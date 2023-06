00:00

Markets, after they've run this much, they're always fragile right here looking for the next shoe to drop. I do think the Fed is driving us towards a stall speed in this economy. And when you're at a stall speed, you become unstable. The Fed is behind us. Maybe they hike once more, maybe twice more, but that's it. I think the Fed being on hold should not be confused with job done and the soft landing can't be ruled out. I don't think it's ever been able to been ruled out entirely. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. It's day two of waiting for a bull market. Good morning. Welcome back. Well, this is Bloomberg Surveillance from New York City. John is supposedly working in California on a beach somewhere. Tom is officially on vacation. You're looking out for day two. You have B again. You also have Julian Emanuel, chief equity derivatives and quant strategist at Evercore ISI, a fourth, the ISI for the hour. And this comes at a time when we are seeing this 20 percent potential gain on the S & P since the lows that we saw in October. Is this rally real? We think it is, actually. We don't want to put the label bull market on it. OK. Because, frankly, our base case is that sometime in the next 12 to 18 months, you're going to have a recession, which means you're going to have a sizable pullback. But this is a cyclical rally where we think the hallmark of the last week or so is a broadening of participation. What is it about the labels? You know what to call it a bull market. You don't want to call it a pause. You want to call it a skeptic. Why does it matter? Well, it matters a lot. If you go back to the 0 0 0 2 tech bubble burst bear market, you had several rallies of 40 and 50 percent in the NASDAQ before you made the final bottom. It is one of those things where rather than labeling, you have to think about how you want to think about the long term as either an individual investor or an active manager. And frankly, this is one of these times where those considerations are a bit different. Is this a fun time? It's a tough time. But look at the end. We're happier when equities go up. I think we're seeing also a lot of potential risks as sort of a bigger picture scale, whether it's what we saw over Ukraine with that dam bursting and what it's doing to some of these concerns about an escalating war there, or if it's a ratcheting up of tensions in China between the U.S. and China. How much are you looking at potential terrorists or do you think that that's what's dampened some of the valuations at this point, that sort of setup for what you're talking about? It's definitely dampened the valuations. And this again, the period we believe we're entering is one of those times where despite those risks, we do think we're going to see a little bit of multiple expansion, which is a bit counterintuitive. But frankly, what it does and again, going back to to our options expertise, the VIX with a 14 handle is absolutely fabulous in terms of protecting either downside risk or for some who are underperforming and may get pulled into a chase upside risk. So we're kind of burying the lead here. On Sunday, you made a pretty big move. You upgraded you increased your expectation for the S & P to 44 50 and potentially you might see that as soon as July. Explain. That's the hallmark of them, a momentum market. And I think, look, clearly, the NASDAQ has been in a momentum market essentially since the end of March. And for us, the last week or so is encouraging because the S & P broadly has joined with that in its clear move above the 40 200 level, which had been basically six or seven months versus of resistance. We're actually starting to see a little bit of broadening into the small caps, which is very encouraging. But frankly, again, this is an environment where the momentum takes on a life of its own. And that's also a function of the fact that if you look at it, sentiment, whether you're measuring it in terms of the stock market or the economy or again, thinking about risk is incredibly, incredibly poor. And yet at the same time, we're seeing data that says there's a chance that this recession gets pushed out, it keeps getting pushed out. It may end up getting pushed out the 24. And right now, we're seeing basically a range bound market ahead of yet another day of quiet period for the Federal Reserve for anything. But when it comes to some of the international fluctuations, you see about a tenth of a percent decline on the S & P, 40 to 75. Still on the 40 300 watch. We didn't quite get there. Ongoing weakness over in the euro, but it's basically been around 1 0 6 8 for quite a while with a bit of a stronger dollar and 10 year yields lower. Just a touch after those ISIS home services data that came out yesterday, kind of disappointing, even though still in expansion, crude a little bit off earlier lows. I want to note, I said John's on the beach. He's actually in Newport Beach. He's hosting the open from Palm Coast headquarters, which is a reason why he ditched me along with Tom. He'll be speaking with CEO Emmanuel Roman, CIO Dan Iverson and former Fed vice chair Rich Clarett, who's there, head economic consultant there at PIMCO. That's all coming up today starting at 9 a.m. Eastern today. Annual shareholder meetings will happen for Zillow, Urban Outfitters, Pelletier and Freeport Mac brand. I say this because we actually saw some really interesting guidance out of Taiwan Semiconductor manufacturing company basically downward downwardly revising some of their expectations. You're seeing shares off today. So it's sort of interesting to see some of the commentary coming out of these meetings at a time of such fluctuation. And today, I know that you love talking politics, Julian. So I really wanted to get you on this. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to jump into the race to become Republican candidate for president. He has been called in one New York Times article that Trump Slayer. People say he has no chance to win, but his complete objective is to act as an attack dog on the stage in debates with the former president Trump, a pretty crowded field in the Republican race, potentially 12 candidates by July. Well, you do wonder if Governor Christie is going to announce with a pair of Everlast boxing gloves on his hands, essentially. Yeah, no question about it. Look, this is healthy. At least I think you can call it healthy. Let's see what happens. My question is and hopefully we'll have someone help us answer it is, you know, who among the field. Aside from Trump and DeSantis could potentially rise to sort of create a three way race. That that's the big question. And a lot of people are looking down to Virginia potentially for that. And we will get into that later. I do want to get to what we heard over in China, a recommendation that state owned banks start to reduce their deposit rates to encourage lending and to increase their margins. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie, who covered China for more than a decade. He's in London. Tom, what do you make of this? And also, what do you make of the fact that it's not a mandate? It's a. Commendation. Yeah, that's a fine line between a mandate and a recommendation when it comes to official policies out of Beijing, when they leave those state banks, of course, but it builds on what we talked about last week, Lisa, around the measures being put in place, at least the proposals being discussed. According to Bloomberg reporting, it's kind of shore up the real estate market. Now you have more piecemeal efforts to try and put a floor on the growth that has come through from China, less strong, of course, than many had expected. So leaning on the banks to reduce those deposit rates. It means that the banks can then look to lower the loan rates and provide more liquidity. We did see loans, new yuan loans. That credit impulse came through in the first quarter, but then it dropped on April. And clearly there was concern about the fact that there wasn't that traction going forward in terms of liquidity and that demand for loans, households, businesses, they're shoring up their balance sheets. Households are paying down mortgages. The question really is, is the demand even as it becomes easier to take out a loan and to access that liquidity? Is that really the demand to kind of tap into that and then support the economy? On one hand, this is kind of stimulus lite and that's positive potentially for growth. On the other hand, this indicates that perhaps the Chinese Communist Party sees a bigger problem than they're letting on. Which is it? Well, it's interesting. I'm speaking to how Hong, who was formerly bunkum, a really respected strategist there. And he said, look, this seems to me like a government that's running out of ideas, Bloomberg Economics. They now view the chances of a benchmark rate cut. So for the one year and the five year medium term lending facilities, they expect those to be reduced possibly as early as the middle of June. But there's a debate about that. Jones Lang LaSalle, economists there say they actually think this action to lean on the banks to reduce deposit rates and therefore give them the scope to reduce loan rates, that that probably pushes back a benchmark rate cut for the PPO s.. By the way, for the context, they've cut just 50 basis points, just half a percent since the start of the pandemic in 2020. So they do have that dry powder. But again, they have this massive debt pile. And there's that concern, of course, in terms of just adding to that if they go with a broad benchmark cut. But it's certainly something that now the Bloomberg economics team thinks is possibly likely mid-June. Tom Mackenzie, thank you so much of Bloomberg. Joining us from London, Julian Emanuel of Evercore ISI. Here with me for the hour, what do you make of what's going on in China and the fact that that growth is sort of running out of steam to such a degree? Do you feel like a lot of that story has been priced in and is really on the wane? So we actually think that you're it's the bumpy path to a more sustainable number. It's not 6 percent or north of 6 percent, but it may settle in towards 5 percent. The issue here is a couple of things. First off, the way that China wants and will likely grow is unlike the last 20 years, we are making the transition to a domestic consumer led economy. And the issue is, is that, you know, you've had a second Covid wave over the last five or six weeks. And it's hard to say, I think, right now just how much of a dampening effect that has. But, you know, in hearing the suggestion that banks reduce their rates, I'm reminded of that phrase, moral suasion, that I suspect you'll get a degree greater of moral suasion if things don't pick up. And obviously, the government is very, very in tune with the pulse. The beatings will continue until morale improves a bit of that. I mean, there is this question, though, going forward about how much of a tailwind or a headwind China will be. And as you talk about upgrading your forecast for U.S. equities, do you see us as sort of being a, say, a haven, but a new sort of spot of focus after everyone was looking international for the first half of the year? Well, again, it is a mixed bag because if you look at some of the consumer focused names selling into China, they have sold off in the last month, even as the rest of the market has stabilized. And obviously parts of it have rallied quite strongly. And that tells you that it is an open question. The one thing that does seem clear is that this whole idea that China is going to be this very discrete reason for inflation to take another leg higher that we don't subscribe to every morning in your morning meetings, what do they seem like to people kind of sit around, they're like, well, it's the same kind of waiting game. We're not sure. But today we see more gains. I mean, does it sort of a momentum kind of discussion? Well, it is. But and again, when you think about it, Ed Hyman has been absolutely on the forefront of the view that inflation is going to come in faster than people expect. Now, the last month or two, it's been a little bit choppier. And we look ahead to next week, we think that's likely to be a sign. We certainly saw that from the ECB and their consumer inflation release that they put out today. Saying that expectations fell considerably. So how much do we get that with the CPI report coming out on Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting on Wednesday, or they're expected to pause, skip, and then possibly do something later? We'll talk about that coming up at 7:00 a.m. as well with Greg Peters, co CIO of PJM Fixed Income. Julian Emmanuel sticking with us. We are so glad to say. Keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Ukraine says Russian forces have blown up a giant dam in the country's south. Now that blast has unleashed a deluge of water, putting 10 villages and parts of her son at risk of flooding. Residents are being told to prepare to evacuate. President Vladimir Zelinsky summoned an urgent meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to discuss the attack in France. Unions are holding a fresh day of strikes against Emanuel McMahon's pension reform. It's a first nationwide protests in more than a month, and it will test whether the president has succeeded in getting much of the country to move on. And the politically damaging fight. Krohn has faced down months of protests and strikes. He angered many when he enacted the legislation without a full vote in parliament. Consumer expectations for eurozone inflation ease significantly in April, giving the European Central Bank reason to end its run of interest rate hikes this summer, according to its monthly survey. Expectations for the next 12 months fell to four point one percent from five percent in March, and for the three years ahead, they slid to 2.5 percent from two point nine. Jamie Diamond will be on Capitol Hill today. Bloomberg has learned that JP Morgan Chase CEO will meet privately with a group of moderate House Democrats to talk about banking and the U.S. economy. The closed door lunch takes place as Diamond has been urged to enter the 20 24 presidential race, despite his protests that he does not plan to run. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo and this is Bloomberg. Ultimately, this is going to be about a choice. And so it's as much about Joe Biden as it is who Republicans choose and or if there's a third party candidate. So the 2024 election is going to be a big, wild card for the market for the rest of this year and especially obviously next year. That was Ed Mills, Raymond James, Washington policy analyst yesterday, talking about what we have ahead of us for more than a year of excitement as we gear up for the 2024 elections. The candidate pool for the Republicans has gotten pretty big. It is getting bigger. We have heard from, of course, the former vice president. We also have, of course, potentially get Chris Christie today saying that he is going to enter the race. And Lisa Abramowicz. I'm not here with John. I'm not here with Tom. John is off. He will be here at 9 a.m. or rather in Newport Beach. But I'm so lucky to say, even better, we have Julian Emanuel stepping in for the hour to join us. And I have to say, we got over the debt ceiling drama. How much are you really turning your focus already to the political sphere ahead of next year's election? Well, it's certainly interesting to conjecture. But again, as even the most devoted political followers will say, it is a long time, A, til Iowa and B, to until the general. So, so much can happen. It's definitely a consideration. But in terms of moving the markets very little at this point. Well, it certainly moves the news airwaves. And I will say New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, is likely to enter the race today. And then the wildcard is whether Virginia Governor Glenn Young, Ken, joins the fray over the next couple of weeks, which is what PIMCO is actually looking for. And that would bring the total pool to potentially 12 by July. Joining us now, Terry Haynes, founder of Pension Policy. Terry, do you think that it's going to come to that, that by July we will have 12 Republican candidates duking it out to try to get the upper hand from the former President Trump? Oh, I think so. Why not? You know, the more the merrier. But what people have to have reverted to in the Republican field is the idea that, you know, there's there's career advancement involved, that you can advance your career more quickly by joining the field than by staying out of it. And, you know, secondly, there's a why not me aspect to this where you know it. You know what what a lot of people sense here, a lot of these candidates says is that they're going to be the elector is going to be hungry for alternatives as Trump continues to be weighed down. And so there's a good opportunity for them. So in a sense, the more the the field is kind of looser and more entrepreneurial than it has been for for quite a while. There is a New York Times article yesterday about the Trump Slayer. That was what they were calling Chris Christie, that his job was not to get elected because he had no chance to win, but that he would come out with, as we just heard from Julian, boxing gloves on and he would have a go on stage with the same kind of tenor the former president has had on some of these debate platforms. Do you think that that is a good approach? Do you think that's likely what we're going to see? Well, I think we see that from a lot of people. You know, Governor Christie is an enormously capable politician and a successful one. He comes with the for most of the Republican field. He comes with the detriment that he's from New Jersey, that he's that he's from kind of a blue east coast state that is distrusted out there in the heartland. But the big difference between 2016 and 2024 is going to be that the vast majority of these candidates come in honed to take Trump down. So there is a possibility here that there there might be kind of a pack swarm mentality that that helps let the air out of the Trump balloon. So, Terry, let's sort of just step back for a second. Obviously, you've got Trump as the very clear frontrunner right now. And then Governor DeSantis as the rather clear second place. Who amongst the rest of the field? It's almost like a Kentucky Derby. That where you're betting the field. Who among the field is likely to emerge? Call it by Labor Day as as the potential challenger to those two? Well, I don't think it's going to emerge necessarily by Labor Day. But the two that I would suggest folks look at are former Governor Haley of South Carolina and Senator Scott of South Carolina. Haley is making your bed. Haley is making a very good and interesting pitch, by the way, I think, to those who who want less partisanship, but people to move along, move forward in Washington. She's offering that alternative with a good, good deal of specifics. It's a it's a refreshing change of pace. It's just just terms of how she how she talks about it. Senator Scott is is the classic feel good story of this of this field. He's very articulate. He is a worker in the Senate and and very conversant with policy of all kinds. And, you know, both of those, I think, are going to distinguish themselves. Meanwhile, we're talking about the potential field. I'm wondering about policy in particular. Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaking on Monday about how he doesn't really see a lot more aid heading over to Ukraine at a time when it seems like there has been an escalation in the war with the accusation that Russia blew up one of their dams. How much are you focused on this? That's sort of one of the talking points of the Republican side is to cut off or sort of end some of the participation or the monetary aid to Ukraine. Well, I'm very focused on it, but I think right now what you've got is, is, you know, right after the debt ceiling, by the way, which I think is important, what you've got is a situation here where what Speaker McCarthy is talking about is, hey, look, you know, we just negotiated spending deals. You know how I'm going to I'm not going to deal with this by just blowing up the deal in some sort of a supplemental. I'm going to wait and see to see what they actually need. And we're going to address this as part of our regular process in the fall and into the winter. Whereas you've got a lot of Republicans in the Senate, people like Lindsey Graham, for example, who are saying, no, they need the aid. Now, what's going on underneath that? By the way, is my suspicion that if the if the Ukrainian counteroffensive doesn't succeed completely. But, you know, it succeeds, at least in part, what you're going to get in coming in 2024 is a lot of Western ally pressure to choose to settle this thing through negotiations. And you see on the other side, China already trying to make these moves by realistic macron. So, you know, this is going to be the this is going to be the summer that tells the tale for Ukraine. And Speaker McCarthy doesn't really have to make a decision soon. So he's trying not to. Terry Haines of Pangaea Policy Thank you so much, Julian. I have to say, as we talk about all of these issues and the presidential candidacy and the in the sort of growing field, there are reports that JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon is heading down to Washington today to meet privately with a group of moderate House Democrats to talk about the U.S. economy, banking, etc.. Is he running? Probably not. Okay. To me, the scenario where he runs is if, let's say President Trump clears the field and then his legal woes overtake him next year as sort of a potential sub sue. But I don't think so. I think that, you know, Jamie Diamond is among the world's foremost bankers of all time and is likely, you know, very best positioned to continue rendering financial advice in that context. How do you feature some of the sort of tit for tat that you don't necessarily have as market moving, but a bit sort of the policy implications of that? How do you factor that into models that are already about as cloudy as they never been? Well, look, we know that for one, the Treasury has to issue more debt. Fortunately, has to issue more debt because we fix that. And there is a little bit of a crowding out effect. We also know that look, as as minor as it may be, we may have turned the coin on, you know, the runaway growth in spending. We got a little bit of a concession there. And so all of those sort of factor in to this idea that there is perhaps less of an infinite boost to the government supporting the markets and the economy that there was. And frankly, in the long run, if you shift things back to the private sector, that's a good thing. All right. So you aren't not concerned in your night on the concern about the T bail issue ends and all that and the sort of liquidity sucking out. You don't seem like you seem now. Yes, not exactly a big thing as you look for a 44 50 potentially by July, upgraded from 41 50. Previously a shift on Sunday. Coming up, protests from U.S. economist at Barclays. As we wait for the CPI report on Tuesday, does it show the rapid deceleration that Ed Hyman is looking for today? We are looking for a pretty quiet day, possibly a new market. This is Bloomberg. Good morning, welcome back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with John Ferro, Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Except it's not with John Farrell Tom Keene today because they're both off, actually. John is not off. He has a Newport Beach, probably waking up at the crack of dawn or not even. And we will be getting to him later. We have Julian Emmanuel with us from Evercore ISI for the full hour, which we are very excited about right now. And Marcus, you are seeing a bit of a range bound feel as we sort of tread water trying to bump up against that 40 300 test. A lot of people, not just Julian Emmanuel, but also Larry Culver City yesterday coming out and upgrading their forecasts potentially to 44 50. That from Julian. We are seeing a bit of dollar strength versus the euro. But again, that pair has been pretty much range bound and interesting. The Russell 2000 kind of going nowhere, but still not lagging, which is interesting. Overnight, there was actually a pretty significant move from the Reserve Bank of Australia. They were expected to hold rates firm. They did not. They raised by 25 basis points to the highest level, 4 percent going back to 2012. At the same time, at the same breath that Australia's inflation re accelerating, you see over in Europe, the ECB coming out and saying that consumer expectations of inflation have dropped quite considerably in the month of March. What's the truth? Is inflation decelerating more quickly or is it stickier and reaccelerate ing in other areas? Michael McKee. Well, give us all the answers. Blueberry economics policy correspondent joining us here on set. So what is it? I wish I knew because then I would be able to tell Julian how to bet for the Fed meeting next week, which is the goal. The problem is inflation has stalled out in the U.S. and the Fed thinks it's going to start going back down again. But that's what they thought in Australia. And then inflation came back and they felt they were forced to raise rates and they came out with a statement that basically reads like we're going to see from the Fed that further rate adjustments may be necessary depending on how the economy evolves. So they're leaving their options open to go the other way even further. The inflation expectations numbers don't tell you as much because it's largely based on what people are seeing with energy prices, gasoline and that sort of thing. So those are likely to turn around as gas prices go up. It was Saudi Arabia cutting production so we could see some changes there. And obviously, the final point I'd make is that inflation numbers are backward looking, but they're all that the central banks have to make their decisions, really. And so if we get a big number next week, which we're not supposed to get, according to Bloomberg survey, then the Fed might be forced into raising rates again. It can feel sort of the blood moving up and Julian's arms basically as he thinks now. Inflation is not going to surprise the upside. It's not re accelerating Saudi push back against that. Well, I'm just curious, you know, it seems like we're going to the next level that that Australia is perhaps a one off. You listen to Madam Lagarde saying we have to stay tough, but that the expectations falling. Are we into the point where it's more like, you know, talk jawboning rather than I mean, and that in the context of we do believe that they will pause next week? Well, it's jawboning to a certain extent, but it's. Can they back that up? The problem with it, the Fed for the Fed is that the markets front run them. And if we do get some kind of inflation scare or something else that happens that causes the markets to move, then the Fed has got beef will be forced into a situation of either reacting to it or raising questions about why they're not, because the reaction function isn't well understood at the moment. They're hoping that they can just stop and hold. But they're going to go into this meeting with the idea that if we do not move the rates, we're going to leave people with the impression that we might in July. And certainly there's a more than 50 percent chance at this point that they're going to raise rates in July, according to futures trading. But an interesting question and I asked this yesterday from people who were here is you get the futures telling us we're going to get rate increases in at the end of the year, we're going to get rate cuts. But then the traders, the people who are actually making these trades that everybody's desk are saying, we believe the Fed, we think they're going to either raise rates or hold. We're not going to be cutting rates. Same for you. So so for us, the prospect of cuts priced in later is more of a probabilistic risk management type of situation in the. Look, our forecast is you are going to get a recession. The question is how deep, how long, if it's, you know, sort of the down one, down two quarters that at home and expects. We don't think the Fed will cut, but it's probably ballistically if it's deeper or if there's no reverberation of the bank stress, that's it. But I think the expectation is there really won't be a cut. In the near future, and everyone's who's been pushing back some of the recession forecasts, including Peugeot, sheer arm and the team at Barclays, they adjusted their outlook, writing a quote. They are pushing back their recession forecast, the fourth quarter of 2023 and penciling in 25 basis point hikes in July and September with a meaningful chance that one is pulled forward into June. Projects from U.S. economist at Barclays. Joining us now. So is this basically not a soft landing, but a no landing for now until later, or is this simply something else where the pain is going to be greater because of the delay? In the meantime. A hi, good morning, Liza. Yeah, great question. In fact, we we revised our outlook just looking at the sheer strength of the hard data on hand. You know, at this stage, it's only it in the retaking cycle, one would have expected monetary policy to have gained more traction. But that clearly hasn't happened. So, you know, if you look at the length and breadth of the data, whether it's consumer spending, whether it's labor markets, you know, hints that housing demand is beginning to firm as well. You know, it all seems to suggest that, you know, that slowdown that we had census in might take longer to materialize. And so, you know, we think that, you know, there is a slowdown that will happen, but it would be later in the year. And, you know, we're also penciling in a shallow recession now. You know, it's about three quarters of very modest negative growth. In fact, pushed out into Q1 of next year. So I think it's it's going to be a tricky situation where we think it will take longer for the monetary policy tightening to beginning to see some effect or on demand and activity here. And so they will hopefully lend. But, you know, this is what I keep hearing from more and more people. It seems like the soft landing scenario is coming back and nobody really wants to say it because it's almost like, you know, this time is different. It's sort of a natural curse. I think you say it. But are you getting in that camp? Yeah, I guess. Yeah, I guess it's it's hard to see it. It's hard to see this playing out in a different way. Of course, there is the risk, as Emmanuel just pointed out, that we could get an aggravation of the bank lending crises and it could possibly force us into a deeper recession. So that's definitely a deal that we have. But just looking at how things are playing out, this is where we stand right now. So push it from an equity perspective. We're sort of flummoxed by this idea that particularly if you look at the financial crisis in 2008, that the equity market didn't make its final peak until about two months before the recession began. So I'm curious, what are the maybe one or two guideposts that you're looking at in terms of, you know, higher frequency data that tell you that recession is closer or further away? Yeah, that's I think one of the things that we have been focusing on is, of course, what's happening to the labor markets. So a lot of the resiliency that we're seeing in the U.S. economy I think can be tied back to deliver demand to, you know, still very strong payroll growth. And, you know, we want to be looking for signs that perhaps, you know, we're seeing job openings starting to come off gradually. Signs that, you know, maybe initial jobless claims begin to start ticking higher. So definitely want to see some progress in terms of labor market conditions easing. Admittedly, a lot of this data is somewhat backward looking, as if we don't get much high frequency numbers yet. But really, you know, I would I would look at that more closely. And then we also have some soft activity data that would, you know, that do typically provide pretty decent signals like the ISE themselves, for example, which, you know, have been pointing to some moderation in activity recently. We called the ISE and services print yesterday. So that seems to have settled in at a pace of very modest growth in the services sector. We see new orders coming off, employment having come off slightly. So let's say that continues to warm in the right direction. That would perhaps be a sign that at least we are entering into that phase where we should expect activity to begin to slow. Julian, you said in the break that macro doesn't matter nearly as much as it has in the past, and that really is earnings and valuation. And this kind of piggybacks off of what Peter Schiff was taped saying yesterday, where good news is good news again, essentially, and bad news is bad for markets, sort of like the 90s. How much is that predicated on the idea that the Fed's pretty much done here? Maybe another 25 basis points, but otherwise, no. Well, we've done an awful lot. There's no question about that. And and obviously, from the Fed's perspective, part of the frustration is that everything they've done essentially since March of last year, you've only seen telltale signs, particularly with regard to the labor market, that it's having effect. But if you're the Fed, this whole dynamic of of the incredible expansion, the stimulus, both monetary and fiscal that we got in 20 and 2021, if you look back at the charts, it tells you that actually the countervailing force of all this tightening over the last year, you're still in the point where it's got to flow through. And so for us, the net out of that is that, again, it's very difficult to predict the macro right now. But the Fed is certainly is, as Mike has pointed out, if the inflation data doesn't heat up again in a mindset where, yes, we're not going to cut, we're going to keep markets on guard, but we are waiting to see how it develops. And that basically means that earnings and valuations and sentiment matter more. Future just real quick, here are 6 percent Fed funds rate is pretty much off the table. Well, at this point, never say never. Yes, it's definitely not a base case. We still have to do additional retakes that we've penciled in to our base line. So that takes us to about five point seventy five percent by the end of this year. But, you know, let's say inflation, you know, romanced prices stand. We're not seeing much signs of labor market slowing. And if the the FOMC truly wants to show its resolve in that it is determined to bring to bring prices down. Then, you know, we'll be content diluted rule additional rate hikes. Put us through arm of Barclays. Thank you. Michael McKee, thank you so much for being with us. And Julian, that seems to be what a lot of people are saying. Is that kind of the Fed is not done but getting there. And as a result, they're not as important in some ways. Well, at a minimum, if we have less volume of Fed speak, at least we can concentrate on fundamentals a little bit more, which is why this isn't a bad week. OK. Honestly though, you say fundamentals, but everyone's didn't focus on the presidential race. People are going to talk about all of everything else. I mean, come on. You know that, right? Talk about the headset from Apple, whether they're going to buy it when the kids are going to want to. Dan Ives of Wedbush. Can we talk about that next? That's the life of mixed reality. Lisa enhanced it did reality. I should say. From New York, this is Bloomberg. Keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Yes. Apple is set to extend its losses after the iPhone maker launched its much anticipated mix reality headset and an eye popping price of three thousand four hundred ninety nine dollars, while new analysts were optimistic about the product and technology. They acknowledge that the price point was high and that it would limit the number of shipments in the near term. Metals industry leading headsets LS for one thousand dollars. The suspension of the federal debt ceiling is presenting a fresh challenge for U.S. banks. Lenders are struggling to hold onto deposits as customers opt for higher yielding alternatives. Money market mutual fund assets have soared to an all time high. They've been quicker than banks to pass along to customers, the highest interest rate supported by the Federal Reserve's policy actions over the past year. Morgan Stanley is planning to move to a new office in Singapore as it looks to expand its presence in Asia. Bloomberg has learned the company is in advanced talks to take over five floors of towers currently under construction. A boom in private banking, family offices and other financial services during the pandemic has boosted demand for swanky offices and Singapore's business district in China. Hearings begin today in a Tesla lawsuit against a protester who climbed on a car at the 20 21 Shanghai Auto Show and shouted that a brake failure had almost killed her family. Now, that incident fueled online criticism of Tesla in China. Tesla denied the claim and filed a case against a protester seeking seven hundred thousand dollars in damages. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. So in the same way that Mac introduced us to personal computing and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing. Apple Vision Pro will introduce us to spatial computing. This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology. Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing the company's new vision pro headset, which retails for three thousand four hundred ninety nine dollars and is set to launch on the next phase of products. We are here with Julian, Emmanuel, Tom and John. Both not in today for surveillance will be seeing John at the 9 a.m. hour when he broadcasts from PIMCO, his headquarters in Newport Beach. A bit of a softer tone ahead of the opening, but nothing particularly remarkable. And really what has been notable, Julian, has been the run up in tech shares has been the run up that we've seen more than 40 percent gains. And Apple getting those shares to record highs, touching a three trillion dollar valuation. Does it have legs? Does it feel real to you? Well, look, there is no question about the fact that, you know, as you go back to the end of last year when AIG, you know, generative, a guy basically came into the public where we could get on our phones and ask a question. It's changed the psychology and whether it's, you know, exactly like 1998 to 0 0 or it's just sort of a lesser echo. There is definitely a psychological transformation. And obviously, that's helped with the market capital of a lot of these companies. One person who's gotten it right considerably and every single time was Dan Ives, who is senior equity analyst over at Wedbush, who has come out with one positive prognostication after another. How much do the bears hate you? Oh, I mean, it's it's kind of been a bear hate party. And I like and ultimately, look, I appreciate it. And obviously good some of the smart people I know are bears. I just think it's something here where the shorts, the bears, they came out of their caves last year, you know, and obviously feeling really good going into the year. And my view is just it was going to be a lot better than fear in terms of overall tax spending. But it was our view and we've talked about it, that it's the most transformational trend we've seen in tech since the late 90s. And I think you can't fight that. And that's why I think names like Microsoft and Nvidia, Apple and others continue to go higher. I have to say that some of my best friends are bears, as always, sort of the prelude to something negative. That's pretty significant. I'm curious, though, after the announcement yesterday, you're still doubling down on some of the artificial intelligence. I embarked mance of Apple saying that this is where they're going next. A lot of other people didn't necessarily take that away from the conference. What gives you confidence that that's kind of the next phase of their explosion in valuation and growth? And I think that's typical, Gregg. I mean, for Apple for many years, I mean, for the last decade, there's many people I know they've they've sort of fought it because they'll go to a conference. They'll just see a leaf. They don't see the forest for the trees. And I think essentially what Cupertino and Cook are building here, it's another ecosystem within the app store. And they'll cook because, Lisa, right now there's a battle, a Game of Thrones for developers between Google, Microsoft in terms of what we're seeing in terms of the 800 billion a revolution. Apple understands that. That's why they have the Golden Star bees and they had the developers. This is the first step on a broader strategy, really, to build another mood for developers and consumers. So then obviously, if the big five, big seven, however many stocks you want to target who have really capitalized on this last number of months of A.I. momentum, who among sort of the second tier of of maybe those companies that haven't yet fully realized the potential, do you see as being most attractive first? And then the second question is, what industries and specific do you think are likely to benefit over the next year or two? Yeah, a great question, because I think right now the first derivative, the New York City cab, German news, Microsoft in the video, but said so now it's who the second, third derivatives. I think all to sales force is going to be a big derivative that no one's talking about. I think you have names like Palin Tier, which is another on the on the front. And I think what you're really starting to see right now from a cyber security perspective. It's released as more and more moves to the cloud. More moves that you're going to have huge benefits, their names like Power Out. Ford and others. That's why I believe this is not just today. It's 5, 7, 10 stocks when we look out over the next one to three years. I think this is really what I view is like in 1995 moment, iPhone moment relative to where we see it over the coming years. Obviously macro aware in terms of. We're seeing that. But I can tell you from talking to developers and apprise what we see in spending. I continue to use the green light for overall tech stocks. So this is a faith based kind of bet, though, at a certain point, right. This is faith that A.I. is going to be a transformational moment more than, say, the adoption of thirty five hundred dollar art. You know, augmented reality sets that people are maybe not going to buy their children for the holidays. I'm just saying personally. But I'm just wondering from your perspective, you know, it's not about one product. It's about sort of engaging in a whole new way of doing business and getting out front so that different companies can use your technology, software or whatever you have in a way that transforms the way they do business. Correct. You know, I think it was faith based till the God interred around the world. The in video of the four billion dollar raise, that's where basically all the bears went into hibernation mood for the winter. And that really is what really changed everything for tack because that that was the numbers. And now in Redman, we're going to see it Google, we're going to see these next few quarters. And that's why the show I can tell you why investors, they're not looking at the next one to two quarters. They're looking out over the next one two years. And that's why there's really create the opportunity in terms of, you know, a market where they many is still yelling fire in a crowded theater. What do you say to the clients who are worried about valuations? So it's the same kinds I've talked over the last 22, two years where I'll sit down. They'll like on transformational tech names, on the Amazons, the Googles. The task was, if you look out over the next year on transformational tech companies, you'll miss every transformational tech stock. The last 20 years and the next 20 years, it's no different than coming out of 2000 draft six rounds at a Michigan Brady, that first camp being like, I just don't know if it's going to work. So I think that's sort of my view in terms of how you have to look at these transformational tech names. So from your perspective, Jillian, are you sort of buying into this? Do you feel like you kind of have to be overweight tech even after the rally? So we've taken a little bit of a different tack. Right. So so for us, we realized that the momentum aspect, whether it's 1995 and frankly, if you think about it, if Dan's right that this is 1995 and not 98 or 99, we have a lot further to run or if it's later in the cycle, we like the kinds of names that have actually shown both price momentum, earnings, momentum, and for us, very importantly in a momentum driven market because it's still defensive positioning. Okay. And by that, whether it's, you know, a bid to put or high short interest and actually you get a number of sort of the second and third tier technology names that Dan mentioned as well as actually other industrial names that may or may not end up using a buy more directly in the immediate term. When you talk about positioning, that is what a lot of people talk about. The overweight right now for the big tech names have gotten fairly extreme. Suddenly everyone's piling back in because as much as the bears might be more vocal and the ones reaching out to to say no way and with all sorts of hate mail, with lots of expletives, most people are saying, all right, we buy it, we're in. How much is that going to potentially challenge the ability for these shares to really rally even if people buy into this story? Look, no buys still thing. Institutionally speaking, many have been sitting on the sidelines with their six reasons. It's me negative. And now they're like, maybe they could focus on the weather. Hurricane season is a really negative. And I'm trying to think about the other day if I could. But I think what's really starting to happen now is you're looking into derivatives. You get Apple from some of the parts perspective and this stock that continues to go much higher. You look at now, the macro is not rosy and removed. We know that. But I think what started to happen here, when you look out next for six quarters, if you pick look, there's going to be fakes. There's I mean, names that basically like ultimately fake it. And then ultimately that's the fraud that will come off. But if you pick the winners, you pick. But I'd use the fundamental names to really own in cloud cybersecurity. I and that's how you win here. Ten seconds. What is Apple become, unfortunately, another company? Look, I think I believe right now you crash into three and a half trillion. I think by 2025, we're looking at a four trillion hour or sooner. Dan ISE of Wedbush, really putting the bears back into hibernation as we continue to see this rally over in the tech shares. It is interesting, though, Julian, and that we're not seeing any kind of interest rate sensitivity really being talked about anymore and the taxpayer. Again, it is one of these times where there is a perception of accelerated growth and opportunity. And frankly, when you think about it, one of the best things when we talked about this earlier, the fact that macro matters less is that we flatline in terms of of yields. Let's leave it become for a little bit longer. Let's leave it become. And anywhere other than the big tech names were, Apple charted a new all time high. Those shares lower by about six tenths of a percent this morning. But just off some of those records. Markets, after they've run this much, they're always fragile right here looking for the next shoe to drop. I do think the Fed is driving us towards a stall speed in this economy. And when you're at a stall speed, you become unstable. The Fed is behind us. Maybe they hike once more, maybe twice more, but that's it. I think the Fed being on hold should not be confused with job done. The soft landing can't be ruled out. I don't think it's ever been able to been ruled out entirely. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene. Jonathan Ferro. And Lisa Abramowicz. It's their turn of the soft landing. I can't believe I'm saying this. Everyone seems so constructive this morning. Good morning. Welcome back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Television on the very Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz for John and Tom are both off today. You are so lucky because you have me. So what more do you need? You also need, of course, Greg Peters, co CIO of PJM Fixed Income, who will be with us for the hour from your wine club off in London. Joining us here on set. Do you buy this sort of constructive feel that everyone seems to have right now? I kind of do. I kind of do. I think we're past, you know, some important events. Obviously, the debt ceiling, which was a unforced error, so to speak. The data continues to be pretty strong. I think we're closer to the end of the hiking cycle than beginning. That's an obvious statement, of course. So, yes. So I feel like we are in a better place for a little while, but there's still a lot of uncertainty in the future. But I feel like we're in a pretty decent place over the near term. I feel like we just spoke with two equity analysts and the optimism was just overwhelming. It was basically just, you know, threatening bears out there saying, look here, you're getting it wrong and you're gonna keep getting it wrong. Do you take issue with that? Do you think that that optimism is misplaced or do you kind of jump on the same boat? Well, no, it was rather optimistic. I will say so. I'm not quite that optimistic. But I do see maybe the recession that's been talked about now for I think the past 18 months pushed off and NASDAQ curiosity in the bond market and the pricing. Right. So the markets are pricing in another hike and then cuts, which implies that, you know, the Fed is going to emit in a few months time, that they made a catastrophic error. The economies roll over and they have to cut. So to me, it's not about whether you're bullish or bearish. It's about the incongruity of what the equity and risk markets are saying versus what the bond markets say. And that does seem to be something that we see on an ongoing basis. Today. You are seeing a return to the 60 40 type of feel where it's actually working a little bit of an inverse relationship with stocks just slightly softer in the premarket trading. And you are seeing bonds just getting a bit of a bid perhaps after the ESM data that came out yesterday that was a bit softer than people had expected in the services sector. You are seeing a bit of dollar strength, although I got to say this pair has been pretty stagnant at 1 0 6 97 or 1 0 close around 1 0 7 2 1 0 6 5 over the past few days, eight years, a few days, I should say, years, days. It feels like the same pretty much in crude, a little bit lower right now after people reassess the cuts that we heard from Saudi Arabia. I do want to talk about the optimism that you're seeing from some of the stock market bulls and then also the pessimism that you're seeing applied by some of the yields. And I want to bring in our next guests. Before we do, I just want to let you know, John Farrow is in Newport Beach hosting the open from him course headquarters. He'll be speaking with CEO Emmanuel Roman, CIO Dan Iverson and former Fed vice chair, which cleared up, among others. That will be today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Today, we get an annual shareholder meetings from Zillow, Urban Urban Outfitters, Freeport, Mack Brown and Pelletier Pelletier. Interesting with the AEI. And today, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie expected to jump into the race to become a Republican candidate for president. How much are you watching all that, Greg? Oh, I'm mushing pretty closely. Actually, I think. Well, it's a curiosity. Number one. And number two, I do think it's important. Right. So, you know, I think the next presidential race where the House and Senate continues to evolve, I think is incredibly important for markets, the economy, particularly on the global stage. So I think it's really, really important. Lisa. Well, we'll be talking about that throughout the day. I do want to get to our guest in a who's also sitting with us here around the table, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities. And so good to see you in person. It seems like everyone's getting back in person, which I have to say I absolutely love. You're not quite as bullish as some of the others. Why? Well, we do have a price target sell 40, 200. That's a little below. We'll be on the market now because we do expect a pullback. I think when you ask Greg before you know, is it optimism misplaced? I would say more concentrated. It's concentrated in this one part of the market, which is very tech, very II and very growth oriented. It's really been what may be five to 10 names holding up the market, leading this rally. And if we don't see that breadth expand, that's a cause for a pullback in our book. And you mentioned as well. Or kind of maybe staving off that recession another 18 months or more. We still expect something. And with that, they still. Is that concern that if the consumer gets hit in the pocket with labor, that is really something that we have to consider. Mike, cool the market a little bit. How much is this that tech names you don't see continuing to rally vs. the others catching up? Right. Because they are so dominant at this point. It's basically where the tech goes. So, too, goes your S & P forecast. You're absolutely right, Lisa. And that's the hard part. We have a market index of S & P 500, which is driven by market cap weight. And when you have these huge names in the index, that's what makes it difficult. Is this really the indicator of the health of the U.S. equity market or is it the health of just these select five top 10? So when we think about the rest of the market, it brings a little concern to us to see that there are weak parts. And in particular, you've brought a couple of them up before. You've mentioned some of the risks. And these are things we have to keep in mind. So we're not quite ready to move our price target. We're holding pretty firm 40, 200, and we do think it's still going to be a little bit up and down ride for the rest of this year. And then how sensitive do you think the equity market is to rising rates? So last year, the market was all about rates. Stocks had duration to it. Now, no one cares what what what is the importance of rates into your forecast? I mean, absolutely crucial, Greg. You know, there's this out to the equity markets when we think about how much to yields impact. And you saw, like you said last year, yields up, growth markets down. So equities down because growth is such a big part of the equity market. What's been kind of confusing has been now you've seen yields go back up, the tenure trickle back up 20 hours since a trickle, I should say, really trend back up 20, 30 basis points just as markets start pushing out the possibility of cuts. And yet at the same time, you have growth leading the market. It's this thirst for a high, this exposure that people are so trying to get and reaching for. That's been these two clashing forces. The question is, when do those fundamentals kick back in? The problem that I'll keep struggling with is I've been looking at credit markets where supposedly lead right there, supposedly the ones that tell you when everything is going to fall apart. And what they're saying is it's OK. I mean, some of the names are going to struggle. You're going to see triple C, not do so well, but you're going to see some other names do pretty well. People are looking at some resilience, some even potential growth, especially given that revenues are going up with inflation. Greg, it seems like it's not that negative, like things can kind of keep chugging along, even with five percent, five and a half percent Fed funds rates. The resiliency is just amazing across all markets. The credit market, though, is notable because the construct has changed. Right. So if you think about where the risk has moved in credit, it's out of the high yield bond market into the levered loan market and into the private market. So the risks are actually moral peak and therefore kind of lest leading as they have been in the past. So I think the signal that credit has provided in the past will not be the signal in the future. Just given the move towards kind of opacity, whether it's levered loans or private credit, that's fascinating. And Anna, does that mean that some of the models that have traditionally been used to sort of forecast weakness don't really have the same clarity now, just simply because some of the readings are going to be muddied by trends like that? I would agree with that. I think the traditional indicators we look at the traditional parts of the market, we look to guide us, be that canary in the coal mine might not be as sensitive anymore. And you bring up a great point like how we've forgotten that there still could be a lot of unrealized losses in the regional bank space. But yet credit markets are reflecting pretty healthy spreads. We saw IAG spreads last month, kind of do a round trip of 10, 15 basis points, but we're right back where we are. So these are the kind of things that maybe has equity volatility contained for now, but something that we want to remain cautious of and being vigilant to stay on top of. And in front of what would you have to see to become more bullish, more bullish? I think we'd have to see a really a Goldilocks scenario that either we can keep unemployment very low. At the same time, inflation can come down without the Fed having to do too much heavy lifting. But that's a patience game. I don't know how patient the equity market or the consumer can be. So, so far, we're trying to keep a steady here and keep that patience. But if that can occur, I still think you're going to see more volatility in the VIX at a 14 15 handle is pretty hard to sustain in a hand. Thank you so much for being with us. Wells Fargo, always wonderful to get your thoughts. And Greg. I do have to wonder about how much more constructive you've become over the past couple of months. Is there a fear and this is something that that number of terminal users have really raised, is there a fear that people are kind of being brought in just before the kill? That's classic, right? So I do worry about that myself. I would say I'm marginally more constructive. I get. But but I do think. The crosscurrents in the uncertainty, you know, remain, but as a bond fixed income person, higher yields help out a lot. And so that is, you know, I think the important aspect of my call. But there is an equity perspective to it as well in terms of the credit side. Are you seeing perhaps less willingness to kind of go into the riskier areas or you kind of getting more constructive there, too, just because of that incredible resiliency you're seeing in the economy? Yes. So I do see it by friction around risk. So I do see the the more risky parts of the market, whether it's leverage or a highly cyclical, definitely underperforming here. I think that makes sense to me. So if you actually look under the covers and delve in, you're seeing a pretty healthy rationality in market action. So it's not like everybody in the pool maybe taken out a ISE, a different kind of story altogether. But I would say broadly there seems to be pretty decent differentiation, which I think is a healthy sign, not a poor one. Do you feel like people who are in the market today are not used to this? They're just used to sort of waiting for the Fed to tell them what to do and trading on big macro themes and not exactly on specific names. Yes. And I think that is where things in unwind, unwind quickly. I still believe investors are using an old playbook. If you look at what's being priced in the market in terms of rate cuts, to me, that's overly heroic. The Fed and global central banks are fighting inflation. They just can't turn on a dime when inflation is above the mandate. So I think the markets are putting too low of a bar around rate cuts, actually. Well, it's a big mistake that people are basically thinking that rate cuts are going to happen well before they actually do. Still seeing some rate cuts priced into the market by the first month of next year, even as people say job not done. Greg Peters is going to be sticking with us of PJM fixed income coming up in the next hour. Neil Dutta of Reticence Macro joining us for the 8:00 a.m. period. And we're taking a look at what is to come, including CPI on Tuesday ahead of that Fed rate decision to skip the pause parts matter. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Ukraine says Russian forces have blown up a giant dam in the country's south. That blast has unleashed a deluge of water, putting 10 villages and parts of her son at risk of flooding. Residents are being told to prepare to evacuate. President Vladimir Zelinsky summoned an urgent meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to discuss the attack in France. Unions are holding a fresh day of strikes against Emmanuel NIKKEI pension reform. Now it's the first nationwide protests in more than a month, and it will test whether the president has succeeded in getting much of the country to move on from the politically damaging fight. Macron has faced down months of protests and strikes. He angered many when he, in fact, enacted the legislation without a full vote in parliament. Deutsche Bank's asset manager DST W W Group is expanding its efforts to offer work flexibility that began during the pandemic. The company says it will let employees work outside Germany for almost four weeks a year. The move sets D.W. West apart from many other financial services firms, which are stepping up efforts to get people back to the office. BlackRock recently told employees to be onsite for at least four days a week, and Eaton Vance is joining the ranks of major funds looking to the frontier of the investment universe to help booties boost its emerging market returns. Nations like this, Pakistan and the Dominican Republic, are reforming their economies and institutions. Now, the firm says that's making their assets attractive to portfolio managers. Advance has moved to reduce its exposure to China global news power by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. You can advance your career more quickly by joining the field than by staying out of it. And secondly, there's a why not me aspect to this where, you know, you know what what a lot of people sense here, a lot of these candidates says is that they're going to be the elector. It's going to be hungry for alternatives as Trump continues to be weighed down. And so there's a good opportunity for them. That was Terry Haynes, founder of Penn Geo Policy earlier this morning as we talked about the growing field of Republican candidates for president. And we're talking about Chris Christie potentially coming into the field today. And then a question around Glenn Young Kaine of Virginia, the governor there, about whether he will also get it. Right now in markets, we are seeing a bit of a softer tone, but not exactly anything dramatic. No drama. We are seeing yields a little bit lower crude, interestingly. And I want to give a second to this crude down about two point two percent, even after what we saw yesterday of Saudi Arabia coming out and unilaterally cutting production by a million barrels per day. John and Tom, both off today. We are here with Greg Peters of PJM Fixed Income. Is that interesting to you? This idea that we have seen this softness in oil and even OPEC, plus his recent announcement, hasn't really stave this off? Yeah, I think it's a warning sign. And, you know, we talked about being more positive on the margin. This is something that really makes you revisit that. Right. So there's something in the market price action here. I think it has a lot to do with China, of course. But it is a global growth slowdown story as well. So I think it's hard to ignore the fact that the markets have now moved right past the pack. Plus cuts and continue to move lower, I think is really a worrying sign. We're going to be continuing to pass that as time goes on. A lot of people thinking maybe this isn't exactly a permanent cut. It's just sort of a one off. That's part of the reason why it's a cheating anyway. And so it's not really a cut. And so you're seeing oil flow out of Russia and Iran. And so it's really not a true cut or a lollipop or whatever people want to call it. All of the names talking of China. We haven't hearing a lot in the tit for tat between the U.S. and China before we get into the rat race or the horse race, whatever you want to call it in the political sphere coming, it's 2024. There is this easing of tensions between the U.S. and Chinese. And what you're seeing is some potential talk of meetings in Beijing to come to some more kind of communication, at least to set the stage for a softening Annmarie Horden down in Washington, D.C. of Bloomberg is joining us now. I want to start. There we are going to get to the election later on. But how significant is it that there have been these talks by senior officials in both China and the U.S. happening in Beijing? Well, I think one of the most significant is the fact that we have the highest ranking U.S. official to date since the spy balloon incident happened. The he's this is an individual, the State Department, who's in charge of Asia meeting the vice foreign minister in Beijing. So they according to the readouts, these are very frank and candid conversations. And it does seem that potentially you see the administration wanting to meet with their counterparts. This could be the laying of that groundwork. It also comes on the heels, of course, of other meetings between high level U.S. officials and their counterparts with Gina Raimondo meeting her counterpart, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spent a lot of time with Wang Yi in Europe recently. And then, of course, there was this secret trip from the CIA director, Bill Burns, to China. So it does look like there is a growing of that outreach. But at the same time, Lisa, the rhetoric is very heightened right now. And we saw that over the weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Yes, there was a cordial handshake, but there was no sit down meeting between the two defense chiefs of Washington and Beijing. And I think that's a question for the broader national security apparatus as well as business community. What does this mean for them if you cannot even have your two top level military chiefs, which really ground zero and where a lot of the attention stems is in the Taiwan Strait. And we saw that as well this weekend with a Chinese vessel coming very close to a U.S. warship. As we gear up for the political circus that is the election, how do some of these issues play in basically this China U.S. relationship when it comes to both Republicans and Democrats? How much splintering has there been? We have heard they're splintering over Ukraine aid. Do we get a sense of where the positions are coming out? When it comes to China, you would be hard pressed to find anyone in Washington or anyone on a campaign trail not wanting to take a tough stance on China. I think at this moment it could then be very difficult for the Biden administration as they try for this rapprochement with China. Remember, we're still waiting for an announcement of whether or not Secretary Blinken is going to go. His trip got derailed because the spy balloon. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told me she still plans on going to Beijing. How does all of that look? While at the same time you are going to have questions to all of these Republican nominations and that field is widening. Its will be widening today when the former governor of New Jersey enters the race, Chris Christie, they are going to take a very tough stance on China and they're going to want to do anything they do to say that the Biden administration is being soft on China. But of course, what we've seen over the past two years by the administration has not lifted, say, the Trump air attack tariffs. They've also went after China in terms of export controls and chips that could potentially use to the military. But it's going to be a place where China is going to be the foreign policy target for all of these candidates. And then every how do you see the risks receding then? Right. It seems like each candidate wants to be more hawkish than the next. And so how do we kind of get out of this vicious circle if everyone is talking tough on China? It's a great question, and I think that's what the business community is grappling with at the moment. Dan Tannenbaum speaking to Bloomberg, talked about this, saying, you know, a lot of this is optics. When you look at what happened with the comments from Lloyd Austin and Lee Xiang Fu in Singapore, a lot of it is optics in this rhetoric. When you actually look at the hard data, you do see record trade between United States and China last year. I would note, though, for businesses, it's going to get a little bit more complicated as they try to navigate this. They are still waiting on what's happening with the outbound investment restrictions from the United States, potentially other G-7 current countries. They've talked about this at the G7, not decoupling, but risking. But the news this morning is that Sequoia Capital is siphoning off its China business because they find the regulatory environment just too difficult. Are we going to see more businesses do just that? Annmarie Horden, thank you so much, as always. Wonderful reporting from Washington, D.C.. Greg, I do wonder about that, how much you can factor this type of tension into an investment thesis if it's sort of, you know, kind of bipolar in terms of whether there are restrictions or not put on. Yeah. And I think on top of that, you're entering this phase where China is no longer going to be the same kind of dominant global growth story that we've witnessed over the past 20 years or so. So on top of it all, you have a naturally maturing economic cycle in China that is going to have a different dynamic on the global stage. So will they fight against that or will they kind of allow it to happen? How much is that sort of influenced, whether you're interested in global bonds, whether you're interested in Chinese securities at a time when they're potentially easing policy on the margins? Yeah. I mean, that's important. But the bigger picture story is the growth that we've seen coming out of China is not going to be the growth in the future. And what does that mean for not only global growth, of course, but global inflation, labor markets and alike. So, you know, where to invest is kind of a smaller story. The bigger story is the influence that China has had. It will be very different going forward than what we've been investing around the past 20 years. How do you hedge against geopolitical risk was very difficult. Right. So the the lesson learned last year was you have to pay attention to it. Right. So in the past, you were rewarded as an investor to ignore it. But I think what happened with the Russia invasion is that you have to pay attention. And geopolitics is taking more and more importance into the thought process here. So it doesn't go away. And that's geopolitical. And actually local as well. So just politics within the country like we've seen around the dots. Well, how much you overweighting the U.S. and saying, you know, this is the home bias, especially when the risks externally are so significant? Yes. So I'm I'm pretty bullish on the U.S.. But I think the U.S. wins and will continue to win. We like the dollar. We like the U.S. and we don't believe the story that the U.S. dominance is fading. Right now, we are seeing the dollar marginally higher versus the euro. We'll be talking more coming up next about the fixed income space. We'll call it Martin of Charles Schwab and just how much people are shifting back to the U.S. after going overseas for a lot of the earlier part of this year. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz Tom Keene is on vacation. John Farrow is not on vacation. He is in California and he'll be broadcasting from there at 9 a.m. Right now in markets, a bit of a softer tone as we sit and look at a quiet period for the Federal Reserve, but not anything. But when it comes to some of the geopolitical action, we are seeing a bit of dollar strength. We are seeing a bit of resilience in the Russell 2000. What you're seeing in bonds is yields marginally lower after softer ISF data that came out yesterday, perhaps giving people a sense that there isn't this sort of runaway growth being fueled by the services sector. Tenure yields three point six, seven percent, a two year space just basically stagnant at four and a half percent, a little bit below that. And what you're seeing is a bit of euro weakness versus the dollar, but really sticky in terms of a level. This has been really notably sticky over the past couple of days, 1 0 6, 91. As people try to understand whether the ECB is going to stop cutting rates later this year after they see inflation coming off just a little bit and taking a look at some of the names that are moving this morning, it basically is a retracement of Apple at a treatment of in video just marginally with both those names down less than half a percent. But I'm really watching Exxon in particular, those shares lower by more than 1 percent. Following on from already a pretty underperforming kind of level this year, even after the cuts that we saw from Saudi Arabia. I'm so glad to say that today we are joined by Greg Peters for the 7 a.m. hour of PJM fixed income. I mean, honestly, I keep looking at this market and I just think it's going to melt up because that's basically what's been happening every single day. Well, you know, lack of data should should help that along and that some require pure it might help that along. But we saw have the Fed. We still have inflation. And, you know, the data is very, very mixed. So it might not be as planned. Lisa, our next guest is also in studio. And I before we get to him, I am curious, is everyone going back to the office? Is this basically a massive push that you're seeing kind of accelerate recently? Well, I think there's the move. Would you know, I think from an investment trading perspective, you know, being on a trading floor, being together, matters and matters a lot. You have the kind of a national conversation and free flowing exchange of ideas. And I think we're kind of reverting back to normal. Well, let's have a free flow exchange of ideas with Colin Martin, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. Joining us here on set, have you noticed that as well, that people kind of are all coming back and it's kind of accelerated over the past few months? I have noticed just on my commute in. We used to see Mondays and Fridays are pretty quiet. But I came in yesterday and the commute was pretty busy. So we are starting to see more activity. Are people revolting against that? I mean, I will get to bond markets, but there was a story that really struck me today in The Wall Street Journal, that farmers group in California and how there was a CEO said you guys can all work from home. And then he came back and said, just kidding. A new CEO saying, actually, you're not going to be remote after all. And people revolted. We're seeing the same in Amazon. Are you hearing about that? Are people excited to go back? You know, I've seen the headlines. I've heard it. But but I think it is mixed in that instance. I'd be a little surprised if I if that was my plan to work remotely. But I think people are OK. Going back in. I think the camaraderie, meeting people, exchanging ideas, I think that's really important. And I know that we're seeing that on our end. So your boss can just know that he checked off all of those boxes. I'm kidding. I think a lot of people do agree. And it's just so wonderful to have you in the studio called. I do want to start with this general sense of optimism and frankly, this idea that we're getting a soft landing or something that looks much better than it did two months ago. Are you kind of buying into that belief? Well, somewhat. We're still cautious, but every month and every week that passes, we're getting more data that comes in that kind of pushes back that that arrival of the recession. Now, we have seen a lot of mixed data here and there. What we're seeing is a lot of the surveys are pointing to slower growth, whether it's all the regional Fed indices, whether it's the ISF manufacturing or services yesterday. But then when we look at the actual hard data, the labor market still appears tight, although albeit with some cracks. Inflation is still high and spending is hanging in there. It's not going gangbusters right now, but it hasn't declined. The way we would have expected. We do think we'll continue to see growth slow if we look at GDP on a year over year basis of close to one and a half percent. That will likely continue as the lagged effect and impact of all the Fed tightening works its way through the economy, but things are OK and and they haven't slowed down the way a lot of people really expected. Colin, what do you think about inflation? So you're talking a lot about growth, but inflation is still hanging around. How is that driving your forecast on the rate side? Well, it's still sticky. So if we relate the inflation outlook to what might happen to the Fed, it's really difficult to see how they cut anytime soon. That's a big discussion. Lately, the Fed funds futures market is still pricing in a cut, but with inflation, it's still 4 or 5 percent. That's still too high. We look at average hourly earnings and it's moving in the right direction. But if you look at those monthly numbers of three tenths of a percent. Four tenths of a percent. That's just too high. So if we look at that and add that all in width with a strong non-farm non-farm payrolls number, things are still OK. We do think inflation will decline over time, but it's proven proving to be a little stickier than a lot of us thought. Well, I'd ask both of you this, because I know both of you think that rate cuts are pretty much off the table for the rest of this year. I'm looking right now at Fed funds futures and it actually shows an implied rate of about 5 percent at the end of this year. We've priced out a lot of the cuts that were priced in earlier and markets haven't really gotten shaken. Has that surprised you, Greg? It has. What what's even more interesting is that it's pricing in another hike and then a cut slightly, but not as extreme as it was a few weeks ago. Yeah, but I I'm really taken back by this this narrative that the Fed will cut and therefore risk assets will do better. Right. It misses a central point as to why they would cut in the first place. And it goes back to the hurdle has to be extremely high for the Fed to cut and they're just not going to cut because they feel like it. And that goes back to the inflation question that I asked. Yeah, that's that's our exact view that the Fed's only going to cut if they need to. If inflation is still high. If they have to. Yes, they don't. They don't want to cut. We've heard that from Fed officials. They don't want to cut that stimulus. Right. So if we look at what might happen if they cut, if that's good for risk assets, we're in the same camp as you. That's not a good thing because they're cutting because they need to to stimulate the economy. That's not a good outcome. But the fact that we have seen such resilience in credit markets suggests that this is an economy that can withstand rates that are higher for much longer than anybody previously expected. So at what point do you say, OK, let's say they keep rates where they are for a personable future? Why can't you collect the coupons and risk your debt and just be happy with that column? I think the outlook is is is negative because of the point you made higher for longer. Over the past 15 years or so, we haven't had this period of high rates anytime we've seen rates rise. They've come down and it's allowed companies to kind of take advantage of that lower entry point. Go back to No. 14, 15 with the oil oil price and do spread rise that came back down and companies didn't need to lock in those high yields. We're at this point right now where high yield yields are 8 percent, 9 percent, 10 percent. They're probably going to stay there for a while. So it's not like they're gonna have this exit point where they can go back in and refinance or even come to market with new debt. And then if we look at the leverage loan market, those companies are getting hit right now and they're hit very hard by that rise in interest expense. They're seeing their annual interest expense double or even triple. That's going to hit their bottom line in a period when when revenues are already in trouble. I still think there's a chance, a really good chance that rates will be higher for longer and surprisingly so. Write a few script out this soft landing narrative. The Fed doesn't cut the front end stays where it is. And then there's a normalization of the curve. And I think that's a real possibility. And in fact, that's what we're playing for. As far as pricing is concerned, as a fixed income investor, you're actually paid to be short the front end. Could you roll up? Right. So it's extremely advantageous to be short versus long. And I think that's telling you something and it matters. So I think the bias of is for higher rates, not lower rates. And it's predicated on the Fed not moving or normalizing. So are you saying that basically the whole curve could be at four and a half percent, five percent? Well, in normal world, it should be, right. So, I mean, should we be persistently inverted? Right. The inverted curve is telling you one or two things or both is that the Fed is cutting rates or and or we're entering a recession. So if we don't enter a recession and the Fed doesn't cut rates, then something has to normalize and that normalization means higher rates, not lower rates. Caller, I think that's a good point. Now, I think we could see a normalization, but probably at a lower level to get all yields up to that 5 percent area. It's not just a soft landing, it's everything's fine. The economy can really withstand the amount of rate cuts and such a high level of yields. But if we do get this this soft landing that everyone's hoping for and wishing for, then maybe we see intermediate long term yields rise a little bit. And then over time, the Fed cuts rates. But at a higher level than what the markets are projecting right now. So maybe not 3 percent, maybe 4 percent, something like that. How much of this is a viewer writes in and I think it's a good point. How much is it that higher rates was actually stimulatory, that people are actually getting income and suddenly they can reinvested in real things instead of having through the disinflationary and sort of in some ways outright deflationary idea of negative rates or zero rates? Yeah, well, I think we're seeing that right now. It is a good thing. I mean, when we talk to investors and the rates they're earning, these are the highest yields they've seen in a while. And I think one way to look at it is, is leverage in the system and at least on the household level, it is lower than what we've seen in previous periods of. Excesses, and especially when look at the mortgage market with people locking in such a low rate. Maybe the rise in yields isn't impacting people as much as they as much as the Fed would have expected. History is going to shine a very unfavorable light on zero and negative interest rate policy. Right. It's had the opposite effect, as you alluded to. So I think higher rates is great for savers. It is Jim relative. And like I said, the history books are going to look back and say, wow, that was not a great idea on Greg's point. I think I agree with that. And I think the whole idea of zero interest rates has kind of distorted what we've seen in the markets where prior to 0 7 0 8 0 9, that 0 wasn't a thing. And if we the Fed does cut and only down to two and a half, three, three and a half, maybe intermediate long term yields won't necessarily fall as much as the markets are expecting. We're running out of time, but all of this sounds very constructive and normalization after two decades of pretty extraordinary policy. And yet I have to wonder. All of those excesses, we're not going to see any overhang from them. We're going to just chug along and everything is going to be fine. I mean, at what point do you start to say actually there will be some distress, whether it's commercial real estate or private credit? Yeah, no. We are concerned. I don't want to I don't want our outlook to come out two positive right now. We've been cautious on credit. Our focus has been on higher quality and with yields where they are. This is our main thing that we're talking about with clients right now. If you can get three and a half, four or five percent or more in high quality investments. Why take that risk elsewhere in junk bank loans, things like that? We think they'll be better opportunities down the road because we do see risks when the Fed hikes to whatever the peak ends up being and holds for a while. Key point being a while, we see negative impact there and we do expect growth and inflation to slow. The Darwinian process has just started. Right. I mean, how many business models have been predicated off of zero interest rates? Right. So you're seeing in CRB, you'll see it in the corporate community. You'll see it on the consumer side. It just is taking more time than I think initially forecasted. But I do think it is occurring, as Jim Read over at Deutsche Bank said this morning, they're playing the waiting game. And that seems to be where we're at. Colin Martin of Charles Schwab. Thank you. Greg Peters, unfortunately for you. But wonderful for us. You're sticking with us. Coming up, we've got Stephen Schork of the Short Group on Oil, which we were talking about earlier as a potential indicator of global growth. What does it mean that oil prices are still going lower even after the output cuts from Saudi Arabia? This is Bloomberg keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Jamie Diamond will be on Capitol Hill today. Bloomberg has learned the JP Morgan Chase CEO will meet privately with a group of moderate House Democrats to talk about banking in the U.S. economy. The closed door lunch takes place as Diamond has been urged to enter the 2024 presidential race, despite his protests that he does not plan to run. Apple is set to extend its losses after the iPhone maker launched its much anticipated mixed reality headset at an eye popping price of three thousand four hundred ninety nine dollars. Now, while analysts were optimistic about the product and technology, they acknowledged that the price point was high and that it would limit the number of shipments in the near term. Metals industry leader headset sells for a thousand dollars, roaring rally and tech stock still has further to go. That's according to Citigroup. Quantitative strategists who say the buzz around artificial intelligence and hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes gives them an edge. They say they are positive on growth for June and see more tailwinds than headwinds. Consumer expectations for eurozone inflation eased significantly in April, giving the European Central Bank more reason to end its run of interest rate hikes this summer, according to the monthly survey. Expectations for the next 12 months fell to four point one percent from 5 percent in March, and for the three years ahead, they slid to 2.5 percent from two point nine. Gun demand in the US reaches the lowest level in seven months a year. Unadjusted criminal background checks. They fell 11 percent in May compared to a 9 percent increase a year earlier. That's according to the FBI and National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is a proxy for sales by the firearms industry. Global news power by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. Take Saudi Arabia sees itself now as the central bank of oil and its oil minister said the petroleum industry, they would do anything to stabilize the market. The demand has not been what people thought. There's been disappointment over China, glum news about Europe and uncertainty about the United States. And so they don't want to get in a situation with the price fights further. And you have a tougher time climbing out of it, though. Daniel Yergin, S & P global vice chair, speaking with David Westin yesterday. Today, we are seeing oil prices lower yet again, even after the output cuts promised by Saudi Arabia. Million barrels per day. This, to me is one of the more interesting aspects of today's markets. Otherwise, you're seeing basically a flat S & P. The actually the NASDAQ has turned upward just a touch in premarket trading. You can't keep a good tech down. You are seeing a bit of softness in the euro versus the dollar. One of six eighty seven yields, a touch lower, basically range bound, three point six seven. And that crude level, two and a half percent kind of fascinating given what we heard yesterday out of Vienna. I am here. I'm so happy to say with Greg Peters, John and Tom. Both are playing hooky. And we are so blessed to have you with us. I am curious, you were talking earlier about how this is really important to watch as a key indicator going forward. Yeah, well, it's a great read into global economic growth. Right. And so I think a big part of the reason why oil has softened is because the belief is that growth is coming off the boil. Right. And so the demand is lower and that's driving energy prices in the cuts. Maybe we're still out of balance with the cuts. And so I think it's a global growth inside story. Well, especially given the fact that China seems to be concerned enough about growth that they're actually working on trying to stimulate and perhaps peripheral measures, whether it's encouraging state owned banks to possibly drop some the deposit rates, not mandating it yet. But right now, I am curious to hear some of the dynamics and what sort of reflective of what's going on in China with Stephen Schork, principal at the Shaw Group. I just start there. How much is lower oil prices really just simply a reflection of read out on the Chinese economy? Yeah, absolutely. That's Greg's point. Oil ISE with natural gas, as with all energy, is their greatest leading economic indicator. So there is always this belief in the market when we see it. Well, oil prices are low commodity prices. Somehow this is good for the consumer. No, you get low commodity prices because you have flagging economic demand. And this is the scenario we're at right now. Natural gas prices are depressed well below 20 dollars a barrel oil equivalent. And oil now is failing to hold support, right. About 70 dollar level. So clearly, this is a sign and we knew this going into the OPEC meeting. When you look at the markets term structure, whether in domestic markets, European markets, the Middle East, North African markets, we've seen a collapse in demand in the spot market and we've seen this inversion in the term structure and this pricing that is your clears telltale about there is an imbalance between supply and demand. Now, OPEC took a really odd step today where they really made a mistake here, and that is Saudi Oil Minister Abdul Aziz Ben Solomon. He's been very vocal over the past month, warning speculators, bearish speculators, that they're going to. Ouch. Now, this is a very uncharacteristic move made by the French state Saudis. And I think it really tip their hand. In one of his statements, Salmond said he is not a poker player. Well, that is clear because he really tipped his hand at this point, almost asking Wall Street to stop selling this market. So now it is a put up or shut up time for OPEC. They've been talking the talk. They've got to walk the walk. But the bigger concern now is what we're seeing in the spread markets, is that economic demand led by China is a major concern. And we're seeing that reflected in price. Stephen, I'm curious, how out of balance do you think the market currently is? So what what what do we need to see in your mind in terms of cuts in order to bring supply and demand back into balance? Yeah, absolutely. Well, Greg, we're starting see if you're in North America. We're starting to see the rig counts both in Canada and in the United States. Take serious declines are barely abnormal outside declines that we've seen over the past month. So this is our first tell tale, but it's more important about OPEC. And there's always that that push and pull between the International Energy Agency based in Paris and OPEC. IEA is always saying OPEC, you're not putting enough barrels on the market. OPEC's saying, wait a minute, demands. Not nearly as strong. I trust OPEC's at this point. They're telling us 2 million barrel cut in April. This ongoing cut discussions over the weekend clearly were probably out of balance, upwards of 2 million barrels. That chasm between supply and demand globally going forward. To the summer season. But, Stephen, how much is this a short term kind of confluence of events where you're going to see short term weakness that only leads to higher prices later on because of a lack of investment by some of these oil majors? Yeah, absolutely. The short term weakness we're now seeing, Lisa. Now, what was interesting is I think this idea was saying, hey, Wall Street stops selling. Well, going into that weekend, proprietary trading desks to traders that trade on their own firm's behalf. Those bullish desks increased to the highest level since the April 20 20. And they took a bullish position that we haven't seen it in the past, 58 rates. So they're getting stopped out right now and that's a very short term effect. But to your point, with the lack of investment going to the hydrocarbons, the game we're playing on Wall Street where it's a zero sum game. I cannot put any dollars into a hydrocarbon because they all have to go into renewables. OK. If that's the way you want to move, that's the way you want to invest. You have to be willing to pay the piper. And when we're not putting those dollars into advancing hydrocarbon, in addition to we're, of course, going to lead to greatest axiom in economics, that capital goes words, welcome stays word as well treated, not being well treated, not welcomed in hydrocarbons. And therefore, that could only lead to greater volatility, higher prices when we don't have sufficient supply infrastructure to get that oil up to where it's being produced to where it's being consumed. That said, Steven, I do wonder how much this is starting to reverse and pretty meaningful way. We already saw pushback from certain shareholders of big oil companies saying, OK, stop it with all the renewables, just invest in your core business. It seems like, you know, despite some of the signs that global warming is continuing and that the climate is continuing to be an issue, people are sort of OK, we've maybe overstated that. Is that what you felt as well? Well, the climate, Lisa, has been changing for the last five billion years. So the question is, who is responsible? I'm going to say. Nature is responsible. Now, what we're seeing in the global economy is, hey, Germany, Europe's largest economy, is in recession. Why are they in recession? Because they went all in on renewables. They deem natural gas to be on the wrong side. And they drove natural gas prices to the equivalent of six hundred dollar oil last year. Hence, they're in recession today. The United States is going that way with regard to its move to get away completely from hydrocarbons. So I think the writing's on the wall. Let's burn something from Germany. There's a balance here. We need to keep I have to invest in renewables, but that cannot come. This cannot be a binary investment. You have to also indulge hydrocarbons. And I think slowly, that pendulum is beginning to turn. Stephen Schork of the Short Group, thank you so much. You're nodding, Greg. Is this something that you keep hearing as well? Yeah. No, I think the answer is both. Right. And Europe is a great example. So Europe has to spend for near term energy security and for renewables and green initiatives. Right. So what you'll see and what you're seeing in Europe is they have to spend in ways that they didn't envision in the past. How much are you willing to fund that as a debt investor? Well, I think if you look back in kind of Europe, fiscal history, there was too much austerity. So I think a little more. But it's a delicate balance. But I feel better about spending and trying to grow than than continuing to retrench. Well, going forward, I'm wondering, though, just in general how much you are focused on the U.S. You were just talking briefly about that earlier, that you do see some upside to the dollar. How much is this really going to be sort of a driver of the remaining of of to 2023? No, I don't think is a massive move higher. I just think it's a steady kind of ISE strength. And then we will have the sequencing shift. Right. As let's say, the U.S. rate market starts to stabilize, Europe continue to raise rates. I think you'll see a a switch. But I think it's too soon for that. This has been really fun. Thank you for being here. Do you want to become a TV host? You can join. You know, there's some jobs. Well, I think, you know, no one's here. No one's watching. So, you know, Greg Peters of PJM, thank you so much for being with us. It was truly fabulous. I have a year right now in markets again. You just see that melt up, that desire to go upward with the Nasdaq in particular, just crossing into green. Briefly, the S & P still a touch lower, but basically just still treading water near that forty three hundred benchmark, what, 0 6 eighty one for the euro dollar. And you are seeing yields just a bit softer on the 10 year after we are in this quiet period ahead of next week's Fed meeting. Crude prices, we're just talking about that lower by two point two percent despite the recent headlines. But this is Bloomberg. You really still believe in the 2024 recovery thesis. It's probably going to end up being a good buying opportunity. I'm expecting the U.S. economy to the second half of the year roll over into a recession. You're seeing, I think right now a real groundswell of hope that there's going to be a soft landing. We're in a stage where good news is going to be good news for markets. And bad news if we get it will be bad news. I think good news is back to being bad news. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good news will be good news, at least for this hour. Good morning. Welcome back from New York. This is Bloomberg Surveillance ISE Bloomberg Radio on Bloomberg Television at Lisa Abramowicz. John Barrow and Tom Keene both ditched me, but not one person who did not. Is Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro a Renaissance Macro who is joining us here for the entire hour. So pleased to have you. Thank you for being here. It was great, but you were laughing. Why are you laughing? Well, it's just a reminder that when you put two economists or strategists in a room, you know, you're lucky if you get six opinions. So that seems to be where we're at. So what do you make of that? I mean, it seems like that's even more the case now. And it's not just near-term, it's even long term parameters for our to look at the world. I just think it's demonstrates that there's a lot of confusion in the in the market. And I think that's primarily a function of the data as it's coming in. Right. So it's been a very mixed bag. And and I think that's why you're getting comments. Well, good news is not good news. Good news is back to being bad news. I mean, I don't think that people really you know, I just think that there's a lot of confusion in the markets. And, you know, that's OK. Well, right now, a lot of people are saying that perhaps the Fed is less important. Maybe it's because it's the quiet periods. They've made themselves less important this week ahead of next week's Fed meeting. But it seems like they're kind of pricing out this idea that you could see a material increase in Fed funds rates going forward. We're kind of done. And now we have to actually see what the economy is doing in this sort of very confusing data dump that we keep getting. No, I think that's right. I mean, I think the die is cast for the Fed to probably not do anything at the meeting that's that's upcoming. What they do going forward is remains to be seen. You know, you saw, for example, with the with the RBA overnight. I mean, they had paused for a couple of months and now they're hiking again. So we'll see. I mean, I tend to think that the economy is far more resilient, as you know, than then. That is that is appreciated. And that's going to mean that the Fed's ultimately going to have to do more than what's done, what's priced. Do you think that were poised for an earnings recession? I mean, we're poised for one. I mean, we don't have one. I mean, I think that what's what's. I mean, I think primarily that, you know, what's actually driving the market is. His earnings expectations, which have generally been. Improving over over the last few weeks. I mean, you know, one of the things I feel like I've learned so far this year is that when when people talk about, you know, breath. And so, I mean, these are just coping mechanisms for why you've been underperforming, you know? I mean, that's honestly what I believe. I mean, you know, at the end of the day, the stock market's a function of what, three things, right? Is the risk premium. It's earnings and it's rates. And, you know, rates are broadly unchanged and year to date and earnings are up. And that's why the market's up. Now, you can talk about, well, that's only for this company or that company. To me, it's irrelevant. I mean, you know, my mother's really happy that Apple and Google and Microsoft are driving the gains in and the in the market. I mean, it's like saying like, oh, my goodness. The stock market's being being led by the companies that everybody owns. All right. So this is all very positive. And ISE, somebody who's coming out next has has a different view on what's to come and particularly with earnings revisions. Taking a look just quickly at markets, you are seeing the Nasdaq, you know, basically treading water, but slightly up in premarket trading for the second basically flat on the day as people reassess in a very quiet day of both Fed speak, none of them, as well as economic data. None of them of import. We are also seeing crude prices lower by about two point two percent to seventy dollars and fifty nine cents traded on the nine max. Even after some of the OPEC's plus cuts. Our next guest has been talking about an earnings recession. He's also been talking about how you could see a soft landing and yet you could also see companies really have to ratchet back what their profits are going to be. As Andrew Sheets, chief cross assets strategist at Morgan Stanley. Wonderful to have you on. Let's just start first in your thoughts and what Neil was talking about earlier. Well, look, I do think that we should acknowledge this is an unusual time in markets and again, I think of that opening clip showed, you know, we have some of the highest core inflation since the 80s. We have the most inverted yield curve in the US in 40 years and in Germany and third in 30 years, we have won the lowest unemployment rates we've seen in the U.S. since the 1960s. So we're dealing investors are dealing with some unusual data. You know, our view is that that the economy is going to slow in the U.S. and Europe in the second half of the year, that the full effect of tightening is not yet been felt by the economy. But that tightening will continue to to play out and that even if you don't get a recession, the effect of slowing growth effect, especially the effect of slowing nominal GDP is going to be bad for operating leverage, is going to put some pressure on earnings and mean that current expectations for earnings growth, we think are are still high for this year, which create some some near-term downside. Now, I think as you look further out, the picture looks a little bit better. But but term, I think the market still has to get through a number of key challenges. Andrew, you just put out a report talking about S & P earnings declining about 16 percent through the end of this year. What have been some of the responses that you've gotten? How have you explained why you see that even though people have been revising upward some of those earnings expectations? Yes. So I think investors are skeptical of that sort of earnings move, which is which is understandable. It's a it's a below consensus estimate. So the consensus is understandably higher. But also, I think you have investors who say, look, you you've had economic data that's held up OK so far. You've you've had very good performance from some of the largest companies in the market. And so that is indicative of investors being more optimistic that earnings can can be stronger going forward. And so I guess what we'd say to that is a couple of things. First. You know, we do run can afford earnings indicators, forward earnings estimates. And those estimates, those models have been pretty good at predicting the events so far. And those models are saying that there is going to be more downside to the consensus than than what the consensus expects. I think if you look at some of those larger cap names about performing, their actual earnings growth has not been particularly strong. And even if for the market, overall, earnings growth is rapidly approaching kind of flat year over year. So this is a market that even is still a pretty strong nominal GDP environment is struggling to grow overall earnings. And we think that will get more difficult as you move ahead as the market confronts the lagged effect of rate hikes and the lagged effect of some further tightening in bank credit conditions. Sandra, hi, this is Neal. Can you explain exactly how the long and variable lags work? I mean, because, you know, we've been hearing this argument now for, you know, really since since last year. And, you know, I would expect to see significant slowing in credit areas of the economy, credit sensitive areas of the economy. But that's not what we're seeing. I mean, you know, housing, autos, I mean, they look like they've been doing a little bit better. So can you explain, you know, how how that how that will actually work when it's been, you know, several quarters now that they've been hiking and and some of these credit sensitive areas are actually picking up? Yeah. So I look, I think that's the challenge. The challenge for long and variable lags is that they're long and they're variable. And so if we think about our estimates for that, we think that rate hikes, you feel the full effect maybe with a 12 month lag, which means that if we said, you know, rate hikes starting at the beginning of last year, you are only now starting to feel the full effect of those rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe. So so we've not yet felt the full effect. The full effect is still to come. Moreover, if we think about the real policy rate. Right. The interest rate relative to inflation, that is still going through some of its larger largest increases over the next several months as inflation finally falls and we think the Fed and the ECB keep rates high. So I think the first element is, is we haven't yet seen enough time to see the full effect of those rate hikes play through the economy. And we actually haven't seen the full effect of rates relative to inflation. Now, I think as it relates to the more credit sensitive sectors, the economy, again, I think that's pretty fascinating because again, as we've talked about at the opening. The equity market overall is very strong. The most credit sensitive parts of the market say the Russell 2000 small caps were cyclical. Stocks have really struggled. Commercial real estate credit sensitive has really struggled. So I think we are starting to see some of the impact of that tighter policy play out. Hasn't played out at the overall market cap level. But I think it's playing out below the surface. And I think we still have some of that to come, which is a reason why we think growth decelerates further into the second half of the year. And just quickly, how does this idea of a deceleration in earnings growth pair with a soft landing? So I think they're actually quite compatible. You know, again, if we think about the types of forecasts that we're seeing, we saw a market in earnings really outperformed the economy over the last 18 months. And I think one way of thinking about our estimates is that in the U.S., earnings in the market underperform the economy somewhat as you go forward. And especially because I think, you know, we think earnings are much more geared and much more linked to nominal GDP growth, which is decelerating sharply, maybe more so than in real growth. Another part of this that's important is the labor market. You know, I think if you have a soft landing, I think you're inherently talking about fewer job losses than you'd have in a recession. Well, fewer job losses is great for workers, but it might be more of a challenge for margins if the top line is slowing and costs aren't being pulled back in the same way. Andrew Sheets of Morgan Stanley, thank you so much. Neal, what's your thought? I mean, honestly, this is something that people are talking about, that you're going to get some sort of pullback in that you are seeing some of the sort of deceleration, particularly in the interest rate sensitive areas of commercial real estate banks, others. Sure. I mean. Well, I think a couple of things. I think, number one, you know, it's been a year. Right. I mean, he said 12 months. It's been about 12 months. And what have we seen? Housing is accelerating. U.S. housing is accelerating. New home sales are surging. Which means those are signed contract Lisa signed contracts. So that means that the homes sold. And that means that construction spending picks up. Now, with respect to long and variable lags, I mean, there are long and variable lags with fiscal policy also. I mean, the government I think it cannot. You'd have to state this. The government did an unprecedented amount of stuff during the pandemic. OK. And when they you give people money that becomes their income, they go out and spend it that become somebody else's income. I mean, you're still talking about state and local governments that are still sitting on pandemic relief money. You still have. I think I just saw Connecticut announced like a pretty significant income tax cut. And then you have it's being drawn down, but you still have a decent pile of excess savings that's out there. So there are long and variable lags with fiscal policy as well, which is blunting some of the monetary policy. And perhaps people have underestimated some of this long and variable lags pretty substantially, including myself. Frankly, coming into this, I'll be honest, I didn't understand and appreciate just how significant that pile of cash which we could talk about later. Right now, we are seeing ISE softness, although not necessarily in bonds. From New York, this is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. The suspension of the federal debt ceiling is presenting a fresh challenge for U.S. banks. Lenders are struggling to hold onto deposits as customers opt for higher yielding alternatives. Now, money market mutual fund assets have ballooned to an all time high. They've been quicker than banks to pass along to customers the higher interest rates supported by the Federal Reserve's policy actions over the past year. Ukraine says Russian forces have blown up a giant dam in the country's south. The blast has unleashed a deluge of water, putting 10 villages and parts of hers on at risk of flooding. Residents are being told to prepare to evacuate. RESIDENT load Amir's Alinsky summoned an urgent meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to discuss the attack. Morgan Stanley is planning to move to a new office in Singapore as it looks to expand its presence in Asia. Bloomberg has learned the company is in advanced talks to take over five floors of towers currently under construction. Boom in private banking, family offices and other financial services during the pandemic has boosted demand for swanky offices and Singapore's business district in China. Hearings began today in a Tesla lawsuit against a protester who climbed on a car at the 20 21 Shanghai Auto Show and shouted that a brake failure had almost killed her family. The incident fueled online criticism of Tesla in China. Tesla denied the claim and filed a case against a protester seeking seven hundred thousand dollars in damages. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. Mainland China has fully recovered, but again driven largely by domestic Chinese travel. International air airline seats into mainland China are only about 40 percent recovered to where they were pre pandemic. But the balance of Asia-Pacific, particularly markets like Japan and Thailand, are booming right now. That was Tony Capuano, Marriott International president and CEO yesterday. China mainland has recovered fully. That is what he had to say. Even though you do see right now an effort to stimulate that economy in markets, you are seeing pretty much flat. Not a lot of action, a quiet period for the Fed as well as, of course, a relatively quiet period for economic data ahead of next week, which is pretty massive crude down more than 2 percent. A lot of people thinking this is on the heels of what we're seeing over in China. Tom and John both off today, very happy to say we've got meal data reticence macro here alongside me for the hour and really focused on China. I don't know how much that people can really account for it in their models, but how much do you think that's really the story behind oil that's really been driving it? Well, it's hard to know because in some respects, I mean, demand has been holding up. If you look at consumer demand, I mean. Right. I mean, at least, you know, people are going to work more traveling, more jet fuel demand is certainly higher. Right. So I think the industrial side of China has been a disappointment. And I think that speaks to broader global manufacturing conditions, which have been sluggish, you know. But at the same time, I think, you know, at least as far as the U.S. is concerned, there's probably some room for improvement. You know, inventories are low everywhere. And at some point, if consumer demand is basically just holding steady, you're going to have to rebuild inventories eventually. Right. And so what's interesting about what's going on in China is as weak as it is, just look in China's neighborhood. Right. There's a lot of strength there. Right? Japan is on fire. India is on fire. I mean, these these days, I mean, it's like the gravity model of trade. So even though China is very weak, you have you have signs of improvement in other areas of the Asian sort of Asia complex. I'm so glad you mentioned that deviant Sasaki job by a Bloomberg intelligence. So happy to have you, as always, covering all things emerging markets from the credit sphere here at Bloomberg. And I'm curious, though, from that perspective, you are seeing that dynamism in other areas and then add that add to that this idea that perhaps we'll get more stimulus from the Chinese Communist Party as indicated overnight. How much are you looking at something that could surprise to the upside with respect to all this activity? Well, I think probably Japan. I'll show you. Taiwan and South Korea and Asia. So, you know, I think it's a tale of two stories. And, you know, I think it's an eye of the beholder story, because you rightly point out, I think the disappointing thing about China right now is the industrial sector. You know, it's just it's not playing ball the way it has in years past. But I look at the household sector and my God, is it weak? And my God, is the private, the man weak? And I think what we're seeing overnight in terms of the PBS gently nudging, you know, the big three banks to kind of check the closet. Right. If these deposit rates is really a function, the fact that they just don't want to extend credit, Morgan's credit it at the end of this week, it's going to be pretty dismal, I believe. I mean, household borrowing is basically nonexistent. And I even think corporate bond issuance, just given market sentiments, can be relatively weak as well. So, you know, despite it all how much I think I think Neal Dunne is sitting on something that's important here. You know, just how much a policy cut's going to really impact the Chinese economy. I mean, in a world where the rest of the world is hiking rates, you know, what kind of impact that really going to have on household balance? You're not buying this. You're not seeing this as sort of a risk on moment right now from the China perspective now. What about what we saw overnight from the Reserve Bank of Australia up against the opposite trend? Exactly. To what Neil was talking about, this idea that you are seeing a reaccelerate in certain economies for both the good and the bad. Meaning that it actually is an acceleration of inflation that Australia is looking to fight. Yeah. Well, I mean, again, you show me Australia. I'll show you India. You know, you see me or Peru even, you know, or or last week, if you look at central bank minutes out of Chile and Mexico who have been high yields, we've been, you know, first movers in terms of hiking rates. You know, they're going to be on hold for far longer and they've indicated as such. So, you know, I think in this type of environment, you know, with the VIX now below 15, it's very, very difficult to see when something's going to drop. I mean, everyone's thinking something's going to break here. You know, maybe it won't. Maybe it will. I don't think he can manage a portfolio kind of with that in mind. But, yeah, I mean, I think you have to assume that this is an environment with inflation low and interest rates high. I mean, the carry trade is working really, really, really well in emerging markets. I expect that to probably continue through the summer months as long as something doesn't break. Does the market need China like the broader global market? I mean, because, I mean, I remember like in the years following the financial crisis, right? I mean, the China hard landing scenario was basically this perennial fear that every investor had. And a lot of final assembly has already leaked out of China. Right. To Vietnam. And so so what if China's not working? I mean, you know, I mean, to me, it's a lot of it is contained within China. Right? I mean, you talk about CRT here in the U.S. I mean, their entire property sector has been a disaster, but we've been talking about that for how many years now. So I wonder, I mean, so how do you feel about the China spillover into the rest of the world? Yes. Yeah, I think I think that mechanism this is definitely not as strong as it once was, simply because you're seeing an economy that's transitioning from one that's export oriented to one that's inward looking and more consumption oriented. Right. So to your point, China hasn't been working from a global sort of contagion for years now because they haven't been really stimulating on the export side. They're stimulating domestically. And again, you know, the private sector in China is just not cooperating. I mean, sentiment is so poor, they're so weak. And if you look at local debt levels, I think Goldman had a piece out last week. Twenty two trillion dollars of debt outstanding, including off balance sheet items in China. It's a massive number. We can't even quantify it. But, you know, if you just kind of look beneath the surface, you look at local government finance vehicles, you know, 86 percent of their tax revenues have to be funded from subsidies by Beijing. Now, that's up from 66 percent in 2015. That's a massive amount of subsidies because the municipals and the local young, because basically, you know, land sales in China anymore with the housing market is dried up. OK. But maybe I get your point that perhaps its influence isn't as great as it once was. There still are some pretty big nodes of contagion here, even in the likes of Apple. Right. I mean, if they really slow down or have a serious problem and can't manufacture some of the parts or something like that, there could be a real issue. How much, though, is it just the absence of that growth engine? How much is that really what's going to drive the contagion? Because China is going to normalize its something well below what it has in the past, whereas it or is it changing? Is the growth engine no longer going to be Chinese? It can be Europe. Is it going to be the US? I mean, again, you know, it's just a matter of where is the growth going to come from. A lot of these companies again, though, Lisa, I mean, you mentioned Apple. They have been leaking final assembly out of out of China. I mean, they're moving into India, other parts of Asia. So it's you know, it's important to remember that a lot of this has been, you know, going out of China for for a while now. So we don't. I mean, they're not as. I mean, they're important to the global supply chain, no doubt about that. But they're not as important. So, you know, it's really for me, it's about what's happening at the margin. Do you think that the trade dead data worry we're showing record amounts of trade with China and the US, right. Do you think that that is perhaps overstating the relationship because of some very specific distortions? Because basically what you're saying is that the U.S. and China have been decoupling for a while and a lot of people keep saying that. Is that your sense? Well, I think in certain pockets of it, I think one thing we are kind of not talking about, which is an important point, is the second wave of Covid and how that hit China. I mean, Shanghai still in lockdown. And, you know, you're seeing restrictions and a lot of urban areas around China. And it's tough to quantify that. But if you do want to talk about rest of Asia and the impact, you know, you look at, you know, exports out of Taiwan, exports out of South Korea. Yeah, they may be buying it bottoming, but they're not really taking up to the extent you once was. That's not a function of China. It's more a function of demand from the U.S. and Europe and the rest of the world that's really driving semiconductor demand and all that kind of stuff. I mean, again, China is just an assembler. So I think I think, you know, you look, China's role in all this is still quite large. There's no there's no getting around it. But its impact just in terms of, you know, at the margin, is it going to be the driver of incremental risk? I don't know if it will be anymore. You know, you think that's the same? Well, like I say, I mean, China is important, right? There's nobody there's no getting around that. I mean, I don't have a very strong view on China, but I do think I think it was great that you brought up that the China of the Covid issue. I mean, I think that that may sort of hurt growth at the margin. But as I say, I mean, companies have been moving away from China for several years now. And this is going to be a secular theme that you're going to have to deal with probably for the rest of your investing life, because it's a bipartisan phenomenon. Right. I mean, everyone wants to be hawkish on China, so you can expect more of the same in terms of trying to decouple the U.S. manufacturing base. Look at what's going on with Chip's act. Yeah. Things like that. You know that if you're sticking with us, Damian says our. Thank you so much, as always. Wonderful to get your insights. Coming up, we'll have more, particularly with this economic sphere, the uncertainty going forward. Covid and joining chief U.S. economist at BNP Paribas. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on Bloomberg Television and Radio, Tom and John both off today. Very happy to have Neil deal a long side me from Renaissance Macro. A pretty quiet week when it comes to economic data as well as Fed speak. But going into it, incredibly important week when it comes to the Federal Reserve. No drama over in equities, a bit softer in the S & P, down about a tenth of a percent, 42, 75. The euro dollar basically 1 0 6 7. You can see a sort of softening in the euro, strengthening in the dollar as the session grows older and crude often focusing on all morning, down two point two percent despite the OPEC plus cuts unilaterally loved led by Saudi Arabia. There is this question about how much we have to hinge on the Fed and whether the Fed matters less. It is nice to have the Fed matter less and now to actually think about what the economy is telling us. Neal, before we go to our next guest, who is a great friend of the show. I am wondering how much there's been a psychological shift in workers that basically there has been some kind of pandemic driven malaise that has driven some of the confusion in the data. You know, that's hard to know, but I think with respect to workers, this is the first time I think for most of us that we've actually had to deal with a structurally tight labor market. And for the people that are working, they probably have more power, labor power than they have in quite a long time. So even though we're you've sort of noticed that the quits rate is declining and things like that, I mean, there are signs of normalization in labor market. They're still at levels that they never were before the pandemic. So I think that to me is an interesting structural sort of theme that's unfolding, which is what if we just have a structurally tight labor market? And because employers have had some had so much difficulty finding people during the pandemic, that's increasing their reluctance, I think, to fire them even in the face of, you know, somewhat sluggish growth because they're worried about what it may take to bring them back. This is one reason why perhaps people don't see the Fed hiking rates at next week's meeting. But the week after that, now the Fed in its quiet period right now, Kaka down at BNP Paribas, it weighed in on the path forward writing, quote, We continue to anticipate a pause at the June meeting further. We expect deteriorating economic conditions to obviate the need for additional restriction later this year. However, we cannot rule out the prospect that upside surprises in economic data might spur Fed officials to re-engage with further rate hikes. Carl joins us now. And Carl, I do wonder how much people are perhaps overstating the need for more rate hikes if you do see such a deceleration in growth or whether or understating it based on the fact that you do see this structurally tighter labor market? Well, Lisa, our view maybe that wasn't the most opportune quote to pull out. Our view is actually that they will have another hike at the July meeting so that that may have been from a pre nonfarm payrolls report. No. We did think maybe the June rate hike was the final hike of the cycle. But in light of the resilience we saw in that labor data, not only the the headline print that far surpassed even the most optimistic forecast among the consensus pool, significant upward revisions to the prior two months. We think that we are getting close to the end point, but we're not quite there yet. So Jerome Powell and company have sold the idea of the skip. So we shouldn't call it a pause. We should call it a skip. I think by the time July rolls around, I mean, we are in the decelerating trend, whether we're looking at tax collections or GDP growth. You know, there is a deceleration taking place. I think by the time the July meeting rolls around and we look at that Q2 senior lending officer survey from the Fed, the policymakers will be more confident that they have the right prescription in place. And then we can evolve from hiking to holding longer is the new hiking. And I think that will be kind of the mantra going into the back half of the year. So what's the point of skipping? I mean, if they're if they're gonna go them to a light of skipping is to take in some new information and you could call it a pause, but I don't think you can sell it to the hawks on the committee. Are you calling? It wouldn't make more sense. You need to do it with a very strong tightening bias in place. Could have made more sense to do it then, right? Hindsight is 20 20. Had we not seen that non-farm payrolls print last Friday, I think there would have been a more compelling case for a pause. Given what we're seeing in the ESM surveys, especially the manufacturing survey, they need to see what is happening in terms of credit conditions more broadly in the economy. And by skipping June, then they'll have the benefit of looking at the Q2 data ahead of the July meeting. So I guess the thing I mean, if you look at the Fed's forecasts, right. I mean, they have, what, like zero point four, zero point five percent Q4, Q4. I think those forecasts will have to change in the right state. So if and it could be pretty dramatic. I mean, the IMF has their 2023 estimate like twice that. And the unemployment rate, they have it at 4 6. I mean, what do you think the odds are that they go more than one more time this year? Because in September. Right. They will come I mean, they'll have another cut at these projections and whereby the unemployment rate, if I thought it was higher odds and that that would be my baseline, I don't think by the time we get to the September meeting that they'll see the need for additional rate increases. And you know what fundamentally is happening here, if we look across the broad history of monetary policy in the US, when you push the Fed funds rate above nominal GDP growth, things tend to start unwinding and decelerating. And that's exactly where we will be at midyear. Right. The Fed's above 5 percent going higher at the July meeting, presumably assuming the data hold up and nominal GDP is crawling below 5 percent. When that has happened historically, that has led into either a deceleration or an outright recession. And so for that reason, I don't think they'll have to re-engage. But again, this this very unique labor market environment we're in with a labor hoarding and, you know, resistance to let go of workers that, you know, could could change that dynamic. Why hasn't anything broken? I mean, some people said that Silicon Valley Bank, etc. Some people point to the mortgage market that's already recovering you, that it's real accelerating. But are you surprised that this economy has held in as well as it has and seems to be continuing to go a lot go along? I think that we shouldn't have the mindset that something has to break. We just have to see downshifting and possibly shifting into contraction in interest sensitive categories. So if that's your definition of break, then yes, it has to break. But we don't have to blow things up per say. We don't need bank failures and that sort of thing. It's surprising to me that we haven't seen more pullback in sectors like housing and whatnot where we're still generating pretty impressive job gains. It looked prior to the last jobs report like we were seeing job creation and fewer and fewer sectors. That was not true in last Friday's jobs report where we saw really a broad diffusion. You saw losses in the in the tech and information sector and you saw losses in the manufacturing sector. But everywhere else was pretty robust job gains. So I guess the most surprising thing to me is just the the real resilience we're seeing in the housing sector. But again, it may be too soon to tell because we are now finally moving in to a national home. Price declines, and that could change the flavor of things going forward. It certainly could impact banks willingness to extend credit in those in those sectors. Well, are we seeing national home price declines? Carl, I mean, if you look at the latest Case Shiller data, there's been an improvement. That data's lagged. If you look at some of the weekly data that come from Redfin, there's been a pickup in home prices. Inventories are still low. Sure. So I think we should be careful not to, you know, maybe get washed up in seasonality effects in the housing sector. So we will have to pay attention. I mean, perhaps the rate of change has been decelerating, decelerating, decelerating. And I think we're due for a spell where it could actually fall deeper into contraction. It's a housing affordability story. And if you believe the unemployment rate is going to start moving higher, as it did last Friday and as I suspect it will through year end, then that is a big factor into the affordability story. You're not getting any relief on interest rates. You're seeing household income decelerating. Right. And so to kind of even out in the housing affordability equation, then you have to have some relief on the price front. So I'll just. What if there are long and variable lags to policy wire? Homebuilding stocks on the S & P 500 at 52 week highs. I'm not gonna make a call on. I'm not saying they're using. I'm just saying why do you think new home sales are? I was talking to everybody. You have to reconcile with fundamentals eventually. And so if there's a risk celebration, then that will be justified. But you know, the stock market. Are you surprised that new home sales are at a 1 year high? You mean homebuilder stocks? No, no. New home sales. New home sales, as you know, are at a 12 year high. I'm a little bit surprised, but again, that factors into kind of the resilience we're seeing in the labor market. Right. The income creation is still holding up. And so it is these long and variable lags. Right. If we think of, you know, kind of conventionally a 12 month lag on monetary policy. Twelve months ago, we had a 1 percent Fed funds rate. Right. So there's a lot of monetary tightening kind of working its way through the python, which I think will show up more forcefully going forward. And that's going to depress activity further. It will weigh on prices and and have consequences for the sector. One reason why it's been so confusing is because you do have the manufacturing sectors, the interest rate sectors that are moving on one hand and then you have the services sector moving in the other hand now, especially after the ISAF yesterday. It seems like you have a decline with respect to the services sector, at least from relative to where people expected. But you have a week celebration in certain areas or at least, you know, in pockets in manufacturing. How long that keep inflation higher for a much longer period of time than people previously expected? Well, inflation is a persistent, sticky and higher than expected. And that's been the story for much of the cycle, which means the Fed has to have a more forceful policy response to deal with that until we see wage pressures coming down in a more material fashion than I would be very surprised to see inflation pressures coming down while wage pressures are still sticky. If you look at kind of where we need to be, you need to see whether, you know, pick your metric, whether it's ECI, average hourly earnings, what not. They have to be closer to kind of 3 percent than the 4 and 5 percent readings we've been seeing if we're going to get back to 2 percent inflation. So you guys might be disagreeing about housing and about what's going on with respect to the acceleration or not. But you seem to agree on the idea that inflation is stickier and that the Fed is going to have to do more. I mean, from that perspective, how does it make a difference in terms of whether things are accelerating or not? There certainly seems to be resilience. Do you agree that there needs to be some sort of response that goes beyond the market expectation for the Fed right now? Yeah, that may mean that they hike again or it may mean they just hold policy steady. I mean, a lot of the reason why. Right. Because if they're holding policy steady, that's a de facto tightening of policy, because the markets are pricing in cuts now. You know, I think a lot of these rate cut bets are really just tail risk bets. I mean, people are, you know, sort of latching onto this idea that a recession is imminent. And that's why the bond markets priced the way or that it could be a systemic bank issue. Right. Yeah. But I think as you get closer to each meeting. Those expectations will come on undone and rates will go up. I mean, it's not unusual for the for the bond market. You know, it has a habit of pricing and tightening cycles long before they start. Once the tightening cycle does start, bonds have a habit of pricing in the end of the tightening cycle before it actually ends. And that just creates lots of trading opportunities in the front end of the curve. So, you know, to me, it's not that unusual. Cory Gardner of the Amy Parable. Thank you so much for coming. Really appreciate it. This has been a perennial debate about where we are in an economy that is anything but clear, the fog as some might say it. Coming up, we're going to be speaking about some breaking news in the crypto space, as well as taking a look and catching up with John Farrell, who is in the PIMCO headquarters at New Per Peach. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. Jamie Diamond will be on Capitol Hill today. Bloomberg has learned the JP Morgan Chase CEO will meet privately with a group of moderate House Democrats to talk about banking in the U.S. economy. The closed door lunch takes place as Diamond has been urged to enter the 2024 presidential race, despite his protests that he does not plan to run. Higher energy costs are reverberating through Europe's economies and are keeping inflation high. That today from European Central Bank Governing Council member Clowes cannot. The Dutch central bank governor spoke in Luxembourg today, a week before the ECB is widely anticipated to raise interest rates further before another projected increase in July in France. Unions are holding a fresh day of strikes against Emanuel microloans, pension reform. It's the first nationwide protests in more than a month. And it will test whether the president has succeeded in getting much of the country to move on from the politically damaging fight. Brown has faced down months of protests and strikes. He angered many when he enacted the legislation without a full vote in parliament. The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Coinbase in federal court in New York. The federal claims the largest U.S. crypto platform broke its rules for years. Coinbase is accused of allowing users to trade numerous crypto tokens that were actually unregistered securities. Bloomberg reported in July that Coinbase was under S.E.C. investigation balloons powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. The Fed is behind us. Maybe they hike once more, maybe they hike twice more. But that's it. Right. We're kind of near the end of this so we can start looking at earnings where the economy is really headed. And I think we're in a stage where good news is going to be good news for markets. And bad news if we get it will be bad news. That was Peter Shear, Academy Securities head of macro strategy yesterday. Good news will be good news. Bad news will be bad news. We heard from Michael gaping over a Bank of America. Maybe good news is still bad news. Delta loves it all. He's alongside me for this hour. And he is because my co anchors are off today. Except that Jonathan Ferro is not off. He is in in Newport Beach, California, at the PIMCO offices. He joins us now. Hey, what's going on? Brahma, good to see you. Don't feel sorry for me. A beautiful Newport Beach kind of. I want to ask a T.K. T case. Come with me. Is working the cameras this morning, right? If anything goes wrong on that front, you know whose fault that is? I think the line up this morning, Lisa, speaks for itself, just absolutely phenomenal. Some of the brightest, best people here at PIMCO and beyond in about 10 or 15 minutes will catch up with Dan Iverson. The CIO will round out the and close out the hour with money. Roman, the CEO. If he wants some Fed speak, we'll catch up with the former Fed vice chair, Richard Clarity and run about 930 Eastern Time on U.S. policy label killer B Cantrell or what that means for the U.S. economy. Tiffany Wilding of Credit. Marc Keizo. Sonali Pair, take your pick. Rameau, if there is a theme that you want a better understanding golf not just for the next couple of quarters, the next five years when the secular outlook drops in about 13 minutes time will bring you some of that clarity. I cannot wait just for the record, John. I was not feeling sorry for you. I really wasn't giving you any sympathy whatsoever over Newport Beach, just, you know, to make sure that you understand. But tell Tom that he needs to really make sure to keep it steady and not move too much with the camera. I think he's going to step up now. There are some big issues. Asked where my beloved AC Milan, there are some reports they find Paolo Martini. So there are some issues that tea can I need to talk about tomorrow. Plus, spurs, his beloved tots reportedly have a new manager. Yes. Wow. So there's some news drama beyond PIMCO and all this good, fascinating stuff we can talk about for another. I hear Jonathan Ferro. Thank you so much. Can't wait until your interviews in the next hour. With me for the hour is Neil Dutta, Reticence Macro. We are going to pass through some of the issues that we were talking about earlier. Before we get there, we do have some breaking news that we want to get through about Coinbase getting sued by the S.E.C. and just a quick recap of what's going on there and why it matters. Emily Nicole joining us now, Bloomberg crypto blogger. Emily, what is going on? So we kind of had a feeling this was coming and now it's finally here. Coinbase told us back earlier this year that it expected to receive a lawsuit from the S.E.C. It received what's known as a wells notice, an intention to sue. That has now landed today. The S.E.C. has said that Coinbase has been selling unregistered securities because it also offers, you know, several different services under his wing. It's an exchange is as a clearinghouse, as a broker. And all of those are unregistered activities with the S.E.C. blueberries. Emily Nicole, thank you so much. We'll keep track of this as the day goes on. Neal, how much do you pay attention to the crypto sphere? I don't. OK. Why not? Because there's a bill was that it was a macro kind of driver in the sense that it was sort of risk appetite in the frothy areas. No longer. I mean, there was a time when Bitcoin traded basically like the Nasdaq 100. Now that the Nasdaq 100 is rallying quite sharply and Bitcoin hasn't really been. I mean, I guess that narrative can be put back on the shelf. You know, look, I don't I don't pay attention to two crypto. I'm more of an equity and bond market. All right. So let's talk about equities. You were talking earlier about the homebuilder stocks and how they were surging and there are 52 week highs. Do you think that a lot of people are ignoring this conveniently? Why? Why do you think this is such an important day? Well, the linchpin of the bearish economic call is long and variable lags, sort of, you know, putting Milton Friedman up there as your as your crutch. But if you were to tell someone that mortgage rates would be close to 7 percent, what new home sales be accelerating in that environment? I don't think most people would say, oh, yeah, that's going to happen. Or homebuilding stocks will be at 52 week highs. So there's something clearly going on. And I think obviously part of what what's going on is there's no inventory in the resale market. So to the extent that we have a strong demographic patch in the country and people are demanding homes, they're going to be at the margin pushed into the new housing market. You know, typically, you know, the new housing market represents maybe 10, 15 percent of the inventory that's out there. Now it's like twice that 30 percent. So at the margin, people are going into new homes. And the builders, they have the ability to buy people down. So, you know, a person that's buying a new house. They're not paying 7 percent on their mortgage or private paying something substantially less than that. And that's making the math work for a lot more. Let's pick up on that. That's important because right now we are seeing these seven percent mortgage rates put out there and people say, why isn't that slowing things down more? You were saying IBEX, nobody's paying that. Whether they're getting sort of a roll over of some of the old mortgages that are refinanced for new people, kind of what happened back in the 1980s or whether you have this kind of thing where if you have a company, it's making enough money from lower lumber costs, from lower input costs elsewhere. They can just fork over the cash to give a cheaper loan to potential homeowner. The people in America that own homes, they are not in the business of selling homes. Homebuilders are in the business of actually selling homes. And they'll figure out innovative ways to do that. And one of the things that we're finding is just sequentially things are getting better. I was talking to my friend. Rick Palacios is a housing analyst over at John Burns Real Estate Consulting. And he's basically telling us, look, in April is a solid month. May is a solid month. New home sales represent sign contracts. Right. So that's why they've long been considered a leading indicator for housing market activity on the broader economy. So what you can expect to see going forward. First, it's going to be home sales. Then it's going to be. Housing starts. And I'd expect to see things like lumber prices start to pick up. I mean, there is an underpinning for demand and that's going to push up residential investment, which is again, I mean, that was the linchpin of the bearish call last year. So just to push back a little bit, this has been sort of one of the arguments that you have had less interest rate sensitivity because all of the higher costs are not burying their way through the market. You're not actually seeing a lot of companies pay these higher borrowing costs simply because they refinanced as much as they did during the pandemic. You're not seeing homeowners pay these higher mortgage rates because of some of these financial engineering of different companies, as well as just the fact that people have locked in mortgage rates. At what point does that time run out? Do people start having to pay the price that the sticker seems to suggest of what the yields are and what the interest cost is? Well, on the housing market, it's going to take a long time, Lisa, because, you know, the 30 year I mean, the Fed has probably done more to break the Canadian and the U.K. housing market than they have the U.S. housing market, because in those countries, there is no such thing as a 30 year fixed rate mortgage. They don't have that product. If you look at adjustable rate mortgages in the U.S. in 0 4 0 5, that was like 40 percent of the mortgage debt. Now it's like less than 10 percent. So that's why I say I mean, this long and variable lags story. I mean, what is the statute of limitations on that argument? Because they've been we've been talking about that now for it feels like 18 months. So I just think to me all it is. Number one, it reinforces higher for longer. And in the short run, it increases the probability that the Fed will have to get closer still to 6 percent than not, because there is this sort of interest rate insensitivity of the economy in this way that is leading to some result. To me, it's more of an income cycle than a credit cycle. I think that's what people miss. Right. I mean, the. I mean, Romer credit has been tightening for several quarters now. If you'll let MVP, we'll talk about the senior loan officer. They finally discover the senior loans on offer. The survey, you know, a couple months ago, a couple of months ago, and that had been showing tightening credit for the last four or five quarters. Bank lending, the H eight data and other data point that no one was ever paying attention to before, like three weeks ago. That's been showing slowing credit for a while. Particularly for CNI during that time, the U.S. economy has generally I mean, just pull up the Bloomberg Economic Surprise Index during that time. What's been going on? The data has been surprising to the upside. So I think people are conflating to some extent a credit cycle for an income cycle and incomes are still running at a relatively robust pace. You talk about disinflation. What do you think that's going to mean? People are paying less for groceries, less for for energy. That's going to boost disposable income. But aren't new home sales well below pre pandemic norms? Up is up. I mean, so I mean, no. I mean, actually, in May, we're basically where we weren't 20, 19, which was a very good year for the new housing market. So, no, that's I had no I reject the premise. I think that this is something that a lot of people are increasingly kind of flirting with if the market is not. If the economy is not responding enough, does the Fed have to go further and will that cause some sort of steeper decline? We only have about 30 seconds. Do you think that this means that the recession down the line will be more significant because the Fed will have to go to 6 percent or beyond? I mean, I think if you don't get below trend growth now, you may have to get, you know, somewhat slower growth later. I mean, it's pretty clear that we don't have below trend growth at the moment. This has been fun. Neil Dutta, thank you for being here with me on anytime I can. I can bring me to put a bow tie on. Next time, I'm happy to. What's on your tie right now? We have dolphins on there. You have dolphins? Not the not Santa Claus. What was the last time it was? It was a holiday. It was a holiday meal that I Brad Stone macro. Thank you so much. Coming up. Don't miss it. We have Jonathan Ferro broadcasting from pinkos headquarters. Also at ten thirty a.m. Eastern, we've got FCC Chair Gary Gensler. He cannot wait and he's much more focused on crypto than I'm sure. We were just then we're talking about the S.E.C. suit, a suit against the crypto sphere.