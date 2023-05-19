Atomic CEO Says This Is Best Time to Build Companies

00:00

IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOU IN TOWN. I KNOW YOU SPLIT YOUR TIME BETWEEN MIAMI AND NEW YORK. I'M INTERESTED, WHAT WAS THE ENVIRONMENT LIKE? AS YOU GOT AI RELATED, EVERYONE HAS BEEN WRITING CHECKS TO PUT INTO YOUR FUNDS. HOW QUICKLY COULD YOU RAISE? KATIE: THE FUNDING -- JACK: THE FUNDING HAS BEEN THE HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS. BECAUSE WE HAVE A UNIQUE AND DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY, MOST PEOPLE HAVE COME TO US ASKING TO INVEST, INCLUDING OUR LARGEST INVESTOR, LINKEDIN. -- OUR LARGEST INVESTOR, YOU WOULD KNOW THEM IF I MENTIONED THEM TO YOU. FOR US, IT WAS A GREAT PROCESS. WE ARE REALLY HAPPY WITH THE OUTCOME. THEY ARE ENAMORED WITH OUR STRATEGY. CAROLINE: WHAT SORT OF LPS ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT? WHO WANTS TO PUT MONEY INTO STARTUPS AND --IN THAT WAY? JACK: IT IS YOUR USUAL CAST OF CHARACTERS. YOU HAVE INSURANCE COMPANIES, CORPORATIONS, SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS ARE WANTING TO PLOY MORE CAPITAL INTO INNOVATION, WHICH IS SMART FOR THEM. CAROLINE: ANYONE HE WOULD NOT TAKE MONEY FROM? JACK: WE WOULD BE CAREFUL ABOUT ANYONE WE BRING IN. OUR PROCESS IS, WE LIKE TO GET TO KNOW OUR LPS THREE TO SIX MONTHS, A YEAR PLUS IN ADVANCE. WE WOULD HAVE TO BECOME TROUBLE IN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE BRINGING INDY -- ANYONE INTO OUR FUND. CAROLINE: THE UNIQUE SELLING POINT IS YOU HELP BRING IN TALENT AND BUILD BUSINESSES. HOW UNIQUE IS THAT STILL? I HAVE BEEN TALKING TO ROSE FUNDS FROM EARLY-STAGE FUNDS WHO ARE BRINGING ON ONE OF THE CEOS OR PEOPLE FEEL CAN BUILD A BUSINESS WITHOUT A BUSINESS IDEA IN PLACE YET. JACK: IT IS UNIQUE. IT IS A MODEL WE STARTED IN 2012, THE STUDIO FUND MODEL. THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF THE STUDIOS THAT HAVE EMERGED. WHAT IS UNIQUE ABOUT US, IT IS THE ONLY THING WE DO. WHAT HAS HAPPENED OVER TIME, TECHNOLOGY RISK HAS COME DOWN. WHAT YOU CAN BUILD, YOU CAN BUILD ANYTHING. WHAT YOU CAN SOLVE IS INCREDIBLE. THERE IS SO MUCH OPEN-SOURCE. THERE IS A LOT OF APIS YOU CAN PLUG AND PLAY. WHAT IS PARAMOUNT IS TESTING MARKET RISK. WHAT WE HAVE VALIDATED IS, WE HAVE AN EXCEPTIONAL PROCESS FOR VALIDATING AND INVALIDATING IDEAS EARLY ON. CAROLINE: HOW? JACK: A COMBINATION OF QUALITATIVE AND QUANTITATIVE ANALYSES ON MARKET. WE HAVE A TEAM OF PEOPLE THAT WILL LOOK INTO IDEAS AND RUN TESTS, OFTENTIMES, PRE-SELL PRODUCTS TO CUSTOMERS, VALIDATE THERE IS DEMAND SO WE KNOW IF WE ARE GOING TO SPEND THE TIME AND ENERGY TO BUILD THIS, THIS IS GOING TO BE WORTH IT AND WORTH SCALING. CAROLINE: ONE OF THE ONES YOU ARE MOST WELL-KNOWN OR IS HYMNS AND HERS. I HAVE HEARD A LOT OF RETICENCE TO DO ANYTHING WITH THE CONSUMER, UNLESS IT IS CELEBRITY BACK OR YOU ARE KIM KARDASHIAN. WHEN ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT WHERE THE OPPORTUNITY IS TO BUILD RIGHT NOW? JACK: THERE IS A BIG OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD IT NOW. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT AI, CHATGPT. THE CONSUMER SIDE IT IS INTERESTING. IT IS GROWING. THE BIGGER OPPORTUNITY LIES IN THE ENTERPRISE. I THINK AI IS GOING TO BE DEPLOYED INTO EVERY FACET AT WORK. THERE IS GOING TO BE SOME AI LATER ON, AND EVERY FUNCTION OF THE COMPANY, EVERY INDUSTRY. THERE IS GOING TO BE SOME SPECIALIZED IMPLEMENTATION OF AI, UNIQUE TO THE COMPANY, INDUSTRY AND THE JOB THAT IS GOING TO MAKE PEOPLE FASTER AND BETTER AT THEIR JOBS, MORE ACCURATE AND INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY ACROSS THE ECONOMY IN AN INTERESTING WAY. WE HAVE A HISTORY OF CREATING COMPANIES LIKE REPLICATE CHESS USED AI TO AUTOMATE CALL CENTER TECHNOLOGY, TO HELP PAYMENTS GO THROUGH ONLINE AND INCREASE COMPANY'S REVENUE BY 10% WITH JUST PLUGGING IN TECHNOLOGY FOR A 24 TO 48 HOUR PERIOD. IMAGINE IF YOUR TOP LINE CAN GO UP THAT MUCH. THERE IS GOING TO BE A LOT MORE INTERESTING WAYS TO DEPLOY THAT ACROSS EVERY SECTOR AND PLACE IN THE ECONOMY. CAROLINE: THIS, AS WE FACE A TOUGHER ENVIRONMENT FROM AN ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVE. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF WORK DONE TO SHOW OUT OF THE ASHES OF A DIFFICULT ECONOMY COME BRILLIANT BUSINESSES. WE HAVE SEEN AIRBNB AND UBER BEING BORN INTO THAT DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT. WHERE ARE YOU SEEING THIS TALENT GROW? WHERE ARE YOU SEEING THESE BUSINESSES MOST FRUITFULLY BE BUILT? JACK: IN A DOWNTURN, THERE IS MORE TALENT AVAILABILITY THAN OTHER PERIOD OF TIME. WE HAVE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE APPLYING TO BUILD COMPANIES WITH US. WHERE IS THAT TALENT COMPANY -- TALENT COMING FROM? TOWARD THE END OF THE LAST CYCLE, PEOPLE WORK GRAVITATING TOWARD THE GROWTH STAGE. THEY WERE FIGURING, I CAN WORK AT A COMPANY FOR A YEAR OR TWO, IT IS GOING TO BE PUBLIC AND I WILL BE DONE. THAT HAS BEEN DELAYED, SOME OF THOSE STOCKS HAVE COME DOWN. ALL OF THAT TALENT, AN INCREDIBLE GROUP OF TALENT THAT KNOWS HOW TO SCALE COMPANIES OUR BLOOMBERG RANKING ACT EARLIER STAGES. -- ARE BOOMERANGING BACK TO EARLIER STAGES. IN A CRAZY ENVIRONMENT, PEOPLE ARE COPYING YOUR IDEAS. EVERY VC WANTS TO FUND NUMBER THREE, NUMBER FOUR. IT CAN DESTROY THE MARKET. THE THIRD IS IMPORTANT IN A DOWNTURN, YOU LEARN THE RIGHT HABITS AS A COMPANY. YOU ARE FORCED TO. HALF OF THE FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES WERE CREATED IN DOWNTURNS OR RECESSIONS ACCORDING TO MORGAN STANLEY. DURING DISCRETE PERIOD'S OF TIME DURING OUR ECONOMIC HISTORY. YOU CAN MEASURE UNIT OF