'Bloomberg Markets: China Open' Full Show (05/25/2023)

Fitch says it may cut the US's triple A rating despite House Speaker McCarthys optimism that the White House and the GOP will reach a deal. I'm to give up. We're not going to default. We're going to solve this problem. I will stay with it until we can get it done. But let's be honest about this. We have to spend less than we spent last year. The latest five minutes show officials are leaning towards pausing interest rate hikes, but we are not ready, they say, to call an end to the inflation fight in Chinese equities, erase all their gains with a year as a weaker renminbi and developers debt woes add to worries over growth and geopolitics. The video surge that we saw after hours is really going to start helping visibly as CHIP and A.I. stocks here in the region as well. Now we've got the Bank of Korea that just held for a third straight meeting. Yeah. And we'll get more details from the statement in about 30 minutes or so. They've reduced their inflation forecast for next year. They've kept it this year. And of course, next the next hour is when we get really into the thick of things there with that press briefing. Now, not to mention, as one is pointing out, you know, this market is basically reversed and unwound most. It is reopening trades in China, sub CSI 300 yesterday, MSCI China a few weeks before that, Shanghai comps probably next. Well, we'll talk about some key support levels. We're looking, though, to the point of even earlier on on video. There we go. Twenty five percent in after hours and that's doing its bit. The Nasdaq that hit hitting and right up Asia, though, is a little bit of weakness there. Let's hit the boards, please, if we can. You have Singapore coming on line within that market. If SingTel reporting earnings about two hours back, a miss there. We have, of course, the boss coming through at that time. Bottom of your screen. Taiwan's coming online, TSMC. Not surprising. We're getting a big pop there given the guidance coming out of the chip sector. Take it back to the invidious story really there. Commodity markets, two things here. Just very quickly. Oil up. Three days were steady as she goes. We're playing catch up on the Shanghai contract. We're still below eight grand on copper on the LME. The contract in Shanghai is playing some catch up there. So that's one to watch today. Again, this. What is that 4 percentage point spread between the table maturing on May 30 and 115 days after that? I think something's happening. I'm not sure what it is. It's a Fed conversation. Maybe they'll cut, but maybe that's next year. Best case, the approach of the China Open futures are doing this. Dollar China weakest for the year roughly. Dollar honky. And you have a 270 handle right now on your 10 year. Yeah. Let's get to our global economics and policy at our Kathleen Hays just started what we heard from Fitch. This warning, of course, this potential credit rating, that's a negative watch. Now, what could happen here if these debt deal discussions really don't yield anything? Is this 2011 kind of deja vu moment once again? We have to see. I mean, they're running out of time, no doubt about it, to get a deal. Agreed, so that they have time to vote on it. You know, the conservative House Republicans insisted that on any big vote of any kind on policy, the CAC McCarthy, the House majority leader, would have to allow them to look over the the proposed legislation for three days. Now, even the House Republicans who are on this kind of pushing for the debt reduction, et cetera, the spending reductions, et cetera, would realize that maybe you don't need or want to take three days at any rate. It's interesting that this is a negative watch and we'll tell you exactly what they're saying. It reflects increased political partisanship, hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit despite the fast approaching date. Isn't that interesting? Because people have talked so much about polarized politics in the U.S. we can't get things can't get done. Parties seem to pit themselves against each other more than try to get that center position right. Well, earlier we spoke to Rob Caplin Foreign Press in the Dallas Fed, and we were talking about the Fed that this just came out and what he expects in terms of in terms of the next June meeting. And as we were speaking to Rob, the news flashed about this credit rating. Watch, cut, maybe the cut by Fitch because of the debt limit. And here's what he said. Here's how he responded. I think what's going on with Fitch speaks to the fact that default should be off the table. But we do need a real discussion because we get our problems down the road if we don't get fiscal discipline. And of course, Janet Yellen keeps warning that the date of actually running out is sometime around or after June 1st. She has said many times there is will be tax revenues coming in between June 1st and June 15th. But they tax revenues may not get in there quickly enough. And so by June 15th in between there in that span of time. That's the point where the U.S. may not be able to pay all of its bills and it's going to have to make choices. The common expectation is that they would keep paying the interest on Treasury debt because we want to maintain the confidence in Treasury bonds. Their credit rating. And that's so important. You might have to slow down some Social Security payments. It's happened in the past. It could happen again. But I think Rob Kaplan has a very good point, that there needs to be something done there and needs to be more in agreement on this between the two parties. And with any luck, there'll be a handful of Democrats maybe that will team up with some Republicans and that's how we'll finally get passed. For now, we think we're much more in the dark about what's truly dividing them, what the details are, what's going to make someone making the sign on this dotted line to get this thing passed or not. And, you know, tomorrow's Friday, presumably the teams will work over the weekend, but by Monday, it's a holiday. And by. By Wednesday or Thursday. We're at June 1st. So that that tick the clock may not just be ticking, it may start exploding. Oh, but I do want to get there, Kathleen, but since you've brought it up. Let's let's leave our viewers with that. Nice thought. Kathleen Hays, our global economics and policy editor that we didn't get that Fed minutes does. But certainly the conversation around that is really I mean, just keep these dates in mind, right? So you have this T bill that's yielding about 6 percent. That's that matures June 15. And then you have a Fed meeting around that time. Right. So it's almost like we're converging in almost quantum physics way. You know that in that direction in June. Let's try and put a sort of investment strategy over really on top of all of this. Joining us here on set today. She's here in the region. Anastasia Amaro is the chief investment strategist at Capital. Welcome to the region and nice to see you. Great to be here. Good to see you. I wonder if we should talk about the debt ceiling. I think you're right. There's something happening. What's the assumption you're making there? Look, this something is. It does get past the debt ceiling does get lifted, because as you just heard Kathleen say, the choices that would have to make otherwise are absolutely unpalatable, either prioritize payments on the government debt or payments to the retirees or payments for defense and a variety of other measures. These are not choices that we want to make. So you would be unthinkable to have to make those choices. So I assume it does get done. But I think what we're seeing right now is very much like in 2011. And by the way, David, I was mentioning before that since 2011 we had so many more of these run ins where we had to raise the debt ceiling. But the reason why that was not getting much traction and noise in terms of headlines, because there's uniformity. There was Democrats in Congress and there's Democrats in the White House. That's not the case this time around. And so I worry from the investment perspective that this path the next seven or eight days, maybe a rocky one, trying to get this done. So beyond just t bills, as Dave mentioned, is are you seeing any signs of stress in the markets over this? Yeah, for sure. So, first of all, if you look at to the credit default swaps and you look at the one month CDO know, it's blown out to actually levels that are wider that we saw in 2011. So this is why this is an acute risk that markets are paying attention to. The other place that I'm seeing that is the volatility service. If you look at the front end volatility of the S & P in term structure, you're seeing that that volatility has picked up. We're also seeing, you know, if you look at the put options volatility versus the call options volatility, the put options vol is now more expensive relative to call options volatility. So that tells you that, you know, last week we had this market chase and people were buying call options. This week, it's once again to buy and put protection against, you know, what seems like no deal yet. And just putting all that together, it seems at once. And hopefully we get past the harm. What are we trading on? Because it's almost like you look at where the equity market is. It's almost like these other bits not happening. S & P at these levels. DAX. I got these levels and I wondering if you should still chase this equity market rally looking into 2024 as well. Yeah. Well, I think right now we're in this holding pattern because nobody in their right mind wants to step in and say, let's buy this before the debt ceiling issue is resolved. But if you look beyond that, I do think, David, there's two factors that can support the market. And the first one is the US economy is not falling apart. You know, it might be cooling sort of, but it's not cratering. And so if you look at the second quarter GDP, we're tracking close to 3 percent. So that's the support earnings growth that should support upwards earnings revisions and therefore could support the markets. The other thing I look at is the Fed funds rate. And if we are, in fact looking at a pause, if not the end of the tightening cycle, then historically that produced positive returns for stocks as well. So if we get past the debt ceiling and where are these really key technical levels that I think, you know, you're going to have some chase back into this market. You're going to have hedge fund managers that have already been chasing because they're a net short positions are actually too short. So they're going to be buyers. You have mutual funds that have raised cash, you know, even in the beginning of this year that it could be deploying cash, that cash back into the market. And I think the retail investor will be back as well. So I think we could have some chase. So you think you could hit forty two hundred if we do get some sort of debt ceiling resolution or something? I think 40. Two hundred on a debt ceiling resolution. That's very reasonable. But beyond that, 40, 400 would be sort of the next threshold I have in mind, which is not that far, but, you know, five or six percent from here. But the reason is, you know, if we can have the same multiple as we have today, which is around 18 times, which I think it's fair given the fact that the economy is not in recession. But if you apply that multiple to the earnings stream, that's actually rising because the calendar is starting to flip to 2020 for earnings. And so it's about two hundred forty four dollars of S & P earnings estimates for next year. So you put those numbers together. That gets you to about forty four hundred on the S & P does 240 for EPA S & P index. Look makes sense to you for next year? That's the other question, too. Yeah, I does, because I know a lot of people worry about, well, doesn't it need to be reset lower for the environment? But guess what it has been. Reset lower. Twenty twenty three estimates were already cut down 10 percent or more. And same goes for 2024. So as high as the number might look, it's actually been due risked already. I'm wondering what your you've been for days here in the region, what questions you're getting from clients and people you talk to. Because I think a lot of guess you're in Asia are quite bearish when it comes to the US. Yeah. When I have bull markets in Taiwan, for example, Korea is close to it. Japan, everyone is talking and loving much these days. Is the U.S. a bit of a hard sell these days? It is a hard sell because people don't know which way this is going to break. And, you know, from doing some client events in the region, you know, the takeaway is that 50 percent of the audience is bearish and 50 percent of the audience is bullish. And that sort of helps explain why we've not been able to make much progress on the S & P 500. But I think one of the takeaways is that people are willing to start looking at the markets. They feel like at the end of 2022, nobody wanted to do anything with the equity markets. But now as you look around and the economy is actually hanging in there. And stocks, especially tech stocks, on a tear. People are willing to look and engage in conversations and think about trade ideas. And I will save on, you know, as challenging as their environment is for clients is great that you can get paid to wait out the volatility. And I'm not just talking about cash. I'm talking about things like high yield bonds, investment grade corporates and also private credit on there on the credit side. So you can get paid, you can get a very decent yield in your portfolio and then slowly but surely step into tech opportunity. Where about cyclicals? Because he put them quite bearish about that. You're looking for entry points. No, you know, I I'm looking for entry points into tech. And, you know, that's a trade. That's the idea that can continue to lag. But, you know, it's from a cyclical perspective, a contrarian in me wants to look at opportunities in cyclicals because everybody else has fled the space. Fund flows are going into tech coming out of cyclicals. But the cyclicals that I would want to probably invest in would be semiconductors, because if you have a pickup in, let's say, PCI shipments and, you know, phone shipments and if you get it clearly out, this massive megatrend in data centers and infusing that with artificial intelligence. If I can get that combination of the uptick in cyclical momentum with, you know, this semiconductors being the enable technology and having secular strength, that's the cyclical I would own. There we go. And in fact, on that, we'll using the Segway. Anesthesia was great to see. Great to see you. The chief investment strategist at Capital. We talked about some. Is there? Well, here it is. We're laying it out to you on a silver platter for you. Some big moves across the Asia Pacific. And why not given the story out of in video overnight, Samsung all the way down to Tokyo Electric, TSMC. Bid up 3 percent. And let's get it over now to New York. Su Keenan there she has your first renewed suit. China and Russia to work together to improve their ties and multilateral groups. Amid growing pressure from the West. Now, according to the state media, she told visiting Russian Prime Minister me, I'll miss Houston. The Beijing and Moscow, or that Beijing and Moscow, I should say, could better collaborate at the United Nations and the G 20. Both China and Russia are facing sanctions from the West. The U.S. presidential race now, Florida Governor Rhonda Sanders has officially jumped into that race, giving former President Donald Trump, who's also running his strongest challenge yet for the Republican nomination. Sanders launched the campaign on Twitter and a livestream with Elon Musk, which was beset by technical glitches and some audio problems. The announcement, though, signals Dos Santos is planning to run a nontraditional campaign built for the social media era to the Australian government. Now it is asking police to consider a criminal investigation of a P WC scandal. The scandal involves the use of confidential government information to shop tax planning advice to clients. P.W. sees Australia CEO Tom Seymour stepped down earlier this month. This was after emails were released about the firm's activity. Now, former telecoms executive Ziggy Switkowski has been brought in to conduct an independent review and a mom. Today, a grand court has annulled a lower court decision to release former crypto mogul and TerraForm Labs co-founder Doerr Quan on bail. The decision also applies to Hong Kong Jun, who served as Kwan's former CFO now. Earlier this month, both won approval to be released on about four hundred thirty thousand dollars in bond. The pair will now remain in jail. Global is powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and over 120 countries. IBEX. Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Well, so still ahead, ISE CEOs say the streaming platform is again exploring a second listing. Here in Hong Kong, hear more about their IPO plans and our exclusive interview with you later this hour. But ahead of that is 300 is back to levels at the start of the year amidst really broad weakness across Chinese assets, including what's happening in the currency and across developers. Will the Shanghai Composite be next? That's next. In line, counting down to the open of trade in Shanghai and Shenzhen. And here in Hong Kong, futures are down four tenths of one percent. The open told minutes away. This is Bloomberg Markets, China. Right. Welcome back to SHOWS midpoint on the currency onshore is out seventy five, twenty nine against the dollar, almost just about in line with expectations there in the currency just continues this trend of weakness, as you can see. Yeah, 7 0 7 here as we speak. Let's talk a bit more about markets overall, not just a weaker Yvonne Man be, but where we are when it comes to the CSI 300. Basically raising all of its gains for the year as a weaker renminbi and developers debt woes add to persistent worries over growth, geopolitics, the life of more. Let's bring in our chief. China markets corresponds to feel Haut de Costa with more severe. This pessimism seems to be spreading across Chinese assets. Do you think it's warranted? Well, big question. I mean, yet you've seeing evidence of weakening sentiment, not just in stocks. Yes, we've we've long seen the end of reopening trade, but also that, you know, that psychological level of 7 per dollar was broken recently, but also in credits, who shares commodities, copper below a key level as well. It is a market looking for reasons to sell. The thing is, it is getting more and more reasons to turn bearish on China's economy. I mean, we saw April data was weaker than expected, a lot weaker than expected. Property prices also softening a little bit. And that's a key concern because it is the one thing that can really revive consumer sentiment in China. Let's not forget that 70 percent of household assets are tied to that market. But really, you know, the kind of LG Effie angle that that's a fresh one and concerns that local government financing vehicles are under debt repayment pressure. And we had that kind of last minute repayment that really, really spooked markets. But when we've talked about geopolitics, we've talked about the economy. We've talked about flows. And the fact that the market didn't was already kind of not very convinced about the China reopening trade. And now it's seeing evidence that actually the reopening was not the boom, that a lot of people and a lot of people on Wall Street were expecting is really adding to to, you know, the reasons to sell. And we saw outflows from onshore markets at one point this week exceeding 1 1 billion US dollars. Well, it's the market, too. A little bit too bearish then because the market tends to overshoot anyway. It does tend to overshoot, but the thing is also we're kind of in an information vacuum right now because we did get the data for April. Next week we actually get a manufacturing PMI ISE and services PMI that could give the market a little bit more evidence. But earnings season wasn't great. The data wasn't great. And the policy stimulus is not there. Let's not forget that normally when markets get bad eco news, they tend. They can react positively because, you know, it means more stimulus is forthcoming. But the CBO has shown that it is very, very unwilling to have to pull that trigger quite yet. The economy is weaker than the market wants it to be. But it's not weak enough for the BBC to add to stimulus. The focus is very much still on diffusing financial risks and adding or cutting interest rates and adding more liquidity to the financial system. Adding more liquidity than the system needs is is really unlikely right now and the market knows that. So it's kind of like grabbing or, you know, looking for things to kind of support the market. You're not going to get the Fed. The Fed, sorry, where you've been talking about the federal morning, but you're not gonna get the PBS C policy put and you're not going to get that Beijing support. You're also not gonna get kind of any clarity and over or over the geopolitics, the geopolitical tensions anytime soon. Five percent GDP growth target is very much achievable right now. So the PRC is not going to, you know, kind of give the market what it needs. Sophie Hearts, a Costa chief. China markets correspondent, a full preview of the trading day ahead. In a couple of minutes. Keep it here. You're watching Bloomberg. Good morning. A few minutes to the open and well, this holds the Shanghai comp is probably next in line here, too. Maybe not, but maybe hopefully not erase its gains for the year. But we're closing in on that biggest two day drop in 2023. That's your next support level to watch. Looking at earnings as well coming through today. Here's a quick list, a short list of some big names, including, of course, me one, which is to sort of highlight for today. Yeah. And that is as well. In terms of analyst actions. There was one of the properties based on overseas grand. That's where a new buy at GWAR said with a price target of 525 Orient overseas cut to reduce at HSBC and Mayland Airport. Eight shares as cut to equal weight at Morgan Stanley. Yeah. And really, apart from the equity markets, have you talked about things like metals prices, for example, rights of copper took out eight thousand on the LME contract. We're seeing some pressure right now on that specific contract in Shanghai. Iron ore has been under pressure here. There's a big theme around McCowan casinos today of GDP numbers today. And of course, you have the casino revenue numbers in a couple of days. You ex punk came out. That loss was quite disappointing for everybody. Why did that expect in the first quarter? We're seeing the shares down four and a half per share here. Right now we're watching the chips because it was at sales guide from Nvidia. Yeah, that was right. Percent above above consensus. Yeah, I'm crazy. Right. So we're watching the chip space, a ISE stocks in particular here today to see if there's any sort of transmission there. But watching the Macao casinos as well. Slight downside there. The market will be open coming up next. CAC can't believe it's only nine thirty in the morning here in Hong Kong. I mean, man, have we had a ton of news coming through. FITCH Negative watch on the US credit rating. Yeah, I think we had a rate decision out of Korea. They didn't do anything, but suddenly something to watch because we'll get details of that statement in a couple of minutes. And video. Yeah, it could be one big one we're not talking about is higher. Yeah. So it's very U.S. centric, but certainly the China story hasn't quite changed. In fact, I think it's just become more bearish. CAC Xie, the other side. Three hundred, as we said, basically wiping out the gains for this year. Shanghai Composite saw the steepest two day loss that we saw this year. Is that the next one to really wipe out anything that we saw from this reopening story? So that's the one to watch. Hong Kong, though, certainly feeling it today. We're seeing in the pre market down 1 percent. Here's your approach to the open. And yes, Shanghai looking a lot better, relatively speaking, than what we're seeing here in the city where two hundred and ten and 30 points down on the Hang Seng here right now, one point two percent lower. When it comes to eight shares, we're watching it by sector by sector because the banks certainly got hit massively. Property tech as well. Seems like we're continuing that here today. Macao gaming at least seeing a little bit more of a respite here after we saw a pretty down day on Wednesday as well. I took a look at dollar renminbi. It's still kind of the lowest of the year when it comes to the yen. You take a look at 7 0 7 7 8 7 0 6 for your onshore rate. Not much pushback once again on those previously fixed basically in line with estimates. And you're Chinese 10 year yield at 270 right now. Commodity is also getting WebMD and hit in all directions here on some of these China fears. So copper, you know, basically iron ore were down. We're seeing steel continue to extend those losses here today at Shanghai. Crews improving a little bit. But after we saw the LME contract for copper go down below 8000, I think things started going south from here as well. And we're watching anything related to Chips A.I. here in the region after what we heard from a video here with that very bullish forecast when it comes to A.I. and sales. Certainly really wild. The market on that front here as you're watching some of the chip stocks in China like SMI, see Hong Semi up close to 1 percent by to Alibaba. That's sort of the A.I. element here. We're seeing more downside on that. And we're watching, of course, earnings export came out with a first quarter. Why are the expected loss? So that was certainly disappointing. We're down 5 percent for the stock here. Shall mean that is a major one. Coming up next. All right. Set this alert. Now one more coming through today. Hang Seng index at the open barely took 90 seconds to do this. So we're now down one point to eighteen thousand nine hundred. That now takes the Hang Seng index to the lowest level since December. We've not taken out that March low. March 20 low. So we're not below that. So this one has to also given up its gains, all its gains for the year. On that positive note, Sheila joins us right now. Senior market strategist in Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Sheila. Is this market being too bearish or is this are they getting this one spot on or the market is getting very sentimental lately? Homegrown weather that we have had a few days of stormy, cloudy, rainy day. But these will go. I'm still hopeful that we'll see a revival of the Chinese market. The market is now uncertainty about growth prospects on the back of, you know, global uncertainties, U.S. debt debate and all these things. I think if we see a capital or two that can turn around sentiment, fundamentals in China, know the company and everything haven't really changed much. What we need to see is that a catalyst, maybe two customers to turn sentiment around and then we can see a revival of Chinese stock price like what we saw between late last year and early this year. So what are those CAC to Carol Massar, right? I mean, I have quite you know, it's actually really I see a cut in the MLS and the second quarter. Maybe that June window could be the opportunity here. But what are you looking at in terms of next cannolis? I am looking at a broader picture for catalysts to turn things around. One could well be consumption numbers like RICO sales growth, because the trouble with the Chinese growth story note right now is confidence that consumers and private sector spending are still quite weak because they don't have the confidence. And confidence is something that you can't really model. You don't know when how we behave and things like that. So you have confidence comes back with some reason, you know, people feel better about their job prospects. So on consumption comes back, that fits into the data. And that could be one catalyst. The other one could be a more decisive easing stance by you'll see, especially when you look at it, you'll see liquidity injection written as rate cuts. So far, they are showing increasing liquidity. They are showing easing, but there's no conviction of the policy easing. What we may need to see is a bigger, stronger motivation or a stronger conviction from the authorities to tell the market that, look, we are really here to protect growth. There's going to be more easing in terms of not just cutting one or two interest rates of the policy rates, but all of them. And they'll have a out pianos, you know, LPL and all those things, plus the are are cut. So I think that could be another issue to watch. Let let me follow up on those two points you just made on the retail sales speaking up. What do you think? We need to see a few more months of that, because that's not a one month thing in terms of the one month longer to turn around sentiment and on the on the easing side. Can I ask you about a follow up on that? They don't know. They don't need to do a lot of easing to hit 5 percent. Why would they do that? Well, the second question precisely, that's what the authorities are thinking, that they do not want to go back to the system with money because they don't want to go back to the old investment driven excess kind of expansion growth story there. And that's why they are being very cautious now. My concern is that they pull it. The policy makers might be too cautious that this system isn't really that resilient as they thought. Well, if I'm right on that, then we would have to see the authorities come back with more expansionary, more more conviction on expansion to turn and around on the first question, the retail sales. You're quite right that we need to see maybe two know three months to make it a trend. But with this market sentiment at this point that people are so pessimistic, very downbeat, if we see one month jump in retail sales, for whatever reason, confidence come back, that could actually inject a short term optimism into the market and push, push stock price up. But I admit that that would be quite short term. We do need to see a trend of retail sales or consumption growth come back to show that the consumer is back. Does it ask you about local government financing vehicles? Because we've seen some municipals, some of local governments are struggling to pay their debt. And it really kind of shows a restructuring risk around that. How worried should should investors be about this face on this? I think that while this is not a new problem, we've known that China has known that for years. What is uncertain is at this point, investors just don't know which company will be allowed to fail. That's the key, because when you look at Beijing's policy over the past five years or so, your picture shows that there's been increasing default by Chinese companies. Most of them are developers, increasing bankruptcies and so on. Now, that is an indication of Beijing's retreat from the implicit guarantee policy, which structurally is positive. But secondly, and short term is painful from investment perspective. What we don't know is, you know, what kind of companies, which companies would be allowed to fail. When you look at the practice over the past few years, even big companies like Everquest de la Rue Asset Management, they are allowed to fail. They are allowed to go into restructuring. So a lot has to be done from the bottom up kind of homework. And I would suggest base investors that you really have to look at the background of the company, the operating model, what are the systemic and whether they are important and strategic, strategic in the government's policy direction and whether their business model is sustainable. If they are not, then it's likely that these kind of companies would be allowed to fail. Size is not the primary factor now. It's simply, you know, whether the company's operation is in line with the development director. Right. Those are singular companies. What about local governments, though? So seamless. Similar argument here. I see that, you know, if these are local government, that is well, they have to be small. I mean, to put it too big to fail was due here. So very small government and they know they will be allowed to go into restructuring or notice LGA views would go into restructuring, you know, individually and in aggregate. You know, they will be Bush with a bigger as always or bigger GOP. Kilo. Great to have you. Thanks so much. Senior market strategist for a pack of your pair about asset management. Just to recap some lines that are crossing here when it comes the Bank of Korea. That statement that just came out. Twenty twenty three core inflation seen at three point three percent. So that is a upgrade from the 3 percent outlook that they had previously. They're expecting the economy to gradually improve from the second half. And so right now in the statement, they're expecting at least restrictive policy stance for a considerable time. This is after, of course, keeping rates on hold for a third straight meeting. That press conference happening about 20 minutes time in Seoul. Of course, a lot of questions about how long this sort of pause can last. Yeah, considerable amount of time is when they probably will think, you know what, as long as the statement. It's about six paragraphs long. Well, well, we'll dig into this a little bit further. The case that meant a little bit further on. But that's the point, though. They've cut the forecast for inflation next year and they didn't do anything on rates, but it is inflation. Oh, sorry. Inflation is confidence started that we just talked about with our guest. Really? It's really not a matter of infrastructure spending, but restoring investor confidence. And maybe that gets us out more in terms of this boost due to growth. Bloomberg Economics has put together a really great piece on this. And really now what they see as the biggest need is monetary policy. That's really what's going to move the needle here. Challenger joins us right now, our chief Asia economist right now to take us through your latest insights here. How do you move confidence? I just. Our guest is there. You can't model confidence in terms of the sort of nonsense about you. First of all, I very much agree with the previous guessing and your analysis kind of diagnosis on the economy is spot on. And we have actually done some simulations, kind of model simulations using our shop model to compare the impact of fiscal stimulus and to our cards and the policy rate cuts. Interest in the if you use the standard monetary policy towards the 25 basis point cards in their triple R can have a similar impact as the fiscal stimulus in terms of kind of the impact on growth and the baby steps. The PPACA tends to make more recently in terms of policy rates a 10 basis point cut. The impact will be smaller, but if you move in the bigger steps, the impact can be similar. So that's it. That's more like talking about historical relationships. But but if you look at the the impact on confidence, it's much more in the media. It's the true power cuts and the policy cuts, rates cuts. In that sense, you know, it's it's going to boost the market sentiment much more quickly. Well, what role the fiscal stimulus that play fiscal policy, why not saying in terms of investment is not as if you don't do it anymore? It's still a very powerful tool. And it worked very well during the pandemic years because at the time there, what's dampen demand was, you know, people are not spending Covid or that the government had to do that investment spending. But now what's worse than being demand is and is the sentiment. So we need something more immediate in terms of how that can come through the monetary policy or you can come through and it can come through that more direct supports to us how some vulnerable households and corporates to us saying why not say, you know, don't do the investment anymore? That needs to carry on. But at the same time, why didn't the policy mix in terms of monetary policy and spending for for corporates and households directly? You mentioned that the quickest route, the transmission effect. So if you had to sort of give your advice, what specific monetary policy, to which interest rate do you think that delivers that that that that that impact as quickly as possible? Because you said you mentioned timing is also important. How large this the reduction need to be the. So the triple cut is is quite a quite useful. The state governments moves these central bank moves there, 25 basis cuts. We will have the same impact on the fiscal policy. But in terms of moving the policy rates, the emails rate is is useful. But but if the government debt policy is just cut by 10 basis points, the impact will be smaller. But a big step like this for. 19. Sort of. Because that scene tempts 25 basis points. The impact can be become, too. So was a sense of bigger steps in terms of potency. Thank you. Great research there, chief in Asia, economist at Bloomberg Economics there. Talk about the revenue mix it makes for the policy mix that's needed to really revive this economy. In China, let's go to Su Keenan in New York with your first world news. Hey, Sue. All right. We start with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has expressed optimism on striking a deal to avert a US debt default. He says that they have time to strike an agreement and get it done. His comments came after a four hour meeting between negotiators whom he and President Biden have hand-picked. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1st. Meanwhile, has warned it may downgrade the United States triple-A credit rating because of the political impasse running. Debt limit negotiations. The agency has placed the US on ratings watch and that's ratings watch negative, I should say. And it says it reflects increased political power to sink ship, which is hindering a resolution that said it still expected a resolution to the debt limit before the so-called X date. Former prime minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, has offered to hold talks with Pakistan's government and military. This after his party was threatened with a ban. Defence Minister Khawaja I've seen, says that car ISE, I should say. Khan's party was behind the violence on May 9th when he was briefly arrested by Pakistan's graft agency. Khan announced he is ready to form a committee to talk with anyone who is in power. And a sad note. Grammy Award winning singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tina Turner has died. She was 83. The so-called Queen of Rock and Roll was known for her hyper energetic dance moves and sold out massive stadiums. Tributes are pouring in with stars like Mick Jagger, calling her inspiring, warm, funny, generous. The White House spokesperson called Turner's death a massive loss for the communities that loved her and to the music industry itself. Global news powered by more than 20, 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Sue writes Just ahead, China's answer to Netflix is again exploring a secondary listing here in Hong Kong. Hear more from my exclusive with the boss of ITV in just a moment. This is Bloomberg. Good morning. Right. Welcome back to show us a Chinese streaming platform, HP is once again exploring a listing here in Hong Kong. This comes, of course, as the Baidu back firm touting the supports. China's answer to Netflix looks to be on track to reverse years of losses. The CEO, we spoke to them exclusively. Have a look. Oh, well, Miho on the China. We've discussed this issue of our board members and main shareholders. Don't you think we all agreed that listing our stock in Hong Kong is in the interests of ISE shareholders as well as HECS companies inside of it? So right now, we're seriously studying technical details of listing in Hong Kong. Eight billion US dollars is what was your revenue in the first quarter? What's your target for the full year? It's hungry and let the almighty dollar. What does she want from an operations standpoint? We hope our revenue this year will have double digit growth rates right now. Hard yakka on these Wall Street forecasts say 32 to 33 billion yuan. You will find the other for you. It's because Wall Street's analysts may be more accurate in analyzing what details logically than our own prediction you use for the high order, which is your priority now as a business. Market share or profitability continue for you. Impact. Certainly profitability is the number one priority, but that doesn't mean giving up market share will be our goal. This year is what we call high quality growth, meaning profitability growth alongside revenue growth. Let's talk about video content and production. What are your priorities this year? What do you want to get a net loan for? We divide our content into four categories. The best is s great. The next is a plus, then a foul. And the last is be even beat. We don't want A and B. We hope our content is all S and A plus. AIG C is what you mentioned. Is it more helping you as far as costs are concerned or is it helping you generate revenue? What do you see over the next two or three years? I'll put it hot in here. Good question. Because the first thing many people wonder is whether some people's jobs may be pleased to be part quiet. Bala. It's hard to say because technology changes too rapidly for you. But in the next three to five years, it's just a smart tool to talking that you screenwriters can use this tool to write better scripts and cameramen and directors can use this technology to be better prepared and get better results. Do you think then, in terms of competition, long video companies like yourself, Tencent video and the short video part doughy in quite show. Do they remain separated or do you think eventually you will start competing for the same advertiser, for the same viewer and then cost? Sure. One is I'm sure your team Dong la DAX. Broadly speaking, there is competition. We feel the pressure from short videos, especially from 2017 to 2020. If you time a short videos grew rapidly. RTS. RTS. Yvonne Man. In 2017 2018 we grew very slowly and then we declined in 2019. There were two reasons for the decline for DAX are quite strong. One is the rapid growth of short videos that took away some customers utility. The other reason is really changing our business model. Now we have found the right business model for us, which is mainly focus on subscriptions and supported by advertising for cheap. You see both sectors growing at the same time and not necessarily eating on each others each year. You know, you get it from all that you've done that you don't want. There is a certain degree of coordination. This is just broadly speaking. It's kind of like saying if I inhale more air, you might get less. This kind of impact is not huge. I got HP boss speaking to us exclusively a few days ago. Free haircut, of course, in case you didn't notice. All right. Full market roundup coming up next. This is Bloomberg. Full market roundup coming up next. This is Bloomberg.