Why don't you just buy a bank? What I think they are going to be many assets to buy, and maybe the best way I have to describe it is banks are going to be tight for capital. And when they're tied for capital, they have two ways of solving the problem. They can either raise more capital or they can sell assets. And the most likely scenario is there will be assets to sell in area where we have a big footprint, mortgages, commercial real estate bonds, municipal bonds. Dan said it earlier today that he was very keen on mortgages that do market just to sell. And we'll be there to step in and try to buy them. Are you looking at buying a franchise to do that or is that just something to happen? Is is something that we've built over the past 20 years. And, you know, there's good news and bad news when you have a tougher economic cycle. I think the the better news is that the expected return goes up and they are significant bloc of assets to sell. You know, it could be, for example, what equivalent loans? You know, one of the bank Will, who is very big in equipment loans, is out of business. All of a sudden, there's going to be a lot for us to do. I hear this from other people, too. I hear Apollo say banks are going to step back. We're going to step back in. How competitive is this going to be? Can you give me some size? This is good. And how make the pie is going to be? It is going to be competitive because the seller has a fiduciary duty and there will be enough for some of us to do a lot and put money to work and be patient and wait for the right opportunity to do so. And I think I think the cycle is usually long. And so there's no rush to put money to work. There is a very disciplined, systematic way to look at your opportunity and some will look better than the other. It may very well be that the single best asset turns out to be real estate where we have a big footprint. Or it may very well be that it turns out to be commercial real estate in mortgages and this whole segment. Commercial real estate is something you've bought off and I've heard it from Dan. I spoke to Marc about it just moments ago. You should not be worried about commercial real estate. Can you talk me? Just take me into the halls of this place. This building. Have you all sat around a table, gone through every single portfolio and thought about what you don't want exposure to right now related to this one particular sector? Well, I think we have and I think I think we've seen the playbook before and it is everything else being equal, a slow cycle sort of banks. We look at the report for you and slowly but surely Michael Barr books. I think you have a micro structure of the commercial real estate market, which is quite different depending on the city, depending on the places. Some places are clearly tested. Some of them are doing just fine. I mean, you can look at Austin, for example. You're hard pressed to find an empty office in Austin, and deep overall trend is going to be that people somehow come back to work one way or the other. But there's a transition period where for sure there will be distressed seller and people who have the wrong financing. And I think the financing part is really, really important because it's one of the segment where we're very involved and people have borrow short term in the past was very low rate. All of a sudden the financing is expiring, spreads are higher, and of course, rates are much higher. And so there will need to address this situation either by selling or by refunding more attractive terms for us. Clearly, this business is going to change compared to what it was several decades ago. We've had a multi decade bond bull market. Most people assume that's now over based on the last four months. Can you tell me how this business will be different with that in mind, what you need to position for now versus what this firm was positioned for in the previous several decades with a very big change. And Don mentioned this before is generative A.I. and how technology can change our business. And think, for example, what about about the real estate market? We can hire a hundred people to go from city to city and we kind of look at every single lease or every single property or we can use technology to give us a better grasp of where the alpha is and where we think the opportunity is. When we think about communication with client, we can invest significantly in generative A.I. and actually give a better risk report, better crystal, most report to clients and so on and so forth. And I think it's incredibly exciting. I see the work that we do is open A.I. and Microsoft as important as the birth of the Internet. I mean, it is. It is that it is. You think how powerful it is that powerful and it will change to job also changing up to potentially. Yeah. No, no, of course. Of course. I mean, I mean you a good way. I think it will make us more productive. And I think that's a really, really good thing. Is that a challenge to your secular outlook? I think he was a man who was a secular on a super secular basis. Everything else being equal, I think it means rates are lower. But it also I think you should see. It was a humongous amount of humble pie, a innocent, that the dispersion of event is going to be very big. And we don't know what we don't know. And it's easy for me to make predictions about what will happen 10 years from that. Chances are that I'd be very wrong. But it is quite exciting. We need to embrace technology. And the reality is it's a very competitive market every single day, I think. And I ask myself, why do we think we can generate higher returns than passive? Why do we think we can generate better returns than a competitor? Every bit helps. Technology is one of them, and I think we need to embrace it and hard, of course, to stay and keep on investing significantly over the business cycle. And that's a competitive edge and a barriers to entry just like everything else. Let's measure success. Are you. Over the last 10 years, let's go back a decade. PIMCO was at about two trillion dollars a year. I'm not too far away from the likes of BlackRock. BlackRock, say you since then as more than doubled. The aim here is steady, steady with some volatility, tons of volatility along the way, but it's basically unchanged in the last decade. What do you think that reflects? It reflects a decision we made is that we try to be very focused and do one thing and do it very well. And I think we went through a period of time where maybe fixed income wasn't as attractive as it is right now. And we we have the view that if we perform, if we significantly beat the passive benchmark, if we do better than our peers, then will come. And we don't measure success by the amount of ISE that's we have. We measure our success better returns. We give to our investors in what is a very competitive market. And so and so and so the do the real CnF asset manager is to try to be bigger for the sake of being bigger because of economies of scale. We don't this is not a goal. Just to be clear, it's not a goal. It's not a goal here to perform with the money we've been entrusted. And if we do a good job, we'll be fine. Well, let's talk about that. Good job. There have been a couple of difficulties. I want to talk about one specific name, which is Colombia Property Trust. What do I need to know about that? What happened? Can you just give me a better idea of what happened that. Well, I think I think for obvious reasons, we don't specifically comment on names, but of course, we have a big portfolio of assets across the globe. And when you have a recession, some are going to be doing less well. And we're going to work on trying to bed to get the best possible outcome. And the reality of fund management is you have at any point in time things doing great and things doing less great. And we focus on the one doing less great and making sure we have the best possible outcome. So it's not just a reflection of being so big across everything, or was that a canary in the coal mine on a certain issue at a certain time? No, I think it's a reflection of us having a diverse portfolio. And I think you heard one of my competitor at Milken saying that very well, saying that when you have a big real estate board for you at any point in time, not everything is gonna do great. And I think we're willing to do that as long as the net result for investors is going to be the right way. I think that's what matters. One last issue that we need to discuss as well and understand that perhaps you can offer a great degree of clarity and detail because of litigation issues. But you know, what name is going to come up in conversation now? Credit Suisse. Now, I just wonder, from your perspective, the future of the 81 market continue convertibles after the events of the last couple of months as a firm. And if you don't want to talk directly about that institution, we don't have to. But as a firm, have you rethought about that particular class of securities? Well, the banks, the banks, especially in Europe, have a big need to issue 81 as a way to raise enough equity to pass the stress test. And so there needs to be clear rules of engagement from both the banks and the regulator. And you have seen in the recent months the Bank of England and the ECB being incredibly vocal about what they think the words of the game are and what a well functioning market has to offer to make it attractive for investors to participate. And if the rules of the game are attractive and the price is right, you will see plenty of people coming into this market and PIMCO will be one of them. And if the rules of the games are biased or unclear or at the expense of investors, then maybe you will decide to step out of it. Do you think that bias and unclear now depends on the jurisdiction? We have welcomed comments made by the ECB and the Bank of England.