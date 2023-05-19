'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (05/18/23)

00:00

JONATHAN: WHAT A MORNING SO FAR. LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY. GOOD MORNING. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET SET FOR THE START OF THE U.S. TRADING. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK, HERE WE GO. THE S & P 500 CLOSING OUT THE WEEK IN NINE MONTHS I AS PRESIDENT BIDEN LOOKS FOR A DEBT DEAL THIS WEEKEND. AND THE DOOR IS WIDE OPEN FOR A BIG ISSUE. INVESTORS LOOKING TO SEE IF POWELL WALKS THROUGH THIS. INDIVIDUAL AT THE DALLAS FED LEFT THE DOOR OPEN SAYING -- FOR A PAUSE SAYING THE DATA IN THE COMING WEEKS COULD SHOW THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO SKIP A MEETING THAT WE ARE NOT THERE YET. AND ANOTHER SAYING IT COULD BE A SKIPPER A HOLD. AND OUR BEST -- BASELINE -- ANOTHER SAID OUR BASELINE IS THEY ARE DONE. THIS IS WHAT WE NEED TO GET PASSED ON THE CALENDAR. PAYROLLS JUNE 2, U.S. CPI JUNE 13, AND THE DEBT CEILING DEBATE SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN. WE HAVE OUR COVERAGE HERE AND I'M SPEAKING WITH MIKE MCKEE. MIKE: THE CHAIRMAN A FEW HOURS AWAY. WE HAD JOHN WILLIAMS THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK FED SPEAKING THIS MORNING AND NIKKI BOWMAN. BOTH OF THEM MAKING NEWS BUT NOT TALKING ABOUT CARVING -- CURVED MONETARY POLICY. WILLIAMS AND THE FATE -- LATE FED RESEARCHER MET AND -- THE NATURAL RATE OF GROWTH RATES WERE SUSPENDED DURING THE PANDEMIC BECAUSE IT WAS NOT RELIABLE. THEY ARE BRINGING IT BACK NOW AND HE SAYS THE MAIN LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCE OF THE PANDEMIC PERIOD IS A REDUCTION OF POTENTIAL OUTPUT. IMPRINT ON R-STAR APPEARS TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST -- HE SUGGESTS THAT INTEREST RATES WILL GO BACK TO BEING LOW LIKE THEY WERE. AT LEAST ACCORDING TO HIM. HE HAS PRODUCED NEW DATA AND THIS DATA SHOWS NO CHANGE BASICALLY IN WHERE OUR START IS ALTHOUGH THEY ARE ESTIMATING GOING FORWARD INTO 2023 THAT IT WILL FALL TO ABOUT .5%. THAT IS WHERE WE WERE RIGHT BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. NIKKI BOWMAN A GOVERNOR WHO SUPERVISES BANKS MOSTLY OUT TODAY SPEAKING TO THE TEXAS BANKERS ASSOCIATION AND THAT PER FAX -- PERHAPS THE FED SHOULD HAVE AN OUTSIDE COUNSEL TAKING A LOOK AT WHAT WENT WRONG WITH SVB UNDER THE SIGNATURE BANK'S. HE SAID TO THE MOST EFFECTIVE FEDERAL RESERVE STEPS THEY COULD TAKE WOULD BE TO ENGAGE WITH AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY TO ANALYZE THE FAILURE SURROUNDING THESE BANKS SO THAT THEY CAN FULLY UNDERSTAND WHAT LED TO THE FAILURES. AND MICHELLE BOWMAN SAID THE BANKS THAT RECENTLY FAILED WERE UNIQUE IN THEIR OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS MODELS. THE FAILURES ALONE DO NOT JUSTIFY LAYERING INEFFICIENT AND OVERLY COMPLEX SUPERVISION OF ALL BANKS. FOR THE PEOPLE TO -- TO FOLLOW INTEREST RATES THEY HAVE A LOT TO SAY, BUT NOTHING ON THE FED MEETING. JONATHAN: WE ALSO HAVE TO GET THROUGH THE X DATE. LET'S HOPE WE DO NOT GO THROUGH IT. AND I UNDERSTAND THE X DATE AND MAYBE THE EARLY DUE NUMBER THAT JANET YELLEN GAVE US MAY BE REAL. ANNE-MARIE: THAT IS WHAT THE TREASURY SECRETARY SAID. AS SOON JUNE 1. YOU ARE NOT LYING WHEN YOU SAY IT MIGHT BE REAL. THE MOMENTUM YOU ARE HEARING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE AND CONGRESS AND PUBLICATIONS IS THAT IT IS MOVING IN A POSITIVE DIRECTION AND POTENTIALLY IT IS COMING FROM THE FACT THAT THEY ARE CONSUMER -- CONCERNED THAT JUNE 1 IS A LIVE DATE. THEY DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF WIGGLE ROOM TO RAISE THE DEBT CEILING AND HAVE A SPENDING CUT DEAL. WHAT YOU HEAR IN THE G7 ON THE SIDELINES OF THIS GATHERING, THE PRESIDENT IS TAKING PART ALONGSIDE GLOBAL LEADERS IS HE IS ALSO HAVING TO SCHEDULE TIME TO KEEP UP WITH HIS TEAM IN WASHINGTON DC. HE STARTED EARLY THIS MORNING WITH A 20 MINUTE CALL NEGOTIATING WITH HIS TEAM IN WASHINGTON. HE WANTS TO KEEP THE MOMENTUM WITH SPEAKER MCCARTHY SAYING THERE COULD BE A DEAL IN PRINCIPLE BY THE WEEKEND. THE PRESIDENT WOULD LIKE TO SEE THAT ONCE HE RETURNS TO WASHINGTON AFTER CUTTING HIS TRIP SHORT AFTER GOING TO JAPAN FROM A G7 MEETING. AND HE HAD -- LEFT THE MEETING WITH WORLD LEADERS EARLY SO THAT HE COULD HAVE ANOTHER PHONE CALL TODAY. SO IT WILL BE ANOTHER DAY OF NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN THE WHITE HOUSE AND REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP. JONATHAN: THERE A CALENDAR JUNE'S -- JUNE 2 PAYROLLS, DIDN'T 13 CPI, AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN THE X DATE. LET'S GET TO EMILY AT TP W. -- EMILY HOW -- EMILY AT JOHN HANCOCK AND ROBERT CLOSE KEY AT TP W. EMILY, WHAT DO YOU SEE? > > WE SEE INVESTORS THEY ARE ALMOST BAITING THE FED SAYING IF YOU DO THIS WE WILL KEEP RUNNING. IT IS WORKING IN THE OPPOSITE WAY THAT THE FED RESERVE HAD HOPED. IT IS OPEN IN TERMS OF JUNE AND THEY WOULD GET A LOT OF DATA BETWEEN NOW AND THEN BUT WE WILL HAVE TO SEE. JONATHAN: AMONG THE CUTS IS THE DATA QUESTIONING A PAUSE IN THE NEXT MONTH? ROBERT: WILL COME IN VERY BENIGN. BACK IN MAY OF LAST YEAR, INFLATION WAS .9. WE WILL BE CLOSE TO 3.5 OR FOUR POINT 5% IN JUNE IN THE U.S.. MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE FED IS THAT IT UPDATES ITS GDP ESTIMATE AND IT WILL VALIDATE THE SOFT LANDING AND THE HIGHER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND POSITIVE CORPORATE FORWARD GUIDANCE WE SEE COMING OUT OF Q1. I THINK THAT IS WHAT THE MARKETS ARE SENSING AND WE ARE OVER 4200 WHICH IS A VERY IMPORTANT TECHNICAL LEVEL. IF WE GET A DEBT CEILING DEAL, WHICH WE WILL, THE LAST THING WE WANT TO DO IS SHOW CHINA AND THE REST OF THE WORLD THAT WE ARE NOT ABLE TO HANDLE OUR FINANCES. I THINK WE ARE UP AND OUT. AS A BEEN SAYING FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. JONATHAN: YOU MENTIONED THE GROWTH STORY WITH THE FED GDP FORECASTING SOMETHING CLOSE TO 3%. WHO KNOWS WHAT THE RATES WILL BE LIKE IF WE GET UPDATES FROM THE FED IN THE JUNE MEETING. JAY PELOSKY SHIFTING MONEY INTO CHECK -- TECH RELATED GROWTH. WHAT IS HAPPENING THERE? JAY: YES THAT IS HAPPENING. AND IT IS BECAUSE I BELIEVE AI IS FOR REAL. IT BENEFITS THE BIG TECH COMPANIES. HIGH INTEREST RATES, THAT WAS OUR PROFIT FROM DEEPLY UNDERWEIGHT TECH UP THROUGH 2022 UNTIL RECENTLY. AND BIG TECH IS YOUR BEST PLAY ON AI WHICH IS KICKING OFF A NEW INNOVATION CYCLE. IT HAS A WIDE MODE BECAUSE OF HOW MUCH MONEY IS BEING IN PLAY. BIG TECH IS NO LONGER EXPOSED TO INTEREST RATE HIKES BECAUSE THE HIKES ARE DONE. AND THERE'S ALSO A GOOD EDGE AGAINST RECESSION. WE HAVE NOW MOVED FROM OUR PARE ARE -- PRIOR POSITION IN THE U.S. AND WE FACE NON-US POTENTIAL BUT THAT IS ANOTHER STORY. WE HAVE A BARBELL BETWEEN BIG TECH GROWTH AND CYCLICALS IN THE U.S. BECAUSE WE DO THINK WE ARE ABOUT TO SEE A LITTLE BIT OF ROTATION AS THE FED DOES -- WE TALKED ABOUT, WE SEE A ROTATION BACK INTO CYCLICALS AS NEW MONEY COMES INTO MARKETS. TODAY, IT IS BUYING THE CYCLICALS AND ANTICIPATION OF THE FED MOVES WE JUST TALKED ABOUT. JONATHAN: LET'S FOCUS ON THE TECH CALLS. LOOKING AT THESE MOVES, THE BIGGEST GAINERS YEAR TO DATE ON THE S & P 500 INDEX, NVIDIA UP 1.6 HERO PERCENT. MET UP 1.5% -- 1.60%. META-UP 1.5%. WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT? > > IT IS DRIVING THE MARKET UP AND IT IS NOT SOMETHING NEW. BUT IT DOES CREATE CONDITIONS IN SOME OF THESE NAMES. WE WANT TO DIVERSIFY WE LOVE POLICY AND TECHNOLOGY AND WE ARE CARRYING THAT TO SOME AREAS THAT PROTECT AGAINST VALUATION RISK. WE ARE LOOKING AT PLACES LIKE BIG CAP EQUITIES DOING THAT. WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE ARE COMING UNDERNEATH THE MARKET TO FIND DISCOUNTS TO MARRY WITH THE MEGA CAP ALLOCATION THAT WE HAVE IN THE PORTFOLIO. JONATHAN: WHEN INDIVIDUALS SAID BEFORE THE HARD LANDING IT WOULD BE NICE TO SEE ARISE AGAIN. JAY: THEY SHOULD LOOK AT HIS OWN RESEARCH THAT SHOW THAT EQUITIES HAVE OUTFLOWS IN THE NEXT FIVE WEEKS. SENTIMENT IS HORRIBLE AND PEOPLE ARE NOT PARTICIPATING. THE IDEA THAT YOU HAVE A MOVE UP BE -- WHICH IS POSSIBLE BECAUSE MONEY COMES UP FINALLY. BUT TO GO INTO A RECESSION, HOUSING IS BOTTOM AND BOTTOM PRODUCTION IS BOOMING. THE INVENTORY STOCKING WHICH COULD HAVE DAMAGE GROWTH OVER THE LAST YEAR IS NOW SHIFTING TO A RESTOCKING WHICH IS GOING TO HELP THE MANUFACTURING DATA. CONSUMERS FIND RECORD LOWS ON UNEMPLOYMENT -- I DO NOT SEE A RECESSION. AT SOME POINT PEOPLE HAVE TO GIVE UP ON A RECESSION. I THINK THAT IS WHEN THE FED VALIDATES THE GIVE UP BY RAISING THE GROWTH ESTIMATES. THE FED WILL BE THE SIGNAL FOR THE RECESSION BELIEVERS TO THROW IN THE TOWEL. JONATHAN: YOU TOO WILL STICK WITH US. HERE IS A MOVER WITH THE OPENING BELL. MORGAN STANLEY A TOUCH LOWER, JAMES GORMAN THE CEO STEPPING DOWN. HE SAID IT IS THE BOARDS AND MY EXPECTATION THAT IT WILL OCCUR AT SOME POINT IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. THAT IS A CURRENT EXPECTATION IN THE ABSENCE OF A MAJOR CHANGE IN THE EXTERNAL VIRAL MEANT -- ENVIRONMENT. > > THIS IS ONE OF THE LONGEST-SERVING CEOS OF THIS COMPANY. HE'S BEEN IN CHARGE FOR MORE THAN A DECADE. WE SEE A LOT OF CEOS TURN THE PAGE AND THIS AGE. THE STOCK IS SLIGHTLY DOWN BUT HE IS SUCH A FIXTURE AT MORGAN STANLEY AND HAS MADE A STRATEGIC CHANGE FOR THIS BANK. IF YOU BELIEVED -- HOW WELL IT WOULD WORK OUT IN THE END IF YOU VIEWED -- IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT MARK -- MORGAN STANLEY STOCK SINCE HE TOOK OVER YOU CAN SEE IT OUTPERFORMING ITS RIVALS ELIGIBLE TO GOLDMAN SACHS. ONLY REALLY TRAILING BEHIND JP MORGAN IN THE TIMEFRAME. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE BOOK VALUE IT IS VERY STRONGLY COMPETING WITH JP MORGAN. THE STRATEGIC CHANGES LEAVE THE BIG QUESTION OF WHO WILL TAKE OVER NEXT? THIS IS CLASSIC MORGAN STANLEY THEY TELL YOU SOMETHING WILL HAPPEN IN 12 MONTHS AND THEN THEY WAIT A COUPLE MONTHS THEN THEY TELL YOU WHO HAS THE TOP JOBS. RIGHT NOW THE TWO COPRESIDENTS ANDY SAPERSTEIN WHO IS CLOSELY ALIGNED TO THE WEALTH BUSINESS AND TED IS ALIGNED TO INSTITUTION SECURITIES. THOSE ARE THE TWO TO WATCH AND YOU COULD WATCH THOSE WHO RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND THE RACE IS ON. ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HOW MUCH MORE IS PIVOTED TOWARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT. TED HAS BEEN SEEN AS A TOP CONTENDER BUT A BIG QUESTION OPEN ON WALL STREET. JONATHAN: WE'VE SEEN THIS GAME PLAY OUT FOR A LITTLE WHILE REMEMBER GOLDMAN DIPPING DOWN IT -- WE WERE WATCHING THE RACE FOR A WHILE IS IT A REPEAT OF THAT? > > IS A HEALTHY COMPETITION. THE THING ABOUT MORGAN STANLEY IS THAT WE'VE SEEN THIS GO ON FOR A LONG TIME. WE'VE SEEN MANY GENERATIONS OF PRESIDENTS AT MORGAN STANLEY WAITING FOR THE TOP JOB. NOW THE TIME HAS COME. IT HAS BEEN INTERESTING THE LIEUTENANT JAMES GORDON FOR A LONG TIME AND HE WAS UNDER THE PREVIOUS PRESIDENT WHO IS NOW THE CHAIR OF UBS. VERY LOYAL TALENT UNDER BOTH OF THESE PEOPLE. THAT IS WHAT MAKES THIS RACE ON WALL STREET SO INTERESTING. JONATHAN: WHAT ARE RUN IT IS PHENOMENAL. JAMES GORMAN STEPPING DOWN. IF THE STOCK IS A LITTLE BIT LOWER IN THE EARLY TRADING IN THE PREMARKET DOWN BY WHITE 6%. A COUPLE MOVES OUT THERE LET'S GET THEM FOR YOU HERE IS ABIGAIL. ABIGAIL: WE LOOK AT THE SHARES AT PAC WEST BECAUSE THEY ARE HIGHER FOR A THIRD DAY UP MORE THAN 25% ARE THE CURRENT GAINS OVER THE LAST THREE DAYS. THIS WAS SET OFF BY WESTERN ALLIANCE AND BANK DEPOSIT GROWTH AND DEERE BEAT ALMOST 16.1 ANNUAL REVENUE ESTIMATE. TO THE DOWNSIDE ROSS STORES DOWN ALMOST 1%. GUIDANCE WAS SEEN AS LIGHT FOR THE RETAILER. AND APPLIED MATERIALS, THE CAP EQUIPMENT MAKER DOWN ALMOST 1.5%. THE MEMORY TEMPS LOCK BRINGS THE STOCK DOWN. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. COMING UP ON THIS PROGRAM CRACKED EMERGING ON THIS YEAR'S BIG CONSENSUS TRADE. > > MOST CLIENT MEETINGS IT NOT RECENTLY BUT TWO WEEKS AGO -- WE THINK EVERYTHING GOES HIGHER. AND THAT HAS NOW CHANGED BY SUBSTANTIAL. JONATHAN: BIG CHANGES OUT THERE. THAT CONVERSATION UP NEXT. JONA > > THE DATA IN EUROPE HAS BEEN UNDERWHELMED. I THOUGHT WE WOULD FIRST IGNORE IT, THAT COULD BE CORRECTED IN THE NEXT MONTH. BUT WHAT WE STARTED TO SEE IS MORE FORWARD-LOOKING SIGNALS. THOSE SENTIMENT IN EUROPE HAS BEEN LOWER AS WELL. THE SENTIMENT IS GONE. MOST CLIENT MEETINGS, NOT RECENTLY BUT TWO WEEKS AGO IT WAS AGREEING WE THINK EVERYTHING GOES HIGHER IN THE END. ABOUT -- THAT HIS CHANGED SUBSTANTIALLY. AS THE MARKET MOVES. IT IS MORE UNCERTAIN OUT THERE. JONATHAN: BIG CHANGES OUT THERE. MAKING BABIES OF THE BEARS. MICHAEL HORNET OF BANK OF AMERICA SAID CONSENSUS WAS A BULLISH CHINA A BEARISH U.S.. AND JP MORGAN OUTLOOK SAYS THE ACTIVITY UPSWING SEEN AROUND THE TURN OF THIS YEAR IS UNLIKELY TO TRANSITION INTO ACCELERATION IN THE SECOND HALF. EUROPEAN AND CHINESE DATA SURPRISES ARE IN FREEFALL. IT POINTS TO WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS AND WITH IT A STRONGER U.S. DOLLAR IN THE NEAR TERM, SAYS JORDAN ROCHESTER. THE TRADE UNRAVELING. YOU GUYS ARE BACK WITH US. WEIGH IN ON THIS. WE PUSHED BACK ON THE REST OF THE WORLD STORY. EMILY: I WILL SAY NOTHING NOT A LOT OF STRATEGISTS HAVE SAID ON YOUR SHOW. WE WERE WRONG ABOUT THE CALL IN EUROPE. IT IS UNBELIEVABLE WITH THE EUROPEAN MARKET STARTING IN THE THIRD QUARTER LAST YEAR BASED ON CHINA REOPENING AND BETTER WEATHER. IT HAS BEEN ONE -- YOU WANT TO ALLOCATE HIGHER ASSETS TO QUALITY MARKETS. THEY SHOULD BE MORE IMPACTED AS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH SLOWS. WE STARTED THE WEEK WITH DISAPPOINTING DATA OUT OF CHINA OUT OF THE -- OUT OF EUROPE. AND EUROS GDP CAME IN AT ALMOST 0%. WE WANT THE MARKETS TO CONTINUE TO SURGE THERE IS A SOLO ELEMENT AND THE SENTIMENT MOMENTUM ELEMENT DRIVING THE MARKETS HIGHER. I DO NOT KNOW WHAT THE CATALYST IS. YOU LOOK AT JAPAN REACHING NEW HIGHS, EUROPEAN EQUITIES AT A 52 WEEK HIGH, I DON'T KNOW IF IT IS AT HER NEWS AROUND THE DEBT CEILING WHICH DOES NOT MAKE SENSE TO US OR SOMETHING OUT BUT THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF RESILIENCY. WE TRIMMED THE AREAS IN THE MARKET AND REDEPLOYED TO THE U.S. OR HIGHER-QUALITY MORE DEFENSIVE ASSET AS WE WAIT OUT THE CYCLE ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: LUXURY RENAMED YEAR-TO-DATE HAVE BEEN FLYING. I KNOW YOU WILL PUSH BACK AGAINST THE VIEW THAT WE SHOULD RETRENCH. JAY: YES, I WILL FILL MY ROLE HERE, BUDDY. JONATHAN: [LAUGHTER] JAY: WE'VE BEEN BULLISH ON EUROPE FOREVER. AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR I TALKED ABOUT SWITCHING OUR FOCUS TO ASIA IN PARTICULAR JAPAN. WE ARE VERY BULLISH ON JAPAN. THE S & P IS AT A YEAR TO DATE HIGH. JAPAN IS AT A 33 YEAR HIGH. THE REASON FOR THAT IS THAT FINALLY THERE EXITING STRUCTURAL DEFLATION. YOU HAVE THE HIGHEST WAGE GAINS IN THE LAST 30 YEARS. IN JAPAN. WHAT THIS MEANS IS THAT JAPAN IS THE FASTEST GROWING OF THE G-7 ECONOMY. YOU HAVE A EARNINGS GROWTH, VERY CHEAP VALUATION, NOW WITH THE JAPANESE STOCK MARKET, IT TRADES UNDER THE VALUE. IN THE GOVERNANCE CHANGES TAKING PLACE FORCE COMPANIES TO TRADE ABOVE THAT VALUE. WE SEE MASSIVE SHARE BUYBACKS AND MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS AND PE COMPANIES ARE ALL ALL OVER JAPAN. WE BELIEVE THAT WILL LEAD TO A MASSIVE ASSET ALLOCATION SHIFT AMONG INVESTMENT INVESTORS. AND THEY HAVE BEEN BUYING NOTHING BUT BONDS IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS TO START BUYING STOCK. THE CHART LOOKS BEAUTIFUL IN THE MARKET IS STILL KEEN. IT IS A LITTLE EXTENDED BUT I THINK JAPAN IS GOING TO SIGNIFICANTLY OUTPERFORM THE U.S. ON THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. JONATHAN: THAT IS A VERY SPECIFIC CALL ON ONE VERY PARTICULAR COUNTRY. WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT HOW CHINA HAS BEEN THE MAIN THING TO SO MANY PEOPLE WHICH IS THE DATA. A CYCLICAL STORY IS COPPER. IS THERE ANYTHING OUT THERE VALIDATING IT FOR YOU RIGHT NOW? EMILY: I LOVE THE BEAUTIFUL CHART. I HATE TO ARGUE WITH YOU. BUT WE ARE NOT SEEING THE CATALYST FOR THIS SHIFT IN THE CYCLICAL AREAS OF THE MARKET. PMI DATA WELL BELOW 50 FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD AND JUST ABOVE 50 ON THE MANUFACTURING SIDE. IN THE U.S.. INTO MEANT IS PART OF THE CRITICAL DRIVER BUT THERE IS ONLY SO LONG WE THINK SENTIMENT CAN MOVE THE MARKET FORWARD. WE LOOK TO THE U.S. AGAIN AS HAVING THE HIGHER-QUALITY ELEMENT TO IT. THAT IS WHERE WE WANT TO BE IN THE LATE ENVIRONMENT. THIS IS A TRICKY PERIOD. IN A LATE CYCLE ENVIRONMENT WE DO NOT WANT TO DUMP EQUITIES, YOU STILL WANT TO HAVE EXPOSURE TO STOCKS. WE ARE SEEING THIS AT LATE, AND WE WANT TO BE INTENTIONAL ABOUT UNDER WAITING AREAS THAT WILL BE MORE EXPENSIVE TO THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. JONATHAN: WE ALL LOVE THE BEAUTIFUL CHART. THAT WAS GREAT. I HAVE HAD A GOOD TIME. I APPRECIATED. HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND YOU GUYS. COMING UP WE SPEAK LATER TO THE MORGAN STANLEY JIM CARSON AND WHY THEY COULD HAVE A PAUSE OR A RATE HIKE IN JUNE. WE WILL NOT DISCUSS WITH HIM WHY HIS BOSS IS ON THE WAY OUT THE DOOR. BUT THAT IS THE LATEST NEWS AND THE STOCK IS NEGATIVE BY .6%. JONATHAN: FOUR MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL EQUITIES UP BY .3%. ON THE SNP. -- SNP. DISNEY HAS BEEN MOVED TO NEUTRAL. WENDY'S HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO NEUTRAL -- CITIGROUP UPGRADED GAP TO NEUTRAL. THE STOCK IS UP 1.5%. A RETAIL SOUNDING THE ALARM ON A SOFTENING CONSUMER AND MORGAN STANLEY JIM CURRAN -- DUDE KAREN -- JIM KAREN. JONATHAN: IT IS THE BUMPY ROAD TO NOWHERE AND IS IT STARTING TO GO SOMEWHERE? THE S & P 500 UP BY .2%. EQUITY FUTURES POSITIVE. THE FUTURES ON THE NASDAQ JUST ABOUT UNCHANGED ON THE NASDAQ. YIELDS HIGHER ON THE WEEK. AND AGAIN THIS MORNING ON THE FRONT END OF THE CURVE THE LONGER END OF THE CURVE HIGHER BY ABOUT FOUR BASIS POINTS. WE .69 ON THE 10 YEAR YIELD. AND WE START THIS WEEK OPENING ON THE TWO-YEAR LOW OF 4% AND RIGHT NOW ABOVE 4.30. POSITIVE .2%. AND CRUDE IS POSITIVE UP BY .9%. $72.51. THE NUMBER ONE STOP TO WATCH ON THE OPENING BELL WITH MORGAN STANLEY. JAMES GORMAN THE CEO PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. HE SAID THIS AT THE FOLLOWING MEETING, IT IS THE BOARDS AND MY EXPECTATION THAT AT SOME POINT THIS WILL OCCUR IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. THAT IS A CURRENT EXPECTATION IN THE ABSENCE OF MAJOR CHANGE IN THE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT. X YOU TAKE A LOOK AT IT WITH AGAIN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS THE INITIAL REACTION WITH THIS UP DOWN. YOU HAVE TO REMEMBER THAT HE WAS A HUGE REASON THAT THE STOCK HAS BECOME ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMERS IN THE MARKET SINCE HE TOOK OVER. ONLY BEHIND JP MORGAN AND THE RISE OF AROUND 185% IN THE MARKET. SINCE THEN, COMPARES WITH 95% OVER GOLDMAN SACHS IN THE SAME TIMEFRAME. WE TALKED ABOUT IT A LOT WITH THE STRATEGIC SHIFT HE HAS MADE WITH THE FORMER -- EXECUTIVE WHO MADE THE TOUGH CHOICES OVER AT MORGAN STANLEY THAT PAID OFF IN THE LONGER TERM. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE NEXT GENERATION, THAT LEAVES A BIG OPEN QUESTION AND THERE ARE THREE PEOPLE TO WATCH. SAPERSTEIN WHO HAS SHAPED THE WEALTH BUSINESS. WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT TED WHO IS THE LEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS. AND THERE'S BEEN TOUGH CHANGES IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS ALONE AND ALSO JENSEN LEWIS BECAUSE HE RUNS THE ASSET MANAGER WHERE FIVE OR SIX YEARS AGO YOU COULD NOT IMAGINE SURPASSING A TRILLION DOLLARS AND HERE WE ARE WITH MORGAN DANLEY CAN EATING REVEALS LEAK LITTLE SISTER OF THE INDUSTRY AND NOW COMPETING WITH THE GIANTS. JONATHAN: IT HAS TURNED AROUND AND A MASSIVE WAY. WE SPOKE WITH GOLDMAN ABOUT THE TAKEOVER WITH DAVID SCHWARTZ AND DAVID SOLOMON. LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS AND WHAT MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE FOR JP MORGAN. THIS ELEGANT MOVE AWAY FROM THE CEO ROLE TO SIT THERE IS A CHAIRMAN IS THAT INTEMPERATE -- A TEMPLATE FOR US? > > I THINK IT IS A TEMPLATE. THEY ARE HOMEGROWN BUT THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS OF WHAT THIS WILL LOOK LIKE WITHOUT HIM THEY ARE. IT IS AN INTERESTING SOLUTION TO HAVE HIM ON THE SIDELINES. AND THE AGES DIFFERENT HE IS TURNING 65 THIS YEAR. THAT IS THE AGE NOW THAT IS SEEN AS THE AGE WHERE YOU START TO TURN THE PAGE AS JAMIE DIMON HAS BEEN THERE AT THE HELM LONGER AND HE HAS HELD POSITIONS FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME AND HE IS ROOTED IN THE FIRM. HE IS 67 AND THERE ARE REAL QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER HE WILL TURN THE PAGE AS WELL. JONATHAN: JUST FIVE MORE YEARS. WHEN HE SAYS 12 MONTHS THEN IT GETS SERIOUS. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO THE COVERAGE OF THIS THIS MORNING WITH MORGAN STANLEY NEGATIVE BY ABOUT 1% IN THE EARLY SESSION. AND WE LOOK AT DEERE WITH THE CEO SAYING WE CONTINUE TO BEEN FROM THE FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS AND IMPROVING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. THEY ARE UP OVER 11%. ABIGAIL: THIS IS A BIG QUARTER WHERE THEY BEAT EARNINGS IN A BIG WAY. ADJUSTED EARNINGS WERE $10.11 AND 8% REVENUE BEAT $1.16 BILLION. BIG NUMBERS AND THEY RAISE THE OUTLOOK TO YOUR POINT. THE STOCK IS DOWN OF THE YEAR BUT TO -- TODAY'S POP THE BEST SINCE EARLY FEBRUARY THE SHARES ARE DOWN LESS THAN 10%. THEY ARE TURNING A CORNER IT SEEMS. SOME ANALYSTS ARE CONCERNED THAT THAT COULD DRIVE THAT BUT THEY ARE MANAGING IT VERY WELL RIGHT NOW. JONATHAN: STUCK -- STOP UP ALMOST -- OVER 3%. LET'S LOOK AT DISNEY. STOP DOWN BY 1%. THERE IS SO MUCH NEWS AROUND THIS COMPANY IN THE LAST 24 HOURS I DO NOT KNOW WHERE TO'S ARE. > > IF WE START -- WHERE TO START. > > IF WE START WITH THE STREAMING SERVICE THEY ARE REMOVING IT ENTIRELY FOR PAYING RESIDUAL FEES FOR PARTICIPANTS TRYING TO BRING THIS BUSINESS TO PROFITABILITY. THE OTHER NEWS COMES DOWN IN FLORIDA WHERE DISNEY HAS CANCELED PLANS TO READ -- RELOCATE 2000 EMPLOYEES TO THE SUNSHINE STATE WITH A CAMPUS THEY WERE PLANNING TO BUILD. NO LONGER BEING BUILT. THEY WILL ALSO SHUTTER BEAR STAR WARS HOTEL THAT COST YOU 4800 DOLLARS MINIMUM FOR TWO NIGHTS. THIS IS THE ONGOING FIGHT THEY HAVE WITH RON DESANTIS AND THEY MENTIONED IT DIRECTLY CITING BUSINESS CONDITIONS. READ BETWEEN THE LINES THEY ARE BUT THE GOVERNOR OFFICE DID PUT OUT A STATEMENT SAYING THIS WAS NOT SURPRISING GIVEN THE COMPANIES DECLINING STOCK PRICE. AND THE STOCK PRICE IS DECLINING THIS MORNING DOWN OR THAN 1%. JONATHAN: 92.65. THAT'S A WRAP WITH DISNEY. DISNEY GETTING A DOWNGRADE. SHARES AT DISNEY DOWNGRADED TO NEUTRAL AT MCCLORY. THE TEAM OVER THERE WRITING NEW NEAT -- LINEAR NETWORKS ARE GETTING WORSE FAST. AD REVENUES WILL LIKELY REMAIN NEGATIVE IN THE FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND IT AFFILIATE REVENUE MAY WERE INANE -- MAY REMAIN NEGATIVE FOR GOOD. AND I WANT TO SHIFT TO RETAIL. SHARES AT FOOTLOCKER ARE GETTING HAMMERED. THE CEO SAYS THE COMPANY'S REVENUE HAS SOFTENED REVIEW -- MEANINGFULLY GIVEN THE TOUGH AT MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP. > > IF YOU NEED MORE EVIDENCE, LOOK NO FURTHER THAN FOOTLOCKER. THEY SAID THAT REVENUE WOULD FALL AS MUCH AS 8% THAT IS OFF OF THE INITIAL 5 -- 1.5% THAT THEY PROJECTED -- 5.5% THEY PROJECTED. THEY ARE DOWN BY 24% TODAY. FOOTLOCKER IS ALSO DOWN YEAR-TO-DATE 16%. AND THIS IS A BROADER STORY BECAUSE FOOTLOCKER IS NOT THE ONLY ONE WARNING ABOUT THIS. WE HAVE HOME DEPOT AND TARGET THE ECONOMY IS SEEING A FALL. JONATHAN: JUST LIKE THAT IN SIX MINUTES OF TRADING. THE BROAD MARKET THREE 4200 ON THE S & P 500 INDEX POSITIVE BY .2 PERCENT. LOOKING AHEAD TO FED CHAIR JAY POWELL LATER THIS MORNING. NINE MONTHS AGO AUGUST 2022 THAT CHAIRMAN POWELL SAID THIS. > > WHILE HIGHER INTEREST RATES, SLOWER GROWTH, AND SOFTER LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS WILL BRING DOWN INFLATION THEY WILL ALSO BRING PAIN TO HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES. THESE ARE THE UNFORTUNATE COST OF REDUCING INFLATION. A FAILURE TO RESTORE PRICE STABILITY WOULD MEAN GREATER PAIN. JONATHAN: THAT WAS JACKSON HOLE FIVE MONTHS AGO. THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 3.4 PERCENT. AS FOR THE MARKET, THE MORNING HE DELIVERED THE SPEECH THE STOCK MARKET OPENED UP AT 4890 ONE. YESTERDAY THE STOCK CLOSED AT 4190 EIGHT. JOINING US NOW TO DISCUSS MORGAN STANLEY IS JIM KAREN. -- JIM CARSON WHAT PAIN? JIM: THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION. THERE WAS PAIN ALONG THE WAY BUT THE THOUGHT IS ABOUT WHAT THE FED'S NEXT MOVE WILL BE. I THINK THEY WILL STAY ON HOLD. THE MARKET IS DOING REASONABLY WELL, NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT, BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC THEY DO, IT IS HOLDING UP BETTER THAN MANY PEOPLE THOUGHT. YOU MENTIONED ON THE SHOW THAT GDP NOW IS CLOSE TO 3% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER. ALL OF THAT IS REALLY GOOD, BUT WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE THE UNDERWEIGHT OF GROWTH FOR THIS ENTIRE YEAR IS CLOSER TO 1-2 PERCENT. WE MAY GET SOME SLOWING IN THE ECONOMY AND THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. THAT COULD BE THE CASE. BUT IT IS NOT THE DISASTER SCENARIO THAT MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN FORECASTING. THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING, THE HIKE RATE IS 25 BASIS POINTS AFTER ALL. THE NEXT MOVE BY THE FED IS NO MOVE. JONATHAN: WHAT WE DO TO SPEC TO HEAR FROM JAY POWELL LATER THIS MORNING? JIM: GETTING TO SUFFICIENTLY TYPE POLICY LEVELS. AND SUFFICIENTLY TIGHT WILL BE THE CODE WORD MEANING THAT SUFFICIENTLY TIGHT IS THAT THEY CAN HOLD THE LEVELS THERE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. I THINK THAT WILL BE THE STATEMENT I AM LOOKING FOR. IF HE SAYS SOMETHING ALONG THE LINES OF POTENTIALLY FINANCIAL CONDITIONS CAN TIGHTEN MORE OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT I THINK THE FED IS BACK IN PLAY, NOTHING SUFFICIENTLY TIGHT MONETARY POLICY LEVELS IS GOING TO BE HIS MESSAGE. JONATHAN: GOOD PROGRAM. GOOD FRIEND OF THIS PROGRAM OVER THE LAST WEEK OR SO. HE SAID HE WAS TOO NERVOUS TO GET SHORT AND TOO ANXIOUS TO GET LONG. YOU SAY THIS IT IS A MOMENT TO BE BALANCE. CAN YOU TELL US WHAT THE DIFFERENCE IS BETWEEN BALANCED AND DEFENSIVE. I HEAR DEFENSIVE A LOT. WHAT DOES BALANCED MEAN? JIM: BALANCE IS ASSET ALLOCATION SYSTEM. MEANING YOUR RISKS ARE UPSIDE AND DOWNSIDE. WE HAVE SPOKEN ABOUT THIS ALL YEAR ONE OF THE THINGS I SAID IS RISK ON IS A RISK LIKE ANY OTHER RISK AND IT NEEDS TO BE HEDGED. WHAT IS DEFENSIVE IS THAT IT IS THE STYLE. DEFENSIVE' POSITIONING IS WHEN YOU SEE AND ECONOMIC OUTCOME AND YOU POSITION FOR IT. BUT WE STARTED AT THIS YEAR WAS HAVING ABOUT SLICK SAYING THERE COULD BE DOWNSIDE AND UPSIDE. THE -- LET'S POSITION THE PORTFOLIO IF EITHER POSITION OCCURS. A DEFENSIVE PORTFOLIO WILL BE MORE FOR FIXED INCOME AND MORE DEFENSIVE IN EQUITY-RELATED SECTORS AND WHAT HAVE YOU. THAT IS NOT THE KIND OF ENVIRONMENT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW. I THINK THAT THE RISKS IN THE ECONOMY TODAY AND IN THE MARKET IS MORE BALANCED UPSIDE AND DOWNSIDE THAN WITH A CONSENSUS BEARISH SNARES -- WHAT THEY CONSENTED BEARISH NARRATIVE WOULD SUGGEST. SO I THINK A BALANCED VIEW OF PLAYING THE UPSIDE AND THE DOWNSIDE HAVING A WELL DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IS BETTER THAN SELECTING WHAT YOU BELIEVE WOULD BE A DEFENSIVE OR NEGATIVE OUTCOME IN A POSITION. THAT IS WHY WE THINK IT IS BETTER TO BE BALANCE. JONATHAN: CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH HOW YOU WOULD BE BALANCE AND HOW YOU POSITION FOR THE UPSIDE. HOW WOULD YOU CAPTURE THE UPSIDE? JIM: FIRST OF ALL THE EQUITY MARKET. A BALANCE FOR -- WHAT IS A BALANCED PORTFOLIO IS IT 6040 OR 5050, WHAT IS THE CASE? WE SEE IN UNDERWEIGHT TO THE EQUITY RISK. PEOPLE FEAR CASH AND FAVOR FIXED INCOME. ONE OF THE THINGS WE PUT INTO OUR PORTFOLIOS IS A MORE AGGRESSIVE HIGHER ALLOCATION TO EQUITY. THE ALLOCATION EQUITY RIGHT NOW IS ROUGHLY ABOUT 50%-55 PERCENT RELATIVE TO FIXED INCOME. THAT IS EXTRAORDINARILY BULLISH. THAT IS BALANCE AT THIS POINT. AND COMPARED THAT TO THE MARKET AND THE POSITION WE SEE IN THE MARKET WITH PEOPLE GETTING LONG SHORT RATIOS AND THE THINGS LIKE THAT, THE MARKETS ARE PRETTY MUCH UNDERWEIGHT EQUITY RISK. ALL WE ARE SAYING IS GET BACK MORE TO A NEUTRAL EQUITY POINT. AND ONE MORE THING, WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT THE MARKET, IT IS 25% OFF -- INTACT. 3% DISCRETIONARY AND INDUSTRIALS EVERYTHING ELSE IS FLAT OR DOWN. THIS IS NOT A WIDE MARKET. IF WE GET REASONABLE ECONOMIC DATA AND GROWTH, THE REST OF THE BROAD MARKET COULD START TO DO BETTER. AND IT IS COMING FROM A NEGATIVE YEAR. THERE ARE SOME POSITIVE POSSIBILITIES, BUT I THINK WE NEED TO HEDGE FOR IT. WE COULD DISAPPOINT TO THE UPSIDE AS I LIKE TO SAY IT. JONATHAN: THAT IS EQUITY SIDE OF IT BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT CREDIT RIGHT NOW AS WELL. CREDIT IS STUCK IN THE MIDDLE . HOW ARE CLAIM THAT? JIM: WE SEE THE DEFAULT RISK IS RELATIVELY LOW BUT WE THINK THE INTEREST RATE AND THE MARKET IS PRICED IN. AT LEAST A COUPLE WEEKS AGO. THEY PRICED IN A LOT OF RATE CUTS. ONE OF THE THINGS WE ARE DOING IS ALLOCATING TOWARD HIGH-YIELD AND CREDIT TO COLLECT COUPON IN THE YIELD AND WE ARE REDUCING THE INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY IN THE PORTFOLIO MEANING THAT WE ARE TRYING TO STEP AWAY FROM U.S. TREASURIES AND ADD MORE TOWARD HIGH-YIELD AND INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT. AND EVEN MORTGAGES. THESE ARE AREAS THAT WE THINK ARE GOING TO DO REASONABLY WELL IN A NON-HARD LANDING SCENARIO AND THAT IS OUR BASE CASE. JONATHAN: I LOVE IT. IT IS GREAT TO CATCH UP. JIM CARSON AT MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT TALKING ABOUT DISAPPOINTMENT TO THE UPSIDE. YOU HAVE TO POSITION FOR IT. THE S & P IS UP 5.3%. -- UP BY .3%. B OF A SAID IT WOULD BE -- GRAND FOR THE STOCKS TO MELT UP INTO A RECESSION. THEY PRICE THE YIELD CURVE HIGHER IN THE FRONT IN OF THE CURVE THE LAST FEW DAYS. EVERYDAY THE TWO-YEAR HAS BEEN HIGHER. RIGHT NOW WE ARE NORTH OF 4.3. CALL IT 4.3 FORGE ON THE TWO-YEAR UP EIGHT BASIS POINTS. THE EURO MOVE 19793. -- 1.0793. AND IF YOU'RE JUST TUNING IN, THE LATEST THIS MORNING WITH JAMES GORMAN PLANNING TO STEP DOWN FROM MORGAN STANLEY. THE FIRM'S ANNUAL MEETING IS THE LORD EXPECTATION THAT IT WILL OCCUR AT SOME POINT IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. IT IS A CURRENT EXPECTATION IN THE ABSENCE OF A MAJOR CHANGE IN THE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT. THE STOCK AT THE MOMENT IS SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE THIS MORNING. COMING UP ON THIS PROGRAM, VOTE ON CAPITOL HILL. > > NEGOTIATIONS ARE CURRENTLY MAKING PROGRESS AS SPEAKER MCCARTHY HAS SAID. HE EXPECTS THE HOUSE WILL VOTE NEXT WEEK IF THE AGREEMENT IS REACHED AND THE SENATE WILL BEGIN CONSIDERATION AFTER THAT. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION UP NEXT. LISA: THIS IS BLOOMBERG THE OPEN I AM LISA MATEO LIVE IN THE ROOM -- PRINCIPAL ROOM. WE HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH GLENN HUBBARD COMING UP AT 6:30 P.M.. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THE NEGOTIATIONS ARE CURRENTLY MAKING PROGRESS AS SPEAKER MCCARTHY HAS SAID, HE EXPECTS THAT HOUSE WILL VOTE NEXT WEEK THE AGREEMENT IS REACHED. THE SENATE WILL BEGIN CONSIDERATIONS AFTER THAT. MEMBERS SHOULD REMAIN AWARE AND BE ABLE TO RETURN TO THE SENATE WITHIN A 24 HOUR PERIOD TO FULFILL OUR RESPONSIBILITIES TO AVOID DEFAULT. > > EVERYBODY PLAYING NICE FOR NOW ACCORDING TO A WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL BIDEN TELLING HIS HAND-PICKED NEGOTIATING TEAM IN WASHINGTON THAT HE IS CONFIDENT CONGRESS WILL ACT IN TIME. SINNER MCCARTHY ALSO SOUNDING CONFIDENT. > > I SEE A PATH TO A DEBT SOLUTION. WE HAVE THE STRUCTURE NOW AND EVERYBODY IS WORKING HARD WE WILL MEET TWO OR THREE TIMES A DAY AND THEY ARE GOING BACK WITH MORE NUMBERS. JONATHAN: THE MOOD MUSIC SOUNDS OK BUT THE NUMBERS ARE NOT. 68 BILLION ACCORDING TO THE LATEST DATA IN THE TREASURY THAT IS DOWN FROM 95 BILLION A DAY EARLIER AND WHAT -- DOWN FROM 140 MILLION LAST WEEK. AND THEY ARE WARNING PUBLICLY AND PRIVATELY THAT THE EARLY JUNE NEXT DATE IS REAL. WE ARE JOINED NOW WITH THE LATEST FROM KAYLEE. KAYLEE: I SPOKE WITH THE LATEST FORMER TREASURY SPOKESPERSON ON BALANCE OF POWER EARLIER THIS WEEK SAYING THAT WE SHOULD TAKE THAT SERIOUSLY NO JOKE NO SMOKE AS EARLY AS YOU'D ONE. THE DATE IS REAL AS YOU ALLUDED TO THE TREASURY'S CASH BALANCE NOW AT THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2021. THAT SPEAKS TO HOW TIGHT THE TIMELINE IS HERE REALISTICALLY. EVEN IF WE BUY THE FACT THAT PROGRESS IS HAPPENING. ALL OF THE OPTIMISM IS REAL. THE COMPROMISE STILL NEEDS TO BE TURNED INTO ACTUAL LEGISLATIVE TEXT PUT ON THE FLOOR OF THE HOUSE AND VOTED ON IN THE SENATE. AND VOTED IN THE -- AGAIN AND THEN GETS TO THE PRESIDENT DESK. THAT IS A LOT TO HAPPEN IN LESS THAN A TWO WEEK PERIOD. IT IS A QUESTION OF THE VOTE COUNT AS WELL. BECAUSE WE UNDERSTAND THAT IT HAS BECOME THE REAL STICKING POINT. IT DOES NOT PROGRESS AND THAT HELP -- PROGRESSIVES IN THE HOUSE WOULD NOT LIKE TO VOTE FOR THIS. IN THE SENATE YOU HAVE A GROUP OF SENATORS INCLUDING BERNIE SANDERS WRITING A LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT YESTERDAY SAYING WE SHOULD NOT BE GIVING THINGS UP BUT YOU SHOULD BOAT -- VOTE THE 14TH AMENDMENT. AND THE FREEDOM CAUCUS PUT OUT A STATEMENT SAYING NO FURTHER NEGOTIATION SHOULD HAPPEN UNTIL THE SENATE PASSES THE BILL THAT THE HOUSE HAVE. -- HOUSE PASSED. IT SEEMS LIKE THEY ARE MOVING AWAY FROM THE IDEA OF COMPROMISE BUT THOSE IN THE MIDDLE ARE TRYING TO MOVE TOWARD IT. JONATHAN: YOU SAY THAT -- YOU WENT TOWARD THE PROCESS. AND VOTING IS THAT THE PIECE THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE NERVOUS ABOUT IN WASHINGTON AT THE MOMENT? > > YES, THAT IS WHEN IT COMES DOWN. THE CONTEXT. IF WE SEE A DEAL FORMED AND WHETHER IT IS PASSABLE OR NOT WILL BE KEY. SPEAKER MCCARTHY MADE PROMISES TO CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HIS CAUCUS TO GET THE INITIAL BILL HE PASSED. MANY OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY WOULD LIKELY NOT WANT TO VOTE FOR A PACKAGE THAT'S ALL THAT TAKEN AWAY. YOU WILL NEED DEMOCRATIC VOTES AND THEY ARE DEMOCRATS WHO HAVE SERIOUS ISSUES WITH WHAT MEASURES COULD BE ON THE TABLE. THE MATH COULD GET TRICKY ON THE REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC SIDE. JONATHAN: THAT IS AROUND UP IN WASHINGTON. I MENTIONED THE STORY AND HERE IS THE LATE PARAGRAPH FROM IT. TENANT YELLING MORNING THAT THE BANKERS THAT THE DESTINY OF DEFAULT WILL HAVE REPERCUSSIONS. AND INSISTED THAT THE EARLY JUNE NEXT DATE IS REAL. THAT IS THE LATEST REPORTING THIS MORNING. AND THE PRICE ACTION THIS MORNING WE ARE POSITIVE ON THE S & P 500 UP BY .3%. > > BEING HIGHER FOR A THIRD SESSION MEANS THAT THE S & P 500 IS UP MORE THAN 2% ON THE WEEK THE BEST WEEK GOING BACK TO MARCH WITH ENERGY LEADING THE WAY UP 1.3%. WITH OIL HIGHER AND HEALTH CARE IS UP AS WELL. ONLY TWO SECTORS ARE DOWN TECHNOLOGY AND DISCRETIONARY. AND ON THE DAY MORGAN STANLEY IS DOWN BY .1%. -- 1%. AND THE CEO IS GOING TO STEP DOWN AND MORGAN STANLEY IS HIGHER ON THE WEEK. A LOT OF THE REGIONAL BANKS UP ABOUT 3% OF THE FINANCIALS IN THE S & P 500. WE HAVE THE BIG TEXT VECTORS HIGHER AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES. WE HAVE THE TECH SECTOR IT WILL HIGHER. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY. THOSE ARE THE THREE MEGA CAP TECH SECTORS AND BOTH FINANCIALS AGAIN THAT IS A BULLISH WEEK. JONATHAN: A BETTER WEEK ON MANY FRONTS AS WE INCHED TOWARD THE WEEKEND. IT'S JONATHAN: GREEN DAY WINNING STRATA -- STREAK ON THE S & P 500 ON THIS WINNING STREAK GOING BACK TO EARLY APRIL. THAT IS THE PRICE ACTION. 