Pimco's Schneider Expects a Modest Recession

00:00

So let's bring in now Jerome Schneider. He is managing director and head of short term portfolio management and funding at PIMCO Drum. Always great to speak with you. To what extent are the Fed, the bond market and the stock market in sync when it comes to what will bring about a pause? It's almost like they're looking at different sides of the same coin at this point in time. And then I think really fundamentally for embarking upon is this tension between growth, potentially growth deterioration and outlook, which is clearly under pressure on the corporate side with regard to not just like, as you mentioned, corporate spreads, but really more holistically profitability and productivity. And we need to think how it evolves over the course of the next year. At PIMCO, we're forecasting a modest recession, which is which is probably pretty much the consensus is this point in time. But I think really was fundamentally changing here is not that the profitability alone is the focus point, but the higher cost of capital is finding its way basically through the plumbing of the capital markets, meaning that not only the financial aspect of the capital markets, but also the everyday real companies, technology, pharma, mom and pop shops are all realizing that the higher cost of capital is having a profound impact on profitability. And companies are going to undeveloped inevitably have to right size as we get further on down 2023 and maybe even to 2024. So a lot of the data we're sort of seeing in real time, the weekly jobless claims, those going from about one hundred ninety thousand two to under 40 odd thousand this week. That's putting the right direction, if you will, for the Fed to sort of create a little bit of headwind so they don't necessarily have to consistently tighten rates. But at the same time, inflationary expectations do remain well above the Fed comfort zone. And I think the stock market and the bond market are really at odds at this at this point trying to recognize and look through some of these headwinds. But at the same time, the probability of a quick pivot where the Fed supports is not is going to be unlikely in the near term over the next quarter or so. And so the market really needs to rationalize how long we're going to be at this plateau of these higher rates, which could perhaps be a little bit longer than people expect. Right. Right. And the question, of course, also is what the disruption triggered by an aggressive Fed actually looks like. There's a lot of debate right now. Are we in the eye of the storm or is there more to come? Well, I sort of look at it. And growing up in tornado alley, you think about the storm is being at its most dangerous when it's the most calm out there. Yeah. And that you sort of look around is that eerie feeling. I wouldn't necessarily say that we're in a calmness of the storm, but it's remarkable, quite honestly. Over the past few weeks, we've gone to extremes. We come in in March. It's very placid. You have an event which obviously is recalibrating event in terms of credit and expectations and frankly, operational cash management, which is close to our world. And then at the same time, you recognize the fact that we've re-evaluated what financial landscape should look like. And fast forward where we are today. A lot of those worries have been alleviated in many regards. We have to think about how quickly those ways have been put out the window in the context of the larger ecosystem that we're dealing with. So it needs to say we're poised. So a little bit more cautious at PIMCO, not only in terms of corporate credit, but how the overall liquidity conditions have been evolving over the recent memory. And when you punctuate, various things have come forefront of people's mind, like the debt ceiling, et cetera. Raised a lot of discussion points right now that have to be firmly digested. That doesn't necessarily say that you should be taking a lot of risk at this point, and especially where front end yields are at this point time. I want to talk about liquidity, because if we learned anything in March and we learned a lot of things, but one of the things that we learned was just how fragile the Treasury market is. I mean, that was one of the big narratives that basically it was really hard to get trading done at a reasonable price in the Treasury market. When does that liquidity picture start to improve? Well, I think the baseline that you really have to think about is not necessarily that liquidity was bad. It was basically recalibration of where liquidity should be offered at a very tight bit offer spread. And so admittedly, there is various functionality in the market which can be improved. And we've outlined that at PIMCO. But I also think that the rationalization is that the intermediaries for risk transfer where they are treasuries, bank loans, some of the assets are being disposed of from some of these still banks. It's going to require higher cost of capital, which inevitably means that there's more volatility within the market, i.e. a wider premium to actually transfer that risk. And that's something that investors simply have to be more cognizant of as they think about deploying capital, whether it's professional investors or retail investors. And so from this point of view, another rate hike doesn't necessarily materially change that landscape. But at a 5 percent cost of capital, risk free is a very different landscape to transfer treasury risk or agency mortgage risk or even illiquid bank debt risk at these markets. And that's just something that has to go into the calculus of how you make investments in 2023 and 2024 going forward. Very different landscapes. Are you able to speak to some of those vehicles of risk transfer, for example? Because what we saw in the cash market was very different from what we were seeing when it came to ETF trading, for example. Yeah. And I think that's part of it. Is that investors have to be keenly aware of how they think about transferring that risk mechanism. And so whether you're an ETF or a mutual fund, that's part of it really has to do with a strategy about how you can evaluate the different options, which might take very similar risks. So in PIMCO, we would talk about the beta of different risks, whether it's corporate bonds, mortgages, et cetera. But even if you're looking more holistically between equities and currencies, there's different vehicles. And quite honestly, a lot of the discussion we have at PIMCO and our investment committee these days is only the relative value of assets. We want to be more defensive or more aggressive, but also the way you want to think about taking into the bay, buying into those risk positions. And that's where the active management approach really resonates itself right now, that we've become more accustomed to taking risks when there is a little bit of all sides to the market not necessarily taking advantage of the market, but you can see that those liquidity opinions work to the benefit of those industries that are patient and can move into trades that are mispriced at that point in time.