> AND NEW SELLOUT IN -- A NEW SELLOUT IN BANKS, A SNAPSHOT OF THE PUBLIC MARKET AS A KICKOFF TO THE CLOSING BELL, OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE IN FULL BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, PUBLIC MARKETS SWOONED AND PRIVATE MARKETS REPRESENTED BY MOST OF THE PEOPLE IN THIS HOTEL LOBBY ARE FACING QUESTIONS OF THEIR OWN, QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ROLE AND VALUE OF THEIR FIRMS IN A SOFT ECONOMY AND QUESTIONS OF COURSE ABOUT THE BED AS IT MEETS BEHIND CLOSED DOORS. A MEETING WIDELY EXPECTED TO PRODUCE A 10TH CONSECUTIVE HIKE IN INTEREST RATES, THE BIG QUESTION I HAVE BEEN ASKING ASSET MANAGERS IS WHETHER THEY ARE PULLING BACK OR LEANING IN. KERNODLE FINANCIAL, THEY HAVE MORE THAN $1.2 TRILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, IT HAS BEEN GIVING UP ITS OFFERING OF ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS, INCLUDING HEDGE FUNDS, PRIVATE CREDIT, REAL ESTATE AND INFRASTRUCTURE STRATEGIES, AND HAS GROWN TO $250 BILLION AND THE COMPANY TODAY ANNOUNCED A MAJORITY INTEREST IN CAPITAL, A PRIVATE CREDIT FIRM TARGETING THE LOWER END OF THE MARKET. WE ARE JOINT FROM MILK AND SAGE. > > LET US START OFF WITH THE DEAL, THIS IS A RELATIVELY SMALL COMPANY OR RELATIVE TO THE COMPANY. > > THIS IS A STRATEGIC COMPONENT FOR US, AND IF YOU HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST YEARS WE HAVE HAD A STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE TO BUILD OUT A REAL ESTATE BUSINESS SIGNIFICANTLY AND PARTICULARLY WITHIN THE THAT SIDE OF THAT -- DEBT SIDE OF THAT, 18 MONTHS AGO WE BOUGHT MONTANA CAPITAL PARTNERS WITJAS SECONDARY BUSINESS IN THE PRIVATE EQUITY SPACE. WE MOVE INTO OTHER PARTS OF THE ALTERNATIVE PARTS. WE HAVE 100 BILLION UNDER MANAGEMENT, WE FOCUS MOSTLY ON THE MIDDLE-MARKET. WHAT YOUR PATH DOES IS THEY HAVE A LOWER MIDDLE-MARKET FRANCHISE, WITH THE SAME KIND OF OPERATING MODEL THAT WE DO, IT IS DIRECT ORIGINATION, THEY ARE CALLING ON THE COMPANIES AND THEY KNOW THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. THERE IS A COMPLEMENTARY SET OF CAPABILITIES THAT WE ARE BRINGING TOGETHER WITH THIS TRANSACTION. > > WE TALK ABOUT THE MIDDLE-MARKET ECONOMY IF YOU WILL, IS THAT NOT MORE VULNERABLE IN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN THAN SOME OF THE LARGER COMPANIES? > > IT ABSOLUTELY IS, SMALLER COMPANIES WILL FIND THAT THEY IR FINANCING DRIES UP PARTICULARLY, THAT IS WHY PRIVATE CREDIT IS SO ATTRACTIVE TO THEM. WE CAN COME ONTO THE BANKING SITUATION IN A MOMENT BUT BANKS HAVE BEEN MORE AND MORE RELUCTANT TO LEND IN THE MIDDLE-MARKET. FOR COMPANIES LIKE US LOOK INTO THAT NOT JUST AS BORROWERS BUT AS ACTUAL BUSINESS PARTNERS AND WHEN THINGS GET TOUGH WE DO NOT JUST FOLD UP WE ACTUALLY WORK WITH THEM TO RESTRUCTURE AND MAKE SURE THAT THEY CAN STAY IN BUSINESS. OUR MENTALITY IS DIFFERENT THAN A BANK AND I THINK THAT ACTUALLY HAS MET OUR ORIGINATION VALUE AND THE DEMAND HAS CONTINUED TO GO UP. > > I HEARD ASSET MANAGERS IN LIGHT OF THE BANKING TURMOIL WHAT YOU JUST REFERENCED, THE IDEA THAT FOLKS THINK THEY CAN FILL THE VOID BY BIG BANKS ARE NOT WILLING TO GO. BEFORE THAT THE CONVERSATION WAS ABOUT THE BIG MONEY ABOUT THE THANKS AND WANTING TO SERVE THE MIDDLE-MARKET. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE ORIGINAL BANKS BEING HOBBLED, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN -- REGIONAL BANKS BEING HOBBLED, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? > > WE HAVE SEEN NON-BANK LENDERS GOING AT THE EXPENSE OF BANKS IN TERMS OF WHO IS ACTUALLY FUNDING THE ECONOMY. THAT HAS HAPPENED IN THE U.S. BUT WE ARE REALLY SEEING IT START TO HAPPEN IN EUROPE AS WELL. I THINK THIS IS NOW TURNING INTO A BIT OF A GLOBAL PHENOMENON WHICH WE THINK WILL CARRY ON. > > IT IS A GLOBAL PHENOMENON, AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF WHAT IS GOING TO BE A 5% FUNDS RATE BY THE TIME TO MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT. HOW DO YOU ADDRESS THE COST OF CAPITAL? HOW DO YOU DO PRICE DISCOVERY IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE INTEREST RATE PICTURE IS A LITTLE MUDDY? > > FOR MANY KINDS OF FIXED INCOME HIGHER INTEREST RATES ARE ACTUALLY BETTER, LET US TAKE PRIVATE CREDIT, DIRECT LENDING WHICH IS WHAT YOUR PATH IS 80 AND WHAT WE DO AS WELL IS A FLOATING-RATE INSTRUMENT. AT HIGHER INTEREST RATES THE RETURNS ON THOSE INVESTMENTS ARE ACTUALLY HIGHER THAN THEY WERE THREE YEARS AGO. MANY OF OUR OTHER FIXED INCOME STRATEGIES ARE AS WELL, THE PORTFOLIO HAS BEEN HARD ON FIXED INCOME INVESTORS, LOOKING FORWARD, THE MONEY WE PUT TO WORK NOW WE ACTUALLY FEEL REALLY GOOD ABOUT. WE ARE GETTING CHEAPER PRICES, DO YOUR OPENING COMMENT, WE ARE LEANING INTO THIS SITUATION BECAUSE AS MUCH OF THE MONEY WE HAVE PUT OUT WE THINK WILL BE VERY ATTRACTIVE. > > ARE YOU PREPARING FOR A RECESSION? > > WE ABSOLUTELY ARE, OUR VIEW IS THAT WE ARE ACTUALLY JUST STARTING ON THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE BANKING CRISIS, THAT WE ARE NOW GOING TO SEE A INCREASED REGULATION, A FOCUS ON THE ORIGINAL BANKS, WE ARE GOING TO SEE THE RESULT OF THAT BEING A PULLBACK IN CREDIT WHICH WILL HELP FOR NON-BANK LENDERS THAT WE SEE MORE BANK CONSOLIDATION. ALL OF THAT WILL BE RIPPLING THROUGH THE ECONOMY, IT WILL ALSO SLOW AGGREGATE DEMAND, THAT IS NOT BAD NEWS FOR THE FED. > > WHAT IS THE PARALLEL BETWEEN 2007, PEOPLE WANT TO MAKE THAT COMPARISON TO THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS, WHAT IS THE PARALLEL? > > THERE IS NOT ONE. WE DO NOT BELIEVE THIS IS A SYSTEMIC PROBLEM, WE DO THINK IT IS A PROBLEM WITH SOME OF THE BUSINESS MODELS IN THE ORIGINAL BANKS. -- REGIONAL BANKS, THAT IS FAR FROM THE ISSUES IN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE THE RIPPLES THROUGH THE BANKING SYSTEM. IT WAS UNDERCAPITALIZED. THAT IS NOT TRUE TODAY. > > WHAT OUR CLIENTS ASKING YOU ABOUT RIGHT NOW? WHAT IS THEIR WORRY RIGHT NOW? > > THE PRESS FOCUS IS ON WHERE ARE WE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE AND WILL WE HAVE A RECESSION? OUR CLIENT THINK THE MARKET DOES A GOOD JOB OF PRICING TO 80, WHAT THEY WORRY ABOUT IS A NONRATIONAL THINGS THAT WILL HAPPEN, THAT IS WHAT HAS HAPPENED OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS. HE LOOKED FORWARD AND SAY CAN WE EXPECT -- THEY LOOK FOR IT AND SECONDLY EXPECT A MORE RATIONAL? FOOD AND THE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. THEY LOOK TO WASHINGTON. WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH THE DEBT PRICES? THE MARKET HAS ASSUMED 11:59 WOULD BE SOLVED BY REASONABLE PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON. THEY ARE DIFFERENT POLITICAL MAKEUPS THAN THE LAST TIME WE WENT THROUGH THAT. THOSE ARE THE KINDS OF RISKS THAT ARE NOT REALLY PRICED IN THAT OUR CLIENTS ARE REALLY ASKING US TO GAME THEORY THEM THROUGH. > > HOW MUCH DOES HE DEBT CEILING ISSUE AFFECT YOU IF WE DO END FALLING OFF OF THE PROVERBIAL PHYSICAL CLIFF? > > IT WOULD BE DISASTROUS TO BE COMPLETELY BLUNT, HAVE NEVER REALLY HAD A GOVERNMENT OF A MAJOR WORLD POWER LET ALONE A RESERVE CURRENCY DEFAULT ON ITS DEBT. IT IS THE UNTHINKABLE. IT WOULD HAVE HUGE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE LIQUIDITY IN THE ECONOMY. AND WE WILL HAVE OF COURSE REAL VOLATILITY AS WE GET CLOSER AND CLOSER TO THE DEADLINE. WE HAVE THIS ODDITY THAT UNTIL THE MARKETS START TO KIND OF PUNISH THE POLITICIANS FOR NOT COMING TO OUR POSITION THEY WILL NOT. WE WILL NEED TO GO THROUGH A PERIOD OF VOLATILITY EVEN IF WE ALSO GET TO THE OTHER SIDE. > > THE MARKET VOLATILITY LED TO THE SOLUTION, HOPEFULLY IT WILL NOT BE AS BAD AS IT WAS THEN. GREAT TO TALK WITH YOU. THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OVER AT MILTON. UP NEXT IS STEPHANIE, A CHIEF PRODUCT AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, A NEW JOB AND NEW BUSINESS, SHE HAS ALREADY MADE BIG MOVES, SHE IS COMING UP AFTER THE BREAK. THIS IS BERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS TO CLOSE, AND BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, SPECIAL COVERAGE OUT HERE, HAD TO KEEP AN EYE ON THE MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND A LOT OF VOLATILITY RIGHT NOW AS THE FED BEGINS A TWO DAY A BEAT. SCARLET: YOU ARE SAYING IN THE BANK STOCKS IN PARTICULAR, LOWER BY 1.7 PERCENT, THE S & P 500 AND THE DOW OPENED DOWN AND NEVER LOOKED BACK ESPECIALLY FOR THE FIRST 90 MINUTES OF TRADE BEFORE PLATEAUING. THE TREASURIES YOU ARE SEEING A REVERSAL, YOU ARE SELLING AGAIN TODAY, THE TWO YEAR YIELD IS MOVING DOWN BELOW 4% AT THE MOMENT. THERE IS A LOT OF MOVEMENT INTO SAFE HAVENS LIKE THE JAPANESE YEN. THE YEN IS STRONGER VERSUS ALL G10 AND 16 A MAJOR CURRENCIES ON TOP OF ALL OF THAT YOU HAVE DEBT CEILING ANXIETIES AFTER JANET YELLEN SAID THE X STATE IS STILL JUNE 1 WHICH IS SOONER THAN MOST EXPECTED. WE ARE LOOKING AT HOW THAT PRICES AND DO MARKETS ALREADY YOU SEE TREASURY YIELDS DOWN AS A RESULT. ROMAINE: BACK OUT HERE I AM AT THE MILKEN STAGE, ONE OF THE BIG PLAYERS HERE, IT IS A COMPANY THAT AFFORDED THE BIG MONEY, A SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS, THEY MADE A BIG BET ON INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS SIT IN TAPPING PRIVATE MARKETS AND CREATED A NEW BUSINESS UNIT FOCUSED ON RETAIL AND DEVELOPING NEW PRODUCTS FOR THOSE WANTING TO INVEST. LEADING APOLLO'S EFFORT IS THE CHIEF CLIENT AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT JOINING ME ON THE STAGE. THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE, YOU HAVE BEEN AT APOLLO FOR QUITE SOME TIME. THE APOLLO HAS MADE INTO THIS SPACE, WHY? IT IS A STRATEGIC PRIORITY. > > IF WE LOOK AT INVESTORS AND ALTERNATIVES HISTORICALLY, WE PROVIDED INSTITUTIONS WITH ACCESS TO ALTERNATIVES, THE ACCESS RETURN THAT ONE CAN EARN FROM TAKING ADDITIONAL ILLIQUIDITY. IT WAS NOT ACCESSIBLE TO THE BROAD-BASED FAMILIES AND INDIVIDUALS. AS WE THINK ABOUT SAVING FOR RETIREMENT WHICH IS A KEY PRIORITY FOR US ACROSS THE BOARD AND OUR CHANNELS, WE WANT TO ENSURE THAT EVERYONE COULD HAVE ACCESS TO THE POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL RETURN. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT THE ILLUSION OF PRIVATE EQUITY, ONE OF THE REASONS WHY IT WAS LIMITED TO THE BIG MONEY PLAYERS WITH THE IDEA OF RISK, MORE IMPORTANTLY, RISK AWARENESS AND THE ASSUMPTION THAT ONLY THOSE BIG FUNDS UNDERSTOOD THAT. WHAT IS DIFFERENT NOW VERSUS THAT THEORY TO SEE THE DOMINANT A FEW YEARS AGO? > > ALLOW MORE EDUCATION FOR THE BROADER MARKET, THE STRUCTURES HAVE EVOLVED AS WELL. IT ALLOWS FOR THE WATER ACCESS. AS I THINK ABOUT IT, THEY NEED MORE DIVERSIFICATION AND WE SAW IT, WE SAW IT IN 2022 AND WE ARE CONTINUING TO SEE IN UNCERTAIN MARKETS. ENSURING WE CAN PROVIDE THAT DIVERSIFICATION FOR THE INDIVIDUAL, AND ONLY THE INSTITUTION, IT IS IMPORTANT. ROMAINE: THIS BUSINESS CYCLE, WHAT IS A TRUE DIVERSIFIER RIGHT NOW? > > THE 60-40 MODEL HAS BEEN CHALLENGED. WE HAVE EXPERIENCED THAT AND WE SAW IT. BROAD PRIVATE MARKETS, THE ROLE IT CAN PLAY, EITHER IN THE DEBT OR THE EQUITY PORTION OF ONE'S PORTFOLIO COULD FIT IN EITHER. IT CAN PROVIDE THE ADDITIONAL ABILITY TO NAVIGATE UNCERTAIN AND VOLATILE MARKETS AS WE ARE SEEING TODAY. ROMAINE: WHAT TYPE OF CLIENTS HAVE COME ON THE RETAIL SIDE HAVE COME TO APOLLO'S STORE FOR THESE PRODUCTS? > > HERE IN THE U.S. THERE IS A RANGE OF CLIENTS THAT WE WOULD CONSIDER PART OF OUR WEALTH BUSINESS FROM THE ULTRA HIGH NET WORTH FAMILY OFFICE THROUGH TO THOSE WIRES IN PRIVATE BANKS AND ALSO THE INDEPENDENT CHANNEL. REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISORS, DEALERS, WE FOCUS ON HERE IN THE UNITED STATES, ON A GLOBAL BASIS WE CAN ALSO SEE THE PRIVATE BANKS CERTAINLY AROUND THE WORLD AS FAR AS THE FAMILY OFFICE. RECENTLY WE ARE DEVELOPING PRODUCTS THAT MEET THAT GLOBAL NEED INCLUDING A LAUNCH OF A PRIVATE MARKETS UMBRELLA FOR ASIAN CLIENTS. ROMAINE: WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE PRIMARY COMPETITOR IN THIS SPACE? YOU HAVE TO SAY SOMETHING NICE ABOUT THEM! > > THERE ARE MANY ROADS TO ROME AND EACH ORGANIZATION OFFERS A GREAT BENEFIT. A NUMBER OF OUR PEERS OR FOCUSED BUT I WOULD SAY OUR STRATEGIC COMMITMENT IS VERY MEANINGFUL. IN ORDER TO DO THIS WHILE, WE NEED THE CEO THROUGH THE ORGANIZATION TO BE COMMITTED TO DELIVERING THE SAME ACCESS TO OUR INVESTMENT CAPABILITY AND WE HAVE DONE THAT. ROMAINE: ROLLING SOMETHING OUT LIKE THIS IN AN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, DOES IT MAKE IT HARDER TO DO THIS? DOES IT MAKE WHAT YOU DO MORE ATTRACTIVE TO THOSE CLIENTS? > > I THINK IT ACTUALLY PROVES A POINT OF DIVERSIFICATION AND THE NEED AND WE ARE SEEING THE DEMAND AND DESIRE, IF YOU TAKE A STEP BACK, WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIPS THAT WE ARE DEVELOPING AND WEALTH, EACH ORGANIZATION IS TRYING TO NAVIGATE WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO, WHERE THE ECONOMY IS GOING, THE BIG PIECE OF THE PORTFOLIO ALLOCATED TO A MANAGER THAT CAN NAVIGATE THE UNCERTAINTY, IT IS A BENEFIT TO THEIR FUNDS. ROMAINE: GREAT TO SEE YOU HERE. WE WILL TALK SOON. THE CHIEF CLIENT AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT. AND NO MORE BIG CONVERSATIONS COMING UP INCLUDING BYRON ALLEN, THE ENTREPRENEUR IN THE ENTERTAINMENT SPACE AND HIS SMOOTH HE IS MAKING AFTER THE BREAK. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK, OUR NEXT GUEST IS OUR ENTREPRENEUR WHO STARTED A MEDIA BUSINESS AND BUILD INTO A MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, DOZENS OF CABLE CHANNELS, SYNDICATED CONTENT, A BIG PART OF THE GROWTH HAS BEEN ACQUISITION, BUYING THE WEATHER CHANNEL IN 2018, AND ACCORDING TO LATEST REPORTS, HE MAY BE SHOWING INTEREST IN A BBT MEDIA GROUP. BYRON ALLEN OF ALLEN MEDIA GROUP IS JOINING US RIGHT NOW. GOOD TO SEE YOU. EVERY TIME I TALK TO YOU IT IS LIKE YOUR TRYING TO BROKER A DEAL FOR SOMETHING. BET PARAMOUNT GLOBAL HAS MADE IT CLEAR THAT THEY ARE LOOKING TO SHARE A MAJORITY STAKE, YOU ARE ONE OF THE POTENTIAL BIDDERS? > > THIS IS A PHENOMENAL ASSET, THEY ARE RUNNING A PROCESS AND WE ARE PART OF THE, WONDERFUL PEOPLE PURSUING IT AS WELL, TYLER PERRY, DIES A LOVE AND RESPECT, THIS IS AN INSTITUTION AND THIS IS SOMETHING THAT USED TO BE BLACK OWNED AND THIS IS THE TIME FOR IT TO GO BACK INTO BLACK OWNERSHIP WHICH IS VERY IMPORTANT. VH1, THESE ARE ICONIC BRANDS AND THE MANAGEMENT IS PHENOMENAL, THEY DO A GREAT JOB AND THIS IS A BIG OPPORTUNITY THAT WE ARE PURSUING. ROMAINE: WHAT DOES IT BRING FOR YOU AND YOUR COMPANY IF YOU GOT IT? > > IT MAKES US BETTER. I LOVE THE HUMAN CAPITAL THAT IS THERE. WE ARE ABLE TO INHERIT THAT HUMAN CAPITAL AND INTEGRATED INTO OUR SYSTEM AND PLATFORM AND PORTFOLIO AND CONTINUE TO GROW OUR BUSINESS AND CARRY OUT OUR MESSAGE. OUR MESSAGE IS VERY CLEAR, ONE AMERICA. ONE AMERICA AND MAKING SURE WE HAVE EQUITY AND INCLUSION FOR ALL. ROMAINE: YOU OWN A LOT OF LOCAL BROADCAST NETWORKS, NETWORK AFFILIATES, YOU DID MAKE A PLAY FOR TENGA. IDEAL DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE GETTING DONE, ARE YOU INTERESTED IN REBIDDING FOR THAT COMPANY? > > WE OWNED QUITE A FEW ABC AND NBC AND FOX AFFILIATES, WE ARE VERY MUCH -- WE FEEL THAT IS A GREAT BUSINESS. WE ARE VERY INTERESTED IN ANY STATIONS THAT BECOME AVAILABLE NO MATTER WHO OWNS THEM. THE BIG FOUR NETWORKS WILL CONTINUE TO BE VERY IMPORTANT. 80% OF THE VIEWERS GET THEIR NEWS FROM LOCAL BROADCASTING. IT IS KEY. WHENEVER WE BUY A BIG CORE NETWORK AFFILIATE HUNDRED ONE PRIORITY IS A LOCAL NEWS. WE WANT TO BE NUMBER ONE OR NUMBER TWO IN THE PATHWAY TO NUMBER ONE IN LOCAL NEWS AND THESE NFL RIGHTS ARE WITH THOSE BIG FOUR NETWORK AFFILIATES. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE A BIG PRESENCE IN LIVE EVENTS AND A SYNDICATION BUSINESS AND A LOT CONTENT, I'M CURIOUS IF THE WRITERS STRIKE WOULD AFFECT ANY OF YOUR BUSINESSES? > > NOT AT THIS TIME, WE HAVE A LOT OF LIFESTYLE CONTENT, WE ARE NOT IMPACTED BY THE STRIKE. ROMAINE: YOU ALSO HAVE BEEN TIME FROM TIME THERE IS A PRETTY WELL-KNOWN LAWSUIT INVOLVING MCDONALD'S AND THEIR APPROACH OR LACK THEREOF WHEN IT COMES TO ADS, WHERE DO YOU SEE HIM AND THAT? > > I WROTE AN OPEN LETTER, WE PUT IT IN THE POST BECAUSE HE IS AN ACTIVIST AND HE IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST MCDONALD'S FOR THE TORTURING OF ANIMALS, HE IS PUSHING FOR THE ANIMAL ACTIVISM. HE HAS BEEN FANTASTIC. HE AND I TALKED AND HE IS ALSO VERY MUCH A HUMAN AND HUMAN RIGHTS. I THINK THAT HE IS CLEAR, EVERYBODY UNDERSTANDS THE ISSUES. THERE ARE CLEAR -- ROMAINE: IT IS ABOUT HOW YOU VALUE THE EYEBALLS ON -- > > THERE ARE BIGGER ISSUES AT MCDONALD'S. THE LATTER IS ALL MINE AND EVERYBODY SHOULD READ IT AND IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION THE SEAL AT MCDONALD'S SAID SOME REALLY RACIST TEXTS, SAYING THAT THEY LET KIDS OUT WHEN THEY WERE MURDERED AT A MCDONALD'S, HORRIBLE, RACIST TEXTS. ROMAINE: WHY DID YOU FEEL HE NEEDED TO GET INVOLVED FROM A LAWSUIT STANDPOINT? > > ALL OF THE RACISM WE ARE SEEING, THEY HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE BLACK FRANCHISEES, THE BLACK EXECUTIVES, THE BLACK SECURITY GUARD WHO SPOKE UP, A MAN ON THE BOARD HAS BEEN DISMISSED, HERE'S WHAT I BELIEVE, WHENEVER WE SEE RACISM, WHETHER IT IS ANTI-SEMITISM, SEXISM, HOMOPHOBIA, WE MUST SPEAK OUT IMMEDIATELY. IT SPREADS, INVESTORS, THIS IS BLATANT RACISM THAT WE ARE SEEING. 55% OF THE MCDONALD'S STOCKHOLDERS VOTED TO HIRE A THIRD PARTY FIRM TO INVESTIGATE MCDONALD'S CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND CHRIS HAS DELAYED THE INVESTIGATION AND ON THIS IN MAY 26 BOARD MEETING HE WANTS TO GET RID OF IT AND EVEN DO IT, HE IS NOT LIVING UP TO HIS FIDUCIARY DUTY. HE HAS TO GO OR THE BOARD -- IF THE BOARD IS NOT FIRE THEM, THEY NEED TO GO, WOU E NEED TO CLEAN UP THE HISTORIC RACISM AT MCDONALD'S IMMEDIATELY. ROMAINE: WE HAVE REACHED OUT TO MCDONALD'S FOR COMMENT, WE HAVE ASKED FOR THEM TO COME ON AND RESPOND TO THAT. > > THEY SHOULD. WE HAVE A LAWSUIT BECAUSE WE BELIEVE THEY SPENT ENOUGH MONEY WITH BLACK-OWNED MEDIA. ROMAINE: HOW MUCH OF THIS IS A PARALLEL WITH COMCAST AND THEIR LAWSUIT? > > IT IS SIMILAR. WE HAVE TO GET FOLKS TO THE TABLE, THE GREATEST DEFICIT IN AMERICA IS THE TRADE DEFICIT BETWEEN WHITE CORPORATE AMERICA AND BLACK AMERICA AND WE HAVE TO CLOSE THE TRADE DEFICIT SO WE CAN HAVE A BETTER, STRONGER AMERICA. AMERICA HAS TO STOP TALKING ABOUT CRIME AND WE HAVE TO LEAN IN AND FIX EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC INCLUSION. THE START OF THAT IS I BELIEVE CHRIS HAS TO BE FIRED IMMEDIATELY. ROMAINE: WILL HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. GREAT TO TALK TO YOU. THAT IS THE FOUNDER AND CEO OF THE ALLEN MEDIA GROUP, BACK TO YOU IN NEW YORK. SCARLET: GREAT CONVERSATION THERE, STILL AHEAD, ALLOW MORE CONVERSATIONS, KEN KENCEL OF DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT IS JOINING ROMAINE IN BEVERLY HILLS. WE ARE LOOKING AT THE STOCK MARKET DIED IS IN DECLINE -- THAT IS IN DECLINE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS TOO CLOSE, I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK IN BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA FOR THE LOGAN GLOBAL INSTITUTE CONFERENCE. WHAT IS GOING ON? SCARLET: WHETHER YOU LOOK AT EQUITIES OR COMMODITIES YOU CAN SEE OIL PRICES FALLING BELOW $72 A BARREL TO A FIVE WEEK LOW, WEAKER THAN EXPECTED DATA OUT OF CHINA, AND YOU FACTORING NUMBERS, ALL OF THAT WEIGHING ON PRICES AT THE SAME TIME THAT HAS INCREASED OUTPUT. -- AT THE SAME TIME THAT IRAN INCREASED OUTPUT. WHEAT POSTING ANOTHER DECLINE. THE BIGGEST PICTURE IS THE IMPROVEMENT OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL SUPPLIES IN THANKS TO TERRIBLE WEATHER IN THE U.S., IT IS RAINING SO THAT IS GOOD FOR THE CROPS. YOU ARE SEEING RIGHT ACROSS THE BOARD, BOTTOM LINE WHEN IT COMES TO THE MARKETS, IT IS A THEME HERE, THERE IS A FLIGHT TO SAFETY IN EQUITIES, WITHIN THE TREASURY MARKET AND FORCING IT HERE IN COMMODITIES WITH GOLD AND SILVER GETTING UP. I SEND IT BACK OVER TO YOU IN BEVERLY HILLS. . ROMAINE: WE WERE TURNED BACK TO THE PRIVATE MARKETS, PRIVATE LENDING AFTER THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS REALLY FLOURISHED, REGULATORS CLAMPED DOWN ON BIG BANK LENDING, HIGHLY LEVERAGED BUSINESSES, PRIVATE CREDIT FIRMS TOOK ADVANTAGE OF IT, STEPPING IN TO FILL THE VOID, CHURCHILL AMOUNT RECENTLY PULLING IN MORE THAN $12 BILLION FROM INVESTORS FOR STRATEGY PROVIDING SENIOR LOANS TO MIDDLE-MARKET COMPANIES IN THE U.S., THE RECENT REGIONAL BANKING CRISIS AND THE CREDIT CRUNCH WITH THE LEVEL OF INVESTOR APPETITE PERSISTS? THE CEO OF CHURCHILL ASSET MANAGEMENT JOINS ME RIGHT HERE. > > GREAT TO SEE YOU. ROMAINE: LIKEWISE. TALK ABOUT WHAT THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS MEANT FOR PRIVATE CREDIT AND EQUITY? WE ARE SEEING A REGIONAL BANKING CRISIS, WE WILL SEE THE OPPORTUNITIES? > > THERE ARE A FAIR NUMBER OF PARALLELS IN G, ONE OF THE INTERESTING THINGS THAT IS NOT A PARALLEL IS THAT THE GMC, THERE ARE NO DIRECT LENDERS TO PROVIDE CAPITAL TO MIDSIZED BUSINESSES. WE ARE SEEING A TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY IN MIDDLE-MARKET FOR HIGH-QUALITY COMPANIES WITH STRONG, STABLE BUSINESS MODELS, MARKET LEADERS IN THE MARKETPLACE. FOR US WE THINK WE ARE SEEING ONE OF THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIVATE CREDIT IN MANY YEARS. ROMAINE: WE HAVE HAD THREE OF THE BIGGEST BANK FAILURES IN HISTORY IN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS. A LOT OF CONCERN THAT THEY AND THEIR PEERS HAVE STARTED TO PULL BACK. HAVE YOU SEEN ANYTHING MATERIALIZE -- MATERIAL CHANGE IN PEOPLE'S ACCESS TO THE MIDDLE-MARKET TO LENDING FROM THE TRADITIONAL BANKING SECTOR? > > IT COMES FROM TWO SIDES, I THINK THE SMALLER REGIONAL BANKS THAT HISTORICALLY MAY HAVE PROVIDED SOME LENDING CAPITAL ARE MORE CONSERVATIVE TODAY AND RIGHTLY SO. I WANT TO SAY THAT IF A LARGER END OF COMPANIES WHO ONE OF ACCESS TO THE BROADLY SYNDICATED LOAN MARKET, THAT MARKET IS NOT THERE. IT IS LARGELY CLOSED. WE ARE SEEING IS DIRECT LENDERS WHO ARE ACTUALLY TAKING SHARE RELATIVE TO THE BROAD SYNDICATED MARKET AND PROVIDING LARGER FINANCINGS TO LARGER COMPANIES THAT ARE MORE SIGNIFICANT BUSINESSES AND I THINK THAT PRESENTS A TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY IN AND OF ITSELF. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT RISK? YOU CANNOT DRAW A COMPARISON BUT THERE IS A RISK THAT THOSE BANKS ARE RUNNING FROM, WHAT MAKES YOU THINK YOU CAN MAKE THAT WORTH YOUR WHILE? > > I WILL MAKE A COMPARISON FROM WHERE WE WERE A YEAR AGO TO WHERE WE ARE TODAY. IN MARKET, COMPANIES THAT HAD TYPICALLY 50 THROUGH 250 MILLION CASH FLOW. WE WERE DOING THOSE LOANS FOR SIX OR 7%, THAT SAME LOAN TODAY IS NOW PRICED AT 12%. WE ARE GETTING TWICE THE PRESS RETURN AND BETTER UNDERLYING COVENANTS AND STRUCTURE FROM INCREMENTAL CAPITAL, A BETTER LOAN TO VALUE, WE SEE THE OPPORTUNITY TODAY, IT IS AS GOOD AS IT HAS EVER BEEN. ROMAINE: ARE ALL OF THE DEALS FLOATING RATE? > > YES. ROMAINE: THAT IS YOUR PRODUCTION MORE OR LESS? WHERE COMING OUT OF AN ERA OF NOTE COVENANT, HOW MUCH POWER -- OF NO COVENANT, HOW MUCH POWER DO YOU HAVE TO MAKE DEMANDS IN THE PAST WOULD HAVE BEEN NORMAL? > > THE BALANCE OF POWER HAS SHIFTED TO THE LENDERS. WE HAVE LEVERAGE TO GET TRADITIONAL FINANCIAL COVENANTS IN ALL OF OUR DEALS. AND PUT US IN A POSITION WHERE WE CAN PROTECT OURSELVES FROM THE POTENTIAL DOWNTURN. IN THE OTHER PROTECTION IS THAT WE ARE FOCUSING ON COMPANIES THAT HAVE PERFORMED THROUGH COVID AND PERFORMED THROUGH THE CURRENT INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT. WE CAN EVALUATE THAT AND MAKE LOANS TO BUSINESSES. ROMAINE: TALK ABOUT THOSE COMPANIES OR SECTORS AND WHAT IS ATTRACTIVE, WE ARE TALKING CYCLICAL SECTORS, GROWTH? > > I WOULD SAY OUR PRINCIPAL FOCUS HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE IN RECURRING REVENUE BUSINESSES. EMBEDDED SOFTWARE THAT IS PART OF A FUNDAMENTAL OPERATING BUSINESS. IT IS RECURRING REVENUE IF YOU WILL. WE ARE BIG INVESTORS IN BUSINESS SERVICES, PROVIDING SUPPORT. MARKET LEADERS IN THE AREA, LOGISTICS. WITH COVID YOU HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN HOW PEOPLE WORK AND DO BUSINESS. THWE ARE BIG INVESTORS IN HEALTH CARE, I WANT TO STAY AWAY FROM MORE CYCLICAL WITNESSES, MORE VOLATILITY AND RISK, WE ARE NOT INVESTORS IN RESTAURANTS, RETAIL, TRAVEL AND LEISURE, REAL ESTATE. THINK ABOUT THE AREAS WE FOCUS ON AND THE TYPES OF BUSINESSES WE ARE FINANCING, YOU ARE A BUSINESS THAT IS CHALLENGED RIGHT NOW, YOU WILL NOT BE DOING RAISING CAPITAL, IT IS NOT IN THE MONEY MARKET. HIGHER QUALITY LARGER COMPANIES WITH BETTER STRUCTURE. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT THE HYPE AROUND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? HAVE YOU LOOKED INTO GOING INTO THAT SPACE MAY BE INDIRECTLY WITH THE TECH COMPANIES YOU HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH? YOU ARE SMILING! > > THERE IS A SONG THAT WAS RELEASED WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND IT SOUNDS LIKE THE WEEKEND. ROMAINE: AND DRAKE! > > IT HAS A ROLE TO PLAY. I THINK IT HAS A ROLE, IN THE BASIC ASSESSMENT, AT THE END OF THE DAY, OUR INVESTORS ARE RELY ON US TO MAKE THE FUNDAMENTAL CREDIT DECISIONS. I THINK THERE IS A ROLE TO BE ABLE TO DO SOME OF THE UNDERLYING WORK TO SUPPORT THE DECISIONS WE MAKE. NOT TO MAKE THE DECISIONS. I THINK WE NEED TO BE ABLE TO DO THAT. ROMAINE: NO DRAKE SONGS COMING OUT? I GUESS IN THIS WORLD IT CAN BE ANYTHING! I DO WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SOMETHING A FEW YEARS AGO WOULD HAVE A COTTAGE INDUSTRY. A LOT OF PLAYERS HERE. DO YOU ANTICIPATE CONSOLIDATION? > > 1.4 TRILLION DOLLAR MARK AND TAKING SHARE IN SOME RESPECTS FROM THE BROADLY SYNDICATED LOAN MARKET AND THE HIGH-YIELD BOND MARKET. WE WILL SEE CONSOLIDATION. IT IS RELATIONSHIPS THAT DRIVE SOURCING. IT IS NOT ONE-OFF, THOSE ARE LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS BUILT UPON PROVIDING CAPITAL OVER AN EXTENDED PERIOD, EQUALLY AS IMPORTANT IS SCALE. THE LARGEST PLAYERS ARE INEVITABLY AND CLEARLY TAKING SHARE RELATIVE TO SOME OF THE SMALL -- ROMAINE: IT COMES WITH SCRUTINY AND TALK ABOUT THE DIRECT LENDING AND SHADOW BANKING, THE IDEA THAT REGULATORS SHOULD BE MORE INVOLVED IN WHAT YOU DO? > > I DO NOT THINK SO. WE HAVE A FAIR AMOUNT OF REGULATION TO DATE, REGULATED AS AN ASSET MANAGER, I WOULD SAY ONE OF THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE BANKS AND HOW THEY OPERATE RELATIVE TO DIRECT LENDERS. THINK ABOUT IT, WE MANAGED CAPITAL FOR OVER 700 INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS. WE DIVERSIFY THAT RISK ACROSS THOSE INVESTORS. IT IS A MUCH LONGER TERM DURABLE BUSINESS MODEL. IT PROVIDES EFFECTIVE INVESTMENT FOR ITS INSTITUTIONS AND IT IS MUCH MORE DIVERSIFIED THAN A SINGLE BANK AND CONCENTRATED WITH 400 MILLION IN A SINGLE ONE. IT IS A GREAT MODEL. ROMAINE: GREAT TALKING TO YOU. THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CHURCHILL ASSET MANAGEMENT. A FEW MORE COMING UP AFTER THE BREAK INCLUDING THE CEO OF BNY MELON'S INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE, THE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARM OF BNY MELON HAS TO TRILLION DOLLARS IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, PDFS AS WELL, A LOT OF OTHER PRODUCTS IN THE ACTIVE INDEX SPACE, THE FIRM HAS BEEN UNDER THE STEWARDSHIP OF HANUKKAH SMITH -- OF OUR GUEST. IT HAS BEEN QUITE A YEAR, THE LAST TIME MILKEN CAME AROUND THE FED WAS STARTING TO HIKE RATES AND THE ECONOMY WAS IN A DIFFERENT PLACE, HOW MUCH HAS CHANGED FOR YOU AND YOUR CLIENTS AND WHAT THEY ARE ASKING OF YOU? > > A LOT HAS CHANGED, WE ARE IN A DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT. 18 MONTHS AGO WE WERE IN A LOW, THE INFLATION ENVIRONMENT AND WE ARE IN COMPLETELY THE OPPOSITE ENVIRONMENT. RATES ARE HERE AT 5%, CENTRAL BANKS HAVE HIKED RATES ACROSS THE WORLD TO MANAGE INFLATION WHICH HAS CONTINUED TO BE HIGH, I THINK THERE ARE DIFFERENT REASONS FOR IT WHICH ALSO IMPACT OUR CLIENTS. IN EUROPE WE HAVE SEEN INFLATION DRIVEN BY THE INCREASE IN ENERGY PRICES AND THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS AND IN THE U.S. THE ECONOMY HAS CONTINUED TO BE STRONGER AND INFLATION HAS BEEN MORE ABOUT TIGHT LABOR MARKETS AND WAGE INFLATION. OUR VIEW IS THAT CENTRAL BANKS NEED TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON THEIR MANAGING INFLATION AND OUR EXPECTATION IS THAT RATES ARE LIKELY GOING TO STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER. ROMAINE: YOU DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SORT OF CUT ANYTIME SOON? > > WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE IT THIS YEAR. ROMAINE: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR WHERE CLIENTS WANT TO PUT THEIR MONEY? WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT WENT INTO BONDS AND OTHER CASH LIKE INSTRUMENTS AND INTO A FIXED INCOME, DO YOU EXPECT THAT TREND TO PERSIST? > > WE EXPECT CLIENTS HAVE BEEN AROUND 2020 TWO AND RISK OF TERRITORY, WE SAW A LOT OF OF OUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IMMUNE FROM THAT, WE SAW THE SAME TRENDS WE SAW IN THE MARKET. LAST YEAR WELL BECAUSE YIELDS ARE RISING, VALUES IN EXISTING PORTFOLIOS ARE CALMING DOWN, A BIG SWITCH INTO CASH, SOME OF THAT IS STARTING TO REFER BACK INTO ACTUALLY NARRATIVE FIXED, IF YOU EXPECT RATES TO BE HIGHER FOR LONGER YOU ARE IN A DIFFERENT PRICING LEVEL, THE OPPORTUNITY TO START A FIXED PORTFOLIO. ROMAINE: WHEN IT COMES TO THE FLOW OF MONEY INVESTORS ARE REPOSITIONING AND REALLOCATING, IS THAT STAYING WITHIN THE UMBRELLA OF BNY MELON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OR IS MONEY GOING OUT TO OTHER PLACES? > > IT IS NOT NECESSARILY STAY BECAUSE OUR CLIENTS ENGAGE WITH OUR FIRM'S DIRECTLY, TYPICALLY IT IS A FUNCTION OF THEIR AVOCATION AND HOW THEY WORK AND SOMETIMES THESE MANDATES ARE IN THE CONTENDER, IN THE CASH BUSINESS IT IS DIFFERENT WHERE WE WORK WITH CLIENTS FROM THE END PRICE. ROMAINE: I MENTIONED YOUR ALSO ON THE GLOBAL CHAIR OF THE 30% CLUB. GIVE ME INSIGHT INTO WHAT THAT IS AND OUR MANAGER IS A FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE U.S. CHAPTER, IT IS TO CREATE MORE REPRESENTATION FOR WOMEN ON CORPORATE BOARDS WORLDWIDE? > > A LAUNCH IN 2010 IN THE U.K. TO INCREASE THE REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN ON BOARD TO 12% IN THE U.K., WE GOT TO 30% IN 2019 AND 40% LAST YEAR. I WAS ON EXECUTIVE ROLES, WE WERE THRILLED THAT PETER HELPED US LAUNCH THE U.S. CHAPTER AND THE U.S. ALSO BOLSTERED 30%, YOU MAY ASK ME WHAT IS NEXT. SECONDLY WHY WAS IT 30% NOT 50%? ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THAT. > > RESEARCH HAS SHOWN THAT 30 PERCENT IS THE LEVEL OR THE PROPORTION WHERE WOMEN'S VOICES CAN BE HEARD. IF YOU ARE ON THE BOARD WITH 10 PEOPLE AND THREE ARE WOMEN AT THAT POINT WOMEN'S VOICES ARE HEARD AND THAT IS TRUE FOR ANY UNDERREPRESENTED GROUP. PLEASE SEE THIS IS AN IMPORTANT TARGET ON THE FLOOR, BUT THE CEILING, FIVE COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD INCLUDING THE U.S., THROUGH SHINING A LIGHT ON THE PROBLEM FOR STARTERS. THROUGH ENGAGEMENT WITH CHAIRS AND CEOS IN COMPANIES WHO HAVE BEEN MEN AND WHO HAVE BEEN ADVOCATES FOR THIS AND MENTORING PROGRAMS WE HAVE DELIVERED IN ORGANIZATIONS CALLED MOVING AHEAD THAT HELPED WOMEN ACROSS COMPANY PROGRAMS AND IT HELPS WOMEN BECOME READY TO TAKE ON THOSE BOARD ROLES, THE REAL BATTLEGROUND IS ACTUALLY THE C-SUITE, THAT IS WHERE WE HAVE TO GO NEXT, I SAW A QUOTE LAST WEEK THAT THERE ARE MORE WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP ROLES IN THE S & P 500 THAN MAN NAMED JOHN. YOU HAVE SEEN THAT ONE TOO? [LAUGHTER] WE ONLY HAVE 10 WOMEN AS CEOS AND THERE IS A LOT OF WORK TO DO. ROMAINE: IT WAS A GREAT ILLUSTRATION OF HOW MUCH MORE WORK NEEDS TO BE DONE, WHAT YOU HAVE DONE A LOT OF GREAT WORK WITH A 30% CLUB AND HOPEFULLY THEY WILL CHANGE THE NAME TO BE 70% CLUB. . > > HOPEFULLY THE NEED WILL GO AWAY. ROMAINE: GREAT TO TALK TO YOU. SHE LEAVES THE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARM OF DESHA LEADS THE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARM OF BNY MELON -- SHE LEADS THE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ARM OF BNY MELON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO BEVERLY HILLS, A SHORT DRIVE TO HOLLYWOOD WHERE THE MOVIE AND FILM BUSINESS HAS BEEN ABANDONED, AND OF COURSE THE WEIRD ECONOMICS OF AT-HOME STREAMING, YOU HAVE MORE THAN 11,000 MEMBERS OF THE WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA WALKING OFF THE JOB SAYING THAT STREAMING HAS BEEN USED TO CUT PAY AND MAKE SHORTER APPEARANCES THAN NORMAL, THE FIT STRIKE IN THE UNION'S 90 YEAR HISTORY READ I SIT DOWN WITH THE RUNNER OF THE FILM DANCE INSTITUTE. > > WE HAVE SEEN SO MANY CHANGES IN THE INDUSTRY, IT DOES FEEL THAT THIS PAST THREE YEARS ALSO EXACERBATED BY THE PANDEMIC THAT THE INDUSTRY IS IN FLUX, SO MUCH HAS CHANGED THESE PAST 10 YEARS IN TERMS OF HOW WORK IS MADE AND HOW IT IS CONSUMED BY AUDIENCES. IT IS NATURAL THAT A CONVERSATION NEEDS TO BE HAD. AS AN INSTITUTE WE REALLY SUPPORT ARTISTS AND SUPPORT WRITERS AND WE BELIEVE IN ORDER TO SUSTAINABILITY, PEOPLE SHOULD BE ABLE TO MAKE A LIVING FOR THE WORK THAT THEY DO. ROMAINE: THOSE TYPES OF FILMS YOU MENTIONED, FILMS LIKE FRUITVALE AND OTHERS, THERE WAS A THEATRICAL RELEASE COMPONENT TO THOSE TYPES OF FILM WHETHER IT WAS AT THE ART HOUSE OR THE MULTIPLEX ALONGSIDE THE BIG SUPERHERO MOVIES. YOU DO NOT FEEL IT ANYMORE, YOU DO NOT SEE THAT ANYMORE, IT IS ALL BIG-BUDGET MOVIES. WHERE IS THE SPACE FOR THOSE FILMS TO GET RELEASED? > > THERE ARE A LOT OF ART HOUSES THAT ARE DOING THOSE KINDS OF RELEASES, IT HAS BEEN HARD SINCE THE PANDEMIC, WE HAVE SEEN A DROP IN THE THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTION, THE SPECIALTY MARKET, WE BELIEVE THAT THERE IS -- THAT SPACE IS NEEDED, PEOPLE WILL COME OUT TO AND WANT TO SEE THOSE FILMS AS THEY SHOULD BE SEEN IN THE BIG TEASER. -- THEATER. IT IS AMAZING TO HAVE ALL OF THESE FILMS ACCESSIBLE. ROMAINE: HAS THE PROLIFERATION OF THE STREAMING SERVICES BEEN A BENEFIT TO SOME OF THOSE INDEPENDENT FILMMAKERS? > > IT HAS BEEN A BENEFIT BECAUSE IT HAS CREATED MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THESE STORIES TO CONNECT WITH THE AUDIENCES. IT IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO KEEP A VERY DIVERSIFIED AND OPEN ECOSYSTEM FOR STORYTELLERS AND IT MEANS THAT HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE SHOWN THEATRICALLY. THERE IS A MODEL THAT FUNCTIONS AND WE WILL SEE, SEEING THE CHANGING -- WE ARE SAYING THAT CHANGING DRAMATICALLY. ROMAINE: THE ECONOMICS CHANGED TOO. THE WRITER'S GUILT STRIKE WHAT WE HEARD A LOT ABOUT WHAT THESE WRITERS ARE PLAYED AND THE HOURS THEY WORK . WHAT YOU SEE THE FUTURE OF THAT BEING. > > WE SEE STREAMERS SWOOPING IN AND PAYING MONEY FOR FILMS AT SUNDANCE BUT MAYBE NOW IS A MOMENT OF CORRECTION WHERE SMALLER THEATRICAL DISTRIBUTORS CAN ALSO GET INTO THE GAME AND PREPARE THE RIGHT LAUNCHPAD FOR THESE FILMS. I THINK THE MORE OPPORTUNITIES THAT WE HAVE FOR FILMMAKERS TO CONNECT WITH THE AUDIENCES IS AMAZING. ROMAINE: A CONVERSATION WITH JOANN OVER AT THE SUNDANCE INSTITUTE, ON THURSDAY WILL HAVE A BIG PROGRAM OUT HERE IN L.A. WITH MUCH MORE OF A FOCUS ON THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY. ALTHOUGH THEY TALK ON IN WAS ABOUT THE WRITER -- ALTHOUGH THEY TALK TODAY WAS ABOUT THE STRIKE. SCARLET: CARL ICAHN RESPONDING TO A SHORT CALL AGAINST HIS COMPANY ICAHN ENTERPRISES, IS THIS I BELIEVE STRONGLY IN HEDGING POSITIONS TO EDUCATE RISK. -- IS SAYING I BELIEVE STRONGLY IN HEDGING POSITIONS TO MITIGATE RISK, WE WILL STAND BY OUR PUBLIC DISCLOSURES OUT OF THE PERFORMANCE WILL SPEAK FOR ITSELF. SHARES ARE DOWN $10.60, TREATED BELOW $40 A SHARE AT THE MOMENT. LOOK AT THE MOVERS, KR E WHICH IS A TAKER THAT TRACKS THE ETF FALLING REGIONAL BANKS IS DOWN 6.4% ON THE DAY, THE CONCERNS OVER THE REGIONAL BANKS HAVE NOT ABATED EVEN WITH JP MORGAN ABSORBING FIRST REPUBLIC IN THE RESCUE YESTERDAY. FOR REPORTING BACK AFTER THE ROMAINE: WE HAVE 60 MINUTES LEFT TO GO INTO WE GET TO THE CLOSING BELLS. WE HAVE OUR SPECIAL LIVE COVERAGE FROM THE MILKEN INSTITUTE. WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THE PRIVATE MARKETS. AND THE FIRM'S INVESTMENT LINE, HAS ABOUT $230 BILLION IN INVESTMENT. THAT IS TRIPLE FROM THE YEAR EARLIER. BUT THE QUESTION IS WHERE THE MONEY MAY BE GOING. WE ARE SPEAKING WITH THE CIO AND FOUNDER OF STRATEGIC PARTNERS JOINING US FROM THE MILKEN STAGE. GREAT TO SEE YOU. -THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. -- > > INC. YOU FOR HAVING ME. WHERE IS THE OPPORTUNITY WHERE EVERYONE ELSE IS FOCUSED ON AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN. ARE YOU PUTTING MONEY TO WORK RIGHT NOW? > > WE ARE. I DO NOT WANT TO OVERDO IT, BUT IN CONTEXT, WE INVEST 6 BILLION UP TO $8 MILLION A YEAR. AND IN 2022 WE INVESTED MORE THAN $1 BILLION. THE FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF THIS YEAR, IT STARTED. WE INVESTED $1 BILLION IN FOUR MONTHS. NOT AT THE SAME BASE AT ALL FROM BEFORE. FOR US, THIS GRINDING MARKET WE'VE BEEN IN, IT IS STARTING TO OPEN THE OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE AND IT IS ALL ACROSS MA -- M & A. IT'S NOT THE DEBT YOU CAN BUY IN A GOOD PRICE IT IS ALSO ASSETS. IT IS MUCH BROADER. ROMAINE: THE RUN THE TYPE OF BUSINESS THAT IS SUPPOSED TO DO WELL AND FIND GOOD OPPORTUNITY -- IN DOWN MARKET. HOW IS WHAT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW COMPEL OR -- COMPARED TO OTHER RECESSIONARY CYCLES WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH? > > I'VE BEEN IN THIS BUSINESS 30 YEARS. I'VE BEEN THROUGH SIX DIFFERENT CYCLES AND ALL THE CYCLES ARE A LITTLE DIFFERENT. I THINK THIS CYCLE IS CLOSER TO 2002. EVEN AFTER 2008, THE RECOVERY WAS A SHOCK. OIL AND GAS CRASH IN COVID IT IS LIKE WE TOUCHED THE BOTTOM BRIEFLY. VERY SHORT RECOVERIES. NO ONE WE ARE IN TODAY FEELS MUCH LIKE THE FED IS RAISING RATES TO FIGHT INFLATION. THE ECB WHICH IS MUCH MORE DOVISH IS DOING THE SAME EXACT THING. I THINK FROM OUR POINT OF VIEW, THIS IS A GRINDING DOWN AND GRINDING UP, IT IS A SHORT CYCLE MUCH LIKE 2002. ANY OF THE THINGS WE'VE EXPERIENCED SINCE THEN. ROMAINE: WITH THAT LIGHT OF A CYCLE THERE ARE A LOT OF INDIVIDUALS THAT WILL SURVIVE BUT THEY ARE NOT BUILT TO GO THAT LONG WITH THOSE TYPES OF CONDITIONS > > WHAT AREAS WOULD WHAT AREAS WE DO AND VOID -- AVOID? > > WE ARE NOT ALL THAT BRILLIANT. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE WORLD, A WHOLE BUNCH OF STUFF IN THE BRIDGING MARKETS. THE WEIGHT BANKRUPTCIES AND RESTRUCTURING IS NOT FOR US, WE HAVE 40% AROUND BUSINESSES IN EUROPE. LARGE PARTS OF EUROPE LIKE ITALY, EASTERN EUROPE, NOT REALLY FOR US. AND THEN THERE ARE A FEW INDUSTRIES WE DO NOT REALLY CARE ABOUT. SO YOU TAKE A BUSINESS IN SICK ALERT OR DECLINE LIKE THE YELLOW PAGES BUSINESS, NOT FOR US. WE ARE NOT THAT BRAND. ROMAINE: THE NEWS BUSINESS? DON'T ANSWER THAT. > > [LAUGHTER] ROMAINE: WHEN I TALK ABOUT OPPORTUNITIES FROM A STRUCTURAL LEVEL THERE IS STICKINESS IN SOFTWARE AND REVENUE STREAMS. THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF TALK ABOUT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND WHETHER THAT HAS BECOME AND IN JUST A BOWL SPACE -- INDIGESTIBLE SPACE. > > WE ARE A MODERN OLD ECONOMY HOT ASSET INVESTOR. THE SORT OF STUFF WE LOOK AT IS DIFFERENT THAN THE SECTORS YOU TALKED ABOUT. A LOT OF THAT STUFF NEVER REALLY BECOMES SO DISTRESSED HE REQUIRES A LOT OF INTERVENTION OPERATION. THE STUFF THAT WE FOCUS ON OUR INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES, PACKAGING BUSINESSES, TMG BUSINESSES, SERVICE BUSINESSES. IT IS MUCH MORE THAT INCOME INVESTMENT IN THIS COMING BUST -- SUCH AS OFFICE PROPERTY BUT IT IS MUCH THAT WORLD WE ARE FOCUSED ON. ROMAINE: WHAT RETURNS DO YOU EXPECT OUT OF THOSE AREAS GIVEN THEIR ECONOMIC CONDITIONS? > > WE DO NOT REALLY GET OUT OF BED IN LESS WE THINK WE CAN MAKE 20% PLUS L IR. ROMAINE: AND HAS GONE UP GIVEN THAT WE HAVE GONE UP FROM 0% OF THE FED FUNDS RATE TO 4.75%? > > ABSOLUTELY. BUT EVEN WITH THE SCIENCE OF LOOKING AT THOSE KIND OF RETURNS, THE OTHER THING WHICH IS IMPORTANT TO US IS THE MULTIPLE. WE KNOW 25% ILR IS A 1.3 NET MULTIPLE. IT IS NOT THAT INTERESTING. WHAT WE DO, WE TAKE ONE THIRD OF OUR BUSINESS TAKING CONTROL OF BUSINESSES, INTERVENING, FIXING THEM, IMPROVING THEM, AND WHEN WE DO THAT, WE CAN MAKE MANY MULTIPLES OFF OF IT. SO FOR US, THE FOCUS IS SHORT IN A CYCLE LIGHT NOW -- LIKE NOW. WE DO 20% RATE OF RETURN DEALS, BUT IT IS THE OTHER STUFF WHICH ALSO REALLY BOTHERS OUR RETURNS. ROMAINE: IS YOUR BUSINESS, THE BUSINESS ITSELF OF STRATEGIC VENTURE PARTNERS IS THAT EXPANDING? ARE YOU HIRING? WHAT IS GOING ON INTERNALLY? > > WE HAVE BEEN HIRING. WE HAD 40 OR SO INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS THREE YEARS AGO. WE HAVE 80 NOW. WE HAVE HIRED A LOT MORE OPERATING AS WE TAKE CONTROL OF BUSINESSES TO INTERVENE AND HELP FIX THEM. THAT HAS BEEN ONE PLACE IN PARTICULAR WHERE WE HAVE HIRED. OUR ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT HAVE ALMOST DOUBLED. HALF OF IT IS PROFITS, OK? IT IS NOT JUST THE U.N. GATHERING, BUT WE HAVE GOOD RETURN. ROMAINE: WE APPRECIATE YOU STOPPING BY FOR US. IT HAS BEEN YOUR FAVORITE PART OF THE MILKEN CONFERENCE SO FAR? > > IN A WONDERFUL WAY IT IS LIKE A RENAISSANCE. BECAUSE FOR SOMEBODY LIKE ME, AS YOU WERE SAYING, I AM JUST LISTENING TO PEOPLE TALK ABOUT HEALTH, TECHNOLOGY, EDUCATION, A LITTLE BIT OF POLITICS, AND IT IS JUST BROADENING RATHER THAN JUST A CONFERENCE TALKING ABOUT FINANCING DEALS. ROMAINE: I WILL LET YOU GET BACK TO IT I AM SURE WE WILL CATCH UP SOON. THAT IS VICTOR AS STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS. MORE COMER HE -- COMING UP FROM THE MILKEN CONFERENCE IN CALIFORNIA. WE WILL DISCUSS THE AI PRICING MODEL TO VALUE PROPERTIES WITH SEAN DOBSON. THAT IS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS NUMBERED. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE. I BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS CONVERSATION WITH AMHERST HOLDINGS. THEY HAVE HOMES, MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES, AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE DEBT, BUT THEY HAVE A UNIQUE VIEW OF REAL ESTATE AND THAT IS DUE TO ITS PRICING MODEL USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO DETERMINE THE VALUE OF THE PARTIES. THE TASK IS TRICKY AS OF LATE GIVEN THE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS WE SPEAK WITH SEAN DOBSON CHAIRMAN AND CEO AND CIO OF AMHERST HOLDINGS. I CANNOT IMAGINE THAT IS EASY. > > IT IS TRICKY BUT WE ARE SOLVING PROBLEMS IN THE REAL ESTATE MARKET. WE THINK WE ARE WELL-POSITIONED TO TACKLE IT. ROMAINE: HOW DO YOU ASSESS WHAT REAL VALUE IS? YOU BUY SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES IN DIFFERENT MARKET AREAS CAN YOU APPLY WHAT YOU KNOW ABOUT CALIFORNIA MARKET TO WHAT YOU WOULD DO IN TEXAS OR CHICAGO? > > AS YOU SAID IT IS LOCAL BUT WE BEEN AIRING THAT LOCAL MICRO DADO -- MICRO DATA IN A UNIQUE WAY. WE KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT THE ASSET DESCRIPTIVE PERSPECTIVE AND WE KNOW EVERYONE WHO HAS OWNED IT. WE THINK ABOUT WHO HAS VALUED THE ASSET IN A CYCLICAL FRAMEWORK. THIS IS HOW IT IS DIFFERENT TO OTHER COMPETITORS. WHEN WE CAME TO THE WORLD 20 YEARS AGO WE WERE THINKING ABOUT THAT ASSET AS ANOTHER INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY -- ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY. AND WHAT RETURN RISK STRATEGIES MAY HAVE AND HOW THAT COMPARES TO WHAT YOU CAN INVEST IN. WE BUILT OUT THE ABILITY TO GO AND IT EFFECT THAT STRATEGY BECAUSE IT WAS SUPER COMPLICATED. WE ARE BUYING OFTEN TIMES ONE HOME AT A TIME SO IT REQUIRES ONE OR MORE OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS TO DO THE LAST MILE PEACE THAT ONLY A HUMAN CAN DO. A PERSON SHOWS UP WITH A LOT OF DATA AND ANALYTICS. ROMAINE: HOW MANY HOMES DO YOU HAVE IN YOUR PORTFOLIO ROUGHLY? > > 50,000 ROUGHLY. ROMAINE: WITH THE STATE OF THE HOUSING MARKET WHEN YOU LOOK AT THAT PORTFOLIO HOW MUCH WILL IT BE WHEN -- IF WE LOOK AT AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN? > > THE FORECAST OF INFLATION IS INCREDIBLY COMPLICATED. WE ARE NOT IN THE NEXT YEAR OR TWO BUSINESS WE ARE IN THE NEXT 10 YEAR BUSINESS. IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS WE FEEL THERE WILL BE A STRONG DEMAND FOR OUR ASSETS. THERE IS A GAP IN THERE FOR THOSE UNDER DEVELOPING REALIST RATE -- REAL ESTATE. WE CAME IN AND FILLED THE GAP TO ALLOW FAMILIES TO LIVE IN NEIGHBORHOODS THEY WANT TO LIVE IN. ROMAINE: THE RENTAL MARKET IN CERTAIN PARTS OF THIS COUNTRY HAVE GOTTEN CRAZY AS WELL. IF YOU'RE UNFORTUNATE TO LIVE IN NEW YORK OR CALIFORNIA IT MAY BE MORE COSTLY FOR YOU TO RENT THAN BY GIVEN THE HIGH VALUATIONS. HOW DO YOU DECIDE HOW TO PICK WHAT WILL BE IN YOUR PORTFOLIO WITH THE LONGER-TERM VIEW? THE IDEA OF WHAT IS POPULAR NOW AND WHAT CONSUMERS NEED NOW IS WHAT THEY WILL NEED 10 YEARS FROM NOW? > > THIS IS WHAT A LOT OF THE TOP OF THE HOUSE IS WORKING ON. WE HAVE A LOT OF SMART PEOPLE WORKING ON THIS. PEOPLE WILL NEED ANOTHER WAY TO ACCESS THE HOME PRODUCT. PEOPLE NEED MORE SPACE BECAUSE THEY ARE ADVANCING IN LIFE AND HAVING FAMILIES AND THINGS THAT REQUIRE A NEIGHBORHOOD AND SCHOOL. WE SEE ACCELERATION AND TRENDS. IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT, WE HAVE ALL WATCHED SHOP FROM HOME AND NOW WITH THE HIGH-SPEED INTERNET COMING TO THE DOORSTOP -- TO DOORKNOB NOW WE HAVE HIGH ENTERTAINMENT AT HOME HIGH-SPEED COMMUNICATION AT HOME, AIRBNB ALLOWS YOU TO VACATION AT HOME AND PEOPLE ARE WORKING AT HOME. SO ALL OF THAT AT HOMES IS THE HOME. THERE SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL IS PICKING UP THE OCCUPANCY BEING CREATED ALL SPY OFFICE, RETAIL, DINING AND THOSE THINGS. THAT IS A LONG TREND. ROMAINE: HOW MUCH EXPOSURE DO YOU HAVE TWO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE RIGHT NOW? > > WE HAVE $25 BILLION IN ASSETS. AND WE HAVE -- A SMALL PORTION OF THAT WHERE WE ARE RE-PURCHASING A BUILDING. SOMEONE HAS TO BALANCE SHEET A PROJECT AND WE HAVE SEEN STRESS IN THAT BUSINESS. ROMAINE: WHAT IS GOING ON THERE? > > WE SEE STRESS ON WORK FROM HOME AND THE SLOW PACE OF STABILIZATION OF WHAT THE NEW NORMAL LOOKS LIKE. IT PUTS PRESSURE ON PROPERTY OWNERS BECAUSE THE OLD METHOD OF ATTRACTING TENANTS AND HAVING LONG-TERM LEASES IS NOT WORKING. ROMAINE: HOW VIABLE IS THAT TRANSITION? BUT THERE -- WITH A CERTAIN OFFICE BUILDING YOU CANNOT EASILY RETROFIT IT THE PLUMBING IS NOT THERE TO MAKE IT INTO AN APARTMENT. > > NO YOU CANNOT. THOSE BUILDINGS ARE NOT REALLY DESIGNED TO GO FROM WORKING THERE TO LIVING THERE. SO THE COMMERCIAL RESIDENTIAL IS DIFFICULT BUT THE CONVERSION TO LOWER DANCE USES IS NOT THAT COMPLICATED -- WHAT WE SEE IS NOT A WHOLESALE CONVERSION FROM TYPE TO TYPE. THIS IS NOT A FORECAST I WOULD PUT A LOT OF CAPITAL BEHIND TODAY. WE THINK IT IS MORE LIKELY YOU WILL SEE A SWITCH FROM RESIDENT LARGE TENANTS LONG LEASES TO SMALLER TENANTS WITH FLEXIBLE LEASES. ROMAINE: HOW DOES THAT AFFECT THE FUTURE OF BIG CITIES LIKE NEW YORK? DO YOU THINK THE ATTRITION WE'VE SEEN OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS IS BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC AND THAT THAT IS THE NEW NORMAL OR DO YOU THINK THE BIG CITIES WILL RECLAIM THAT? > > THE WAY I THINK ABOUT IT WITH REAL ESTATE WE SAVOR THE -- ESSAY IT IS LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION AND NOW WE SAY PRODUCT, PRODUCT, PRODUCT. WE SEE THE DOWNTREND IN THIS MARKET BUT WHAT IS HAPPENING A LOT OF PEOPLE IN STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNDERSTAND THEY ARE COMPETING IN PLACES. THE STANDARDS HAVE CHANGED TO GET BACK TO CLEAN SAFE PLACES TO WORK BECAUSE THERE IS NOTHING LIKE THE ENERGY OF A BIG CITY. WE DO NOT INVEST IN THE GATEWAY OF THE UNITED STATES CURRENTLY WE STAY WHERE THERE IS OBVIOUSLY MIGRATION IN THE SOUTHEAST. FLORIDA, TEXAS, AND THE CAROLINAS. WE HAVE INVESTMENT IN THE WEST WITH ARIZONA. THE TREND HAS ESTABLISHED FOR A LONG TIME. THEY WILL CHANGE. ROMAINE: IS IT EASY TO FIND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN THE AREA YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT INSTEAD OF THE GATEWAY CITIES? > > YES. THEY ARE ALLOCATING CAPITAL ON THE 10-15 YEAR HORIZON. WHAT WE ARE HELPING THEM THINK ABOUT IS HOW THESE CITIES GROW OVER TIME. WE ARE NOT SURE FOR OUR STRATEGY THE GATEWAY CITIES ARE THE BEST FOR US TODAY BUT WE HOPE THEY WILL BE IN THE FUTURE. ROMAINE: YOU ARE ALSO INVOLVED IN SECURITIES. YOU HAVE A PORTFOLIO. HAVE YOU SEEN STRESS THEY ARE? > > MASSIVE. I HAVE BEEN TREATING MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES FOR YEARS AND RELATIVE VALUE IN THE FIXED INCOME MARKET IS AS GREAT AS IT EVER BEEN. THE RELATIVE RETURN YOU GET FROM BUYING MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITY IS ABOUT AS WIDE AS IT HAS EVER BEEN. THAT IS A TRICKY THING. THOSE ASSETS DO A LOT ON THE BALANCE SHEET. SO WHEN YOU BUY A MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITY ONE WITH A VALUE MAY HAVE A RETURN OF 100 BASIS POINTS OVER THE RATE. SO THE CAPITOL MOVING TODAY, WE ARE IN A PERIOD OF TIME WHERE WE HAVE ACCESS FISCAL POLICY THAT IS NOW BEING OFFSET BY REALLY AGGRESSIVE MONETARY POLICY. IT HAS REALLY SHUT DOWN CAPITAL FLOWS. YOU CAN SEE IT IN THE BALANCE SHEET OF SECURITIES. THOSE ARE EARLY INDICATORS OF THAT. ROMAINE: GREAT CONVERSATION. LIVE FROM THE MILKEN STAGE SEAN DOBSON CEO AND CIO, AND CHAIRMAN AT AMHERST HOLDINGS. SCARLET: LOOKS LIKE THE BANKING TURMOIL IS NOT OVER EVEN AFTER FIRST REPUBLIC SALE TO JP MORGAN YESTERDAY ALL OF THE BANKS ARE DOWN 1.4% TODAY AT LEAST. ANY OF THOSE IN THE KBW, THAT IS, LET'S GO TO DAVID WESTIN FOR A SPECIAL EDITION OF WALL STREET WEEK DAILY. DAVID: YES THIS IS THE SPECIAL EDITION WE HAVE OUR SPECIAL CAN ATTRIBUTE OR LARRY. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE NOT OVER THIS, WHATEVER IT IS. HOW DID WE GET HERE? WHY DOES THIS KEEP GOING ON? LARRY: LOOK, I THINK THAT WE ACTUALLY ARE OVER THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE BANKING TRAUMAS, BUT WE STILL HAVE INSTITUTIONS THAT HAVE LOOKED VULNERABLE FOR SOME TIME. THOSE ARE THE ONES MOST AFFECTED TODAY. WE STILL HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AND WHAT THAT'S GOING TO MEAN FOR THE CREDIT WORTHINESS OF A NUMBER OF INSTITUTIONS. THE CIRCUMSTANCES AROUND FIRST REPUBLIC WITH THE BIG DEPOSIT FROM BIG BANKS AND WITH THE ROLE JP MORGAN WAS PLAYING ARE, IN SOME WAYS, UNIQUE. THERE ARE STILL QUESTIONS THAT ARE GOING TO BE AROUND. I THINK WE SHOULD KEEP SOME PERSPECTIVE ON THIS AND PEOPLE SHOULD RECOGNIZE THAT THERE IS EVERY REASON TO EXPECT THAT DEPOSITS IN THE BANKING SYSTEM WILL BE MONEY GOOD. I DO THINK THE GOVERNMENT HAS SHOWN THAT WHEN INSTITUTIONS ARE MISMANAGED AND BLOW THROUGH ALL THEIR CAPITAL, THAT THEIR SHAREHOLDERS ARE GOING TO GET OUT WITH NOTHING. THAT IS THE RIGHT THING AND IT IS PROBABLY EXERTED SOME NEGATIVE IMPACT AND RAISED THEIR RISKINESS IN BEING AN EQUITY INVESTOR IN SOME OF THESE BANKS. I AM NOT -- I AM CONCERNED TODAY, BUT I CAN SAY I AM NOT HIGHLY ALARMED OF WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE BANKING SECTOR. I AM MORE ALARMED WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE POLITICAL SECTOR WHERE IT IS CLEAR THAT WE HAVE ONLY GOT A CERTAIN AN AMOUNT OF TIME. SOMETHING HAS GOT TO COME TOGETHER OR SOMETHING VERY SERIOUS IS GOING TO HAPPEN. DAVID: I WANT TO COME BACK TO THAT WITH JANET YELLEN SAYING MAY BE JUNE 1 WOULD BE THE X DATE. BUT BEFORE THAT, THERE HAS BEEN SOME MISMANAGEMENT, NO DOUBT, BUT THERE IS A MORE SYSTEMIC EFFECTS BECAUSE WE HAVE SO -- HALF OF THE U.S. BANKS HAVING LIABILITIES GREATER THAN THEIR ASSETS AT THIS POINT BECAUSE OF THE REDUCED VALUE OF THE ASSETS AND THE RAPID INCREASE IN INTEREST RATE. IS THERE A LARGER ISSUE OF SOLVENCY IN U.S. BANKS AT THIS POINT? LARRY: I THINK WE ARE GOING TO NEED TO DO SOME VERY CAREFUL THINKING ABOUT MARKING BANK ASSETS TO MARKET AND ASSESSING THE VALUE OF ASSETS IN MORE REAL WAYS. I THINK THERE IS SOME ALARM AS HIM IN THE CALCULATIONS YOU ARE DESCRIBING. IT IS SUFFICIENTLY -- IT INSUFFICIENTLY RECOGNIZES THAT YES, IF YOU HOLD A BOND AND THE INTEREST RATE GOES UP, THE VALUE OF IT GOES DOWN, BUT EQUALLY, IF YOU ARE HAVING A DEPOSIT AND THAT DEPOSIT IS A LOW INTEREST RATE, AND SO YOU'RE GOING TO EARN A SPREAD THERE IS AN ASSET THERE AND WHEN INTEREST RATES GO UP THE VALUE OF THE ASSET GOES UP. I THINK IT IS KIND OF ALARMIST AND WRONG TO FOCUS ON THE FIRST ADJUSTMENT AND NOT PAY ATTENTION TO THE SECOND ADJUSTMENT. SO, YES, ABSOLUTELY WE HAVE NOT BEEN IS CAREFUL AND THINKING ABOUT INTEREST RATE INCREASES AS WE SHOULD HAVE BEEN. I THOUGHT IT WAS AMAZING AND UNFORTUNATE THAT THE FED STRESS TESTING DID NOT PUT WEIGHT ON INTEREST RATE INCREASE SCENARIOS IN THE WAY THAT IT SHOULD HAVE. THAT IS AN IMPORTANT INTELLECTUAL FAILURE BY THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM, BUT I ALSO THINK THAT KIND OF ANALYSES THAT YOU ARE CITING ARE PROBABLY OVERLY ALARMIST WITH RESPECT TO THE RISKS THAT ARE IN THE SYSTEM. DAVID: LET'S GO BACK TO THE ISSUE OF THE DEBT CEILING. IT DOES SEEM TO BE THERE ARE ALARM BELLS GOING OFF IN WASHINGTON AS WE SPEAK. YOU HAVE BEEN IN THESE JOBS WHEN THERE IS A CRISIS AND SOMETIMES THEY COME IN PAIRS. WE HAVE BANKING THE ONE HAND AND THE DEBT CEILING. HOW DO YOU HANDLE THOSE SIMULTANEOUS POTENTIAL CRISIS ? LARRY: YOU TELL YOUR FAMILY THEY WILL NOT SEE MUCH OF YOU FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. YOU GEAR YOURSELF UP FOR A VERY TENSE KIND OF PERIOD. YOU REMIND YOURSELF THAT IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO SPEAK WITH GREAT CARE BECAUSE THE MOST IMPORTANT ASSET OF FINANCIAL POLICY ACRE -- MAKER HAS IS HER OR HIS CREDIBILITY. YOU CHOOSE YOUR WORDS IN THOSE SITUATIONS VERY CAREFULLY AND YOU TRY AS HARD AS YOU CAN WHEN YOU THINK YOU HAVE COME TO A COURSE OF ACTION TO ASK EVERYBODY AROUND YOU WHAT SHOULD I BE WORRIED ABOUT? WHAT COULD GO WRONG HERE? AND YOU TRY TO MINIMIZE AS MUCH AS YOU CAN ON ANY POSSIBLE RISK SCENARIOS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COURSE THAT YOU HAVE SET. YOU DO THAT AND THEN YOU HOPE FOR THE VERY BEST. I THINK THE ISSUE THAT IS PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT RIGHT NOW IS NOT SO MUCH THE BANKING ISSUES, AS DIFFICULT AS THEY ARE. BUT I THINK ON THE DEBT LIMIT, BUT ON THE ISSUE YOU HAVE PARTIES THAT MAY NOT ALWAYS BE ROOTING FOR SUCCESS AND YOU HAVE ENTITIES LIKE THE PUBLIC CAUCUS WHERE YOU ARE NEGOTIATING WITH SOMEBODY, BUT YOU ARE NOT REALLY SURE OF WHAT THE PERSON YOU ARE NEGOTIATING WITH CAN OR CANNOT DELIVER. THAT MAKES THIS A MORE DIFFICULT KIND OF SITUATION. THE OTHER THING YOU DO, WHICH YOU DO NOT TALK ABOUT, IS YOU CONTINGENCY PLAN FOR ALL OF THE SCENARIOS. YOU KNOW, IT IS INTERESTING, IF YOU LOOK AT THE MINUTES OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM FROM 2011, THEY HAD VERY ELABORATE SCENARIO PLANNING TO KEEP THINGS GOING IN CASE THERE WAS A DEBT LIMIT FAILURE. DAVID: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE FED RESERVE. HAVE A MEETING TODAY AND A DECISION TOMORROW. HOW DOES THIS AFFECT THE POTENTIAL DECISION? IN THE PAST YOU SAID YOU THOUGHT 25 BASIS POINTS WAS IN CARDS -- IN THE CARDS FOR ME. CAN THEY HIKE RATES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BANKING CRISIS? LARRY: THEY HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE BANKING SYSTEM, I DO NOT THINK WHAT WE SEE IN MARKETS TODAY SHOULD BE AN AND ADAMANT TO THEIR -- AN IMPEDIMENT TO THEIR HIKING IN MAY. ANYONE IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM WHO HAS BEEN INCLINED TO USE LANGUAGE THAT WAS COMMITTING TO FURTHER HIKES IN JUNE, SHOULD SURELY HESITATE BECAUSE WE DO NOT KNOW HOW THIS IS GOING TO METASTASIZE. AT THE SAME TIME, I THINK THE FED -- FOR THE FED TO SIGNAL IN A DEFINITIVE WAY WHEN THEY WILL FINISH WOULD TAKE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOCKING INTO WHAT TERMS OUT -- TURNS OUT TO BE A MISTAKE. AS THINGS APPEAR A WEEK FROM NOW. AND ALSO PERHAPS BE TAKEN BY THE MARKET AS A SIGN OF SIGNIFICANT ALARM. WHAT I'M GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR AND HOPING FOR FROM THE FED TOMORROW IS A MOVE UPWARDS AND A CLEAR RECOGNITION OF UNCERTAINTY AND AGNOSTICISM WITHIN -- WITH THE TO WHAT IS COMING. UNFORTUNATELY, I DO NOT THINK THE FED CAN TAKE MUCH OFF OF ITS WORRY LIST. IT HAS GOT TO BE WORRIED ABOUT. INFLATION STILL GIVEN THE RACE SOON -- RECENT INFLATION STATISTICS. IT HAS TO BE WORRIED ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE BANKING SYSTEM AND IT HAS TO BE WORRIED ABOUT WHAT THE DEVELOPMENTS IN TERMS OF THE DEBT LIMIT CONFLICT ARE GOING TO MEAN. I THINK IT IS A PRETTY SOBER GROUP THAT IS LIKELY MEETING AS THE FED OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE MEETING TODAY. DAVID: THAT SEEMS VERY LIKELY. THANK YOU FOR MEETING WITH US LARRY SUMMERS. NOW SCARLET IT IS BACK TO YOU. SCARLET: THANK YOU YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT REGIONAL BANKS LOOKING AT THE ETF THAT TRACKS REGIONAL BANKS THE KR E IS OFF BY MORE THAN 6%. ICAHN ENTERPRISES DOWN MORE THAN 20%. AND WE ARE WAITING FOR FORD TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS AFTER THE MARKET CLOSES TODAY. THE BIG QUESTION IS WHAT ARE THE FINANCIALS ON ITS ELECTRIC GOAL BUSINESS WHICH MAY LOSE $3 BILLION THIS YEAR AND WHO WERE GETTING A BOOST UP 11%. LET'S HEAD BACK TO THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE WITH ROMAIN. WHAT HAVE YOU GOT? ROMAINE: BACK OUT HERE ON THE MILKEN STAGE. YOU CANNOT TALK ABOUT THE CONFERENCE WITHOUT TALKING ABOUT THE INDUSTRY THAT HELPED CREATE AND GROW WHAT IS THE MOST ACTIVE POCKET IN CAPITAL MARKETS. JOSH FRIEDMAN HAS BEEN AT THE CENTER OF IT ALL, UNTIL THE BANKRUPTCY IN 1990. OUT OF THE ASHES ROSE CANYON PARTNERS. THEY HAVE OVER 20 MILLION DOLLARS IN ASSETS IN MANAGEMENT. JOSH FRIEDMAN JOINING US NOW FROM THE MILKEN STAGE COCHAIRMEN AND COFOUNDER OF THAT. IT IS NICE TO SEE YOU. > > NICE TO SEE YOU. ROMAINE: YOU'VE BEEN TO PLENTY OF THESE CONFERENCES I AM SURE OF ARE THE LAST DECADE. I AM SURE A LOT HAS CHANGED OVER THE LAST YEAR ALONE. > > THAT IS FOR SURE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE FOCUS THIS TIME DAD HAS COME TO THE FLOOR. IT IS TOUGH TO BE DIFFICULT -- DEBT HAS COME TO THE FLOOR. IT HAS BECOME DIFFICULT TO BUY WHEN THINGS BECOME ZERO. BUT THE MOMENTUM AND UPSIDE OF SECURITIES MAY BE PROPELS PEOPLE TO DO MORE THAN THEY SHOULD. WHEN THINGS COME CRASHING DOWN, THINGS ARE DIFFERENT. ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE TALK ABOUT THE COST OF FINANCING GIVING THE RISE IN INTEREST RATES. BUT HOW YOU MAP OUT THE RETURN OF WHAT YOU NEED FOR YOURSELF AND INVESTORS. > > THAT HURDLE HAS GONE WAY UP WHICH I THINK IS TERRIFIC NEWS. THERE IS A BROAD ARRAY OF THINGS TO DO. THE BIG NEWS WITH THE IN -- ENORMOUS GROWTH IN PRIVATE EQUITY AND REAL ESTATE PRICES AS WELL, IN THE CORPORATE WORLD AND REAL ESTATE WORLD AND ABUNDANCE OF BALANCE SHEET WERE NOT CREATED FOR HIGHER INTEREST RATES. PEOPLE BUILDING -- BUILD THINGS WITH HIGHER MULTIPLES IN TERMS OF DEBT. INTEREST COVERAGE WAS QUITE SMALL AND INSTEAD OF BEING ABLE TO FULLY GROW INTO THE BALANCE SHEET, THERE WAS A TWO-YEAR INTERRUPTION IN REVENUES WITH COVID. AS THE BALANCE SHEET START TO MATURE, I THINK PRIVATE EQUITY SPONSORS HAVE HARD DECISIONS TO MAKE IN HOW TO RECONFIGURE THE BALANCE SHEET. ROMAINE: THERE IS A BIG QUESTION ABOUT THE BRIDGE THE IDEA THAT MAYBE THIS IS A BRIDGE TO NOWHERE AT LEAST IN CERTAIN POCKETS OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. > > I THINK CORPORATE AND REAL ESTATE ARE TWO DIFFERENT THINGS. THERE IS A HIGH ABUNDANCE OF ISSUERS THAT HAVE TOO MUCH DEBT AND THEY WILL FIGURE OUT A WAY DESPITE THAT DROPPING IN RICE TO FIND THEIR WAY THROUGH. OFFICERS WILL SUPPORT THOSE SITUATIONS. IN MOST CASES, THEY WILL MOVE DOWN THE ROAD. REAL ESTATE IS A DIFFERENT STORY. I THINK REAL ESTATE YOU HAVE TO BE SENSITIVE TO THE PRODUCT TYPE. WE HAVE SEEN THE FLIGHT TO VERY HIGH QUALITY WHILE LOWER QUALITY OFFICE HAS BECOME, IN SOME CASES, WORTH LESS THAN THE GROUND IT IS BUILT ON. AND CHANGING PURPOSES OF REAL ESTATE WHICH COVID MADE US AWARE TO WAS CHANGING MIGRATION PATTERNS AND CREATING WINNING AND LOSING MARKETPLACES. AND CHANGING PRODUCT TYPES AS I SAID. ROMAINE: HOW DO YOU ADJUST TO THAT? WE TALK ABOUT THE REAL ESTATE MARKET. WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW IS NOT JUST ABOUT AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN IT IS A MAJOR STRUCTURAL SHIFT IN WHERE WE LIVE AND WORK AND ETC.. HOW DO YOU ADJUST AND FIND OPPORTUNITIES AROUND THAT THAT ARE SAFE RELATIVE TO THE RISK? > > AT THE BEGINNING OF THE DOWNTURN THE FIRST THING THAT COMES TO LIGHT ARE THE WORST PROBLEMS THAT IS WHY YOU SEE OFFICE BUILDINGS THAT HAD A $600 MILLION VALUATION BEING SOLD FOR MAYBE 5060 -- 50 OR 60 MILLION. AND IF YOU RESTRUCTURE THAT BUILDING IT WILL COST ANOTHER $50 MILLION. SO THERE WILL BE HARD ISSUES IN CERTAIN PARTS OF THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BUSINESS. ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU COULD TAKE ASSET THAT ARE HIGH QUALITY AND FULLY OCCUPIED RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE AND APARTMENT BUILDINGS AND X OH GROWTH MARKETS. AND THEY STILL HAVE BALANCE SHEETS THAT WERE NOT BUILT TO LAST BECAUSE INTEREST RATES ARE LITERALLY TWICE AS HIGH AS THEY USED TO BE. WHEN IT COMES TIME TO RENEW IF THEY HAVE NEAR-TERM MATURITIES, THE DEBT BALANCES THAT WILL BE SUSTAINABLE ON THE BUILDING WILL BE LOWER AND IT WILL REQUIRE A LOT OF CREATIVITY AND PLUGGING INTO THE HOLES OF THE BALANCE SHEETS WHICH ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTHER DEBT PLAYERS. ROMAINE: WE JUST HEARD FROM LARRY SUMMERS SPEAKING ABOUT THE ECONOMY AND THE BANKING CRISIS. WERE YOU SURPRISED BY THE COLLAPSE OF THE THREE ORIGINAL BANKS THAT COLLAPSED SO FAR? AND THE BROADER STRESSES THAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE LANDING AREA? > > I THINK FORMER SECRETARY SUMMERS COMMENTS WERE EXCELLENT. HE TALKED ABOUT WHY THE CONFIDENCE AND REGULATORS ARE IMPORTANT BECAUSE THESE ARE CONFIDENCE INSTITUTIONS. WHEN YOU MOVE RATES UP AS FAST AND AS HIGH SOMETHING UNFORESEEN HAPPENS. I DID NOT HEAR ANYONE SAYING WE ARE GOING TO TRIGGER A RUN ON THE REGIONAL BANKS BUT THAT IS WHAT HAPPENED. IT SHOULD NOT BE SHOCKING TO PEOPLE THAT IN A LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT THAT SOME IN THE TWO SHINS SOMEWHERE OUT THERE WITH LEVERAGE WENT A LITTLE TOO FAR OUT ON THE DURATION AND TOO FAR ON THE RISK SPECTRUM. WHEN THE CHANGE HAPPENS, IT EXPOSES THE PROBLEMS IN A REAL TANGIBLE WAY. ROMAINE: WITH THE FED CHANGE IT WAS RAIL TELEGRAPHED -- WELL TELEGRAPHED BEFORE THEY STARTED. WE ARE NOW SOMETHING LIKE 14 MONTHS INTO THE HIKING CYCLE AND I AM CURIOUS WHY WE DO NOT THE MORE PEOPLE ADJUST TO THE REALITY THAT 0% AND 1% WAS A THING OF THE PAST. > > THERE WAS A LOT OF TALK ABOUT HOW THE BANKING INSTITUTIONS ARE LESS LEVERAGED THAN THIS TIME AND HAVE SAFER BALANCE SHEETS AND THEY ARE. IF THEY HAD THE BALANCE SHEETS OF 2008 IT WOULD BE VASTLY WORSE. WHAT PEOPLE HAVE NOT ADJUSTED TO IS THE EASE IN WHICH SOMEBODY PUTS DEPOSITS OUT AND MOVES THEM OVER TO A MONEY MARKET FUND OUT OF THE BANKING SYSTEM OR MOVES INTO JP MORGAN INS THAT OF A REGIONAL BANK. I GOT A CALL FROM MY SON SAYING HE TOOK ALL HIS MONEY OUT OF THE BANK AND PUT IT IN A MONEY MARKET FUND AND I ASKED HIM HOW LONG IT TOOK HIM AND THE PROCESS AND HE SAID IT WAS 50 MINUTES ON HIS IPHONE. IF YOU ARE A REGIONAL COMPANY WE HAVE OUR SMALL BUSINESSES IN REGIONAL BANKS. BUT IF YOU'RE ONE OF THE TYPES OF PLAYERS AND YOU SIMPLY HAVE TO MAKE PAYROLL YOU TEND TO PUT MONEY IN A REGIONAL BANK WELL ABOVE THE INSURED LIMIT WITHOUT THINKING ABOUT THE RISK. YOU DO NOT THINK YOU HAVE TO OUT -- ASK THEM ABOUT THEIR BALANCE SHEET AND HOW LONG IS THE DURATION OF THEIR BOOK AND WHAT HAPPENS IF RATES GO UP 25 BASIS POINTS. THESE ARE SERIOUS PROBLEMS AND THEY WILL CAUSE A SHRINKAGE IN THE NUMBER OF REGIONAL BANKS IN AMERICA. ROMAINE: AND IT CAUSES SHRINKAGE IN THE AMOUNT OF BANKING LENDING FOR BUSINESSES OUT THERE? > > ABSOLUTELY. I WAS GOING TO SAY THESE GAPS WILL CAUSE NEW PLAYERS TO FILL THE HOLES. AND THAT IS PART OF THAT -- COMMERCIAL BANKING SYSTEM WILL FILL THE HOLES. THAT GOES TO THE REGIONAL BANKS. THEY ARE VERY HIGH PERCENTAGE LIKE 70% OR 80% OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDING. WE COULD CONSIDER THAT CLOSE DOWN FOR NOW. AND IN THE LARGER MONEY CENTER FOR BANKS THAT ARE IN THE CENTRAL INSTITUTION CATEGORY WILL BE MUCH LESS EAGER TO PART WITH THEIR CAPITAL AND DO ANY KIND OF AGGRESSIVE LENDING. ROMAINE: IS THE BUSINESS THAT SOME OF THOSE BANKS MAY BE GIVING UP OR PAUSING, IS THAT ATTRACTIVE TO YOU RIGHT NOW? THEY ARE LOOKING AT IT FROM A PERSPECTIVE OF A CONSUMER -- I KNOW THEY HAVE A DIFFERENT REGULATORY STRUCTURE THAN YOU HAVE, BUT I AM SURE YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THE SAME RISK ISSUES THAT THEY ARE LOOKING AT. > > YES, BUT THERE RISK IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE THEY ARE LEVERAGED INSTITUTIONS AND WE ARE UNLEVERAGED. WE SEE AN ENORMOUS GROWTH IS PRIVATE CREDIT IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO TRADITIONAL BANKING. AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO THE HIGH-YIELD FARM WHICH HAS LARGELY CONTRACTED AS WELL. THERE ARE A LOT OF GAPS AND CRACK'S LEFT IN BETWEEN WHICH IS WHERE WE LIVE. THERE'S A LOT OF DIFFERENT WAYS FOR DIFFERENT FIRMS TO COME FROM WHAT WHY WOULD CALL -- I WOULD CALL STANDARD. TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO PLUG GAPS IN THE BALANCE SHEET. ALL OF THOSE THINGS WILL BECOME VERY MUCH LARGER AS A FACTOR IN THE MARKET THAN THEY ARE IN THE WORLD OF LOW INTEREST RATE AND A CALM SEA. ROMAINE: IT WAS GREAT TO SPEAK WITH YOU AND IT IS GOOD TO SEE YOU HERE AT MILKEN ONCE AGAIN. THAT WAS JOSH FRIEDMAN CO. CHAIRMAN CEO OVER AT CANYON PARTNERS. SCARLET: THINGS CONTINUE TO TAKE CENTER STAGE TODAY. KBW BANK INDEX OFF BY 4.4%. INVESTORS MOVE TO SAFE HAVENS ROMAINE: THIS IS COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE FROM THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE IN BILL VERILY HILLS. LET'S TALK ABOUT DEBT COVENANTS. AND WE TALK ABOUT THE SO-CALLED COVENANT WHITE AREA COMING TO AN END. WITH THE RESTRICTIONS PLACED ON -- COVENANT ERA COMING TO AN END. THIS LEAVES INVESTORS GUESTING ON THEIR PORTFOLIO. CHP KNOWS THIS WELL. PER NEMA. IS HERE WITH US. THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE. > > THANK YOU. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE PUSHBACK WE ARE SEEING ON DEBTORS FROM LENDERS IN LIGHT OF SOME OF THE COVENANT LIGHT AGREEMENTS WE SAW COMING OUT OF THE LAST ERA. > > WE WENT INTO A BENIGN PHASE IN THE CREDIT MARKETS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLIPPING THE PAGE ALL THE WAY TO TODAY YOU SEE PUSHBACK. THERE ARE PUSHBACK ON THE PROTECTIONS THAT ARE NOW REFERRED TO AS INSURED PROTECTIONS. THE STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS ARE WAYS TO TRY TO HELP CREDITORS FROM PROTECTING THEMSELVES. IT IS A WAY OF MOVING ASSETS AROUND IN DIFFERENT BOXES. YOU'RE STARTING TO SEE THAT. THAT IS NOT ALWAYS WORKING FOR A HIGHER-QUALITY COMPANY, THE HIGHER QUALITY THEY ARE, THE TRICKIER IT IS TO GET THE PROTECTIONS BUT YOU SEE THAT NOW WITH THE PENDULUM GOING THE OTHER WAY. ROMAINE: WHAT IS A MARKET LIKE RIGHT NOW WITH SECURED DEBT? IS THE DEAL TO CLOSE STILL THERE WAS ALL THE CONCERNS ABOUT THE RATE IN THE ECONOMY? > > THE FIRST IS, YES, THERE IS A SUPPLY OF NEW, YES. THE SUPPLY OF NEW ISSUES IS MORE LIMITED THAN IT HAS BEEN IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS. LAST YEAR WAS LIMITED THIS YEAR IS LIMITED, BUT YOU SEE SUPPLY. A LOT OF THE SUPPLY IS MORE FROM A REFINANCING STANDPOINT AND FROM A NEW AVID EQUITY BIO. SOME OF IT IS NEW BUY OUT SURE. BUT A LOT OF IT IS REFINANCING VOLUME. ROMAINE: DO YOU SEE A PICKUP IN THIS BECAUSE YOU TALK ABOUT REFINANCING AND THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF TALK ABOUT CARVEOUTS AND OTHER THINGS BUT WITH NEW ISSUES COME INTO THE MARKET SUCH AS FACILITATING M & A AND INDIVIDUALS COMING TO THE PUBLIC MARKET WE DO NOT HEAR A LOT OF THAT RIGHT NOW. > > THAT IS BECAUSE IT IS OVER $200 MILLION IN MATURITIES THE NEXT COUPLE YEARS. THAT IS NOT THAT MUCH IN CONTEXT. BUT THEN PEOPLE ASK ABOUT THE PRIVATE EQUITY SIDE AND VALUATIONS ARE HIGH IN THE EQUITY MARKET IS HIGH. YOU NEED SOMETHING TO GIVE A LITTLE BIT TO SUPPORT THE COST WE ARE SEEING IN THE FINANCING MARKET. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE YOU MOST WORRIED ABOUT RIGHT NOW? > > THERE WAS A LOT OF STUFF FLOATING AROUND IN OUR MARKET THAT IS CONFUSING. IT HAS BEEN A TRICKY MARKET TO NAVIGATE. ON THE MACRO SIDE, WHAT ARE WE WORRIED ABOUT? WE ARE CLOSER TO THE END OF THE RATE HIKES THAN WE HAVE BEEN. THAT BEING SAID, WE ARE LIKELY TO LIMIT A SUSTAINED RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR A SUIT -- CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME. WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION. WE KNOW HOW HARD THE FED IS WORKING TO BRING THIS DOWN BUT YOU SEE IT IN LABOR MARGINS. WE STILL SEE THAT AND WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THAT AND THE CONSEQUENCE. AND THEN FINANCIAL CONDITION SUCH AS REGIONAL BANKS HAVE AMPLIFIED WHAT MAY BE HAPPENING IN TERMS OF TRACTION AND BLENDING. IT LEADS TO -- LENDING. IT LEADS TO CREDIT SPREADS AND OTHER COMPANIES CAN SUPPORT THE ELEVATED DEBT FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. ROMAINE: ANYTHING YOU ARE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT? > > I WOULD SAY THE MOST OPTIMISTIC THING IS TIME IS YOUR FRIEND WHEN YOU ARE BUYING. 8-10% IS A LOT WHEN YOU'RE WAITING FOR THE WORLD TO STABILIZE. ROMAINE: GREAT TO TALK WITH YOU. THAT IS PURNIMA PURI OVER AT HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS. SCARLET: 10 MINUTES LEFT TO GO UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL. RICHARD BERNSTEIN OF RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS IS HERE WITH US NOW. IT IS GOOD TO SPEAK WITH YOU. I HAVE TO START WITH A 20% PLUNGE IN THE BANKS. HIGHER FOR LONGER RATES IS INCREASING THE FUNDING COST AND EXACERBATING THE MISMATCH BETWEEN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES. WHAT IS THE POSITION OF REGIONAL BANKS MOVING FORWARD? > > TO SOUND SNARKY FOR A SECOND I AM NOT SURE WHAT PEOPLE EXPECTED. THE WHOLE POINT OF MONETARY POLICY IS TO TIGHTEN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AND IN OTHER WORDS, MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR BANKS TO DO BUSINESS. THAT IS THE POINT OF MONETARY POLICY. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS THE MARGINAL AND ORALLY RUN BANKS CHECKING OUT -- POORLY RUN BANKS CHECKING OUT IN A DIVERSE ENVIRONMENT. IT IS UNSETTLING BUT IT IS NOT UNUSUAL. WE HAVE SEEN THIS BEFORE IN OTHER CYCLES. SCARLET: KBW BANK INDEX ARE -- WHICH ONES ARE POORLY MANDATED? -- MANAGED? > > I'M NOT A SPECIALIST I CANNOT SAY. BUT IF THE FED WILL CONTINUE TO TIGHTEN WE SHOULD EXPECT MORE BANKS TO HAVE TROUBLE WHETHER THEY GO THE ROUTE OF SILICON VALLEY OR NOT OR FIRST REPUBLIC, IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN, BUT THE BANKING BUSINESS WILL BE TOUGH AND GOING AGAINST THE TIDE. SCARLET MAN -- SCARLET:. WE KNOW THAT THEY WILL -- YOU ARE OVERWEIGHT IN STAPLES, HEALTH CARE AND UTILITIES. COMPARE AND CONTRAST THE SMALL CAPS AND BIG CAPS. > > WHENEVER TIMES GET TOUGH, THE MARKET BECOMES DARWINISTIC AND SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST. IN ANY INDUSTRY YOU WANT TO SHIFT TO OF SIZE AND QUALITY. STRONGER BALANCE SHEETS WIN. WHEN -- THE JUNKY COMPANIES DO BEST. AND GIVEN WHEN WE ARE IN THE DOWNSIDE OF A PROFIT CYCLE YOU WANT TO MOVE ON THE SIDE OF SAFETY MEANING SOMETHING LIKE STAPLES BUT THE BIGGEST AND STRONGEST BALANCE SHEETS IN THE SECTOR. SCARLET: THE FED DECISION IS DUE OUT TOMORROW AND A RATE HIKE IS BAKED IN. IT IS THE OUTLOOK MATTERS. YOU SEE A LOT OF SPECULATION IN FINANCIAL MARKETS, DON'T YOU? > > WITHOUT A DOUBT. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT CRYPTOCURRENCIES UP 80% THIS YEAR. THAT IS THE OF PITY -- THE PINNA ME -- EPITOME OF A SPECULATIVE MARKET. WHEN YOU SEE A MARKET OF THAT MUCH IT TELLS YOU THAT THERE IS TOO MUCH LIQUIDITY IN THE SYSTEM. SCARLET: AS MUCH WORK AS THE FED HAS DONE IT STILL HAS ROOM TO GO IN OTHER WORDS. > > I WOULD GUESS SO. SCARLET: WE APPRECIATE YOU JOINING US. ARMEN PANOSSIAN -- -- THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. WE HAVE THE SMALL CAPS AND THE RUSSELL 2000 DOWN BY 2% TRACT LOWER BY BANKS PARTICULARLY WESTERN ALLIANCE AND PACK WEST DOWN BY AT LEAST 20%. WE ARE MOVING CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELL WITH MARKET COVERAGE HERE ON BLOOMBERG AS WE TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > BEYOND THE BELL, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE, CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: RIGHT NOW WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY. ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE CAROL MASSAR WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE LIVE FROM THE STAGE OF THE TOKEN IN THE TWO CONFERENCE IN BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA. WE WELCOME OUR AUDIENCES ACROSS TV, RADIO, YOUTUBE AND BLOOMBERG ORIGINALS. CAROL: YES. OH MY GOD. BEFORE WE GOT STARTED, IT FEELS LIKE THE TONE HAS CHANGED. AND MAYBE IT IS THE FOCUS OF WHAT IS GOING ON WITH RETAIL AND THE MARKETS GETTING DECIMATED. PACK WEST AND WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WESTERN ALLIANCE. CHRIS ALTMAN WAS JUST ON WITH ME AND HIS PERSPECTIVE WAS FUNNY. HE IS -- HE OVERSEES MORE THAN $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AND HE -- HOW THESE EARNINGS WITH BANKS CAN REALLY UNNERVE INVESTORS IF YOU WILL IT IS PRETTY REMARKABLE. ROMAINE: AND I THINK WE HEARD THIS FROM LARRY SUMMERS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION TALK ABOUT THE IDEA OF SENTIMENT AND CONFIDENCE. IT IS NOT SO MUCH FOR CONTAGION IS WHETHER YOU HAVE MONEY DIRECTLY TIED TO THE BANK, IT IS THE BROADER CONCERNS ABOUT CAN I TRUST THE SYSTEM? A LOT OF IT IS NOT OUT THE BANKS -- NOT ABOUT THE BANKS BUT TRUST IN THE SYSTEM. CAROL: ABSOLUTELY THERE IS A CONCERN OF SENTIMENT AND THE FINANCIAL SYSTEMS AND SENTIMENT WHEN IT COMES TO A RECESSION. HE SAYS WHO KNOWS WHAT WILL COME IF WE HIT A RECESSION. WE HAVE A JOB MARKET THAT MOVES ALONG DO WE TALK OURSELVES INTO IT? SENTIMENT CAN GET US THERE. ROMAINE: DO WE TALK OURSELVES INTO THIS OR DOES JAY POWELL TALK US INTO IT. HE HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT FOR A WHILE AND TOMORROW THERE WILL BE A LOT OF DISCUSSION ABOUT THE BANKING ESTER -- SECTOR AND HELPS -- IT AFFECTS THEIR OUTLOOK FOR MONETARY POLICY. > > I'M A CURIOUS TO SEE HOW IT AFFECTS THEM AS WELL. WE ARE ALL EXPECTING .25 BASIS POINT RAISED BY WE WILL SEE. ROMAINE: IN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE MARKETS, THEY MAY NOT ADMIT IT, BUT THERE -- IT IS CERTAINLY THERE. LET'S GET A CHECK ON THE CLOSING BELLS. SCARLET: WE ARE DOWN MORE THAN 1% ON THE DOW JONES, THE S & P, AND THE NASDAQ. VOLUME IS ALSO UP. IT IS UP 30% FROM THE 10 DAY AVERAGE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE SECTOR PERFORMANCES THIS IS A BROAD SELLOFF. WHAT IS NOTABLE IS THAT OUTPERFORMER'S. YOU'D SEE CONSUMER RELATED COMPANIES HOLDING UP WELL SUCH AS RETAIL AND CONSUMER SERVICES THAT ARE TWO SECTORS THAT FINISH IN THE GREEN UP BY .5% AT LEAST. AND THAT SPEAKS TO THE CONSUMER SENTIMENT WE SEE ACROSS THE EARNINGS LANDSCAPE. THE CONSUMER IS HOLDING ON EVEN THOUGH THEY TRIM BACK THEY ARE SPENDING. ON THE DOWNSIDE, ENERGY STOCK DOWN BY OR THAN 4.2 PERCENT AT THE MOMENT. AS CRUDE OIL FELL. AND BANKS ARE GETTING HIT HARD AS JP MORGAN PURCHASE FIRST REPUBLIC AND THE ASSETS AND DEPOSITS HAVE NOT CALM THE THINGS DOWN COMPLETELY. PACK WEST AND WESTERN ALLIANCE LOSING MORE THAN 20% EACH. WE ARE AWAITING FORD EARNINGS AND STARBUCKS EARNINGS AND WE WILL BRING THEM TO YOU AS SOON AS WE GET THEM. ROMAINE: THANK YOU SCARLET. I WILL JUST DATA THOUGHT THE MOVES WE SAW AND YIELDS TODAY AT ONE POINT THE TWO YEAR YIELD WAS DOWN 20 BASIS POINT AND THE END OF THE DAY ONLY 15-16. BUT THE IDEAS HOW MUCH IS PRICED INTO THIS MARKET? AGAIN. YOUR FRONT RUNNING THEM. CAROL: I DON'T HAVE - > > IN ALL SERIOUSNESS -- PEOPLE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IS THE PRICE RATE IN A MARKET WHERE THE TWO YEAR YIELD THE SAFEST DEBT INSTRUMENT IN THE WORLD MORE OR LESS CAN MOVE LIKE THIS ON A DAY-TO-DAY BASIS. CAROL: WHEN YOU DON'T KNOW THE VALUATIONS OR HOW TO PRICE SOMETHING, WHAT DO YOU DO? YOU HOLD BACK. THAT IS WHAT WE WILL POTENTIALLY SEE. AND CREDIT IS EVERYWHERE. THAT IS WHAT EVERYBODY SEEMS TO BE TALKING ABOUT. TALKING WITH CHRIS AILMAN AGAIN I SAY WHAT IS THE TRANSPARENCY WITH IVAN REDDIT AND READ ABOUT GROWTH? WHAT IS THE OVERSIGHT AND I DON'T KNOW. ROMAINE: YOU WILL NOT GET AN HONEST ANSWER OUT OF SOME OF THE PEOPLE HERE BUT THERE IS A BIGGER ISSUE OUT OF THE SYSTEMIC RISK BAKED INTO THAT. YOU DO NOT HAVE THE TRANSPARENCY. IT IS EASY TO SAY WE ARE LONG-TERM INVESTORS AND IF ZAHRA SOUR WE CAN WRITE THINGS OUT. CAN THEY? CAROL: I DON'T KNOW. ROMAINE: I WAS SPEAKING WITH VICTOR SAYING THAT HE THINKS THIS COULD BE A 3-4 YEARS DOWNTURN AND THERE ARE COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT BUILT TO SURVIVE THAT LONG IN A DOWNTURN CYCLE. CAROL: HE WAS CALLING HIMSELF AN OPPORTUNISTIC INVESTOR IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. ONE PANT -- ONE MAN'S PAIN IS ANOTHER MAN'S GAIN. THAT THERE IS A WALL OF WORRY IN THE THINGS THAT WE AS INVESTORS THINK ABOUT. THERE IS A LOT TO THINK ABOUT AND HARD TO FIGURE OUT. ROMAINE: I WAS GOING TO SAY THE SENTIMENT HERE IN MILKEN IS DIFFERENT THAN WHAT WE SAW LAST YEAR. SOME OF THE SAME ISSUES THAT WE SAW IT LAST YEAR THERE WAS A FEELING THAT THIS WILL PASS. BUT ONE YEAR LATER THE REALITY IS WE ARE NOT THERE YET. CAROL: EXACTLY. I WAS LOOKING AT THE COMMENTS HERE. SOME WOULD SAY SVB HAS AN M & A PANEL. THEY FEEL LIKE THE COLLAPSE STIRRED THE GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS. AND THEY SAY -- THESE THINGS CONTINUE TO PLAY INTO THE THINKING HERE. IT IS FASCINATING. WE HAVE EVERYBODY SEEING OPPORTUNITIES AND I FEEL LIKE THERE ARE SO MANY RUSSIANS OUT THERE. MANY QUESTIONS -- MANY QUESTIONS OUT THERE. ROMAINE: I WAS WORKING HERE AND BLOOMBERG IN 2008 AND IT WAS NOT UNTIL THE FALL WHERE YOU GOT LEHMAN. THERE WAS A LONG LAG. AND I THINK THAT IS WHAT IS CAUSING CONCERN. PEOPLE WANT A QUICK RESOLUTION TO THIS EVEN COMING TO MONDAY WITH THE SALE OF FIRST REPUBLIC. OK, DONE. BUT WHAT MARK IS THE BOOK DONE OR THE CHAPTER IN THE BOOK? CAROL: I DON'T KNOW. WE JUST STARTED SEEING REGIONAL SELLOFF. TWO WEEKS AGO WE WERE GOING THROUGH THE BIG TECH EARNINGS AND WE WERE FEELING THE REPORTS CAME IN STRONG AND STARTING TO FEEL OPTIMISM. AND ONCE AGAIN HERE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE REGIONALS DAMPENING INVESTOR SENTIMENT IN A BIG WAY. ROMAINE: AND THE PEOPLE IN THIS ROOM ARE FOCUSED ON THE PRIVATE WORLD. I DID ASK A LOT ABOUT EARNINGS AND THE PUBLIC SPACE AND WHAT WE HEARD OUT OF THE COMPANY'S. I THINK WE HAVE EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE RIGHT NOW ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. I THINK SCARLET HAS IT FOR US. SCARLET: THAT IS RIGHT WE ARE HEARING FROM FORD AND IT REAFFIRMED ITS VIEW FOR ITS BUSINESS SEGMENT. IT JUST CHANGED ITS BUSINESS SEGMENT IT IS NO LONGER REPORTING ACCORDING TO REGION BUT JET -- AND FOR ITS CUSTOMER BUSINESS AND ITS EV BUSINESS. AND IT IS COMMITTED TO REAFFIRMING ITS FULL-YEAR VIEW. THE EPS WAS 60 THREE CENTS REPORTED AND THE CONSENSUS WAS $.42. AND IT IS MUCH BETTER THAN THAT. BY -- THE FULL YEAR FOR AND SEIZE THE ADJUSTED CASH FLOW AT $6 BILLION AND IT REVIEW HAS INDICATED IT WOULD SEE $6 BILLION IN THE CASH FLOW. THAT IS THE CONSISTENT. NO NEW NEWS THEY ARE. AND 9 BILLION DOLLARS-$11 BILLION FOR E BIT. LET'S MOVE TO STARBUCKS RIGHT NOW BECAUSE THE COMPANY ALSO. ADJUSTED EPS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER $.74 THAT IS $.90 BETTER THAN THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE OF $.65. THE REVENUE OF $8.7 BILLION AND ANALYSTS WERE LOOKING FOR 8.4 $2 BILLION. BETTER THAN EXPECTED. SALES UP 7%. ANALYSTS WERE LOOKING FOR 1.5%. CHINA IS A KEY ART OF THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS. IN CHINA, THE SALES WERE 3% AND THE ESTIMATE WAS A DROP OF 10%. CHINA COMING BACK ONLINE WITH THE ECONOMY REOPENING AFTER THE THREE YEARS OF COVID EXTENSIONS AREA THE DEMAND FOR STARBUCKS RISING 11% AND THE ESTIMATE WAS A 7.3 PERCENT GAIN. BUT IF YOU LOOK AT STARBUCKS YEARS THEY ARE DROPPING RIGHT NOW AND AFTER HOURS TRADING. I WILL TURN BACK TO YOU AFTER WE FIGURE OUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH STARBUCKS STOCK PRICE. CAROL: THAT MAKES SINCE THE NUMBERS LOOK STRONG. ROMAINE: THEY ARE STRONG YOU TALK ABOUT THE 11% GROWTH OR SOMETHING. THE IDEA THAT INVESTORS ARE NOT LOOKING JUST FOR ANYMORE. LET'S BE CLEAR ABOUT THAT. CAROL: YOU ARE RIGHT. WAGE COSTS HAVE GONE UP AND THAT IS WHERE WE GO INTO INTEREST MARGINS. THEY LOOK AT CASH FLOW BALANCE SHEETS, AND EVEN IF YOU SEE OUTPERFORMANCE THAT IS NOT ENOUGH. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE INVESTORS INTERESTED IN RIGHT NOW? YOU LOOK AT ENVIRONMENT AND YOU GO AFTER A CONSUMER COMPANY, DO YOU GO FOR SOMETHING A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT THAT OFFERS YOU A LITTLE BIT BETTER CASH FLOW? CAROL: MAYBE BUT I THINK PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME MESSAGE. -- SAME -- SAFE PLACES. ROMAINE: I KNOW YOU ARE ADDICTED TO STARBUCKS. HOW MUCH STARBUCKS A DAY DO YOU DRINK? CAROL: I DREAMED AN OFFICE AMOUNT OF STARBUCKS. BUDDY. I THINK WHAT IS INTERESTING YOU HAVE AN ENVIRONMENT WITH A DIVIDEND. THAT IS THE SAFE PUT. ROMAINE: CAROL MASSAR NEED A CUP OF COFFEE. CAROL: THAT IS A WRAP THAT WILL DO IT FROM ROMAINE. CATCHES TOMORROW AT MILKEN CONFERENCE NAME TIME SAME PLACE BEYOND THE VEIL ON ALL OUR PLATFORMS. WE WILL SEE YOU TOMORROW. SCARLET: COMING UP WE HAVE MORE CONVERSATIONS FROM THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE WITH THE HEAD OF PERFORMING CREDIT AND GLOBAL MANAGER AT OAKTREE WE WANT TO GET A CHECK AT FORD BECAUSE THE STOCK IS MOVING LOWER IN AFTER HOURS TRADING RIGHT NOW. LOOKING THROUGH THE NUMBERS, WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED IS THAT THE EV BUSINESS IS STILL GOING TO LOSE ABOUT $3 BILLION ON THE EVEN LEVEL. THIS IS WITH FORD REAFFIRMING HIS FULL YEAR FORECAST. AND THAT IS A LOSS OF $3 BILLION. NO CHANGE THERE HAPS INVESTORS WERE LOOKING FOR RATE TO THE OUTLOOK BUT THERE IS NO CHANGE THERE. FIRST QUARTER NUMBERS ARE MUCH BETTER THAN EXPECTED AS IT GAVE A BOOST TO SALES. AND AS FOR STARBUCKS IT IS MOVING IN AFTER-HOURS TRADING. AND WHAT IS CURIOUS YEAR'S COMPARABLE SALES IN THE PERIOD ROSE 11% WHEN ANALYSTS WERE LOOKING FOR AN INCREASE AT 7%. THE SALES INCREASES WERE MUCH BETTER BEEN EXPECTED. INTERNATIONALLY. THE STOCK IS DOWN ALMOST 1% IN THE DAILY TRADING. ROMAINE: BACK HERE AT THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE. WE HEAR FROM SMALL BUSINESSES TALKING ABOUT HOW DIFFICULT -- IT HAS GOTTEN TOO DIFFICULT TO BORROW. THE TRADING DEBT DISTRESS LEVELS HAS QUADRUPLED IN THE PAST YEAR. AND ON TOP OF THAT YOU TALK ABOUT THE REGIONAL BANKING CRISIS AND THE POTENTIAL TIGHTENING OF STANDARDS. THE FED CONVENES ITS TWO DAY MEETING TODAY THERE ARE CONCERNS FOR THE ADDITIONAL STRESS ON THE CREDIT MARKETS. WHETHER WE ARE IN A CRISIS OR CRUNCH REMAINS TO BE SEEN. AND WE ARE SPEAKING WITH ARMEN PANOSSIAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER OVER AT OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. YOU GUYS THRIVE IN THIS SPACE. I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE LACK OF SENTIMENT AND RESOLVE ON THE BIG BANKS COMING OUT OF THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS OF WHAT IS A ENTRENCHMENT IN THE REGIONALS BASE. WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE OAKTREE? ARE YOU COMFORTABLE FILLING THAT VOID? > > YES, ABSOLUTELY. WE SEE A DECLINE IN THE LENDING ACTIVITY OVER A VARIETY OF THE ASSET CLASSES IN THE REGIONAL BANKS AND LARGE INVESTMENT BANKS. REALLY THE SON THAT SUPPORT -- THE FUND THAT SUPPORT THE INVESTMENT BANKS HAS BEEN A SLOW FORMATION WHILE THE STRONG HAS BEEN MEANINGFULLY LOWER THAN 2021. THE STRENGTH AND BANKING WILL YEARS HAVE CAUSED REGULATORY SCRUTINY OF HOW BANKS USE THEIR BALANCE SHEET. ROMAINE: I KNOW A NUMBER OF DEALS ARE DOWN. WHAT ABOUT THE SIZE OF DEALS WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE NOW? CAROL: YES, -- > > YES, THE SIZE OF DEALS IS DOWN. THERE ARE MEGA FUNDS THAT HAVE DONE LARGE DEALS IN THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS. I WOULD SAY THE DEAL SIZES TEND TO BE LOWER AS SELLERS, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES THAT HAVE SEEN MATERIAL REDUCTIONS IN THEIR EQUITY MARKET VALUATIONS, ARE NOT WILLING TO TRANSACT INTO NEW VALUATION MULTIPLES OF BUSINESSES OF THAT SIZE. THEY WOULD RATHER JUST DAY. ROMAINE: WE HAVE A BIG FED RATE DECISION TOMORROW WITH A HIKE FROM BASICALLY 0% TO 5%. I KNOW IN THE PRIVATE SPACE YOU GUYS ARE OPERATING FROM A HIGHER LINE. HOW MUCH HAS THAT CHANGED HOW MUCH YOU HAVE TO MODEL THE POTENTIAL FOR RETURNS IN THE BACK TATIAN'S? > > FROM A CASH EXPECTATIONS. > > -- EXPECTATIONS. > > THIS INCREASES THE RISK PROFILE OF THE OVERLYING -- UNDERLYING BORROWER. WE HAVE TO MODEL STRESS ON THE TOPLINE AND BOTTOM-LINE FOR THE BUSINESSES AND A HIGHER LINE OF COST OF BORROWING FOR THE BUSINESSES. AS A RESULT, THEY DO NOT CASH FLOW WITH THE NEW STRUCTURE. SEVERAL BUSINESSES THAT WERE BOUGHT OUT SEVERAL YEARS AGO WHEN THE EQUITY CHECK WAS LOWER BECAUSE BORROWING RATES WERE LOWER, THE CAPITAL STRUCTURES WERE UNDERWATER OR UPSIDE DOWN AT THIS POINT AND PROBABLY IN NEED OF ADDITIONAL EQUITY CAPITAL IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS FOR THOSE COMPANIES? > > THEY ARE PLAYING OUT THE OPTIONS AND TRYING TO MANAGE THEIR COST AND PROFILE. TRYING TO PASS THROUGH COST INCREASES AND ENGAGING ONLY WHEN NECESSARY THROUGH LENDERS THROUGH AMENDMENTS AND WAFERS. -- WAIVERS. SOMETIMES THEY ARE STEPPING UP TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES. BUT I THINK MORE -- IN TERMS OF STRESS OR DISTRESS IN TERMS OF BORROWERS IN THE COMMUNITY. ROMAINE: WHAT OPPORTUNITIES ARE YOU FINDING OUT THERE RIGHT NOW? > > NEWLY ISSUED LOANS TO COMPANIES THAT ARE BEING BOUGHT OUT BY PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS. AT TODAY'S RATES AND AGAINST TODAY'S ECONOMIC BACKDROP, IT IS CREATING ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES BECAUSE YOU KNOW THAT WHILE A RECESSION MAY NOT BE NECESSARILY DEEP, A PERIOD OF STRESS IN THE ECONOMY IS UPON US. AND THE UNDERWRITING IS WIDE OPEN. AND BASE RATES ARE HIGHER AND CASH FLOWS ARE EASIER TO UNDERWRITE AS WELL . ROMAINE: PRIVATE EQUITY HAS TURNED TO PRIVATE CREDIT AND DEBT MANAGERS TO REFINANCE THIS, IS THERE A CONCERN ABOUT THE CORRELATION OF RISK NOW THAT EVERYTHING SEEMS TO BE SO EMBEDDED? > > GREAT QUESTION. IF YOU LOOK AT OUR INVESTORS THEY WILL TRADE WITH PRIVATE EQUITY SPONSORS. AND THE SPONSOR PART OF OUR OPPORTUNITY SITE IN TERMS OF LENDING WILL HAVE A CORRELATION BUT IT WILL BE MUTED AGAINST A PORTION OF THE PORTFOLIOS. WE SPEND A LOT OF TIME ON NON-SPONSORED DIRECT LENDING AS WELL COMPANIES THAT ARE COUNTERCYCLICAL OR HAVE NO CORRELATION WITH GDP. SO WE ARE TRYING TO DIVERSIFY A NUMBER OF DOG TO OUR INVESTORS THAT WILL WEATHER A STORM WITH A LOWER DEGREE OF CORRELATION. ROMAINE: I HAVE TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE COMFORT LEVEL YOU HAVE A LONG CREDIT QUALITY. YOU ALWAYS HAVE A CERTAIN COMFORT GOING DOWN TO JUMP LEVELS OR HIGH-YIELD LEVELS. WHERE DOES IT STAND RIGHT NOW? > > THERE IS A RISK IN THE PLATFORM. IN BOTH CREDIT AREAS. THE COMFORT WITH THE CREDIT DEPENDS ON WHAT CREDIT IT IS. OLDER VINTAGES OF CORPORATE LENDING ON A FLOATING RATE BASES HAVE A LOT OF LAND LINES OUT THERE THAT NEED TO BE CONSIDERED AND AVOIDED. I WOULD NOT SAY YOU BUY THE MARKET, THERE ARE CERTAINLY ATTRACTIVE BUSINESSES THAT ARE APPROPRIATELY CAPITALIZED WITH A ATTRACTIVE RETURN AT DISCOUNTED RICES, BUT IT IS A PICKER'S. ON A NEW SIDE, ON LENDING AND INVESTMENT IT IS A LITTLE NARROW. THERE ARE BUSINESSES OUT THERE THAT ARE LARGE, ATTRACTIVE, LARGE EQUITY CHECK TO BE WRITTEN NORTH OF 50% OF THE ENTERPRISE VALUE OF THE TAKE OUT AND IT IS A GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. ROMAINE: IT'S GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. I WILL LET YOU GET BACK TO THE CONFERENCE. THAT IS ARMEN PANOSSIAN OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO MANAGER. AND WE GO BACK TO THE STUDIO WITH MORE INFORMATION CROSSING THE WIRE. SCARLET: AMD COMING OUT WITH NUMBERS THAT THE EARNINGS ESTIMATES -- ANALYST ESTIMATES. IT WAS 21% VERSUS THE ESTIMATED 19.5 CENT. AND FOR THE OUTLOOK THIS MAY BE WHY AMD IS FALLING IN THE AFTER HOURS TRADE THE REVENUE WOULD BE ANYWHERE FROM 5-5 POINT 6 BILLION OF THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE OF 5.5 BILLION. THE MIDPOINT OF THE RANGE IS 5.3 BILLION WHICH IS BELOW WHAT ANALYSTS WERE EXPECTING. BUT AMD SAYS THEY REMAIN CONFIDENT IN THE SECOND HALF GROWTH. THEY SIGNALED THAT THE CHIPS HAS PASSED THROUGH THE WORST. BUT THE REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM THE POINT BEING BELOW THE CONSENSUS POINT MAY BE THE REASON WHY YOU'RE LOOKING AT AMD FALLING IN AFTER HOURS TRADING RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE IN EVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA. THERE IS A TECH COMPANY OUT THERE CALLED SUSAN. THEY QUALIFIED FOR FINANCIAL PRODUCTS. LAST YEAR THEY WERE ONE OF THE ONLY FEW STARTED UPS OUT THERE. A UNICORN VALUATION OF $1 BILLION. WE HAVE THE COFOUNDER OF THE COMPANY JOINING US. GREAT TO SEE YOU. CONGRATULATIONS ON THE LAST FUNDING ROUTE. I KNOW IT WAS WELL OVER A YEAR AGO BUT THAT IS A BIG MARKER FOR STARTUPS OUT THERE. > > IT HAS BEEN A WONDERFUL JOURNEY FOR US AND A TESTAMENT TO THE PRODUCTS THAT WE BUILT THAT -- IN THE MARKETPLACE. PEOPLE ARE LEARNING -- YEARNING FOR A PRODUCT THEY CAN DO WELL AND GOOD. ROMAINE: YOUR PRODUCT IS EFFECTIVELY TIED TO THE RENTAL MARKET. YOU ARE COLLECTING FEES FROM LANDLORDS, THE TENANT USE YOUR PRODUCT TO PAY THEIR BILLS, AND TO BUILD THE CREDIT RECORD. > > THAT IS RIGHT TO TAKE A STEP BACK 35% OF AMERICANS PAY RENT AND IT IS OVER 1100 OR SO PER MONTH. THAT IS 4.4 TRILLION DOLLARS LESS THAN 10% OF THE DATA -- WE BUILT THE TECHNOLOGY TO ENSURE THAT WHEN YOU PAY YOUR RENT, THAT IS REPORTED TO CREDIT BUREAUS SO PEOPLE CAN ESTABLISH OR BUILD CREDIT SCORES WITHOUT AVERAGE. ROMAINE: WHAT HAS BEEN THE RESPONSE BY CLIENTS AND CUSTOMERS? > > IT IS OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE. BECAUSE OUR CLIENTS WANTED TO DO WELL WITH THIS. THEY WANTED TO MAKE SURE THAT RENT WAS PAID ON TIME. IT IS A WIN-WIN CONSTRUCT. ROMAINE: IF YOU PAY YOUR RENT ON TIME, AND IT GETS REPORTED TO THE CREDIT BUREAU. WHAT IF I FALL BEHIND DOES THIS COUNT AGAINST ME TWICE? > > WE ONLY REPORT POSITIVE DATA INTO THE CREDIT AGENCIES. WHEN PEOPLE DO NOT PAY WE REMOVE THEM FROM THE PROGRAM AND THEY CAN OPT OUT AND PICK IT UP SIX MONTHS LATER. IN THIS CASE WE ARE NOT CREATING A DOUBLE WHAMMY. IT IS ONLY POSITIVE DATA THAT IS REPORTED IN THIS. ROMAINE: HOW DOES IT CHANGE THAT IS SOFTENING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND HOW IT AFFECTS YOUR BUSINESS? > > I TELL YOU A STORY. THERE WAS A RENTER THAT DID NOT HAVE CREDIT SCORES. WHEN MY MOTHER RAN I CAME TO THE UNITED STATES WE DID NOT HAVE CREDIT SCORES WE WENT TO ONE OF THE BIGGEST BANKS AND TO BORROW MONEY AND WE WERE TURNED AWAY. WE HAD TO DO -- BORROW MONEY FOR A OVER 400% INTEREST RATE. AND MY DAD ARE OWED MONEY FROM CHURCH MEMBERS AND THAT IS HOW WE GOT STARTED. WE CAN GO AS FAR BACK AS TWO YEARS WITH THIS DATA FOR RENTERS. AND IT CONTRIBUTES OR DE-60 POINTS FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO DO NOT HAVE A CREDIT SCORE. AND YOU SEE PEOPLE ESTABLISH CREDIT SCORES AT A TIME LEVEL. ONE OF OUR USERS ESSENTIALLY ESTABLISHES THEIR CREDIT SCORE. THAT IS A TRUE GENIUS OF WHAT WE ARE ABLE TO DO. ROMAINE: MOST OF YOUR REVENUE IS TIED TO THE FEES THAT YOU CHARGE LANDLORDS FOR THE PARTNERSHIP WITH AGENCIES LIKE FANNIE MAE AND OTHERS IS THAT CORRECT? > > THAT IS RIGHT LANDLORDS PLAY -- PAY TWO DOLLARS A MONTH AND FREDDIE MAC AND OTHERS, THEY ABSORB THE COST. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE BIG BACKERS. WE TALKED ABOUT THE FUNDING RALLY YOU HAD IN 2022 YOU RAISED A LOT OF MONEY WHAT DID YOU SPEND IT ON? > > WE RAISED $130 MILLION, AND WE SPENT THE MONEY ON DOUBLING OUR SALES AND WE MOVED FROM OVER -- UNDER 100 PEOPLE TO OVER 200 PEOPLE. AN ADVANCE IN CYBERSECURITY. WE CARE ABOUT THE 1% THAT CAN RUIN OUR REPUTATION. WE HAD PARTNERSHIPS AND PARTNERS. AND WE HAD 3.5 MILLION RENTAL UNITS. ROMAINE: THAT WAS A YEAR AGO DO YOU HAVE A POTENTIAL TO GO BACK FOR A FUNDING RALLY ANYTIME SOON? > > THE MARKETPLACE SITS ON A LOT OF CAPITAL. WE LIKE TO RUN A VALUED BUSINESS WITHOUT -- WITH GROWTH OUTCOMES. WE WILL BE OPPORTUNISTIC IN THE ARCADE PLACE WITH NO REAL INTENTION OF GOING OUT THERE RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: IS THERE AN EXIT PLAN OR DO YOU PLAN TO GO PUBLIC? > > THERE ARE A LOT OF PATHS BUT WE WILL DO WHAT IS THE BEST INTEREST OF OUR STAKEHOLDERS FOR RENT OWNERS, FREDDIE MAC, AND OTHERS THAT WORK ALONGSIDE US. WHAT WE HAVE FOCUSED ON IS ESTABLISHING GOOD CREDITS -- GOOD CREDIT SCORES FOR 5000 PEOPLE. OVER $2.5 BILLION OF DEBT IS MORTGAGES AND SO THAT IS THE FOOL -- FULL FORCE RIGHT NOW. AND HOPEFULLY ONE DAY WE WILL RING THE BELL AT ONE OF THE INDEXES. ROMAINE: THAT WOULD BE THE DAY. CERTAINLY HAVE ABOUT A MINUTE LEFT. COMING FROM NIGERIA TO HEAR. I'M CURIOUS ABOUT YOUR IMMIGRANT BACKGROUND AND HOW MUCH OF THE FACTORY IT WAS WITH WHAT YOU DECIDED TO BUILD IN TERMS OF THE BILLS THIS -- THE BUSINESS OF HOW IT ALSO SHAPES YOUR APPROACH IN GOING AFTER INVESTORS? > > I LOST MY FATHER AT THE AGE OF TWO AND I WAS RAISED BY MY MOM AND ONE OF THE THINGS MY MOTHER FUNDAMENTALLY BELIEVED IN WAS EDUCATION. SHE HAD LESS THAN A HIGH SCHOOL DEGREE. FOR ME, I ALWAYS HAD THE GREAT HONOR AND HUMILITY -- GREAT HUNGER AND HUMILITY PLAYS A KEY ROLE. WE HAVE TO HAVE A CHIP ON OUR SHOULDER AND NEVER TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED. THAT IS THE FOCUS. I THINK MY IMMIGRANT STORY LAYS AN ESSENTIAL ROLE. BUT I HAD NOTHING TO LOSE WHEN I CAME HERE. ROMAINE: GREAT TO TALK TO YOU AND GREAT TO SEE YOU HERE AND MILKEN. WE HOPE TO TALK WITH YOU AND CATCH UP IN NEW YORK. THAT IS THE COFOUNDER AND CEO WEMINO ABBEY AT ESUSU. CHRIS AILMAN OVER AT CALLISTER'S WILL BE JOINING US NEXT. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE. OUR NEXT GUEST IS CHRIS AILMAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT THE LARGEST TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM IN THE COUNTRY. WE ARE IN YOUR BACKYARD. WE TALK ABOUT THE MOVE, PARTICULARLY COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO. EVERYONE SAW THE HIKING RATES, POTENTIAL FOR AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN BUT WE ALSO TALK ABOUT THOSE LONG AND VARIABLE LAGS. WHERE ARE WE IN THE PROCESS? CHRIS: MUDDLING ALONG. WE ARE ALWAYS TOLD TO NOT SAY IT IS GOING TO BE DIFFERENT THIS TIME, BUT WE HAVE NEVER STARTED AND STOPPED THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. IT IS A LONG LAG. THE VIEW IF EVERYBODY IS EXPECTING A RECESSION. AS OF THAT NINE MONTHS AGO. IF IT HAPPENS, IT WILL BE THE MOST ANTICIPATED RECESSION IN HISTORY, BUT HEAR WE WILL MUDDLE ALONG. INFLATION WILL SLOW WITHOUT A RECESSION, BUT WE WILL STILL HAVE INFLATION IN THREE TO FOUR, EMPLOYMENT STILL STRONG, THE CONSUMER MOVING ALONG, AND NO GROWTH, SOMETHING LIKE 1%, WHICH FEELS LIKE A RECESSION. WE COULD BEAT SAYING THE SAME THING NEXT YEAR AND THE YEAR AFTER THAT. ROMAINE: MONTHS AGO, HE SAID A RECESSION WAS COMING BUT I DO NOT THINK WE COULD HAVE HAD A REALISTIC CONVERSATION ABOUT A CREDIT CRISIS BY GIVING THE BANK FAILURES AND OTHER BIG LENDERS MAKING IT CLEAR THEY'RE PULLING BACK, ARE YOU PREPARING FOR A CREDIT CRUNCH? CHRIS: THE FED HAS GONE FROM 10 HIKES IN A ROW IN NINE MONTHS, THAT HAS TO HAVE A POWERFUL IMPACT. I DO NOT KNOW IT WILL BE A CREDIT CRUNCH BUT WE ARE SEEING A SLOWDOWN. WE DO NOT KNOW THE VALUE OF OFFICE PROPERTIES BUT THEY PROBABLY NEED TO BE WRITTEN DOWN. THAT PEOPLE WILL HOLD THOSE, EXTEND THEM. NOT BAD NEWS BUT MUDDLING ALONG, NOT GOOD NEWS. ROMAINE: CAP MUCH EXPOSURE DO YOU HAVE TO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE SPACE? CHRIS: WE HAVE A SORT OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, ABOUT 60% -- A SOLID REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, ABOUT 16%. THIS DIVISION CENTERS ARE DOING FINE, LOW IN RETAIL, BUT WE HAVE A BEAUTIFUL OFFICE PORTFOLIO. YOU GUYS ARE BACK IN NEW YORK. OFFICE WILL SURVIVE BUT IT IS THE LEVEL TWO CITIES AND THE LOWER QUALITY OFFICE BUILDINGS THAT ARE ALREADY AN OCCUPIED BECAUSE EVERYBODY IS WORKING FROM HOME. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE THE CLASSE LEVEL, THERE IS A CONCERN THAT WE ARE NOT GOING BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC OCCUPANCY. WE WILL ALWAYS HAVE FLEXIBILITY TO WORK OUTSIDE THE OFFICE. CHRIS: ABSOLUTELY. ROMAINE: DOES THAT NOT VALUATIONS? CHRIS: IMMEDIATELY WHAT HAPPENED IS EVERYBODY CANCELED THEIR OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL SPACE. WE WERE COMING PEOPLE IN COMMUNAL WORKSPACES AND THOUGHT THAT WAS CALLED. -- COOL. WITH COVID, EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE SEPARATE. WE ARE PICKING UP THE VIBE THAT NEW YORK IS BACK FOUR DAYS A WEEK. DID YOU COME WEST, THAT BACKS OFF TO TWO DAYS A WEEK -- AS YOU COME WEST, THAT BACKS UP TO TWO DAYS A WEEK. ROMAINE: YOU GUYS ARE BOYS BUT SLACKERS. I AM JOKING. BUT DO YOU ANTICIPATE THAT SHAKING -- CHANGING? IN FINANCE, USING THEM SAYING WE NEED EVERYBODY BACK IN THE OFFICE. CHRIS: FINANCE AND MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A MENTORING BUSINESS. I HAVE COME TO REALIZE WE LOSE THAT IN A ZOOM SETTING. PEOPLE MISS THE INTERACTION. WILLIE COME BACK SLOWLY? THAT WILL WE COME BACK SLOWLY? IF THERE IS A RECESSION, EMPLOYERS WILL WANT EVERYBODY BACK. WHEN EMPLOYMENT IS TOUGH, EMPLOYEES GET A CHOICE. ROMAINE: WE ARE AT THIS BROADER VARIED CONFERENCE. WE KNOW PENSION FUNDS HAVE EMBRACED THAT AS AN ALLOCATION. ARE YOU CONTINUING TO EXPAND THAT INTO PRIVATE MARKETS? CHRIS: NOT EXPANDING, JUST STEADY-STATE INVESTORS. DEAR STAYING COMMITTED TO PRIVATE EQUITY, REAL ESTATE, PRIVATE CREDIT -- WE ARE STAYING COMMITTED TO PRIVATE EQUITY, REAL ESTATE, PRIVATE CREDIT. WE ARE NOT GETTING DISTRIBUTIONS BACK, BUT WE ARE NOT SEEN PEOPLE DRIVE DOWN. M & A NOT HAPPENING. ROMAINE: HOW CONFIDENT ARE YOU WHEN IT COMES TO PRIVATE ASSET IN PRICE DISCOVERY, IN AN ACCURATE VALUATION OF WHAT IS ON YOUR BOX? -- BOOKS? CHRIS: OUR AUDITORS SAY IT IS A CONCERN BUT WITH A LACK OF TRANSACTION, HARD TO ARGUE THE SHOULD COME DOWN. STRENGTH IN EMPLOYMENT, THE PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ARE SEEING THAT. THE CONSUMER'S RESILIENCE AND PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ARE HANGING IN THERE. ROMAINE: WITH REGARDS TO THE REGIONAL BANKING CRISIS, HOW MUCH EXPOSURE DID YOU HAVE TO SOME OF THOSE REGIONAL BANKS? CHRIS: IT IS A MARKET WEIGHT EXPOSURE. IN SOME CASES, WE HAVE RELATIONSHIPS WITH THEM, SO THAT HAS HURT. AND I AM CONCERNED. FIRST REPUBLIC WAS A WELL-RUN INSTITUTION. BUT OBVIOUSLY WITH THE LACK OF CONFIDENCE FROM DEPOSITORS, YOU CAN SEE MANY RUDE AND IT MOVED AS YOU CAN SEE MONEY MOVE AND IT MOVED 24/7. ROMAINE: WITH A WEAKNESS IN SILICON VALLEY BANK AND OVERALL IN VENTURE CAPITAL AND NOW WE HAVE A WRITERS STRIKE IN HOLLYWOOD THAT COULD HAVE CONSEQUENCES HERE. HOW HEALTHY IS THIS ECONOMY? CHRIS: IT IS IN THE LOCAL HERE IN PALM SPRINGS. -- IN LITTLE POOL IN PALM SPRINGS, BUT I THINK IT WILL STILL BE STRONG. VC IS GOING TO HAVE A HANGOVER. FIRST RESERVE AND SILICON VALLEY BANK WERE MAJOR UNDERWRITERS. BUT WE WILL SEE INNOVATION AND GROWTH. IT WILL JUST BE SLOW. ROMAINE: ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO TALK TO YOU. FOR ONCE I GET TO TALK TO YOU IN PERSON. THAT IS CHRIS AILMAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER. COMING UP, A LOOK AT WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND PRIVATE BANKING WITH IDA LIU AT CITI. STICK WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MORGAN STANLEY, THE INVESTMENT BANK IS IN TALKS WITH U.S. PROSECUTORS AND REGULATORS TO RESOLVE A PROBE INTO ITS BLOG TRADING PRACTICES. WE KNOW THAT MORGAN STANLEY HAS PREVIOUSLY SAID THAT INCREASE INTUIT'S BLOCK TRADES FOCUS ON WHETHER EMPLOYEES SHARED OR USED INFORMATION THAT MIGHT HAVE VIOLATED SECURITIES REGULATIONS. MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSED THE INVESTIGATIONS LAST YEAR AND SAYS IT FACES POTENTIAL CIVIL LIABILITIES. MORGAN STANLEY IN TALKS TO RESOLVE THESE BLOCK TRADING PROBES WITH THE DOJ AND S.E.C.. ROMAINE: LET'S STICK WITH THEIR DEEPER PUSH INTO THE PRIVATE BANKING SPACE. WE WEALTHIER THE CLIENT, THE MORE DEMANDING. THE MORE UNCERTAIN THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, THE MORE QUESTION THOSE CLIENTS HAVE. AT CITIGROUP, THE AVERAGE NET WORTH OF A CUSTOMER IS $400 MILLION. IDA LIU LEAVES THE BANK. -- LEADS THE BANK. ROMAINE: YOUR CLIENTS HAVE TO BE ASKING A LOT ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. IDA: EVERY INVESTOR IS ASKING HOW SHOULD I INVEST? EVERY INVESTOR NEEDS A HEALTH CHECK AT THE MOMENT OF THEIR PORTFOLIOS. LAST YEAR, GLOBAL MARKETS WERE HIT, EQUITIES DOWN 20%, FIXED INCOME FOLLOWING, SO MANY RATE HIKES, AND INFLATIONARY SITUATION. PENDING INTO THIS YEAR, [INAUDIBLE] WE THINK WE WILL REACH PEAK INTEREST RATES IN THIS NEXT HIKING CYCLE TOMORROW. WE ARE SEEING THE INFLATION NUMBERS COMING UNSTEADILY. KEN IS OPEN. -- CHINA IS OPENED WITH EARLY GROWTH. ROMAINE: THE EFFECT MAKES THAT BIG VISION TOMORROW. -- THE FED MAKES THAT BIG DECISION TOMORROW. THE EXPECTATION IS ANOTHER RATE HIKE BUT MOST FOLKS HAVE PRICED OUT THE POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL HIKES AND ARE PRICING IN RATE CUTS. DO YOU THINK WE REACHED THAT PEAK? WILL WE SEE SOME STABILITY? IDA: WE BELIEVE DRAWS HIKE AT LIKELY 25 BASIS POINTS WILL LIKELY BE ONE OF THE LAST. WE WILL SEE IS RESUBMITTING FLAT AND THEN SOME CUTTING AS UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBER IS COME THROUGH. YOU ARE SEEING LAYOUTS AT THIS MOMENT AND AS WE SEE PRESSURE ON CORPORATE EARNINGS FLOW THROUGH, YOU MAY SEE THEM TAKE DOWN RATES FOR THE END OF THIS YEAR. WE ARE ANTICIPATING A MILD RECESSION, LIKELY IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO. WE NEVER REACHED THEIR MARKET BOTTOMS UNTIL MIDPOINT IN RECESSIONS. WE HAVE TO BUCKLE DOWN FOR NEAR-TERM VOLATILITY THAT WILL HAVE ON THE EQUITY SIDE BUT MAKE SURE YOU'RE NOT WAITING TOO LONG. THAT WILL POTENTIALLY HAPPEN FROM THE END OF THIS YEAR. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS ABOUT CLIENT CLOSING WHERE THE MONEY IS ALLOCATED. THE BIG STORY HAS BEEN MONEY MARKETS, BUT A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN EMBRACING CASH FOR SOME TIME. ASKED INCOME BECAME POPULAR BECAUSE OF THE HIGHER -- FIXED INCOME BECAME POPULAR BECAUSE THE HIGHER RATE AND THIS STRUCTURAL SHIFT EMBRACING PRIVATE MARKETS. IDA: WE SAW A LOT OF SHIFT INTO FIXED INCOME, PARTICULARLY MUNICIPAL BONDS LIKE TREASURIES WHERE YOU CAN GET A DECENT YIELD. THE LOT OF SHIFT FROM CASH DO FIXED INCOME -- A LOT OF SHIFT FROM CASH INTO FIXED INCOME. ROMAINE: IS THAT PEOPLE SING GET READ SOMETHING TO TIDE ME OVER? IDA: A BIT OF BOTH. SOME OF THE DISCONNECTS AND THE ABILITY TO GET 7% IS ATTRACTIVE FOR LONG-TERM INVESTORS. WE LOOK AT A SIX MONTH TREASURY YIELD AT 5%, ATTRACTIVE FOR A SHORTER DURATION. IT IS BOTH, BUT ON THE EQUITY SIDE, WE HAVE BEEN PIVOTING INTO HIGH-QUALITY, DIVIDEND PAYING STOCKS. THREE TRENDS WE LIKE, HEALTH CARE IS ONE, DIGITIZATION, THE ATTACK AND CLEAN -- DEEP TECH AND CLEAN ENERGY. ROMAINE: HEALTH CARE MAKE SENSE TO ME. THE SAME TIME WE SEE VISUALIZATION IS THERE AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COMPONENT? IDA: YES. WE ARE TALKING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, OR SECURITY. SPENDING INTO THE INDUSTRY OF CYBER SECURITY WILL ONLY INCREASE OVER TIME. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE THE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES THERE? JUST WITH DBMS -- BEHEMOTHS LIKE MICROSOFT AND ALL THE BACK? FOUR INTO SMALLER COMPANIES? -- FOUR INCHES MORE COMPANIES? IDA: WE DO IT IN A COUPLE OF WAYS INCLUDING DIRECT INVESTMENT. WE PROVIDE OPTIONS TRANSPORT WITH OUR CLIENTS. ROMAINE: KEY PRIVATE BANK AT CITI HAS GROWN. WHAT IS THE GROWTH STORY? WHERE ARE YOU TRYING TO EXPAND? IDA: WE VIEW THE PRIVATE BANK AND WEALTH IS ONE OF THE FIVE INTERCONNECTED DISMISSES HERE AT CITI. WE AIM TO PROVIDE SOLUTIONS FOR CLIENTS, THEIR FAMILIES AND COMPANIES. WE LEVERAGE THE EXTRAORDINARY PLATFORM WE HAVE AT CITI. ON THE MANAGEMENT SIDE, HELPING OUR CLIENTS WITH GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT NEEDS, BALANCE SHEETS MANAGEMENT, WEALTH PLANNING AND PHILANTHROPIC ENDEAVORS. OTHER COMPANIES INTO OUR INVESTMENT BANK TO HELP THEIR COMPANIES AROUND THE WORLD CHOOSE FULLY COMPREHENSIVE AND FULLY GLOBAL SOLUTIONS. ROMAINE: ARE THERE CERTAIN GEOGRAPHIES THAT MAYBE OFFER MORE GROWTH? IDA: WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN FOCUSED ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD. WE SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION. WE ARE SEEING THAT WITH THE REOPENING OF CHINA. WE'RE SEEING THE FIRST QUARTER GDP NUMBERS COMING IN STRONGER THAN ESTIMATES. WE ARE SEEING THAT CONSUMPTION REMAINED STRONG AMONGST THE MIDDLE-CLASS AND WE ARE SEEING STILL THE AMOUNT OF INNOVATION IN TECHNOLOGY AND ROBOTICS AI AND CLEAN ENERGY. ROMAINE: AND YOU'RE STILL SEEING A LOT OF THAT CROSSFLOW WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTMENTS, CONCERN WHEN IT COMES TO GEOPOLITICS, BUT YOU ARE STILL SEEING THOSE FLOWS ACROSS BORDERS. IDA: WE ARE SEEING INCREASED URGENCY TO DIVERSIFY GEOGRAPHICALLY, ESPECIALLY WITH THE U.S. AND CHINA. A LOT OF COUNTRIES WILL BENEFIT FROM THAT, INCLUDING SOUTH EAST ASIA, FROM NEW TRADING PATTERNS -- VIETNAM, THAILAND, MALAYSIA, THE U.S., MEXICO, AND INDIA WILL BENEFIT FROM THE REPOSITIONING OF THE TRADE FLOWS. ROMAINE: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. STICK WITH US. MORE COVERAGE COMING OUT FROM BEVERLY HILLS. WE WILL TALK TO THE CEO OF CHEMOURS. YOU TALK NATALIE SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESSENTIALS BUT THE -- NOT ONLY SUPPLY AND DEMAND ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE. WE WANT TO GET A DIFFERENT READ ON THE ECONOMY WITH CHEMOURS, THE HUGE CHEMICAL COMPANY THAT MAKES CHEMICALS ESSENTIAL IN CARS, SEMICONDUCTORS. MARK NEWMAN HAS BEEN LEADING THAT COMPANY SINCE 2015. HE JOINS US LIVE. I WANT TO START WITH THE BREATH OF YOUR BUSINESS. AT YOUR HEART, YOU ARE A CHEMICAL COMPANY, BUT WE FORGET WITH THOSE CHEMICALS GO INTO. YOUR ROLE IN SEMICONDUCTORS, ELECTRIC VEHICLES, ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES. , ABOUT WHICH PRODUCTS THAT YOU ARE GOING INTO THOSE THINGS. MARK: OUR POLYMERS ARE CONNECTED TO THE OF THE THINGS YOU MENTION. ANY SEMI CONFAB HAS ABOUT 200 TONS OF OUR TERRIFYING PFA. OUR NAVY ON MEMBRANE -- NATHEON MEMBRANE IS AT THE HEART OF THE ECONOMY AND OUR POLYMERS ARE FOUND IN EV'S. IN THESE FLOORING GASES -- AND THE FLUORINE GASES ARE KEY TO E V'S HAVE ENTIRE RANGE AND COMFORT. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT USE CASES FOR THOSE CHEMICALS, EUROPEAN REGULATORS TRYING TO BAN THAT AND THEY ARE NOT THE ONLY ONES. SOME ARE LOOKING TO DO THAT HERE. YOU HAVE MADE THE CASE THAT BANNING THIS WOULD BRING A HALT TO PROGRESS IN EV'S. WHY? MARK: TODAY ARE HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPOUNDS. -- THEY ARE HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPOUNDS. THEY ARE INERT AND VERY DURABLE AND VERY DEMANDING APPLICATIONS. IN MAKING THE SEMICONDUCTOR, YOU ARE BRINGING CHEMICALS TO THE SURFACE OF A SILICON WAFER. THAT REQUIRES A HIGH-PURITY, INERT DELIVERY MECHANISM. OR IF YOU ARE HAVING A HEART CATHETER, YOU NEED SOMETHING THAT DOES NOT REACT IN YOUR BODY. THESE UNDEMANDING APPLICATIONS. ROMAINE: YES, BUT I AM SURE YOU KNOW THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT FOREVER CHEMICALS AND THEIR POTENTIAL HEALTH EFFECTS IN HUMANS. WHERE IS THE BALANCE? YOU COULD KEEP GETTING SUED. THERE HAS TO BE A BALANCE FOR INVESTORS. MARK: WE HAVE COMMITTED TO MAKING THIS CHEMISTRY RESPONSIBLY AND HAVE INVESTED TO REDUCE COMPOUND EMISSIONS IN ERROR AND WATER. WE ARE COMMITTED TO REDUCING THAT BY GREATER THAN 99%. WE WOULD CONTEND THAT WE NEED THIS CHEMISTRY. IT CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLY WITH RESPECT TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: DO YOU THINK YOU COULD DO THE EUROPEAN REGULATORS TO BAN THIS? DO YOU HAVE ALLIES IN THIS FIGHT? MARK: THE SUPPLY CHAIN AND THE VALUE CHAIN. PEOPLE DOWNSTREAM LIKE INTEL AND OTHERS AND A LOT OF THE OLDER OEM'S ARE REALIZING THAT THIS IS IMPORTANT TECHNOLOGY. IT IS IMPORTANT WE GET THE BALANCE OF REGULATION RIGHT IN PRESERVING THIS CHEMISTRY BUT ALSO PROTECTING HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT. WE ARE KEEN ON WORKING WITH REGULATORS TO SAY, "WE ARE A SCIENCE-BASED COMPANY. WE SUPPORT SCIENCE-BASED REGULATION THAT FOLLOWS THE LAW. WE ARE ALL IN ON THAT REGULATION." ROMAINE: THAT IS MARK NEWMAN, CEO OF CHEMOURS. THAT WRAPS UP OUR COVERAGE ON THIS TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE. BACK TOMORROW WITH GREAT INTERVIEWS AND OF COURSE THE BIG FED DECISION IS ON TAP. MORE COVERAGE COMING UP, INCLUDING BALANCE OF POWER ON WASHINGTON WITH A LOT OF FOCUSED ON BANKING REGULATION AND THE DEBT CEILING. IT HAS BEEN ALL THE TALK ON THE GROUND OUT HERE AT THE MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE. JOIN US TOMORROW AT THE SAME TIME. BALANCE OF POWER NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪