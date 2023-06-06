Live on Bloomberg TV

Binance Case Has Parallels With FTX Case: SEC’s Gensler

US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler discusses the “wild west” of cryptocurrency trading and the SEC’s suit against Binance that alleges the world’s largest crypto platform and its chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, mishandled customer funds, misled investors and regulators, and broke securities rules. He speaks with David Westin. (Source: Bloomberg)

