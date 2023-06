00:00

What do you make of this? And for the Saudis to go alone in all this is quite a bold move. I don't think the cut was too much of a surprise. And look, it really shows actually how weak demand could actually be. And if you actually look at refining margins this quarter, they've absolutely collapsed. So the concern is and the Saudis will know a few months forward what really demand is shaping up like. But you're right. I think it's surprising that some of the other members didn't join, but they're also thinking of their own revenues. And I think the Saudis are also thinking about their budget to balance the budget around a to 80, 80 bucks, apparently balanced budget or something along those lines. Yes. I think the concern is if they keep cutting, that does change the spending outlook with the whole global energy industry. I mean, one of the sectors we'd like this year is oil services. And one of the areas that said, especially the American service names is the Middle East is booming. So further cuts. How does that actually change the growth of spending going into next year and beyond? And that would be a concern I would have. But the corollary of that is if you got low oil prices, a lack of incentive agency or the lack of money actually to also invest in these products made by these oil services companies. Absolutely. Oil services have been one of our best sectors. They beat they've been beating earnings each quarter. We'd like the China servers names as well. But I completely agree with you. If demand starts to really weaken going into next year, then yes, we don't need as much ship products. It seems like the Saudis are really doubling down. Do you think it's enough to kind of keep these speculators at bay? I mean, these short sellers that everybody at the market right now. How does it really shift, do you think, market dynamic? Well, I still think OPEC or Saudis in general, that they're still looking at long term fundamentals. I mean, the oil business is a long term business. So they are looking at what demand like next year and in the medium term. And I think the key point also to this is how is China covering? I mean, hi, Thomas. Just finished our energy tool. Actually, the last two weeks. And you're only starting to see sort of commodity type products demand recover. I'd even say sort of last month. So we've got to see how that pans out over the sort of US and China driving season. How does the whole decarbonisation side of things? Because I mean, people are saying that peak oil is getting closer and closer now. And, you know, where are you with that thinking? Well, look, we're still positive on renewables even. Eighty dollars fundamentally. And if you look at also policy changes, particularly in the US with the Inflation Reduction Act, also in Europe, et cetera, we're still at a high price. Okay. It's not 100 dollars we had last year, but it's still relatively high. But more importantly, the cost of renewables has started to come down in some areas. I mean, we've just launched on the company recently in this solar tracking system. It uses a ISE tracking of solar panels. Next tracker, it's called, you know, if you use that product, actually it is more competitive in terms of power generation or the cost of power generation to actually some of the fossil fuel based power. We've just had a talk about China's stimulus in the property sector. Is that enough? Qatar turn around commodities, you think? I think it's more about the consumer, how hesitating they are in terms of their own business plan, whether it's real estate, whether it's industry in general. I think when you trying to get over that nervousness, then I think things recover quite sharply. Okay. So give us a sense of what parts of the home market you like right now. So this year, look, we've been positive. China energy equities versus overseas names. I mean, we talk about oil, but natural gas demand growth could be double digit this year, a bit like oil. But more importantly, it could be double digit for the next few years. So we like sort of the China gas names, again, comes back to some of the structural growth drivers in renewables or around the sort of evey value chains. So rare earth companies you can't mine much about outside China and therefore there's only a few sort of companies to choose from. So evey sales okay at times has been sluggish, but it's still relatively robust. And again, if you take a longer term view, we'll still still see penetration of heavy vehicles around the world. We've been focusing on that as we trade in China as well. Do you think oil companies are still one of the key places to play there? I mean, what sort of dividend? You know, you get a decent dividend. I mean, yes. Look, I mean, Sinopec, given one of the best dividend yields amongst the global energy names and low even 80 dollars or even if it's seventy dollars, you're still going to see a robust dividend yield from the sector. I think with the S & P reform of the China names, you've started to see them buying back shares that they never used to be allowed to do. So you're starting to see, I think, the energy names. Yes. Really become more like some of the global energy names. And they're offering better yield and they actually look better value. GROSS yield and Sinopec. Seven point High Flyers. Scott, what do you look at? Do you know the components of the oil complex? You have one part, which is a real estate agent, petrochemicals. You know, it depends how far you want to go up downstream. And with that in mind, you know, which of the Chinese names are gonna benefit from that? Because that has been fundamentally immensely strong. Yes, absolutely. I think with the commodity chemicals, you're, again, only just starting to see a recovery in China. But the largest chemical producer in China is called Sinopec. Right. So it does it all really. So, again, I still keep with that. And also, I think as China becomes more new energy, it will be Sinopec type companies which lead that simply because they have so many retail stations. So you'll either plug your TV vehicle in the station or get gasoline or get hydrogen. So I think like we're seeing with the overseas companies, it's those close to the consumer should benefit in the long term would be our view. And I think what we're missing right now in terms of this whole I mean, obviously, when it comes to decarbonisation, as I mentioned, there are shortages everywhere. It still seems like the commodity complex here right now. Are there still opportunities around some of these themes? Yeah. I mean, look, I think with the clean energy, you look at some of the names which have sold off a lot, perhaps because they've missed a quarter of guidance or so, I still think keeping with long term themes and forget the sort of volatility around some of the earnings, you know, do we believe that would be better solar capacity growth in the world? Yes, we do. And also wind, et cetera. And I again, I mentioned about rare earths, et cetera. I think, Pete, with these themes, and especially if we're in a backdrop of old commodity prices still being relatively high, then it does incentivize us to look up clean alternatives.