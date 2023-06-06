Binance Case Has Parallels With FTX Case: SEC’s Gensler

00:00

So that raises another question about the extent to which what you're seeing with respect to Binance and Mr. Zhao may well apply to other companies doing similar things. Do you have similar custody problems with other people dealing with crypto? Obviously, this is the largest exchange there is, but other similar entities. I would say this, it may be the largest exchange because we allege that they had corrupted their trading volumes by a lack of risk controls about their affiliates Sigmet Chain and trading. Moving on to your question, there are challenges of custody throughout this space. And secondly, there is a business model that bundles and CO mingles functions that we don't see, nor would we allow elsewhere in finance. And so there's parallels here to the FTX of fraud and manipulation that we saw and we allege against Sam Back and free, where he had a sister organization, Alameda. And this special arrangements with that trading platform, FTX, you see platform after platform that the entrepreneurs behind the platform also are trying to build wealth for themselves and their investors through sister organizations, hedge funds, trading against the customers or even even as it relates to where there might not be a sister organization that they're dealing against their customers. Given what you just said, that you've seen this in the business models, not just of finance but elsewhere, what does this mean for the crypto industry more broadly? Look, I think the crypto industry more broadly, if it's going to have any success going forward, has to come into compliance with basic public policy about disclosure, about avoiding conflicts, about segregating properly, segregating customer funds and guarding against fraud manipulation. Without that, this whole area stands a chances of collapsing like a house of cards. And look, there's there's legitimate questions out there. What even might be the value of the individual tokens where merit neutral. But we're not public policy neutral. The business models need to adjust to come into compliance. And that may be hard. Were. But it's going to promote trust in this field, which otherwise it's just as I've often said. So it's a Wild West and a bunch of casino operators.