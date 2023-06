00:00

Why is it so important? Because it's the end of the civil war in golf, there was this division between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. It was certainly a threat. And next, essential threat to the PGA Tour. And this was something where the PGA was there filing lawsuits against each other. And the PGA basically essentially banned its players from participating in live golf, saying that if you go on their tour, you're not allowed to come back with us. So this changes the whole game completely because they're going in different directions. And it forced in many ways, golf fans to make a decision which to follow in golf players, certainly to decide to go with live golf or to stay on the PGA Tour. So to me, this is huge. Yeah. Yeah. Is undoubtedly huge. How did they. Given that golf? It was it was so heated, wasn't it, that competition and the scandal and the controversy at least around players opting for the the huge money tickets being dangled by the Saudis. How do we how did we get to this point? Scarlet Fu? Well, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested in live golf and there are a lot of accusations of greenwashing sport washing where it was trying to clean up its reputation with all the human rights abuses through sport, through golf specifically. And a lot of the players did like the fact that they would get paid to play and to participate in this league. So a lot of the players were put in a position where they were saying, do I stick with what's been traditional or do I go with this new league that could offer better compensation? And there was a lot of controversy. Greg Norman was at the front of it, recruiting a lot of golf players. And as time went by, you could see during the press conferences when the golf players themselves were talking about what they going to participate in. There are a lot of testing questions. And it got to this cultural story that that really took over the story of golf. And the PGA was really in a very defensive position and in a defensive crouch as a result. It wasn't clear how they were going to both move forward in parallel directions, especially because live golf didn't really have a broadcast rights deal, which I think is one of the big issues when you're ever you're talking about live sports.