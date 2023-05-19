Live on Bloomberg TV

Scribe Inks CRISPR Gene-Editing Deal with Prevail

CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna's company Scribe Therapeutics inked a major deal with Prevail Therapeutics potentially worth $1.5 billion to create genetic medicines for neurological and neuromuscular diseases. Scribe CEO Ben Oakes joins Caroline Hyde for more. (Source: Bloomberg)

