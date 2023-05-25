Treasuries Will Find a Range by End of Year: Seth

00:00

What's really driving these markets here right now, neurology guys that start with that Fitch warning when it comes to the U.S. credit rating? You know, I look at 2011. Do you think that this is the same sort of situation that we're seeing? And how is this all going to play out in your ISE? Sure. So overall, it's similar, but there's one thing I would highlight as a difference at that point. It was out of the three credit rating agencies, one downgraded to us to let Tripoli know. The second one downgrades. You have to add W plus and only one left extra police for your average rating that doesn't get impacted and there will be some impact. I don't see a significant if we take a step back and think of the five reasons a lot of different investors invest in treasuries. You have regulatory liquidity, income, hedging and ratings now for domestic investors and us. I don't think the ratings will matter for foreign investors. To some extent they will. So overall, it is a negative, but not a huge negative impact. I wouldn't see from our treasury yield perspective of this. But it's all about this debate over the debt ceiling and these negotiations. Know there's a feeling out there that the price that the Republicans are able to extract from the government and the Biden administration will determine how high junk bond yields go. Are you in that have that belief as well? Not. Not really, I think to some extent this obviously the debt ceiling negotiations will drive market sentiments, but from a longer term perspective, I think once we get through the debt ceiling and assuming we are not looking at a technical default here, the markets will go back to the fundamentals in terms of the impact of higher rates, slowing economy and potential default cycle that we will see in the next couple of years. So I do think we'll go back to the fundamentals once we get to the whole debt ceiling debate. OK, where are we when it comes to the world of credit, then you stayed defensive. Now I know you've moved from overweight to neutral when it comes to investment grade. What was that sort of looking but too rich to, you know? Yeah. So I think it's a lot to do with the absolute and the relative valuations are. So when I look at Asia investment grade and I look through the history over the last 15 years, there've been points when it has traded very close to us and European ISE and we are again back at that level. And there from the valuation standpoint, you see less of the crossover flaws in the asset class, even it compared to its own history. And looking at the economic views from here, I don't think you're getting really paid for the risk in terms of the overall ISE. You do have pockets which look interesting. So within Asian age you still see double layers, which has more to do with Korea. That looks cheap from a broader regional perspective than Japan. Outside issuance in dollar Australian issuance. MiddleEast ISE. I think they look attractive. So there are pockets, but overall from an asset class standpoint it look looks okay. Euro. Where will treasuries be at the end of the year, in your view? So that's a that's a twenty four trillion dollar question. I would say right now the Treasuries are pushing higher because there's a bit of recalibration of what I would say the Fed. Bob, both on whether we see more hikes or not and whether we get cuts or not. So on the margin, potentially slightly higher from where we are. But I do think we'll find a range. And specificly if you're looking at the 10 year point, I still think we'll find a range in somewhere between three and a half to three ninety three ninety five. I don't expect a huge amount of push up from Bush higher from the.