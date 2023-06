00:00

Given all the allegations you've brought in 136 page complaint against finance and seizing jail, a lot of these things are things we've seen in other forms without crypto. Is this a crypto cases such or is this a pretty straightforward securities case? You raise a good question. This is actually a straightforward securities case, but it's in the context of crypto. And let me just say crypto tokens, the investing public meets that same disclosure, full, fair and truthful disclosure, we say. And in the crypto space, it's largely built on a business model that's non-compliant with the securities laws. People are commingling all of the customer funds there. It would be as if the New York Stock Exchange is also operating a hedge fund and trading against their customers or add to it that they don't have proper controls to avoid manipulative trading on the platform by their system. So here finance at a sister organization controlled by Mr. Zao called Sigma Chain. So. Absolutely, it's straightforward. Protect the public through the securities law. Build confidence and trust. But it's in the context of crypto. You have said elsewhere that there are certain custody rules here that register financial advisers have to pay attention to when it's something like finance. Are you looking at some of those financial advisers for possible violations? Well, I'm not going to get into any one investigation or a case that we haven't yet brought. But I would say this to all of those investment advisers out there that may be interested in trading and crypto. Your client funds under an existing two thousand nine rule have to be. Proper qualified custodians, and that's not what you have on buying. Yes. Make no mistake. In fact, as we alleged, your fund is in custody it finance. You don't even know really who's where. It's where it is. You know that Mr. Zao ultimately is controlling it, but it may have actually moved it to a sister organization. There's another one that we allege merit peak that billions of dollars of funds we're moving to. So that raises another question about the extent to which what you're seeing with respect to buying. And so Mr. ISE out may well apply to other companies doing similar things. Do you have similar custody problems with other people dealing with crypto? Obviously, this is the largest exchange there is, but other similar entities. I would say this, it may be the largest exchange because we allege that they had corrupted their trading volumes by a lack of risk controls about their affiliates sic McShane and lost trading. But moving on to your question, there are challenges of custody threw out this space. And secondly, there is a business model that bundles and co mingles functions that we don't see, nor would we allow elsewhere in finance. And so there's parallels here to the FTSE acts of fraud and manipulation that we saw and we allege against Sam Back and Free, where he had a sister organization, Alameda and the special arrangements with that trading platform, RTX, you see platform after platform that the entrepreneur is behind the platform also are trying to build wealth for themselves and their investors through sister organizations, hedge funds, trading against the customers or even even as it relates to where there might not be a sister organization that they're dealing against their customers. Given what you just said, that you've seen this in the business models, not just of finance but elsewhere, what does this mean for the crypto industry more broadly? Look, I think the crypto industry more broadly, if it's going to have any success going forward, has to come into compliance with basic public policy about disclosure, about avoiding conflicts, about segregating properly, segregating customer funds and guarding against fraud manipulation. Without that, this whole area stands the chances of collapsing like a house of cards. And look, there's there's legitimate questions out there. What even might be the value of the individual tokens where merit neutral? But we're not public policy neutral. The business models need to adjust to come into compliance and that may be hard work. But it's going to promote trust in this field, which otherwise it's just as I've often said, it's so it's a Wild West and a bunch of casino operators. In your complaint, you name specifically some tokens that you say are unregistered securities. I assume that that's not a complete list. Are you in call the complete list. Are you to do this by by enforcement action or might there be a regulatory statement? These are all of the cryptos that we think are of our securities. They're subject to regulation. Number one, we've already had those regulatory statements in there by Congress and the US Supreme Court. And an investment contract is one of 30 terms in the definition of securities. And is Thurgood Marshall, a famous justice of the Supreme Court, said Congress painted with a broad brush that we've secondly, yes, we brought enforcement actions well over 100 and we've been clear whether it's settled or litigated actions. And courts have seen us lay out the facts to the public that most of these come under the securities laws and it comes down to this, David. The public is relying on a group of entrepreneurs in the middle and they're looking at the Twitter feeds and looking at the Web sites, and these are the same entrepreneurs that are hiring lawyers to try to thwart the investor protection. We're talking about. So I think that the rules and the regulations are already clear. To what extent, Mr. Chair, is there coordination within the US government? The CFTC went after buying ads back in March, as I recall there. There was talk about maybe the DOJ, Department of Justice looking as well. Are you coordinating a behind the scenes? I again, I can't go into any specifics, but we do work with our federal law enforcement partners in the Coinbase filing this morning. We work with 10 states across this great nation colluding. Alabama and California and eight others. So we coordinate and brought in action on Coinbase with 10 states. And we work with the CFTC when appropriate. We work with the Justice Department, whether it's around the FTSE acts of fraud and manipulation charges. We've worked with other law enforcement partners around something called Terra Luna. You might remember about a year ago that blew up in and Doe Quan, the individual behind that. So we've got good working relationships. I couldn't be prouder, though, of our enforcement staff at the S.E.C. and working collaboratively across our agency inside the S.E.C.. I'm curious, Mr. Chair, looking at the complaint you that's for a permanent injunction. You've asked for disgorge my ill gotten gains. You have not, as far as I can tell, gone for a temporary restraining order. Why haven't you tried to shut it down immediately? I think, as we said in our filing yesterday, that we thought it was appropriate and to file with regard to an asset freeze and there really are concerns here, David. On the finance platforms and the movements of money as to what's really behind the curtain here. And we know Mr. Zarb controls it all. We know that investors were misled about the risk controls and that that they concealed an awful lot from the investing public about where their funds and custody was held and really saw it actively did to evade US law. But why aren't you shutting it down right now? Why aren't you asking for a temporary restraining order that takes work with court? David? OK, fair. Fair enough. Let me ask you, are you concerned at all about larger repercussions throughout the crypto industry that given the size, at least as you say, the reported size, at least a finance, that this could lead to a widespread sort of dislocation within the crypto industry? Look, right now, the industry is dislocating American public's money and frankly, there's too many frauds and scams and too much hype picking the pockets of the American public. So I'm just I'm just frankly, what I'm deeply worried about is an ongoing sector of our capital markets that undermines the trust in the capital markets. It's not only that people are losing money in bankruptcies and scams and hucksters and flim flam artists, but it's also about undermining that, which really is part of our whole economic success. A hundred trillion dollar capital markets. Why should the New York Stock Exchange or broker dealers that we all know and respect undermined by this other corner of the capital markets, which is sort of what sort of say, thumbing their nose and saying, catch us if you can? Finally, Mr. Chair, I mean, you obviously know a lot about finance. Your colleagues have really spent a lot of time going through it. And you're not asking for dissolution of the company. But from what you've seen are, though, is the wrongdoing that you've identified in your complaint. Is it so inherent to the operation that is a private matter. Finance really can't survive. Let. It needs to come into compliance. I would definitely say the investing public be where? Those investment advisors that are registered with us, it's not a qualified custodian, but everyone else as well. Be aware about your funds on that platform when there has been such a really extensive web of deception and concealment and efforts to evade the law. Both on the US platform, the international platform that has been offered to US investors and all built all built on a set of tokens mean what really stands behind their own finance tokens, BNP and the like. And what's if you can sort of say what is the economic rationale if you're an investor for some of these tokens that finances behind?