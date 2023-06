00:00

Today, the story is Sequoia Capital, kind of separating its China, India and U.S. businesses. Can you just talk me through the why behind that? Yeah, look, soya becomes Sequoia. It becomes three distinct firms, right? Sequoia Capital here, which will focus on the U.S. and Europe. Hong Shan, which is the English name the firms adopt in China and then pick 15 partners, which is a reference, the original name of Mt. Everest for its India and Southeast Asia Pacific investing arm. And the why is because they are already three largely independent firms. They offer operate in independent geographies. And what the partners of each regional unit said in the statement is that they are running decentralized organizations with a centralized back office and it just isn't making any sense, particularly when you consider the competing policy standpoints of the United States and China right now. And the difficulty, not just the difficulty, but the debate around deploying us originated capital into Chinese startups. Yeah, and we know that Biden potentially is going to make is going to take some action on that front. Just add on the China component, Hong Shan. I think that if I look, I need to look at the currencies, but I'm pretty sure Hong is read Shannon's mounds of Red Mountain. It seems maybe as what they can be going what in terms of the money that they put to play over the years very early in some point capital. Historically Sukhoi and they've done well. And this goes to the core of this story. It's been a largely independent Chinese affiliate for more than a decade, getting in very early stage, deploying a lot of capital. But broadly across the portfolio, the more recent history has seen Sequoia, China, be involved in some very high profile listings, bite dance being one example. But again, remember, this is the sort of ethical debate here in Silicon Valley. Should U.S. domiciled venture firms taking money from U.S. LP be deploying that capital in China? Ivor, from a competitive perspective, from an IP perspective, A.I. has put that race in debate really and focus along with Bloomberg reporting that according to sources, Joe Biden is looking very carefully at restricting outbound investment from the US to China. And I mean, you're in the valley. What does Silicon Valley think about that? Like, you have to have exposure to China in some capacity, right. So how do you do that? Like, how do you deploy capital, get good returns, but also not perpetuate technology growth or competition in China? Well, look, every individual firm and every individual partner has a different viewpoint. Many that I speak to say we will not raise money from Chinese El Pais and we will not deploy capital into Chinese startups because they believe philosophically that they should back the US horse in that race. BAIER Or any other field of technology. And then consider our reporting about the policy perspective. Actually, it's becoming increasingly difficult to take U.S. originated capital and deploy it into China. And many investors I've interviewed or spoken to in the corridors in recent weeks would say, yeah, you know, there's a clear, backward looking data tracker that shows V.C. investment in China is down. But also psychologically, it's not a market that U.S. forces at least are racing to get into. And I think you've made a really, really interesting, fascinating point about A.I., because if the US was not focused on restricting some of these fund flows before A.I., then they certainly will be. We'll be now of that dual use. And you just think of companies like Meg, your sense time in China, which had been flagged as potentially being problematic. So just expound on that as the dual use component as well. That's important in terms of national security for the U.S.. Yes. So, you know, think about the restrictions the United States has made on the export of chip making technology and the latest generation of chips. A concern around that is that in one instance with power development of A.I. for use in national defense use cases by China, the other side of the debate, the venture capitalists here in the valley point out, is that China has a real advantage when it comes to A.I. because they can dictate policy. They can basically provide the factors that will allow their entrepreneurs to succeed. You know, if China wants to go big on A.I., it will go big on A.I. Is it, you know, paraphrasing? It's the basic argument made by those voices that recognize why they need to back U.S. entrepreneurs, because they see China having at least a public sector of government led advantage in establishing that field.