH THE COMPANY DENIES. HE IS THE FIRST SENIOR BRITISH ROYAL TO FACE COURT. DELAYED DELIVERIES OF THE DREAMLINER AFTER RECOVERING FOG PARTS IN RECENT DAYS. IT MAY AFFECT THE DREAMLINER'S THAT HAVEN'T YET DELIVERED AS WELL AS A HANDFUL OF PLANES ON FINAL ASSEMBLY LINE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I'M JOHN HYLAND AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > BARACK OBAMA DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HE'S DOING HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE'S DOING. HE IS TRYING TO CHANGE THIS COUNTRY. HE WANTS AMERICA TO BECOME LIKE THE REST OF THE WORLD. WE WANT TO BE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. > > THAT'S WHAT WASHINGTON, D.C. DOES THE DRIVE-BY SHOT AT THE BEGINNING WITH INCORRECT AND INCOMPLETE INFORMATION AND THEN THEY MEMORIZE 25 SECOND SPEECH THAT IS EXACTLY [APPLAUSE] ANNEMARIE: THAT WAS FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE AND FLORIDA SENATOR MARCO RUBIO GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD IN 2016. NOW CHRIS CHRISTIE HAS ENTERED THE RACE FOR 2024. LET'S BRING IN OUR POLITICAL PANEL. KEY TO THIS DISCUSSION THIS EVENING AS THEY BOTH HAIL FROM THE GARDEN STATE. YOU KNOW WHAT WE ARE DEALING WITH HERE. LET'S START WITH YOU BECAUSE I KNOW YOU KNOW A LOT OF MEMBERS ON THIS TEAM. HOW DIFFICULT IS IT GOING TO BE TO ATTRACT REPUBLICANS IS AND HE ALMOST DESPISED ON BOTH SIDES? > > HE WAS NOT FOR TRUMP AND THEN HE WAS WITH TRUMP AND NOW HE IS RUNNING ON THE POP FROM THAT HE IS NOT TRUMP AND HE IS WILLING TO TAKE A SHOT AND IF YOU WATCH CHRIS CHRISTIE AT ALL IN THE LAST 15 YEARS OF HIS PUBLIC SERVICE HE IS A MAN WHO IS WILLING TO TAKE A SHOT. > > VERY MUCH LIKE HE DID WITH RUBIO. HE ALSO IS A PARTY MAN WHEN TRUMP WAS THE PRESIDENT, HE WAS LOYAL AND HE WAS A SURROGATE AND HE HELPED TRAIN FOR DEBATES. I THINK WITH DIFFERENT NOW IS HE IS READY TO TAKE A SHOT MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE. HE IS GOING TO CALL OUT NO ONE'S FACT CHECKING DONALD TRUMP. IN A WAY THAT CHRIS CHRISTIE WOULD DO THAT SO I THINK THAT WILL BE INTERESTING. WHETHER OR NOT VOTERS ARE READY, THERE ARE MORE VOTERS WILLING TO TAKE A CHANCE ON SOMEONE OTHER THAN DONALD TRUMP IF THEY ARE GIVEN A GOOD ALTERNATIVE. > > LET'S NOT GO BACK TO 2016. JOE: WE WILL GO BACK TO THAT NIGHT THAT IS THE CHRIS CHRISTIE THAT PEOPLE SAY WILL BE THE, BECAUSE THE CANDIDATE. JUST GET TRUMP OUT OF THE RACE. WE DON'T KNOW THAT DONALD TRUMP OR EVEN ATTEND THESE EARLY DEBATES. HE'S ALREADY QUESTIONING THAT OPENLY. DO YOU SEE IT THAT WAY AS A SO-CALLED, BECAUSE HE CANDIDACY? OR A FORMER GOVERNOR WHO WANTS TO BE PRESIDENT? > > IT'S ANYONE'S GUESS IF HE CAN ACTUALLY MAKE THAT DEBATE STAGE. THE REQUIREMENTS SET OUT BY THE RNC HE REALLY STRUGGLES WITH SMALL DONORS WITHIN THE GOP BASE. WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF THE NUMBERS OUT THERE HE HAS THE HIGHEST DISAPPROVAL RATING AMONG ANY OF THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES OUT THERE. HE IS OUT THERE SAYING HE WILL NOT BE THE, BECAUSE THE CANDIDATE BUT --, KAZI CANDIDATE ATTACKING OTHERS IN THE FIELD ISN'T GOING TO TAKE DOWN THE LEADER. THAT'S HOW DONALD TRUMP WAS ABLE TO WIN THE PRIMARY. > > IS THAT THE 30% HOPE THAT THE FORMER PRESIDENT HAS WHAT MANY WOULD CALL THE MAGA REPUBLICAN? YOU SEE DONALD TRUMP INVESTING RIGHT NOW WITH HIS CAMPAIGN IN THAT SMALL DOLLAR DONATION AND HE IS SPENDING HEAVILY ON FACEBOOK NOW THAT HE'S BACK ON SOCIAL MEDIA TO RAISE THE DOLLAR AMOUNTS SET OUT TO THE RNC BECAUSE OF THAT. JOE: YOU HAVE TALK TO US ON BLOOMBERG BEFORE ABOUT CHRIS CHRISTIE BEING THE ORIGINAL DONALD TRUMP. WE WOULDN'T HAVE DONALD TRUMP IF IT WASN'T FOR CHRIS CHRISTIE CREATING THE TELL IT LIKE IT IS MOLD. TO WHAT EXTENT DOES THAT INFORM HIS ATTACK ON DONALD TRUMP? DOES IT GIVE THEM THE UPPER HAND SOMEHOW? > > I LIKE TO THINK IT'S TOUGH BECAUSE WHEN YOU LISTEN TO DONALD TRUMP TALK A LOT OF IT IS, THERE IS NOT A LOT OF FACTS FOR LACK OF A BETTER WAY TO PUT IT. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT CHRIS CHRISTIE IS HE DOES CUT THROUGH A LOT OF THE NONSENSE AND CALLS WHAT THE FACTS REALLY ARE. OF ALL THE STRATEGISTS THAT I HAVE SEEN ON THESE CAMPAIGNS, THE TEAM HE IS ASSEMBLING ARE AMONG THE BEST. THEY ARE SOME OF THE SHARPEST THEY KNOW HOW TO BUILD AND CAMPAIGN IN A WAY THAT OTHERS HAVE BEEN THE PAST. I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO HELP, THE GOVERNOR DOESN'T NEED ANYONE TO TELL HIM HOW TO BE CHRIS CHRISTIE. THAT MAKES IT VERY INTERESTING TO WATCH. ANNEMARIE: DOES HE HAVE NATIONAL APPEAL? > > IT'S A CHALLENGE. THERE IS A REAL LACK OF LEADERSHIP IN ANY OF THESE CANDIDATES BECAUSE THEY'RE NOT WILLING TO CALL OUT THE FACTS, TO CALL OUT WHY DONALD TRUMP WOULD NOT BE THE RIGHT CANDIDATE. I'D LIKE TO THINK THAT CHRIS CHRISTIE CAN MAKE THE APPEAL BY SAYING THIS IS NOT THE TRUTH. HERE IS THE TRUTH BUT WE ARE LONG PAST 2016, WE ARE IN 2020 FOR NOW AND THAT MEANS THE RULES ARE DIFFERENT. EVERYONE IS GOING TO HAVE TO BE REALLY SMART AND FIGURE OUT HOW IT IS THAT CUT THROUGH THE NOISE THAT COMES FROM THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN. JOE: YOU ARE TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY, OBVIOUSLY. ANNEMARIE: I THINK IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU'RE ABOUT TO GO WORK FOR IT. > > I'M NOT GOING TO GO WORK FOR HIM THAT I DO LIKE AUTHENTICITY AND AS A COMMUNICATIONS PERSON WHO DOES US EVERY SINGLE DAY I ALWAYS TRAIN PEOPLE TO BE AS AUTHENTIC AS YOU CAN BE BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT MAKES YOU MOST LIKABLE, BEING YOUR TRUE SELF. THERE IS NO CANDIDATE MORE AUTHENTIC THAN CHRIS CHRISTIE. JOE: YOU NEED TO GET TOGETHER AND TALK THIS OUT. > > WE SHOULD. THE GUY CAME IN 10TH. HE IS BETTING AT ALL IN NEW HAMPSHIRE TODAY SO WE WILL SEE HOW IT GOES. JOE: COMING UP THE PGA AGREED TO A SHOCK MERGER. WE WILL BE BACK TO TALK ABOUT THAT AND MORE. THIS IS BALANCE OF BLOOMBERG TV. [INDISCERNIBLE] JOE: WE THOUGHT HE JUST WANTED TO RIDE A BIKE. THE PRESIDENT RESPONDING TO THE NEWS THAT SHOCKED A LOT OF US. THE PGA AND LIV GOLF JOINING FORCES. OUR POLITICAL PANELISTS RETURNING. KEVIN, SO MUCH FOR SAUDI ARABIA BEING THE PARIAH OF THE WORLD. WHAT DOES THIS TELL US OF HOW FAR WE HAVE COME WITH THIS RELATIONSHIP. > > IT TOOK EVERYONE BY SURPRISE. THEY ARE UP IN TORONTO AS THE TOURNAMENT THAT KICKS OFF THIS WEEK. THE COMMISSIONER WAS UP THERE AND HE'S GOT A LOT OF PLAYERS THAT WERE BLOWING BACK THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. YOU SAW TONY BLINKEN IN SAUDI ARABIA JUST YESTERDAY. HE FLEW OUT YESTERDAY SO I THINK THERE A RESET GOING ON SEEMINGLY WITH THE SAUDIS. I WAS WITH BLINKEN YESTERDAY AND HE WAS TALKING ABOUT THE NEED TO RESET WITH ISRAEL. ANNEMARIE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT'S GOING ON THIS WAS A HUGE FIGHT. AND THEN PEOPLE DIDN'T WANT TO GO BECAUSE OF THE CONCERNS ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS, ETC. COULD ALL OF THIS ACTUALLY MOVE HOW THE WEST FEELS ABOUT THE KINGDOM? > > I DON'T KNOW. THIS WAS SO SHOCKING AT THE CONTOURS OF THIS DEAL ARE STILL SO BEHIND THE SCENES THAT I THINK THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS. I THINK IT'S IMPOSSIBLE FOR PEOPLE NOT TO FEEL LIKE THIS IS JUST A GIGANTIC BETRAYAL ESPECIALLY FOR THE PLAYERS THAT STAYED WITH PGA AND DIDN'T MAKE THAT. I HAD SOMEBODY SAY TO ME THIS IS LIKE DONALD TRUMP KISSING HILLARY CLINTON ON THE MOUTH. IT'S DISRESPECTFUL ACT. IT SEEMS VERY HARD TO BELIEVE IN THE FAMILY'S, THE 9/11 FAMILIES ARE UP IN ARMS AND RIGHTFULLY SO. THERE IS A LOT TO BE UNCOVERED HERE. JOE: LET'S GET BACK TO WHAT THE PRESIDENT SAID WAS HE MAKING A BIT OF A STATEMENT? > > I THINK IT WAS A BIT OF A JOKE. JOE: HE'S NOT TAKING > > SIDES THAT? > > I THINK HE STANDS WITH THE PGA CERTAINLY. THERE'S CONCERNS ABOUT THE REGIME, ONE OF THE FIRST X HE DID WAS PUT OUT A LOT OF THE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MURDER AT THE HANDS OF THE SAUDIS. IT'S A DELICATE BALANCE WITH THEM CERTAINLY. AND ALL THOSE KIND OF GLOBAL RAMIFICATIONS THROUGH THE LENS OF A GOLF TOURNAMENT. JOE: IT'S NOT KEEPING THEM FROM CUTTING PRODUCTION? ANNEMARIE: THEY NEED HIGHER PRICES FOR THEIR VISION 23 FOR EVERYTHING THEY WANT TO DO TO TRANSFORM THE ECONOMY. THEY ARE NOT GETTING THAT WITH THESE PRODUCTION CUTS. IT'S A LOT TO SAY ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON WITH AMANDA. THEY CAN ALSO IRK THE ADMINISTRATION. THERE IS ONE THING ABOUT THIS PGA TOUR THAT IS ALSO VERY POLITICAL. HIS COURSES HAVE HOSTED SEVERAL GOLF EVENTS. DO YOU THINK THAT COULD BACKFIRE ON HIM? OR NOW MORE COVERAGE BECAUSE PJ IS INVOLVED? > > THERE COULD BE MORE COVER. THAT'S THE FIRST REACTION I HAD. IT GETS HIM OR COVERAGE. IN FACT I THINK THIS IS THE SPORTS WATCHING AND HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT AMERICA. I THINK THEY ARE ANTICIPATED WERE NOT SOPHISTICATED ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND. 