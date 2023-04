00:00

China gets going. Banks keep going. And Fox, well, Fox gets out of the traps that it made for itself. This is Bloomberg Wall Street week. I'm David Westin. This week, special contributor Larry Summers on why we aren't more worried about that debt ceiling. We do need to have a fundamental conversation about the future of government finances in our country. Brian Moynihan of Bank of America. What the bank tremors did to regional and local banks. The good news is the basic industries reported good earnings across the board. And Rick Reeder of BlackRock on whether the Fed is too focused on inflation. Fed needs to exhibit a bit more patience. We don't have to hit the 2 percent target next month. Global Wall Street waited for direction this week and spent its time sorting through the tea leaves to find the next big thing. China reported numbers showing its economy and particularly its consumers, are starting up again after the Covid shutdown. Looks like we are in China. 18 ISE a lot and buying a lot of fancy pants jewelry. As Secretary Yellen tried to draw a line between U.S. policy that affects the Chinese economy and having a specific goal of slowing its growth. The United States will assert ourselves when our vital interests are at stake, but we do not seek to decouple our economy from China. A full separation of our economies would be disastrous for both countries. Bank earnings continued with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all posting some hits and some misses, but not a lot of evidence of real trouble following the tremors of March. We thought this would be the tea leaves who were looking for. Then we get guidance. It's kind of like we're not sure. Fox walk right up to the brink of a libel trial with one point six billion dollars on the line and got away with paying dominion. Only seven hundred eighty seven million dollars. Still one of the largest libel awards in history. Well, one thing Dominion earned as they are now the world's most famous voting machine. And the job cuts just kept on coming with Metta and Disney, both cutting thousands of jobs in a big pivot for both companies. In a way, they're a little worse than you anticipated because while Metta is cutting 10000 jobs now, they already cut 11000 in November. Disney losing up to seven thousand jobs across the board. And what about the markets? Well, they pretty much move sideways through the week with the S & P 500 down one tenth of a percent and just above 40 30. The Nasdaq giving up four tenths of a percent. And the yield on the 10 year moving up about 5 basis points to just under three point five, seven percent by the end of the week for their reaction to what we've seen. Welcome back. Now, Sharmeen, most of our rock money, she's Goldman Sachs wealth management CIO and head of investment strategy. And David Bianco of U.S. Group chief investment officer. Welcome back to both of you here in our studio, New York. Great to have you. So let me start with you, David. Does the equity market agree with the bond market about where we're headed? I don't think so. And then sometimes there are good reasons for the bond market and equity market looking like they're disagreeing when they're really agreeing. But this time around, I think the equity market is ignoring the recession signals that are flashing. Well, what do you think about that? I mean, are there recession flashing, signals flashing? And is the equity market disregarding? The cover for outlook this year was question heavy fog. And the whole point was that there was a lot of uncertainty. There's heavy fog. And to have too much conviction on the probability of a recession is not prudent. We actually think the probability is 45 to 55 percent. We've never been this high and we've never had a 10 percentage point range. So our view is a recession is not obvious and clients shouldn't position themselves saying there is a recession and let's go underweight equities or there's no recession. We should go overweight equities. And we actually don't think the bond market and the equity market are sending mixed signals. If you look at where the equity market is and where interest rates are and you compare them to a period like two thousand and three, four or five, six, that average period, the equity risk premium, meaning the incremental earnings yield relative to treasuries is the same today as it was then when interest rates were the same level. So we don't think it's actually an inconsistent message. What about the so-called credit crunch? It's not a crunch at all, but at least as credit tightening already agrees with that. I mean, what is that going to do? Does that make the likely recession go up? There's no doubt that we are seeing tightening of lending. So if you look at the loan officer surveys, more people are pulling back on lending than not. Quite right. You see it across the board, all sectors, real estate and otherwise. But the fact is, is that already priced in the market and is a growth rate of around one point four or one point six percent, that's the range we have actually reflecting that. We believe it is growth will probably be slower by about point 4, 2.5 percent because of tightening of credit, but not so much to cause a recession. David, were you on this unlikely to recession and particularly let me tie in the credit tightening with what the Fed's likely to do is just let the Fed off the hook a little bit. Well, it's helping the Fed, but the Fed has more work to do. We expect another hike in May and there might be more hikes perhaps in the autumn if inflation doesn't come down faster. I agree with Sherman. The equity market under the surface, there has been a defensive rotation. So there is some acknowledgment of the risks ahead. And the equity risk premium is also a healthy equity risk. Under normal conditions, we're trying to figure out if earnings are sustainable and if these interest rates are sustainable. There's risk that interest rates go up after this flight to safety. And I think the bond market is doing right now and earnings are going down. We're in a profit recession. We'll talk more about it later. But there's more risk to the earnings outlook. Shery Ahn, let's switch to China just for a while. We've got China data out this week that were somewhat encouraging about growth. You have a big report out actually on China. You actually even have a chart in which you compare what happened to a hundred million dollars at the blow point of the great financial crisis and invest in a different security. Take us through that chart. Yes. If I had to say over the last 20 years of being in private wealth management, it's one of my favorite charts because we've had a U.S. preeminence investment view. And this chart bears the fact that this is actually what is happening. And we think that's going to continue and that is very important in terms of flow of funds into the US. What the chart actually shows you is if you had put in, let's say, a hundred dollars in U.S. equities, the S & P 500 versus one hundred dollars in emerging markets or in developed non U.S. markets or China, what would the return have been? You would have earned eight hundred dollars if it was in U.S. equities. In only about two hundred and fifty in Chinese equities. So in spite of all this growth and enthusiasm for China and has not been a good place to invest at all, in fact you'd only earn about a third. And going forward, we think there's too much euphoria that this recovery from the lockdowns would be that meaningful. We can have a short term recovery, but generally we think China is going to have a substantially slower trend growth. And we encapsulated it all in our report called Middle Kingdom Middle Income. They're not going to escape the middle income trap. David, too much euphoria over China. Do you agree? I think there is a bit of too much of your here. You saw here over the reopening in China, and it's good for China, it's good for China's service consumption. But I don't think it's going to stop the profit recession that we expect at the S & P. And the interesting thing is America is the greatest. And U.S. equities over the past 10, 15 years have been the place to be. Large caps, growth stocks, tech stocks. And suddenly investors have said, why should I just deviate from what has worked so well over the past 10 years? The trouble is, things are changing and uncertainty on the ability of profits to keep growing at a strong pace and interest rates stay low is the concern. So I don't want to be cute about this, but this is sort of like past performance is not a predictor of future society. Right? Is that is your point about Sherman's chart? I mean, that is all fine and good. Going back to great financial results going forward might be quite different. We're facing more challenges. I mean, so the gap between the U.S. and the rest of the world may not continue to be as big in terms of outperformance, but the growth in the U.S. is driven by earnings per share growth. It's not driven just by price action and multiple action. And if you look at the earnings per share growth in the U.S., the other countries don't even come close. If you look at China, it has lagged. And it's not looking at a particular window where earnings per share growth may have been much higher. It's actually looking at long term earnings growth in the US and sector by sector. Most of them have underperformed the U.S. I love what you're saying. I'm happy to elaborate on it. There's a difference between growth and good return on capital and the S & P 500 and American companies. They know how to get strong returns on their incremental investment spending and a lot of that has come through globalization, digitalization, and we have to see how much more upside there is on those things. Well, let's just end on that globalization question, because I'm not saying we're going entirely away from globalization, but it's not going to be the way it was in the past. It looks like it's going to be more divisive than it was in the past. Shery Ahn, how does that affect your analysis? If one has to think of which country in the world has benefited the most from globalization? It has been China. China's growth rate is completely dependent on globalization. They have huge surpluses. They've used that surplus to build the property sector, build the infrastructure, infrastructure business that they have and very dependent on exports. If globalization at the margin decreases a little bit. And globalization peaked in 2000 and 8 before just at the peak of the global financial crisis, then they are going to be hurt the most and the US hurt the least. So in fact, the slight the globalization even would be very beneficial for the U.S. and hurt China. OK. This is a great conversation. So let's continue it. Coming up, we're going to continue this market conversation with David Bianco and Shery Ahn, most of our guy. And and we're going to bring back the iconic LS that the original Wall Street? We updated, of course, for 2023. That's coming up next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. The continuing comeback of the volatile technology sector left NASDAQ with a gain for the week can't scare our elves, though their consensus on the Dow Jones outlook for the next three months remains an ultra bullish plus six. So quickly, was the mood improving that one of our bullish chief elves, Michael Metz, grew cautious and changed his vote on the next six months to neutral, bringing our elves index down a notch to a still bullish plus 3. There was no stopping Nasdaq, Amex or Russell would seem to be operating in an entirely different parallel universe, which come to think of it. Maybe we're good elves come from our crew or unchanged at a highly bullish plus seven. That, of course, was a loser, guys talking about is high Connick ls on the original version of Wall Street Week back in January of 1998 and today. Today we are bringing those owls back, modified and updated a bit instead of 10 technical factors crunched by a contributor, which was what Lewis at our elves are real people there. The twenty four equity analysts Bloomberg has relied on for years to come up with a consensus call on where the S & P will end up the year. And as of this week, the median of their projections was four thousand twenty five with Tom Lee, a fun strat, the highest at four thousand seven fifty. And Michael Kantrowitz of Piper Sandler, the most conservative, projecting the S & P 500 will end the year at three thousand two hundred twenty five. Every week when a check in to see how they are doing and whether they have moved their projections. Still with us, our Sara Sharmeen, most of our rock money of Goldman Sachs and David Bianco of D.W. ISE Group. So it's great to have you here back. Sharmeen, tell me about David Khosla. He's a 4000 right in the middle. Yes, he is. And we obviously have to get it with each other all the time. We go through their earnings views and our earnings views. And why are they different and what's driving it? It's interesting because John Hatzius, our chief economist at Goldman Sachs, has a 35 percent probability of a recession. It's one of the lowest in the industry, actually, compared to somebody like Bill Dudley, who is at 60 percent. So it's very important what is actually being factored into David's numbers. Our view is that there is the S & P will end up the year at 40 to 50. So a 13 percent total return. We allocate a 50 percent probability to that. And then we have a 20 percent probability that it actually does much better. And you end up with something like a return in the 20s plus percent. Now, there's a small probability to the downside, but nothing like the lows you have within you. We are more down like 30s. There's a 30 percent probability of thirty six hundred. Our view is that in the background, that backdrop for earnings is generally modestly positive. David, essentially you were an elf. Yeah, that's right. I was an elf. Hopefully I haven't graduated to troll, but yeah, I was one of those equity strategist for many years. And the forecast S & P Target still do. But what we do now, we're on the buy side and those are sell side strategist, research strategist, estimates for the S & P. And then you also have a bottom up numbers that come from the individual analyst covering securities. So we all moderate to that. That's wonderful stuff. That's something that Wall Street pays a lot of attention to. And so you see a high and a low. What are the factors going to determine whether it's high or low? From your point of view, David, whether whether the high turns out to be correct or the lows? I. I think 4000 on the S & P at the end of the year, a little bit above 4000 for the S & P early 20 24 is a fair, reasonable outlook. But I I think there's downside skewed risks more than usual. I think it's quite possible the S & P revisits thirty six hundred thirty seven hundred before it moves to something well above forty two hundred. So, sure. I mean, you have somebody supporting David Kostin, right, in 4000. Thanks so much to David Bianco and Sharmeen most of our money. Coming up, the tremors sent through the banking sector by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank have raised new questions about the role of our biggest banks and our smallest. We're going to hear from both Brian Moynihan of Bank of America and Durant Williams of Southern Bancorp. That's coming up next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. This is Wall Street week. I'm David Westin the failure Silicon Valley Bank sent shivers through the entire banking industry, particularly when it comes to the trust depositors place in their own banks. We spoke with Brian Moynihan, chair and CEO of Bank America, about the lasting effects of what we've seen. I think at the end of day, a crisis is too strong a word. And words like that get used a lot and. But end there was a fair amount of disruption for a few weeks there. Well, certain business models were sorted through. And but on the other hand, you could see and we could see the stability and the other business models which would have worked your way. Banking is down very granular business and stuff. And so the good news is you're seeing the earnings by the broad industry come out this week. You're seeing if things have have sort of played out that way, which is very specific business models because of unique circumstances of the last 24 months of 36 months of massive amount of cash put in the system and then rates changing court people and those had to be sorted out. The good news is the basic industry is reporting good earnings across the board. Deposits have come down, but that's intended by the Fed taking money out of a system that's got to come out of somewhere. Banking system is what they want to do to frankly make credit tighter and help slow down the economy. So that's gone on. But look at the capital. Liquidity and earnings power of all these companies have been tremendous. And that's that's reassuring to people. And that's good news because in the end of day, the banking system reflects economy in American economies around the world. And you you hope it's in good shape. And it is. There's no question. Good. You are banks at an inherent disadvantage on their business model in this sense. You're funding by demand deposits that people by definition can pull whenever they want. You're putting into long term assets that are long term as opposed to some of the private credit outfits. You get locked up capital for a long period of time that they can match with the assets. You have an inherent mismatch in the deposits versus the asset and we manage that. That's why we have a management team of people and that's managed to maintain a balance and that sensitivity. So up 100 basis points. We make three billion dollars more in an eye down when we make three billion less on a base of your fifty five billion dollars a year. So it's a little bit of moving of money, but that's how you balance it because the entire balance sheet moves and every looks at certain parts of it in this book. So it's it's it's the way you manage money. So our consumer customers, 80 percent of balance have been here customers for 10 years plus, you know, even our commercial side. Same thing. All a balance of people been relationships for a long time as customers ran around for decades, decades and decades in some cases. And so they're very stable. It's just a matter of the ebbs and flows of the rate environment will change the profitability. But you say as a business model flight, there's only four companies have made more than 15 billion dollars in America in the last eight years in a row to the banks. And so I don't think the business models. As the head of Bank of America, who is almost unique insight into the American economy and specifically the consumer, I know you said that march over March consumer spending is a symptom. You're taking more provisions against possible some losses on some. What does that say about what's around the corner? Are you seeing the end of the spurt in consumer spending? So three, three different topics. One is consumer spending in March was up 9 percent over last March across all the different forms in April. That slowed down a little bit. We'll see how it ends up. But that slowed down. It was slower in January, very pick back up in March. That that means that the consumer is still doing things. They're travelling. It's a lot more on travel outside the home experiences, so-called theaters, etc. Concert tickets, sporting events, everything is going strong there. When you look at April, you've seen a slowdown. But the debate's going to be is that due to some attacks, timing and stuff? Because that's change as you see it play out. But the consumer is in good shape. They have more money in accounts than they did by the panic, by multiples, especially the lower stratas. The ones that don't have it are there for the wealthiest consumers aren't platform because they put the money into the into the first in the market, now into the in the money funds save money, the credit quality, our charge, our freight. This quarter was a number of which is about a third under where it was 19, to give you a sense saying. But that's a 53 year low of 90. So the credit quality is unbelievable. And so that's good news. Are we put in a provision? Yeah. Because we keep planning on this recession. Seems to always be out there that we haven't gotten to yet. And then the third thing is that consumers have capacity to borrow. So the usage of our lines of credit on the consumer side. Home equity loans are down by 30 billion and outstandings 20 by now stands during a pandemic. Card lines are down from probably one hundred and some billion, down about 90 billion. Neighbor down. A lot of 78 come back up. So there's plenty of borrowing capacity for consumers. So that means the consumer is going to be there and employee, which means the job of the Fed is tougher. And that's why the Fed has to be more resilient because a consumer drives the U.S. economy and the consumer is still in the game. And if consumers don't, Floyd, and we're paying our colleagues and teammates more, they'll be in the room and then they have money in accounts and are spending. And that's not true for every single human being in America. But it's the average is true. And that was Brian Moynihan, chair and CEO of Bank of America. To get the full picture. We also talked with the leader of a distinctly local bank, Deron Williams, the CEO of Southern Bancorp. That's a community development financial institution serving those living and working in the Arkansas Delta. The failure of a Silicon Valley bank and other banks, its failure of banking when I wanted to managing assets and liabilities, right. And so we don't have more than 90 percent of our deposits held to maturity. We don't have more than 90 percent of our depth of our investment held to maturity, our deposits that are above the FDIC insurance limits. And so we know our customers will not to protect them. And we're doing a solid job and it's cause unnecessary angst. But we're trying to relieve those fears. A lot of concerns, as you suggest, about withdrawal of deposits. And we've seen deposits go down and a lot of banks. Did you lose deposits because of this? Yeah, fortunate we did. And again, because we know our customers and we own the phone, we call them and we let them know that the deposits were safe. And one thing we're actually seeing, we actually are seeing people who care where the money spends a night they want to bank with institution that is mission focused, that's focused on serving the real economy. And so we're actually gaining some deposits. And so I know that's not true across the board. And little concerned about some of deposits running from your regional and community banks. But that's not what we faced during Summer Road posing that we really increased the level of insurance well above 20 thousand dollars to a million dollars or even beyond that. What do you think about that? You got maybe a smart idea, right? In an effort to relieve the fears and calm the fears so wouldn't be more run of the banks, what the federal government did in saying we're to protect all the depositors. I think of that bank was smart. But what it did, it actually created this idea that some banks are safer than others. Right. That some banks are too big to fail. I think community banks were too important to fail because we're banking Main Street. And if we don't have the deposit base, then we can't lend to the small businesses that we lend to who actually create the jobs in America. Darren, do you have any concern at all that the government starts guaranteeing all deposits, no matter how limited, how big they are, that they'll start getting into your business more? Because typically when the government gives you something, they ask for something back, right? Right. Well, clearly, that's a concern. And we'd rather we rather not had that. But we want to ensure that our customers feel safe because it is important that the community banks have those deposits, because that's the base of which we use to lend to small businesses who create the jobs in America. And so we're pretty excited about these opportunities that we see coming from this. We want to relieve our customers fear. But at the heart, America's economy needs a diversity of institutions. Not not every community has a large money centered bank. So in seven markets we serve, we're the only bank in town in six or one of only two. That's 13 markets where there, you know, there's not much, much choice in the banking space is consolidated. So 15 years ago, the word was. Fifteen thousand banks in America. Today. Forty five hundred. Yes. So we're serving people who often are not served well. By large, banks could just not present. Thanks to Darren Williams, Southern Bancorp CEO. Coming up, could the price of getting inflation back down to 2 percent. Be too high for the economy to pay? We'll ask Rick, leader of BlackRock. That's coming up next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. Interest rates, they've been all over the place from the negative rates that ECB President Legarde was gingerly trying to recover from less than a year ago. We are turning our back to negative interest rates. We are moving very likely into positive territory, to rates going up higher and faster than ever before with uncertain effects. The interest rate tool as a means of controlling inflation is a second. Kevin Church with a dull knife. Because you hit the housing sector. You hit the manufacturing sector. You hit parts the economy. Then a very high sensitivity to interest rates and quantitative tightening like we've never seen before. The Fed has to meet this now with raising rates and Q2 and the new poor. This isn't the raising rates. It's the Kuti. We've never had QE before like this. Therefore, we've never had Kuti like this. So now the question is where things will settle down. Will we come back to the very low pre pandemic levels, the way the IMF predicts in its latest world economic outlook, or as Nobel Prize winning economist Michael Spence has warned? Are there long term structural factors that favour continued inflation and higher interest rates? There's been a fundamental sort of structural shift in the global economy. The world in which we had very strong deflationary pressures from just endless supplies of tradable goods coming from emerging economies. Those days are fading, if not over. And when it comes to interest rates, there is one person we want to talk to. That is Rick Rieder, a BlackRock, where he is a global CIO for fixed income, as well as head of global allocation there. And on top of all that, he was just named by Morningstar, the outstanding portfolio manager of 2023. Congratulations, by the way, on the award. David, thanks a lot. Thanks for having me. So there's a lot of debate about where we're headed and interested in the short term, but also in the longer term where we're going to settle down when all this is over, whenever that is. Give us your perspective, not just on that question, but does the Fed have the right way of thinking about the question? Yeah, I mean, boy, it's a pretty complex question because there are so many factors at play today. In fact, we introduced in the last month, we introduced something that was part of the equation that the financial sector instability and the banking system. So that introduced another dynamic to the Fed, which quite frankly, I think has an influence. So, listen, I think the Fed is right to focus on inflation. We've got the funds rate up and the market's projecting they're gonna go to five and a quarter, which seems about right. This is where the funds rate is going to get to. But now you have to think about, you know, you've gone from zero. I think where we were last year, the funds rate was a 50 basis. This time last year were 50 basis points. And we're doing a hundred 20 billion QE. Now we're going to the other extreme. I think the thing that Fed really has to focus on now. Can you move and then to hold rates here for a period of time without doing too much damage to the economy. You've seen damage in the banking industry. You've seen damage of commercial real estate. You're seeing damage playing out in auto finance. And I think the Fed really needs to think about let's be patient now. So if they're trying to figure out how much damage are we doing, how much can we tolerate? What factors should they be looking at? What is on their dashboard should be on their dashboard saying, wait a second, this is damage is is too much. So I think people underestimate first all commercial real estate is about a 10 trillion dollar market. Residential real estate is about four times the size. The other stat that only people realize the banking system is critically important, but it's only about 15 percent of how you measure it of the financing in the country. So you've got to think about what other things. Boy, did he hurt the banking system. How much capital when you move rates this much, you think about other areas, venture capital, et cetera. That's part of why we've never seen rates move this much higher. We've never seen this much QE put in and then let's back off. And so there are so many considerations. Modern economies, incredibly complex. Yes. I understand you're not saying we shouldn't pay attention inflation at all, but there are other factors as well. I know you have a different sort of analysis comparing on the one hand, unemployment with inflation, sort of a traditional way of doing as opposed to and comparing employment with real wages. So if you go back. Yes. So that, you know, the judicial misery index, unemployment, inflation and the Fed job is how do we improve both of those for the general well-being of the economy. However, at a unique point in time, why is inflation higher? You have to exaggerate the shocks. Yet a pandemic and the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus come and try and trying to solve that. And then you had a war, a global war that in fact, infected food prices, energy prices and other way will create a globalization that creates some durable inflation. So those were pretty extreme dynamics. So now we have to like how does the Fed bring that inflation down? But it's pretty hard to bring those big macro structural dynamics down quickly. However, if wages for the people that are being affected by higher shelter, food, energy costs are higher, maybe we can tolerate it a bit longer. And maybe the costs of bringing that inflation down unilaterally to a 2 percent goal is too painful to create. To take through 2 or 3 million people out of work to 2 3 people are getting hurt by this inflation. There's a trade off today is as long as wages are up, as long as we're moving capital to labor, which is happening today and has been happening, that's really effective. So I just think Fed needs to exhibit a bit more patience. We don't have to hit the 2 percent target next month. So time is really important, what you just said. How much time does the Fed have with the 2 percent? They've sort of put that marker down. They can't just walk away from it. But how much time do they have to get there? Yeah, I mean, the Fed, you know, if it gets a lot of credit there, a lot of critics and a lot of criticism. And can we pause for a year, coupons for six months? You can see real credit contraction. The banking system is going to amplify that credit contraction. You're going to see the natural forces and you're seeing things like trucking. You think about how pressurized that was. I've seen some doubt about trucking be in a recession now. A lot of supply chain issues are alleviating themselves. Give it a bit of time and use some of the things like food costs that comes down. So let's be specific here. When you say pause, pause now before the made decision and by the way, when do they start coming down again? So I think the debate I think they're gonna get in a room and I think there are different constituents on that Fed committee. I think they're gonna get in a room and hash out. Can we pause now? My sense is as long as the economy's OK, as long as you don't see more stress in the banking system, my sense is they want to do one more. And then I think that will be the compromise. We'll do one more and then we're going to they're going to put it on hold. Listen, I. The markets have priced in that the Fed's going to ease. It's a lot of it's come out recently, but it's priced in. They're going to start easing. It was in the summer. So I think the Fed is going to start easing next year. It's possible in December. What are the markets telling you, Rick Reader, about coming down? Because there was something in the last Fed minutes suggested some of what we're seeing in the Fed funds futures right now is a matter of liquidity injection because of the financial issues with Silicon Valley Bank and the likes wasn't so much about an anticipated cut. Now you hear people all the time saying the markets are stupid. They think the Fed's going to ease. Of course, the Fed's not going to ease. Markets are actually not that stupid. What they're doing is they're pricing in two things. One, that liquidity is a menace. People are piling huge amounts of money. And we haven't seen these short term interest rates. I mean, you can buy even buy commercial paper at 6 percent. And so people are like, get me. I want to lock in maybe a little longer term if I can lock in these short term interest. This is a massive amount of liquidity that's come in. That's one. Second being with Pete, when the Fed cuts rates, people don't believe it's going to be well, we'll start easing gradually 25 basis points. If the banking system is a problem, if you have more duress in the system, they're going to cut interest rates really quickly. You know that 100 basis points at a time. So what the markets are doing is a probability adjusted ratio of actually maybe they're not going to cut rates gradually. Maybe they cut them a lot. Well, if they start cutting rates because of some pressure on the bank, how does it work? Does that ease some of the mark to market problems? We saw, for example, at Silicon Valley Bank Treasuries on the books. They're not worth as much as they used to be. Yeah. This was a unique that was described as crisis is a unique period in the banking system. And so you think about what happened, the banks were getting hurt on. But what quality assets, treasuries, agency mortgages, to a large extent, a commercial real estate being an issue, obviously, but was incredible as you got hurt two ways because your assets on the balance sheet were getting hurt because yields moving higher the same time your funding costs were going up significantly. You're getting hurt on both sides. Ultimately, the only way you get the banking system in a period of greater stability, again, protect deposits from not flowing out. But you've got to normalize the price of your assets on the books with your cost of funding coming down. And so that is but that's part of why I think they're gonna be cutting rates today. A lot of the assets on banks balance sheets are yielding three and a half and they're funding about five and a half. That is a losing proposition. And so you've got to normalize that, get the assets up in price and bring your funding and bring your funding down. And that you have to get that's the only way you're going to get there. How much of that is inherent in demand deposits because you're funding short term. By that definition, you're making longer term investments if you're a different kind of asset magic and lock up money, the investments for a longer time. Do you have an advantage over the banks? What does it mean for the future of banking? How much I mean, is that I mean, that's that is a tricky question. And, you know, one of things I think about all the time is it gets a capital. Its what are your assets? What are your assets liability, your cost? What are you getting paid on your assets campaigning, your liability in what's the term of each? I think something is going to happen. The backside, as you can see, capital raised in the banking system. But I think regulation and efficient regulation will be. How do you manage duration? Well. Well, how much downward pressure on the real economy is the uncertainty imposed? Yeah. So, you know, this is part of the reason why I think the Fed has to pause because nobody has the playbook for this and nobody really knows. Listen, I think when you stress it, you think about, you know, you're going to get credit contraction. How much does that affect GDP? You know, I've seen numbers all you know, I would say it's not a bad assessment to say it's 50 basis points on GDP. Let's say you were running real GDP. That was gonna be about 1 percent this year. You've taken about half off of it. What does it mean for investment, though, is incredibly stratified. There are cyclical parts of the economy and non cards. Parts of the country. They're interest sensitive parts of the economy. Non-interest sense of, you know, today a lot of the equity investments were making things like defense, health care, parts of technology, not that interest rate sensitive. I'd rather stay there for a while, see how the cyclicals play out, see how what is sensitive, sensitive, the interest rate plays out. And so it changes the investment paradigm. The other one that changed the investment paradigm is if you can buy short term interest rates, it's like you can sit in. You know, people say, you know, what are you doing with your cash? My cash is my best friend today. You mean because I'm garnering talk about commercially at six percent, five and a half to six for three months, six month, nine month paper. It changes how you build a portfolio today in a big way. Rick, thank you so much for being back and also a great area. That's Rick Raider of BlackRock. Coming up, we'll wrap up our week with our special contributor, Larry Summers of Harvard. That's next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. Wall Street week, I'm David Westin, we're joined now once again by our very special contributor here he is, Larry Summers of Harvard. Larry, thanks so much for being with us. Once again, one of the big topics of conversation, a growing topic is that debt ceiling. You've talked on this program before about how unthinkable it is that the U.S. would default. And yet it seems like we're getting closer and closer to that point. What is the right solution? Is President Biden right in saying we shouldn't be talking about controlling our spending, we should be talking about controlling our spending. We should not be talking about anything in the context of hostage taking and threats that are damaging and counterproductive for everybody. Look, we do need to have a fundamental conversation about the future of government finances in our country. We need it because of increases in national security outlays. We need it because the price of the things the government buys, whether it's health care or research services or any other kind of services, are going up much faster than the price of other goods. We need it because fairness is clearly a fundamental concern for the American people. And there are all sorts of tax loopholes that remain in our system, but we don't need any of that. None of it in the context of a threat to default on our debt. Larry, do we need to find a way or do we know the way? More or less? We just don't need we need the political will. Let me go back to base closings, for example. Let's go back to Social Security, back to the Reagan restoration. We had a bipartisan commission get together and then up and down vote in the Congress. Isn't that the way to do it? There may be a formula like that, but I tend to think the problem is the problem, not the precise process. And that if there is a absolute determination on both sides to get through, the problem away will be found. And without that, you can find all the commissions and all the political devices you want and you're not likely to solve the problem. So I'd rather focus on the need for the key leaders, President Biden, the majority and minority leadership in the House and the Senate to just recognize that default is unacceptable. It's not realistic to think that we're going to produce any kind of meaningful, broad fiscal reform in the context of a hostage taking rush deadline over the debt limit. Another subject that's getting some attention this week is what I'm now told is Dede dollarization. That is the question about whether the U.S. has reserve currency is at least losing market share. There's a report on the Bloomberg that actually last year it lost market share at 10 times the rate that was the average of the last 20 years. Should we be concerned about the U.S. dollars position as the reserve currency for the world? David, first, with great respect to the Bloomberg organization, losing share at 10 times the previous rate is a classic how to exaggerate with statistics thing. If it was only losing share at a tenth or two tenths of a percent a year, then 10 times in the previous year wouldn't prove anything at all. I think the lesson of history is clear. We might have the dollar or lose its status, but if we do, it will be the least of our problems. If the dollar loses its status, it will be because the United States is no longer respected and strong in the world. It will be because we've accumulated a set of untenable debts. It won't be because we were doing everything right and remain a global superpower and people just tried to move out of the dollar. Where are they going to move? Are they really going to hold large quantities of assets in R and B? There has never been a country where there was as strong desire to move as much capital out of the country as we're seeing in China right now, albeit blocked by controls. Is that really going to be a place where people are going to decide? They want to hold reserves on a massive scale. I have to say, David, I. I doubt it. I think we should concentrate and focus on our fundamentals, our national strategy. And if we're successful, we'll be OK. With respect to the dollar. Larry, we heard from your successor has sent Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week in a major address on U.S. China relations in which she talked about taking steps to protect our national security. Without intending necessarily to hurt the economic situation. What did you take away from what she had to say and where that's pointing us in U.S. relations with China? I admire Secretary Allen, and I think the tone of her speech was very much appropriate. There's a phrase in the export control community, small garden, high walls that I think captures exactly the philosophy that you need to figure out what absolutely needs to be restricted and restricted strongly and not try to go after everything else. We have renounced new trade agreements as a major tool of strategy. We have declined to reduce tariffs, even where reducing tariffs would improve the competitiveness of our exports. And we just aren't providing the resources to the world on the scale that the Chinese are. So, Larry, let's wrap up with a short version of long, short something we're doing here now where you're telling us your long or short on people and situations. And first of all, let's start with you on Mars. He had his record rocket ship go up for four minutes and then blow up. They're debating whether that's a setback or not. Are you long or short on that? Elan Musk making it to Mars? Longer than I am on NASA, I think he'll get. I think he may well get there and I suspect if anybody gets there, it will be him. We also had a very big. Really a record libel judgment result of settlement actually with Fox and Dominion this week. Putting aside the merits of that, are you long or short on fundamental changes in the news media has gone changed as a result of that settlement? I doubt that's going to be the settlement that's going to produce a fundamental change. I think the problems in the news media are driven by two things. They're driven by technology and they're driven by what the electorate wants. And I don't think this libel judgment is going to change either of those. So I think that's going to be a challenge with us for a long time. And finally, on a sports note, you've got a couple of Boston teams in the playoffs here. You get the cell takes are up to nothing. You got the Bruins, the tied 1 1. Are you long or short on both those teams making it all the way? I'm long on the prospects for both of them, though that may be along with my heart as much as with my head, a true sports fan. That's fair enough. Okay. Thank you so much. Much for our very special contributor here on Wall Street is Larry Summers of Harvard. Coming up, when the best of intentions may not lead to the best results. That's next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. Finally, one more thought. The law of unintended consequences. When we set out to do one thing and it leads to an outcome we never anticipated. American sociologist Robert Merton first laid it out in a paper back in 1936. Though it's been kicking around since 16 92, when John Locke wrote about how a law restricting interest rates might well have the unintended consequence of hurting borrowers by discouraging lending. These days, consequences we didn't intend are everywhere we look. Take the Fed, who tried to get inflation back under control by raising interest rates and managed to sideswipe Silicon Valley Bank and tech startups in the process. What's most predictable is that they're going to come down. Except we can never seem to predict what seems to be most predictable. Not to mention rich New Yorkers getting interest only mortgages for their Hamptons estates. There were tons of loans to wealthy clientele that were interest only mortgage payments or the Walt Disney Company thinking it was standing up for LGBTQ plus members of the community by taking a position against proposed Florida legislation only to wind up with the governor threatening to build a prison next to Disney World. People have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another, maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Are someone even satellite? Maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless. Netflix had the best of intentions to create a mega hit with Love is Blind. The franchise built with the premise of getting people who'd never seen each other get engaged, only had a crash and burn its own network. A huge disaster for Netflix. I mean, they, you know, made a big deal about we're gonna do more live events. This is not a great start. And maybe the most ironic of them all. Major League Baseball, we already talked about that new pitch clock. They rolled out when spring training began. Essentially all events in the game are going to have a clock on them and batters and pitchers are gonna have to comply with those requirements, deliver pitches on time, get in the box on time, things like that, which we think and hope is going to create a better pace of play. Cut out some get time. I mean, really like highlight and bring forward the best parts of our game, which is like guys playing the actual game, not just standing around fixing their batting gloves. But now it turns out that it has been so successful that fans don't have time to go get a beer, leading four teams to extend beer sales into the eighth inning. Phillies pitcher Matt Strom is concerned about the fans showdown with a faster paced game in Egypt being a man of common sense. The game is going to finish quicker. Not much beer sales. Back to the sixth inning to give our fans Hang Seng. Talk about unintended consequences. That does it for this episode of Wall Street Week. I'm David Westin. This is Bloomberg. See you next week.