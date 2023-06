00:00

I see us as having a non recession, recession, which is always dangerous with our chief economists sitting next to me. And is that a House viewer or is that a Rowan view? I think it's a house view. I'm looking for a scent there. But, you know, it's it's not illogical. I mean, think about how we got here. We had a financial crisis. We completely changed the rules of how financial markets worked. But none of us noticed because we printed a trillion dollars and we rely more on interest rates and everything went up and to the right. Stocks went up and bonds went up and real estate went up and wine went up and cars went up. And if it could go up, it went up. OK, we're at the end of that. I got nothing along the way. Created excesses in the economy, created excesses in financial markets. So I look at where we are today. We're going to have those of us who deal in financial markets are going to feel like we've had a real recession. More to come. Those in financial markets, you're going to feel a recession. That's what I mean by a non recession. Recession. I just don't see any sign of the underlying economy of the kind of demand destruction that is going to put employment, unemployment, excuse me back to levels we would really think about as recessionary. I mean, we were at three point four percent unemployment and people are talking about, oh, my God. Four and a half. That used to be full employment like a year ago. And I think that's exactly where we are. I just seen no sign of the kind of demand destruction. You surprised, though, just how strong demand has been, how strong the consumer has been and strong employment has been. And if you think you need to get inflation under control, I don't know if you do. What kind of destruction has to happen to get there. I just don't think we know yet. So I think we the roll through a very high rates, 500 basis points move over a really short period of time. It's going to take time. It's going to take somewhere between 12 and 24 months to roll through the economy. It will eventually reduce inflation. Inflation seems to be rolling over in many instances anyway, but I just don't think we know at this point. But I see no sign of yes, we're seeing we're going to have a recession. We're going to have two quarters of negative growth, if only because inflation's going from 8 to 4. Last I look, that's negative growth. Do you think we get to 2? I'd be shocked. But if we get to two before an election, which will keep us from getting to two and warning things to get to to what kind of unemployment you think you'd need to have. I just don't know. I just don't know. But I just don't see us anywhere close to real demand destruction to get to what I would consider a traditional unemployment level recession.