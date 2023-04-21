Beyond the Bell 04/21/23

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market clothes, dogs. Right now we've got about two minutes to the close from the end of the trading day and week. I'm Scarlet Fu here with Katie Greifeld as we count down to the closing bell. Here to help us take you beyond the bell with the global simulcast Carol Massar and Madison Mills. And in doing so, of course, we bring together our Bloomberg Television, Radio and YouTube audiences worldwide as we pass through the most crucial moments of the trading day. What was crucial about today's trading day, Carol? I struggled to find your way into the trading day. I think I don't know that there's anything crucial. I think what's interesting, I keep thinking about the strong economic news. We did see that two year go up right to four point two percent. I think it's back below that, just a hair. So I don't know. I think what's crucial is the titanium trading range, because it's like we're waiting for something to make us do something differently. Yeah. And I think perhaps it's going to shatter. I mean, it does. The only thing. OK. I mean, Katie, I'm gonna need you to give me feedback on this. And we look at the VIX heading closer to 16. Is that confusing to people? Is it just another sign that we need a new one that's coming in on Monday from zero? What is that about? Well, that's the thing. We are getting a new one. Maddie, I think you did a great job, by the way. It's going to be interesting to see that new version of the VIX. Of course, we've been spending a lot of time talking about zero DTV options. Now we're going to have another way to look at it. You know, it just feels like there's a lot of bearishness in the market and people keep thinking there's a recession coming. Inflation remains elevated. The Fed is not going to cut rates anytime soon yet. We don't really see analysts cutting their earnings estimates going forward in a meaningful way. So something's got to give. And I'm not sure which way it's going to go and when that's going to happen. Yeah, I guess we'll see. You know, I really do think all those tech earnings which we'll get into shortly, could be a big mover in sentiment potentially next week. Scarlet Fu. Yeah. All right. Well, here we go. There is the closing bell. We're about three seconds away. And right now it looks like we are going to end with modest gains for the S & P and Dow and Nasdaq, along with the Russell 2000. Everything within this range of a gain of one tenth of 1 percent. And in terms of volume, I think to no one's surprise, it is below average, about eight point nine note to camp to nine point one billion shares traded in total. And of course, that's not too surprising given the muted moves that we've been seeing. I got to see you guys. You talked about this earlier and I'm just looking at some of the top performers in the S & P 500 this week. First Republic is on that list itself with an 8 percent for the week. Another two point six percent higher in today's session, still down almost 90 percent for the year. And we know we're going to get earnings next week, but I find that fascinating how kind of the mood has shifted dramatically when it comes to the regionals. That is fascinating. I cannot wait for Monday, but before we get there, let's take a look at some of the industry groups. Pretty even split on this very strange, completely unchanged day. Look at what did do. Well, was household products like that coming from PSG, for example. And then you look down the list, you have retail names, telecom, pharma, the list goes on. But again, pretty muted movements once we start to get to the middle of the pack and then we look at what didn't do too well, Carol. It's insurance, it's materials and it's the banks. That industry group falling about 1 percent after just a doozy. All right. So let's get to some of the individual gainers in today's session. HCA health care. It has been number one, number two top in the S & P 500. I think settling in at the number two spot up well off at times of the day was up almost 9 percent today, but finishing still with a gain of about three point eight percent. It did hit a record high today. The hospital firm boosting its earnings per share and revenue forecast for the full year. And it did lead that overall hospital equity play higher in the Friday trade. CSX also an outperform or it was number one gainer in the Nasdaq 100 first quarter EPW beating analyst estimates revenue boosted by the company's merchandise and coal businesses. And then as a result of CSX, their results, analyst over at Morgan Stanley and Citi raising their price targets on the stocks of CSX up about three point three percent. And then I want to take you to Amazon. This was sort of a tough gainer on the Nasdaq 100 top in the S & P 500 earlier today, rallying ahead of earnings next week. One thing of note, J.P. Morgan is saying Amazon remains the firm's best Internet idea into their first quarterly reports and results. Stock is up about 30 percent year to date. So I thought that was interesting. Ahead of earnings next week, Maddie. Yeah, well, I'm going to go back to the financials discussion that we've been having, starting with the region's financial falling at two point eight percent on the close. That's after missing on profits. Deposits were in line with expectations, but we still did see a decline there. And you're seeing the markets reacting to that. They're also saying that their loan losses were higher. And of course, this comes as we're all awaiting those first republic earnings coming in on Monday to get the fuller narrative when it comes to the credit discussion. We've all been having. I also want to take a look ahead to tech if we look at Seagate. Actually, this was the third worst performer on the S & P this week, down a little over 1 percent on the close here. They suffered their worst single day stock decline in more than a year. This week after a disappointing outlook on revenue. And this could be a broader indication of spending pullbacks from big names in the tech space, which are some of Seagate biggest customers. This is a hard drive company primarily. So that could be an indicator as we head into next week. And then CDW, this is a company we wouldn't usually talk about, but this is the second time I'm bringing it up this week. This is the second worst performer on the S & P for the week. Again, the question is, is this an indicator here of a broader pullback in demand? That's what the company was blaming bad earnings on this week. So could this be a story that we continue to hear heading into next week as we get some of those bigger tech names? And let's head over to the bond market. We saw a little bit of a sell off and I stress a little bit. If you take a look at what yields did on the day, you can see the two year yield up, what, 3, 4 basis points? Same story. If you go out the curve, the 10 year Treasury yield up 3 basis points as well and then it gets less dramatic if you go further out the curve. And I mean, this is what normal looks like. I mean, I think about what we were talking about a month ago at this time we're talking about double digit moves. Not the case right now. It feels like a little bit of calm coming again as we wait for those catalysts that we keep talking about. Yeah. And I suppose one of the catalyst is more conviction in the idea that the Fed has a path and it's going to stick to it. Right now, we know that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May and the consensus seems to be one and done and they'll wait to see how that all shakes out. You would think that more people gravitating to that idea would lead to some kind of relief rally in both the bond market and stock market, but we're not seeing that either. So it's really unclear as to whether big tech earnings will unlock that paralysis. All right. That's my catalyst. I'm thinking about next week. First Republic on Monday. Alphabet Tuesday. Microsoft Tuesday. Met a Wednesday. Boeing Wednesday. Caterpillar and Amazon Thursday. And then you've got Chevron on Friday. Oh, and gee, I mean, I feel like we're just going to get, you know, either some really I don't know, will we get conviction? Will we get some good outlook? Will we get a new direction in the trade or confirmation of kind of maybe things are really okay here? I don't know. I think it's a big one. Yeah. And we're already seeing the market react positively to any news of layoffs at these tech companies. You were talking about Amazon earlier, Carol, with those Whole Foods layoffs announced earlier this week. That is being rewarded by markets. But I wonder to what extent we're going to see that impacting profit margins as we head into next week. Don't forget to we've got a lot of economic data points coming up as well, including retail sales. And, of course, the first read on first quarter GDP, including core PCI E, which is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, along with many other data points on inflation. Remember, it's all about the totality of data. But at least we get more of a read and the last glimpses of what the economy looks like before they head into their FOMC policymaking decision. And I mean, the big question on the inflation front is, does this change anything? Of course. We could get some huge surprise in any direction. Then I look silly here, but you have to think the Fed has a pretty good overview of what the different inputs say at this point. And again, the tone from the top down, they really have not budged. Inflation fighting is still top of mind. And that was their final word as we head into this blackout period. Mel Smith of our economics team here, we had her on earlier and she said what she's really focusing on for the week. There is a lot of economic news, but she said the employment cost index, which really takes into a lot of different things, bonuses, salaries and so on when it comes to wages and what we are paying workers and we know that that is something that certainly the Fed has been thinking about, especially for that inflationary pressures. Yeah. And Carol, we were talking about this with Molly earlier. But my big question on that data point was going to be, are we seeing any evidence of a wage price spiral, which I know is like the big negative buzz term here for the Fed. But I think that'll be a really key indicator to tell us whether or not we are seeing evidence of that. And in fact, I think people have done some work in terms of the earnings conference calls and what executives are saying about a labor shortage. They're definitely not thinking that it's changed. It hasn't gone to a point where it's tipped over and there's still definite concern about keeping and retaining talent. So we haven't reached an inflection point, I guess is the way to put it. Yeah, for sure. I mean, you think about the dual mandate again, it feels like Fed speakers have been very clear what the focus is. It's inflation. It hasn't shifted to maybe the outlook for economic growth, the labor market. I know that maybe we've seen some prints that have started to suggest maybe we could see a little bit of a crack. But I mean, overall, it's still extremely strong. Here's an inflection point in other economic data point. New York City subway ridership hits a post pandemic. Record of four million Oh, hey, I'm coming into the office or they're just going around, they're not there at least getting on the subway. A lot of them are jumping the turnstile. So I've seen that a lot. They want to see the rat. It's like the real else does that. Only the pizza eating rats. Do we really enjoy. All right, guys. That is a wrap. That is our Friday wrap, our cross platform coverage on radio, TV, YouTube and Bloomberg Real Yield. You guys have a great weekend. We will see you all back here same time, same place on Monday.