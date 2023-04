00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Everyone's hoping that this earnings season was going to be the next driver for this rally in China. What's your take so far of this earnings season? Yes. So if I look at the earnings season the morning I've gone, by the way. So if I look at the earnings season, I'd say them the guidance is from companies quite mixed in terms of consumer companies. But there's still a lot of uncertainty coming from the finances and consumer companies. Actually, I indicated, for example, in March, we've seen a bit of consolidation. So we haven't seen a continued recovery trend post the China reopening and posting these New Year. But there are pockets where we see improvement, for example, with the e-commerce companies as continue saying the march is an improvement. On February, we've seen a condition. Numbers are still quite strong. And by Joel, for example, reasonably strong as well. So I'd say overall company guidance have been mixed. And the one in terms of earnings, the biggest disappointment probably has come from the property sector, but we've seen earnings down 80 to 90 percent year on year in 2022. A lot of it is just provisioning and maybe a lot of write offs, et cetera. And some of this recovery story in China has been slower than expected. What can we expect in terms of first quarter earnings? For example, you're still expecting what, robust earnings growth of 20 percent for MSCI China. What needs to happen to get that sort of growth? Yeah, I'd say the first quarter earnings, it's probably going to be a little bit lackluster. Just given what we've seen from industrial profit numbers coming from the government, there may be some discrepancy amid a bit of lag. Do the provisions of a first quarter last year was also reasonably high base as well. So right now, we're not expecting really strong numbers coming from the first quarter numbers. But over the course of this year, we're still very confident of that 20 percent ethos growth. And a lot of it is just coming from number one. Yes, we the consumers are cashed up. We're looking at an additional 10 trillion in savings that the consumers have built up and they may use it on consumption, et cetera. We're still seeing consumer confidence at a historical low, but we are seeing some improvement in the consumer confidence in the last two months. And we see a bit of a bit of action coming through in the blue blue collar workers job market. So as people's wage growth starts to improve, their job security improves, they'll start to spend. And so and on top of it, the 20 percent EPS growth we think is going to be coming mainly from the large companies. We think the large companies will start to gain market share as a result of the disruptions that that was caused by Covid in particular. We can see the tightening PMI was quite weak and that suggests that that's typically focus on the SMI. Yes, armies are still struggling, but the large companies, they are cashed up. Their leverage is at a five year low so they can gain market share. Right, James? More to the markets. Market metrics right now and when does this market wake up? I mean, turnover is, I think at a nine month high margin debt, for example, has also been on the way up. And there's typically not all the time. They're good leading indicators that this market is this market about to wake up or is that a false positive? Yeah, I'd say it's talking to investors. The base case is that most investors, particularly angel investors, think it's going to be a weak recovery. So expectations are not very high. And because of that, investors pretty much focus on the very short term data points. They're looking at the weekly data in terms of, you know, consumers and auto sales properties, et cetera. They're doing, you know, weekly channel checks for the companies. So they tend to because of the lack of confidence for investor that tend to extrapolate what they see right now. And so if we see something proving data points either come from coming from the official numbers or coming from the company, guidance is first quarter guidance is etc.. That might start to wake up the market. And also the valuation right now is still trending very cheap at once. The elevation, cheap rate of history, one a half standing based on cheap road team. So I'd say the market is also not priced that way. And also I think for international investors, maybe someone that you'll put political attention might need to ease a little bit on that. And then there will be a bit more confidence heading into Dubai by trying to get.