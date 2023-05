00:00

Tesla held its AGM later in our time last night and shareholders were looking for somebody, reassurance about him being spread to thinly across as many interests, namely Twitter, Space X and of course, Tesla, and he partly already reassured them by appointing a CEO to Twitter, but he's going to remain quite hands on, thereby remaining in an executive chairman position. And then on another point, investors are always looking for. A process is succession planning and there was one motion to get in a public plan for that, to which Mosconi replied that he had no intention of stepping down any time soon as CEO. So how significant is the decision on advertising? Yeah, it's a big shift for the company, but it also tells us that the story of where Tesla is is at these days. They've become a mainstream car company. They are set to make some a one point eight million cars this years. All goes according to plan and there's just a little bit less than BMW for context. At the same time, there's a lot more competition these days for evey buyers. And so far, Tesla has relied on word of mouth and of course, Musk's larger than life persona, namely on Twitter. But now markets are weakening. Tesla has already cut price of prices massively on its vehicles. So this really does appear to be the next logical step. And of course, it's going to be really interesting what kind of advertising they go for.