The Fed's Focus

So there's a lot of debate about where we're headed. They're interested in the short term, but also in the longer term where we're going to settle down when all this is over, whenever that is. Give us your perspective, not just on that question, but does the Fed have the right way of thinking about the question? Yeah, I mean, boy, it's a pretty complex question because there are so many factors at play today. In fact, we introduced the last month, we introduced something that was part of the equation that the financial sector instability and the banking system. So that introduced another dynamic to the Fed, which quite frankly, I think has an influence. So, listen, I think the Fed is right to focus on inflation. We've got the funds rate up and the market's projecting they're gonna go to five and a quarter, which seems about right. This is where the funds rate is going to get to. But now you have to think about, you know, you've gone from zero. I think where we were last year, the funds rate was a 50 based. This time last year were at 50 basis points and we're doing a hundred twenty billion in QE. Now we're going to the other extreme. I think the thing that Fed really has to focus on now. Can you move and then hold rates here for a period time without doing too much damage to the economy? You've seen damage in the banking industry. You've seen damage of commercial real estate. You're seeing damage playing out in auto finance. And I think the Fed really needs to think about let's be patient now. So if they're trying to figure out how much damage are we doing, how much can we tolerate? What factors should they be looking at? What is on their dashboard should be on their dashboard saying, wait a second, this is damage is is too much. So I think people underestimate first all commercial real estate is about a 10 trillion dollar market. Residential real estate is about four times the size. The other stat that only people realize the banking system is critically important, but it's only about 15 percent betting on how you measure it of the financing in the country. So you've got to think about what other things. Boy, did he hurt the banking system. How much capital when you move rates this much, you think about other areas, venture capital, et cetera. That's part of why we've never seen rates move this much higher. We've never seen this much QE put in and then let's back off. And so there are so many considerations, modern economies, incredibly complex. Yes. I understand you're not saying we shouldn't pay attention inflation at all, but there are other factors as well. I know you have a different sort of analysis comparing on the one hand, unemployment with inflation, sort of a traditional way of doing as opposed to and comparing employment with real wages. So if you go back. Yes. So that, you know, the judicial misery index, unemployment, inflation and the Fed job is how do we improve both of those for the general well-being of their economy. However, at a unique point in time, why is inflation higher you to exhaustion of shocks yet a pandemic and the massive monetary fiscal stimulus? Come and try and trying to solve that. And then you had a war, a global war that in fact infected food prices, energy prices and other way will create a D globalization that creates some durable inflation. So those were pretty extreme dynamics. So now we have to like how does the Fed bring that inflation down? But it's pretty hard to bring those big macro structural dynamics down quickly. However, if wages for the people that are being affected by higher shelter, food, energy costs are higher, maybe we can tolerate it a bit longer. And maybe the costs of bringing that inflation down unilaterally to a 2 percent goal is too painful to create to take through 2 or 3 million people out of work to try. And the people are getting hurt by this inflation. There's a trade off today is as long as wages are up, as long as we're moving capital to labor, which is happening today and has been happening, that's really effective. So I just think Fed needs to exhibit a bit more patience. We don't have to hit the 2 percent target next month. So time is really important, what you just said. How much time does the Fed have with the 2 percent? They've sort of put that marker down. They can't just walk away from it. But how much time do they have to get there? Yeah, I mean, the Fed, you know, if it gets a lot of credit there, a lot of critics and a lot of criticism. And can we pause for a year, coupons for six months? You can see real credit contraction. The banking system is going to amplify that credit contraction. You're going to see the natural forces and you're seeing things like trucking. You think about how pressurized that was. I've seen some doubt about trucking be in a recession now. A lot of supply chain issues are alleviating themselves. Give it a bit of time and use some of the things like food costs that comes down. So let's be specific here. When you say pause, pause now before the made decision and by the way, when do they start coming down again? So I think the debate I think they're gonna get in a room and I think there are different constituents on that Fed committee. I think trying to get in a room and hash out. Can we pause now? My sense is as long as the economy's OK, as long as you don't see more stress in the banking system, my sense is they want to do one more. And then I think that will be the compromise. We'll do one more and then we're going to they're going to put it on hold. Listen, I don't the markets have priced in that the Fed's going to ease. It's a lot of it's come out recently, but it's pricing. They're going to start easing. It was in the summer. So I think the Fed is going to start easing next year. It's possible in December. What are the markets telling you? Rick Reader, about coming down because there was something in the late last Fed minutes. He suggested some of what we're seeing in the Fed funds futures right now is a matter of liquidity injection because of the financial issues with Silicon Valley Bank and the likes wasn't so much about an anticipated cut. Now you hear people all the time saying the markets are stupid. They think the Fed's going to ease. Of course, the Fed's not going to ease. Markets are actually not that stupid. What they're doing is they're pricing in two things. One, that liquidity is a menace. People are piling huge amounts of money and we haven't seen these short term interest rates. I mean, you can buy them buying commercial paper at 6 percent. And so people are like, get me. I want to lock in maybe a little longer term if I can lock in these short term interest rates for some massive amount of liquidity that's come in. That's one. Second being with peak, when the Fed cuts rates, people don't believe it's going to be well, we'll start easing gradually 25 basis points. If the banking system is a problem, if you have more duress in the system, they're going to cut interest rates really quickly. You know, it's that 100 basis points at a time. So what the markets are doing is a probability adjusted ratio of actually maybe they're not going to cut rates gradually. Maybe they cut them a lot. Well, if they start cutting rates because of some pressure on the banks, how does it work? Does that ease some of the mark to market problems? We saw, for example, at Silicon Valley Bank Treasuries on their books. They're not worth as much as they used to be. Yeah. This was a unique was described as crisis is a unique period in the banking system. And so you think about what happened, the banks were getting hurt on, too. But what quality assets, treasuries, agency mortgages, to a large extent, a commercial real estate being an issue, obviously. Was incredible as you got hurt two ways because your assets on the balance sheet were getting hurt because yields moving higher. The same time your funding costs were going up significantly. You were getting hurt on both sides. Ultimately, the only way you get the banking system for a period of greater stability, again, protect deposits from not flowing out. But you've got to normalize the price of your assets on the books with your cost of funding coming down. And so that is it. But that's part of why I think they're gonna be cutting rates today. A lot of the assets on banks balance sheets are yielding three and a half and they're funding them at five and a half. That is a losing proposition. And so you've got to normalize that, get the assets up in price and bring your funding and bring your funding down. And that you have to get that's the only way you're going to get there. How much of that is inherent in demand deposits because you're funding short term by definition, you're making longer term investments if you're a different kind of asset magic and lock up money, the investments for a longer time. Do you have an advantage over the banks? What does it mean for the future of banking? How much is that? I mean, that is a tricky question. And, you know, one of things I think about all the time is it gets a capital. Its what are your assets? What are your assets, liability or cost? What are you getting paid on your asses, paying your liability in what's the term of each side? I think something is going to happen. The back side, as you can see, capital raised in the banking system. But I think regulation and efficient regulation will be. How do you manage duration? Well, how much downward pressure on the real economy is the uncertainty imposed? Yeah. So yeah, is part of the reason I think the Fed has to pause because nobody has the playbook for this and nobody really knows. Listen, I think when you stress it and you think about, you know, you're going to get credit contraction, how much does that affect GDP? You know, I've seen numbers all you know, I would say it's not a bad assessment. It's a 50 basis points on GDP. Let's say you were running real GDP. That was going to be about 1 percent this year. You've taken about half off of it. What does it mean for investment, though, is incredibly stratified. They're cyclical parts of the economy and nonsurgical cards, parts of the country, their interest sensitive parts of the economy, non-interest sense of, you know, today a lot of the equity investments were making things like defense, health care, parts of technology, not that interest rate sensitive. I'd rather stay there for a while, see how the cyclicals play out, see how what is sensitive, sensitive, the interest rate plays out. And so it changes the investment paradigm. The other one that changes the investment paradigm is if you can buy short term interest rates, it's like you can sit in. You know, people say, you know, what are you doing with your cash? My cash is my best friend today. You mean because I'm garnering a talk about commercial labor at six percent, five and a half to six for three months, six month, nine month paper. It changes how you build a portfolio today in a big way.