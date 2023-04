00:00

As we speak right now, Western Alliance shares paring their original losses, down 17 percent earlier in the session. Now only down about 9 percent. Again, stopping from being halted for volatility. Put the numbers into context for us here. Yeah. The signs of volatility you're seeing here is a sign of what's to come while we watch the regional banks really come out with these deposit numbers. It's good that this is coming early because Western Alliance had some clients that folks were worried about, as you see by the share price movements of forty seven point six billion in deposits. The drop represents about 11 percent of where it was at the end of last year. Now, that is a better drop than what you've seen at some of the rivals. For example, Park West had posted a number that was a lot more steep. But they are also giving you reasons to know that they have been shoring up liquidity here and really taking care of their capital positioning ahead of any future issues. Now, there's another really good sign here for Western Alliance that the market is reacting to, and that is this idea that the deposit balance is stabilized actually since March 20th after the initial signature bank, Silicon Valley Bank worries here. You actually saw deposit balances grow by 900 million into quarter end. And more than that, Kristie, most importantly, is that they increased an additional one point two billion dollars into April 4th. So after the quarter closed. So that shows you not only that things have stabilized a bit here, but actually have gotten a little better for from my Western alliance. The hope is that that will carry on onto other regionals as well. I'm glad you mentioned the other regionals as well, because there is that contagion effect, especially as we're seeing a lot of earnings come out shortly. And I want to see the next couple of days as well. Next week, Franks week. But put this in context by how much of this is a Western alliance story as opposed to really every regional bank having to prove. Look, we're OK with deposits. You're looking at every regional bank one by one. You're looking at the base of depositors here and the concentration risk tied to those depositors and who they are. But you're also looking at their loan books, which are a much more complicated story because it's not like they have to sell those held to maturity bonds in a in a in a rush. Right. Right. And also rates the movement and rates have made the positioning easier for some of these banks as well, particularly Western alliance. But then there's some other firms and Bloomberg intelligence is on great work on this that are exposed on their loan books. Some more complicated areas in society right now. Commercial real estate firms like Zion's Bank of the Ozarks. Those are ones people will be watching to see what they say about the health of their loan books as well.