00:00

We're joined now by the Ukrainian economy minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko. Thank you. Thank you so much for joining us. Obviously, the destruction of this dam, this dam has huge implications across Ukraine right now. Do you have an estimate for how many people will be effective and what is your priority at this moment? Thank you for your questions. Thank you for invitation. And what I would say that what happened today without any doubt might call and should be called the biggest man made disaster. And the Russia, they've proven once again the that the whole world that they'll act like a terroristic state, then I think they used to. You know, a disaster. And it seems to be like an ecological weapon of mass destruction. It was big about the damages that we're facing. I think we would be ready to estimate all damages just in a few days. But we understand perfectly well that if we would like to restore or reconstruct them station, hydro electric power station, that at the same scale it might cost us at least at least one one point five billion US dollars. But of course, we would know the exact numbers and figures just in a few days. And as a result of this, the risk act. So we might face that 80 settlements can be flooded easily. And that's why today, starting from there at 2 o'clock when we was informed about this act by the Russian side, we have stopped the evacuation of Ukrainian peoples. And that's why it's it's the most adjusting that we're doing right now. And so we're absolutely sure that that this dam was destroyed by Russians. And we have proof from our intelligence service that e there was no external any external shell. And so it was damaged definitely by Russia. So now we're fully focused on evacuation. If you're if to answer your question on what is the much most urgent measures that we're making right now when we're doing right now. And you have more information specifically on evidence of what caused the breach itself. You say that you have you have conclusive evidence that it's it's Russia. But, you know, by what means. You know, whether it's shelling or mines or any. So as we know, there is there was no external shelling in, and that's why this damage just was caused by a detonation. So actually, if you remember last year we had the information and we shared this information was a international leaders on that fact that Russian have mined the station. So that's why it was the question of time when they would detonate it. And if so, why now? I think that because of the situation that will happen. I think it's also kinds of threats that they they use in kind of pressure. They're trying to use an international society as well that I support in Ukraine. And, you know, by the way, or the question that what why we think that it's Russia and then what? There is a brewing the brewing that can be used. I just would like to add that the station now now is located on the temporarily occupied territory. That's why Russia actually controlled that station. I don't think that there might be no better brewing over the fact that they have destroyed environment by themselves. And can you assess the impact that this will have on the agricultural sector and on crop output? That would definitely have the influence on their agricultural sector because, A, they will cause their problems with irrigation system. But I think that all would be ready to estimate this number just in just in a few days. No, full well, just full the focus on another occasion, as I told you previously. But the thing that we won't be able to irrigate around 5, just five of five thousand sheep. That's not a good cultural land. Five hundred? Yes. Five hundred thousand five hundred thousand people. Good culture and were unable to provide those irrigation system and its cells in the Ukraine. So that's why it's essential for agriculture. And is there anything you can do to mitigate the impact of these floods? Or is the focus now just rescue? I think the focus on the rescue and of course, the focus, our focus for today and I think will. We'll just will fly to international society dollar partners. We're obliged to. Yes. Yes. Security Council. Once again, I would like to underline the Drescher X like terroristic statement that, you know, the damages. So we have we have what you describe in the DNA report provided by the World Bank is around was around 400 billion U.S. dollars. And now I think that the damages are going to be even more. And that's why I tell you, they they're going to do it to act on Ukrainian territory. Well, we'll have more and more damages. And, of course, it would influence the economic situation because last year you remember that numbers we provide to we said was the GDP for up to 2 percent. And even though we hope and we estimate that because it was our partners, that this year we would face the trend to growth. We will talk to girls. It was up 1 percent. And we hope that we will reach that growth. But of course, this this action, this terroristic act, this action cost more and more damages and can make. And that will enable us to return to growth. That's why it's essential for Ukrainian economy to keep operating. As you know, that 50 percent of our expenditures are covered by our financial partners. Sound like 50 percent of expenditures covered by Ukrainian business that operate in that sense. Why it's all essential to have a third to do business that operate in all or all around Ukraine. And you were saying that so in terms of the economic recovery, how specifically what parts of the economy do you think that this will most affect? You mean they had visitation, that movie based on the situation presently? Yes. So the focus agricultural area and of course, ecology as a nation. So that's why we're focused on that. And of course, we try and we would estimate all losses. Oh, well, it's going to be losses of potential. There's going to be losses to infrastructure, social infrastructure or households. And the schools were damaged. And we'll know. So that's why these numbers will would add to the board. And it would influence the economy and the reconstruction in general. And you were talking about a return to growth. What do you think has driven that return to growth? What has been the sort of what has driven that? The fact that bring Ukrainian business, I keep operating and that fact that the last year we have provided several programs for reallocation of the business from the front line to the more serious regions and that they keep operating. Also, we have provided problems like incentives for business to keep operating, like access to finance, an additional guarantee from the governmental side and also different granting programs. And they you wouldn't might be surprised, but we had a big demand from Ukrainian side even during the war time, people would like to set up and to enlarge their business activity and of where focused on Ukrainians that the living abroad and blend to return back. And I think that this factor also would influence the economic recovery and the economic growth as well. And right now, about more than a year into the war, what is your biggest concern about the economy? My biggest concern that we're in the war, we are fighting their two fronts for possible in the main front is a military one. The second one is a economic front. And of course, we are you know, this war cost a lot for the Ukrainian economy. So that's why we need no shortage of time. And that's why I would say a lot like the minister of economy. But the deputy prime minister and I would apply to politicians to provide the support, to provide support for weapons supply and and and for finance financing as well, because it's something that can help us to gain the victory as soon as possible. That's why I think it's the main factor that would influence, of course, its main factors that would influence the economic laws. And of course, hydroelectric plant was the hydroelectric plant was under Russian control. There any energy implications for what has happened for Ukraine? That is. Not, not not in the moment. And there were talks about extending the grain deal beyond July. Are you looking at having potentially, you know, access to the ammonia in order to get that through, in order to get an extension on grain? I would say just from my so what them from your letter, we saw that we are insisting on extending this deal. As you know, that we are a country that depends on the expert and expert agricultural goods. So that's why it's essentially in the way of was to extend this agreement.