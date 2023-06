00:00

WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG MARKETS CHINA OPEN. YVONNE: ASIAN EQUITIES RISE WITH THE SHINES OF STIMULUS IN CHINA. A GLIMMER OF HOPE IN GEOPOLITICS AND MORE BROAD-BASED STRENGTH IN U.S. STOCKS. BLOOMBERG LEARNS CHINESE AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING THE NATION'S BIGGEST BANKS TO LOWER DEPOSIT RATES FOR AT LEAST THE SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN A YEAR. PLUS, THE PGA TOUR AND ITS SAUDI HAVE BEEN RIVAL AGREE TO A SHOCKING MERGER, BRINGING AN END TO A BITTER FEUD THAT SPLIT THE SPORT. WE WILL TALK A LOT ABOUT THAT DEAL THAT REALLY SHOCKED THE GOLF WORLD. GOLF STOCKS, TOO, RALLIED OVERNIGHT. WE WILL SEE IF THAT TRANSLATES INTO WHAT WE SEE IN THE ASIA SESSION. ALL THIS TALK ABOUT STIMULUS, WE ARE GETTING MORE CLARITY. DAVID: WE TALKED ABOUT PROPERTY A FEW DAYS AGO. COULD POSSIBLY OPEN UP THE DOOR MIDMONTH, AND THAT MIGHT LEAD TO REDUCTION. WE WILL GET TO THAT IN A MOMENT. THAT SAID, THE EQUITY RALLY IS EXTENDING ACROSS THE REGION. NIKKEI 225, HIGHEST EFFORT AT ALL READY -- 33,000, RIGHT? PERHAPS THE DOLLAR AND THE WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR IS ALSO HELPING PROVIDE SOME RUNWAY HERE. I THINK WE ARE DOWN A THIRD STRAIGHT DAY ON THE U.S. DOLLAR. HAVE A LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE FROM SOME OF THE MAJORS. IN TERMS OF DATA COMING THROUGH, TRADE NUMBERS OUT OF CHINA DUE OUT GIVE OR TAKE THE NEXT FEW HOURS OR SO. GDP OUT OF AUSTRALIA. THAT TAKES US INTO WHERE WE ARE, COMMODITY MARKETS AND, REALLY, I THINK BRENT IS ESSENTIALLY BACK TO LEVELS BEFORE THAT OPEC MOVE ON THE WEEKEND. GENERALLY SPEAKING, THOUGH, WE HAVE SEEN A STORY THAT MAY BE PARALLEL TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE EQUITY MARKET. AND THE APPROACH TO THE CHINESE OPEN, I MEAN, VARIOUS BENCHMARKS IN HONG KONG ARE RETESTING. IF WE CLOSE ABOVE THAT IS ANOTHER THING ALTOGETHER. THERE HAVE BEEN SOME SWINGS IN STOCK CLOSE, AND, YEAH, THIS STORY WITH BANKS BEING ASKED TO CUT DEPOSIT RATES. WE WILL SEE IF THAT HELPS SENTIMENT AT LEAST. YVONNE: LET US GET THE LATEST ABOUT WHAT WE ARE HEARING SO FAR WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT COULD BE HAPPENING. AS YOU TALKED ABOUT, IT IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THEY HAVE CUT DEPOSIT RATES. SORT OF AN OLD STORY WHEN IT COMES TO CHINA, AND A VERY INTERESTING CHART REALLY SHOWS WHY THEY NEED TO DO THIS. HOPEFULLY THIS GIVES MORE INCENTIVE WHEN IT COMES TO SPENDING. YOU HAVE HOUSEHOLD DEPOSITS IN CHINA ROSE IN 2022, AND MANY PREDICTED THAT REVENGE SPENDING WOULD LEAD TO A DROUGHT ON THIS YEAR, BUT THE DATA SIMPLY SHOWS NOT. IT IS ACTUALLY OPPOSITE AND HAS CONTINUED TO RISE. FOR MORE ANALYSIS, LET US BRING IN OUR CHIEF ASIA ECONOMIST. NEXT OUR SENSE IS THE CENTRAL BANK COULD WELL BE PREPARING TO CUT INTEREST RATES. DURING THE PANDEMIC, THEY HAVE NOT CUT THAT MUCH. 50 BASIS POINTS, THAT IS NOT MUCH BY INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS. BUT IF THAT IS THE CASE, BANKS FEEL THE PROFIT MARGINS ARE SQUEEZED, AND THEY ARE KIND OF RELUCTANT TO CUT INTEREST RATES. THIS TIME, THE CENTRAL BANK APPEARED TO BE GIVING THEM SOME PREPARATION FOR CUTTING RATES. LAST YEAR WHEN YOU TALKED ABOUT THE FIRST TIME WHEN THE CENTRAL BANK ASKED BANKS TO CUT DEPOSIT RATES WAS AFTER THE CENTRAL BANK CUT THE POLICY RATES WHERE POTENTIALLY THIS TIME IT IS THE OTHER WAY AROUND. WE TALKED ABOUT THE WEAKNESS IN THE PROPERTY SECTOR AND IN THE GENERAL ECONOMY, AND WE HAVE BEEN SAYING THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO PROVIDE MORE SUPPORT TO BROADEN ITS POLICY MIX RATHER THAN FOCUS ON INVESTMENT TRAITS AND STIMULUS. DAVID: WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS RIGHT BEFORE THE SHOW STARTED. IS IT THE MINIMUM? IF IT IS, WHAT ELSE IS NEEDED? IS IT A PROBLEM THAT IS SOLVED WITH MONETARY POLICY? > > I THINK IT IS A GOOD STARTING POINT FOR PROVIDING ADDITIONAL SUPPORT. WE LOOKED AT OUR MODEL WHERE WE RUN OUR SHOCK MODEL LOOKING AT THE DIRECT IMPACT OF A CUT OF 10 BASIS POINTS CUT IN POLICY RATES. THE IMPACT WOULD NOT BE MASSIVE. IT WOULD ONLY LIFT GROWTH BY .1% . WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS CONFIDENCE. I THINK THIS CAN GIVE CONFIDENCE A BIGGER BOOST. A FEW MONTHS BACK, EVERYBODY WAS MORE UPBEAT, THINKING THE GOVERNMENT IS GROWTH FOCUSED, BUT NOW PEOPLE SEEM TO BE LESS CONVINCED. YVONNE: WE HAVE TRADE DATA COMING UP. WE HAVE SEEN EXPORTS AND IMPORTS DECLINING. IF YOU HAVE FEARS OF A U.S. RECESSION HAPPENING AS WELL, ARE THESE NUMBERS LIKELY TO GET WORSE? > > YES. I THINK INSTEAD OF FOCUSING SO MUCH ON EXPORTS, WE WANT TO FOCUS MORE ON IMPORTS, LOOKING AT HOW VARIOUS CATEGORIES OF IMPORTS ARE SLOWING, AND THAT COULD REALLY GIVE YOU AN INDICATION OF THE STRENGTH OF DOMESTIC DEMAND. DAVID: FUTURES ARE POINTING UP. IT'S LOOKING LIKE WE WILL GET AN UP STORY WHEN MARKETS OPEN IN ABOUT 24 MINUTES FROM NOW. ASIA PACIFIC EQUITIES P.M. OF JP MORGAN JOINS US. YOU ARE OVERWEIGHT CHINA. > > WE ARE OVERWEIGHT CHINA. WE THOUGHT TO AVOID CHINA WHEN WE SAW THE LOWS OF THE THIRD QUARTER LAST YEAR, AND WE WENT UP -- VALUATIONS WERE ON THE CHEAPER SIDE. EXPECTATIONS OF OPENING, AND IT PROVED TO BE THE RIGHT THING TO DO, BUT IN ALL HONESTY WHEN THE MARKET RAN OUT VERY STRONGLY, WE TOOK SOME OF THE TABLE, JUST BROUGHT IT BACK DOWN TO NEUTRAL. I THINK IT WAS DISAPPOINTMENT IN TERMS OF THE ECONOMIC NUMBERS THAT WE HAVE ALL BEEN TALKING ABOUT JUST NOW. I THINK MANY OUT THERE, INCLUDING US -- WE THOUGHT WHEN THE ECONOMY OPENED WE WOULD SEE THE ECONOMY BOUNCE BACK VERY STRONGLY. HOWEVER, I THINK IT HAS BEEN DELAYED. I CAN GIVE YOU A NUMBER OF REASONS FOR THAT, BUT THE MARKET HAS DECLINED SINCE FROM A MORE NEUTRAL POSITION WE HAVE BEEN ADDING AGAIN. WE ARE LOOKING AT CHINA IS TRADING AT 1.5 TIMES BELOW ITS 10-YEAR AVERAGE IN TERMS OF STANDARD DEVIATION, SO IT IS TRADING LOW. BASICALLY TRADING LOW, TRADING YOUR BOOK. EARNINGS ARE STILL COMING THROUGH. LATEST EARNINGS HAVE BEEN COMING UP, LITTLE BIT ON THE DISAPPOINTING SIDE BUT STILL LOOKING AT ABOUT 18%, 19% EARNINGS THIS YEAR AND ABOUT 15%, 16% NEXT YEAR. WE NEED TO SEE BETTER ECONOMIC NUMBERS, BUT, AS ALSO YOU ALREADY TALKED ABOUT, I THINK THE GOVERNMENT IS DEFINITELY VERY MUCH PRO-STIMULATING THE ECONOMY. HOW THEY DO IT, WE WILL HAVE TO SEE EXACTLY, BUT A NUMBER OF THINGS HAVE BEEN HAPPENING WHERE I THINK THEY ARE VERY CONSCIOUS ABOUT GETTING BUSINESS CONFIDENCE BACK AGAIN, GETTING CONSUMER CONFIDENCE BACK AGAIN. WE THINK WHERE THE VALUATIONS ARE TODAY, IT IS PROBABLY GOOD TO GO A BIT OVERWEIGHT. YVONNE: YOU TALK TO THE BEARS OUT THERE, IT IS HARD TO BUILD POSITIONS AROUND EXPOSURE IN CHINA RIGHT NOW, ESPECIALLY IF THIS GDP GROWTH IS NOT REALLY TRANSLATED TO EARNINGS GROWTH. WHAT IS GOING TO BE THAT TRIGGER THAN FOR THE SECOND HALF RECOVERY THAT SOME ARE PROJECTING NOW? > > SURE. I THINK GENERAL MACRO DATA GETTING BETTER WILL BE HELPFUL FOR GENERAL SENTIMENT. THERE'S NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT. I THINK WITHIN THAT AS WELL, CERTAINLY WHAT WE DO, AND IT GOES BACK TO STOCKPICKING. WITHIN STOCKPICKING, WE CAN IDENTIFY SOME VERY GOOD COMPANIES WITH STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH COMING THROUGH. CHINA TODAY AND WITH MANY OTHER ASIAN PLACES, VERY DIFFERENT TO WHEN I STARTED IN THIS BUSINESS 25, 28 YEARS AGO, WAS BASICALLY JUST ABOUT BANKS AND UTILITIES AND PROPERTY COMPANIES. TODAY, YOU'VE GOT A WHOLE SUPPLY CHAIN IN HIGH TECHNOLOGY, IN HEALTH CARE, IN THE RENEWABLE ENERGY SPACE, AND ALL THESE COMPANIES -- AND NOT JUST THE HEADLINE COMPANIES FOR THE SOLAR PANELS OR ACTUAL ELECTRIC VEHICLES, BUT THE COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS AS WELL, AND THE VOLUMES AND MARGINS THERE ARE REALLY VERY GOOD. WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT -- WE ARE VERY MUCH LOOKING AT A LOT OF THESE SUPPLY CHAIN COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS AND FOCUSING STILL ON THE DOMESTIC STORY. ADMITTEDLY, THE DELAY IN SPENDING HAS SURPRISED US, BUT WE DO THINK, AS YOUR CHART SHOWED EARLIER ON, DOMESTIC SAVINGS HAVE GONE UP A LOT. I THINK TIME HAS SHOWN PEOPLE HAVE SHORT MEMORIES. THE MONEY WILL COME BACK AND SPEND SOON. DAVID: YOU MENTIONED THAT THE INVESTMENT UNIVERSE NOW IS A LOT BIGGER. THE SECURITIES LIST YOU CAN PICK NOW RIGHT NOW IS A LOT LONGER THAN A FEW YEARS AGO. DO YOU THINK THERE IS ENOUGH QUALITY INFORMATION AS YOU GO DOWN THAT LIST, AS YOU GO DEEPER INTO THESE VALUE CHAINS? HOW DO YOU NAVIGATE THAT? > > THAT'S A VERY GOOD QUESTION. THIS APPLIES TO A LOT OF COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD. YOU GET BELOW A CERTAIN SIZE OF COMPANIES, DUE DILIGENCE YOU HAVE TO DO ON MID AND SMALL CAPS IS A LOT MORE. I'M NOT TRYING TO PLUG JP MORGAN AT ALL, BUT, YOU KNOW, WE HAVE A LOT OF RESOURCES ARE IN TERMS OF ANALYSTS LOOKING AT THESE COMPANIES. NOT ONLY CHINA BUT IN THE REST OF ASIA AND THE REST OF THE EQUITY MARKETS. YOUR POINT IS COMPLETELY RIGHT. YOU REALLY HAVE TO DO YOUR DUE DILIGENCE PROPERLY. TALK AROUND THE COMPANY AS WELL. TALK TO SUPPLIERS. TALK TO BUYERS. TALK TO CUSTOMERS AND REALLY BUILD THAT PICTURE. IS THIS A CONSISTENT PICTURE COMING OUT? YOUR POINT IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT, ONE HAS TO DO DUE DILIGENCE PROPERLY. > > HE CANNOT REALLY RELY ON THE INCUMBENT LEADERS THAT USED TO DRIVE THE MARKET. WHAT ARE SORT OF THE NEW THINGS YOU LOOK AT THAT COULD SPARK THIS NEXT LEG? > > I THINK IT JUST GOES BACK TO WHAT WE WERE TALKING ABOUT EARLIER ON. I THINK IN THE PAST, ONE WOULD BUY CHINA BECAUSE IT IS GROWING AT 7%, 8%. CONSUMERISM, YOU'VE GOT A HUGE MIDDLE-CLASS POPULATION. THAT WAS A TRADITIONAL WAY, BUT TODAY, AS YOU CORRECTLY SAY, I THINK THE SMALL, MID-CAP SPACE LOOKS VERY GOOD. CHINA IS MOVING UP THE VALUE CHAIN AS WELL, SO AS I SAID, YOU'VE GOT TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES AS WELL. HEALTH CARE COMPANIES. HEALTH CARE DID NOT EXIST IN TERMS OF LISTED COMPANIES IN CHINA EVEN A SHORT AS EIGHT YEARS AGO, BUT NOW THERE'S A WHOLE HOST OF IT. IT HAS MOVED UP THE VALUE CHAIN. IT IS FOCUSING MORE ON SOPHISTICATED CONSUMPTION, SOPHISTICATED MANUFACTURING THAN IT WAS IN THE PAST. YVONNE: LET US GET TO THE FIRST WORD NEWS NOW WITH VONNIE QUINN IN NEW YORK. VONNIE: THANK YOU AND GOOD MORNING. U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN IS SAID TO BE PLANNING A VISIT TO CHINA IN COMING WEEKS FOR TALKS WITH TOP OFFICIALS. SOURCES TELL US THE DISCUSSIONS COULD INCLUDE PRESIDENT XI JINPING AS THE U.S. LOOKS TO RESUME HIGH-LEVEL COMMUNICATION. BLINKEN HAD PLANNED TO VISIT BEIJING IN FEBRUARY BUT SCRAPPED THE TRIP AFTER WASHINGTON IDENTIFIED WHAT IT SAID WAS A CHINESE SPY BALLOON CROSSING OVER THE U.S. THE PRICE OF WHEAT TO SEARCH FOR A FIFTH STRAIGHT DAY AMID INTENSIFIED FIGHTING BETWEEN RUSSIA AND THE UKRAINE. THE TORRENT OF WATER MAY FORCE TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE FROM THEIR HOMES IN SOUTHERN UKRAINE AND THERE IS RENEWING FEARS FOR THE SAFETY OF EUROPE'S LARGEST NUCLEAR POWER STATION. KEVIN MOSCOW BLAME EACH OTHER FOR DESTROYING THE DAM. -- KYIV AND MOSCOW BLAME EACH OTHER FOR DESTROYING THE DAM. > > WHAT HAPPENED TODAY SHOULD BE CALLED THE BIGGEST MAN-MADE DISASTER. RUSSIA ONCE AGAIN, THEY ACT LIKE A TERRORISTIC STATE, AND THEY USE THIS DISASTER AND IT SEEMS TO BE LIKE ECOLOGICAL MASS DESTRUCTION. VONNIE: SO QUIET CAPITALISM SPLITTING CHINESE AND U.S. OPERATIONS AS TENSIONS GREW BETWEEN THE WORLD'S TWO LARGEST ECONOMIES. THE MOVE IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF MARCH NEXT YEAR. THE PGA TOUR AND SAUDI-BACKED LIV CALL HAVE AGREED TO A SHOCK MERGER. THE DEAL MARKS A SIGNIFICANT VICTORY FOR SAUDI ARABIA, WHICH BACKED LIV GOLF FROM ITS SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND, BUT THE MOVE IS LIKELY TO DROP ANTITRUST SCRUTINY FROM REGULATORS. I AM VONNIE QUINN AND THIS IS BLOOMBERG. YVONNE: STILL AHEAD, MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHINESE EQUITIES WILL OUTPERFORM IN THE SECOND HALF AS EASING STEPS UP AND BE MACRO RECOVERY BROADENS. THERE CHIEF CHINA EQUITIES STRATEGIST WILL SPEAK TO US LIVE. WHY THEY ARE STILL KEEPING THAT OVERWEIGHT ON CHINA. DAVID: 70 IS THEIR TARGET. ALSO COMING UP, WE TALKED ABOUT THIS A LITTLE BIT, THIS GOLF DEAL. WE WILL DIVE DEEPER INTO THAT SHOP MERGER LATER ON IN THE SHOW . FUTURES ARE DOING THIS AHEAD OF THE OPEN. LIVE PICTURES OF SHANGHAI. GOOD MORNING. HOW IS EVERYONE DOING? THE OPENING 15 MINUTES AWAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS CHINA OPEN. GOOD MORNING. DAVID: WELCOME BACK. YOU'RE JUST IN TIME. YOUR REFERENCE RATE TODAY IS OUT. I GUESS THIS IS IN LINE WITH ESTIMATES. SHOULD WE JUST CALL IT THAT? THERE WE GO. YVONNE: STILL TALKING ABOUT 7.12 FOR YOUR RENMINBI, SO STILL ON THE WEAK SIDE. DOES NOT BODE WELL. WATCH HOW CGP'S REACT WHEN THINGS OPEN UP AS WELL. WE TALK A LOT ABOUT CHINA. THERE SEEM TO BE A LOT OF OTHER STORIES BEYOND CHINA HERE RIGHT NOW. LOOK AT JAPAN, KOREA, TAIWAN STILL DOING VERY WELL. IS THAT PART OF THE SORT OF REALLOCATION AWAY FROM CHINA, DO YOU THINK? EXIT WAS PART OF THAT, MONEY THAT MIGHT HAVE GONE AWAY FROM CHINA ARE NOW IN TERMS OF SHORTER TERM ASSET ALLOCATION MOVES. SOME OF IT HAS GONE INTO PLACES LIKE THAT, BUT I THINK THERE ARE SOME STRONG FUNDAMENTAL STORIES COMING FROM THERE. JAPAN IS REALLY A STORY ABOUT BEST IN CLASS COMPANIES. AGAIN, AS YOU WILL KNOW, JAPANESE PRODUCTS ARE CONSIDERED TOP CLASS, RIGHT? THIS APPLIES NOT ONLY AT CONSUMER END BUT EVEN IN INDUSTRIAL AND, SO YOU HAVE COMPANIES THAT WE ARE VERY KEEN ON, WHICH ARE INVOLVED IN FACTORY AUTOMATION. ALSO SOME OF THE TECHNOLOGY COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS, HIGH-QUALITY PETROCHEMICALS, AND EVEN THE HEALTH CARE AREA. THE OTHER BIG STORY IN JAPAN, WHICH HAS BEEN PLAYING OUT FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS, WHICH INVESTORS ARE NOW FOCUSING ON, IS A WHOLE IMPROVEMENT IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. DIVIDEND PAYOUTS ARE INCREASING. YOU RECENTLY HEARD ABOUT THE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE WANTING COMPANIES TO BASICALLY EXPLAIN WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO TO TRY TO ADDRESS CHEAP PRICE-TO-BOOK RATIOS, SO A LOT IS GOING ON THERE. I THINK THEY WILL BE UNLOCKING VALUES. LASTLY, YOU SEE THESE BIG CONGLOMERATES, TRADITIONAL ONES, RIGHT, WHERE THEIR R.O.E.'S WERE VERY LOW. THEY ARE IN EVERY BUSINESS POSSIBLE BUT WERE NOT EARNING MONEY. THESE BIG, WELL-KNOWN CONGLOMERATES ARE SHEDDING BUSINESSES THAT ARE NOT MAKING MONEY, SO FOCUSING ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS. I THINK THAT IS A VERY GOOD STRUCTURAL STORY IN FACT FOR JAPAN. DAVID: IN MANY WAYS, PEOPLE TALK ABOUT HOW OVERHEATED THIS MARKET LOOKS. DOES IT LOOK LIKE IT IS JUST GETTING STARTED OR IS THIS A MULTIYEAR BULL RUN? > > I THINK THERE IS A MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM STRUCTURAL STORY GOING ON. IT IS UNLOCKING THE VALUE THAT JAPAN HAS. IT IS NOT A CYCLICAL THING. WITH ALL MARKETS, YOU ARE GOING TO GO UP AND DOWN A LITTLE BIT. YVONNE: IF IT NORMALIZES, DOES THAT CHANGE ANYTHING? > > IT SORT OF INDICATES YOU ARE GETTING PRICING POWER BACK, SO THAT IS A GOOD THING FOR JAPANESE COMPANIES AND ARGUABLY FOR WAGE GROWTH AS WELL. WITH NORMALIZATIONS, THEY WOULD ONLY DO IT IF THEY ARE SEEING THOSE INDICATIONS AS WELL, SO I WOULD SAY IT IS A POSITIVE SIGNAL. DAVID: KOREA, TAIWAN, AI, AND THE CHIP STORY. SHOULD I THROW ALL THOSE THINGS INTO ONE BASKET? > > HAVE YOU GOT ALL DAY? NO, WHAT I WOULD SAY IS I THINK AI IS AMAZING AND THERE'S A LOT OF STUFF GOING ON, BUT BEING FRANK, I THINK IDENTIFYING WHO THE REAL WINNERS FOR AI, IT IS A BIT EARLY TO SAY, BUT I WILL SAY THAT THOSE COMPANIES THAT ARE VERY TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED WITH ALL THE SOPHISTICATED COMPONENTS AND SEMICONDUCTORS, THEY ARE PROBABLY OVERWEIGHT, I MEAN IN A BIG GENERALIZATION AT THE MOMENT. EVEN IN THE EV SPACE, THE AMOUNT OF TECHNOLOGY THAT IS INVOLVED IS PRETTY SIGNIFICANT, SO THOSE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO WIN AS WELL. WHAT I WILL SAY IN MORE SO THE IMMEDIATE TIME, CERTAINLY IN THE MEMORY SPACE, THAT HAS BEEN HIT QUITE BADLY OVER THE LAST WHATEVER -- 12 MONTHS OR SO, 12, 18 MONTHS, BUT WE SEE THIS COMING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE CYCLE, SO WE ARE ACTUALLY QUITE POSITIVE. WE HAVE ACTUALLY SEEN SOME OF THEM REACT IN THE SHORTER TERM, BUT I THINK WHERE THEY ARE TRADING AT, WHICH IS CLOSE TO BOOK, WE THINK WE ARE COMING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE CYCLE. WE ARE SEEING THINGS IN THE AREAS WHERE SUPPLY IS PICKING UP INTO NEXT YEAR. I THINK THAT'S A GOOD SPACE AT THE MOMENT. > > -- YVONNE: AI, PEOPLE ARE KIND OF CHASING THAT IN THE U.S., RIGHT? THAT'S WHY YOU ARE SEEING THESE MEGA-FLOWS INTO MEGA CAP TECH. ONCE THE RELATIVE VALUE WHEN IT COMES TO AI STOCKS AND WHAT YOU SEE IN THE REGION VERSUS WHAT YOU SEE IN THE U.S.? > > AGAIN, I WOULD SAY IN ASIA, YOU FOCUS ON THE QUALITY NAMES AND THE ONES WHO HAVE SOPHISTICATED TECHNOLOGY, AND THEY SHOULD BE WINNERS, BUT I THINK IT IS DIFFICULT TO REALLY PINPOINT WHO THE LONG-TERM WINNERS ARE AT THE MOMENT. BUT YOU TAKE THE VIEW THAT THE ONES WHO ARE ALREADY VERY ADVANCED, THEY HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY AND THE KNOWLEDGE TO ACTUALLY SUPPLY TO THE HEAVY AI PROVIDERS, I THINK THEY WILL WIN. DAVID: THANK YOU SO MUCH. NICE TO SEE YOU. > > VERY NICE TO BE HERE AS ALWAYS. DAVID: ASIA PACIFIC EQUITIES P.M. AT J.P. MORGAN. THERE'S PLENTY MORE AHEAD. WE WILL GIVE YOU GUYS A PREVIEW OF THIS TRADING SESSION JUST EIGHT MINUTES AWAY IN HONG KONG AND UP IN THE MAINLAND. FUTURES ARE AT LEAST BRIGHTER THAN MINE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DAVID: WELCOME BACK. WE ARE LOOKING MORE CLOSELY THAN USUAL AT THESE FLOWS. TWO GOOD REASONS WHY IS MONDAY IS JUST A VAST AMOUNT OF MONEY COMING THROUGH FROM THE MAINLAND INTO HONG KONG. I THINK THE MOST MONEY, MOST PURCHASED SINCE THE REOPENING STORY, AND THE SECOND REASON IS THE DAY AFTER THAT WAS THE BIGGEST DRAWDOWN GOING BACK TO 2021. I GUESS THAT IS AN INDICATION OF STAYING POWER WHEN IT COMES TO THIS EQUITY RALLY IN HONG KONG. YVONNE: SOME CALLS FROM JEFFRIES WHEN IT COMES TO THE CEMENT SPACE AS WELL. TRY CEMENT RAISED TO HOLD AT JEFFERIES WITH A PRICE TARGET OF 286. LAO FENG XIANG, IF HE CALLS COMING IN FOR THAT STOCK, CUT TO OVERWEIGHT AT JEFFRIES. DAVID: MOST OF THEM CLOSED BELOW. WE HAVE A BOND RALLY TAKING PLACE, PARTICULARLY ONLY SHORT AND WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE TWO-YEAR YIELD. RELATED TO THAT, THERE IS A BOND SALE TODAY. I THINK $160 BILLION OR SO. THESE ARE LOCAL BONDS AND WE SHOULD GET PRICING COMING UP. YVONNE: TRADE IS GOING TO BE THE KEY ONE. WE WILL SEE IF THAT PLAYS OUT, BUT IN TERMS OF CHINA ASKING BIG BANKS TO CUT DEPOSIT RATES, WE ARE WATCHING LENDERS VERY CLOSELY. THE SECOND TIME AT LEAST I HAVE BEEN ASKED TO DO THIS IN LESS THAN A YEAR. OVERSEES LENS AND CONTRACTED SALES NUMBERS COMING UP. NEW ORIENTAL EXPANDING THEIR BUYBACK PROGRAM AND WE ARE DAVID: GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING. 40 SECONDS TO THE OPEN. TRADE NUMBERS ARE COMING OUT. GUESSING ANY TIME NOW, REALLY, BUT THAT COULD BE IN 30 MINUTES, THAT COULD BE IN THREE HOURS. YOU HAVE TO BE PATIENT. WE ARE LOOKING AT A RALLY ACROSS EQUITY MARKETS. WE HAVE SOME NUMBERS COMING THROUGH FROM AUSTRALIA. WE WILL GET TO THAT LATER, BUT APART FROM THAT, I AM BLACKING OUT. WHAT DO YOU HAVE? YVONNE: THERE IS A LOT GOING ON IN AUSTRALIA, BUT LET'S FOCUS ON THESE MARKETS. GOT 1% POP WE ARE SEEING IN HONG KONG ON THE PROSPECT OF MAYBE WE ARE GETTING MORE SIGNS OF WHAT STIMULUS IS GOING TO BE IMPLEMENTED HERE IN THE SECOND QUARTER. DEPOSIT RATES MAY BE CUT. THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE BEEN COVERING AS WELL. BANKS ARE VERY MUCH IN FOCUS TODAY. IS IT GOING TO WORK? THIS IS THE SECOND TIME WE HAVE SEEN IT IN A YEAR. OR IS THE MARKET GOING TO BE DISAPPOINTED THAT MAYBE WE WILL NOT BE SEEING MORE TARGETED MEASURES, AND DOES THAT LEAD TO THE CUT THAT WILL BE HAPPENING NEXT WEEK? SHENZHEN UNDER A LITTLE BIT OF PRESSURE HERE. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THAT TWO-DAY MOVING AVERAGE WHEN IT COMES TO HONG KONG. WE ARE WATCHING RENMINBI AS WELL AS RATES. RENMINBI IS STILL ON THE WEAKER SIDE ON THE BACK OF THE PROSPECT OF MORE STIMULUS, SO WE ARE SEEING DOLLAR-RENMINBI 7.1166. WE HAVE AUSSIE GDP NUMBERS RISING QUARTER ON QUARTER, SO SLIGHTLY MISSING ESTIMATES. RATES ARE DOING THIS. YOU GOTTA WONDER IF THERE'S GOING TO BE MORE STIMULUS, CAN THIS CGP RALLY CONTINUE OR IS THERE LIMITED ROOM NOW FOR THESE YIELDS? HONG KONG LOOKING A LOT BETTER, AS DAVE MENTIONED. MORE APPARENT HERE TODAY. WE ARE SEEING 1.5 PERCENT GAINS, UP ABOUT 110 POINTS. MST CHINA, THEY JUST DETECT UP 3%. WE ARE GOING TO SEE THE NASDAQ GOLD DRAGON DECISIVELY UP YESTERDAY. BASICALLY, IRON ORE UP FOR A FIFTH DAY. OIL MARKETS, THOUGH, A LITTLE BIT OF RESIGNED BECAUSE WE HAVE BASICALLY ERASED MOST OF THE GAINS WE SAW POST SURPRISE CUT FROM THE SAUDI'S EARLIER THIS WEEK, BUT I'M ORE AT .8%. WE ARE WATCHING THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX AS WELL, SITTING AROUND 100 BUT WATCHING ALL THESE STOCKS. THE MINERS IN PARTICULAR, WHEN IT COMES TO STEAL. ALSO WHEN IT COMES TO PROPERTY NAMES. MAKE CONTRACTED SALES WERE UP 11% FROM A YEAR AGO. TRIP.COM COMES OUT WITH EARNINGS. NEW ORIENTAL EXPANDED BUYBACK PROGRAM AND WE ARE WATCHING GOLF-RELATED SHARES ON THIS WHOLE PGA-LIV MERGER. HONG KONG GOLF NOT DOING MUCH THIS MORNING. DAVID: WE -- DAVID: WE DON'T REALLY GET A LOT OF GOLF. IF THERE IS A TIME TO CHECK IT, THAT'S TODAY. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THIS LATER. WHAT A DEAL THIS WAS, WASN'T IT? THIS IS IN SOME WAYS A WEIRD SEGUE TO AUSTRALIA. GDP NUMBERS ARE OUT. THE RBA YESTERDAY, FOR SOME CONTEXT, BACKWARD-LOOKING, GRANTED. MS. ON BOTH, QUARTER ON QUARTER AND YEAR, BARELY ANY REACTION OUT OF THE AUSSIE DOLLAR, BUT I GUESS IN SOME WAYS, .2% QUARTER ON QUARTER, YOU'RE AND YOU'RE STILL 2.3%, STILL DECENT. WE WERE LOOKING FOR 2.4%. WE ARE COMING OFF 2.7%. AS YVONNE WAS PUTTING OUTCOME OF THE OTHER CONTEXT IS THE REOPENING STORY IN CHINA. THE EQUITY MARKETS HAVE BEEN IN SOME WAYS COMING OFF THE BOTTOM ALONG WITH COMMODITY MARKETS. IN SOME WAYS MAYBE THAT IS TIED TOGETHER. WE LOOK AT THE TRADE NUMBERS LATER ON TODAY WHICH WE WILL PREVIEW IN JUST A MOMENT. YVONNE: YOU MENTIONED ABOUT THE TENSIONS AND THE LIKE WHEN IT COMES TO U.S.-CHINA, TOO, AND WE GOT A LITTLE BIT OF GOOD NEWS ON THAT FRONT, RIGHT? BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE IS PLANNING TO VISIT CHINA IN THE COMING WEEKS. SOCIALIST SAVE A TRIP CAN INCLUDE MEETINGS WITH TOP OFFICIALS AND EVEN CHINA'S PRESIDENT. YOU MAY REMEMBER BLINKEN CANCELED THAT PLANNED VISIT BACK IN FEBRUARY AFTER THE U.S. AND THE SPY BALLOON INCIDENT, SO THE TWO SIDES WERE ALSO AT LOGGERHEADS OVER TRADE, TECHNOLOGY, AND TAIWAN AS WELL. DAVID: THIS NEXT STORY GOES INTO PARTLY THAT WITH A LOT OF FUNDS I GUESS IN SOME WAYS UNIQUE TO STRATEGIES NOW BECAUSE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING. WASHINGTON THEY'RE SEEKING PERHAPS BETTER TIES, LOOKING TO BRIDGE THAT SORT OF DILEMMA. SEQUOIA CAPITAL, THAT WAS THE BIG STORY HERE AND PRIVATE MARKETS, NOW LOOKING TO SPLIT INTO THREE ENTITIES. EACH WILL RUN AS INDEPENDENT PARTNERSHIPS WITH ONE BEING ITS CHINESE ARM AROUND $56 BILLION IN ASSETS. LULU CHEN HAS THE -- HAS A STORY FOR US. YOU PUT THIS STORY OUT. THERE WAS A TWEET I BELIEVE OUT OF SEQUOIA. TAKE US THROUGH THE DETAILS HERE OF THIS. COULD WE CALL IT A RESTRUCTURING, I GUESS, IS THE OTHER QUESTION? > > I WOULD CALL IT THE END OF AN ERROR BECAUSE SEQUOIA CAPITAL REALLY MARKED THAT KIND OF BUSINESS MODEL WITH THE TWO LARGEST INTERNET MARKETS IN THE WORLD AND ALSO THE BEST ENTREPRENEURS IN CHINA. I HAVE BEEN OPERATING IN CHINA SINCE 2005. I THINK RIGHT NOW, WE ARE AT THIS JUNCTURE WHERE THE GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS ACROSS THE WORLD, ESPECIALLY U.S. AND CHINA, AND YOU COULD SAY SOUTHEAST ASIA AND INDIA TRAPPED BETWEEN, ARE GETTING TOO COMPLICATED FOR A LOT OF THESE GLOBAL FUNDS THAT USE THIS MODEL. SEQUOIA IS AT THE FOREFRONT OF BREAKING UP, AND I THINK THAT THIS MARKS A SIGNIFICANT SHIFT AND SOMETHING BIGGER. FOR NOW, WE ARE SEEING THAT THE COMPANY WILL SPLIT INTO THREE AND THEY WILL EACH TAKE ON THEIR OWN BRAND NAME AND OPERATE COMPLETELY INDEPENDENTLY. AT THIS POINT I THINK THERE IS ALSO ANOTHER APPLICATION, WHICH IS FOR COMPANIES, THEY ARE ALSO BECOMING QUITE GLOBAL. SEQUOIA IS SAYING IF THEY OPERATE UNDER THE SAME UMBRELLA, A COMPANY THAT IS CHINESE MIGHT SAY YOUR U.S. COMPETITOR IS INVESTED BY SEQUOIA IN THE U.S., SO IS THAT A CONFLICT OF INTEREST? I THINK THE BREAKUP IS ALSO PARTLY DUE TO THAT. YVONNE: YOU LOOK AT HOW THIS CHANGES THE WHOLE DYNAMICS OF THE VENTURE INVESTING LANDSCAPE, TOO. CHINA WAS ONCE SEEN AS ALMOST A RIVAL TO SILICON VALLEY. WALK US THROUGH WHERE WE ARE IN TERMS OF VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS NOW. ARE WE STILL SORT OF IN THIS DROUGHT? > > IT HAS REALLY BEEN, LIKE, A WATERSHED KIND OF CHANGE IN VENTURE INVESTING. RIGHT NOW, THE KIND -- RIGHT NOW, THE COUNTRY IS STILL IN A LOW WHEN IT COMES TO MONEY DEPLOYMENT AND ALSO LP CONFIDENCE AND PUTTING MORE MONEY INTO THE VENTURE FUNDS AND STARTUPS IN THE COUNTRY, PARTLY BECAUSE THE INDUSTRY IS SQUEEZED BY BOTH THE REGULATORS IN THE U.S. AND ALSO IN CHINA. WE NEED MORE CLARITY ON WHERE THE FUTURE IS GOING. ALSO, THERE WAS NO SIFY IS HIM. THAT'S KIND OF THE CENTER OF TALK RIGHT NOW WHERE THE U.S. IS TRYING TO RESTRICT INVESTMENTS BY U.S. BUSINESSES AND TO ENTER TECHNOLOGIES THEY CONSIDER MIGHT POSE A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY. DAVID: GREAT STUFF. THANK YOU. LET'S GET OVER NOW TO VONNIE QUINN. SHE IS IN NEW YORK. SHE HAS YOUR FIRST WORD NEWS. BONNIE: THANK YOU. THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION HAS WIDENED ITS SWEEPING CRACKDOWN ON CRYPTO BY SUING COINBASE FOR ALLEGEDLY RUNNING AN ILLEGAL EXCHANGE. REGULATORS ARGUE THE BIGGEST U.S. CRYPTO EXCHANGE EVADED RULES BY LETTING INVESTORS TRADE IN UNSECURED FUNDS. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT GERMANY IS NEARING IN MORE THAN $5 BILLION DEAL TO BUILD SIX SUBMARINES IN INDIA. SOURCES SAY A JOINT BID IS LIKELY TO BE SUBMIT FOR THE PROJECT. FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE BECAME THE LATEST REPUBLICAN TO ENTER THE 2024 RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE. IT SETS UP A CLASH WITH ALLY TURNED CRITIC DONALD TRUMP IN AN ALREADY CROWDED FIELD FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION. THE 60-YEAR-OLD FILED PAPERWORK WITH THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION AHEAD OF A TOWN HALL IN NEW HAMPSHIRE WHERE HE FORMALLY IS ANNOUNCING HIS CANDIDACY. THE U.S. TO SANCTION SEVERAL PEOPLE AND COMPANIES IN IRAN, CHINA, AND HONG KONG. THE U.S. TREASURY DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ATTACHE OBTAINED INSTRUMENTS SUCH AS ACCELEROMETERS, GYROSCOPES, AND NONFERROUS METALS TO HELP IRAN'S MISSILE PROGRAM. IT WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN A NETWORK THAT USED CHINESE COMPANIES TO GET CENTRIFUGES. GLOBAL NEWS POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M VONNIE QUINN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DAVID: THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE'RE LOOKING AT A RALLY ACROSS THESE MARKETS EIGHT MINUTES INTO THE SESSION. MORGAN STANLEY THINKS WE GET TO 70. THEY HAVE TAKEN THAT TARGET DOWN, THOUGH. SHOULD WE BELIEVE THEM? WE WILL MAKE THE CASE IN A COUPLE OF MINUTES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > I THINK THE GOVERNMENT IS DEFINITELY VERY MUCH FRO STIMULATING THE ECONOMY. HOW THEY DO IT, WE WILL HAVE TO SEE EXACTLY. WE ARE ALREADY SEEING SOME STEPS, BUT THERE HAVE BEEN A NUMBER THAT'S HAPPENING WHERE I THINK THEY ARE VERY CONSCIOUS ABOUT GETTING BUSINESS CONFIDENCE BACK AGAIN, GETTING CONSUMER CONFIDENCE BACK AGAIN. WE THINK WHERE THE VALUATIONS ARE TODAY, PROBABLY GOOD TO GO A BIT OVERWEIGHT. YVONNE: JP MORGAN TALKING ABOUT THEY BOUGHT IN BIG WHEN THEY REOPENING STORY HAPPENED, THEY REDUCED A BIT WHEN THINGS GOT A BIT HOT, AND NOW THEY ARE BUYING BACK AGAIN. DAVID: YEAH, THEY ARE USING THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY, IF YOU WILL, TOO, I GUESS, IN SOME WAYS ADD TO THAT EXPOSURE, BUT HOW LONG CAN THIS RALLY LAST? SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES AND CERTAINLY UNCERTAINTIES HANGING OVER THIS EQUITY MARKET THAT, BY THE WAY, HAS RALLIED, BUT IN MANY WAYS, EQUALING THE NUMBER OF TIMES BROKEN HEARTS OF INVESTORS. A SUMMIT IS UNDERWAY IN SYDNEY, AND THEIR CHIEF CHINA EQUITY STRATEGIST FROM MORGAN STANLEY HAS THIS TO SAY ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR CHINESE EQUITIES. READ ABOUT THAT ON YOUR SCREENS. LAURA WANG JOINS US OUT OF SYDNEY. WE HEARD FROM J.P. MORGAN ASSETS A FEW SECONDS AGO THAT THEY HAD BEEN BUYING THESE DIPS. WOULD YOU RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUILDING THEIR EXPOSURE RIGHT NOW TO CHINESE EQUITIES? > > WE HAVE BEEN OVERWEIGHT ON CHINESE EQUITIES IN THE GLOBAL EMERGING MARKET CONTEXT SINCE DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR, AND WE CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND OVERWEIGHT CHINA IN EUROPE OVERALL GLOBAL EMERGING MARKET PORTFOLIO. THE WAY WE LOOK AT THIS IS YES, WE ARE GOING THROUGH SOME INTERIM CHALLENGES IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC WEAKENING SIGNS, PARTICULARLY ON THE MANUFACTURING SIDE AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION SIDE, BUT WE THINK THAT IS TEMPORARY INSTEAD OF PERMANENT. WE EXPECT THE GOVERNMENT TO STEP UP EASING MEASURES, WHICH WILL RESTORE THE CONFIDENCE FROM THE GENERAL PUBLIC, FROM THE CORPORATE SECTOR, AND WILL RESTORE THE PICKUP EARNINGS GROWTH RECOVERY. WITH THAT, WE DO EXPECT EARNINGS GROWTH TO BE 9% FOR THIS YEAR. WITH THE REWRITING OF THE VALUATION OF THE MARKET, WE ACTUALLY SEE MORE THAN 20% UPSIDE FROM HERE IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. WE ENCOURAGE INVESTORS TO ADD TO THEIR EXPOSURE OF CHINA. YVONNE: YOU ARE STICKING TO OVERWEIGHT, BUT THERE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT HURDLES TO BE OVERCOME FIRST. WALK US THROUGH WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS BEFORE WE GET THAT SECOND HALF RECOVERY, AND WILL WE REACH THE PEAK PESSIMISM WE SAW LATE LAST YEAR LEADING UP TO THAT 20TH PARTY CONGRESS? > > THAT'S RIGHT. WE ABSOLUTELY SEE HURDLES BEFORE WE CAN EMBARK BACK ON THIS RECOVERY, AND REOPENING AND ALSO THE RALLY TRADE FOR CHINA. WE JUST TALKED ABOUT SOME WEAKENING SIGNS ON THE MANUFACTURING SIDE, AND THAT HAD INVESTORS QUITE CONCERNED, AS WELL AS THE CORPORATE AND BUSINESS OWNERS, RIGHT? WE DO BELIEVE THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO STEP UP EASING MEASURES FROM HERE. MORE IMPORTANTLY, TO RESTORE CONFIDENCE. WE EXPECT THE GOVERNMENT TO ROLL OUT MEASURES TARGETING THE HOUSING MARKET, TARGETING INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING, AS WELL AS SOME MEASURES THAT WILL TRY TO STABILIZE SPENDING FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR. WITH THOSE, WE THINK THESE INTERIM CHALLENGES ARE LIKELY TO BE ADDRESSED. THAT MEANS THE EASING MEASURES HAVE TO COME, SO THAT IS THE FIRST HURDLE. THE SECOND IS BASICALLY IF WE LOOK AT HOW THE MARKET HAS BEEN HELD DOWN OVER THE LAST THREE MONTHS, A BIG FACTOR IS THE UNCERTAINTY AROUND GEOPOLITICAL TENSION. WE HAVE SEEN EARLY SIGNS THAT THE U.S. AND CHINA, AS THE TWO LARGEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD, ARE TALKING TO EACH OTHER. WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE OF THAT COMING, AND ALSO IF ANTONY BLINKEN, THE SECRETARY OF STATE OF THE UNITED STATES, CAN RESUME HIS VISIT TO CHINA, THAT WOULD BE A BIG CATALYST TO ALLEVIATE A LOT OF THESE GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS. DAVID: IF I'M HEARING YOU CORRECTLY, THERE IS A PIVOT COMING IN THIS MARKET, AND WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR ONE, REALLY, LET'S BE HONEST, FOR TWO OR THREE YEARS NOW. WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO BE POSITIONED RIGHT NOW? IN OTHER WORDS, YOU LOOK ACROSS SECTORS, ONSHORE/OFFSHORE, WHAT IS CHEAPEST IN YOUR VIEW? > > THAT'S RIGHT. WE ALWAYS HAVE TO MAKE A CALL ON THE ONSHORE VERSUS OFFSHORE MARKET AND WHERE WE WANT TO ALLOCATE MORE OF OUR MONEY IN THE PORTFOLIO. FOR THE TIME BEGAN, WE STILL RECOMMEND A PREFERENCE FOR THE ONSHORE ASIAN MARKET VERSUS OFFSHORE. WE TALKED ABOUT TWO HURDLES JUST NOW. NUMBER ONE IS THAT THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO STEP UP EASING MEASURES AND NUMBER TWO, WE NEED TO SEE MORE STABILIZATION SIGNS ON THE GEOPOLITICAL FRONT. WE HAVE VERY HIGH HOPE ABOVE HAPPENING IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS. THAT BEING SAID, THE UNCERTAINTY AROUND TIMING COULD BE CRITICAL FOR THE RELATIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE ONSHORE VERSUS OFFSHORE, SO BEFORE THESE SIGNS GET CLEARER, WE WOULD RECOMMEND INVESTORS PUTTING MORE MONEY IN THE MARKET, BUT WATCH FOR SIGNS OF SPECIFIC MEASURES THAT WOULD BE VERY BENEFICIAL FOR GROWTH STOCKS IN THE OFFSHORE MARKET AND ALSO THE GEOPOLITICAL TENSION, ANY MAJOR ALLEVIATION ON THAT FRONT WOULD BENEFIT THE OFFSHORE MARKET. YVONNE: YOU MENTIONED SOME MACRO FACTORS. I'M JUST WONDERING, WITH THE FED ALSO NOW SEEMINGLY READY TO PAUSE, DOES THAT GIVE ENOUGH RELIEF TO THE MARKET IN CHINA AS WELL AND MAYBE EVEN GIVE THEM MORE ROOM TO EASE MORE? HOW IMPORTANT OF A FACTOR IS THAT? > > EVERYTHING ELSE BEING EQUAL, THE HONG KONG MARKET AND ASIANA SPACE, SO ANYTHING THAT WOULD BECOME LESS TIGHT FROM A GLOBAL LIQUIDITY PERSPECTIVE, EVERYTHING ELSE BEING EQUAL, WOULD BE BENEFICIAL FOR THE OFFSHORE MARKET. THAT SAID, I THINK THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE RIGHT NOW IS TO -- FOR GLOBAL INVESTORS TO REVIVE THEIR CONFIDENCE IN CHINA'S RECOVERY, AND THAT REALLY NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED BY THE INCREMENTAL EASING STEP UP FROM THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT, WHICH WE EXPECT WILL COME IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS, THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS' TIME. DAVID: I GUESS THE OTHER QUESTION IS, I MEAN, YOU COULD MAKE THE SAME ARGUMENT THIS TIME LAST YEAR THAT THIS MARKET NEED AND MORE STIMULUS, THAT THIS MARKET WAS CHEAP ENOUGH, YET, HERE WE ARE ALMOST AT ABOUT THE SAME LEVEL. YOUR TARGET OF 70 IS THE SAME TARGET YOU GUYS HAD BACK IN DECEMBER. I'M NOT PUSHING BACK. I'M JUST WONDERING WHY SHOULD WE BELIEVE YOU THAT THIS MARKET CAN RALLY IF WE HAVE GOTTEN THE SAME THINGS THAT WE HAVE GOTTEN FROM SIX MONTHS AGO AND THIS MARKET HAS NOT GONE ANYWHERE? > > I THINK WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING IS THAT THE RECOVERY HAS BEEN RATHER UNBALANCED. IF YOU LOOK AT THE SPENDING DATA ACROSS TRAVEL, ACROSS THE PRIVATE SECTOR, ACROSS DINING IN THESE VENUES, ACTUALLY, THINGS ARE RECOVERING PRETTY WELL. HOWEVER, ON THE MANUFACTURING SIDE, WE ARE SEEING WEAKENING SIGNS. I THINK IT IS THE LONGER-TERM SUSTAINABILITY OF THE RECOVERY THAT HAS INVESTORS WORRIED WHICH WAS NOT THERE BEFORE THEY REOPENING TRADE, RIGHT? YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT, OUR PRICE TARGET IS AT THE SAME LEVEL AS WHAT WE BELIEVED IN DECEMBER LAST YEAR. WHAT WE ARE SEEING HERE IS ABSOLUTELY SLOWER EARNINGS GROWTH VERSUS OUR PREVIOUS EXPECTATION, AND THIS IS BEING DRIVEN BY THE MANUFACTURING SLOW DOWN, SO WE ACTUALLY INDEED CUT OUR EARNINGS GROWTH FORECAST. ON THE OTHER HAND, CHINA AS A MARKET NOW IS TRADING AT 20% DISCOUNT VERSUS THE EMERGING MARKET, WHICH WE THINK IS ABSOLUTELY NOT JUSTIFIED. WE THINK THE OUTPERFORMANCE, THE UPSIDE IS ABSOLUTELY THERE. YVONNE: WE ARE GOING TO LEAVE IT THERE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, CHIEF CHINA EQUITY STRATEGIST AT MORGAN STANLEY, JOINING US FROM THEIR AUSTRALIA CONFERENCE. COMING UP, A SEISMIC SHIFT IN THE WORLD OF GOLF. WE TAKE A LOOK AT THE SHOT DEAL BETWEEN THE PGA TOUR AND THE SAUDI-BACKED BREAKAWAY LEAGUE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS PUTS US IN A POSITION WHERE WE'VE GOT CAPITAL THAT WE CAN DEPLOY TO THE BENEFIT OF OUR MEMBERS AND THROUGH OUR TOURNAMENTS, AND IT GIVES US CAPITAL TO DEPLOY IN GROWTH BUSINESSES THAT ULTIMATELY WILL GENERATE A RETURN THAT WE WILL REINVEST IN OUR PLAYERS. DAVID: CRAZY, HUH? THAT WAS THE PGA COMMISSIONER WITH HIS THOUGHTS ON WHAT WAS REALLY SHOCKING. YOU JUST HAVE TO CHECK TWITTER TO GET THE REACTION FROM THE GOLFERS THEMSELVES, THAT MERGER, OF COURSE. WE DO HAVE MORE DETAILS ON THIS ONE. YVONNE: I THINK A LOT OF THEM FOUND OUT THE NEWS ON TWITTER, IT SEEMED, AS WELL, WAKING UP TO THE NEWS. WE HAVE MORE NEWS FROM OUR LEGAL REPORTER. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE LUCRATIVE PRO GOLF BUSINESS NOW? > > SOME OF THE FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THIS DEAL ARE BEING WORKED OUT. THEY WILL DEFINITELY IMPACT PLAYER CONTRACTS, CONTRACTS THAT THE LEADS HAVE WITH BROADCASTERS. LIV, FOR INSTANCE, HAS ONE DEAL WITH THE CW NETWORK. THE PGA HAS DEALS WITH ESPN AND OTHERS. ALL THOSE WILL BE IMPACTED AS WELL AS THE PLAYERS THEMSELVES AND THE CONTRACT. WE WILL HAVE TO SEE WHAT SORT OF NEW PRODUCT THESE TWO LEAGUES NOW COME UP WITH. WE HAD THE PGA FROM AMERICA AS WELL AND THEN WE HAVE THE DP WORLD TOUR FROM EUROPE AND LIV WORLD, WHICH IS THE SAUDI-BACKED CIRCUIT. THEY SAY THE WHOLE OBJECTIVE IS TO DRAW IN YOUNG AUDIENCES, SO WE WILL HAVE TO SEE WHAT THEY COME UP WITH ONCE SOME OF THE DETAILS ARE WORKED OUT, BUT AS OF NOW, IN PRINCIPLE, THEY WILL NEED TO FORM THIS JOINT VENTURE. DAVID: SINCE YOU MENTION IT, WHAT DETAILS HAVE YET TO BE WORKED OUT? > > THERE ARE SOME ASPECTS WHICH THEY ALREADY DECIDED ON, BUT THEY ARE EVALUATING THE ASSETS OF THE DP WORLD TOUR, LIV GOLF AS WELL AS PGA. THEY NEED TO FIGURE OUT SOME OF THE OTHER DETAILS THAT WOULD DIRECTLY IMPACT BROADCAST THAT IS ALREADY IN PLACE AS WELL AS SPONSORSHIP DEALS THE PLAYERS HAVE. THE PGA HAS BIG CONTRACTS WITH SPONSORS, CORPORATE SPONSORS SUCH AS, YOU KNOW, WE HAVE ROLEX, CHARLES SCHWAB, MASTERCARD. BIG NAMES THAT SPONSOR TITLES AND CUPS AND TOURNAMENTS THAT THEY HAVE. YVONNE: OUR LEGAL NEWS REPORTER. OBVIOUSLY, THAT IS THE LEGAL SIDE OF THINGS WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH, BUT YOU TALK ABOUT JUST THE STORM WE ARE SEEING, THE RESPONSE. I THINK FROM THOSE THAT WERE HUGE BACKERS OF THE PGA AND GOLFERS THAT REALLY DEFENDED IT, THEY ARE SHOCKED THAT WE TRANSPIRE TO THIS POINT WHEN THE PGA UP UNTIL NOW SAID THAT THIS WAS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN, RIGHT? DAVID: YEAH, I MEAN WE ARE GETTING THE INFORMATION OF HOW LONG THE NEGOTIATIONS HAVE BEEN TAKING PLACE, AND I BELIEVE IT IS AS EARLY AS IF NOT EARLIER THAN APRIL, THESE CONVERSATIONS TO GET THESE TWO TOGETHER. CHRIS MURPHY TWEETING OUT HERE. IS THIS REGULATORY PRISM THROUGH WHICH WE SHOULD MAYBE BE LOOKING AT THIS? YVONNE: WHAT THAT SENATOR WAS SAYING, WAS IT REALLY ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS UP UNTIL NOW? THIS WILL BE INTERESTING TO WATCH.