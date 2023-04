00:00

> WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION". I'M DANI BURGER IN LONDON, IN FOR PRINTING. COMING UP ON TODAY'S PROGRAM. EUROPEAN STOCKS FOLLOWED ASIA INTO THE DREAM. TREASURY YIELDS TICK UP ACROSS THE CURVE, WILL BITCOIN TOPS $30,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE. PRESIDENT BIDEN TRAVELS TO IRELAND TO MARK THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT. BUT TALKED WITH ALLIES COULD BE OVERSHADOWED BY A MOUNTING INTELLIGENCE CRISIS. CHINA CONSUMER AND PRODUCER INFLATION SHOWS ONGOING SOFTNESS IN MARCH, BOLSTERING THE CASE FOR FURTHER STIMULUS. IT IS AN HOUR INTO YOUR CASH EQUITY TRADE AND THE POST-EASTER HOLIDAY CHEER IS EASILY CONTINUING. BUT HOW SUSTAINABLE IS IT EXACTLY? EUROPEAN EQUITIES UP .5%, ALMOST EVERY SECTOR IS IN THE GREEN EXCEPT FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE, EVEN MORE OF A SAFETY PLAY. THINGS LIKE AUTOS IN REAL ESTATE ALSO DOING WELL. THAT IS FOR FLY COULD IN THE FACT THAT BITCOIN IS ABOVE $30,000. BUT TRADING VOLUMES ARE THIN, SO THIS IS MOVING PERHAPS NOT ON A CLEAR DRIVER, BUT WE ARE UP OVER 3% THIS MORNING. THE CASH TRADE IN GERMANY OPEN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE LONG WEEKEND. IT HAS SOME CATCH UP TO DO WITH THE AMERICAN JOBS REPORT, A REPORT WHICH WAS VERY MIDDLE-OF-THE-ROAD, BUT PERHAPS THAT WAS ENOUGH TO INCREASE SHORT BETS ON SHORT DATED TREASURIES, THAT IS WHAT HEDGE FUNDS DID GOING INTO THE DECISION. GERMAN TWO-YEAR YIELDS MOVE HIGHER NEARLY EIGHT BASIS POINTS. EURO GAINING STRENGTH, IT WAS ALL ABOUT DOLLAR YESTERDAY, THE FX MARKET HAS BEEN OPEN THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS. WE ARE SEEING EURO STRENGTH, PERHAPS NERVOUSNESS AROUND THAT CHINA DATA AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR A GLOBAL INFLATIONARY IMPULSE, PERHAPS CHINA WILL NOT CONTRIBUTE TOO MUCH TO THAT. MOST THINGS INTO THE GREEN EXCEPT THE IBEX, THAT IS LOWER THIS MORNING. AGAIN, FOR MOST OF THESE REGIONS, IT IS THE FIRST DAY OF TRADING THIS WEEK. FOLLOWING ON FROM A WALL STREET SESSION YESTERDAY WHICH SLOWLY MELTED HIGHER. RISK ASSETS MOVING HIGHER IN THE FACE OF MORE WARNINGS GATHERING AROUND THIS ECONOMY. THE IMF THE LATEST TO ISSUE SUCH A WARNING, SAYING THE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS IS THE WEAKEST IN MORE THAN THREE DECADES. THE EMERGENCY LENDER IS URGING NATIONS TO AVOID ECONOMIC FRAGMENTATION CAUSED BY GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS AND TO TAKE STEPS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY. JOINING ME IS KRISTINE AQUINO. AGAIN, MORE RECESSIONARY CALLS, THIS TIME FROM IMF. THIS IS DIFFERENT FROM WHAT WE HAVE HEARD FROM OTHERS. > > WHAT CAUGHT MY EYE A KEY IS THERE EXPECTATION FOR RATES TO RETURN TO ULTRALOW LEVELS. WE AS A MARKET COLLECTIVELY HAVE ACCEPTED THE IDEA THAT PERHAPS RATES AT THE MOMENT MIGHT BE HEADING TOWARDS THAT RESTRICTIVE LEVEL. AND IT MIGHT BE WARRANTED TO SEE RATE CUTS DOWN THE LINE. BUT PROBABLY NOT A RETURN TO THE ULTRALOW RATES ERA FROM THE PAST DECADE. BUT THE IMF IS CALLING FOR EXACTLY THAT. PART OF THEIR ARGUMENT IS DUE TO THE FACT THAT THERE ARE LOT OF POPULATIONS IN THE DEVELOPED WORLD. AND THEY ARE READING THE JOB MARKET IMPACT. BEAR IN MIND THIS IS AN ALTERNATE FORECAST. THIS IS NOT A MATTER OF DECADES THAT THEY ARE SEEING THIS PLAYING OUT. BUT THAT IS INTERESTING THAT THEY ARE HARKING BACK TO THE ULTRALOW RATES ERA. ONE CENTRAL BANK STARTED RAISING RATES, WE ALL EXCEPTED WE WILL NEVER GET BACK TO THAT. DANI: CAN YOU REALLY GO BACK TO THE OLD PLAYBOOK? JOINING CHRISTINE AND ME IS JANET MUI, HEAD OF MARKET ANALYSIS AT RBC BREWIN DOLPHIN. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE STORY FOR THE PAST YEAR, MOUNTING RECESSIONARY CALLS. LOOKING AT THAT AND THE REALLY STRONG TREASURY RALLY WE HAVE HAD TO START THIS YEAR. AT WHAT POINT DO YOU START BUYING? IS IT TOO LATE TO JOIN THAT RALLY? JANET: THANKS FOR HAVING ME. WE THINK TREASURY YIELDS WILL GO BACK UP A BIT. WE THINK THE GLOBAL MARKET [INDISCERNIBLE] THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS WE WILL ADD MORE TO THE SOVEREIGN BOND MARKET, PARTICULARLY IN THE U.S. SO WE ARE WAITING FOR THAT MOMENT TO COME BACK. IT WILL COME BACK BECAUSE MARKETS ARE TOO OPTIMISTIC ON RATE CUTS THIS YEAR. THE FED HAS CONSISTENTLY COMMUNICATED THAT THEY WANT CUT THIS YEAR. WE THINK INFLATION IS STILL A PROBLEM. THE LABOR MARKET IS STILL VERY TIGHT, AND CORE INFLATION IS STILL VERY HIGH. WE THINK THAT MOMENT WILL COME BACK, THEN WE THINK THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL SHOULD MOVE BONDS AT THAT POINT. DANI: IS THERE A PARTICULAR ENTRY POINT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR? JANET: PROBABLY THE PEAK OF THE BOND YIELD MAY HAVE PASSED ALREADY. WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY ADDED TO U.K. YIELDS BECAUSE WE THINK THE ECONOMIC SITUATION WILL WARRANT TO BONDS GOING LOWER THAN IN THE U.S. BUT WE THINK THE U.S. TREASURY WILL COME BACK, BUT WE DON'T PARTICULARLY HAVE A VIEW ON A PARTICULAR LEVEL. DANI: BONDS ARE ATTRACTIVE AND MAY BE EQUITIES AREN'T. BANK OF AMERICA SAYING INVESTORS ARE TOO OPTIMISTIC ON RATE CUTS, NOT PESSIMISTIC ENOUGH ON RECESSION. WE HAVE SEEN EQUITIES BE SO RESILIENT THIS YEAR. > > ABSOLUTELY, THAT IS PART OF THE HOPE THAT HAS BEEN BUO YING EQUITIES, IF RATE CUTS AROUND THE CORNER, THAT IS GOOD FOR EQUITIES IN THE LONG RUN BECAUSE IT MEAN SUPPORT FROM CENTRAL BANKS IS FINALLY COMING BACK TO THE ECONOMIC SYSTEM. THE IDEA THAT RATES CUTS ARE EVENTUALLY GOING TO BE GOOD FOR STOCKS, BUT BEFORE THAT, THE SCENARIO IN WHICH RATE CUTS WILL BE NEEDED, PEOPLE AREN'T NECESSARILY THINKING ABOUT THAT AT THE MOMENT. THAT IS WHAT BANK OF AMERICA'S WARNING, IT WILL REQUIRE SOME KIND OF ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, PERHAPS EVEN RECESSION TO PRECIPITATE THOSE RATE CUTS WHICH WILL NOT BE GREAT FOR STOCKS. DANI: NOT A GREAT ENVIRONMENT FOR CORPORATES, WE MIGHT GET SOME HINTS OF THAT. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THIS EARNINGS SEASON? BANKS KICKOFF FRIDAY, DO WE FINALLY SEE RUPTURES? JANET: WE WILL START TO SEE WEAKNESS IN THE CORPORATE SECTOR, PRIMARILY BECAUSE OF THE DIFFICULTY TO DEFEND MARGINS. ALSO, PEOPLE CAN'T REALLY PAY THESE HIGH PRICES ANYMORE. THERE IS A DEGREE TO HOW MUCH YOU CAN SQUEEZE CONSUMERS. THERE ARE SIGNS DEMAND IS SLOWING, PARTICULARLY IN THE PC SECTOR, AND SOME OTHER ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS. THERE WILL BE MORE QUESTIONS ON DURABILITY OF MARGINS. PEOPLE WILL BE ASKING WHAT THE LATEST BANKING STRESS MEANS FOR CREDIT CONDITIONS, ETC. THERE WILL BE LOTS OF QUESTION MARKS AND IT WILL BE A HUGE FOCUS. TOM: TECH WILL BE INTERESTING, THE MARKET HAS BEEN SO CONCENTRATED. 20 STOCKS ACCOUNT FOR 90% OF ALL STRAIGHT GAINS THIS YEAR, THERE IS A VERY TECH HEAVY CONCENTRATION. > > EARNINGS SEASON WILL BE VERY INFORMATIVE FOR INVESTORS. WHAT HAS KIND OF DRIVEN THAT MOVE IS THERE HAS BEEN THIS DIVISION BETWEEN PROFITLESS TECH AND THE BIGGER TECH SECTOR WHICH HAS BEEN RESPONSIBLE FOR A LOT OF THAT MOVE. WITHIN THE TECH SPACE, PEOPLE HAVE CARVED OUT WHAT ARE THE SAFE HAVENS AND THE RISKIER ASSETS. IT IS INTERESTING, FROM THE LIKES OF GOOGLE AND ALPHABET, HOW HAS THE LATEST TURMOIL FED INTO THEIR SECTOR? ESPECIALLY BECAUSE WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN JOB CUTS, AND SLOWDOWN IN THE TECH SECTOR, PRIOR TO THE BROADER VERSION OVER THE PAST MONTH. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT IS THERE OUTLOOK, ARE THEY MORE PACIFISTIC THAN THE REST -- PESSIMISTIC AND THE REST OF? THE SECTORS? DANI: THANK YOU BOTH FOR JOINING. THAT IS JANET MUI, HEAD OF MARKET ANALYSIS AT RBC BREWIN DOLPHIN. AND BLOOMBERG'S KRISTINE AQUINO. SWISS GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WILL MEET TOMORROW FOR A SPECIAL SESSION USING TAXPAYER MONEY TO SUPPORT UBS TAKING OVER CREDIT SUISSE. WE WILL HAVE A PREVIEW NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ DANI: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M DANI BURGER IN LONDON. LESS THAN A MONTH AFTER FORCING THROUGH THE CREATION OF A SWISS BANKING GIANT, THE GOVERNMENT WILL BE GRILLED IN PARLIAMENT OF THIS WEEK STARTING TODAY. HERE WITH MORE IS TOM METCALF. WHAT ARE WE EXPECTING FROM THIS SPECIAL SESSION? > > WE ARE EXPECTING A LOT OF NOISE, BUT ULTIMATELY THERE IS NOT MUCH THAT CAN BE DONE BY LAWMAKERS TO CHANGE THE DEAL. THAT HAS BEEN AGREED TO SPECIAL ORDINANCE. IT IS A CHANCE FOR POLITICIANS TO GET THEIR TALKING POINTS ACROSS, VERY CONTENTIOUS TOPIC IN SWITZERLAND AT THE MOMENT, SO I'M EXPECTING FIERY SPEECHES, BUT THE DEAL ITSELF IS A SEPARATE MATTER AND WILL CONTINUE AS IS. DANI: BUT COULDN'T IT RESULT IN IRONICALLY, A BREAKUP? THERE HAS BEEN A BUILDUP OF CONCENTRATION IN THE SWISS BANKING SECTOR THAT YOU NOW HAVE THIS ONE GIANT. > > THE SWISS ARE KEY TO KEEP OPERATIONS IN-HOUSE, AS IT WERE. BUT YOU ARE RIGHT, THAT WILL BE ONE OF THE BIG TOPIX, POLITICIANS SAYING THIS IS DOING THE SWISS PEOPLE A TO SERVICE, WE NEED COMPETITION. WHAT IS WRONG WITH TRYING TO IPO CREDIT SUISSE'S SWISS UNIT? DANI: I KNOW IN SWEDEN, AFTER THE COLLAPSE OF SVB, THEIR PENSION FUND CAME UNDER A HUGE AMOUNT OF STRESS, ELECTA, BECAUSE THEY HAD BIG STAKES. THIS MORNING, WE LEARNED OF THE CEO IS DEPARTING IMMEDIATELY. WAS THIS PRETTY INEVITABLE GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED? > > THE PRESSURE WAS BUILT IN. THEY HAD A TERRIBLE SET OF INVESTMENTS IN SVB, THEY WERE ALSO IN SIGNATURE. THEY HAVE LOST 7.2 BILLION EUROS, WHICH PENSION HOLDERS ARE EXTREMELY ANGRY ABOUT. THE COMPANY HAS BEEN TRYING TO MANAGE IT. A FEW WEEKS AGO THE CEO EFFECTIVELY APOLOGIZING. BUT ANGER HAS BEEN BUILDING, AND THAT LOCAL FRUSTRATION AT HOW IT HAPPENED MEANS THE CEO ULTIMATELY HAD NO CHOICE. DANI: IN TERMS OF OTHER FALLOUT FROM THE BANKING SECTOR IN THE U.S., WE'RE COMBING THROUGH EVERY PIECE OF DATA WHEN IT COMES TO LOANS AND CREDIT, WE GOT DATA OUT RECENTLY YESTERDAY. OUR THINGS MORE CALM YET? > > THIS IS KNOWN AS THE LENDER OF SECOND TO LAST RESORT BASICALLY, HOW BANKS INCREASE LIQUIDITY, BUT HAS DROPPED DOWN TO MUCH MORE NORMAL LEVELS. AND THE LATEST PIECE OF INFORMATION SUGGESTS YES, PERHAPS THE ACUTE PHASE OF THE CRISIS HAS PASSED. THE DATA LOOKS LIKE IT IS STARTING TO BACK THAT UP, THE BIG VOLATILITY IN U.S. BANKING HAS STARTED TO MOVE. DANI: NOW THE SECOND-ORDER ORDER EFFECTS, LIKE A CEO HAVING TO LEAVE A PENSION FUND. THAT'S BLOOMBERG TOM METCALF. LET'S GET TOLD YOUR -- TO YOUR STOCKS ON THE MOVE WITH JOE EASTON. > > WE'RE LOOKING AT HELLO FRESH, THIS ONE JUMPING AFTER A SURPRISING UPGRADE AT J.P. MORGAN. THEY ARE OVERWEIGHT THAT STOCK HAVING GONE UNDERWAY TO COUPLE MONTHS AGO. THEY SAY THE PACKAGED MEAL OFFERING WILL MAKE UP FOR SOME OF THE LACK OF DEMAND IN THE TRADITIONAL RECIPE PACKAGES THAT DID WELL DURING THE PANDEMIC. A LOT OF PEOPLE NOW CANCELING THAT DUE TO THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS. JP MORGAN HOWEVER TURNING A BIT MORE POSITIVE. GLENCORE IS JUMPING TODAY, ALONG WITH THE OTHER MINERS. THIS IS UP TO .8%, AS THE COMPANY THAT IT IS ATTEMPTING TO BUY IN THE U.S., A CANADIAN FIRM LISTED IN NEW YORK, IS PUSHING BACK SAYING IT WON'T BE A GOOD DEAL. A LOT OF INVESTORS IN LONDON DIDN'T LIKE THAT AGREEMENT AT ALL. SO THEY ARE RELIEVED THAT THAT MIGHT NOT HAPPEN GIVEN THE CANADIAN FIRM IS TURNING HOSTILE ON THAT ONE. THEN I'M GOING TO LOOK AT HOTELS. THIS ONE IS ONE FOR THE WHITE LOTUS FANS, THIS IS THE LUXURY HOTEL SECTOR, MORGAN STANLEY REALLY POSITIVE ON THAT SPACE THIS MORNING IN A NOTE, SAYING LUXURY HOTELS GLOBALLY COULD REACH AROUND $219 BILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE, THAT'S AROUND 15% OF THE LUXURY GOODS MARKET. WE CAN SEE HOW BIG BET, AND ACCOR IN FRANCE WOULD BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST BENEFICIARIES, AND POTENTIALLY SEE 20% ANNUAL GROWTH IN SALES. FINALLY, WE LOOK AT SE MI'S, THERE HAS BEEN WAY TOO MUCH GREEN TODAY, SOME RED FINALLY. NORDIC SEMI IS THE WORST PERFORMING STOCK IN EUROPE TODAY. THEY HAD A PRICE TARGET DOWNGRADED BY THEIR CORPORATE BROKER. WE HAD NEWS OF SAMSUNG'S WEAK EARNINGS ON FRIDAY, AND TSMC OVER IN TAIWAN, THOSE ARE FITTING IN. FINALLY, BIT OF NEGATIVITY ON THE SCREEN. THE WORST PERFORMER ON THE STOXX 600 IS NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR. DANI: THAT'S BLOOMBERG'S JOE EASTON ON THE STOCKS ON THE MOVE. COMING UP, A U.S. INTELLIGENCE LEAK POSES WHAT THE PENTAGON CALLS A SERIOUS THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ DANI: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M DANI BURGER IN LONDON. LET'S GET YOUR FIRST WORD NEWS. LEIGH-ANN: THE IMF SAYS THE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL GROWTH OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS IS THE WEAKEST IN MORE THAN THREE DECADES. THE EMERGENCY LENDER IS URGING NATIONS TO AVOID ECONOMIC FRAGMENTATION, AND TAKE STEPS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY. THE IMF'S MEDIUM-TERM GDP GROWTH FORECAST OF 3%, COMPARES WITH 3.8% ACHIEVED ON AVERAGE OVER THE PAST TWO DECADES. ENGLAND'S HEALTH SERVICES SECTOR WILL BE HIT BY A FOUR-DAY STRIKE BY JUNIOR DOCTORS. THEY WANT A 35% PAY RISE AFTER YEARS OF BELOW INFLATION INCREASES. THE GOVERNMENT SAYS THE WALKOUTS RISK PATIENT SAFETY AND HAVE BEEN TIMED TO MAXIMIZE DISRUPTION. JES STALEY HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF WHINING BY A JUDGE OVER THE LITIGATION SURROUNDING HIM AND HIS FORMER EMPLOYER JP MORGAN OVER HIS TIES TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN. A U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE SAYS HIS ARGUMENT FOR MORE TIME DID NOT WARRANT A SEVERANCE, OR A CHANGE FOR THE OCTOBER TRIAL DATE. STALEY SAYS THE ALLEGATIONS ABOUT HIS CONNECTIONS WITH EPSTEIN ARE BASELESS. AUSTRALIA IS PREPARING TO HOST ITS FIRST SENIOR CHINESE OFFICIAL IN SIX YEARS, IN A SIGN OF WARMING RELATIONS BETWEEN THE TWO NATIONS. TIES DETERIORATED IN 2017, AFTER AUSTRALIA INTRODUCED ANTI-FOREIGN INTERFERENCE LAWS THAT BEIJING BELIEVED TARGETED CHINA. CHINA DESCRIBES THE VISIT AS A NEW ROUND OF CONSULTATION. CHINA IS PLANNING TO REQUIRE SECURITY REVIEW OF BOTS LIKE CHATGPT BEFORE THEY ARE ALLOWED TO OPERATE. PROVIDERS OF GENERATIVE AI MUST ENSURE CONTENT IS ACCURATE AND NEITHER DISCRIMINATES NOR ENDANGERS SECURITY. THE DRAFT GUIDELINES CAST UNCERTAINTY OVER THE BOTS UNVEILED BY CHINA'S LARGEST TECH COMPANIES. GLOBAL NEWS POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M LEIGH-ANN GERRANS, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TODANI: THE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS OPENED A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE LEAK OF HIGHLY CLASSIFIED PENTAGON DOCUMENTS, WHICH INCLUDE INFORMATION ABOUT HOW THE U.S. SPIES ON FOREIGN COUNTRIES. THE LEAK POSES A SERIOUS RISK TO NATIONAL SECURITY. JOINING US IS MARC CHAMPION. FIRST, THE BASICS, WHAT MORE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THIS LEAK? > > FIRST, IT WAS NOT THE KIND OF LEAK THAT WE SAW VIA WIKILEAKS WHERE YOU HAD DIGITALLY HACKED DOCUMENTS IN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS. THIS IS A SMALLER NUMBER, THERE ARE PHOTOGRAPHS TAKEN WHICH SUGGESTS IT IS A LEAK BY AN OFFICIAL. BUT IT IS NEVERTHELESS SERIOUS BECAUSE WHAT IT REALLY DOES IS IT INDICATES TO ALLIES THAT YES, THE U.S. IS STILL SPYING ON THEM AS THE SNOW TURN -- SNOWDEN CONTROVERSY SUGGESTED SOME YEARS AGO. IT ALSO REVEALS OPERATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE STATE OF UKRAINIAN FORCES IN UKRAINE, THEIR PERFORATIONS FOR AN OFFENSIVE, BUT CHANCES OF THAT HAPPENING, AND ABOVE ALL, THE STATE OF THEIR STOCKPILES OF ANTIAIRCRAFT WEAPONS. DANI: THIS IS VERY SENSITIVE, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO SPYING ON ALLIES BRAIDWOOD HAVE BEEN THE REACTIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE? > > IN PUBLIC, RESERVED. IN SOUTH KOREA THERE WAS PUBLIC DENIAL SAYING THESE WERE FALSIFIED DOCUMENTS. HOWEVER BEHIND-THE-SCENES NOBODY IS DENYING THAT THIS WILL CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR THE U.S. AND THE U.S. IS ALREADY QUITE HEAVILY ENGAGED IN DAMAGE CONTROL. DANI: TO THE OTHER POINT IN TERMS OF WEAKNESSES IN UKRAINE'S MILITARY, WHAT COULD THAT IMPACT? > > MANY OF THESE THINGS WERE SUSPECTED, FOR TALKED ABOUT BY ANALYSTS. IT HAS ITS OWN SOURCES WITHIN UKRAINE. IT IS HARD TO KNOW HOW MUCH OF THIS WILL BE NEW TO THE RUSSIANS. HOWEVER WHAT IT DOES DO IS TO SAY OF UKRAINE THAT THEY ARE RUNNING OUT OF ANTIAIRCRAFT WEAPONS, WHICH IS ABSOLUTELY CRITICAL. THEY CANNOT SUCCEED IN A COUNTEROFFENSIVE, AND THEY WILL REALLY STRUGGLE TO PREVENT AN OFFENSIVE BY THE RUSSIANS AS SOON AS THEY HAVE NO MEANS OF PROTECTING THEMSELVES AGAINST THE RUSSIAN AIR FORCE, WHICH HAD FAILED AT THE BEGINNING OF THE WAR TO GET SUPREMACY BUT HAS BEEN PRESERVED SINCE. DANI: THAT'S MARC CHAMPION ON THE PENTAGON LEAK. COMING UP, THE LATEST CHINESE INFLATION FIGURES SUGGEST A MUTED ECONOMY IN MARCH, WILL THERE BE MORE STIMULUS AHEAD? THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DANI: EUROPEAN STOCKS FOLLOW ASIA INTO THE GREEN. TREASURY YIELDS TICK LOWER ACROSS THE CURB WHILE BITCOIN TOPS $30,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE. PRESIDENT BIDEN TRAVELS TO IRELAND TO MARK THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT. THE TALKS WITH ALLIES TO BE OVERSHADOWED BY MOUNTING INTELLIGENCE CRISIS. PLUS, CHINA CONSUMER AND PRODUCER INFLATION SHOW ONGOING SOFTNESS IN MARCH. GOOD MORNING. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. THIS IS THE EARLY EDITION. I MENTIONED DATA COMING OUT OF CHINA, IT SHOWED THAT CONSUMER INFLATION SLOWED IN MARCH AND PRODUCER PRICES CONTRACTED EVEN FURTHER. CPI IN THE AIR FOR MARCH WAS 4.7% WEAKER THAN THE 1% FORECAST BY BLOOMBERG ECONOMISTS. PRODUCER PRICES FELL OVER THE SAME PERIOD. WITH THIS DATA, I KNOW GLOBALLY IT HAD A REACTION BECAUSE PERHAPS CHINA IS NOT DISINFLATIONARY IMPULSE WE THOUGHT IT WAS. > > WE SAW A LITTLE BIT OF A MOVE IN THE YUAN BECAUSE IT DOES BOLSTER THE CASE FOR MORE STIMULUS AND THAT STOCKS HAD QUITE A BIT ON THE BACK OF THIS. IT REALLY GIVES THE PBOC ROOM TO INJECT MORE SUPPORT INTO THE ECONOMY BECAUSE THE PBOC, CENTRAL BANK AND CHINA ARE VERY MUCH IN A WAIT AND SEE MODE. WHAT ECONOMISTS ARE SAYING IS THAT THE AUTHORITIES DON'T NEED TO DO THIS ANYMORE. YOU DON'T HAVE THOSE PRICE PRESSURES WE HAD IN EUROPEAN ECONOMIES AND IN THE U.S.. MARKETS ARE TAKING THIS -- AT THE END OF THE DAY, IT STILL SUGGESTS DOMESTIC DEMAND IN CHINA REMAINS WEEKEND. THERE IS MORE WORK TO BE DONE. IF THE PBOC DOES NOT FOLLOW THROUGH, IF BEIJING DOES NOT DO ANYTHING TO BOLSTER GROUP -- GROWTH, WE CAN GET A BETTER FRUSTRATION. DANI: WAS WHEN ASKED WHAT THE LINE IS. > > THE ECONOMY HAD JUST REOPENED. IT WAS ONLY IN DECEMBER AND ONLY REALLY IN JANUARY AFTER THE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY THAT CONSUMERS COULD GO OUT AND GO TRAVELING. IT REALLY MADE SENSE FROM A POLICY POINT OF VIEW TO WAIT AND SEE. NOW, THE WAIT AND SEE STRATEGY NO LONGER EXISTS. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND RETAIL SALES COULD POINT US IN EITHER DIRECTION. I THINK IT MIGHT BE A BIT TOO EARLY FOR THE PBOC TO DO THAT. IT IS A FAR LESS AGGRESSIVE CENTRAL BANK WHEN IT COMES TO POSITIVE COMPARED TO THE FED, ECB IN TERMS OF SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY DURING COVID. IN TERMS OF SMALL STIMULUS MEASURES LIKE ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO GO OUT AND BUY MORE CARS, THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WHEN YOU HAVE A DOMESTIC ECONOMY THE SIZE OF CHINA, THIS CAN MOVE THE NEEDLE. DANI: I THINK THE NEWS GODS MIGHT BE HEARING WHAT YOU ARE SAYING BECAUSE WE DID GET HEADLINES. A LARGE BEAD AS WELL SO GOES TO WHAT YOU ARE SPEAKING SORT OF GETTING THE DOMESTIC ECONOMY UP AND RUNNING. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING. THE NEW BOJ GOVERNORS SAYS THE USE OF YIELD CURVE CONTROL AND NEGATIVE RATES ARE STILL APPROPRIATE FOR THE JAPANESE ECONOMY. AT THE SAME TIME, WARREN BUFFETT TOLD THE NIKKEI HE IS TURNING HIS FOCUS BACK TO JAPAN. IT JOINING US NOW TO DISCUSS IS OUR JAPAN ECONOMICS -- WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM HIS INAUGURAL PRESSER? > > THE ERA HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN AS OF YESTERDAY AND THE MESSAGE WE ARE GETTING SO FAR IS NO IMMEDIATE CHANGE. HE SAID DURING HIS INAUGURAL PRESSER THAT THE YC C SHOULD STAY IN THE DOJ EASING BY ITSELF SHOULD STAY. THE MESSAGE WE ARE GETTING FROM HIS FIRST EVER PRESSER AS BOJ GOVERNOR IS THAT HE DOES NOT PLAN ON ANY SUDDEN CHANGES. IT STRIKES A BIG CONTRAST WITH HIS PREDECESSOR WHO IN HIS FIRST INAUGURAL PRESSER CAME IN AND SAID I'M GOING TO SHAKE THINGS UP AND CHANGE THINGS. THE MESSAGE WE ARE GETTING IS THAT THINGS ARE GOING TO REMAIN THE SAME FOR NOW. DANI: I WONDER HOW MUCH OF THIS IS THIS NEED OF CONSENSUS FIRST. WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF I AM IT DOES IT WAY ANYMORE OF A CONSENSUS BEFORE HE CAN MAKE ANY MORE CHANGES RATHER THAN COMING IN AND CHANGING AT THE FIRST BRUSH? > > SO THAT JOINT AGREEMENT BASICALLY TIED TO THE BOJ TO EASING. THAT MESSAGING YESTERDAY THAT THEY WANT CHANGE THIS IMMEDIATELY IS ANOTHER SORT OF SIGNAL THAT THEY ARE NOT ANNA RUCH TO CHANGE THINGS. WHETHER HE NEEDS ADDITIONAL BACKING TO CHANGE THINGS, YOU CAN SORT OF SAY THAT BEFORE HIM ALREADY HAD THE BACKING. WITHOUT PERHAPS GOVERNOR AGREEMENT, IT MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIM TO COMPLETELY CHANGE HIMSELF GOING FORWARD. DANI: ELSEWHERE IN JAPANESE MARKETS, WARREN BUFFETT WAS GIVING AN INTERVIEW SAYING HE WAS THINKING OF BUYING MORE JAPANESE STOCKS. WHAT DOING KNOW ABOUT WHAT EXACTLY HE IS LOOKING AT BUYING? > > HE WAS NOT TO CLEAR JUDGING FROM THE ARTICLE ITSELF. HE HAS ALREADY MADE NEWS IS SAYING HE HAS BOUGHT JAPANESE TRADING HOUSE CHAIRS -- SHARES. HE KEPT HIS COMMENTS FAIRLY VAGUE IN TERMS OF WAREHOUSE HE IS GOING TO BUY. THE HINT WAS THAT HE WAS HOPING TO BUY MORE JAPANESE SHARES BUT LOOKING AT THE ARTICLE ITSELF, IT DID NOT SEEM QUITE CLEAR WHAT EXACTLY HE IS LOOKING TO BUY. THIS COULD BE A CATALYST MORE FOR INVESTORS TO BUY JAPANESE SHARES PARTICULARLY THOSE THAT ARE UNDERVALUED AT THE MOMENT. DANI: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM, 25 YEARS ON FROM THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT, WE ARE GOING TO TAKE A LOOK AT NOT JUST THE TREATY BUT BIDENS AGENDA WHEN HE VISITS THE REGION THIS WEEK. > > 25 YEARS AGO, POLITICIANS IN BELFAST SIGNED THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT. OFFICIALLY AND THEY MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF CONFLICT IN NORTHERN IRELAND. KNOWN AS THE TROUBLES, AROUND 3500 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN VIOLENCE INCLUDING BOMBINGS. A STABLE DEVOLVE GOVERNMENT WAS MET WITH OVER WHELMING SUPPORT. TONY BLAIR AND BILL CLINTON PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN HELPING HAMMER OUT THE AGREEMENT. IT WAS BASED ON POWER-SHARING BETWEEN MOSTLY CATHOLIC NATIONALISTS WHO FAVORED INDEPENDENCE AND UNIONISTS WANTING TO PRESERVE TIES WITH THE U.K.. THE JOURNEY HAS NOT ALWAYS BEEN SMOOTH AND DISTRESSED REMAINS ALONG WITH CONTINUED INSTANCES OF VIOLENCE. > > WE WISH IT WAS NOT A VIOLENT SOCIETY BUT IT IS. > > THE NORTHERN IRELAND ASSEMBLY HAS BEEN UNABLE TO FUNCTION FOR 40% OF ITS LIFESPAN DUE TO DISAGREEMENTS BETWEEN SIDES. MOST RECENTLY, THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAS NOT MET SINCE FEBRUARY 2022 DISCOURSE BRED IN PART BY BREXIT ARRANGEMENTS. DESPITE MANY CONTINUING CHALLENGES, OPTIMISM REMAINS. > > WHATEVER THE PROBLEMS IN NORTHERN IRELAND, WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD NEVER FORGET IS IT IS BETTER THAN WHAT IT WAS. IF WE EXERCISE COMMON SENSE AND REALIZING TODAY -- REALISM TODAY, WE CAN KEEP THE PEACE INTACT. DANI: THAT WAS LUIS MANAMA HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE ON THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT. U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ARRIVES IN BELFAST TONIGHT FOR ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY. THAT LANDMARK OF THE DEAL. JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS BLOOMBERG'S U.K. GOVERNOR. WE KNOW BIDEN IS VERY PROUD OF HIS IRISH HERITAGE. BUT WHAT IS HIS AIM, WHAT IS HIS OBJECTIVE ON THIS VISIT? > > OSTENSIBLY, I SAY IT IS TWO MAIN THINGS. IT IS MEANT TO BE A CELEBRATION OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT, 25 YEARS OF PREDOMINATELY PEACE IN NORTHERN IRELAND WHICH REALLY CANNOT BE UNDERESTIMATED. IT IS SOMETHING A LOT OF PEOPLE THOUGHT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN, INCLUDING VERY CLOSE TO 1998 WHEN THE DEAL WAS SIGNED. IT IS ALSO AN OPPORTUNITY FOR HIM TO CELEBRATE HIS IRISH HERITAGE, PARTICULARLY WHEN IT COMES TO THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND. HE WILL BE VISITING THE COUNTIES WHERE HIS ANCESTORS WERE FROM AS WELL AS MEETING WITH THE IRISH PRIME MINISTER WHERE THERE WILL BE BILATERAL TALKS ON ISSUES OF COMMON INTEREST. DANI: GET INTO THAT A LITTLE BIT MORE IN TERMS OF THE AGENDA WHEN HE IS IN THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND. YOU MENTIONED A FEW THINGS, BUT POLITICALLY, AND HE SORT OF OUTCOMES THE BY THEN MINISTRATION IS HOPING FOR? > > I THINK BEING LARGELY QUITE CLOSE IN TERMS OF THE EXACT AGENDA, ONE THING IS CELEBRATING THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT BUT ALSO REASSURING AND REMINDING OF THE U.S.'S COMMITMENT TO HELPING ENSURE PEACE AND STABILITY ACROSS THE WHOLE OF THE ISLAND OF IRELAND, WHICH THEY WERE ALL INVOLVED VERY CLOSELY WITH THE NEGOTIATIONS OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT 25 YEARS AGO. IN TERMS OF POLICY ISSUES, THERE ARE LOTS OF THINGS IN THE WORLD AT THE MOMENT THAT THEY HAVE A SHARED VIEW ON. WE HAVE NOT HAD TOO MANY SPECIFICS ALTHOUGH IT IS UNDERSTOOD THAT THE U.S. MAY WANT TO RECOGNIZE IRELAND'S ROLE IN ENABLING THE MINIMUM TAX DEAL THAT WAS SIGNED BY THE OSCD IN 2020 WANT TO COME ABOUT. IRELAND PLAYED A HUGE PART IN THAT AS WELL AS THEY MIGHT BE DISCUSSING SOME CYBERSECURITY ISSUES GIVEN PARTICULARLY THERE IS A LOT OF BIG U.S. MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES BASED IN IRELAND. DANI: THAT IS HOW THINGS MIGHT UNFOLD WHEN IT COMES TO BIDENS VISIT TO IRELAND. IN SOME WAYS, IS THIS ALSO A RESET OF U.S.-U.K. RELATIONS? > > I THINK CERTAINLY THE U.K. GOVERNMENT WOULD LIKE IT TO BE. THE PRIME MINISTER CERTAINLY KEEN TO IMPRESS JOE BIDEN. U.K.-U.S. RELATIONS HAVE BEEN A LITTLE BIT STRAINED IN SOME AREAS, ON BREXIT IN PARTICULAR. THE NORTHERN IRELAND ISSUE, WHICH HAS GONE ON FOR YEARS , FINALLY RESOLVED IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS. THIS HAD BEEN SOMETHING THE BIDEN MINISTRATION WAS LOBBYING TO GET OVER THE LINE. A MOVE BACK TOWARD POSITIVE RELATIONS. DANI: GIVEN THE TRADE ISSUE HURDLE HAS BEEN OVERCOME, WHAT ARE THE PROSPECTS FOR U.K.-U.S. TRADE DEAL. > > THIS IS A BIG QUESTION AND SOMETHING THAT BREXITEERS IN BRITAIN AND RICHIE SUNAK HAVE REALLY WANTED, A FREE-TRADE AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. HAS BEEN SEEN AS A BIG PRIZE OF BREXIT. UNDER THE BRYDEN ADMINISTRATION -- BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, IT IS A BIT OFF THE TABLE. THE ADMINISTRATION NOT REALLY INTERESTED IN FDA'S WITH OTHER COUNTRIES. WHAT BRITAIN DOES WANT TO DO IS RESTART THOSE TRADE TALKS, NOT TOWARDS A FULL FDA BUT TOWARD SOMETHING APPROACHING THAT DIRECTION. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT HAS REALLY STALLED IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS AS THE BIDEN MINISTRATION WAS PRETTY UPSET WITH SOME OF THE U.K.'S HARDLINE RHETORIC. THAT HAS SORT OF SMOOTHED OVER. DANI: THANK YOU BOTH SO MUCH FOR HELPING US SET UP THE BIDEN VISIT TO THE REGION. WE ARE GOING TO BE COVERING ALL THINGS U.K. EVERY SINGLE WEEK ON THURSDAYS AT 9:30 A.M. LONDON TIME ON OUR HALF-HOUR SPECIAL. COMING UP APPLE MAC SHIPMENTS SHIPPED TO THEIR LOWEST. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ DANI: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE EARLY EDITION. LET'S HEAR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. LEIGH-ANN: THE CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY HAS NAMED ITS FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST RAY NEWTON SMITH AS ITS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL. NEWTON SMITH WILL REPLACE TONY JANKE WHO WAS JUST -- DISMISSED FOLLOWING A PROBE INTO WORKPLACE MISCONDUCT. THE CBI BOARD SAYS THE CONDUCT FELL SHORT OF THAT EXPECTED BY HE IS NOT THE SUBJECT OF ANY OF THE MORE RECENT ALLEGATIONS INTO A WIDER INVESTIGATION. THE IMF SAYS THE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL GROWTH OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS IS THE WEAKEST IN MORE THAN THREE DECADES. THE EMERGENCY LENDER IS URGING NATIONS TO AVOID ECONOMIC FRAGMENTATION AND TO TAKE STEPS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY. THE IMF'S MEDIUM-TERM GDP GROWTH FORECAST COMPARES WITH 3.8% ACHIEVED AN AVERAGE OVER THE PAST TWO DECADES. AUSTRALIA IS PREPARING TO HOST ITS FIRST SENIOR CHINESE OFFICIAL IN SIX YEARS. IN A SIGN OF WARMING RELATIONS, TIES STARTED DETERIORATING IN 2017 AFTER AUSTRALIA INTRODUCED ANTIFOREIGN INTERFERENCE LAW THE BEIJING BELIEVE TARGETED CHINA. CHINA DESCRIBES THE VISIT AS A NEW ROUND OF CONSULTATION. DANI: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. APPLE'S PERSONAL COMPUTER SHIPMENTS DROPPED 40% IN THE FIRST QUARTER, THE WORST THREE-MONTH DROP SINCE EARLY 2000. SHIPMENTS OF ALL PC MAKERS COMBINE SLUMPED BY NEARLY 30% TO 56 MILLION UNITS. JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS ALEX WEBB. APPLE MAC SHIPMENTS SLEPT BEING -- SLUMPING, WHAT IS THE DRIVER? > > IT IS A BIT OF A PERFECT STORM BECAUSE HE REALLY HAVE A TOUGH COMPARISON ON LAST YEAR. FIRSTLY, THEY HAD A RANGE OF NEW MODELS WHICH DRIVES REFRESHERS AND YOU STILL HAVE PEOPLE SPENDING MONEY AND COMPANIES ARE SPENDING MONEY ON NEW HARDWARE IN THE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC AS FOR SOME PEOPLE, THERE WAS A BIT MORE DISPOSABLE INCOME. FOR COMPANIES, PEOPLE WORKING FROM HOME. THAT WAS MAKING THINGS HARD ON THE COMPARISON SIDE. THEN YOU HAVE AT THE MOMENT JUST A REALLY TIDY -- TYPE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT WHERE LAPTOPS AND MAX ARE VERY MUCH A DISCRETIONARY SPENDING ITEM. DO PEOPLE NEED NEW MACS? NOT NECESSARILY. THEY HAVE A LONGER LIFESPAN RATHER THAN THE TWO OR THREE YEARS YOU MIGHT THINK OF TO -- TYPICALLY WITH A HANDSET. YOU PUT THOSE THINGS TOGETHER AND END UP WITH THIS DROP. DANI: IT ALSO MAY BE THE GEOPOLITICAL ENVIRONMENT APPLE IS TRYING TO NAVIGATE. IN DECEMBER SUMMER, THERE WERE THOSE REPORTS THE APPLE WAS LOOKING AT MOVING SOME PRODUCTION AWAY FROM CHINA. THIS MORNING, WE LEARNED THAT TIM COOK SAID APPLE IS GOING TO OPEN SOME OF ITS FIRST STORES IN INDIA SOON. IS THIS PART OF THAT SHIFT AWAY FROM CHINA. > > IT IS BUT MAYBE NOT IN THE WAY YOU WOULD EXPECT. IN ORDER TO OPEN AND OWN BRAND STORE IN INDIA, YOU HAVE TO HAVE A CERTAIN PROPORTION OF THE ITEMS SOLD IN THE STORE COMING FROM INDIA ITSELF. THE FACT THAT APPLE IS BRINGING MORE PRODUCTION TO INDIA MAY HELP TO OPEN STORES IN THE COUNTRY. CLEARLY IT IS NOT MANUFACTURING THERE CLEARLY TO OPEN STORES. INDIA IS A MASSIVE CAPTIVE MARKET. IT IS AT A STAGE WHERE MAYBE CHINA WAS A FEW YEARS AGO. BECAUSE THEY HAVE GOT MANNER -- MORE MANUFACTURING, IT IS MADE IT EASIER FOR THEM TO THINK ABOUT OPENING MORE STORES. DANI: TESLA SHARES FELL YESTERDAY. TESLA MARCHED DOWN THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLES. EVERY TIME YOU COME ON WE HAVE THESE CONVERSATIONS ABOUT THESE TECH COMPANIES WANTING TO NOT FOLLOW THAT MODEL OF GROWTH AT ANY COST. IS THIS TESLA STILL FOLLOWING GROWTH AT ANY COST? > > WHEN YOU COMPARE IT TO MEDA WHERE WE REALLY MOTHER DOWN ON CUTTING COSTS, TESLA IS NOT NECESSARILY EXPANDING ITS COSTS BUT IT IS TAKING A BIT OF A HIT TO ITS GROSS MARGIN BY CUTTING THE COST OF ITS MODELS. IT IS TRYING TO CONTINUE GROWING UNIT SALES. YOU CAN SEE ON THE OTHER HAND IT IS ACTUALLY TAKING SHARE AWAY FROM OTHER ELECTRIC CARMAKERS WHO HAVE A HIGHER COST BASE THAN TESLA DOES. IT IS A LITTLE BIT COUNTER TO WHAT THE REST OF THE MARKET IS DOING RIGHT NOW WHERE IT IS SAYING THERE IS VALUE TO BE FOUND WITH US. TESLA COULD BE A COMPANY THAT DOES HAVE RELATIVELY FREE CASH FLOWS AND SOMETHING THAT WOULD GET INVESTORS IN THE CURRENT CLIMATE MORE EXCITED. THE STOCK IS STILL DOWN FROM ITS PEAKS LAST YEAR BUT IT IS AN INTERESTING STRATEGY. DANI: I GUESS OF SHARE PRICES CAN CONTINUE TO RECOVER OR HOLD, MAYBE IT SHOWS THAT BEING A GROWTH STOCK IS OK RIGHT NOW. > > IT DECLINED YESTERDAY ON THOSE VIEWS. IT IS A SLIGHTLY RISKY STRATEGY. DANI: FAIR ENOUGH. LATER IN PROGRAMMING, DON'T MISS OUR INTERVIEW SPEAKING WITH THE UNITED STATES FORMER NATIONAL SECRETARY -- SECURITY ADVISOR UNDER FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WE HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS MUCH TIGHTENING WITHOUT A RECESSION. > > THERE'S A LOT MORE ROSE IN SIN THIS ECONOMY THAN WE THOUGHT. NOT ALL RECESSIONS ARE CREATED EQUAL. > > EVEN IF WE DON'T HAVE A REALLY DEEP RECESSION, IT STILL MEANS THE STOCK MARKET HAS FURTHER TO FALL. I THINK THERE IS A VERY GOOD CHANCE WE UNDERCUT THE LOWS OF LAST TIME. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, EARLY EDITION" WITH ANNA EDWARDS AND MATT MILLER. ANNA: IT IS 10:00 A.M. IN LONDON AND 5:00 P.M. IN HONG KONG. BITCOIN GOES OVER $30,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE NOW UP MORE THAN 80% THIS YEAR. THE PENTAGON WARNS THOSE LEAKED INTELLIGENCE DOCUMENTS ARE A THREAT TO SECURITY. THERE IS AN EARLY SIGN THE BANKING CRISIS IN THE UNITED STATES HAVE STARTED TO SUBSIDE. FOR ARK FED PRESIDENT SAYS THE CENTRAL BANKS RAPID INTEREST RATE HIKES DID NOT CAUSE THE TURMOIL. WELCOME TO EARLY EDITION. WE'RE STILL TALKING ABOUT WHETHER WE WILL END TO WHAT EXTENT WE WILL SEE A RECESSION IN THE UNITED STATES AND OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD. THE FOCUS THIS WEEK COULD REALLY BE ON THE INFLATION DATA. MATT: LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT TO DETERMINE WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO. I THINK THE CONSENSUS IS PRETTY STRONG WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A RECESSION IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS. WE ARE STILL UP AFTER A POSITIVE CLOSE ON THE S & P 500 IN THE CASH TRADE YESTERDAY. ONLY .2% OF AGAIN BUT RATES CONTINUE TO COME DOWN. THE 10 NOW UNDER 340. THAT GIVES A LITTLE BIT OF A TAILWIND TO STOCKS. NYMEX CRUDE HAS BEEN HOLDING AT $80 ESSENTIALLY SINCE LAST MONDAY AFTER THE SURPRISE CUT BY OPEC. IT HAS NOT MOVED MUCH OUT OF THAT RANGE. IT SEEMS TO BE FAIRLY STABLE. BITCOIN HAVE BEEN FAIRLY STABLE AT AROUND 28,000 FOR A WHILE AND HAS NOW JUMPED UP OVER $30,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE. SOMETHING WE ARE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT A LOT MORE THROUGHOUT THE DAY BECAUSE IT DEFINITELY MOVES MARKETS IN TERMS OF ANYTHING RELATED TO CRYPTO UP REGARDLESS OF THE OTHER NEWS ON COINBASE OR BLOG. THEY HAVE BEEN DOWNGRADED BY ANALYSTS YESTERDAY. DOES NOT MATTER AS THEY ARE GAINING IN THE PREMARKET TODAY. ASIA IS WHERE A LOT OF THE OPTIMISM HAS COME THROUGH. AGAIN ON THE BROADER ASIA-PACIFIC INDEX. THE HANG SENG CLOSED UP .75%. THAT HAS NOT GIVEN ANY WEAKNESS TO THE YEN. IT DID FOR A MINUTE SEE THE END DROP BUT THEN AFTER THAT, THE YEN HAS STRENGTHENED AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR. WHAT DO YOU SEE IN EUROPE? ANNA: PLENTY OF CONVERSATIONS THROUGH THE ASIA SESSION ABOUT WHAT UEDA MEANS TO THE BOJ. WE SEE POSITIVITY IN THE MAIN ACROSS EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. WE HAVE BEEN CLOSED FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF GLOBAL WORKDAYS. A FIRST TIME TO REACT TO SOME OF THE DATA WE GOT OUT OF THE UNITED STATES ON FRIDAY. AT THE IBEX, WAY DOWN. A SUBSTANTIAL WEIGHT TO THE DOWNSIDE ON THAT PARTICULAR MARKET TODAY. BASIC RESOURCES, THE MINING SECTOR, REALLY UNDERSCORING THE RISK ON MOOD WE ARE SEEING FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS UP BY 2.8% TODAY. HERE'S A CHIPMAKING BUSINESS IN EUROPE AND DESPITE THE FACT THAT IT DOWNGRADED ITS EXPECTATIONS ON WHAT IT THINKS IT CAN DELIVER, SOME THOUGHT THAT HAVE BEEN WELL FORESEEN AND THE RISK ON MOVE SEEMS TO BE OVERTAKING THOSE INDIVIDUAL CONCERNS. THE POUND IS AT 124, 43. IT WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR PERHAPS. WE SEE THE POUND GAINING ALSO THE EURO GAINING. INTERESTING THAT WE ARE SEEING TRADERS INCREASINGLY BETTING ON HIGHER RATES FROM THE BANK. 4.7% OR SO BY THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. THE GERMAN TWO YEAR YIELD, I COULD HAVE PICKED ALMOST ANY CONTRACT ACROSS EUROPE TO SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE WE ARE SEEING IN EUROPE VERSUS THE UNITED STATES. WE ARE SEEING YIELDS ON THE RISE UP AT THE SHORT END AND LONGER AND ACROSS ALL KINDS OF GEOGRAPHIES. WE WERE CLOSED YESTERDAY SO THE MARKETS HAVING THEIR FIRST CHANCE TO REACT TO WHAT WE SAW IN PAYROLLS AND EVERYTHING ELSE WE MISSED OUT ON. MATT: ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE NOT MISSED OUT ON IS THE RALLY IN BITCOIN. TAKE A LOOK AT THE TOKEN RIGHT NOW TRADING ABOVE $30,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE OF LAST YEAR. ON A REREAD JOINS US NOW TO TALK ABOUT THIS. WHAT IS BEHIND THE RALLY? WHAT DOES THIS SAY ABOUT OR IF ANYTHING WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE INDUSTRY? > > I GUESS WHAT IS REALLY SURPRISING FOR ANYONE WATCHING BECAUSE THE INDUSTRY KEEPS HAVING PRICE FREEZES AND FUNDING FOR STARTUPS HAS NOT GONE UP. IT IS RALLYING PARTLY BECAUSE THIS IS A PLAY AGAINST INFLATION AND THE IDEA THAT PERHAPS INTEREST RATE HIKES ARE OVER. PEOPLE ARE BETTING AGAINST THAT SO PERHAPS THAT IS THE REASON BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WITH BITCOIN. ANNA: YOU NEVER KNOW. IT COULD BE LINKED TO THE FED CONVERSATION. BEFORE WE SAW THIS RESURGENCE, WE WERE TALKING A LOT ABOUT A YEAR-LONG CRYPTO WINTER AND A MARKET DOWNTURN AND THAT HAS MEANT SOME PEOPLE HAVE BEEN HAVING TO SUPPORT THEIR BUSINESSES IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. WHAT DO WE MAKE OF THE LATEST MOVES? > > THEY HAD TO LEND $100 MILLION TO THEIR OWN PLATFORM GEMINI WHICH WAS EMBROILED IN A LOT OF THE CRISIS LAST YEAR. THEY WERE ONE OF THE PARTNERS OF GENESIS WHICH WENT BANKRUPT. WE HEARD THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO RAISE BUT WERE NOT ABLE TO AND THAT SPEAKS TO WHAT I WAS SAYING BEFORE, THE FACT THAT STARTUPS HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING TO RAISE AND FUNDING IS DOWN 80% IN CRYPTO. THERE IS BIG CONTRAST BETWEEN BITCOIN PRICES IN THE INDUSTRY SENTIMENT. SUPPORTERS WILL SAY BITCOIN IS ITS OWN THING. MATT: YOU CAN CATCH OUR PROGRAM THAT FOCUSES ON CRYPTO TODAY AT 1:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. BLOOMBERG CRYPTO IS OUR WEEKLY SHOW THAT COVERS THE PEOPLE, TRANSACTIONS AND TECHNOLOGY SHAPING THE WORLD OF DECENTRALIZED FINANCING AND OUR GUEST INCLUDES THE CEO OF MARATHON DIGITAL, THE CRYPTO MINOR. LET'S GET TO SOME GEOPOLITICAL NEWS. THE PENTAGON SAYS LEAKED DOCUMENTS THAT DETAIL THE U.S. SPYING ON OTHER COUNTRIES POSE A RISK TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY. THE PENTAGON IS CONDUCTING A DAMAGE ASSESSMENT. THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHO LINKED -- LEAKED THOSE DOCUMENTS. THE U.S. LEAK SEEMS TO HAVE RADEL BOTH OF THE PENTAGON AND UKRAINE WITH SOME OBVIOUSLY VERY SENSITIVE INFORMATION BUT SOME OF IT LOOKS DOCTORED SO HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT WE CONTRAST? > > WE DON'T KNOW EXACTLY WHAT WE CONTRAST. I THINK IN PRIORITY, THE FIRST THING IS IT IS SENSITIVE JUST BECAUSE THERE WERE LEAKS. THEY SEEM TO SHOW THAT THE U.S. IS SPYING ON ALLIES. SOMETHING THAT IS KNOWN BUT GENERALLY CAP BELOW THE RADAR. S & S THAT BECOMES A DIPLOMATIC ISSUE, IT IS A DIPLOMATIC ISSUE. THAT IS AN IMMEDIATE PROBLEM. THE SECOND IS THAT WE DON'T KNOW WHETHER THIS IS THE EXTENT OF THE LEAK OR WHETHER THERE IS MORE TO COME. THIS CAN BE QUITE MISCHIEVOUS IF GENERALLY ACCURATE DOCUMENTS ARE THEN DOCTORED BECAUSE IT BECOMES VERY DIFFICULT TO FIGHT THAT ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND TO SORT OF CONTROL DAMAGE. THE LAST THING IS, WHAT WAS IN THEM AND THAT WAS SORT OF SPECIFIC TO THE UKRAINE CONFLICT AND IT REALLY GAVE CONFIRMATION IF YOU LIKE OR APPEAR TO TO THE PENTAGON'S CONCERNS THAT THE UKRAINIANS MAY BE RUNNING OUT OF ANTIAIRCRAFT WEAPONRY WHICH WOULD BE AN ABSOLUTELY CRITICAL ISSUE FOR THE WAR. ANNA: SO THAT IT'S THE UKRAINE SIDE. AT THE SAME TIME, WE ARE SEEING THE U.S. AND PHILIPPINES ARE HOLDING THEIR BIGGEST JOINT MILITARY EXERCISES IN DECADES JUST AFTER CHINA HELD A MULTI-INVASION OF TAIWAN. ARE WE SEEING SOME KIND OF ESCALATION HERE? > > YES. THESE THINGS ARE VERY HARD TO INTERPRET EXACTLY, BUT THERE IS NO DENYING THAT ONE OF THE THINGS THAT THE U.S. HAS DONE WITH THE PHILIPPINES THAT THE CHINESE WILL BE CONCERNED ABOUT IS THAT THERE ARE SOME NEW BASES THE AMERICANS WOULD BE ABLE TO USE WHICH WOULD BE CLOSER TO TAIWAN. WITH THE CHINESE WERE TRYING TO DEMONSTRATE WITH THEIR EFFORT WAS TO SHOW THAT IT WOULD BE VERY DIFFICULT FOR THE U.S. TO COUNTER A CHINESE EFFORT TO ISOLATE TAIWAN MILITARILY. THIS WILL BE LOOKED AT AS A KIND OF RESPONSE. AN INDICATION THAT THE U.S. DOES HAVE SOME OF THE FACILITIES THAT WOULD BE NEEDED TO DO THAT. IN A SENSE, YES, IT DOES. I THINK WHAT WE HAVE TO BEAR IN MIND IS THE LESSON OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS THAT CONFLICTS THAT SEEM IRRATIONAL AND UNLIKELY CAN TAKE PLACE. THE MORE THAT YOU SEE THESE KINDS OF EXERCISES, THE MORE THERE WILL BE REASON FOR CONCERN. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. LET'S GET BACK TO THE MARKETS. THE NEAR FED PRESIDENT IS REJECTING THE IDEA THAT THE FED'S RAPID INTEREST RATE HIKES LEAD TO PROBLEMS IN THE BANKING INDUSTRY. WHAT WERE THE MAJOR TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS SPEECH FROM WILLIAMS? > > THIS IS NOW THE THIRD OF FED MEMBER WHO IS MENTIONING THEY ARE NOT SWAYED BY THE RECENT BAKING CRISIS WHEN IT COMES TO HIKING RATES. HE SAID THIS LATE YESTERDAY THAT HE PERSONALLY DOES NOT THINK IT WAS THE CASE THAT THE PACE OF RATE INCREASES WAS REALLY BEHIND THOSE BANKING ISSUES. HE CALLED THEM IDIOSYNCRATIC SPECIFIC ISSUES WHEN IT COMES TO THE PROBLEMS WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK AND SIGNATURE BANK AND THEN WENT ON TO TALK ABOUT CREDIT CONDITIONS. HE SAID WE HAVE NOT YET SEEN ANY CLEAR SIGNS OF CREDIT CONDITIONS TIGHTENING. WHEN HE IS TALKING ABOUT THIS HE IS SAYING IT IS YET TO SHOW UP IN THE HARD DATA LIKE CONSUMER SPENDING AND EMPLOYMENT. IT IS STARTING TO SHOW UP SOMEWHERE IN THE SOFTER SERVICE DATA. THIS IS FROM THE NEW YORK FED RESEARCH TEAM SHOWING THAT THE SHARE OF HOUSEHOLDS REPORTING THAT CREDIT CONDITIONS ARE HARDER TO OBTAIN VERSUS A YEAR AGO HIT A PEAK. THIS IS THE HIGHEST THIS HAS EVER BEEN. NEARLY 60% OF HOUSEHOLDS ARE SAYING THE ACCESS TO CREDIT HAS DETERIORATED FROM A YEAR AGO. MATT: THAT IS A CREDIT CRUNCH. DOES THIS MEAN THE -- FOR CASH IS OVER FROM U.S. BANKS AND MAYBE THE CONCERNS HAVE SUBSIDED NOW? > > IT IS A BIG HINT THAT IT MIGHT BE THE CASE FOR NOW. THE ISSUANCE LAST WEEK FELL TO $37 BILLION. THAT COMES AFTER JUST TWO WEEKS AGO, AND ISSUANCE OF $304 BILLION WHICH WAS A RECORD. THESE ARE EARLY SIGNS THAT THE RUSH FOR CASH IS EASING. WE SAW IN THE FED'S DATA FROM FRIDAY THAT THE CASH RESERVES THAT SMALL U.S. BANKS BUFFERED WITHIN THOSE DEPOSIT OUTFLOWS EASED SOMEWHAT. THEY HAVE RELEASED SOME OF THAT CASH FROM THEIR BALANCE SHEET. THIS IS ANOTHER HINT THAT THESE SMALL BANKS ARE LESS WORRIED ABOUT DEPOSIT FLOW EXTENDING. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. TALKING TO US ABOUT THE LATEST FED SPEAK AND WHAT WE CAN TAKE OUT OF THE DATA WE GOT YESTERDAY. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE STOCKS WE EXPECT TO MOVE IN THE MARKET TODAY. WEIGHT WATCHERS IS ONE UP ALMOST 18% IN THE PREMARKET. IT WAS RAISED AFTER COMPLETING ITS PURCHASE OF A SUBSCRIPTION TELEHEALTH PLATFORM OFFERING ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS SPECIALIZING IN CHRONIC WEIGHT MANAGEMENT. THAT IS A LONG DESCRIPTION SO HOPEFULLY THEY CAN CHANGE THAT TO SOUND BETTER FOR MARKETING PURPOSES. NO MATTER WHAT KIND OF NEWS YOU HAVE GOT OUT, AND YOU CAN ADD TO THIS. BLOCK AND COINBASE. EVEN IF YOU HAVE BAD EARNINGS OR ANALYSTS DOWNGRADED YOUR STOCK, THEY ARE STILL UP TODAY BECAUSE OF THE JUMP IN BITCOIN. OVER $30,000 AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE LAST JUNE. RIOT, MARATHON AND BIT DIGITAL ALL GAINERS TODAY. WE'RE GOING TO TALK TO THE CEO OF MARATHON HOLDINGS. TILRAY IS FALLING AFTER THE CANADIAN CANNABIS PERFORMER REPORTED NET REVENUE THAT MISSED THE AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATE. WE'D SALES WERE ALREADY EXPECTED TO DROP BELOW WHAT THEY WERE LAST YEAR AND THEN THE ACTUAL PRINTED NUMBER WAS EVEN WORSE THAN THAT. THEY MAKE MORE MONEY ON DISTRIBUTION AS WELL AS BEVERAGES AND OTHER KIND OF WELLNESS THINGS BUT THIS IS NOT GOOD FOR TILRAY BRANDS. AS A RESULT, THE STOCK IS DOWN 7.3% IN THE PREMARKET. ANNA: COMING UP, MATT WILL GET BACK TO THE MACRO. WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHERE THE ECONOMY IS GOING. SIMON FRENCH JOINS US. WE WILL ALSO SPEAK TO THE COHEAD OF PUBLIC MARKETS. WHAT IS SHE THINK ABOUT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE IN PARTICULAR AND WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK FOR BROADER CREDIT MARKETS? THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: WELCOME BACK. I AM MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK ALONGSIDE ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON AND WE ARE LOOKING ONCE AGAIN AT THE VOLATILITY IN BOND MARKETS. THAT IS THE WHITE LINE HERE COMPARED TO THE LACK THEREOF IN STOCK MARKETS OR AT LEAST THE PERCEIVED LACK OF VOLATILITY FOR THOSE OLD ENOUGH TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT THE VIX. IF THE MOVE INDEX THAT I THINK IS THE MORE INTERESTING, THE BOND MARKET VOLATILITY SHOT UP DURING THE SVB AND SIGNATURE BANK CRISIS AND HAS NOW COME BACK DOWN BY ABOUT A QUARTER BY THE STILL RELATIVELY HIGH, STILL HOLDING AT THE SAME LEVELS WE SAW IN MARCH OF 2020. JOINING US NOW IS PRISCILLA TO TALK ABOUT THIS VOLATILITY AND WHAT IS CAUSING IT. AND WILL IT COME BACK DOWN. > > WHAT IS CAUSING THIS VOLATILITY IS THIS PERCEPTION, THE FUNDING MARKETS ARE GETTING DISTRESSED EVEN IF THERE IS NOTHING LIKE FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG WITH MARKETS PER SE. DURING COVID, A LOT OF COMPANIES HAVE A LOT OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND KEPT AFLOAT. SINCE THE WITHDRAW OF THE SUPPORT, THE MAJORITY WALL, MANY OF THOSE COMPANIES BONDS ARE COMING TO AN END AND THEY ARE STARTING TO SEE THE DISTRESS. ANNA: CERTAINLY IN EUROPE WE ARE SEEING THAT. IS THE MARKET OPEN FOR EVERYONE OR ARE INVESTORS JUST MUCH MORE DISCERNING? > > THE MARKET AS A WHOLE IS OPEN BUT INVESTORS HAVE BECOME WAY MORE DISCERNING. NOW, THE ISSUING FED HAS BECOME WAY MORE EXPENSIVE THAN IT WAS ONLY A FEW MONTHS AGO ESPECIALLY AFTER THE BANKING CRISIS. COMPANIES STILL HAVE A LOT OF ACCESS TO FUNDING MARKETS ALBEIT A HIGHER PRICES BUT BANKS HAVE MOSTLY BEEN ABSENT SINCE THE TERRIBLE MARCH THAT WE HAD. ANNA: IF BANKS ARE ABSENT, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE ECONOMY? > > THAT MEANS GETTING ACCESS TO FUNDING IS GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE. IF BANKS HAVE LESS LINES OF CREDIT, IT MEANS THEY CAN RAISE LESS MONEY THEREFORE THAT SHRINKS THEIR ONLINE -- LENDING ACTIVITIES. GENERAL RETAIL AND CORPORATE'S, IT BECOMES HARDER TO ACCESS FUNDING. ANNA: SO IF THE BANKS CANNOT RAISE, THEY CANNOT OFFER GOOD RATES TO OTHERS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ MATT: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, EARLY EDITION" WITH ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON. A FIFTH PERSON HAS DIED IN THE SHOOTING AT A BANK IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY. THE ATTACK WAS BLAMED ON A 25-YEAR-OLD EMPLOYEE WHO WAS KILLED IN A SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE. POLICE SAY THE SHOOTER WAS LIVESTREAMING DURING THE ATTACK. KIM JONG-UN HAS CALLED FOR WHAT WERE DESCRIBED AS PRACTICAL AND OFFENSIVE WORK CAPABILITIES THAT CAME AS PYONGYANG CUT OFF COMMUNICATION LINKS WITH SOUTH KOREA USED TO REDUCE TREND -- TENSIONS ON THEIR BORDER. THIS YEAR, NORTH KOREA HAS TESTED NEW WEAPONS. IN ENGLAND, THE STATE RUN HEALTH SERVICES BRACING FOR ITS MOST DISRUPTIVE STRIKE YET. TENS OF THOUSANDS OF JUNIOR DOCTORS WALKED OFF THE JOB TODAY FOR 96 HOURS. THEY ARE JOINING OTHER PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS DEMANDING BIGGER PAY HIKES TO MIX UP -- MAKE UP FOR INFLATION. WARREN BUFFETT IS TURNING HIS FOCUS BACK TO JAPAN. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HAS KICKED OFF A YEN BOND SALE. SHARES OF JAPAN'S MAJOR TRADING HOUSES JUMPED AFTER BUFFETT SAID HE HAS RAISED HIS HOLDINGS IN THEM. IN SWITZERLAND, PARLIAMENT WILL QUESTION THE GOVERNMENT TODAY ABOUT ITS ROLE IN FORCING THROUGH UBS-TAKEOVER. THE GOVERNMENT -- LAWMAKERS MAY BE UNHAPPY BUT AUTHORITIES SAY THERE IS NOT MUCH THEY CAN DO TO STOP THE TAKEOVER. IN SWEDEN, ELECTED AS CEO IS FORCED TO STEP DOWN AFTER SWEDEN'S BIGGEST PENSION FUND BECAME ONE OF THE LARGEST OVERSEAS CASUALTIES OF THE MELTDOWN AT U.S. BANKS. THIS PENSION FUND INVESTED IN SILICON VALLEY BANK AS WELL AS SIGNATURE BANK AND FIRST REPUBLIC. QUITE A WAYS FROM HOME AND PRETTY RISKY INVESTMENTS. ANNA: QUITE AWAY FROM HOME IS AN INTERESTING POINT TO MENTION BECAUSE I UNDERSTAND THEY PUT THE EQUITY PORTFOLIO MANAGER ON LEAVE AND SAID THEY WOULD SCALE BACK LARGE STAKES IN COMPANIES FAR AWAY FROM HOME. THAT WOULD BE AN INTERESTING OUTCOME IF THIS LEADS TO MORE HOMEBUYERS. WE WILL TALK ABOUT MACROS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ANNA: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, EARLY EDITION." BITCOIN GOES OVER 30,000 DOLLARS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JUNE AND IS NOW AT MORE THAN 80% THIS YEAR. THE PENTAGON WARNS THOSE LEAKED INTELLIGENCE DOCUMENTS ARE A THREAT TO SECURITY. AND THERE IS AN EARLY SIGN THE BANKING CRISIS IN THE UNITED STATES HAS STARTING TO -- STARTED TO SUBSIDE. I'M ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON WITH MATT MILLER IN NEW YORK. THIS WEEK IS GOING TO BE AROUND INFLATION IN THE UNITED STATES BUT WE ARE PLAYING CATCH-UP IN EUROPE. MATT: U.S. FUTURES I THINK ARE BUOYED SOMEWHAT BY THE POSITIVE FINISH WE HAD IN ASIA OVERNIGHT. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW. WE CLOSED A SLIGHTLY HIGHER ON THE S & P 500 IN THE CASH TRADE YESTERDAY. ALSO GETTING A LITTLE BIT OF A TAILWIND FROM LOWER RATES ACROSS THE CURVE. WE SAW THE TWO-YEAR COME DOWN. THE 10 YEAR YIELD IS DOWN. THIS OFFERS LESS COMPETITION TO STOCKS. YOU DON'T REALLY SEE A BIG SURGE IN COMMODITIES. WE MAY HAVE WORRIED A WEEK AGO WE WOULD SEE OIL TAKING OFF AFTER THE SURPRISE CUT BY OPEC-PLUS BUT IT REALLY HAS NOT MOVED MUCH. WE DO SEE BITCOIN MOVING UP OVER $30,000. IT CONTINUES TO RISE EVER SINCE THE DROP IN THE WAKE OF THE FTX COLLAPSE. IT IS MUCH HIGHER NOW THAN THE $16,000 IT WAS TRADING AT THE DAY BEFORE SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S FIRM FAILED. RIGHT NOW IT IS THE HIGHEST WE HAVE SEEN IT SINCE JUNE OF LAST YEAR. IN TERMS OF PREMARKET MOVERS, THERE IS A LOT GOING ON. YOU HAVE GOT A TON OF OR ALL OF THE BLOCKCHAIN RELATED OR CRYPTO RELATED STOCKS GAINING. MARATHON DIGITAL IS ONE WE HIGHLIGHTED BECAUSE WE ARE GOING TO BE INTERVIEWING THE CEO ON THE BLOOMBERG CRYPTO PROGRAM TODAY. TILRAY BRANDS IS THE WEED SELLER OUT OF CANADA THAT MISSED ITS REVENUE ESTIMATES. IT ACTUALLY SAW A DECLINE IN SALES YEAR-OVER-YEAR. WHAT IS GOING ON OUT THERE? THAT IS THE WEED PORTION OF IT. THEY ALSO HAVE A BIG AMOUNT OF REVENUE, EVEN BIGGER FROM DISTRIBUTION AND SOME FROM BEVERAGES AND SOME FROM OTHER WELLNESS ISSUES. IT IS DOWN 7% IN THE PREMARKET. EVEN AS GOLD RISES, THE U.S. PRODUCER HAS MADE A FRESH BID FOR ITS AUSTRALIAN RIVAL SWEETENING ITS RECORD OFFER TO $19.5 BILLION TO BRING CLOSER THE PROSPECT OF A NEW PRECIOUS METAL BEHEMOTH. HOW DO YOU SAY IT IN ENGLAND? ANNA: I NEVER SAY THAT WORD. GIANT. IF IN DOUBT, FIND AN ALTERNATIVE. INTERESTING WHAT YOU ARE SAYING IN THE MINING STOCKS IN M & A BECAUSE THAT BECAUSE ONE STOCK TO MOVE IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION. UNDERSCORING THE MOVE WE SEEM TO BE IN AS WE RETURN FROM AN EXTENDED WEEKEND HERE IN EUROPE. AFTER A COUPLE OF DAYS OUT WHERE OTHER GLOBAL MARKETS MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE BEEN OPEN, WE PLAY CATCH-UP IN EUROPE. THE POUND IS AT 124 UP HALF A PERSON AGAINST THE DOLLAR. MAYBE IT IS DOLLAR WEAKNESS MORE BROADLY WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. INTERESTING THAT THE MARKET IS INCREASINGLY PUSHING HIGHER EXPECTATIONS OF WHERE RATES GO HERE IN THE U.K. THE GERMAN TWO YEAR YIELD I PUT IN HERE JUST TO SHOW YOU THE CATCH-UP STORY HAPPENING IN BOND MARKETS BE IS TREASURIES ARE MOVING IN ONE DIRECTION AND BOND MARKETS MOVING IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME BOND MARKETS GET TO REACT TO THE JOBS REPORT WE SAW OUT DURING FRIDAY'S SESSION. MATT: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MACROECONOMIC PICTURE RIGHT NOW WITH THE CHIEF ECONOMIST AT PANAMERA GORDON. I THINK IT IS INTERESTING THAT TODAY WE ARE SEEING CONTINUED DOLLAR WEAKNESS AS CONSENSUS SEEMS TO BE PULLED FORWARD ON A U.S. RECESSION, MAY A GLOBAL RECESSION AND THEN STRENGTHEN GOLD OVER $2000, BITCOIN OVER $30,000. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE WAY THE MARKET IS PRICING THESE ASSETS? > > I'M LIKING THE FACT THAT YOU PICK UP THE GOLD MARKET STORY. I THINK THAT IS AN AREA WHERE THE HEADLINES ON BANKING FALL OUT AND REAL ESTATE FALLOUT HAVE WAXED AND WANED BUT WE EXPECT THEM TO LAX AGAIN AND IN THAT ENVIRONMENT, GOLD IS TELLING YOU AND I THINK IT IS THE RIGHT INVESTMENT HEDGE IN THAT SCENARIO THAT THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE THE IMMACULATE DEFLATION STORY THAT WE HAD AT THE VERY START OF Q1. THEY'RE GOING TO BE FAILURES IN BOTH THE BANKING SPHERE, REAL ESTATE SPHERE AND AS A SUITE OF ASSETS ACROSS THE GLOBAL ECONOMY REPRICE THEMSELVES TO A RISK-FREE RATE THAT LOOKS VERY DIFFERENT. I THINK THE MARKET IS TRYING TO TELL YOU THAT. IT NEVER TELLS YOU THESE THINGS IN A LINEAR FASHION BUT THERE ARE ENOUGH INDICATIONS THAT THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE A GRADUAL RECOVERY TO SOMETHING LOOKING LIKE NORMAL. ANNA: VERY GOOD TO SEE UMI WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT NORMAL WILL LOOK LIKE WHEN WE SEE A LITTLE BIT MORE OF A SUBTLE PICTURE WHEN IT COMES TO GLOBAL INTEREST RATES AND GLOBAL INFLATION. THE IMF TALKING ABOUT HOW THE NEUTRAL RATE MIGHT FALL BACK DOWN TO THESE REALLY LOW LEVELS OF RATES THAT WE SAW OVER DECADES THAT WE KNEW AND LOVED OR PERHAPS DID NOT. THAT WAS A STORY THAT MAY BE SOME ECONOMISTS SAY WE HAVE LEFT BEHIND. > > THE IMF BLOCK YOU ARE REFERRING TO IS TALKING ABOUT THE NATURAL RATE OF INTEREST THAT HAS BEEN DRIVEN LOWER BY DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGE AROUND THE WORLD. QUITE CLEAR IN THE ANALYSIS IS THAT THE TWO FASTEST GROWING ECONOMIES CHINA AND INDIA ARE GOING TO SEE THE SAME PATHWAY THAT THE DEVELOPED MARKETS HAVE SEEN IN THE LAST TWO TO THREE DECADES. THAT IS INTERESTING. I'M NOT SURE IT FEEDS A LOT INTO THE CURRENT DEBATE OVER WHERE THE RISK RATE GOES FROM HERE BUT TO THE OPENING PART OF YOUR QUESTION, WHAT DOES NORMAL LOOK LIKE? I THINK IF WE HAD BEEN HAVING THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT HOW THE GLOBAL ECONOMY RESPOND TO HIGHER RISK RATES, WE WOULD SEE THE LABOR MARKET WILL WEEKEND. CERTAINLY MY INTERPRETATION IS THAT LABOR MARKETS ARE FAR MORE RESILIENT TO HIGHER RISK-FREE RATE THAN WE THOUGHT. WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT DEMAND DESTRUCTION, IT IS PRINCIPALLY THROUGH CAPITAL AND THE ALLOCATION THROUGH CAPITAL AND THE REPRICING RATHER THAN THE CHALLENGES IN TERMS OF LABOR DEMAND FROM EMPLOYERS. ANNA: THAT IS THE WAY THE LABOR MARKET HAS MAYBE BEEN RESILIENT. DO YOU SEE CRACKS EMERGING? WE HAVE AN INTERESTING STORY THAT TALKED ABOUT A VERY MONETARIST ECONOMIC APPROACH AND LOOKING AT THE MONEY SUPPLY AND CERTAIN ECONOMISTS FLOGGING THIS IS REALLY WORRYING SAYING WE HAVE GONE TOO FAR. WHERE DO YOU STAND ON THAT KIND OF DEBATE AT THE MOMENT FOR THE U.K.? > > THE FIRST THING TO SAY IS GIVE THE MONETARIST TAKE ECONOMISTS WHO HAVE BEEN UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE THERE TO -- THEIR CREDIT BECAUSE THEY FLAGGED THE AIGNER AND STORE THE IGNORING OF MONETARY ALGORITHMS DURING THE RECOVERY AS A RED FLAG THAT INFLATION WAS COMING AND THAT WAS LARGELY OVERSHADOWED. I PUT MY HAND UP IN THAT REGARD. THEY GOT IT RIGHT ON THE WAY UP. THE QUESTION IS IT HAS TO BE RIGHT ON THE WAY DOWN AND THEY ARE RIGHT TO SAY THE AGGREGATE GOODS AROUND THE WORLD ARE SLOWING. THERE IS ALWAYS FEAR OF AN UNDERSHOOTING. I DON'T SEE THAT EVEN THOUGH THE MONETARY AGGREGATE POINTS UP IN THAT DIRECTION. THERE IS QUITE A LOT OF PENT-UP PRICING PASS-THROUGH THAT IS STILL TO COME THROUGH IN THE WAGES STORY THAT I THINK WILL MEAN THAT INFLATION WILL REMAIN QUITE CONSISTENT EVEN AS THE MONETARY AGGREGATES START TO COME BACK TOWARD THOSE SINGLE DIGITS. MATT: SO YOU DON'T EXPECT US TO GET BACK TO ZERO BORN ARE UP IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS? > > I DON'T. THIS IS WHERE THE IMF BLOG HAS TRIGGERED THAT DEBATE AGAIN. THE FACT THAT THESE ARE STRUCTURAL FORCES FROM DEMOGRAPHICS, FINANCIAL INTERMEDIATION, LOTS OF DEAD DYNAMICS AS WELL, THIS TRADITION DYNAMICS ARE POINTING TOWARDS CLOSER TO DESERT BUT WE HAVE TO GET THERE AND THAT IS THE KEY PART IN GETTING THERE. THE NARRATIVE ADJUST ALMOST INSTANTANEOUSLY. A LOT OF PRICES IN CAPITAL MARKETS ADJUST ALMOST INSTANTANEOUSLY. THE ECONOMY DOES NOT OPERATE LIKE THAT. IN MY VIEW, THE BARGAINING BETWEEN WORKERS AND EMPLOYERS AND STILL HAS A LOT OF FLEX TO COME THROUGH. ANNA: THE LABOR MARKET DEVELOPMENTS STILL SEEM TO BE KEY. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. COMING UP, WE WILL TALK ABOUT GLOBAL CREDIT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ANNA: YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE AT THE PRINCIPAL ROOM. COMING UP LATER TODAY, AN INTERVIEW WITH THE IMF'S CHIEF ECONOMIST. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ MATT: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, EARLY EDITION." ALMOST 1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS OF U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE DEBT COMES DUE FOR REPAYMENT BEFORE THE END OF 2025. THE BIG QUESTION FACING THE BORROWERS IS WHO IS GOING TO LEND TO THEM AND I GUESS THE FOLLOW ON, AT WHAT RATE? JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS SIMONE FOXMAN. WHAT EXACTLY DOES THIS WALL OF DEBT LOOK LIKE? I'M ASSUMING THE RATES ARE SO MUCH LOWER ON THIS THAN THEY WILL BE ON ANY DEBT THAT IS ROLLED OVER. > > THIS IS THE RESULT OF A CALCULATION BY MORGAN STANLEY'S JAMES EGAN WHO POINTS OUT THAT THERE ARE $4.5 TRILLION WORTH OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE DEBT AT ABOUT $1.5 TRILLION OF THAT IS DUE BEFORE THE END OF 2025. ESPECIALLY POOR SENTIMENT IN THINGS LIKE RETAIL AND OFFICES WHERE HE EXPECTS VALUATION LIKELY TO FALL BY 40% FROM PEAK. THIS IS DISPROPORTIONATELY HELD BY REGIONAL LENDERS HAVE SEEN THEIR OWN COST OF FUNDING RISE 50 TO 60 BASIS POINTS JUST IN MARCH ALONE. SO THE QUESTION BECOMES IF THEY CANNOT LEND TO THIS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE, ISSUERS, WHO WILL POTENTIALLY ECHO THAT REMAINS TO BE DETERMINED. ANNA: SMALLER BANKS HAVE POSTED TO THIS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDING SPACE. HOW MUCH OF A CONCERN IS THE RECENT BIG STRESS WE HAVE SEEN VERY MUCH FOCUSED AROUND SMALLER BANKS. > > THIS REGIONAL BANK STRESS SERVES TO EXACERBATE AN EXISTING PROBLEM. BACK IN JANUARY, BEFORE WE SAW ALL OF THESE CONCERNS, THERE WAS $175 BILLION OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRADING AT DISTRESSED LEVELS. PART OF THIS IS BECAUSE WE HAVE SEEN THE SENTIMENT AROUND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CHANGE. WE SAW PEOPLE STUCK AT HOME DURING COVID-19. THEY BOUGHT MORE STUFF ONLINE. THE INCREASINGLY DON'T WANT TO GO BACK TO THE OFFICE AND CUSHMAN WAKEFIELD BELIEVES WE COULD SEE 330 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF EXCESS OFFICE SPACE IN THE U.S. ALONE. THESE PROBLEMS ALSO SPREADING TO EUROPE. THE GOOD NEWS IS AFTER THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS, LESS OF THE BAD DEBT IS GOING TO BE HELD BY BANKS. THEN AGAIN, HOW MUCH OF THIS IS HELD BY FAMILY OFFICES. AND OF COURSE, IF THESE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ISSUERS STRUGGLE, THAT HAS EFFECTS ON THE JOBS AND GLOBAL ECONOMY. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. WE ARE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT THIS ISSUE CERTAINLY FOR MONTHS TO COME. JOINING US NOW IS THE COHEAD OF PUBLIC MARKETS. HOW MUCH OF THIS ISSUE, THE BIGGER ISSUE THAT SO MUCH THAT NEEDS TO BE ROLLED OVER FROM INTEREST RATES TO SIX OR SEVEN OR EIGHT OR 9%. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS A CONCERN TO YOU? > > IT IS A CONCERN AND I THINK THE UPPER THINK WE NEED TO POINT OUT HERE IS WE HAVE TO LOOK AT IT QUITE DIFFERENTIATED. IT IS A CONCERN AND IT IS A CONCERN IN THE U.S. FOR DIFFERENT REASONS THAN IT IS IN EUROPE. I THINK THAT IS SOMETHING THAT ALSO NEEDS TO BE HIGHLIGHTED. IN THE U.S., REGIONAL BANKS AND BIG LENDERS AND STRUCTURED CREDIT ARE BIG LENDERS. IN EUROPE, THE DYNAMIC HAS BEEN QUITE DIFFERENT OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS SINCE 2016 ROUGHLY. MORE REALISTIC COMPANIES CAME TO THE CAPITAL MARKETS SO ABETMENT THEY DID NOT HAVE TO OFFER SECURITY. IT IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT STRUCTURE IN THE U.S. THAN IN EUROPE. BUT BOTH SIDES HAVE ISSUES. AND IT IS ALL ABOUT REFINANCING AND HOW THE REFINANCING WILL TAKE PLACE. SOME OF THE SOLUTIONS WILL DEPEND ON WHO THE BORROWER IS TODAY TO SEE WHAT FINANCING SOLUTIONS WE CAN FIND GOING FORWARD. MATT: IN TERMS OF CENTRAL BANK, THE ROLE THAT CENTRAL BANKS PLAY, BRINGING RATES UP SO HIGH SO QUICKLY, DO YOU SEE THE POSSIBILITY OF A PAUSE OR TURN AROUND NOW? A PIVOT? > > WE SEE THAT CLEARLY LAST YEAR, RATES WERE A HEADWIND BOTH BECAUSE THEY WENT HIGHER BUT ALSO BECAUSE WITH VERY HIGH VOLATILITY, IT IS DIFFICULT TO PRICE CREDIT IF INTEREST RATES ARE SO VOLATILE. WE NOW SEE RATES HAVE BEEN BROADLY FOUND. WE DEFINITELY SEE THAT PRETTY MUCH THE RATE PRICES ARE BEHIND US. MARGINALLY, WE MAY SEE ANOTHER 2550 BUT IT IS PROBABLY BEHIND US. CLEARLY, THE NEXT SPACE, THERE COULD BE RATE CUTS AS EARLY AS THIS YEAR. WE SEE THE POTENTIAL NOW FROM RATES TURNING FROM HEADWINDS INTO TAILWINDS WITH MAYBE SOME VOLATILITY. REALLY, IT IS CREDIT RISK. MORE BROADLY, WE SEE CREDIT RISK TO BE THE ONE THAT WE HAVE TO REALLY PAY A LOT OF ATTENTION TO. ANNA: GOOD MORNING. WE HEARD FROM OUR CREDIT REPORT OR EARLY ON THAT CAPITAL MARKETS ARE OPEN TO COMPANIES THAT WANT TO BORROW I MUCH MORE DISCERNING THEN MAYBE THEY WERE WHEN RATES WERE LOWER. WHICH OF THE COMPANIES AND TYPES OF BUSINESSES THAT YOU SEE RUNNING INTO DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY AS YOU WERE DESCRIBING THE WAY THAT EUROPEAN BUSINESSES HAS -- HAVE RELIED MUCH MORE ON THOSE. > > THE FOCUS IS ALWAYS VERY MUCH ON U.S. REAL ESTATE AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AND THEIR CONNECTION WITH THE BANKS. IN EUROPE, WE DEFINITELY NEED TO ADD TO THAT THE CAPITAL MARKETS. OUR CUP -- ARE CAPITAL MARKETS OPEN FOR THEM AND THAT IS ALSO THE CASE MORE BROADLY. WE TALK ABOUT FINANCIAL MARKET CONDITION TIGHTENING. BUT WE ALSO SEE CAPITAL MARKETS TO BE FAR MORE DISCERNING. WHERE WE DEFINITELY SEE ESPECIALLY THE WEAKER RATE OF BUSINESSES. LASTER, THERE WAS A HUGE DECLINE IN THE ISSUANCE AMONG HIGH-YIELD LOANS AND WE CONTINUE TO SEE THAT. THAT HAS NOT COMPLETELY REOPENED YET. AND TO THE EXTENT THAT MATURITIES ARE COMING UP , THOSE COMPANIES REALLY NEED A LONG WINDOW TO REFINANCE. THEIR OLD OWNING'S -- EARNINGS PROFILE IS THERE. THE WEAKER RATED COMPANIES, MORE HIGHLY LEVEL COMPANIES. COMPANIES WITH HUGE ADJUSTMENTS THAT NEVER REALLY STARTED TO MATERIALIZE THAT INVESTORS WERE PROMISED AND CLEARLY ALSO CERTAIN SECTORS IN REAL ESTATE. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR THE ANALYSIS. JOINING US. COMING UP, BY THAN HEADS TO BELFAST TOMORROW 25 YEARS SINCE THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT. MANN HIS TRIP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ANNA: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, EARLY EDITION." U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ARRIVES IN NORTHERN IRELAND TONIGHT AND WILL BE THERE TO MARK THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENTS. POLICEMAN FILED THIS REPORT ON THE HISTORY OF THE ACCORD. > > 25 YEARS AGO, POLITICIANS IN BELFAST SIGNED THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT. OFFICIALLY ENDING MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF CONFLICT IN NORTHERN IRELAND. KNOWN AS THE TROUBLES, AROUND 3500 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN VIOLENCE INCLUDING BOMBINGS AND RIOTING. THE PROSPECT OF PEACE AND A STABLE DEVOLVED GOVERNMENT WAS MET WITH OVERWHELMING SUPPORT. TONY BLAIR AND BILL CLINTON PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN HELPING TO HAMMER OUT THE AGREEMENT. IT WAS BASED ON POWER-SHARING BETWEEN MOSTLY CATHOLIC NATIONALIST WHO FAVORED INDEPENDENCE AND PROTESTANT UNIONISTS WANTING TO PRESERVE TIES WITH THE U.K. THE JOURNEY HAS NOT ALWAYS BEEN SMOOTH AND DISTRESSED REMAINS ALONG WITH CONTINUED INSTANCES OF VIOLENCE. > > WE ARE DEEPLY DIVIDED SOCIETY. WE WISH IT WAS NOT BUT IT IS. > > THE NORTHERN IRELAND ASSEMBLY HAS BEEN UNABLE TO FUNCTION FOR 40% OF ITS LIFESPAN DUE TO DISAGREEMENTS BETWEEN SIGNS. -- SIDES. DISCOURSES SPURRED IN PART BY POST-BREXIT TRADING ARRANGEMENTS. NO MAJOR DECISIONS CAN BE MADE. DESPITE MANY CONTINUING CHALLENGES, OPTIMISM REMAINS. > > WHATEVER THE PROBLEMS IN NORTHERN IRELAND, IT IS WELL BETTER FROM WHERE IT WAS AND IF WE EXERCISE COMMON SENSE AND REALISM TODAY, WE CAN KEEP THE PEACE INTACT. ANNA: MATT, WE WAIT FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO ARRIVE IN NORTHERN IRELAND AND HE IS ALSO GOING TO BE GOING TO THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND AND HE WILL BE THE EIGHTH SITTING U.S. PRESIDENT TO VISIT IRELAND. IT IS A THING MANY PRESIDENTS USED TO DO. MATT: THE MAIN QUESTION FOR ME IS WHERE DOES THE BORDER GO? IF YOU ARE NOT GOING TO PUT IT IN THE NORTH SEA, DO YOU PUT IT BETWEEN IRELAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND AND WOULDN'T THAT CAUSE PROBLEMS? ANNA: IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE THIS BIG COMPROMISE AS PLAYED OUT PRETTY WELL FOR RICHIE SUNAK ALTHOUGH IT HAS NOT GOTTEN POWER-SHARING BACK IN PLACE. THINKING ABOUT HOW THE POLICYMAKING MACHINE ACTUALLY FUNCTIONS. IT WAS SET IN PLACE WITH GREAT FANFARE BUT IS ACTUALLY WORKING ON THE GROUND WILL BE SOMETHING THAT WILL BE MUCH DISCUSSED, I AM SURE. SURVEILLANCE IS AHEAD. YOU'LL BE HEARING FROM JOHN BOLTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.