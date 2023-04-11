US GDP to 'Tumble Pretty Hard,' Economist Darda Warns

00:00

Twelve months forward, nominal GDP and real GDP. I think our market economists crew would like to know what you think on that, whereas nominal 12 months out year over year and also inflation adjusted. Tom, I think we're going to tumble pretty hard moving into Covid year and in late 2023. So if we look at some of the leading barometers of nominal spending, I mentioned before that we have a contraction in the banking system. So in just two weeks, we saw a commercial bank credit collapse by more than 300 billion dollars. Commercial bank deposits are down almost a trillion over the course of just over a year. And you've got the Fed that has its policy rate above every note in bond yields across the Treasury yield curve. So that is not a configuration that should lead us into thinking that there's going to be some kind of perfect soft landing or no landing scenario. I think the landing could be quite a bit harder than many are discussing. And in that context, you could have nominal GDP fall to zero, even below zero temporarily. And that is a recession scenario. There won't be a permanent state of affairs eventually. You know, the Fed will have to adjust, but I'm afraid they're being dragged along by lagging indicators of the business cycle. No service sector inflation is in the index of lagging economic indicators. Payroll growth, it's critical, but it's a coincident indicator. The forward looking data is pointing is pointing down at the moment. And we just got the NFIB data for March. If you look at the underlying index on small business credit conditions, availability of loans were at levels now that you do not see outside of recessions. How big a mistake is a rate rise May 3rd? I mean, I'm not going to fault the Fed if they're data dependent and they've got to wait for obvious data that they're not in the game you're in, Michael. But is it a mistake to see a third rate increase? I think it is time, and I think the last time was also an error on the part of the Fed and data dependency is fine as long as you're not dependent on the wrong data. But if you're looking in the rearview mirror, then you're going to be igniting boom and bust cycles. And I'm afraid we're moving into the bust part of the cycle. So the March data has been much softer than what we were seeing in January and in parts of February. And so that's telling us that the economy is slowing down in the background. We do have this banking crisis that's ongoing with a contraction in money and credit. So to have the Fed adding on now continuing to push short term interest rates up into pushed the curve into deeper inversion, I think sets us up for a potentially deeper downturn than would otherwise be the case.