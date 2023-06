00:00

IT'S A BIT OF SOFTNESS IN MARKETS. KRITI: IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THAT QUESTION OF ARE WE GETTING CLOSER AND CLOSER TO THAT RECESSION A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN PROTECTING IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER. NOW, AS WE GET DATA LIKE THE SERVICES, THIS IS THE SLOWDOWN IN THE BIGGEST PART OF THE U.S. ECONOMY. IT'S COMING FASTER THAN WE EXPECTED. IT WEIGHED ON SENTIMENT TODAY AS YOU SEE FUTURES DOWN. THIS IS NOT A MASSIVE MOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE. GIVEN THE CONTEXT, FUTURES HAVE REMAINED UNCHANGED AT THIS TIME. THIS IS A LITTLE BIT MORE CONVICTION IN THE IDEA IT IS A DOWN DAY. YOU SEE THAT WHEN IT COMES TO THE BOND MARKET. THE FEDERAL RESERVE NEED TO BE REPRICED. THE TWO YEAR YIELD IS DOWN TO BASIS POINTS. WHAT'S INTERESTING IS WE ARE ABOUT A WEEK AWAY FROM THE NEXT FED MEETING. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THE FED NEEDS TO HIT PAUSE. THAT'S WHAT THE MARKET IS PRICING. YOU'RE STARTING TO SEE A SLOWDOWN, WINDOWS THE MARKET INTERPRET THAT AS A NEED TO CUT? THAT'S GOING TO BE THE CONVERSATION WE HAVE IN COMING DAYS. THIS BRINGS BACK DOWN WHAT 24 HOURS AGO WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS MASSIVE VOLUNTARY CUT FROM OPEC. HERE WE ARE, TESTING THAT LEVEL. WHAT DOES THAT SAY IN TERMS OF THE RECESSIONARY CALLS? YOU SAW A LITTLE BIT OF A MIXED PICTURE. YOU SAW SOME REAL OUTPERFORMANCE IN JAPAN. THE CHINESE INDEX IS UNCHANGED, UNDERPERFORMING THE BROADER GAINS YOU SAW IN THE REGION. THE REAL HIGHLIGHT IS COMING FROM THE RBA, THE AUSTRALIAN CENTRAL BANK. YOU ARE SEEING STRENGTH IN THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. WHAT DOES THAT SAY IN TERMS OF TACKLING INFLATION, ONE WEEK AWAY FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE MEETING. YOU ARE SEEING SOME STRENGTH IN THE AUSSIE DOLLAR. KRITI: THAT'S REALLY INTERESTING. ANNA: THERE CERTAINLY HAVE BEEN -- THIS WAS A CENTRAL BANK THAT HAD BEEN ON HOLD. IT STARTS TO HIKE AGAIN. DOES THAT GIVE US PAUSE FOR THOUGHT? IS THE PICTURE FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS ON THE BACK FOOT. DOWN BY LESS THAN THAT IN MOST OF THESE MARKETS. MODEST WEAKNESSES COMING THROUGH ON THE LONDON MARKET. HEALTH CARE PROVIDING ONE AREA OF GREEN. MOST OF THE SECTORS ARE NEGATIVE TERRITORY. ONE AREA OF BRIGHTNESS HAS BEEN THE ENERGY STORY, BRENT CRUDE IS DOWN BY 2.5 PERCENT. THAT IS WEIGHING ON ENERGY STOCKS. WE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TO BE REPLICATED. WE NOW SEE WEAKNESS IN THE OIL PRICE, DOWN BY 2.4%. THAT IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON THOSE STOCKS. NATURAL GAS IS IN FOCUS WHEN IT COMES TO YOUR. WE DON'T SEE MUCH MOVEMENT IN THE MARKET. YESTERDAY, WE SAW A REALLY BIG JUMP. WE GOT USE TO THE INITIAL INVASION OF UKRAINE. THE WAR IS ON GOING THERE. NOW WE SAW A JUMP IN GAS PRICES YESTERDAY IN THE U.K. AND THE EUROPEAN BENCHMARK. HOW TIGHT THAT MARKET GETS. WE HAVE SOME DATA OUT. THE POUND IS INTERESTING. INTERESTING CONSTRUCTION DATA IS COMING OUT. THEY'RE DOWN TO LEVELS OF HOMEBUILDING WE HAVEN'T SEEN SINCE 2009. WE HAVE CHRISTINE LAGARDE AT THE ECB REASSERTING THOSE MARKETS. LOOK AT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS. THEY HAVE SOFTENED. WE HAVE A LOT TO DISCUSS WITH OUR GUEST. KRITI: THAT DECISION FROM US TRILLION HAS A PAUSE FOR THOUGHT ON IMPACT -- INVESTORS AROUND THE WORLD. THEY RAISED THEIR KEY INTEREST RATE. JOIN US TO BREAK IT ALL DOWN IS JUSTINA LEE. WHAT IS THE THINKING IN AUSTRALIA, A COUNTRY THAT HAS BEEN HAVING A HARD TIME ADOPTING THE TITER POLICY REGIME AND TACKLING INFLATION. > > THE AUSTRALIAN CENTRAL BANK IS FINDING ITS SELF IN THE SHOES A LOT OF MALICE -- MONETARY POLICY MAKERS ARE IN. IT STILL SEEMS VERY FAR FROM THE TARGET OF 2-3%. IT IS STILL HIGH. PUTTING TOGETHER ALL OF THESE THINGS, I THINK THEY SURPRISED MARKETS WITH A GREAT HIKE AND SIGNALED FURTHER TIGHTENING. ECONOMISTS ARE SPLIT RIGHT NOW. PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING TO SEE A BIT OF A SLOWDOWN IN AUSTRALIAN GROWTH. THAT SHOULD CURB PRICE INCREASES AS WELL. ANNA: THE WAGES STORY LOOKED PRETTY STANDARD. CHINA IS ASKING THEM TO CUT THE DEPOSIT RATES. SUPPORT FOR THE PROPERTY SECTOR IN CHINA WE MENTIONED LAST WEEK. KRITI: THAT'S A COMPLETE LEAVE DIFFERENT PATH. CHINA HAS EXPERIENCED HIS DISAPPOINTMENT AND WHAT THAT POST-COVID REOPENING HAS PROVEN TO BE. WE'VE SEEN WORSENING DATA ACROSS RETAIL SALES AND INDUSTRIAL PROFITS. THIS ENCOURAGES BANKS TO CUT THROUGH DEPOSIT RATES, WHICH HOPEFULLY MEAN THEY WILL LOWER THEIR LENDING RATE AND GET MONEY GROWTH GOING AGAIN. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IS WEAKNESS. THAT IS TOTALLY TO BE EXPECTED EVEN THAT CHINA IS GOING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION FROM THE FED. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. WITH REFLECTIONS ON SOME OF THOSE BIG MACRO THEMES. LET'S GET TO THE CORPORATE AGENDA. APPLE UNVEILED ITS HEADSET AT THE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE WITH A HEFTY PRICE TAG OF $3500. TIM COOK SPOKE ABOUT THE NEW PRODUCT YESTERDAY. > > IN THE SAME WAY THAT MAC INTRODUCED US TO PERSONAL COMPUTING AND THE IPHONE INTRODUCED US TO MOBILE COMMUTING, APPLEVISION PRO WILL INTRODUCE US TO SPATIAL COMPUTING. THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A JOURNEY THAT WILL BRING A NEW DIMENSION TO POWERFUL PERSONAL TECHNOLOGY. ANNA: THE FUTURE IS SPATIAL. WE HAVE REFLECTIONS ON THIS THEY TO STOP FRAME FROM APPLE. WE SAW THAT STOCKS STUMBLE A LITTLE BIT. IS THAT BECAUSE THE MARKET WORRIES OF INDIVIDUALS WILL PAY OR IT ISN'T AIMED AT A MASS-MARKET? > > THERE WERE TWO DIFFS TO THE SHARE PRICE. THE FIRST ONE CAME WHEN APPLE SHOWED THE FIRST USE CASE. IT WAS BUSINESSES. INVESTORS TOOK THAT TO THIS IS A TARGET FOR THE ENTERPRISE. YOU CAN SUSPECT SOMEWHERE IT LATER DOWN THE LINE THERE WILL BE A NON-PRO VERSION THAT IS CHEAPER. THE PRICE POINT, $3500, IT'S BEEN REPORTED IT WAS GOING TO BE IN THE $3000 RANGE. IT WAS A LITTLE MORE EXPENSIVE THAT. IT IS NOT -- IT IS NOT A MASS-MARKET PRODUCT. IT IS QUITE A LOT FOR A NEW CATEGORY. IT WILL BE LESS THAN THE IPHONE. KRITI: THEY TALKED ABOUT SOME OF THEIR OTHER PRODUCTS LIKE NEW VERSION OF THE MACBOOK. THAT SIGNALS WITH THE RIPPLE EFFECTS ARE FOR THE CHIP SECTOR. THAT BRINGS ME TO ANOTHER STORY. LOWERING THEIR CAP ACTS AS A RESULT OF THE CHIP DEMAND. > > THEY HAVE ALREADY GIVEN A RANGE OF HOW MUCH THEY EXPECT TO BUILD CAPACITY. IT WILL BE $32 BILLION. THEY ARE NOT EXPECTING MASSIVE RESURGENCE IN DEMAND. THERE HAD BEEN SOME HOPE THAT THE DEMAND FOR AI CHIPS, CHIPS THAT HELP WITH AI MIGHT DRIVE SOME DEMAND. IT DOES MAKE THE CHIPS FOR VIDEO. THEY'RE NOT GOING TO BE BENEFITING FROM THAT JUST YET. THEY MAY IN THE YEARS AHEAD. ANNA: LAWSUIT HAS BEEN STRIKING FEAR INTO MANY IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. ACCUSATIONS OF MISHANDLING FUNDS AND MISLEADING REGULATORS. > > IT SENT A CHILL THROUGH THE CRYPTO SECTOR. ONE PERSON SAID IT WAS A CONTINUATION OF THE CRYPTO NUCLEAR WINTER. THE KEY THING IS WHETHER THESE ARE SECURITIES. THE SEC IS SAYING THEY'VE IDENTIFIED 12 THINGS THAT ARE TRADED ON THE EXCHANGE. IT'S A BREACH OF SECURITY LAW. THAT'S A BIG PROBLEM THAT LEADS TO MORE REGULATION.