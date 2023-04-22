Balance of Power Full Show (04/21/2023)

00:00

THEY COULD DO IT ONCE AGAIN. WHAT IS GOING ON? TAKE US BEHIND THE WALL. WHAT IS GOING ON THAT THE SUPREME COURT? > > THE FIRST THING TO UNDERSTAND IS WHETHER TO UPHOLD OR NOT THE STATE THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REQUESTED ON THE BAN. WE HAVE A COUPLE OF LAYERS HERE. IF THEY GRANT THE STAY ON THE RESTRICTIONS, THAT MEANS THE STATUS QUOTE PREVAILS IN THE DRUG IS AVAILABLE ALSO BY MAIL AND GENERICS. IF THEY DENY THE STAY, THAT MEANS THE RESTRICTIONS GOING TO AFFECT SO YOU CANNOT GET THIS DRUG BY MALES OR GET THE GENERICS. HE WOULD HAVE TO GET A DOCTOR TO PRESCRIBE IT AND THAT WILL CHANGE THE WAY WOMEN GET ACCESS. JOE: COULD THERE BE LIMITED RESTRICTIONS? IS THERE AN IN BETWEEN RULING THAT MIGHT NOT GO AS FAR AS TEXAS BUT APPLY SOME RESTRICTIONS TO THIS DRUG NONETHELESS? > > A VERY INTERESTING SCENARIO WE ARE WATCHING FOR IS THAT THEY CAN DECIDE TO TAKE UP THE CASE. WE HAVE TWO LOWER COURTS IN CONFLICT. YOU HAVE TEXAS, WHICH HAS IMPOSED THE BAN. YOU HAVE A WASHINGTON BAND WHICH HAS ALLOWED THE FDA TO CONTINUE TO DISTRIBUTE THIS MEDICATION. SO THAT IS ANOTHER SCENARIO WE ARE WATCHING FOR. ANNE-MARIE: THE FACT THAT THEY HAVE NOT YET COME OUT AND THEY ASKED FOR THIS EXTENSION. WHAT DOES THAT TELL US? > > THEY ARE NOT REVEALING WHAT IS GOING ON, BUT WE THINK THEY HAVE POSSIBLY COME TO A DECISION, BUT THE EXTINCTION MAY HAVE BEEN TO ALLOW SOME JUSTICES TO WRITE THEIR DISSENTS AND PUT DOWN THEIR POSITION ON THIS. THERE IS A VERY SLIM CHANCE THEY COULD NOT ACT BY THE MIDNIGHT DEADLINE. IF THAT WERE TO HAPPEN THE BAND WOULD GO INTO EFFECT BY DEFAULT. JOE: WE ARE HEARING FROM A LOT OF DIFFERENT VOICES ON CAPITOL HILL. WE ASKED DEMOCRATIC SENATOR TINA SMITH. HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID. > > THIS IS A PLACE WHERE I AGREE WITH BIG PHARMA. THERE WAS ONLY ONE RIGHT THING FOR THE SUPREME COURT TO DO. PEOPLE SHOULD NOT THINK THERE IS A LEGISLATIVE FIX IF THE COURT FAILS TO UPHOLD THESE RESIDENTS. JOE: CHECK COME OUT THERE MAY NOT BE A LEGISLATIVE FIX, BUT SOME HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE MOVING LIANA IN ADVANCE OF THIS RULING . DO LAWMAKERS HAVE ANY SAY? > > IT IS A FAIR POINT TO SAID THE SPOTLIGHT IS ON THE COURTS NOW. DEPENDING ON THE DETAILS OF THE RULING, I IMAGINE THAT WOULD DICTATE A LEGISLATIVE PUSH THAT DIRECTS THE FDA TO POTENTIALLY TAKE SOME DIFFERENT PATH FORWARD THAT COULD COMPLY WITH WHATEVER THE OUTCOME OF THIS. THERE ARE TONS OF LEGISLATIVE INITIATIVES BY DEMOCRATS THAT DEPENDING ON HOW THIS GETS INJECTED INTO OUR POLITICS COULD BE RE-UPPED. FOR EXAMPLE, I THINK A LOT OF DEMOCRATS LOST INTEREST IN GETTING RID OF THE HYDE AMENDMENT THAT BARS FEDERAL FUNDING -- FOR ABORTION. DOES THAT COME BACK? THERE WERE PREVIOUS UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS TO ENSURE THAT THERE WERE NO LEGAL NEGATIVE RAMIFICATIONS FOR PEOPLE WHO CROSS STATE LINES TO GET AN ABORTION OR PEOPLE WHO HELP THEM. THERE IS NO SHORTAGE OF DEMOCRATIC LEGISLATION ON ABORTION AT CHRIS -- ABORTION ACCESS. THIS MAY PROVIDE A POLITICAL IMPETUS DEPENDING ON THE OUTCOME OF THIS. BUT ALSO, THEY PROBABLY WILL BE READING THE DETAILS OF THIS TO SEE IF THERE IS SOMETHING THEY CAN DIRECT THE FDA TO DO OR OTHERWISE INCREASE ACCESS. ANNE-MARIE: LET'S GET TO WHAT YOU SPENT MOST OF YOUR DAY ON AND THAT IS THE DEBT CEILING. KEVIN MCCARTHY DOES NOT HAVE THE VOTES. DOES HE GET THEM IN TIME TO BRING THIS BILL TO THE FLOOR? > > REPUBLICANS WON A VOTE BY THE END OF NEXT WEEK. THEY NEED 218 VOTES OUT OF 222 MEMBERS. THEY PROBABLY ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE 218 MEMBERS UNTIL THEY ARE JUST ABOUT READY TO GO TO THE FLOOR. IT WILL BE A MESSY PROCESS RIGHT UP UNTIL NEXT WEEK. DO THEY SUCCEED IN GETTING IT TOGETHER? BETH IS A TOUGH PREDICTION. THERE IS NOT A BIG CAUCUS OF PEOPLE SAYING THEY HAVE FUNDAMENTAL DISAGREEMENTS. THERE ARE DEBATES OVER IT IS 20 HOURS PER WEEK OR 30 HOURS PER WEEK OF WORK REQUIREMENTS. ANNE-MARIE: IS CENTRIST REPUBLICANS IN FIGHTING DISTRICTS THAT WILL VOTE FOR THIS? > > I HAVE HEARD A FEW MORE MEMBERS ON THE CONSERVATIVE END SAYING THEY ARE PUSHING FOR MORE. IF YOU GET A HARD TIME IN YOUR DISTRICT YOU CAN TELL PEOPLE HONESTLY THIS BILL WILL NOT BECOME LAW. THIS IS TO GET THE PRESIDENT TO NEGOTIATE WITH THEM. JOE: THE WHITE HOUSE IS WAITING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS HERE. THE PRESS SECRETARY TALKING ABOUT THE DEBT CEILING EARLIER TODAY. LISTEN. > > WE DO NOT WANT TO NEGOTIATE ON THIS. WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THEY DO WHAT THEY DID THE LAST THREE TIMES AND AVOID DEFAULT. THEY NEED TO PUT A CLEAN BILL ON THE FLOOR SO WE DO NOT CONTINUE TO HOLD THE AMERICAN ECONOMY HOSTAGE. THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE DOING AND IT WILL HAVE DANGEROUS CONSEQUENCES. JOE: THE WHITE HOUSE HAS BEEN NOTHING BUT CONSISTENT. BUT IS IT POSSIBLE THAT KEVIN MCCARTHY BRINGS THIS BILL TO THE FLOOR WITHOUT KNOWING THE OUTCOME? > > IT WOULD BE REALLY BAD FOR HIM TO HAVE A FAILED VOTE. THAT IS WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE AND A LOT OF DEMOCRATS ARE WAITING FOR. IF KEVIN MCCARTHY MAKES A FOOL OF HIMSELF AND DEMONSTRATES SHE DOES NOT HAVE 218 VOTES, YOU HAVE TO WONDER DOES MITCH MCCONNELL STEPPED IN? DOES THE POLITICAL CALCULUS CHANGE? KEVIN MCCARTHY'S HAND IS STRENGTHENED IF HE CAN GET TO 218. IF HE FAILS IN FRONT OF EVERYBODY, THAT IS THE WORST CASE SCENARIO. WE COULD HEAR ABOUT DELAYS RATHER THAN JUST HOLDING THE VOTE WHERE THE LEADERSHIP DOES NOT KNOW WHAT THE VOTE WILL BE. ANNE-MARIE: WHAT ARE THE CHANCES MITCH MCCONNELL WILL SAY STRIKE A DEAL WITH THE DEMOCRATS? > > THEIR STRENGTH IS IN THEIR HOUSE MAJORITY AND HE HAS BEEN CONSISTENT FROM REPUBLICANS REGARDLESS OF MODERATES. THEY KNOW THE TIP OF THE SPEAR FOR REPUBLICANS IS THE HOUSE MAJORITY. THEY WILL GET THE MOST OUT OF THIS IF PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS TO NEGOTIATE WITH KEVIN MCCARTHY. YOU COULD SEE A BIDEN AND MCCONNELL DEAL. THE MOST CONSERVATIVE OUTCOME THAT REPUBLICANS WILL LIKE THE MOST WILL COME FROM FORCING THE PRESIDENT TO GET INTO A ROOM WITH KEVIN MCCARTHY. JOE: THE ONE THING THEY STILL DO NOT HAVE ITS X DATE. WHEN THAT ARISES THAT WILL FINALLY LIGHTS THE FIRE? > > THEY REALLY NEED TO BE MOTIVATED BEFORE THAT. WE JUST GOT PAST TAX DAY. THERE WILL BE GROUPS DOING THE MATH. I AM NOT SURE WE WILL GET THAT UNTIL. WE COULD SEE MORE INFORMATION COMING OUT IN MID MAY. THEY NEED TO MAKE PROGRESS BEFORE WE GET CONFIDENT ABOUT WHAT THE X DATE IS. BECAUSE WHEN WE GET MORE INFORMATION, I MIGHT BE BAD INFORMATION. JOE: MANY THANKS TO YOU. A GREAT CONVERSATION TO GET US TODAY. COMING UP, THE DEADLINE LOOMING. WILL THE SUPREME COURT BAN THE ABORTION PILL? WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE FUTURE OF THESE MEDICATIONS? WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE RULING DUE OUT TODAY. NEXT ON "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TV. > > ONE ISSUE IS HOW MANY COMPANIES HAVE STEPPED UP IN THESE DIVISIVE TIMES, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE ISSUE OF ABORTION, THERE ARE COMPANIES THAT HAVE TRIED TO ENSURE THERE -- THEY ARE STILL PROVIDING ACCESS. ANNE-MARIE: THAT WAS AN ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT BIDEN AS THE FIGHT OVER ABORTION ACCESS PLAYS OUT IN THE TOP COURT. CORPORATE AMERICA CONTENDS WITH HOW THEY RESPOND TO THESE RESTRICTIONS. IT HAS BECOME MUCH MORE DIFFICULT FOR CORPORATE AMERICA TO NAVIGATE THE SOCIAL ISSUES. > > IS DEFINITELY VERY TOUGH. SOME COMPANIES RUSHED TO TELL THEIR EMPLOYEES THEY WILL PAY FOR TRAVEL IF YOU HAD TO SEEK AN ABORTION OUT-OF-STATE. BUT COMPANIES ARE STILL UNDER PRESSURE TO CLARIFY THEIR STANCE ON ABORTION AND WE ARE SEEING THIS PLAY OUT IN THE PROCESSING SEASON WHERE SHAREHOLDERS PUT OUT DIFFERENT PROPOSALS. BACK IN 2019 WE WERE NOT EVEN SEEN THE REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH, NOW WE HAVE SEEN DOZENS OF THESE PROPOSALS. ABORTION IS A SOCIAL ISSUE THAT FALLS INTO THIS BROADER ESG UMBRELLA AND COMPANIES ARE FACING A LOT OF OTHER ESG PROPOSALS OUTSIDE OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH. YOU WILL NOTICE IN TERMS OF SHARE, ANTI-ESG MAKEUP ABOUT 8% OF THIS. WE HAVE ALSO SEEN A MASSIVE UPTICK ON THAT. ABOUT 60% HIGHER COMPARED TO LAST YEAR AND THIS IS PART OF THE WHOLE NARRATIVE AROUND WOKE CAPITALISM AND THE PUSHBACK AGAINST THAT. IF YOU LOOK AT NEWS TRENDS, STORY COUNT RELATED TO WOKE, WE HAVE SEEN A REAL PICK UP. WE SAW BACK IN MARCH AS WELL AROUND THE FAILURE OF SILICON VALLEY BANK. JOE: NOBODY CAN DEFINE WHAT WOKE IS, BUT WE CAN DEFINE ESG. MOST PEOPLE DO NOT TRY TO UNDERSTAND WHAT THESE LETTERS STAND FOR. WE HEAR A LOT ABOUT ESG BECOMING A CLIMATE ISSUE, BUT THERE WAS MUCH MORE TO THOSE THREE LETTERS. > > THERE IS THE ENVIRONMENTAL PART. BUT THEN THERE IS SOCIAL, UNDER WHICH ABORTION WOULD FALL. GOVERNANCE AS WELL WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT CORPORATE BOARDS. ALL OF THESE ARE ISSUES THAT ARE A PART OF THESE ESG ISSUES. BUT YOU DO HAVE THE ANTI-ESG PUSHBACK WHICH SPEAKS TO THE POLITICAL DIFFICULTY WHEN COMPANIES ARE TRYING TO NAVIGATE SOME OF THESE ISSUES. LOOK AT DISNEY, WHICH ALREADY HAD ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING. INVESTORS WERE PUSHING BACK AGAINST EXPENSES ON ABORTION AND LGBTQ RIGHTS PRETTY HEAVILY. THIS IS ALSO PLAYING OUT IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA WITH GOVERNOR DESANTIS. ANNE-MARIE: WHAT COMES TO MIND RECENTLY AS WALGREENS. THEY GOT HIT OVER THE HEAD IN BLUE STATES. > > THIS IS AROUND THE ABORTION PILL SO IT COMES BACK TO THE ISSUE OF THE DAY. YOU HAD A DOZEN ATTORNEYS GENERAL IN STATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY WHO SAID THEY CANNOT DO THAT. WALGREENS SAID WE WILL NOT SELL IN THOSE STATES. THEN WE HAD GAVIN NEWSOM IN CALIFORNIA SAYING WE WILL NOT USE WALGREENS FOR BUSINESS. AND CALIFORNIA IS A MASSIVE POLE -- PUBLIC INFLUENCE. JOE: IF THE COURT SIDES WITH THE TEXAS RULING ON MIFEPRISTONE, THINGS JUST GOT MORE COMPLICATED FOR CORPORATIONS. > > ABSOLUTELY, JUST FROM A PR STANDPOINT, YOU HAVE TO BE CAREFUL AROUND THE MESSAGE AND. AND LITERALLY, WHAT DO YOU DO? WHAT DO YOU PROVIDE FOR HER EMPLOYEES AND WHAT DO YOU TELL YOUR INVESTORS? AND THERE IS THE PHARMACEUTICALS ASPECT OF IT. THE IDEA THAT SUIT COMPANIES ARE SUDDENLY FRONT AND CENTER BECAUSE THIS IS NOT JUST ABOUT ABORTION, THIS IS ABOUT THE FDA. JOE: WE ARE GETTING TO THE POINT HERE WHERE REPUBLICANS ARE AT ODDS WITH CORPORATIONS AND DEMOCRATS ARE WITH BIG PHARMA. WHAT IS UP IS DOWN. COMING UP, WE WILL TOP THE COMPLEXITIES OF THE EXPECTED ABORTION PILL RULING WITH LAW PROFESSOR MARY ZIEGLER. THAT IS UP NEXT ON BALANCE OF POWER AND BLOOMBERG TV. JOE: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TV. THOSE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ABORTION DEBATE AWAITING THE SUPREME COURT RULING TODAY ON WHETHER A WIDELY USED ABORTION PILL CAN BE USED. THE RULING TODAY COULD HAVE BROAD IMPLICATIONS FOR HOW ALL PHARMACEUTICALS ARE REGULATED. WE WELCOME BACK MARY ZIEGLER, LAW PROFESSOR AT UC DAVIS. THANKS FOR JOINING US. ARE YOU SURPRISED WE HAVE NOT RECEIVED A RULING YET? WILL THIS BE A LATE FRIDAY NEWSBREAK? > > IT MIGHT BE. WE HAVE SEEN ORDERS OF STAYS EXPIRED AND THAT MIGHT HAPPEN TOO OH. I AM NOT SURE WHAT TO EXPECT. IT MAY BE THE COURT WAS WAITING ON ANOTHER DISSENT FROM UP JUSTICE OR EXPECTING PROTESTS AND HOLDING THE RULING UNTIL LATE IN THE DAY FRIDAY. ANNE-MARIE: IS YOUR THINKING THAT BECAUSE THEY HELD IT SO LONG THAT THEY WILL MAKE A DECISION THAT IS CONTROVERSIAL TO WELL POLES ARE POINTING TO COME UP WHICH IS THAT MOST PEOPLE WANT TO SEE MIFEPRISTONE AVAILABLE? > > I DO NOT KNOW. THIS IS A COMPLICATED CASE. WE KNOW HISTORICALLY THAT AT TIMES WHEN ONE OR OTHER OF THE JUSTICES IS WRITING A RESPONSE TO THE DECISION, THAT IT CAN BE TIME-CONSUMING. WE HAVE ALSO SEEN IN RECENT DAYS THAT THE TEXAS JUDGES RULING WAS RELEASED FAIRLY LATE ON A FRIDAY BEFORE EASTER WHICH SOME PEOPLE BELIEVE WAS TO REDUCE PROTESTS. WE CANNOT RULE THAT OUT HERE. WE ARE DEALING WITH THE SHADOW DOCKET. JOE: YOU MENTIONED AN INTERESTING POSSIBILITY AND BATTED THE COURT DOING NOTHING, JUST ALLOWING THIS TO EXPIRE. > > WE HAVE SEEN THE COURT DO IT BEFORE WHEN WE WERE DEALING WITH THE LAW THAT ALLOWED ANYBODY TO SUE DOCTORS AND OTHER PEOPLE WHO HELP PEOPLE SEEK AN ABORTION. THAT EXPIRED WITHOUT THE COURT WEIGHING IN. AND THAT PRODUCED CONTROVERSY THAT THE COURT WAS NOT TAKEN THIS SERIOUSLY. THE COURT AT THE THE MATTER IN A DIFFERENT WAY DOWN THE ROAD. BUT THERE IS PRECEDENT FOR THAT KIND OF THING OCCURRING. ANY POSSIBILITY IS STILL ON THE TABLE AS WE WAIT. ANNE-MARIE: ON THE TOPIC OF IT EXPIRING WITH NO COMMUNICATION, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES HAS MADE THIS APPEAL. WITH THAT NOT BE A MASSIVE SLAP IN THE FACE? > > IN NO WAY, I GUESS. I AM NOT EXPECTING THAT TO HAPPEN FOR WHAT IT IS WORTH. IT IS EVEN POSSIBLE THAT THE COURT COULD KICK THE CAN DOWN THE ROAD AGAIN AND EXTEND THE DEADLINE FOR ANOTHER SEVERAL DAYS. THE OTHER JUSTICES WILL ISSUE THESE DAYS WITH NO TIMELINE. JUSTICE ALITO HAS A HABIT OF INSTITUTING THESE DEADLINES, BUT JUST PART OF WHY WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THIS, SO IT IS NOT CLEAR. I THINK IT WILL MAKE THE COURT LOOK BAD IF THEY DO NOT RULE ON THIS AT ALL. JOE: SO WE WILL LIKELY GET SOMETHING HERE. ANOTHER EXTENSION WOULD BE UNPRECEDENTED. IS THAT POSSIBLE THE SUPREME COURT TAKES UP THIS CASE ON ITS OWN? HOW LONG WOULD THAT MEAN IN TERMS OF WAITING FOR AN ANSWER? > > THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS ASKED FOR THE COURT TO EXPEDITE ITS REVIEW OF THE MERITS. EXPEDITE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN QUICKLY. IT COULD MEAN THE COURT PUTTING IT ON THE DOCKET , BUT NOT NECESSARILY IN THE NEXT MONTH OR FEW WEEKS. SO IT IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE COURT WILL DECIDE IT WANTS TO SAY SOMETHING ON THE MERITS OF THIS. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN IN THE COURT WILL WAIT THE PROCESS OUT IN THE LOWER COURTS. SOONER OR LATER WE WILL GET A RULING. WHAT WE HEAR FROM THE COURT TODAY MAY BE FAIRLY ON ENLIGHTENING. --UNENLIGHTENING. WE MAY OR MAY NOT KNOW MUCH ABOUT WHAT THE JUSTICES ARE THINKING. ANNE-MARIE: WE HAVE LESS THAN SEVEN HOURS TO WAIT. MARY ZIEGLER, LAW PROFESSOR AT UC DAVIS. COMING UP, DEFENSE CHIEFS AROUND THE WORLD MEETING IN GERMANY AS UKRAINE PUSHES FOR MORE SUPPORT. > > WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST, SO MANY THINGS ARE IMPOSSIBLE, THEN THEY BECOME POSSIBLE. WHY WASTE TIME? > > WHY GET FRESH AT THE OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD UP THEIR CAPABILITIES? WHY NOT ENDED SOON? OUR THINKING IS WE NEED TO CHANGE OUR APPROACH FROM, WE WILL STAND WITH UKRAINE FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES TO LET'S FINISH IT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BECAUSE EVERYDAY RESULTS IN THE DEATH OF OUR PEOPLE IN THE BATTLEFIELD. ANNE-MARIE: THAT WAS THE ADVISOR TO UKRAINE'S DEFENSE MINISTER. TODAY, THINK UNITED STATES PLEDGED TO TRAIN UKRAINE FORCES ON TANKS. 31 OF THE TANKS WILD BE DELIVERED NEXT MONTH. WE ARE PLEASED TO BE JOINED BY THE FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO NATO, KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON. HE KEPT MAKING THE CASE THAT UKRAINE NEEDS F-16S. WHEN DO YOU THINK THEY WILL GET THEM AND DO THEY NEED THEM RIGHT NOW? > > I THINK THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE AND THE SOLDIERS HAVE SHOWN US SO MUCH COMMITMENT, BUT THEY ARE LOSING THOUSANDS OF THEIR PEOPLE. THEY ARE LOSING THEIR INFRASTRUCTURE. I THINK AT THIS POINT THAT WHAT THEY ARE ASKING FOR IS REASONABLE. I THINK AIRPOWER, LONGER-RANGE MISSILES, IS VERY REASONABLE. IF THEY COULD TAKE OUT THE BASES IN RUSSIA THAT ARE LAUNCHING THESE MISSILES OR DRONES ARE THESE AIRPLANES THAT ARE DROPPING THESE MISSILES, I THINK WE WOULD START SEEING A MORE LEVEL PLAYING FIELD. I THINK IT IS TIME TO GO FOR A WIN AND NOT JUST A STALEMATE. JOE: THAT IS CERTAINLY WHAT HE TOLD US YESTERDAY. IT COMES DOWN TO A QUESTION OF STRATEGY AND BEST USE OF RESOURCES ACCORDING TO SOME. KELLY GRIECO FROM THE SIMPSON CENTER SPOKE TO THE ACTUAL STRATEGY IN WHAT UKRAINE NEEDS. LET'S LISTEN. > > SWITCHING TO THE F-16 IS AN ATTEMPT TO MAKE THE UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE INTO THE AMERICAN AIR FORCE. UKRAINE FACES A DIFFERENT PROBLEM SET. THEY ARE AT A DISADVANTAGE AGAINST THE RUSSIANS. RATHER THAN FIGHTING THEM SYMMETRICALLY WITH F-16S, IT IS FAR MORE EFFECTIVE TO CONTINUE WITH AN ASYMMETRIC STRATEGY. JOE: WHO IS RIGHT ON THIS ONE? SHE WOULD BE DOUBLING DOWN INSTEAD OF PLAYING WITH FIGHTER JETS? > > I THINK ALL OF THE ABOVE. I THINK WE NEED TO STRATEGIZE TO WIN AND WE NEED TO DO IT AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE SO THAT THE REBUILDING PROCESS FOR UKRAINE CANNOT GO FORWARD. I THINK THIS MEANS THAT UKRAINE MUST WIN. WE MUST STICK WITH THEM THROUGHOUT. AND I THINK THAT MEANS THAT AT THE TIME TO MAKE THE DECISION THAT WE WILL HELP THEM WIN DECISIVELY. ANNE-MARIE: WE ALSO HAD THE NATO SECRETARY GENERAL IN A SURPRISE TRIP TO KYIV. TAKE A LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY WHEN HE GOT TO UKRAINE. > > WE HAVE AGREED THAT UKRAINE WILL BECOME A MEMBER. UKRAINE NEEDS SECURITY. BECAUSE NOBODY CAN TELL WHEN AND HOW THIS WILL END. BUT WHEN IT ENDS, WE NEED TO ENSURE THAT HISTORY DOES NOT REPEAT ITSELF. ANNE-MARIE: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF HIS -- JENS STOLTENBERG GOING TO KYIV AND SAYING UKRAINE WILL BECOME A PART OF THE ALLIANCE? IS HE POKING VLADIMIR PUTIN? > > I THINK NATO HAS SAID ALREADY THAT EVENTUALLY UKRAINE WOULD BE AN ALLY IN NATO. ONE THING PRESIDENT PUTIN MISJUDGED IS THAT UKRAINE WAS ON THE VERGE OF GETTING INTO NATO AND USING THAT AS AN EXCUSE FOR HIS AGGRESSION. UKRAINE IS A VERY IMPORTANT PART OF NATO. IT HAS BEEN SINCE THE END OF THE COLD WAR. THAT HAS ALWAYS BEEN IN THE CARDS, THAT WHEN UKRAINE WAS READY THAT THEY WOULD BE ABLE TO GET INTO NATO. WE DO HOPE THAT IS THE CASE AND WHAT JENS STOLTENBERG SAID WAS EXACTLY THE ATTITUDE OF OUR NATO ALLIES. BUT UKRAINE WAS NOT READY. THEY WERE A VERY VALUABLE PARTNER FOR NATO. WE DO WANT THEM TO BE AN ALLY IN THE FUTURE AND I THINK THE FUTURE IS AT THE RIGHT TIME. SO NOW WE NEED TO HELP THEM FEND OFF THIS TERRIBLE AGGRESSION AGAINST THEM. THEY HAVE FOUGHT VALIANTLY. WHEN THIS IS DECIDED, WHICH WE HOPE SOONER RATHER THAN LATER, THEN WE WILL START TRYING TO HELP THEM REBUILD FOR SURE. AND WE WILL THEN BEGIN TO LOOK AT WHEN THE TIME IT WOULD BE RIGHT FOR THEM TO BE AN ALLY. JOE: AMBASSADOR, THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR OVER A YEAR. THERE WAS A DEBATE IN WASHINGTON OVER WHETHER THE U.S. SHOULD BE COMMITTING THESE MANY RESOURCES TO THE WAR EFFORT IN UKRAINE. KNOWING THAT THIS HAS BECOME A BATTLE OF ATTRITION, HOW MUCH TIME DO WE HAVE TO PLAY HERE? WHEN DOES THIS WAR NEED TO BE WON? > > I THINK PUTTING A TIMETABLE ON IT IS VERY DIFFICULT. UKRAINE HAS THE POSITION THAT YOU CANNOT DO A CEASE FIRE RIGHT NOW BECAUSE THE TERRITORY OF UKRAINE HAS BEEN INVADED AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO PUT IN PLACE WHERE THE RUSSIANS ARE NOW. YOU NEED TO GO BACK TO THEIR BORDERS WHERE THEY UKRAINE'S FEEL THEY CAN NEGOTIATE FROM THE POSITION OF STRENGTH, WHICH IS THERE SUFFERING THE BORDER. I THINK AT THIS POINT, WE HAVE TO RELY ON THE UKRAINIANS TO MAKE THAT DECISION. AND YES, WE WILL STICK WITH THEM. AND GUESS, IT IS COSTLY -- AND YES, IT IS COSTLY, BUT WE HAVE NOT PUT ONE AMERICAN TROOP ON THE GROUND THERE. HE IS NOT ASKING FOR TRIPS, HE IS ASKING FOR ARMS. -- HE IS NOT ASKING FOR TROOPS, HE IS ASKING FOR ARMS. IT IS IN AMERICA'S INTERESTS AS WELL AS THE EUROPEAN INTERESTS. OTHER AUTOCRATS NEED TO SEE THAT WE WILL STAND UP, WE WILL NOT LOSE INTEREST, THAT WE WILL STICK WITH ALLIES AND COMMITMENTS THAT WE HAVE MADE. CHINA NEEDS TO SEE THAT, NORTH KOREA NEEDS TO SEE THAT. IT IS A MESSAGE THAT IS FOR AMERICA'S INTERESTS AS WELL AS THE EUROPEANS THAT WE STICK WITH UKRAINE AND THAT UKRAINE WIN AND THERE IS A PEACEFUL SETTLEMENT. WE WILL CERTAINLY WANT TO DO EVERYTHING TO HELP THEM REBUILD FROM THIS ATROCIOUS AGGRESSION OF RUSSIA ON THE SUBORNATION. ANNE-MARIE: THERE IS ANOTHER PLACE OF INTEREST RIGHT NOW AND THAT IS SUDAN. TAKE A LISTEN. > > WE DEPLOYED SOME FORCES INTO THEATER TO ENSURE THAT WE PROVIDE AS MANY OPTIONS AS POSSIBLE IF WE ARE CALLED ON TO DO SOMETHING. WE HAVE NOT BEEN CALLED ON YET. OUR FOCUS IS TO MAKE SURE WE CONTINUE TO DO PRUDENT PLANNING AND WE MAINTAIN AS MANY OPTIONS FOR OUR PRESIDENT AS POSSIBLE. ANNE-MARIE: SHOULD BY UNITED STATES BE EVACUATING U.S. CITIZENS RIGHT NOW FROM SUDAN? > > THAT HAS TO BE A DECISION MADE BY THE ADMINISTRATION WHICH HAS THE PEOPLE THERE. I KNOW IN MY HEART THAT THEY WILL DECIDE . THE SITUATION THERE IS VOLATILE, IT IS DANGEROUS. OUR OFFICERS ACT VERY BOLDLY AND REPRESENT OUR INTERESTS AND SAFETY FOR OUR OWN PERSONNEL, BUT ALSO MAKING SURE WE DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO MAKE THE TENSIONS GO AWAY OR LESSON THE TENSIONS. IT IS VOLATILE RIGHT NOW. I WOULD NOT PUT MY OPINION THERE BECAUSE THEY KNOW MORE INSIDE INFORMATION THAN I WOULD. JOE: KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON, THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US TODAY. COMING UP RON DESANTIS GOES TO WASHINGTON. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT THE PLUSES AND MINUSES FOR THE POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE. THAT IS UP NEXT ON "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TV. > > IN WASHINGTON DC, BIG CONSERVATIVE VICTORIES ARE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN. IN FLORIDA, WE DELIVER BIG VICTORIES EVERY DAY. WE REJECT THE CULTURE OF LOSING THAT HAS INFECTED THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IN RECENT YEARS. JOE: THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER ON BLOOMBERG TV. THAT WAS FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS TRYING TO RALLY GOP SUPPORT IN THE NATION'S CAPITAL. OUR POLITICAL PANEL JOINS US TO DISCUSS. A CULTURE OF LOSING? > > WHAT IS HE TALKING ABOUT? IT MUST BE DONALD TRUMP'S LEADERSHIP OF GETTING ELECTED AND THEN LOSING MY HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH THAT. A LOT OF THE CRITICISM HE IS GETTING FROM REPUBLICANS IS THAT THIS IS TOO SOFT AN ATTACK ON DONALD TRUMP, WHO WAS KICKING YOU OUT OF THE DOOR. ANNE-MARIE: I WANT TO BRING YOU THIS WALL STREET JOURNAL POLL, WHICH SAYS DESANTIS ADVANTAGE HAS FALLEN TO A DEFICIT AND HE NOW TRAILS MR. TRUMP 51% TO 38% AMONG VOTERS. > > HE HAS GOTTEN THIS POSTINDICTMENT RALLY. HE HAS SEEN DESANTIS STUMBLE IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, EVERYTHING FROM DISNEY TO THE SIX-WEEK ABORTION BAN. HE HAS ALSO BEEN LOSING SUPPORT IN THE FLORIDA LEGISLATURE WITH A NUMBER OF MEMBERS ENDORSING DONALD TRUMP. WE ALSO HEARD IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, FORMER MEMBER OF CONGRESS , A REPUBLICAN, COME OUT AND SAY RON DESANTIS NEVER SPOKE TO ME WHEN WE WERE IN THE LEGISLATURE TOGETHER. DONALD TRUMP HAS PROVEN TO BE A REALLY GOOD RETAIL POLITICIAN. DESANTIS CONTINUES TO STUMBLE. HE WILL HAVE TO START TO RECOVER SOON. JOE: ARE YOU TAKING NATIONAL POLLS SERIOUSLY RIGHT NOW? SHOULD RON DESANTIS WORRY ABOUT THIS? HE HAS NOT ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY. > > I THINK HE HAS HAD A BAD MONTH WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHY HE IS PULLING THE WAY HE IS. AND YET NOTHING IS TERMINAL. EVERY SINGLE CANDIDATE HAS A BAD PERIOD OF TIME. JOHN MCCAIN IN 2008 WAS IN LAST PLACE AT THIS TIME AND HE WOUND UP WITH THE NOMINATION. IF HE DOES NOT WRITE THE SHIP, REPUBLICANS WILL QUESTION WHETHER OR NOT HIS CAMPAIGN IS ON TRACK REGARDLESS OF WHETHER OR NOT HE HAS ANNOUNCED. ANNE-MARIE: WHAT YOU CAN TRACK US THESE LAWMAKERS COMING OUT AND ENDORSING THE FORMER PRESIDENT. A LOT OF REPORTING SAYS IT IS PERSONAL. TRUMP GETS ON THE PHONE AND SAYS I NEED YOU TO COME OUT AND SPENDS TIME WITH THEM. DESANTIS SENDS AN AIDE. > > DO NOT WATCH THE POLLS BECAUSE THE POLLS ARE NOT REFLECTING THAT. WHEN HIS CAMPAIGN IS REFLECTED IN IS THAT THEY ARE NOT REACHING OUT. HIS TRIP TO NEW HAMPSHIRE, HE DID NOT ACT LIKE A GOOD RETAIL POLITICIAN. THOSE ARE THE THINGS THAT PEOPLE ON THE INSIDE ARE WATCHING. THERE ARE A LOT OF CAMPAIGNS THEY HAVE TO CHANGE THEIR APPROACH. MAYBE THEIR APPROACHES WE DO NOT CARE IF WE GET ALL OF THESE ENDORSEMENTS. UNTIL YOUR OWN STATE ENDORSES AGAINST YOU. ANNE-MARIE: ENDORSEMENTS COME FROM RELATIONSHIPS. > > IT IS A NICE THANK FOR TRUMP TO HAVE DONE THIS BECAUSE IT MAKES DESANTIS LOOK WEAK, BUT IT DOES NOT MAKE TRUMP LOOK STRONGER. IF I HAD TO BET WHO WILL WIN THE STATE OF FLORIDA, DESANTIS IS GOING TO WIN. EVEN THOUGH IT IS NOT REFLECTED IN THE NATIONAL NUMBERS. JOE: HE HAS BEEN TRYING TO SHOW A MORE HUMAN SIDE, MORE AFFABLE APPROACH. HE WENT TO SOUTH CAROLINA WITH HIS WIFE AND THEY TALKED ABOUT THEIR WEDDING, TRY TO RELATE WITH PEOPLE. LISTEN TO HOW THIS ONE. -- WENT. > > SHE SAYS I WAS TALKING TO MY PARENTS AND THEY WERE INTERESTED IN DOING THE WEDDING AT WALT DISNEY WORLD. > > I REMEMBER WHEN THIS BROKE IN THE NEWS. EVERYBODY THOUGHT IT WAS SO SCANDALOUS. YOU CAN GET A ROUNDUP OF THE STORIES YOU NEED TO KNOW TO GET YOUR DAY GOING IN TODAY'S EDITION OF DAYBREAK. BLOOMBERG SUBSCRIBERS CAN GO TO DAYB GO ON THEIR TERMINALS, AND IT IS ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOBILE IN THE BLOOMBERG ANYWHERE APP. YOU CAN CUSTOMIZE YOUR SETTINGS, SO YOU ONLY GET THE NEWS ON INDUSTRIES AND ASSETS YOU CARE ABOUT. ANNE-MARIE: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TV. SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY ATTEMPTS TO RALLY THE GOP FOR A VOTE ON THE DEBT CEILING BILL NEXT WEEK. OUR PANELISTS ARE TO DISCUSS. RICK, I TO START WITH YOU. WE ARE REPORTING THAT HE IS COMING UP SHORT. > > NOBODY IN THE CAUCASUS TALKING ABOUT NOT VOTING FOR IT. THE WEBSITE DOING THEIR JOB. IT IS A FREE VOTE. THE REALITY IS EVERYBODY IN THE CAUCUS KNOWS THIS IS NOT THE BILL THAT WILL RAISE THE DEBT CEILING. IF YOU HAVE THINGS THAT YOU WANT TO PUT IN, YOU ARE IN GOOD SHAPE. THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE NEGOTIATION WITH THE WHITE HOUSE. I THINK THE CAUCUS ATTITUDE IS LET MCCARTHY GET WHAT HE WANTS AND WE WILL SEE WHERE IT GOES FROM THERE. I WOULD BET TO 18 ON TUESDAY. JOE: IF THAT HAPPENS DOES JOE BIDEN MAKE A DATE WITH KEVIN MCCARTHY? > > DEMOCRATS ARE PUSHING THE ADMINISTRATION TO START THESE CONVERSATIONS BECAUSE THEY TOO LOOK AT THE CALENDAR. ONLY 20 DAYS LEFT. THEY WONDER IF THERE IS TIME HERE. THEY DO WANT THE PRESIDENT TO BE TALKING. I DO THINK HE DOES GET TO 218 NEXT WEEK, BUT IT WILL BE A TIGHT SQUEEZE. HE CANNOT AFFORD TO LOSE ANYONE. DEMOCRATS ARE ITCHING TO USE THIS VOTE IN THEIR CAMPAIGN ADS NEXT YEAR. WHILE THIS THING WILL NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, THEY WILL STILL HAVE TO GO ON THE RECORD FOR A BILL THAT HAS NO CHANCE OF PASSING AND POTENTIALLY HURT THEMSELVES IN 2024. ANNE-MARIE: IT IS A MEANS TO AN END. A LOT OF MEMBERS WILL START TO FEEL THAT WAY. WHILE THEY WILL BE VOTING ON CLUNK BACK FISCAL MONEY, JOE BIDEN WILL POTENTIALLY BE MAKING AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2024? > > WE ARE LOOKING FOR A FOUR-YEAR UNIVERSITY BUS THE NEXT ANNOUNCEMENT TO TELL US WHAT MOST OF US ALREADY KNEW. HE IS GOING TO RUN SO NOT A BIG SURPRISE BUT WE STILL DO NOT KNOW IF THEY WILL BE TUESDAY. THE POLLS LOOK LIKE HE HAS HIS WORK CUT OUT FOR HIM. ANNE-MARIE: WHY ANNOUNCE NOW? AS SOON AS YOU DO THAT, YOU ARE CHANGE IN THE RULES. > > I REALLY DO NOT SEE THE AGENCY. -- THE URGENCY. I THINK HE HAS THE OPTION BECAUSE HE HAS CONSOLIDATED THE LEADERSHIP OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO WAIT UNTIL THE FALL. THEIR COMMITTEES ARE RAISING MONEY. THEY ARE ORGANIZING AT THE STATE LEVEL. I THINK DRAGGING HIM INTO POLITICS RIGHT NOW INTO THE WRONG PLACE TO BE. LET HIM BE PRESIDENT AND GET THINGS DONE BEFORE HE BECOMES CANDIDATE BIDEN. JOE: MANY THANKS. RICK DAVIS AND JENNY SHIN SAY NO. A GREAT CONVERSATION WITH US ON BALANCE OF POWER. 