'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' (04/25/23)

Everything rolls back to the Fed and are super aggressive policy last year. The Fed's conviction around bringing inflation down to 2 percent is very clear. I've been thinking of a fun word to describe. This is slow elation, slow growth and inflation. That's still going to be more stubborn than you would have liked. The Fed will have to keep interest rates higher for longer in order to get inflation back to the 2 percent target and maintain it there before the end of this year. We will be at a level that's pretty consistent with long term inflation expectations that the Fed wants people to have. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. I'm Jonathan Ferro. We start this morning with some breaking news. President Biden launching his re-election campaign. The president making a formal announcement for a second term. Get ready to hear this slogan on repeat, quote, Let's finish the job. The Biden team releasing a highly produced three minute long video. And here's the quote from the president this morning. The question we are facing is whether in the year ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. I know what I want the answer to be. And I think you do, too, Tom. This is not a time to be complacent. The president goes on to say. That's why I'm running for re-election as a domestic. But there were the freedom or less Freedom Act does allude to one of the foundational parts of any president's term, the surprise of foreign affairs. And to me, more more freedom or less freedom speaks to his foreign treatment or the war in Ukraine. He says there is still work to do to give Americans a, quote, fair shot, Lisa, and beat back extremists in the Republican Party who want to cut government spending and curb abortion rights. Do you get the feeling already early on that this is going to be a key feature of this campaign? And it has been working very well in terms of getting turnout in terms of that galvanizing voter interest in this. I have to say how different this is than three or four years ago when he was launching his presidential campaign and he was really a laggard in the whole race. People didn't barely pay attention to him until it seemed like he was the most plausible candidate to go against former President Trump. Here we are, just the only one really in the seat. I mean, there's nobody who's viable, who's contending against him. Already the oldest person ever elected to US president. And here we are. He is the main standard bearer for the Democratic Party. I want him 60 days to the election along that way, particular for our international audience, journeys to elections here. There's the primary battle, the Republican primary battle. They're out of office is Lisa alludes to any Democrats stand up and run against an 82 year old Election Day president. And I don't see evidence of that at this time. We'll talk to the Annmarie Horden here later in the hour. And a wonderful gust coming up momentarily. But, John, I just I really wonder how the Democrats coalesce around him, given so many in the primaries would be more to the left than Joe Biden. He is 80. As Lisa indicated, he's already the oldest U.S. president ever. He would be 86 at the end of his second term. Tom, you and I were talking about the polls. The latest poll from NBC News, this one. 70 percent of all Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, don't want violence and run for president in 2024. That is the elephant in the room. The elephant in the room. And it's very different. I have the clearest memories of a Sunday evening when Lyndon Baines Johnson said, I'm not going to run. And that stunned the nation, John. This is in the middle of Vietnam. This is completely different. And as you say, there's a huge doubt about the age. I should also point the age of Mr. Trump is an issue as well. And nearly half of those respondents in that poll, some citing his age as a major reason for that. If you're just tuning in on TV and radio, some news come again as expected. We've been talking about this for a number of weeks now. As expected, the president launching his re-election bid. The president making a formal announcement for a second term. I said this a few times. There is a quote in here that we've heard a few times over the last couple of weeks. This quote, You're going to hear it on repeat. Let's finish the job. Joining us now to discuss, Greg Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at AGF Investments. Greg, let's finish the job. Your thoughts, your reaction to this one. Well, two things. First of all, a lot of people don't like the way the job has been handled so far. So to continue a policy that voters aren't crazy about is, in my opinion, risky. Second point is by having a tape, you avoid any chance of a gaffe, anything spontaneous that would perhaps come back against him. So that was, I think, a safe move to unveil it in this format. Greg Valliere. Those of us of a certain vintage, I put you in this group to Mr. Vallie I saw the deterioration of all in all good ways of Ronald Reagan into his second term and of George Bush senior. We lived that. We didn't live. Woodrow Wilson explained to me the wear and tear on Biden and where you perceive he will be physically and linked to the job. Not an election day, but how about a summer day in 2000? Twenty six. It's a terribly stressful job, as you know. And the fact that he could still be president at the age of 86, Tony, is mind boggling. But it's worth noting that Donald Trump turns 77 later this spring. So it's not as if it's just one old candidate. It's two old candidates. The tradition as well as to move vice presidents around based on the politics of the moment. If he's running, he has to redo with the Harris of California or force someone new. What is your research on that? What are your thoughts? Asked to be Harris, I can't see anyone knew I'd be shocked if that happened. Two of the biggest constituencies for the Democrats are African-Americans and women. So he's gonna fire an African-American woman. Not going to happen. Can you talk to us, Greg, about who's going to lead this campaign? Who's going to run the campaign and how much daylight there might be between this campaign and the one that the president run back in 2020? I noted with some interest, John, that the the woman is going to be heading the campaign is Hispanic. If you look at the weakest area of the Democrats coalition right now, it's Hispanic voters. So that could be a pretty shrewd move. Greg, I just want to build on some of that in the last campaign. The president basically ran a campaign that was a referendum on Donald Trump. The former president. Do you think he's going to have the same luxury this time around? Maybe not. He's got a problem he's got to deal with and it's not age. It's an economy that is starting to soften, as you guys are reporting. It's an economy in which inflation has not been subdued. Those are huge issues that he has to deal with. Greg, as we take a look and start the ramp up here of the election cycle, I have to ask, what does it say to you that we have two people who are established political figures who are highly polarizing in some matters and they are not popular in terms of people wanting them to run again. What does that say about the state of politics in the United States right now? Yeah, I jokingly say that the frontrunner right now is none of the above. And it is a real problem to see that. I still think there's room for a couple of new faces. There's rumors this morning about Tucker Carlson. I think that's pretty far fetched. But, the governor of Virginia has not totally closed the door. He's in Taiwan this week. He's been getting a lot of campaign contributions. There almost has to be some new face over the next few months. Well, you brought it up. So let's go there, Greg. Some of the shakeup that we've seen over at Fox News and Tucker Carlson out in some of the lawsuits that we've seen recently. We've seen on both sides of the aisle a lot of castigation around highly polarizing rhetoric that is now coming into fire in a legal space. How does that shift the nature of this election? If there was no Trump, I think Tucker Carlson would be one of the frontrunners. But there is a Trump and I think that Trump will continue to get most of the Republican base. But you wonder with him as well, it may be he peaked out in his polls over the last two or three months. And again, I would just reiterate, I think there has to be room for at least another fresh face or two. What would those face faces look like, drag? Where would they come from? Who would they be? Maybe Nikki Haley's campaign catches fire. It hasn't yet. OK, maybe. Tell Tim Scott of South Carolina. There are some other people in the Republican Party for the Democrats. I mean, Robert F. Kennedy Junior and Marianne Williamson are not serious challengers. I can't see anyone serious about Gretchen Whitmer coming in to challenge Biden. I think he's got a pretty clear path. Greg, before we go, the heart of the matter here is this centrist Democrat. Let's remember Greg. He was born the day the Russians went after the German Eastern Front. In 1942. The heart of the matter is the liberals have to show up, flirt for a blue collar guy from Scranton. That's the image this time around. Will the Liberals show up? I think that's a very valid issue, a lot of young people are really upset over Biden's decision to open up Alaska to oil drilling. I think that could be a big problem for him. And as I mentioned, Hispanic voters are wavering as well. So the traditional Democrats, the traditional liberal block is showing some cracks. Great. Just a final word on the Florida governor, if you can. It feels like to me that people are running mouth before he's even announced that he's going to run for president. Greg, I just wonder what your reaction has been to that over the last couple of days. Very good point. I think it's way too early to write him off. He's got a ton of money. The base likes him. He may have to become a little more likable. He may have to work on his rough edges. But there's a long way to go and it's too soon to say he's out of the picture. We're all working on that, Rick. Greg Valliere, AGF Investments, likability. Greg, thank you. You know, it's an ongoing process, isn't it? A lifelong pursuit. I hear that 3M liked the latest news from the president. President Biden launching his re-election bid. The president making a formal announcement for a second term. We've mentioned that phrase a full time a few times. So let's finish the job from the president, the United States can for a second term. Tom, we talked about the elephant in the room. He is 80. If he secured a second term, he would finish that term at 86. The thing is important here at six o'clock Wall Street time. And John, for our international audience, what's so important is a single statistic, 560 days to the election. I don't think there's any other equivalent on the planet. And this is by every opinion I've seen a grind and witnessed the video today and not a public announcement. Is he up for the grind? I think in the immediate weeks, that will be the key, key issue. Amari down in Washington. She's going to run to the studio. We'll catch up with her in about 20 minutes time. I've got to catch up with some of the price action as well. The equity market negative zero point five per cent on the S & P 500 stock of the morning so far has to be this one right here. First Republic negative 20 per cent. We'll do a full recap. Any earnings for you. Tons coming through this morning and after a close a little bit later. But Lisa, we got to start here. This stock dance when Satya Nadella and taking down some of the other regional banks with it, given the fact that it came out already very suppressed expectations and came out worse than people had previously understood. With respect to deposit outflows, with respect to their plans going forward, cutting 25 percent of the staff, what is the path forward for profitability, let alone survival? What is that path? I looked for the chart, the charts. Not good. This is not another day of down 3 bucks or whatever this print this morning is, is something it's not that anybody expected and think a lot of people frankly expected it, but it's really important where the stock is. Well, as you've been hearing here on surveillance, President Biden asking voters to let him, quote, finish his job. The president has formally announced that he would seek re-election next year. In a video released today, he said there was still work to do to give Americans a fair shot. The president criticized what he called extremists in the Republican Party and want to cut government spending and curb abortion rights. Shares of Regional Bank First Republic plunged in premarket trading. The bank's quarterly results reignited investor concerns about prospects for its business. Customer deposits plummeted 41 percent in the first three months of the year. The figures underscored that first Republicans still contending with the impact of last month's regional banking crisis. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is refusing requests from fellow Republicans to change his one point five trillion dollar debt ceiling proposal. Bloomberg's learn the bill will be sent to the floor for a vote this week. Under a rule that does not allow amendments, if as few as five Republicans oppose the measure, it would be defeated. In Sudan, the two sides battling for control of the North African nation have agreed to a ceasefire. The Sudanese army and the rival rapid support forces are backing a 72 hour humanitarian truce. The army says it was brought about by U.S. and Saudi mediation. And PepsiCo is forecasting organic revenue for the year that beat estimates. The beverage and snack company also posted first quarter sales and profit that was better than expected. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. Live from New York City. Welcome to the program here, equity market on the S & P 500 on the S & P right now, negative zero point five per cent. Some earnings disappointments out there that we can recap in just a moment. On the Nasdaq, we're down by zero point four percent. The Russell getting hammered this morning were negative, one point at 2 percent. Let's wrap things up on the bond market for your treasuries shaping up as follows on a two year down about three basis points, still just about north of 4 percent. The story yesterday, one read on manufacturing in this country just a bit softer than expected, bringing yields lower on a 10 year, down about 5 basis points. Your tenure yield this morning, three, 43, 72. The news this morning, 30 minutes ago in Washington, D.C., the president of United States releasing a three minute long, highly produced video. The headline, pretty simple. The president launching his re-election bid. Let's finish this chart here. This is the United States. Nothing, simply nothing you cannot demand. President Biden making a formal announcement for a second term. Joining us now in Washington, D.C. is Anne-Marie AMH. Walk us through this one, widely expected for a long, long time. Yeah, widely expected, but here the president is laying down the groundwork, saying officially, I will be running for 2024, it really starts to put a damper on some of the whispers that people were asking within the Democratic Party. Is he too old? Should we look for someone new? The president saying, I want to finish this job. That's how he ends this video that he released today. And also, this gives him now a moment where he's gonna be having events. He can meet with donors. He can really start to put his campaign team together, which he also released a statement looking at who is going to be on the national campaign team and who is going to lead him into 2024. And what this looks like it is setting up to be is a Biden Trump rematch. If you look at who is winning right now in the Republican race, Emory, what's so important to me is he's got to meet with donors, meet with this, meet with that. Does he want to meet with the left? Does he want to meet with a huge part of the Democratic Party to the left of Joe Biden? I think this is a president who is going to want to meet with everyone as he goes into 2024. He needs every single Democrat, left or right to vote for him in the next general election. And what you saw in 2020 is this is a president who had to really lean into some progressive values and items on the left that they really want to see through things like climate change. This was it. These are things that were able to get youth voters out in large numbers, student debt relief. These are talking points that the president is going to obviously need to have. He wants to make sure he picks up those votes. Do we have a sense of how important it is for President Biden to get re-elected, to see the economy continue at pace? That sort of economic growth can't necessarily face some of the vast consequences that people have been talking about for him to get re-elected. Well, the economy already is going to be a huge issue going into 2024. So while the president announces his 2020 race, we heard from the RNC and this is what their statement was. I'll bring you a bit of it. They say Biden is so out of touch that after this current crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years. And one of the first things they talked about in this statement from the RNC was inflation will continue to skyrocket. So you can already see the Republicans are trying to make the economy the front and center issue, but that also is easy for them, right? Because at the moment, a huge issue that Republicans are really struggling to have a singular uniting message on is abortion. That's something the Democrats are really trying to harp on. Emory, one other thing that stands out for me is this poll from NBC News. Tom and I were talking about it a little bit earlier on this morning. Seventy percent of all Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, don't want Biden to run for president in 2024. And the reason nearly half of those respondents cited his age as a major reason. Emory, what is his message to those people that ultimately, even within his own party, didn't want him to run? While Biden continues to say that I you all doubted me in the past, I and you were all wrong and I plan to prove you wrong. He constantly says that when you ask him questions about his age or any other issues about whether or not he is able to continue on and take on a second term. Also in that poll, though, I think it was very clear that most Americans don't want to see another Biden Trump rematch. They just want fresh faces all around. Although the sizing, the sample sizing of that poll was quite tiny. But I think what you see a lot of times in these polls is that they are looking overall when you look at moderates and independents in the country. They do want new faces. But when you look at hard core on either side, they're happy to really go at their current leaders of the party. I think for the Democrats, it's more that they just don't have a working bench right now, someone that could really take over the mantle and win in 2024. So they want to stick with Joe Biden who who, you know, they counted him out as well in the last primary and then he was able to rise to the top. I think for the Republicans, the situation is obviously a lot ISE different. Trump has a major hold on the party, 30 percent. But is he able to win a general election? If he was to become the campaign, because obviously he's proven in the last cycle that he was unable to do so. Thank you for the wrap. The wrap up. Down in Washington, D.C., off the back of a headline that a president's made a formal announcement for a second term. We'll catch up with MH a little bit later on this morning. We've got tons of news on the earnings front. Tons of news. I want to start with U.P.S.. They've come out just moments ago this hour saying that annual sales will come in at the low end of its guidance on the back of slowing U.S. retail sales, wank on demand for package deliveries. This stock, Tom, in the premarket down five point six percent. Huge indicator for me. I'm watching futures overall aspects, futures negative 22, down half a percent right now. I would say the basic theme this morning, John, and the many earnings coming out across all of what I'm going to call Working America, away from fancy tech, away from the banks is guidance lower would be my theme. Job cuts. Take 3M, Lisa. This one just crossing 6000 jobs to go. Yeah. And also, it's similar to what we saw over UBS full year adjusted EPS coming in on the lighter. Expectation of what people were like expecting out there. Here's a question. These are the bellwether nuts and bolts of the economy. How much do we end up seeing an ongoing softening? Because it's not just U.P.S.. FedEx shares also falling in premarket trading and sympathy based on the fact that U.P.S. sees fewer package volumes, especially coming from Asia and not necessarily seeing the same kind of profitability. A real bellwether company at a time of real uncertainty for us in a strategy, I should note. 3M with a completely unacceptable 3 percent annual return over the last 10 years. Joining us now, a strategist, Jeffrey, you of B, NY Mellon. Jeff, let me go into you on a broader economic question. If we're seeing earnings would suggest guidance tepid. Are you modeling recession around your arch strategy and do this year and next year? Yes, but only a mild one for the U.S. at that and the global basis. I think the jury's still out. You're looking at what's going on in Europe right now. That's certainly not the cat recession as a base case. China is reopening slowly at a slower pace than expected. But having just returned from Asia, I think the sentiment is pretty robust out there as well. Also, the age old story, of course, if the U.S. says I'm sourcing some staples and as the rest of the world you for a back and forth. Jeff is interesting to me that within the equity market in the United States, tech is outperforming, but Europe is outperforming the United States. Can you make sense of those two things? Well, I think take out the forming that could be the forward expectations and 40 using expectations. I'm coming through. If we go back to last month from the best days of the tech world, when Fed cuts as early as two, you know, were repriced. And so I think a bad relationship between financial conditions and tech. We need to look at as well. Europe's point of view. What's surprising is that this the European household was done very, very well, not with wage settlements coming through in Germany. Now, perhaps the spending probably greater. And if we can get a tailwind from Chinese industrial demand further down, then. I think there's every reason to vote for Europe to be a bit more optimistic. But of course, the worry about the U.S. side of things as well. Jeff, is that the elephant in the room, though, that right now China actually isn't accelerating as much as people previously thought, that we've already priced that all in. And you're starting to see that on the margins, whether it's what U.P.S. highlighted in their earnings or whether what we're seeing over in oil demand. Well, the issue is on the National Bureau Statistics highlights of this and Q1 numbers. Two thirds of Chinese growth by NASDAQ consumption. So Chinese and eating out and increasing expenditure on experiences. And it doesn't do much for U.S. freight companies. Right. But if that translates in the next quarter or two into investment demand, the third of the economy, which isn't growing right now, to start to pick up some slack. You know, then I think conditions can stabilize as well. But then China will be looking at the US if look looking the global economy, while Chinese firms expand rapidly as well. Will they invest in size? I think that that's their investment right now. Jeff, just a final question from us. Favorite idea right now for you and the team. What is it? Well, I think favorite idea and a relative value. We like your Red Cross. No, no. We're looking at your yen heading into this week's and DOJ decision. I've got no way. This first press conference be the first decision yet. Any surprises in the alphabet valuations wise? I think now that Europe has turned the corner. Maybe we will get some earnings reports, what they start to about earnings. Translation I like that. But as far as the ECB is concerned, they don't mind a stronger Europe. But overall, look at Europe and look at relative value. And we think you're on the cross bit. No. Those are the types we're looking at. Interesting. Jeff, thank you, sir. As always, Jeff, are you there? It's been my melon wrapping things up in the market. We need to talk about a broader market with down by zero point five percent on the S & P 500. We need to talk about the earnings. If you are just tuning in, welcome to the program. A U.P.S. out with earnings and guidance a little bit early this morning in the last hour saying that annual sales will come in at the low end of its guidance as U.S. retail sales slow. That stock is down by five point six per cent. And then literally just moments ago. More job cuts, not from tech this time, but some from 3M, 6000 jobs to go. Yeah, I wouldn't conflate them together. U.P.S. is a bellwether like FedEx. It's a rural tone on the logistics of America, the pulse of America. 3M has been a management train wreck for well over 10 years. They just it reminds me of Campbell's soup words, an iconic product that can't get out of its way. And I would say, John, it's been I don't know if it's 42 or 47 restructurings over a decade. The way I look at this, it's another 6000 jobs as they try to find out the Minneapolis mining and manufacturing future nice. Otherwise known as 3M stock is up by one point eight per cent in the premarket. That's the latest from 3M and U.P.S. a little bit later today. After the close, Lisa would talk about Google and Microsoft until Wednesday Mazza. Thursday, Amazon and others. Onto next week, Lisa Apple just around a corner. And this comes after they really fueled most of the gains that we saw so far year to date in the S & P. And so at what point is the bar set so high for this year of efficiency? That has to be really efficient and that hinges on an economy that on the margins looks like it's showing cracks and that we're seeing in some of these earnings for those U.P.S. or 3M with cost cutting. This is not simply hoarding labour in a pandemic. This is a different nature. As you pointed out, of job cutting. The president made his long awaited announcement in a video today asking voters to let him, quote, finish this job. He'll face a Republican field dominated by his predecessor. Meanwhile, economic uncertainty will cloud his case for a second term. China's President Xi Jinping efforts to portray his country as a peacemaker in the Ukraine war have been undermined. Now Beijing is trying to extinguish a firestorm caused by its ambassador to France, Lou Shea. Question the independence of the former Soviet states. Echoing Vladimir Putin's views, Beijing said that was a personal point of view and reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty of countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, the British government is set to unveil new legislation that could lead to a crackdown on Silicon Valley. Big tech firms such as Google and metal platforms face more oversight and fines of up to 10 percent of global sales for practices that hurt consumers. The legislation would create a digital markets unit in the UK's anti-trust regulator. U.P.S. is out with a full year outlook that was weaker than expected. The package delivery service says that volume in the U.S. was lower than expected due to a slowdown in retail sales. U.P.S. also says at face demand. Weakness in Asia. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo and this is Bloomberg. Times of distress in the markets generally, the first quarter was very challenging. We're still so clients looking at UBS as a safe haven and the inflows were coming from all regions and from different sources. And in that sense, we are very pleased. That's particularly also after the announcement of the transaction of acquisition or this with Westfield. So inflows coming into our bank. So a sign of confidence of our clients. UBS CEO said. Joanna Marty, speaking with Bloomberg's Manus Cranny, will catch up with Magnus in just a moment. UBS reporting the weakest quarterly profit in more than three years. The stock a lot softer in Swiss trading earlier on this morning. At the moment, the broader market. Negative zero point five per cent on S & P 500 on the S & P. We are a little bit lighter. Tons of earnings out. Thank you. P.S., the guidance at the low end of its previous range, that's disappointing. Investors this morning, 3M with some job cuts, six thousand to go. That's improving investor appetite for a stock just a little bit up by one point eight percent or so. And then after the close a little bit later, it is on to tank Tom in a big way. And I brought up a random screen on the Bloomberg in as many ways to look at earnings stocks. And I really want to partition this. Jan, I brought up an optimistic scream about the present earnings, this this B B game guide, higher that. But then you bring up a guidance screen and it's completely the opposite. Cut, cut, cut, cut. Waste back Guy Johnson. There's a real partition today. Look, the Fed Reserve is struggling to provide much guidance. I think it's very difficult for the C suite to do the same thing. What was interesting about these UBS numbers and managers got far more debt from this than I have. It's interesting how they played down some of the inflows into the bank. Yeah, played down the idea that it came from Credit Suisse, played up the idea that it came from our swear. What's interesting about this is Manus Cranny and all of us have had this conversation. So many if those Credit Suisse clients also had a relationship with UBS and somehow they manage that relationship now becomes a combined entity. It's going to be interesting. So when we think about who wins, who wins the US wealth management place, who's going to be the winner? Haslinda Amin the winner better be the domestic people of Switzerland because I thought it was a hugely choreographed set of headlines. I mean, this thing, every drop of the headline was massaged around their present strategy. I think it's interesting. They brought out brought in Oliver Wyman, you know, Dan Tannenbaum show with Hugh Van Steen is driving that ship with his work with Governor CARNEY. This is a high level consulted merger to appeal to the Swiss people. Top line here and a lot of new money from rich clients pouring into that bank. Yeah. And there it is. And there's one headline as sticks out to me. And it's the only headline for me to talk to Manus Cranny about askance in Zurich with the Bloomberg News Job of the Week award. Is Manus Cranny here yesterday over his left shoulder. Credit Suisse over his right shoulder. UBS today, only the Union Bank of Switzerland behind him. Magnus, there was that single hard line, which strategically is what everybody wanted to know. And it was simple. The combination is an equivalent of seven to 10 years of gathering of assets. Did that surprise you to see how much they brought in and got a seven year jump and getting bigger? Tom, thanks for picking the headline because it defines the current on the valuation of the equity of UBS. Right now look at the 30 day chart on UBS. Let's see if we can bring it up, because therein lies the point. This market has yet to see the real material improvement that our Marty Callahan and Calm can deliver. Now, here's the rub. Twenty eight billion dollars came in, seven billion dollars of that in net. New money came in after the deal had closed. That is point one. But to your point, Jonathan, the United States of America, the Americas brought in eight billion dollars of the new money. You had your own banking crisis. Sorry to sort of reawakened those frayed nerves that you have. You had your own crisis and the American clients ponied up for the net new money not you shouldn't been able to drive a wheelbarrow past Credit Suisse. Loaded up, jumped the tramp, up you go. And all of it into UBS. That didn't materially happen thus far. There is a caution and a reticence. And of course, it played to a modest tune in the interview where he said what minus? Of course, this goes to show that there is healthy competition on the street and that this concentration risk argument is perhaps a little bit overplayed. He had guardrails up and I think he was very cautious about the buyback and the timelines and trying to push him on what would be a measure of success. It was back to the UBS blueprint. Tom and Jonathan and Lisa, which is I've done it before. I've got a roadmap. I know what I'm doing. And I know where I'm going. But, Magnus, you raise a good point. And John was talking about this earlier, this idea of the flows not coming necessarily from Credit Suisse. And that being played as a good thing. One, is that a bad thing? The fact that if clients have their money in both UBS and Credit Suisse, they will want to diversify their potential risk. They will want to diversify their money managers. Absolutely, and hence the reason why. Take a thought. Thank you. That's the reason why I take a four hour train journey to Frankfurt and see what flowed into Deutsche Bank. Don't forget all he was with me said Deutsche Bank tanked by 15 percent as this deal was being done and it was carnage on the street, a bond whole strossen. You know what? Will you bear with me? Because I want to give you a little bit of math buffers matter. What do we got? They've had three point three billion for 50 billion of equity, 81 slap at it. You got sixty three billion dollars. Well, you can book losses and write down assets and losses and write down assets and tank a few businesses. Then you've got 5 billion of your own. Then you've got 9 billion from the state. It's a long, long way before you encroach into a negative number of words. This deal does not stack up. Buffers matter. Marian High Flyers is writing the story as we speak. And when you stack up those numbers, you begin to really understand just how much they have got onside before they really take any pain. Go back. Listen to the alligators. Covid. A lovely nuggets. I love this deal. And when it comes to dying sizing the bank here in Switzerland, he said, I'm glad you meant a lot of experts, man, telling me how to actually run a bank and hard to renegotiate the contract of engagement. That was the only sort of sense of frustration, madness. It was a great interview and congratulations on it. I do want to just push this forward. There is a sense of trying to expedite at least the closure of the transaction. Do we have a sense of how much they would like to expedite the actual integration of Credit Suisse in light of some of these concerns, in light of some of the investor worries? He just would not be drawn. Yeah. So how quickly? Did CAC set a low bar three years to four years to do the deed? He pushed back on that slightly manners. I'm actually off camera. He just said, look, you gotta understand. He said, normally you said you go dancing with a potential partner for two months, he said, before you perhaps caught them properly. This was done in the space of two to five days, depending on whose reporting you listen to. I think it's sort of post haste post and it's almost post the day the real understanding begins to come in terms of downsizing and integrating and bringing that investment bank back to 25 percent of the size of the overall institution. I think it's very clear he made a very nuanced answer. There's a demographic here in Switzerland. People are getting older. Natural attrition is going to be part of the narrative that they play out to us in terms of downsizing their Swiss unit here in Switzerland. But I've been with Ahmadi for nine years through the transition at UBS. This is not a CEO who dollies a ride. He decides, executes and delivers. And capital capital is the key and he wouldn't be drawn on when that buyback is back. It's paused, not cancelled. Magnus, you know him better than pretty much everyone else I know. Just fantastic to hear that exchange between the two of you earlier on today. World class reporting from Manus Cranny over in Zurich yesterday on Credit Suisse this morning on UBS, which Sergio Admati trying to integrate an absolute monster team in Zurich, Switzerland, through this 20 years ago, 25 years ago, or was SBC Swiss Banking Corp. and UBS. What they did is they kept as they brought UBS into SBC, but they renamed it UBS. It's a little confusing, but they've done this barely before, to be honest. Man has had my head spinning with the math. I couldn't keep up with the crazy mathematics, but the answer is they've done this before. They have the government behind them to get this done correctly in the Emma Chandra. Again, I go back to what we're missing in London, missing in New York, missing in Hong Kong, which is this is a domestic roller. I talk about the great zombie roll up. Maybe this is the greatest zombie roller of the year. Minus frame this as a relationship. And the management over at UBS want to make camp. This happened really quickly. They didn't have time to think about it. Their friends in the banking world have been playing matchmaker for five to 10 years on this deal. It's not like it came out of nowhere. It's like those two friends that you think should get together. And then finally, one of them is desperate enough that it has to happen. Let's talk a little bit more about this, not just for the record. All right. Just for the record. But just just just get my camera up. Just quickly make it very, very clear. I'm not talking about any of my friends. None of my friends just think this. I've been thinking of a final word to describe. This is slow elation, slow growth and inflation is still going to be more stubborn than you would have liked. The Fed will have to keep interest rates higher for longer in order to get inflation back to the 2 percent target and maintain it there before the end of this year. We will be at a level that's pretty consistent with long term inflation expectations that the Fed wants people to have. Good morning, everyone. Jonathan Ferro. Lisa Abramowicz. Tom Keene. On radio and television, an exceptionally busy Tuesday in the middle of earnings and on the next week in Apple. Good morning. Good morning for our audience worldwide. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro tuning into an angry market down by zero point four percent on the S & P 500. Lots of earnings to talk about. Lisa's is going to jump in on that in just a moment. The top story 60 minutes ago. We've been waiting for this one for a long, long time, literally since before Christmas, before Thanksgiving, when wrong claim was that the White House back then, it told us after the holidays you might get an announcement. And here we are at the end of April with this announcement, President Biden launching his re-election bid. The president making a formal announcement in a three minute long, highly produced video about 60 minutes ago, some for a second term. Yeah, it's here. But your point is really well taken as it took a while. But yet the pros that we talked to, Greg Valliere, like Annmarie Horden said, no, this is about the right time. I think there was a lot. Let's go, let's go. A lot of the Washington people are saying, no, it's April and that's where we are. We'll be at the White House Correspondents Dinner this week and it will be a real action president reading. Greg Valliere, if ATF was pretty blunt in the last time when he turned around, Lisa, and address that phrase the president's been using lately and again this morning. Let's finish the job. Are people happy with the job he's been doing? Never mind finishing get you pointed to that NBC poll talking about how 70 percent of people do not want to see him run again. And I think something like 60 percent do not want to see the former president Trump run again. So this is a highly unpopular pairing that looks like the most likely pairing heading into election season with a lot of issues economically, geopolitically on the table. So here's the question where is younger other leadership and what's it going to look like at a time of such heated polarization? I agree it's out. And of course, we have to go back to Shery Ahn million turns research this morning. Jonah, we can bring it back to England. I woke up one day about three years ago and realized I knew nothing about William Gladstone. And I wrote a quick monograph on the great British politician of the 19th century, John Jason Kelly. The last time Gladstone was prime minister, 82 years old. Yeah. In 1892. So there is a precedent here. At the end of his second term, he will be 86. As the elephant in the room right now. And it touched on that NBC News poll within that poll about how unpopular this run might be. And I can go through the numbers and share them with you just briefly. 70 percent of all Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, don't want President Biden to run for president in 24. And nearly half of those respondents cited his age as a major reason. This is something we could talk about with Marie in just a moment. We also need to discuss the earnings this morning. So about 60 minutes ago, we heard from United Parcel Service, U.P.S., U.P.S. coming out and saying annual sales will come in at the low end of its guidance. Their stock is softer this morning than we heard from 3M. 3M coming down is saying they're gonna have to cut jobs by six thousand, cut the workforce by 6000. So U.P.S. is negative almost 5 percent. 3M is positive by one point four percent. And Lisa, moments ago, an update from McDonald's. I'm like an EPA ISE 263. The estimate 231. Yeah, the comparable sales for the first quarter up twelve point six percent versus the estimate of eight point two percent. So a pretty big beat. And this follows on what we saw from Pepsi at PepsiCo earlier this morning, also with a beat. So if you're looking for themes, what it seems is the most industrial industrially facing companies are facing some headwinds right now. We're looking at whether it's 3M, whether it's this idea of U.P.S. and FedEx, those shares following on. If you're going to eat something, particularly if it's on the lower cost end, consumers are willing to accept price increases. And we're seeing that at McDonald's. We saw that Coca-Cola. We saw that at PepsiCo. And this to me is the divergence that makes it so difficult to come up with a clean narrative about this economy. Let's wrap up this price action for you if you are just tuning in. Welcome to the program, where negative zero point five per cent on the S & P yield to lower by five basis points. Your 10 year 343 91 to break a 350 in yesterday's session. Some softer manufacturing numbers, which speaks to some of the stuff that Lease is discussing in the affects market, just about holding onto 110 here on Eurodollar. LISA EVE With the euro dollar negative about two tenths of one percent. Yeah, you're looking at the Dallas Fed manufacturing data we got out yesterday. Today we got housing data like FH F a house price index for February as well as new home sales for March. But to your point, in addition, a U.S. Conference Board, consumer confidence for April, we get U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing for April. That might be the most interesting based on some of the disappointments we've seen recently today. The earnings do continue. We get Bank United and Community Bank system before the bell. And I'm really focusing on those small regional banks pack west after the ballot about 420 p.m. following what we saw from First Republic yesterday. We're now worried about the regionals again. That seems to be the new theme that those sort of feelings of confidence that we had stabilized, perhaps taking a real test after some of the results that we've gotten recently. And today we do get also earnings from. Tech giants, including Alphabet and Microsoft, in addition to Texas Instruments after the bell, that has been what's driving the gains so far this year. Alphabet. Up more than 20 percent. Microsoft up almost 18 percent. How much is this a chat? Jihye Lee tea fueled rally. Well, they give us guidance. McDonald's really didn't give us guidance forward. There was a dearth of guidance there. It'll be interesting to see the guidance of a big tech. One quick note here on the banks. You got to watch commercial real estate. I'm reading it as hard as I can every day. Cranes is really helping me on this city to city to look at individual properties with huge haircuts on sale is something that Mohamed El-Erian talked about last week. He said you can't call this a credit crunch is not going to be a broad based economic control, only agree in lending. But what he does think it will hit pockets of the economy in bigger ways than others and perhaps the commercial real estate. The feature of that time is small banking has to pull back. Well, it has a pockets of the economy that goes to the political turns here as well. With the president's announcement of re-election, is they the candidates are the two candidates to go to November 5th of 2000, 24. They've got a segment, parts of America to win. The president making a formal announcement for a second term. The phrase, let's finish the job. Let's head down to Washington, catch up with Olympics. Amari makes the words from the president this morning. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do, too. This is not the time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election. The thoughts of Washington, this monarch. Well, I think this was highly expected. We even knew that announcement could come as soon as this week or as soon as today. This is Biden actually on the anniversary of announcing his first campaign when he won and ran for in 2020. So this has some nostalgia to it. But really what this sets up is Biden is able to get a team around him outside of the White House to just focus on his re-election, because obviously he still has the United States and he has everyday jobs at the leader of the free world has has to get to tend to. And also, really, this gives him a chance to make sure he can start talking to donors. And they're set to be a donor conference, if you will, likely on Friday. So this sets up him going to 2024. It also really now means that there's a lid on the whispers on whether or not Biden will run or not. Even though, Jonathan, as you said, Ron, claims come out and said it, his wife has come out and said it. Dr. Joe Biden, the first lady, they've all said he's running. Biden even told the Weathermen, I am running on the Easter egg roll on Monday. And now he finally has this highly produced video. And now the game starts with coalescing the team around him. My recollection him to go out. Greg Jarreau on AM, we heard in our wonderful guy county to county across America. It ends up in the suburbs. So I'm going to say as a generalization, how does Joe Biden win again in the suburbs? Well, he's going to use a similar playbook for 2020, which is the concern about the former president, Donald Trump. And this is going to be with independents and especially women. I think abortion is going to be a huge issue for women going into 2024. And we already see Republicans are struggling with how they are going to message on it. You even had the head of the RNC saying on FOX, we do have a messaging problem when it comes to abortion because they don't have a unified message. That is going to be one key issue. The president is going to want to talk about when he goes into 2024 and he tries to get the suburban vote, especially suburban women and women in general. The other key issue, of course, is going to be the economy. So Biden is going to have to defend his record while running this campaign. And with the economy, that could be a challenging moment because obviously we've seen inflation and already this is where the Republicans want to take the debate. RNC is out with a statement saying Joe Biden wants to finish the job. But what does that job mean? Sky high inflation? That's how they are going to frame his re-election. How much of President Biden's re-election campaign is hinged completely on the former President Trump actually running? Because President Biden seems like, again, probably the most likely person who could beat him. So when you look at some of the polls, it does look like there could be another Republican candidate who could beat Biden. There were some earlier polls that that person could maybe be Governor Ron DeSantis, but that Biden still beats Trump. So this is almost a just a rematch of 2020. And as you guys have been noting, that NBC poll, even though the sample size does a quite tiny for how many people were polled in that, it doesn't look like America wants a rematch of 2020, but where the direction of travel is there. It looks like they are getting it one. Obviously, we have President Biden today formally announcing for 2024. So he's obviously going to be the nominee for the Democrats. He's the sitting president. But the Republican side, it is the former President Trump who is winning in these polls. And then there's a very interesting article this morning in The New York Times about the big donor for Governor DeSantis, who, by the way, is on a world tour right now and got a VIP greeting in Japan that he is concerned about some issues to is reporting. Ken Griffin, regarding the six week abortion ban and also DeSantis, his comments on calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a, quote, territorial dispute. So potentially you're going to start to see some of these individuals that people really thought could potentially beat Trump in the primary actually start to fade away. It's amazing how many articles I've seen in the last few days declaring the end of a campaign that was never announced by the governor of Florida. It's just amazing. AMH in Washington. Emory, thank you on the latest. The president making a formal announcement to run for a second term. Tom, it's super early days. I think a lot of people already running away with the idea that it's going to be a replay of the rematch of what we saw last time around. Is like ghost. No question about it. That's as I guys it'll be a rematch. But I'm really on the fence on it. And as we've all said here in the theme of 2023, there's so many financial narratives, market strategy narratives. And guess what? The political narratives of this nation now I can't make sense of. I would go one step further even if it is a rematch. And I stress, again, it's incredibly early days, hard to make the case. Lee said that it will be a replay of the same campaign. The last campaign was about a referendum on the sitting president, Donald Trump at the time. This time around, President Clinton has to defend his record. He can't just hide away and make it about the other guy. It's also the unspoken truth that both parties are so splintered and they're not clear how to bring some unity to either side. The bank's quarterly results reignited investor concerns about prospects for its business. Customer deposits plummeted 41 percent in the first three months of the year. Figures underscored that First Republic is still contending with the impact of last month's regional banking crisis. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is refusing requests from fellow Republicans to change his one point five trillion dollar debt ceiling proposal. Bloomberg's learn the bill will be sent to the floor for a vote this week. Under a rule that does not allow amendments, if as few as five Republicans oppose a measure, it would be defeated. General Motors posted first quarter profit that beat estimates. The automaker also raised its full year earnings and cash flow guidance. GM stronger results came from rising sales in the U.S., despite higher interest rates and inflation. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries and least Mateo. And this is Bloomberg. Covid Tech outperforming the forward expectations and easing expectations coming through. If we go back to last month, yes, in the best days for tech work, when the Fed cuts as early as June will reprice Dennis IBEX a that relationship between financial conditions and tech. We need to look at as well. Jeff, you in the last hour of being white, why and pushing ahead to tack after the closing bell, Google and Microsoft a little bit later today. Answer tomorrow. We'll hear from Mets on Facebook and after that on Thursday, Amazon. On to next week, we hear from Apple. Moments ago, we heard from GM beat and a race from General Motors. We will catch up with the GM CFO a little bit later on. That stock is higher by more than 3 percent. Lisa beating first quarter profit estimates, raising full year earnings guidance, which really shows, again, the bifurcation of the haves and the have nots. We've seen disappointments in other auto companies. And this is sort of interesting. Who has the pricing power? Who has the dominance? Who has the products that people want and who's going to emerge the winner in the electric vehicle race, given the fact that that's really in the forefront. There was someone talking yesterday from a Chinese evil company saying only 10 will emerge in this fields. GM banded back to Twitter early 2022 has been in a trading range and sort of in the bottom of that range and it's a nice lift up. And my question, John, with this is use of cash given is a general statement, pretty good earnings and the guidance is a little moldy ex McDonald's and a few other constructive stories, but they really got to come out in state cash. And U.P.S., the Big Brown said, were to continue to do share buybacks along the way. One question for GM price cuts at Tesla. How would you react into price cuts at Tesla? What do you think is valid? I think that is where I would start with the CFO this morning. David Rosenberg channeling John Ferro this morning. Give us another good read from Rosenberg here. Recovering from the Montreal Canadiens season. Don't be fooled by a 2 percent print on Q1 GDP growth. More than 100 percent of the pickup was in January March. GDP contracted as we head into Q2 momentum. You mentioned this, John, that the quarter's distorted by a bang up January warmer. Much woman anticipated. Forgot about that, didn't we? We can't escape the winter over Christmas and into the new year. Just escaped. We're also into to the cold weather. But also, as Blanchard says, the Biden stimulus was still there, has drifted away quickly. Well, resilience is the word that you hear a lot discerning sentence for resilience in a consumer. But we we're start to see some cracks. Jobless claims, a feature of that story that I think we can point to. More broadly, though, you wake up this morning, the S & P is negative zero point five percent on the S & P 500 yield to lower by five basis points on a 10 year 343. Ninety one. We can talk a lot about the market we will do through this morning. We'll see return to that announcement from the president in the last hour, finally getting it done. But talking about this for so long, we can actually talk about it now. The president making a formal announcement, some to run for a second term. It's there. And I think the coverage that we've had this morning is it has been great about it. What does he do in the next week? I mean, you know, it's 560 days to the election. What does he do? How do you jumpstart this? Run another video. I'm curious. Go ahead. A campaign event, do some interviews. That would be nice. Yes, I'm one of the nice you. I mean, listen, make sure that did a video. I mean, I just you know, I wonder where we go on this. What we're to do is futures negative towards John, negative 22. We got to negative 25 or back to negative 18. A little bit of a lift in the tape. Sarah Hunt, now lean forward on this on the equity markets with Alpine Saxon Woods, hugely popular because she participates in the market while others are feared with the guidance out there on earnings. Are you a feared? Are you afraid of what's to come? I'm not sure that afraid is the word that I would use, but I'm definitely cautious given the fact that the equity market is sort of at the top of its range. It kind of got to that 40, 200 level and then back down a little bit. I think we have to worry about what's coming down since most of the earnings estimates are weighted very heavily towards the back half of the year. And if you listen to people's guidance, which I think everyone is going to be doing in Q1, we want to hear about the whole year's cadence. We don't just want to hear about what happened. We want to hear about what you're expecting. And I think that, you know, U.P.S. coming in with lighter package volume on the margin. I think the news is a little bit more cautious for that uptick in the end of the year. So have we pushed out a slow, shallow recession into 2024 or how are we going to not get the pickup at the back half of the year that we're looking for? I just think that earnings estimates are not really reflecting the fact that we're slowing down as much as we are on the surface of the index level. You indicated this kind of looks calm, pretty muted price sanction last week through the month. So far, this well-defined trading range we've all discussed around this table repeatedly, 340, 200 yet today. Does that mask something more sinister beneath the surface? Well, if you look at the fact that really the top 10 stocks have been at something like 80 percent of the performance of the S & P so far, and the Nasdaq is very top heavy and those stocks have done very well. I think underneath. The rest of the S & P is up maybe 1 percent in Q1. So I think that there's definitely a divergence in the action of stocks and those big stocks that were sold off very heavily last year were reinvested in this year very heavily. So there's this big swings in these big stocks. And the question's really going to be what are they doing with their what are they doing with their cap ex? Are they pulling back or not? Because that's going to be a big part of the story for earnings for everybody else besides the big tech guys and what's happening underneath on some of the things because of these regional banks. I mean, I think the real question is, is credit really going to be much tighter? Anecdotally, I've seen stories that say it's very much harder for people like property developers to get loans and things like that. I think all of those things are that slow moving, long and variable lag that is starting to catch up. And I think that that's a little bit of a worry in terms of the expectation that earnings are not going to be down year over year, but they're going to be up slightly in a lot of that, again, is weighted to the back half of the year. So then when does this divergence become convergence? I guess that's one question, because you're seeing this strengthen GM, for example. Let's use that as a poster child saying that they're expecting profits to increase above people's expectations. That demand in North America is still strong and they derive most of their revenue from the North American market. So how much can you say great? That means that things are going really well in the United States versus they have pricing power and they've managed their inventory really well. I think this is the biggest problem. Right. Because you also look at sectors like the airline sector that's doing very well because everybody wants to travel. But you have other sectors that are not performing as well. And whether or not the rest of the auto game can work as well as GM is working right now. And that's also looking behind us. What about looking forward? Can people get credit? Because a lot of the people who don't need to get credit to buy a car can go buy a car. But the people who need credit, that's becoming a question. As you look at things like ally and other financers who say, you know, this is going to be different. We're going to pull back on credit. So I think that's part of the issue right now. People are talking about big tech starting after the bell today as possibly the bellwethers for this earnings season. Do you agree with that or do you think that it lies in the industrials or elsewhere? I think that this goes back to the fact that we have such a I mean, bifurcating is too simple because that's only two things. There are so many different actions weighing on the different sectors that it's almost like you've had a slow rolling recession in different parts of the economy since last year. So it's not like everything's going down at once or everything is going to go back up at once. You've got all these different moving parts and some of them are doing much better than expected and some of them are not. And some of them, when they do well, the stocks don't reflect that or when they do poorly, the stocks don't reflect that. So it's been a very challenging period of time, because even if you're right, theoretically, it doesn't mean that the market is going to react the way you thought it would react in. You know, what you think of as sort of more fundamental terms. So I think that that's that's part of why it's been such a challenge last year. And I think this year to on Friday, it's one of your favorite sectors. Let's talk about energy. What are you looking for this week? Well, I think that you've seen oil prices come up, right. So that's going to help. But that's that's very recent. So was the fourth quarter was the first quarter. What was the average oil price? Is that going to be really? What are the margins going to do? You saw Halliburton come in today. Halliburton had great numbers, use cash. Exxon, GM and the rest. When are we going to get some courage, deploy cash to shareholders? I just don't see it. Well, if you're Exxon, where you're going to get that courage from, right, you're basically being told by the whole world that no one wants oil after a certain period of time. Now, when that period of time is that it's going to be keep changing, because I don't believe it can be in 10 years. But how much more am I going to invest? I mean, I think that's part of the issue on oil prices right now, is the supply constraints, because people haven't been investing their dividend growth is totally unacceptable. I mean, I mean, in my own old fogey on this, where it's all about share buybacks and it can't be about dividend growth or mono, I think you need to do both. And I think that when you do both, you telegraphed that those cash flows are not temporary, that they are more permanent. But the problem for the oil companies, again, is you're being told basically by governments, we want you out of the oil industry. So how do I justify to my shareholders or to myself investing a lot of money now they're doing it in some cases. I mean, again, Halliburton just had good numbers. You're going to see better numbers on the oil service side because you've seen investment start to pick up. But I think that the problem for for some of those guys and you know. Right. Is the cyclicality. So GM, I've got a great year this year, but if I increase my dividend, I've a bad year next year, you know? Do I do. Do I cut my dividend because people investors don't like that. Sarah, this was awesome. It always is. Sarah Hunt on the energy patch. Exxon reporting later this week from New York. This is pulling back. Life in New York, equities down just a little bit when negative on the S & P, on the NASDAQ two on the S & P 500 with negative zero point four percent on the Nasdaq 100, down zero point three percent. Big afternoon coming up for the Nasdaq 100 a little bit later. Google and Microsoft reporting after the close. Lisa will go through some single names in just a moment. Out to run through the bond market yesterday, Dallas fed manufacturing softer than expected. That brought down yields on a two year right the way through the curve, actually, which still north of 4 percent, but only just about on a two year down three basis points, Tom, were back to 4.0 5 per cent on a two year maturity. And the real yield is coming in again. It's not to worry. I can interrupt and say this is a big deal. It's not. But the trend there changed with the economic data yesterday, breaking 350 on a 10 year, 343, 72 without five basis points pushing through to next week. Federal Reserve, May 3rd, ECB, May 4th going into it all. The euro just about holding on to one ten on euro dollar. Will it like this one, 10, 20? Lisa were negative two tenths of one per cent there negative zero point two per cent going into those central bank meetings next week. And then, of course, don't don't. The key moment may be if the senior loan officer survey that coin's been waiting for all of this time. In the meantime, we have gotten a ton of these earnings that are actually fascinating looking at U.P.S.. That's right. Want to start? They said that annual sales would come in below are sort of at the lower end of the guidance as expected by analysts. They cited slowing demand for U.S. retail. They also cited slowing demand over in China. Those shares down about four point seven percent. Interesting to note that those shares were up about 13 percent year to date. So an all out performer so far in 2023. But let's see how long that lasts. FedEx following in sympathy. Down one point four percent of 3M. We've been talking about this. The year of efficiency isn't just necessarily for big tech because they're planning 6000 job cuts. Those shares rising by one point seven percent. But what does this say about how the nature of job cuts are changing at a time when really the way to boost a income is simply to increase efficiency in a new way? I'm also looking at the banking sector. We got First Republic earnings yesterday. It was really unimpressive, to put it mildly, especially given the fact that there was no press conference. So shares lower by more than 21 percent. And then the other regionals falling in sympathy. Park West, we're going to be getting today at 420 p.m., three point seven percent loss ahead of the open at three point five percent loss. Now, that was what it was earlier. I'm looking at Western Alliance as well, which already reported earnings down two and a half percent in sympathy with First Republic. And then I won't say it just to finish up on General Motors. Those shares popping by three point two percent, expecting their earnings to come in at a higher end of expectations for the full year. We're going to be speaking with the CFO, Paul Jacobson, in just coming up here in about 15 minutes. It'll be fascinating to see, John, what he has to say at a time of so much change in the industry of pricing pressures and even ISE and also potential cracks in credit that are emerging for some of this banking stress. Price cuts to Tesla. Price cuts, its first question, them and insurers questions. First question, are you responded? David Welch calls happen. David Welch, Bloomberg Detroit Show. If you don't ask him about Tesla, never good to speak to him. Every morning that happens, they're like again, what are we, chopped liver? It's like, you know, the fourth time in a year, something like that. I do. Clay Christensen, it's disruptive, to say the least. And this is extraordinary. John, this goes all through next week. It goes well. And Apple. You know, the Fed meeting, EMI phone, then Apple May 4. So it's an earnings verb here overlaid with politics and the rest. Right now, we are thrilled to bring Amanda Lang to move this head of macro credit research at BlackRock with really interesting in view of the credit market. All in all, I look at the turmoil out there in equities and I want you to bring it right away over to the bond market. Are you mad? Are you clipping coupons? Do you have the scissors out? Does Larry have you in the basement and you get the scissors are clipping coupons or can you actually manage and do execute total return in bonds? That's right. Thanks, Tom. It's great to be here with all of you. We absolutely see a really attractive opportunity and fixed income. I think Lisa, though, suggested earlier in the program there's a bifurcation between the haves and the have nots. And that's absolutely something that we're focusing on in the corporate credit market. I think one of the really interesting points is adjusting to this higher cost of capital environment. And so from our perspective, the disruption in the regional banking system, the pullback in credit that we expect is going to have different implications for different parts of corporate credit. Taking the U.S. leverage loan market, for example, we've seen a doubling of interest costs in four quarters. And so that's really something that I think we're paying a lot of attention to now for asset allocators. You are actually getting paid a lot more for that risk. You're picking up around 200 basis points. If you looked at single bee loans versus single be high yield bonds. So there is a real relative value dislocation that you have to manage the. But that's that's really what we're watching going forward. I think the two things that are really important is that even a period of just below trend growth and a higher cost of capital environment should warrant a rebuild of risk premia in corporate credit. And then the second thing is, unlike the period of the past two decades, we are actually seeing some differences in the way that that stress is manifesting. So, for example, we're seeing the loan default rate outpace the high yield bond default rate, which is something that hasn't happened for most of the past two decades. We think that that will continue. We think that there will be differentiation between sectors as even some of these corporate companies and sectors have to refinance into a higher cost of capital environment, saying the high yield bond market. So while we absolutely see an opportunity in fixed income, it's really important to tread carefully. We're paying a lot of attention to sector allocations, parts of the curve. And ironically, as least I'm sure you well know, high yield has actually outperformed IAG so far year to date. So for all of the concerned about downside risks to growth, we actually haven't seen that manifest in the lower quality parts of the market. Jeff, good. Like a double line of things said to CNBC a number of weeks ago. Have you ever seen a high yield bond mature because they always just refinance when they come to refinance next time around? Where is that big maturity, Wolf, so to speak? Is it often the sentence? How close is it? Right the way out there. Where is it? It's 20, 25 for the most part. But we know that high yield companies typically don't let their bonds mature. They typically address them 12 months or even before. Unlike AIG, where sometimes they're actually replaced, they mature and they're replaced or refinanced with very short windows for the high yield bond market. We are seeing that activity pick up. I wouldn't say that, though. New issue markets have been exceptionally active. But we're definitely past the lull of March. And really, I think that's a trend that will continue because if we're looking at kind of refinancing needs through 2025, corporates will have to start to address that in 2024. And it's not really clear to me, given some of the overhangs on growth, the debt ceiling, what will be better about the market in the second half of the year versus now? So what's the bigger risk right now that the Fed's going to hold rates higher because of strength in the economy, which would be positive for some of the riskier credits or that the economy deteriorates, debt yields go in. So all of a sudden, this looks like high yield truly. And yet it's not really a good environment with respect to their corporate bottom line. Absolutely. I think John and I talked about this a couple of weeks ago where we kind of saw these two different paths, both of which were probably warranting rebuild of risk premia. The first is you have a recession. You have the Fed cut rates because the downturn in growth is so bad. But spreads respond to that and move wider. Or you have on the second hand, maybe the bank contraction in lending isn't so bad. Growth is below trend, but not recessionary. And inflation is still elevated and the Fed stays on hold. And in that instance, you have corporates adjusting to a higher cost of capital environment. And I think either one of those weren't a rebuild of risk premium. I think they manifest, though, in different ways. We know that the high yield market is more sensitive to downside risks to growth. And so I think that recessionary outcome would warrant a more pronounced repricing in spreads. But either way, is challenging to navigate. So how are you allocating? Because on one hand, you are going named by name, but there has to be a scale kind of strategy here. So how are you sort of divvying up the risks at a time when you also need to rent, not only just own? Yeah, we're leaning into high quality, high yield, front end of the curve is inverted. And so we're still leaning into picking up yield in that position when then we're looking to deploy capital tactically. I mean, it's it's really a lot of attention to sector allocations, idiosyncratic stories, very mindful of an uptick in distress and defaults that we're kind of managing through off of a very low base. But we do. Absolutely. I mean, seeing an opportunity with yields where they are, you have to stay invested and you really do need to lean into those exposures. But more a lot of caution in our view. Let's get to the topic that everyone loves to hate to talk about the debt ceiling. Yes. You've written about it. Does that apply to credit? Does that story say something I need to think about? Well, can I avoid it? It does apply to credit if we use the 2011 episode as an experience. We saw that high yield spreads widened around 40 percent. So the five hundred's range to the 700 range. Of course, we had an equity market decline peak to trough over a few weeks of 17 percent during that same timeframe. We also had the European debt crisis in the background, so a bit hard to disentangle the 2011 experience. But absolutely, I think it's something that weighs on risk sentiment for sure. And if you remember, you started this drone over a million years ago. Is there an efficacy to studying credit default swaps? I mean, they don't have the liquidity you're used to, but zero value. The hysteria that's out there, John, U.S. see the U.S. right now. Is that a valid study? It's incredibly technical market. I would say the widening that we've seen in the for example, the one year U.S. sovereign, it's moved from an extremely low level of 15 basis points to something around 110. Marketing. I don't I wouldn't necessarily take that as the major read. I think really the dislocations in the t bell curve are notable. I do think that as we get closer to when the X date will be, that the market will pay even more attention to this. But to the point on does it matter for credit? I think it matters for risk appetite, which matters for credit and equities, but it also matters for sectors. And so there are certain sectors, certain companies that have a large portion of their revenue and earnings tied to government spending. And so if we see cuts to discretionary nondefense spending, for example, you would expect that maybe, perhaps those those budgets might be reined in. Is that weakness you would buy? I think until we get some clarity on how this how this path forward looks, I think it would be difficult to get super constructive on it. It's not clear to us that this will be an easier process versus 2011. Why is that? I just think there's there's a significant amount of uncertainty, slim margins. I think it's not clear where a lot of the party lines stand on terms of where where the obvious cuts for first spending decreases are. I don't know about you, but for us, whenever we try to have this conversation with anyone on Wall Street, that's just kind of pushback. It's like it's happening out there. What about you when you speak to clients? I think I think it's in for them for the immediate portion of March. A lot of the focus was on the banking sector and rightly so, downside risks to growth. I think now that we've kind of moved past the immediacy of that market, participants are looking around saying, okay, what else is on the horizon? I certainly, though I think it's difficult to have a game plan when we don't know when that exit date will be. And so we're waiting for the tax receipts to see. Is that early June? Is it late July? Is it later in the summer? I think once we have some clarity on that, I would expect folks to kind of focus on it even a bit more. Amanda, this is great. It always is. Thanks for being with us in Studio Amanda Lang of BlackRock. May you get the feeling and that's becoming a bigger story slowly. And then it will be all at once on point in the summer. If you look at t bill yields one month versus three month, three month is yielding the most relative to one month. Going back to the early 2000s. So just give you a sense of concern. As Amanda said, you start to see that in a t bell curve equity features right now negative zero point five percent on the S & P. Up next, we'll catch up with General Motors S.F. with a still confident premarket off the back of a beat and a race. That conversation next. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. Joe Biden has made it official. He's running for re-election next year. The president made his long awaited announcement in a video today asking voters to let him, quote, finish this job. He'll face a Republican field dominated by his predecessor. Meanwhile, economic uncertainty will cloud his case for a second term. China's president Xi Jinping efforts to portray his country as a peacemaker in the Ukraine war have been undermined. Now Beijing is trying to extinguish a firestorm caused by its ambassador to France. Russia questioned the independence of the former Soviet states, echoing Vladimir Putin's views. Beijing said that was a personal point of view and reaffirm respect for the sovereignty of countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, the British government is set to unveil a new legislation that could lead to a crackdown on Silicon Valley. And so the Fed cutting 25, 30 basis points before the end of the year. There's a much higher probability that the Fed's going to cut 100 basis points if there is an accident or cut zero. Inflation is sticky. And so what you see, market pricing is a weighted average of that. And how is safety of Columbia Threadneedle? It's simply with the price. Too many rate cuts or not enough. He's not the only one saying that. We've also heard that from cash in distant found of Alliance Bernstein and Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro. That's a theme for later on the theme right now. Earnings. Let's talk about the market more broadly on the S & P 500 softer throughout this morning. Negative zero point five per cent. U.P.S. a little bit earlier on this morning, missing with some expectations, at least, saying annual sales will come in at the low end of guidance as U.S. retail sales slow. That stock is negative in the premarket 3 AM doing a little bit better off the back of some job cuts, 6000 jobs to go over at 3 AM potentially. So that's the latest news for them. A little bit later after a close were here from Microsoft, we'll hear from Google. The bright spot as well, though, some came from GM, General Motors, GM this morning, a beat and a race. The stock is up by let him on three per cent in early trading quality store a transition from fuel to Eevee, which is, of course, the focus of the industry. I know John and Lisa have a few questions on Tesla, to say the least. Joining us now is gentleman from Auburn, Paul Jacobson joins us, chief financial officer at General Motors. Paul, you drive the Hummer Eevee. It clocks in it. Eighty five thousand dollars marked up to the proper Paul Jacobson level. It's maybe, oh, 104, 95000, whatever it is, the answer is yes. Boosted the range on a nine thousand pound vehicle. Does America want that? Is there real demonstrable evidence that broad America wants to drive evey? Well, good morning, Tom and Lisa and John, thanks so, so much for having me. First of all, let me say thanks to the GM team for an excellent quarter and the confidence that we have going into the year. You know, when we're when we're looking at these, you know, we have really strong demand for everything that we've produced so far. And when you look at the the order backlogs and the ramp up of cell capacity, we feel good about our ability to ratchet up production to meet that demand. But, you know, consumers are speaking with their commitments to us and we feel good about the products and the business that we're producing. The Hummer, A.B., is just a it's a great vehicle engineered by our team. Here we go. And customers can't get it fast enough. You know, I look at this, Paul. It is unit and price. Mr Musk is playing with price, it seems like, on a weekly basis at Tesla. How? I was talking to our David Welch in Detroit. It's real simple. How do you adapt to Tesla's price strategy? Is it something you react to? Is it something you ignore? So we've actually been very consistent with our pricing on our BS, and that's really a function of the man that we've seen for them. So, you know, there's been a lot of industry noise around pricing all across the world and it's something that we've been very consistent with with our strategy and it's one that consumers are responding to over the long term. Obviously, we've got a competitor that is posting really strong results, really strong margins. We need to make sure that we lower our costs, especially our structural costs, and we're aggressively getting after that. We announced a 2 billion dollar program today. We're talking about being at the high end of that range in 2023, getting about a billion dollars out this year with the other billion to follow next year. And it's just the first step in the process of making sure that we're competitive for the next generation. Not just cost savings means I mean layoffs. We're actually not doing any layoffs, Lisa, so we at the end of the day, we had a voluntary severance program. We had over 5000 of our colleagues opt either to retire or to move on. And that that alone is going to save us about a billion dollars in the run rate. And that's something that we think we can manage through and hit our goals on our two billion dollar program. You reported a full year expectations, Paul, that exceeded what a lot of people were anticipating. How much is this hinge on North America and not on China? How much is this completely independent of an international story and very much U.S. focused? Well, the bulk of our business is obviously in our North America segment and we had a really strong quarter there. Pricing is is still up as as we see. Wholesale prices are still lapping. The increases we had last year that we put through as a result of the higher input costs and demand still remains strong. So are our volumes were up about 4 percent. Our inventories were flat. And I think the team's doing a very good job of managing through that. We've we've planned for the year and we alluded to this in our guidance at the beginning of the year that we were assuming a 15 million unit market here in the US and we came in slightly above that. But, you know, we've got some cushion built in in case we see demand start to fall off in our expectations. But when you look at our first quarter outperformance and the confidence of our cost reduction plan, we felt comfortable raising the guide. Now, China obviously very competitive. They're still coming out of coming out of Covid and we see demand recovering. But it's also an incredibly competitive market. The team there has done a great job. We were able to maintain profitability in Q1, but we think the second quarter is going to be a little bit challenging and then we'll start to see some improvement in the back half of the year. Given how exposed you are to the U.S. market. Paul, what is your concern level in terms of tightening credit? We talk about smaller banks and restricting credit on the margins in particular when it comes to auto lending. Are you seeing that already? How where are you off that? We we haven't seen that affecting our consumers and our customers. And, you know, we obviously have a captive financing arm through GM Financial. Their credit statistics, we look at them every week and they're still they're still quite strong. We've seen a little bit of normalization, but really back to kind of pre coded levels. But nothing that we've seen that gives us any area of concern right now for our consumers. And Paul, you've got a familiarity with Auburn, Alabama. And I see an Auburn. There's 62 public charging stations, but only six are free, easy charging stations. Does General Motors have to provide leadership and set up a grid of electric charging stations across mere America? So this is an area that we we got out to an early start on Tom, as we started to build out that network, and we think it's an important piece for evey adoption across the country for sure. But we committed about seven hundred and fifty million dollars to a multipronged charging strategy. The leading piece of it was a partnership with Pilot Flying J. To help increase the interstate system for road trip charging across the board. But we also partner with our dealers in local communities to locate charters for. For those families that may not have one in their home. And really, we feel like we need to provide solutions for everyone across the board. But you know, Paige, charging is actually something that that's I've found is far more economical than that, even filling up your car with gas. So it's something that ultimately we're committed to. What do you do in the dividend? I'm actually I've been talking about use of cash right now. I get a gross yield of 1 percent. I'm not even sure what dividend growth is described, the five year dividend growth forward for General Motors. So we look at our dividend as an important part of our capital allocation priorities. You know, the first one is obviously investing in the business. We have a lot of capital that that we are investing for the for the transformation 11 to 13 billion dollars this year alone. But we're still generating really sizable amounts of free cash. And that's a testament to both the team as well as the demand for our products across the board. This past quarter, we repurchased about three hundred sixty five million dollars of stock while also early retiring one point five billion dollars at that. So taking care of the balance sheet, being prudent with our capital across the board and a dividend is a part of that. But we also are actively using share repurchases as a tool to return capital to shareholders. If you're not just how much more comfortable CFO is not some when they'd be in. Right. Have you noticed that it's just devastating, just karma. His voice change just on cases. It's comfort. It's yeah. It's common for Jacobs to think it's a better day for sure. General Motors CFO This stock is out this morning by something like 3 percent. Okay, I got a ways to go here, but I'm going to go to you know, they're doing the financing of the vehicles and all that. How many people know that General Motors is 71 percent debt? You know, I don't think we know that it's not like an equity juggernaut. It's run by debt and they have to manage it. That's what Mr. Jacobson does. And they're working at a time when there still is incredible amount of demand for expensive vehicles by wealthy individuals who can pay with cash. And that has been the divergence. How do you cater to those individuals at a time when on the credit side you are seeing signs of tightening if we'll see if it you individuals can afford it while we still subsidize and get at the government level for electric vehicles? Show. Yeah, well, this is a great question. A lot of people are wondering sense on that side of it. How do you accelerate the move to Evie's at a time when government is in more? This is one of the big conundrums. You know, quickly, I hit the road and track headline. If you go through 55 miles in the Eevee that Paul and Lisa have any answers, you got to recharge it. Where's the recharging station? You get to 342 miles. A lot of hit bottom in the hometown. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. It's like a thing very tough in Europe in their Hummer. It's tough. We don't just want to hear about what happened. We want to hear about what you're expecting. And I think that, you know, U.P.S. coming in with lighter package volume on the margin. I think the news is a little bit more cautious for that uptick in the end of the year. So have we pushed out a slow, shallow recession into 2024 or how are we going to not get the pickup at the back half of the year that we're looking for? Good morning, everyone. Jonathan Ferro. Lisa Abramowicz. Tom Keene. On radio and television, an exceptionally busy Tuesday in the middle of earnings and on the next week in Apple. We'll do that here in a moment. But the sell side speaks. And John, they speak on FRC. That's where First Republic not doing well in the premarket, down 22 per cent said he had it put under review back in March. The rating was neutral. Now cut to sell the price targets. Eleven in the premarket trading in and around Scarlet Fu. The news from First Republic after the close. Just not great at all. If you look at deposits that plunged 41 per cent in the first quarter, this was the number one hundred and 4.5 billion. This was the number the analysts were looking for, 137. That's even after the big banks parked 30 billion there. If you want a glimmer of hope, the good news is that apparently deposits stabilized from the end of the first quarter to where we are right now. But ultimately, if you do an earnings call and you don't take questions after the march that they just had. I don't think many of these analysts are going to be too happy or investors for that matter as well. And I think we've seen that reflected in a stock dam on the 20 per cent. You wonder how readings over the other smaller banks, not the regionals, not the super regionals, but buffeted by commercial real estate, buffeted by different challenges. I think there's been a not a lack of transparency, but just there's a there's an opaqueness to it. Well, Tony was saying earlier that we've gotten a whole host of regional banks and we haven't gotten any massive surprises on some level. First Republic kind of was that shock where you saw that it was even worse than people expected and that they really don't have answers to a lot of the very difficult questions that people would have otherwise asked. I mean, what other conclusion could you possibly draw? So this raises an issue of, okay, what about everybody else where their earnings really as rock solid as seem to be represented by the lack of any further decline, sort of like what we saw at First Republic. But today we are seeing them file sympathetic news. Extraordinary this morning. We'll do that with the economic data today, particularly in housing. On the data front, John, I'm looking at aspects and just looking at S & P futures and, you know, negative 21, negative 22. Then they come back and lose their vacillate off of weak guidance and also some constructive earnings reports as well. Yet today, the price action has been constructive at the index level, particularly on the NASDAQ because of a handful of names. And you can get the earnings from those handful of names starting after the close today with Google to Microsoft tomorrow, Facebook Thursday, Amazon, next week, Apple, the focus shifts. Tom, you know, the arc of earnings season starts up banks. Then you move to take pretty quickly and we will do later. We will focus on that this morning. We have a wonderful guest with John's gonna bring in. But you know, John, it's going to be important. Neuberger Berman is going to focus today on the 4:00 p.m. earnings, Thursday on the 4 p.m. earn tomorrow to morrow. Every set there will be shift from financial media over to Manchester City. Are you saying I won't be watching because he watched the earnings tomorrow? How big a game is that tomorrow that we will direct global what we call this a six point Dan, which house epic? It's a six points. How big is this for Arsenal for the Gunners? It's huge. I was at Highbury when I was 4, so I really, really I really was. My dad was teaching at the London School of Economics and he dragged me along to Highbury and I'm super excited about Wednesday. So we'll have the three Bloomberg screens go in and one will have the match on Brad Stone. Haven't had an X. I had to say to Tom on Friday when they were throwing the game against Southampton away, I said, Tut, Sam, you need to understand the phrase bottling. Get at a bottling it. They choke him little. It's tough to lead the whole year from the front and it's been remarkable. And well, we'll know tomorrow. We'll know tomorrow. Top of the league arsenal gone up against Manchester City. The top two, the face down tomorrow. So you won't be watching matter earnings. I imagine you'll be looking at Google and Microsoft a little bit later. These tech names have had massive moves yet today Lisa talked about matter of something like 70 to 80 per cent so far in 2023. Are you expecting the numbers to validate the moves afoot? I think the two stories this afternoon will be a little different. Microsoft's not going to be all about Zoran. The enterprise slowing and the large enterprise companies have have all kind of looked at their cloud spend and decided to rationalize a little bit. But then on Microsoft, it's it's it's going to be telling the long. Long term story around open A.I. and their 49 percent investment there. We've done the math on on some of that, the mass, not easy. You know, the market will be over a trillion dollar market in by 2030 and Microsoft magnificently positioned there and can add at least maybe 20 percent to their to their top line over the next five to six years. So I think Microsoft is going to be you're going to look through the valley to that to the next peak, so to speak, kind of ignore the shorter term headwinds and and focus more on the longer term opportunity where Google. I think it's it's they haven't provided the sizzle that Microsoft has as it relates to open API. So I think they're we're looking for a lot of clarity around their longer term strategy. I think they magnificently positioned there as well. But unlike Microsoft, we're going to be thinking through efficiency and optimization as it relates to their to their cost structure. They they sell at two vastly different valuations. The point I'd make maybe more generally about technology that maybe sometimes gets gets lost. By and large, the resiliency you seen in earnings out of the out of the index, so to speak, is because these businesses have magnificent income statement flexibility. And the challenge with the financial companies is they they don't have income statement flexibility. They are tied by their balance sheet. And so I am quite optimistic that the very large index contributors will will deliver earnings out of high quality and they're protecting their protecting their cash flows this year. The market shifted, as you know, from revenue to what matters, which is cash in the bank, which they have magnificently displayed will open A.I., be the new block chain. I mean, basically, have we already fully priced in? Just saying chapter. BPT And then seeing your stock soar? I don't think we have and certainly haven't and Microsoft and we certainly haven't had Google because Google sells it 10 times Eevee to enterprise value that that is not a valuation that suggests a lot of good news is priced in. I like the analogy to the two to block chain. We think the the efficiency opportunity for people that adopt a buy is is to X on the margin line relative to the block chain. So we talking. If you thought block chain was a was a 200 basis point improvement to efficiency for companies adopting that we think open a ISE probably 500 basis points. Think through the efficiency of that and think through the productivity. I want to focus on your courage to own a few things on a big year down, I believe 24 percent last year in one portfolio. Maybe that was a little worse than others because you heard big tech owning. I want to talk about the street focus on that. These stocks are too big, too dominant, and people are diversifying away. Peter Lynch called it the worst bifurcation in general. Are people diversifying away where they should own more of big tech? It's it's a it's a big question. We have the growth strategy, a large cap growth strategy that was down 24 percent last year. We felt great relative to the large cap growth indices. I think it proved out the high quality defense and range of how we proceed with growth. I think I gave you the analogy with with with with Microsoft. Yes. A company that can add, you know, 20 to 30 billion dollars to their revenues over the next five years. And they're running at 200 billion dollars of revenue today. I don't know many companies that that can operate at that scale with that type of opportunity. And I think when you think to when you think through Google, the challenge there's going to be can't it's a little bit of the innovator's dilemma. Can they can they understand the threat that A.I. provides to their core search business, which is kind of a 92 percent monopoly business while capturing the opportunity of A.I.? Not different to how Netflix kind of attacked themselves as they went from, you know, physical delivery of content to digital. And you've got to you've got to factor in valuation. Look, in this environment. I think you've got a quality up. You've got to earn income statement flexibility. You've got to be mindful of the balance sheet and you've got to own businesses that if the tide was to go out, you feel really good about the next three to five year positioning. And I think you just find that today in the large companies that are that are going to be massive beneficiaries of all the compute spend that's going to take place with a I Microsoft magnificently positioned. So is Google. So is Amazon. So is met. These folks own the largest computers in the world and they're going to rent them out to everyone else. And everyone else is going to enjoy a 500 basis point margin improvement over time. And that's going to be very good for for for the economy. It's going to come with lots of headwinds. No doubt lots of regulatory scrutiny for sure. But but but net net, it's it's it's it's massive. I didn't hear LVMH or Emma's. Up in quality, that's all we're hearing about Europe. Luxury plans, all of that could mean why are you not there? I think I mean, we're not there necessarily with that specific, wonderful high end retailer. My wife's there in spades. We were recently in Europe and there is a currency head. So, you know, currency arbitrage, so to speak. Some I'm familiar with the power of that brand. They bought a remarkable company. They've got to go through a you know, they've got to figure out which of the five favorite kids are all going to run the show. But I think this morning from Pepsi and McDonald's, you saw what quality and innovation and convenience and value delivered. Only Charles character can Segway from Lewis Vuitton. SB As it happens, you know less about McDonald's. So both the Oliver. It's just quality and so yeah. Elvia IBEX McDonald's in the it's a function of frugal consumerism in the concern that McDonald's has tremendous value as it goes by, as does the LVMH customer in a different way. You were acclaimed on Whole Foods, Amazon. Whole Foods is now thrown in the towel. They're going to go low price, lower prices are going to work. I don't know if they're going to do that precisely in your honor was back there on Saturday just buying a few things for dinner. Look, they have made wholesome food affordable for all of America. You know, what gets lost with Amazon is they now have relationships with 3000 local producers. That's way up from when Whole Foods was a standalone company. And if you were a prime member, you're getting value was an offer to your to thank you. But when I go into Whole Foods to get dinner, I could have bought Emma's scarf. It's it's not perfectly cheap, but it hasn't hasn't come down that it's actually a little to a point of 15 seconds. You pay for quality JMS Highbury. I do Miss Highbury and I haven't yet been to Emirates. So into the Emirates a couple of times. My guess is the seating at at the Emirates is a little bit nice, comfortable then hopefully those old stadiums. I think at Fenway in Boston there really, you know, it's just the romance of it. It's great. I wish they kept the baby, Charles. They can talk to Mr. Leavy. Captors go, you know, kids go to Carol Massar to help talk him. Parachute in and parachute in. Grand sauce. I'm not sure. Suppose equality right now. Well, that's good. Thank you, sir. Great. Thanks, everyone. So any future negative zero point five percent. This is big impact. Keeping you up to date with the news my round the World with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. In the news this morning, President Biden asking voters to let him, quote, finish this job. The president has formally announced that he would seek re-election next year. In a video released today, he said there is still work to do to give Americans a fair shot. We think we'd rather ride that out and say these companies have long term growth, they have good positions and their industry strong balance sheets to stay on, even if we do have a deep recession. Looking ahead to big tech after the close, that was market Matt Miller Spring Global Investments. Looking ahead to Google, Microsoft a little bit later on this evening after the closing bell in New York. Then on to Mazza tomorrow on Thursday to Amazon. Onto next week on May 4th. Apple earnings just around a corner. Coming into all of that, your equity market negative zero point four percent on the S & P 500. I've said once and then I'm repeat in a promo, they might have had a few times that there hasn't been a shocker yet. So until maybe as Lisa indicated, maybe that shocker came after the close from somewhere that it should have been expected to come from. First Republic is down by 22 percent in the premarket deposits to see deposits plunging 41 percent in the first quarter. And so much of that seemingly coming in the month of March to see analysts looking for a number close to 140. And Lisa getting a number close to 100 billion dollars in deposits. That's a major disappointment for this bank. That's putting it mildly. The fact that they didn't, as you both pointed out, take any questions in the press conference at a time when people are wondering about the future of this bank, whether it's viable, even as a standalone entity tells you volumes. How much does this really speak, though, to the fundamental challenge for regional banks that we has not fully been priced in? That's what a lot of people think. This idea that they're going to have to pay up for deposits. They don't have those cheap deposits. They're going to have to withdraw some loans. And oh, by the way, their earnings are not going to be particularly positive. I'm going to pass the 22 banks of the Keefe, Bruyette Woods index here, the B.K. X index. You mentioned the regionals list. So they're super regionals. There's regionals. There's small banks across this nation. And then there's marketing plans and ISE. I don't bunch first republic with any of those other banks. It was a marketing concept run awry when interest rates went up. I just don't they're not a regional to me. There is an issue with respect to idiosyncratic risk and a question about the management teams of some of these banks. And then there's this issue of free money is over. Deposits that were cheap are no longer. And so all of a sudden you have to figure out a new value proposition for firms that benefited during an era where that was just a given that kind of cheap finance. I would suggest, Alan, 3M, the new value proposition has cut costs, 6000 jobs to go back. And we saw it with our FRC as well as we lean for the Charles Canter here of Neuberger Berman, we do better with RBC Capital Markets residual area. Now he's a software equity analyst. Forget about it. Expert on Microsoft. Here we go, folks. On the big stock, you don't own Ricci, 26 percent per year, total return over the last 10 years. The free cash flow blowout, pre pandemic is absolutely stunning. I mean, the cash flow growth out five years to a model 2024 is off the chart. Is the story priced into the stock now or will there be constructive surprises forward? Yeah. Thanks so much for having me. You know, I think the big story around Microsoft is if we put maybe the near-term macro aside is really a ISE. And as we've outlined, we really think the opportunity with generative A.I. for Microsoft is a call option on the stock. It is not priced in today. We actually you can make money off Microsoft stock. Absent any ISE away. But really. That's right. Next, lack of growth. And I do not think that's priced in. You know, if you think about all the different ways throughout Microsoft's portfolio that can that it can benefit from generally IBM in Azure, from their agreement with open API, be it competitively with the Microsoft 365 suite and the integration of co-pilot throughout. Be it in their security, be it and get hub. I think there's so many ways Microsoft can benefit from generative A.I. rights and DAX lack of growth up here. Alicia, I want to go to that. Okay. The free cash flow numbers, folks, is 38 billion dollars pre pandemic and they went out to seventy three billion dollars modeled on four to twenty four. That's the existing company with hundred thousand employees. Rishi, explain how A.I. is different than other new things that the bright, shiny new concept and that it's a call option on Microsoft that has real durability. Yeah, I mean, look, this is a fourth big technological change in my lifetime, right? Going back to the Internet, going back to mobility, the cloud and now A.I. and I know we've been talking about it for so long, but chatty Beatty was that watershed moment that gets A.I. widespread throughout the ecosystem. This is like when Netscape for the Internet came out or the iPhone for mobility. And that is where we really think this has so much potential, not just for for revenue, but to your point on. On the bottom line, for free cash flow for Microsoft, that we can see that number continue to move up. And because of Microsoft's first mover advantage, because of how far ahead of others open a ISE and because of how quickly every other company is having to move to have a generative A.I. strategy. We believe Microsoft will be an outsized beneficiary of that. And if you look out throughout the entire portfolio of Microsoft's products, all the growth rates will be significantly different. Everyone's going to be talking about as your growth rates and you know, it seeming it's realistic to me that that's going to decelerate to probably 20 percent growth over the coming quarters. But once you start layering in the benefits from generative A.I., because this is so much more resource intensive, not to mention you'll probably have an entire trillion dollar economy built on open a I just like about a trillion dollar economy with the iPhone and a trillion dollar economy with eight of us. I think that as your number goes back above 30 percent growth, really, how much smaller can some of these big tech companies be? On a headcount level, based on some of the efficiencies that everyone keeps talking about with artificial intelligence? Yeah, I think that's a great question. I would say no one for Microsoft. I think in contrast to a lot of the other big tech, they didn't over hire at the same rate. I know they have done a ref. Some of that was it was eliminating underperforming employees. Some of that was it was actual cost savings and reallocating of employees. But I'd say Microsoft maybe had more responsible hiring practices and a lot of other big tech companies that have had to significantly bigger rifts. Many if you benchmark their employee efficiency relative to other companies, enterprise software there, they were very high even prior to the ref. Now, in terms of the cost savings from January, I think that's a big open ended question. You know, we can talk about innovation and what generally brings there, but there is also it makes developers significantly more effective. It make marketers more effective, salespeople more effective. And I wouldn't be surprised if we could see a company be able to get away with significantly lower headcount. I'm talking double digit, right, 10 percent plus lower headcount as a result of really embracing and leveraging generative A.I. on the back end. That's maybe more of a three year story than a near-term one. But absolutely, every company I talk to is trying to use generated A.I. for greater operational efficiency efficiency. And then I think the terminal margins across enterprise software are really across big tech has to be a higher long term now because of this. Just real quick here. Who's going to win the generative A.I. game? Will it be Google or will it be Microsoft? Yeah, it's it's early to tell, but I think Microsoft has such a huge lead from their early investment and open A.I. from the fact that opening ISE an arm's length transaction. You'll look at the advantages you have and chatty team versus all the other systems out there, including Bart and Claude and any others that have been out there. I think Microsoft has a huge advantage that it is theirs to lose. Rishi, great to get your perspective on a key story a little bit later on this afternoon. Rishi Tillery, that of RBC, T.K., you know the history of this. I was looking at a study that showed the top professions that were be replaced by Chachi Beauty and Open a guy. And I think journalists was number 45. So I think 700. Yeah, I'll talk about myself. OK, that's good. Here's what we just heard from Ricci with Charles Canter, Kansas, talking about a 200 to 500 beep pickup and margin in what my brothers say, an electrical engineer is it's the grind of coding is where you see those efficiencies, not like what's it going to do to journals or, you know, English football player learning about the difference between you and your brother? Oh, yeah. Every day. Every day. Tom Straight. I never seen this before. I don't seriously dear to me and my brother. Straight A's not coming up next hour. Keith Lennon. Luke Hickman. Katie Kaminsky. Oh, yeah. Every day. Every day. Tom Straight. I never seen this before. I don't seriously dear to me and my brother. Straight A's not coming up next hour. Keith Lennon. Luke Hickman. Katie Kaminsky. Bloomberg Surveillance Good morning, everyone. Alisa Abram on some Tom Keene John Tucker preparing for the next eventful hour into these tech earnings. Just great. Lisa I thought it was great. Have Charles Cantor received there from RBC Capital Markets back to back on the ginormous ness of all these stocks we wish we owned more fully? Exactly. I mean, this idea that there's going to be a sea change in technology that's going to generate massive growth, massive investment, massive efficiency in Chachi Beatty or the broader open A.I. kind of infrastructure. This doesn't really pair with this sort of moody, gloomy feel of an economy destined for recession. And so pair those ideas as sort of the preeminence of certain technologies with an underlying fear of a softening of the consumer. And again, the softening here and David Rosenberg it with a tweet as we go to our next wonderful guest here about this, the quality of our economics in the first quarter and what it means for strategy with futures and negative 17. Laura Ream right now, chief U.S. economist, FSI Investments A lot of people are, including Mr. Rosenberg, are talking about how January was bang up and we're already into our economic slowdown. We hear that within the guidance of corporate earnings, selected guidance, I should say. Are we into our slowdown? We're still in a slower growth environment, and I say that only because remember that outside of the pandemic boom or post pandemic boom, our potential growth rate is around one and three quarters. I think that's where we're settling one and a half in the second quarter. And the consumer still has so much momentum behind it. You look at the fact that, yes, the wealth draw down, the savings draw down continues. But I think if we've seen anything, it's that deposit levels broadly are still relatively high. And that means that with jobs still broadly plentiful outside attack, I want to be clear, there were some distressing layoff announcements, but jobs remain plentiful. It's what we're looking at the most closely. But right now, it's way too soon to call for a recession. This of a recession, if I get a growth rate, I want you to give me your growth rate for it if it's under 2 percent. To me, that's germane. If we have a 1 percent or one point four percent, all bundled in growth rate, isn't that a recession for a lot of Americans? It doesn't feel good. One of the big conversations that we're having is the fact that we're seeing sluggish growth rates, but still really significant and robust job ads. And most of those new jobs are going to still these sort of lower productivity service sector jobs. I think productivity is extremely low right now, and that's what makes it feel like such a grind. But this is really the difference between sluggish growth. We've had plenty of periods, remember 2015 16. You know, we basically had an earnings recession, but we didn't have a growth recession. You get periods of sluggish growth that don't check all the boxes of recession. It doesn't mean they're great and it doesn't mean that they're easy investing landscapes. I think you bring up a really important point about the forward guidance we're getting from companies. You know, earnings estimates going forward are still flat. Mean it come down a lot, but the forward 12 month is still at net net flat. That's not a recessionary outlook. In recessions, earnings historically fall 10 percent at least. I'm struck by everyone talking about this by vacation or just splintering in terms of the fates of different sectors. And you were before we got on air talking about this is an 18 wheeler and the Fed's just pumping the brakes on two of the wheels and then everything else keeps grinding along. And I wouldn't forget to look back. Yes. Is a grind when it comes to just gross numbers overall, but a real transition moment for this economy where it sort of accelerates the gap between the haves and the have nots, whether it's individuals or whether it's companies, the large ones with pricing power, those that are going to get subsumed or go out of business. How much are we at a tipping point that will rearrange the structure of this economy? I think, Alisa, I think we're already there. I think if you look at the cap, the share of capital going to labor, it's actually already increased. You know, we've already seen globalization really wipe that out significantly and we've bounced pretty significantly. I think when you look at the breadth of the market rally that we've seen, it's so narrow and it's so narrowly focused on these large cap tech companies. It makes the pressure on their earnings this coming week very acute. And I think beyond that, you know, look at the whole issue that the Fed is having with inflation. The wages that the historically sort of commodity high service industries is able to garner is really rising. You know, it's not necessarily good for profits going forward, but I think we have to acknowledge that maybe we had kind of stretch the rubber band of inequality so much that it is rebounding to some degree. I don't think that's all bad. The creative destruction we saw that your question was just brilliant. Let's go back a few years like think 1982, 1970, Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Westinghouse Electric Corporation, a company called Eastman Kodak Company, Union Carbide, Eco Ltd and others, Goodyear Tire. I mean, I think what you brilliantly asked about the superiority of technology is just American corporate history, but it's that simple. I would agree and pair that with these sort of right sizing of imbalances that have been created over all of this time, Larry. You mentioned how a lot of lower wage workers kind of getting more power in a sense that the power is shifting back to labor to demand more for their services. We got the results from McDonald's. We got the results from PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. And we can see that actually they are still able to pass along the price increases to consumers. How much is this a story that runs out of time and how much is this possible because of that power of labor? Basic. Keenness to an ability to pay more well, and I think add onto that the fact that when we look at these companies, the big tech companies right now, they're growing by expanding into each other's lanes for the first time in a long while. You know, they're very mature companies. And, you know, unlike before, where it was only focused on growth, I think now they're having to kind of cannibalize each other as they grow. And you know, Lisa, to your point, you know, the data point this week that I think is garnering so much attention for me is initial claims. You know, we've seen the tech layoffs. Let's see how it expand right abroad. We ought to be because right now I hear companies we're still working to retain labor, not just like it, like you said, learn more than any other chief U.S. economist. I know you've enjoyed the trenches of foreign exchange study. How does the dollar fit in to the dynamics to 2024? Weak dollar, strong dollar. Do we overestimate dollar movement? I think a lot of people right now are watching closely to see if the dollar weakens further from here. It's weakened significantly over the last year. But if you look at a long run view, it's relatively strong. I think that the humdrum around the dollar's less weaker status as a reserve currency is getting a lot of attention. And to me, that's one of the unspoken background stories of the strategic chess match, which is going on right now globally. So what is your run rate for GDP? I mean, twelve months out, all in GDP. I think it's something our audience with all the narratives Lisa's talked about, we've really lost scale of what is your statistic for real GDP, 12 months, 1 percent growth over entirety of twenty twenty three. I think we hit negative zero point five percent in the third quarter, negative one point five percent in the first quarter and then we bounce from there. I think it is a recession, but I do think it is more mild and that's because these big companies are needing to invest. When you talk about some of the larger companies cannibalizing from each other. Do you think that we're going to get. I know that Tom always talks about monopsony. Are we going gonna get basically oligarchies in every industry? Is that going to be how we emerge from this period? I mean, I think you could argue that we're already there, but it is something that America does well. It's destroy our oligarchs. I think, you know, I'm remember 15 years ago we just talked about Wal-Mart and how every single earnings cycle, they just got bigger and bigger and bigger. And then Amazon came along. I mean, you know, look back at history. It's rife with companies that really expand and blow our minds with innovation. And then 20 years later, they've been toppled by the next new thing. So, you know, are these the companies that are that are able to innovate and stay ahead of that? I think they're great companies. I just think that they're trading at to their PE ratios are too high right now. So as Tom mentioned, I've been a little bit all over the place today. I've been really interested in a number of different themes. And we keep going back to the one that's underpinning so much of what's going on economically, which is inflation. And we kind of hinted at it with respect to labor is power. And when is that going to wane? When we emerge from this, will it be to a higher inflationary regime based on that shift back to labor? I'm going to add more nuance and say that I think we end the year with inflation that's uncomfortably high, around 4 percent. But I do think that of course, we will face periods of lower inflation. I think that the 25 year low inflation, low volatility inflation episode is over. And going forward we're in a period of higher volatility, inflation, less ability to control inflation through globalization. And I think it means it implies more volatile monetary policy cycles. Lauren, thank you so much. With efforts investors, Lisa is the president was announcing his re-election, the head of PR for Pepsi-Cola was going, how dare he do that? Out came Pepsi the moment President Biden talked about a re-election that's out. I don't think we gave it enough love. Forget about 12 percent organic revenue. Frito Lay, this is potato chips. Thank you. I am fully aware I have up 16 percent organic revenue growth. Joe Weisenthal makes the statement here. It's all about pricing power with Jack Welch. Never dreamed if they can raise prices. We talked yesterday at shrink relation, shrink it the amount that you actually get and continue to sell. And this really raises this conundrum. Where is that weakness? If you can see Pepsi with their pricing power, you see McDonald's with their pricing power, you see Coca-Cola with their pricing power. Charles Kanter talking about quality and how that's there is quality there for the consumer in each sector. But to me, how long can they continue to do this? Well, that's the question. It's an art question. And the optimists would say Apple, Microsoft, PepsiCo, whatever, they can continue to do it. What's fascinating here and this goes back to some people alluding back to the Nifty 50 of the 60s and that, to your point, a monopoly in this odd thing monopsony, which is a different concept. Those two ideas lead to concentration. And I wonder if the theme a year from now or two years from now is just going to be mass concentration of selected successful companies. That's I wonder if that's where we're headed to. And Laura was saying we're already there. That's what you're seeing right now. So what about that zombie rollout? Right. When do we see the others would take it out of business? One that I think we're starting to see. I mean, the fact that Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing all of their stores, the fact that David's bridal will close all of their stores if they don't find a buyer. This isn't just a restructuring and a repackaging. This is a change in Manus Cranny, I would say. Credit Suisse is closing all of their stores. JetBlue reported first quarter operating revenue that MIT estimates. The carrier also reaffirmed its fiscal year earnings outlook. JetBlue says that in the second quarter it expects strong revenue growth to continue thanks to robust demand. And General Electric posted first quarter sales profit. That cash flow that was better than expected. The company also raised its annual guidance thanks to surging aerospace demand. G.E. wants to more than double earnings this year before separating its energy related businesses in 2024. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo and this is Bloomberg. It's a terribly stressful job, as you know. And the fact that he could still be president at the age of 86, Tony, is mind boggling. But it's worth noting that Donald Trump turns 77 later this spring. So it's not as if it's just one old candidate. It's two old candidates. It's 6:00 a.m. this morning. Gregory Valliere of EGF Investments really writing on people go. Who's Greg Valliere? Why is he on? And the answer is he puts out a brilliant short note. It depends. Before 5:00 a.m. hour, maybe the 7:00 a.m. hour as well. And Lisa, it's it's there's other notes like it, but he just brings in the business and finance sector into the Beltway. Like nobody, nobody does. And right now, that's going to be needed more than ever at a time of such uncertainty with the economy. We're talking just then with Lara rave about all of this, strengthen the economy. And then we got this data point about Philadelphia Fed nine year manufacturing activity for the month of April. It came in way below expectations we saw from the Dallas Fed yesterday. So this speaks to the other side of the story. And this really speaks to the politics of a moment when how do you get re-elected in an economy that's not going gangbusters? John from L.A. e-mails in and he notes that, you know, the market moved here to Stearns with some movement. Real yield doesn't move much for the two year yield for Port 0 3 percent. You want to do we get a two year under 4 percent again? And I mean, we're swinging back, maybe giving earnings guidance as well to that kind of slowdown. But you also wonder how much volume is and how jittery people are for the Philadelphia Fed on Manufacturing Activity survey for April to be moving yields this much time. Well, it's going to be more economic data as well. And we'll have that through the morning. New home sales here, 10:00 leading the way with those mortgage rates. You go to trade with us right now, director of economic policy research, Vera Partners. But far more political economic policy is well when an election starts 560 days out. Henrietta, what's the gridlock look like? What is the new gridlock after the election is engaged? The new gridlock is basically we get this debt ceiling passed us hopefully in the next month or two and then we move pretty much exclusively to China and there will be a focus on trying to craft a bipartisan bill. Any attempt to differentiate the Republicans from the Democrats on that front, and I suspect they'll both be jawboning about what could come on the China front, including tariffs, investment restrictions. Heading into seven. That's all we'll be. So that'll be the legislative debate. But does China fold into election results? The maxim I've always heard is that domestic issues are far more important in an election. Dash, does China play into the election? Dash. I think so. You have nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population who believes that China is something of an enemy to the United States. So it's a very popular bogey man. I think you have to question what the underlying macro economic data is going to look like. What's unemployment? You know, if it's still in the three and a half, even four percent range, it's not going to be that striking topic like it has been in years past eight, nine, 10 percent. If inflation has come down. And it similarly is not in the 8, 9, 10 percent range. You're gonna have an opportunity to focus on foreign policy because domestic politics or domestic economic policy data will have cooler temperatures. It will be big enough to occupy headlines every single day. So you can have an opening for China to be a conversation. A lot of shift right now when it comes to geopolitics, a lot of shift when it comes to economics. And there's not a lot of shift when it comes to the most likely match up for the 2024 election. It is President Biden who is in the running. That is what he said earlier this morning with the official announcement and former President Trump. This is the likely matchup. What does that say to you? That it's the two known entities going at it again? You know, it's really interesting, I'm trying to find a great way to say this, but as an analyst, we're always looking for some sort of nuance or edge to share with clients and help them have a little bit of extra juice going into any kind of a big event like this. But realistically, we have a pretty solid run rate to work with. Democrats won the midterm elections in 2018 by an overwhelming majority. Democrats won the 20 20 presidential election, picking up Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, even. We won the special elections in Georgia twice and then in twenty twenty two ran in a super high inflationary environment coming out pandemic in a race that Democrats had no business winning and the minority party lost in the most epic blowout since the 1930s. So it's really difficult to try to find a rationale for not knowing the outcome of the 2024 presidential election cycle. We've seen this fight literally four times now and each and each one in the same way. So it's difficult to find a way to explain or convince anybody, including my own brain, about how you could see Republicans win in this environment with the same candidate. How much is this Democrats winning and how much is this Republicans losing with respect to where the balance of power is in that party? I would definitely look at the key states. I mean, all our clients know what you all know. It doesn't matter what the national data is. It's really about key states on the Electoral College to look at Arizona. Look at Pennsylvania. I mean, those states. Joe Biden is ahead by four points, one point. And that's that's the outcome of the cycle. So you might have some scenarios where certain states are going more, more aggressively for Trump. But mostly it's going to be a national referendum in key states against the Republican caucus and their policies drawn up twice today. A question of progressives or liberals within the Democratic Party. I mean, in the Republican concept, there is this idea, Republican in name only. Is Joe Biden a Democrat in name only? I think that if you were to pull a Bernie Sanders or some of his supporters, they would say things along those lines, but it's really difficult to look at the track record and see a one point nine Shery Ahn dollar Carers Act bill passed in the first month of his administration. The chip's act, which was bipartisan, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and then the Inflation Reduction Act. There is establishment Democratic critic in name only agenda items like chips. And but then there's also those progressive items, green energy tax credits that are very expensive. And then obviously the one point I joined Doug Flood Relief Bill, which had a lot of progressive agenda items in there. So you can make bookcases. Thank you so much, Henry in the Trees. Director of economic policy, Veda Partners there. We've got to run because the news the news flow today is just extraordinary. I mean, do you and Lisa, you did such a good job on the earnings and, you know, like, am I right? McDonald's thumbs up, UBS thumbs down. I mean, it's that variance. It's that binary in terms of what industry are in as well, if it's physical stuff. It's harder, right? That's what we're finding. U.P.S., whether it's 3M. Yes, their shares are up, but they're they're cutting 6000 jobs. If it's stuff that you buy to eat or drink or go out and do, whether it's airlines, whether it's McDonald's that's doing well, and this is sort of how long can we continue in this sort of motley progression? We're trying to continue to the surveillance nap or to Manchester City Arsenal tomorrow. And I don't know if FRC is going to participate. It is plunging, folks. That is, I rarely use that word. But on an intraday chart, we are at 12, 18, 12, 16. And we're doing a freefall now down under twelve to eleven point eight eight. And suddenly and I do it with respect to all the challenges facing we don't want to be inflammatory to sell side is falling. I saw Janney, Montgomery Scott, Citigroup adjusting. Everyone seems to be adjusting. Do they? How do they get to 4:00 this afternoon? How long? It's a real question. And people are wondering who is going to come in and be the the white knight at a time when people don't want to buy it. I will point out that Pack West, which is going to report earnings today at 420 p.m. Eastern, those shares lower 6 percent in premarket trading. So you can see the sort of knock on effect of other weak links in how much you get ongoing declines there as well. The fundamental story here is it might not be a wholesale credit collapse of contagion. This is a fundamentally challenged business model where suddenly free money is not free. And those deposits cost a lot more, potentially even more than if you are a big bank. But there's other banks the same size that are, you know, relatively doing fine. It may be a changed environment. Net interest margin dynamics in commercial real estate in that. But to me and I don't know what is a Pacific what Western alliance, the Western alliance, Paso w other names, they're different than these other banks is what I would respectfully suggest. Sure. They're definitely idiosyncratic stories within the larger sector. The bigger economic picture, though, is that something has to give. You have to see some loans be being pulled back in order to deal with a different funding structure. So, yes. So perhaps not Armageddon. These are not necessarily representative, but there is a broader story here that affects more firms. At five point three million shares of FRC trading in the bid, repurchased popped off eleven point eighty six on FRC. So I think that's that's a story truly to watch. I mean, how do their executives react? We didn't hear from him yesterday in a conference call, did they? Redux it today was some form of statement. And even as soon as this morning, you know, I'm guessing I'm guessing they're on the phone right now. They're on the phone 1 800 Jamie, 1 800 hey around finding out. Anyone, anyone, anybody going to pick up the phone? Yeah, sure. This time around, extraordinary day and really gives you a flavor of it through the week. And on to the Apple earnings on May 4th after that Fed meeting. Microsoft this afternoon. This is Bloomberg Surveillance.