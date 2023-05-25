I Am Optimistic About Singtel’s Prospects, Says CFO Lang

00:00

The headline seems to be operating profit missed estimates. Are you losing sleep over that? How is the business? Morning, David and duration. Yvonne. Love to answer David's question. I'm not losing sleep. In fact, I am actually quite optimistic about our prospects and the results that we've had. You will you have shown just now that, you know, on the revenue side, we missed it, missed estimates by a little. But, you know, if you look at the profits, we've actually over delivered. So net profit is up. I think year on year, 14 percent. And if we were to take out any of the currency impact gross a single it was very strong this past year. It was actually up 17 percent. And this is really a very healthy growth. And we're actually quite encouraged by the strong performance on the mobile site. And actually, we were quite optimistic about the prospects of the company. I was just against some of the things they were looking at was a Carfax, you're also investing half a billion dollars in data centers and satellites. Arthur, what do you think this investment in 5G is really going to ramp up and how are you making money now when it comes to five? OK. Good question. I think, Yvonne, I think on 5G, we are taking a very measured approach to expanding because you're absolutely right, the use cases for 5G are still very nessen. We are starting to build out on the enterprise site. So an example is in Singapore. We're actually commercializing autonomous vehicles where partner if Hyundai and various folks to actually build up using the 5G platform to build our ultimate autonomous vehicle manufacturing here in Singapore and tele medicine and hollow medicine actually with some of the hospitals and all that. And all these are not just test cases by actual commercialization. So we're optimistic, but I would say 5G, you know, in the consumer side, it is still very nessen on the enterprise. That's actually starting to see real use cases. And we're leveraging on that given now our kind of share and now market position in the enterprise space as well. On the data center site. Sorry. Yeah, sorry. Go ahead. Right now, national. About about a go outside of things. And how much, you know, because you had a revenue falls slide. It is a mess. Now, how does that really sit with the number of subscribers you have? How does that affect your IP? You average revenue per user is what I was going to ask you essentially. How does 5G change that? In terms of extracting more out of each customer? Okay. I think if you look at the revenues that's mainly from Singapore and Australian businesses, the outputs in Australia has actually gone up quite similar to the rest of the market. In Singapore, it continues to be competitive. But what we have done is to actually improve the quality and the value that we drive. And for 5G, we are the market leader here in Singapore. And we do kind of leverage on that to actually build up and differentiate ourselves in that space. You'll see actually on this slide we not only I in Singapore and Australia, but we have a very I would say a wide footprint across the region. And, you know, we own either the number one on the number two telcos in these countries. And you would see actually in all our regional associates, that's actually been an increase in our pools. I think post the Covid recovery, you are seeing actually a meaningful recovery in that space. It's contributed by, I think, the post pandemic Covid for one reason. I think the second second reason is we're actually seeing some market repair coming back to the industry. The industry is consolidating whether you're looking at India, Thailand, Indonesia and. And these are the three countries that actually brought kind of healthy recovery to the sector.