00:00

Copyright (c) 2013 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. When you stop that, there's a pause. What is going on? Well, we we've got to get movement by the White House and we don't have any movement yet, so. Yeah, we gotta pause. What's holding? Really optimistic yesterday, is it? Yeah, I mean yesterday, yesterday, Yesterday. I really felt we were at the location where I could see the path. The White House is just, look, we can't be spending more money next year. We have to spend less than we spent the year before. It's pretty easy. What are some of the sticking points? They're happy negotiation, Speaker McCarthy. Yes. Have you spoke to the president? No.