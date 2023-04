Taiwan's President Makes Historic Visit to US

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen arrived to meet Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Southern California, providing a new challenge in the already fraught relations between Washington and Beijing. It’s the first time a Taiwanese president has met with a House speaker, the third-ranking figure in government, on US soil in the more than four decades since the US formulated its “one China” policy recognizing Beijing. (Source: Bloomberg)