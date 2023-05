00:00

Mike Pyle, National Security National Security Advisor for international economy at the White House, thank you so much for joining me. You're also the Sherpa for the G-7. So you've been intensely negotiating the communique and exactly how these countries are going to align. But I want to first start with what is looming over the president on this trip and that the debt ceiling. Speaker McCarthy says he doesn't see a deal getting done until the president gets back to the White House. How much has that really driven some of the conversations the president had with leaders and their concerned about the risks that would mean to the global economy? So it certainly was a topic of discussion among leaders. You know, the president's made clear for a number of weeks now that Congress has time to and needs to act to lift the debt ceiling. But you know, what I would say is that the past couple of days, what we've really seen on display is American leadership, whether that's leading on delivering a tough new sanctions package against Russia, whether that's leading around providing a common approach on China, the clean energy transition, an approach to the global south and development. You know, these are all demonstrations of American leadership. And Republicans would put that at risk with their debt ceiling brinkmanship, putting us at risk of losing our trustworthiness on the global stage, putting at risk our ability to deliver a punch through our sanctions programs. That's what's at risk with Republicans playing the games or the debt ceiling that they are. Do you think it's undermining what you're trying to accomplish here and also the fact that president had to cancel two other foreign stops, Papua New Guinea and Australia? Listen, I think that we have accomplished a great deal of the G7 alongside our key allies and partners. Again, whether that's Russia, Ukraine, whether that's aligning on China, what that that's aligning on an approach, the global south and the clean energy transition. But that type of leadership, that type of ability to take steps forward as a trusted partner on the global stage, that's what's at risk going forward. If Republicans fail to act, China seem to be one of the biggest drivers of this entire trip, not just had what happened to the communique, but also the sideline deals. Micron is having this deal now with Japan. And then Rahm Emanuel said to me, that is a huge play when it comes to economic caution. And in the communique, though, it says that the group doesn't want to decouple from China. It wants to deal risk. What's the difference? So I think China was a very key topic of conversation. I think what the leaders wanted to be sure that they were communicating and you saw that in the joint declaration was, you know, we are each going to take as countries a distinct approach on China. But at core, when it comes to the core principles that unify us, there is a really underlying common approach. Again, you sort of talk about de risking, not decoupling. That's something leaders agreed to that they want to do together. And what that means is that our place set of places where we have concerns, things like economic coercion, things like China's non market policies and practices that distort the global playing field for all of our workers, things like their desire to acquire the most advanced technology, to advanced their military capabilities. These are common concerns. These are places where we're going to take action. But that doesn't mean that there isn't still room for a broad economic relationship between China and the G-7. So, for example, last year was the United States record year with respect to bilateral trade between China and the United States. So that's really the approach. That's not decoupling. Record trade is not decoupling, but it is saying there are a set of very significant concerns and we're going to risk ourselves, our allies and partners are going to risk themselves. With respect to them, do you feel like the gap, the trans-Atlantic gap of how the United States and Europe views China is now more narrow? Because, of course, there was some tension after Emmanuel Macron went to China and then he talked about Europe having strategic autonomy and that irked a lot of individuals in Washington. So I think I would just say, look at the communique, look at the words from the leaders here in Hiroshima. And I think what you see on China, on clean energy, on Russia and Ukraine is historic unity from the G7. Again, that was the whole theory of what we were trying to accomplish, but leaders were trying to accomplish around the principles they articulated on China, a recognition that individual members of the G7 are going to have their own approaches on China. But at core, there are a set of principles that unify us. And those principles are what are enduring and what brings us together. Do you think one of those core principles that all of G7 countries will get on board of would be restrictions when it comes to outbound investment? We know it was discussed here. But what are the next practical steps for each country restricting that investment in China? So I think you saw some very significant steps forward across the G7 on outbound investment. Like I said in the in that section of the communique that goes to China. Leaders spoke about their concerns around China's desire to gain access to the most advanced technologies to further their military and intelligence ambitions and modernization. What did they talk about in the economic security statement? It talked about the tools that are needed to prevent China from doing just that. And one of those tools alongside export controls, alongside our inbound investment regimes, is taking steps forward on new outbound investment restrictions. So I think there is a common understanding that we need to prevent China from gaining access to those most advanced, narrow set of technologies that allow military modernization. And outbound investment has to be a tool in the toolkit to allow us to prevent that. The issue would be, though, if the U.S. decides to do it, but then say France or Germany doesn't. And those businesses get an upper hand when it comes to their investment in China. Do you get a sense that everyone is on the same page? So there was a session among the leaders yesterday on economic security and won't give them the particulars. But I will say I think there was a real common understanding that, you know, there is a shared interest in being sure that China is not getting access to these most, most advanced technologies and then understanding that if one acts without the rest of them acting, if China gains access to this technology by virtue of just shifting their focus to another country when one is taken action to restrict those technologies, that's the same as none of us acting at all. So I think there's a recognition that we've all got to act in common if we're going to achieve this objective of preventing China from getting access to these sensitive technologies. The other big topic, of course, at the G-7 is the fact that we had a surprise visit from President Zelinsky. He's being welcomed with really open arms by most allies and all. Of course, everyone at the G7. He also had a meeting with India's prime minister. But at this moment, he's yet to be able to secure a meeting with President Lula of Brazil. Brazil has taken aim not just at Ukraine and has been very muted in their criticism on Russia, but also at the United States and saying BRICS countries should have another alternative to the dollar when it comes to trade. In these discussions, how do you feel like you've been able to get the global south more in line with how the U.S. views the world? So I think the president has spent a lot of time, Secretary Blinken, to spend a lot of time engaging with with partner countries from the developing world, from the global south, and communicating a message around the extent to which the United States wants to lead on an agenda that that meets their needs, their concerns, things like evolving the World Bank and the multi development of well developed multilateral development banks to meet the moment on climate to provide additional resources that are concessional in nature to the largest growing middle income emerging markets. These are things that we can do together that are going to further the interests of the emerging world while also allowing us all to meet the moment on climate. One additional thing I would say is, you know, the president spent an hour and a half yesterday talking with G7 leaders, with leaders from the emerging world, with private sector leaders on what it means to facilitate investments into the emerging world, on things like infrastructure, on things like digital transitions, on things like gender equality and inclusion. Those sorts of priorities. And really investing the time and effort to to listen to advance an agenda together is what it means to lead side by side with key emerging markets.