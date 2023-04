00:00

The contrarian trades kind of start to emerge and take a look at some specific names who are talking about Coca-Cola and drinking cans of soda. And they did report their first quarter organic revenue growth that dramatically surpassed expectations, I believe, up about 12 percent in the quarter versus nine point six percent. That was the estimate heading in those shares, not up that much. I think that's interesting. One point four percent gain. Those shares are basically range bound. This so far this year up only about 1 percent. So even some of these stalwart consumer names not exactly doing gangbusters there so far this year. UBS shares. This is interesting. The ADR is the rising about one point six percent ahead of the open here. This comes on the heels of what we saw from Credit Suisse. John, you said this, that it doesn't seem like all that much, 69 billion dollars of outflows relative to the sudden emergency rescue. Maybe this means that it'll be easier for UBS time to acquire Credit Suisse and make it work there tomorrow. And the speakers was People's Manus Cranny Dillon as being of report last hour. But the bottom line is, do they drop a bombshell tomorrow and say, here's our first lay off? No, our first rightsizing number of first rationalization. Sorry, Lisa, go ahead, please. I just had the one bombshell, in my opinion, it would be if they gave you a new framework for how long it would take. And it's a lot shorter if they might get a sense of that. Also, the PR story is going to be fascinating because if that inflows look tremendous relative to Credit Suisse's outflows and you put a number on Credit Suisse, what number was it in the end? I forget 6 Sonali Basak ISE now. Okay. Yeah. Yeah, they paid three billion dollars and their average was Credit Suisse and UBS. UBS tomorrow has got to come across as the savior of Swiss banking and not someone they're gonna make a deal from the regulator in Q1 just to give you one more stock show. Bed, Bath and Beyond. They filed for this High Flyers. Gone, is it? It's not a star stock this morning. It's not. Well, it's a meme in terms of how quickly it's going down. It's down 40 percent in money market trading. It is going to file for bankruptcy, but it did file for bankruptcy. But it's also this is really key. It's going to liquidate all of its stores. End to be. Bye bye, baby shoppers. This is easy, right? We all said that was David's bridal. They filed for bankruptcy. David's bridal. It's a bridal shower versus a great store. I'll let you discuss that in a second, but I do go for it. But I do think that this is interesting. Also, if they don't find a sale, a buyer imminently are going to close other stores. This is this is different. Could we could we pause here and pause here right now? This is my will leave many kids sitting on a couch with a laptop, lost money on this garbage, doing the mean thing. I just wonder how much money was lost by people doing the mean thing with Big Bath and Beyond. I just really wonder. I just wonder if people are good at best going in on those long, you know, out, you know, shelves just going up to the ceiling, covering all of the very industrial fixtures. That was a whole thing. This clearly some some brand value in that name. Still, Tom yelled into to see what happens with. It'll be I think a lot of people said the same thing about Sophie Kamaruddin and Blockbuster. Yeah. So they got.