00:00

If they say, OK, let's say they pause and they continue to hike. At what point does it no longer look like a soft landing? At what point does it look pernicious, especially with your view on the companies you see? How much more can they handle in terms of the cost of debt moving higher? Yeah, I don't know how much higher rates will actually go. You know, certainly the markets have been predicting rate declines almost as early as the Fed's been raising rates. So for the last nine months, I think we've always been a quarter away at the rate markets were predicting rate declines. And in fact, now just it was just a few weeks ago that the rate markets were even saying July would be the first rate cut. I think that's now slipped back to Q4. We would take that. We would take the under on that and expect the Fed, who's been very clear they are going to hold rates at these levels for longer than you think. And so we think that will you know, they will stay the course. They've worked so hard to get rates here and to start to try to get inflation under control. They're not going to turn around and start cutting rates right away. And so I think we have to know, you know, gear up for rates holding higher for longer. Are there folks in this industry who are not prepared for that, that maybe their success hinges on on rates being cut and will be in trouble if it's higher for longer? Well, look, I'm not going to name names, but, you know, certainly the private equity boom of the last 10 years has been driven by a lot of firms that were not actually driving Alpha. But we're really just taking advantage of levered beta and free money allows you to do that. We're no longer in a free money environment and don't anticipate we will be for for many years to come. And so our industry is going to have to go back to good old fashioned creating value in creating value through operational improvement, buying well, finding good under loved companies and driving value that way. Are there a lot of funds who will cease to exist if they're going to be more consolidation if they can't deliver that? Yeah, I saw some commentary around that. I think it's pretty tough for private equity firms to merge or combine. I do think you're going to see the larger firms or the mid-sized firms starting to add other asset classes. So finding firms to do that. But sure, you know, after every cycle, every boom cycle, you see a lot of marginal players just go away. They're just going to struggle to raise capital once the long term results of their performance shakes out. And that'll have to drive a lot of marginal players going away.