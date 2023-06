00:00

It is a global role, but you still based in Singapore. Is that a reflection of the priorities? Perhaps the region. Asia is more important to are two to you right now. Thank you and good morning. I'm glad you made it back in time out of ISE. We would have to have a conversation via the cameras. Their agenda for the Aberdeen Asset Management hasn't changed fundamentally as a group, I've shared with you here on the program previously that we focus on the values management, asset management and platform technology. So it was in asset management VR managing pension and savings of millions of customers. Hence we are very focused on making sure we deliver the outcomes that they want from us, and that means we are assuming and our core strengths, which is really around our fixed income capabilities without in Jordan's background. It's around specialist equity, which is Asia and the emerging markets sustainability alternatives. We are a global real estate manager with a very, very large residential property ownership around the UK and bringing these together. So my presence in Asia, we have presence in the US, we have presence in the UK. I think equal share of operating profits coming from these markets. I think you can run off the Covid business from any location, pretty much. You don't want a strategy. What is your ESG strategy in Asia? Because you've said before that is the stronghold for the company. But there's been a lot of pushback recently. This is very true. And as you know, we just hosted our Asian Sustainability Conference as the last two weeks across the regions. And I think there are three key takeaways that I think we can share. He had first of all, climate change is real and I think all participants agree on this. And I think, however and that is the change. I think sustainability is also an investment opportunity for many of the clients. Many of the innovation that is happening in sustainability is actually happening in this region. So we are looking a lot of companies that drive that change and present this as an opportunity. And the second point, and that's to your point, sustainability is not a charitable cause. It's actually financial risk that will hit some of these companies long term. I think you have just seen last week in the US that first the insurance companies no longer insured against climate impact change in Florida. And so that is significant costs for companies. And we as a firm need to analyze and bring to clients. And I think the last point I would stress here that came out of the discussion is the regulation and governments role to play in this because of regulation in Europe has been more around exclusion here in Asia, the needed transition from brown to green energy. And so I think Asia has an opportunity to lead that industry. So given the focus on sustainability. Are you looking for ESG talent? Anything you can share with us in terms of numbers you're looking to hire perhaps. So we have invested quite a bit around sustainable talent in the last year. So we have set up the Asian Sustainability Institute in this region. We have not just hired investment analysts who really understand you give us numbers. So we have added around 12 people last year just around the ESG topic here in the region. Any expression how I want to get a sense that you talked about ESG, so that's certainly one of the these the 3D. I've been asking a few guests about here. You know, that's going to be part of the decarbonization. But I'm told that you've got demographics. You've also got decoupling taking place. These are long term themes. How do they, in fact, inform your investment decisions? Because also those three themes are ones which may change inflation to become more structurally more elevated. I think you you highlighted an incredibly important point, Russian asset, and that's really where we embed sustainability at the core of when we analyze stocks. So I think in the future, you will not present sustainability offerings per say, but it must be embedded in your analysis. And to your point, some of it is influenced in at a longer term. So which means you have to manage the different portfolio construction so that clients are not suffering because they are investing in sustainability. But longer term, we think it will be a price driver for sure. And then, of course, the other one is one which is good to go through a big change in greening their economies, that is China. But after that, China's kind of has been seen with its own investable tank to it. When does it become investable, in your view? And what are you doing there? Because you have several companies got long term holdings in and not least, of course, Tencent and the like. So I think there are two elements I would highlight here. It's true that a lot of clients, particularly out of the U.S. and Europe, are exploring investment opportunities where they ask us to do emerging market exchange. So the geopolitics definitely are an issue here. And the second point I would stress is certainly that the Covid opening trade was significant, slower than we expect. That's what adults are still drags on consumer sentiments. We think it's the second largest economy in the world. There are incredible opportunities in this market. It does belong as a diversification in global portfolios. But you must do your homework. It is an active market where you need to stock pick along trends that you think are here for the long term.