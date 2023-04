00:00

Continuing comeback of the volatile technology sector left NASDAQ with a gain for the week can't scare our elves, though their consensus on the Dow Jones outlook for the next three months remains an ultra bullish plus six. So quickly, was the mood improving that one of our bullish chief elves, Michael Metz, grew cautious and changed his vote on the next six months to neutral, bringing our elves index down a notch to ISE still bullish plus 3. There was no stopping Nasdaq, Amex or Russell would seem to be operating in an entirely different parallel universe, which come to think of it. Maybe we're good elves come from our crew or unchanged at a highly bullish plus seven. That, of course, was guys are talking about it. Hi Connick ls on the original version of Wall Street Week back in January of 1998 and today. Today we are bringing those owls back, modified and updated a bit instead of 10 technical factors crunched by a contributor. Which was what Lewis had. Our elves are real people. They're the 24 equity analysts Bloomberg has relied on for years to come up with a consensus call on where the S & P will end up the year. And as of this week, the median of their projections was four thousand twenty five, with Tom Lee of funds stretched the highest at 4000 750. And Michael Kantrowitz of Piper Sandler, the most conservative, projecting the S & P 500 will end the year at three thousand two hundred twenty five. Every week when a check in to see how they are doing and whether they have moved their projections. Still with us, our structure, I mean, most of our rock money of Goldman Sachs and David Bianco of GW s Group. So it's great to have you here back. Sharmeen, tell me about David Carson. He's a 4000 right in the middle. Yes, he is. And we obviously have to get in with each other all the time. We go through their earnings views that our earnings news and why are they different and what's driving it? It's interesting because John Hatzius, our chief economist at Goldman Sachs, has a 35 percent probability of a recession. It's one of the lowest in the industry, actually, compared to somebody like Bill Dudley, who is at 60 percent. So it's very important what is actually being factored into David's numbers. Our view is that there is the S & P will end up the year at 40 to 50. So a 13 percent total return. We allocate a 50 percent probability to that. And then we have a 20 percent probability that it actually does much better. And you end up with something like a return in the 20s plus percent. Now, there's a small probability to the downside, but nothing like the lows you have within you. We are more down like 30s. There's a 30 percent probability of thirty six hundred. Our view is that in the background, the backdrop for earnings is generally modestly positive. David, essentially you were an elf. What was an elf? Hopefully I haven't graduated to troll, but yeah, I was one of those equity strategist for many years and the forecast S & P Target still do. But what we do now, we're on the buy side and those are sell side strategist, research strategist, estimates for the S & P. And then you also have a bottom up numbers that come from the individual analyst covering securities. So we all moderate to that. That's wonderful stuff. That's something that Wall Street pays a lot of attention to. And so you see a high and a low. What are the factors going to determine whether it's high or low? From your point of view, David, whether whether the high turns out to be correct or the lows, I guess. I think 4000 on the S & P at the end of the year, a little bit above 4000 for the S & P early 2024 is a fair, reasonable outlook. But I I think there's downside skewed risks more than usual. I think it's quite possible the S & P revisits thirty six hundred thirty seven hundred before it moves to something well above forty two hundred.