US GDP to 'Tumble Pretty Hard,' Economist Darda Warns

Roth MKM Partners Chief Economist and Market Strategist Michael Darda says it would be a mistake for the Federal Reserve to raise rates at the next meeting in May because the US is moving into the bust part of the boom-bust cycle. He speaks with Tom Keene on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)

