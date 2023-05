00:00

YOU WERE WITH US THREE WEEKS AGO, THE DAY BEFORE THE FOMC MEETING. YOU SAID YOU THOUGHT THE FED SHOULD TAKE A PAUSE AND THEY MIGHT DO THAT. WHEN YOU READ THE MINUTES TODAY, WHAT DOES IT TELL YOU ABOUT WHAT THEY WERE THINKING NOW AND WHERE THEY ARE LEANING AT THIS POINT? > > IT FEELS TO ME THAT THEY ' RE MOVING TOWARD A PAUSE. IT DOESN ' T SURPRISE ME THEY ARE HAVING THE DEBATE. DESPITE THE RATE INCREASES, THE ECONOMY IS HOLDING UP PRETTY WELL AND I THINK THAT ' S A SURPRISE. PART OF THE REASON IT HAS BEEN HOLDING UP I BELIEVE IS YOU STILL HAVE THE REMNANTS OF FISCAL PRONE -- FISCAL PROGRAMS AND CURRENT PROGRAMS, INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, THE REMNANTS OF THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN THAT STILL HAS NOT BEEN SPENT ON A LOCAL LEVEL. I THINK THAT IS WORKING TO SOME EXTENT CROSS PURPOSES WITH THE FED INCREASE IS. THE DATA IS STILL STRONGER THAN THEY WOULD HAVE EXPECTED, BUT I THINK ART OF THE REASON WHY IS WHAT ' S HAPPENING ON THE PHYSICAL SIDE OF THE HOUSE. GUEST: WE HAD THE MEETING THREE WEEKS FROM NOW. ARE THEY MORE DATA-DEPENDENT THAN THEY WERE IN THE PAST? WERE YOU GUYS ALWAYS WATCHING THE DATA SO CLOSELY? IS IT MORE DRIVEN BY THAT LOOKING AT THREE MORE NUMBERS THAT ARE GOING TO DETERMINE THE NEXT HIKE OR PAUSE POTENTIALLY? GUEST: IN TIMES WERE THE ECONOMY IS AT THE POINT OF INFLECTION, I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN STRONGLY OF THE VIEW THAT DATA SHOULD BE A PART OF THE EQUATION. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS, WHAT ' S GOING ON AND WHAT ' S LIKELY TO HAPPEN OVER THE NEXT YEAR OR TWO. I THINK IT ' S DANGEROUS TO BE TO DATA DEPENDENT BECAUSE DATA IS BACKWARD LOOKING DEFINITION. IF I WERE IN THE SEAT RIGHT NOW, I WOULD LOOK AT THE DATA BUT I WOULD ALSO BE AWARE OF WHAT ' S HAPPENING WITH FISCAL POLICY AND THAT IT IS BLUNTING TO SOME EXTENT THE FED FUNDS RATE. OTHER THING I WOULD BE LOOKING AT IS THAT THE CURVE IS HISTORICALLY INVERTED. THEY DON ' T NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE ABILITIES OF BIG COMPANIES TO FINANCE BECAUSE THEY LOOK AT THE TREASURY CURVE WHICH IS DOWNWARDLY SLOPING. FED FUNDS INCREASES AT THIS POINT DISPROPORTIONATELY HURT SMALL AND MIDSIZE BUSINESSES AND SMALL AND MIDSIZE BANKS. THAT WOULD BE ANOTHER FACTOR FOR ME TO SAY I THINK A MARGINAL RETURN OF ADDITIONAL RATE INCREASES IS DIMINISHING AND I WOULD RATHER PAUSE. I LIKE THE IDEA OF A HAWKISH PAUSE MEANING WE ARE IN A TIGHTENING STANCE BUT WE ARE GOING TO DIGEST THE DATA AND TURNOVER A FEW MORE CARDS BEFORE WE TAKE ACTION. THAT ' S WHAT I WOULD BE DOING. HAIDI: I WANTED TO PICK UP WHAT YOU MENTIONED ABOUT THE FISCAL IMPACT BECAUSE THERE ARE STILL MULTIPLE FISCAL PROGRAMS GOING. THAT YOU MIGHT TYPICALLY SEE AFTER A RECESSION. HOW MUCH DO THEY IN ADDITION TO WHAT SHAPE THE FINAL DEBT DEAL TAKES PLACE IN AND SPENDING CUTS TIED TO THAT PACKAGE, HOW MUCH DOES THAT COMPLICATE THE OUTLOOK FOR THE FED? GUEST: IT COMPLICATES IT IN THAT THE AMERICAN RESCUE ACT MONEY WAS PASSED IN 2020. I CAN TELL YOU FIRSTHAND, A GOOD CHUNK OF THAT MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BUT HAS NOT YET BEEN SPENT THE LOCAL LEVEL. IT IS SITTING END ACCOUNTS. LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES ARE FLUSH WITH MONEY. THAT HAS TO BE SPENT BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF 2024. THEN THERE ' S THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, PARTICULARLY THE CHIP COMPONENT WHERE THAT ' S GOING TO STIMULATE DEMAND FOR GOODS AND SERVICES AND WORKERS. INFRASTRUCTURE BILL DOES THE SAME THING. THESE ARE PROGRAMS YOU WOULD NORMALLY SEE IMPLEMENTED AFTER A DOWNTURN TO HELP STIMULATE US OUT OF A DOWNTURN. INSTEAD, THEY ARE BEING DONE BEFORE THE DOWNTURN. THAT ' S WHAT I HAVE SAID GIVEN THE CROSSCURRENTS, I THINK AT THIS POINT THE FED CAN SAY IT ' S OUR JOB AND WE WILL DO THIS ALONE BUT I THINK IT WOULD BE WISER TO CALL FOR A WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT APPROACH TO FIGHTING INFLATION. I THINK YOU NEED OTHER PARTS OF THE GOVERNMENT TO DO THEIR PART HERE BECAUSE THE DANGER IF THEY DON ' T IS THE FED IS GOING TO KEEP RAISING RATES AND EVENTUALLY, I THINK THEY SHOULD ALREADY PAUSE BUT IT WILL GO TOO FAR, CAUSE DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY TO OFFSET. SHERY: IS THERE STILL STIGMA ON PAUSING THEN RESUMING RATE HIKES? WE HAVE SEEN OTHER CENTRAL BANKS DO IT IN THIS CYCLE, SO WHY NOT DO THAT WHEN THERE IS SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY? > > I THINK IT ' S A MISCONCEPTION TO THINK IF WE PAUSE NOW, WE WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO GET STARTED. I DON ' T THINK THAT IS A VALID REASON TO NOT PAUSE. I THINK YOU SIMPLY COMMUNICATE WE ARE IN A TIGHTENING STANCE. PEOPLE NEED TO BE PREPARED THAT RATES ARE GOING TO STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER AND WE WILL MOVE FURTHER IF WE NEED TO IN THE MONTHS AHEAD. > > WHAT ABOUT THE ARGUMENT THAT YOU MAYBE ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO PUTTING A LID ON INFLATION? JIM BULLARD SAYS TWO MORE HIKES THIS YEAR. IS THAT PERHAPS NOT THE BETTER CHOICE? THERE ' S STILL A LOT OF FISCAL STIMULUS. WHEN I USE THAT AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET INFLATION DOWN ONCE AND FOR ALL? > > I DON ' T THINK THE INFLATION FIGHT IS A SIX-MONTH FIGHT. I DON ' T THINK IT ' S LIKE A FEVER AND IF YOU RAISE HIGH ENOUGH YOU BREAK THE FEVER. THINK IT ' S MORE OF A CHRONIC ISSUE THIS GOING TO GO ON FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS. I SAY THAT BECAUSE OF THE SERVICE SECTOR. THE GROUND OF THE INFLATION CHALLENGES WITH THE $50,000 PER YEAR WORKER THAT CAN ' T MAKE ENDS MEET RIGHT NOW. THEY WORK HEAVILY IN THE CIRCUS -- SERVICE SECTOR AND THEY NEED MORE MONEY TO MAKE ENDS MEET AND THERE IS A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL GOING ON AT THAT LEVEL AT THE $50,000 WORKER LEVEL AND I THINK IT ' S ONE TO TAKE A WHILE TO SETTLE THAT DOWN. IT ' S NOT SIX MONTHS. IT ' S MORE LIKELY THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS. IF I WERE THE FED, I WOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT SUSTAINING THE FED FUNDS RATE LONGER THAN I WOULD BE SNEAKING IN ONE OR TWO MORE RATE INCREASES. I WOULD TRY TO AVOID THAT. SHERY: AT THE MOMENT WE ARE HEARING THAT THE UNITED STATES AAA RATING COULD BE CUT. THERE SAYING THAT THE EXPECTED RESOLUTION TO THE DEBT LIMIT BEFORE THE DATE BUT THAT THERE ARE HIGHER RISKS THAT THE DEBT LIMIT WON ' T BE RAISED OR SUSPENDED SO FITCH IS RELEASING A PRESS STATEMENT THEY ARE PUTTING THE U.S. AAA RATING ON WATCH NEGATIVE. THE FACTORS NOW SIGNAL DOWNSIDE RISKS. COULD YOU REACT TO THIS? WE HAVE SEEN THIS PLAY OUT WITH A CUT IN THE 2011 DEBT CRISIS. WE SAW THE MARKET REACTION THERE. HOW MUCH RISK DOES THIS BRING? > > FIRSTLY, I WOULD SAY NEITHER SIDE WANT SHOULD WANT A DEFAULT. IT IS UNTHINKABLE. SHOULDN ' T HAPPEN. HAVING SAID THAT, THERE NEEDS TO BE A REAL DISCUSSION ABOUT MORE FISCAL DISCIPLINE. WE HAVE A DIFFERENT KIND OF CRISIS RIGHT NOW WHICH IS DEBT IS 120% OF GDP. THE DEFICIT IN 2024 IS APPROACHING $2 TRILLION. WE NEED TO CONTROL FISCAL SPENDING. I THINK WHAT ' S GOING ON WITH FITCH SPEAKS TO THE FACT THAT DEFAULT SHOULD BE OFF THE TABLE BUT WE DO NEED A REAL DISCUSSION BECAUSE WE ARE GOING TO HAVE PROBLEMS IF WE DON ' T GET FISCAL DISCIPLINE. > > A QUICK FINAL QUESTION ON REGIONAL BANKS AND WHERE WE ARE IN THAT WHOLE DRAMA. IS IT ANOTHER REASON WHY THE FED SHOULD BE PAUSING NOW? COULD THE FED HURT BANKS WITH MORE HIKES? > > IT WILL DISPROPORTIONATELY HURT SMALL MIDSIZE BANKS. THEY ARE VERY SENSITIVE TO THE FED FUNDS INCREASE AND THEIR CLIENTS WHO BORROW WITH THE FED FUNDS RATE, SMALL BUSINESSES ARE VERY SENSITIVE. THE DRAMA HEADLINE MAKING PART OF THIS CRISIS IS PROBABLY OVER. THERE IS STILL A SLOW BLEED GOING ON BENEATH THE SURFACE IN THAT MOST SMALL MIDSIZE BANKS ARE TRYING TO SHRINK THEIR LOAN PORTFOLIOS BECAUSE THEY HAVE LOST SOME CAPITAL. THEY MAY HAVE HAD SOME ASSET LIABILITY MISMATCH IN THEIR ACCOUNT, SO THEY ARE TRYING TO ACCOMMODATE THAT BY SHRINKING THEIR LOAN BOOKS. IT ' S HARDER TO GET A LOAN FOR A SMALL MIDSIZE BUSINESS TODAY THAN IT WAS TWO MONTHS AGO.