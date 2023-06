00:00

Menaka, we know that by just been trying to strike this deal with creditors, but it's just not happening. Absolutely right. Haslinda Amin. I think this is the outcome of an attempted renegotiation on the part of some lenders to accelerate debt repayments. It was a 40 million dollar debt repayment was due over the last few hours and that Beijing has refused to pay. Not failed to pay, it seems. And they've refused to pay it because I think they didn't seem to agree with the accelerated loan repayment terms. So the matter has now ended up in court with the investment manager also involved. It's a one point two billion dollar loan. And it just sort of underscores the financial situation at India's leading edtech. At one time, valued over twenty two billion dollars and now worth apparently less than half that.