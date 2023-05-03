QI Research DiMartino Booth on Fed

00:00

And ask you about what's what's really going on with these U.S. regional banks. I think just a few weeks ago I was hearing guest say this is not systemic, that this is just a liquidity issue. And six, twelve months now we're talking we've been talking about this. Is that view sort of change now? I think we are seeing a marked shift. There've been kind of two chapters of the current banking crisis that is clearly still playing out. The first of which was the recognition that interest rate risk had not been properly placed into the calculus of regulators, whether it was the Federal Reserve or other banking regulators here in United States. So that was one slice of it that that banks had piled into assets and now they held losses against those because interest rates had risen so aggressively, so quickly. But now we're beginning to realize that those same rules, that same interest rate risk, is also applying to a highly risky loan book, especially on the commercial real estate side. Many of these loans were predicated on the Federal Reserve staying close to the zero bound, maintaining monetary policy at a very easy stance for as long as the eye could imagine, because, of course, these loans are made on a longer maturity basis. So I think we're beginning to see this second chapter play out, especially with what we saw with First Republic. But as Kathleen was saying just a few minutes ago, this situation is acute and even smaller and other regional banks. So, Danielle, you were, of course, a kind of special envoy to Rob Kaplan's predecessor, Richard Fisher, at the Dallas Fed. Now, when you look at Clarett as saying do another hike and then signal that you're going to pause and you say you see Rob Kaplan say, no, no, no, no, no, do it the other way around, pause and then keep the door open to more rate hikes. What makes most sense to you, given all the context you've talked to in markets and in and out of the Fed? Well, I think at this point, unfortunately, Kathleen, and something that I learned in my near decade at the Fed is that you never surprise the markets. And right now, going into tomorrow's meeting, we've got an 87 percent probability of that 25 basis point final rate hike. So if what I'm hearing right now from traders is if the Fed does not hike by this one last quarter percentage point tomorrow, then it will be signaling panic in its own way, signaling that that thing things are in the real economy are actually worse than what appears to be the case when they just spoke a matter of, what, 10 days ago before blackout started. But of course, Kathleen, we all saw the job openings data this morning from March, which predated the banking crisis that showed that the job activity, layoffs really had begun to become problematic prior to even Silverlake or Silicon Valley going down. So, Danielle, if they do signal a pause, does that mean also a pause on Kutty? Well, now you get to the big question, and I think that I think that the press pool will be much more aggressive tomorrow in questioning a Chair Powell about his intentions. Of course, the New York Fed came out with a report just a few weeks ago that stated that it was going to be taking the balance sheet down by the end of 2020, five down to the six trillion dollar level. Chair Powell has maintained that the quantitative tightening will continue in the background. We've just seen probably upwards of 50 billion dollars of treasuries roll off the Fed's balance sheet. We'll see that in the next few days with the upcoming report. But that will certainly be the focus. Markets are definitely factoring the pivot on cue t on quantitative tightening into what they considered to be a true pivot. I would not be so sure we know. Danielle, I imagine there's also always some questions about what is going to make you cut rates. How close are you to that? Again, Rob Kaplan saying he thinks and others have echoed this. Gonna have to keep the rate where it is right now, probably for the next year, maybe the next couple years longer than markets are expecting. How do you expect Jay Paul to answer that? So I think that I think that Kaplan has captured Powells thinking on this. If there's anything that we've hopefully learned coming through this very sudden and abrupt banking crisis, it's that bad things can happen at the zero bound. Bad things can happen when the Federal Reserve keeps monetary policy too loose for too long. And we can all hope that maybe getting interest rates up to the overnight rate, up to the 5 percent threshold, perhaps perhaps allows the Fed to stop at a higher ceiling next time it embarks upon rate cuts. But again, given how resolute he wasn't answering the question last at his last press conference. Do you see the Fed lowering interest rates in 2023? His answer? Very much a curt no. That does tell me that we are going to be higher for longer, which we only have one slight precedent to look back on, which is after Alan Greenspan shepherded 17 25 basis point hikes in a row and then paused for longer than what we were accustomed to. And of course, that rolled into the great financial crisis. And adding to those recession risk, Danielle is now. The US could default on its debt as early as next month. I think people weren't expecting what we heard from Yellen yesterday about, you know, June could be, you know, a sooner. They expected that we could see this. How does this play out? And do you think this is priced in? Well, I don't think that this is necessarily priced in and given where we're seeing the stock market and how the stock market behaved in 2011, which is our closest precedent. I do think that there's probably some some politicking going on right now in Washington, D.C. Of course, the most populous state in the nation, California has a very long extension through mid-October before its tax receipts must file into the coffers. And there are other extraordinary and emergency measures that can be taken to buy time. But I do think that this is this is Treasury Secretary Yellen way of saying or communicating. This is definitely not the time to be raising interest rates when there is such a precarious situation going on between on two sides of the aisle that are clearly about five trillion dollars apart from one another right now.